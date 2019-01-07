Worst HC Play call in a BIG GAME you ever saw-Football only Big Blue '56 : 7/1/2019 10:01 am

Try to limit it to the one, if possible. The absolute worst, iyo.



Please EXCLUDE anything to do with officials’ calls or non-calls. This is only about coaching calls..



For me, not running Marshawn Lynch from the 1 in the SB. We all know what happened.



And go.



P.S. I re-posted this as Greg in LI asked if it was football only. It is.



