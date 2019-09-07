Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Per Sirius: Your Giants’ Mt. Rushmore- 4 ONLY.

Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2019 10:45 am
Please DO NOT list 5 or more or even ties. JUST 4..

I am trying to make it as difficult as possible and of course there are no rights or wrongs, simply our opinion.

You can put a player, or coach or owner in your top 4, but again, ONLY 4 or please don’t participate.

It took me the full 60 minutes on my Stairmaster to settle on 4. You can imagine how many times I went back and forth.

My heads on Mt. Rushmore, in no order:

1-L.T.

2-Eli

3-Parcells

4-Rosy Brown

And go:
Hard to argue with your list  
George from PA : 7/9/2019 10:51 am : link
Frank Gifford and Michael Strahan would be hard to keep off
LT  
x meadowlander : 7/9/2019 10:51 am : link
Eli
Gifford
Hein
Gifford, Tittle  
wonderback : 7/9/2019 10:53 am : link
Taylor, (Eli, Simms?)
Can’t have a  
Jolly Blue Giant : 7/9/2019 10:54 am : link
Cowboy on that list. Sorry.
LT  
Les in TO : 7/9/2019 10:54 am : link
Parcells Strahan Carson
.  
Anakim : 7/9/2019 10:54 am : link
1- LT

2- Eli

3- Wellington Mara

4- Frank Gifford
...  
christian : 7/9/2019 11:03 am : link
1) LT
2) Gifford
3) Strahan
4) Hein
Oof,  
HoodieGelo : 7/9/2019 11:08 am : link
I'm 25 so mine may be different than most but here it is (in no order):

1. Eli
2. Strahan
3. LT
4. Harry Carson
.  
cjac : 7/9/2019 11:11 am : link
LT, Eli, Strahan, Brandon Jacobs
RE: .  
AcidTest : 7/9/2019 11:12 am : link
In comment 14495069 Anakim said:
Quote:
1- LT

2- Eli

3- Wellington Mara

4- Frank Gifford


^This.
LT, Strahan, Carson, Coughlin  
WillieYoung : 7/9/2019 11:14 am : link
Carson, 'case that jaw needs to be chiseled in stone
I’m Only Going With Players Or Coaches  
Trainmaster : 7/9/2019 11:18 am : link
that I saw:

1) LT
2) Eli
3) Strathan
4) Parcells

Steve Owen, Frank Gifford, LT, Harry Carson  
markky : 7/9/2019 11:20 am : link
Owen coached 23 years with a .602 winning percentage. He needs to be on the list.
Fixed (Damn Auto Correct)  
Trainmaster : 7/9/2019 11:21 am : link
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Strahan
4) Parcells
LT, Eli, Strahan, Simms  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/9/2019 11:23 am : link
Hard to narrow down 4 but I'm going with them
Ohhhh good one  
leatherneck570 : 7/9/2019 11:25 am : link
1)LT
2)Mara
3)Parcells
4)Tie between Carson/Gifford/Strahan would probably choose Strahan though.
Easy for me...  
90.Cal : 7/9/2019 11:25 am : link
L.T.

Eli Manning

Wellington Mara

Saquon Barkley (a 'hunch' tells me he'll have an 'alright' career here.)
...  
Chris684 : 7/9/2019 11:28 am : link
LT, Eli, Parcells, Strahan
For those who picked Well Mara,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2019 11:33 am : link
I was going back and forth on that one. Many times.
Only players or coaches I saw  
crick n NC : 7/9/2019 11:35 am : link
Strahan
Parcells
Eli
LT
Mara - LOL...  
bw in dc : 7/9/2019 11:40 am : link
If we are mixing players and non-players, I'd go:

LT, Parcells, GY, and Rozelle. GY and Rozelle saved this franchise. Mara is a joke.

Just players: LT, Simms, Strahan, Bavaro.
I am not  
crick n NC : 7/9/2019 11:45 am : link
Sure there is a need to laugh at other people's selections. If you don't agree with Mara obviously that is fine.
RE: I am not  
speedywheels : 7/9/2019 11:53 am : link
In comment 14495128 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Sure there is a need to laugh at other people's selections. If you don't agree with Mara obviously that is fine.


Agree, that was a dickish comment by him.
OK  
speedywheels : 7/9/2019 11:54 am : link
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Bavaro
4) Carson
...  
rebel yell : 7/9/2019 11:54 am : link
1. Lawrence Taylor
2. Eli Manning
3. Michael Strahan
4. Scott Norwood
....  
BrettNYG10 : 7/9/2019 11:56 am : link
1. Eli
2. Parcells
3. Strahan
4. LT
5. Gifford
I'm going with all players  
Blue Racer : 7/9/2019 11:57 am : link
LT, Eli, Hein, Strahan

Greatest coaches: obviously Parcells and Owen.

Just missed the cut: Gifford, Carson, Rosy Brown.

Changed the game: LT, Benny Friedman (changed the game forever with the development of the forward pass)
Tough to keep it at 4...  
Kanavis : 7/9/2019 11:57 am : link
Without having seen the old timers like Huff and Gifford who I am sure are deserving...I would say...

1. LT
2. Carson
3. Eli
4. The NO GM who drafted George Rodgers.


As for Mara.... Well... I respect opinions but he was honestly one of the worst owners on the history of the game. Young had to be forced on him.
Only players  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 7/9/2019 11:58 am : link
LT, Eli, Strahan, Armstead.

As other mentioned Parcells, The Duke, Little Bill.
my four  
PhilSimms15 : 7/9/2019 11:58 am : link
LT
Phil Simms
Eli Manning
Bill Parcells
I was 10 years old in 1981 when LT showed up  
SLIM_ : 7/9/2019 12:01 pm : link
so that is my scope.

LT
Eli
Strahan
Parcells

but as at least one other poster mentioned, I would save a spot for Saquon.

Since it's my mountain  
pjcas18 : 7/9/2019 12:03 pm : link
I'm picking my favorite players.

LT
Bavaro
Strahan
Carson
LT  
Essex : 7/9/2019 12:03 pm : link
Bill Parcells, Eli, Tiki Barber
RE: ....  
leatherneck570 : 7/9/2019 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14495141 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
1. Eli
2. Parcells
3. Strahan
4. LT
5. Gifford


I’d drop Eli and add Tittle and maybe Bavaro
Tough  
Thegratefulhead : 7/9/2019 12:05 pm : link
1. LT
2. Strahan
3. Carson
4. Eli

2-4 was tough, I have 5 other guys that could go in there. Bavaro, Jacobs, Banks, Marshall and Parcells. Barkley will one day be in there, possibly as high as #2
I an surprised I am the only one who mentioned Tiki  
Essex : 7/9/2019 12:08 pm : link
He is arguably the best offensive player in team history. I don't like him much personally, but he was generational at his peak. Easily one of the best players in Giants history. Should also be in HOF, easily.
I'm going not with the best in their craft  
Jay in Toronto : 7/9/2019 12:10 pm : link
but whom I also respect as humans and examples of character, hence no LT

Harry Carson
Y. A. Tittle
Joe Morrison
Emlen Tunnell
......  
Klaatu : 7/9/2019 12:14 pm : link
1. Mel Hein.
2. Frank Gifford.
3. Lawrence Taylor.
4. Eli Manning.
Tunnell  
Default : 7/9/2019 12:19 pm : link
LT
Strahan
Gifford
RE: I an surprised I am the only one who mentioned Tiki  
Default : 7/9/2019 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14495158 Essex said:
Quote:
He is arguably the best offensive player in team history. I don't like him much personally, but he was generational at his peak. Easily one of the best players in Giants history. Should also be in HOF, easily.

I thought hard about that.
If he had retired a year later and won the Super Bowl he’d be a lock for Rushmore and the HOF.
LT  
Tony in Tampa : 7/9/2019 12:21 pm : link
Parcells
George Young
Eli
...  
yatqb : 7/9/2019 12:22 pm : link
Rosey Brown
LT
Eli
Strahan

Hard to leave off Gifford, Robustelli, Tunnell and Carson.
My four:  
johnnyb : 7/9/2019 12:26 pm : link
1. Lawrence Taylor
2. Phil Simms
3. Frank Gifford (before my time but worthy)
4. Michael Strahan

I agree it is tough to keep it at four.
.  
DC Gmen Fan : 7/9/2019 12:30 pm : link
1) Wellington Mara
2) LT
3) Bill Parcells
4) Harry Carson
My Jints Rushmore  
Emlen'sGremlins : 7/9/2019 12:37 pm : link
LT
Rosie Brown
Emlen Tunnell
Michael Strahan

Hard to leave Gifford, Carson and Eli off.
Very tough  
BlueinRoch : 7/9/2019 12:40 pm : link
LT
Simms
Eli
Strahan
The Giants have been around almost 100 years now,  
truebluelarry : 7/9/2019 12:40 pm : link
so I picked one player each (no coaches or administrators) from 25-year segments:

1925-1949 - Mel Hein
1950-1979 - Frank Gifford
1980-2004 - Lawrence Taylor
2005-present - Eli Manning

LT, Strahan, Eli, and eventually Barkley  
jlukes : 7/9/2019 12:43 pm : link
.
RE: The Giants have been around almost 100 years now,  
Klaatu : 7/9/2019 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14495192 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
so I picked one player each (no coaches or administrators) from 25-year segments:

1925-1949 - Mel Hein
1950-1979 - Frank Gifford
1980-2004 - Lawrence Taylor
2005-present - Eli Manning


You're a wise man, Larry.
Darnold would already be on it.  
BrettNYG10 : 7/9/2019 12:53 pm : link
.
Breaking this down  
DC Gmen Fan : 7/9/2019 12:56 pm : link
You can't omit Wellington Mara. So there's 1.

Do you include GM? George Young assembled the first SB team. But let's pass on him for now.

Coaches: Obviously Parcells and Coughlin but each have 2 SBs. So how do you pick one over the other?

Can't omit LT. He changed the game.

So right now 1) Mara 2) LT

QBs? Simms and Eli. Eli gets the nod with 2 SBs but some may argue there isn't a better more consistent body of work. Of course we're not talking about Canton here, just the NYG so Eli gets a nod.

1 Mara
2 Taylor
3 Manning

As for the 4th, I'm sure theres some old timer on there I can't think of but I'm thinking Super Bowl era only. We're not going to be able to spend capital on a RB, WR, TE (though Bavaro could make a case), DB, K, P, OL. I guess the last spot would have to go to a big name such as Carson or Strahan if you look over the whole body of work. The nod would have to go to Carson in this case just because I feel at the time he was more dominant.

So correcting my above post my 4 are:

Mara
Taylor
Manning
Carson
Sorry for the double post  
DC Gmen Fan : 7/9/2019 12:57 pm : link
.
fan since 1980...  
BillKo : 7/9/2019 1:04 pm : link
...so I'll go:

LT
Strahan
Simms
Eli.

OK, I'll play  
Red Dog : 7/9/2019 1:17 pm : link
Mel Hein
Ken Strong
Frank Gifford
Lawrence Taylor
Fan since '77 but I'll go some old school  
Stu11 : 7/9/2019 1:18 pm : link
LT
Eli
YA Tittle
Sam Huff
Here’s mine  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 7/9/2019 1:22 pm : link
1) Dave Brown
2)Derek Brown
3)Ron Dayne
4)Flowers

;-)

1)LT
2)Eli
3)Strahan
4)Simms
LT  
RDJR : 7/9/2019 1:24 pm : link
Parcells
Strahan
Eli
Quite a challenge, but to be considered  
Diver_Down : 7/9/2019 1:27 pm : link
to have one's likeness carved from stone and limited to only 4 then the person needs to have impeccable character. It isn't enough to be a great player. With the franchise nearly 100 years old, there are many great players. I can't consider any ownership. They aren't deserving just because of a birthright. At the top of the list are not only players but actual war heroes. Men who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

1. Jack Lummus - Medal of Honor recipient who was mortally wounded in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His famous last words - "The New York Giants lost a good man."
2. Al Blozis - A fellow grunt who was known as the Human Howitzer after he set the Army's record for throwing a hand grenade over 94 yards. From personal experience, it is an extremely difficult task. He made the ultimate sacrifice when he went in search of his men who didn't return from patrol.
3. Eli Manning - The greatest QB in the franchise's history. A true Giant on and off the field.
4. Tom Coughlin - The greatest coach in the franchise's history who is credited with 3 SB rings.

Playing by the Rules, so...  
clatterbuck : 7/9/2019 1:32 pm : link
LT
W. Mara
Gifford
Eli Manning
I don't know the old time Giants well enough, but I'll go with  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/9/2019 1:34 pm : link
- Gifford
- Parcells
- LT
- Eli


Strahan and Huff are the toughest player omissions and Wellington is majorly important to the sport, but there was a long period of time in which the franchise stunk. Tittle didn't play with the team long enough.
I'm going strictly players  
Giants61 : 7/9/2019 1:41 pm : link
LT
Strahan
Manning
Barber
Players only eases the burden:  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/9/2019 1:46 pm : link
Eli and Phil

LT and Carson.

Unfortunately never saw Tunnel or earlier players.
All players bus drivers  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/9/2019 1:47 pm : link
with two rings.
I Don’t Get Mara  
Samiam : 7/9/2019 1:48 pm : link
Who was the Mara who wouldn’t sign off on Wellington’s wanting to hire unqualified exGiants players to be HC and GM. It resulted in George Young getting the job and the turnaround of what was a laughingstock franchise - way worse than the current teams. Mara’s contribution was to the NFL when he and Halas agreed to share revenue which I think had a lot to do with the league success
What makes this hard for me is to not include the QBs.  
Elisha10 : 7/9/2019 2:00 pm : link
None of our QBs are really top 4 all-time Giants, mine would be:

Mel Hein
Emlen Tunnell
Rosey Brown
Lawrence Taylor

All 4 are considered the best or amongst the best to ever play their position, I can't say that about any of our QB's. Since 3/4 of the true top 4 are not the most well known players here is another list of the top 4 most recognizable Giants:

Frank Gifford
Lawrence Taylor
Michael Strahan
Eli Manning

It's a fun question  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/9/2019 2:05 pm : link
I took it as my personal MT Rushmore, so after going back and forth on it I omitted players from before my time since I don't feel the same connection to them.
Wow this is very hard  
Rjanyg : 7/9/2019 2:06 pm : link
and I am surprised nobody thought Tim Mara, the guy who bought the NY franchise, should be on the list. If we are going to have both players, owners, coaches and GM's, Tim Mara must be considered.

So I will try to do this with an offensive player, a defensive player, a coach and an owner.

1. Tim Mara
2. LT
3. Eli
4. Parcells
Can LT  
Rick5 : 7/9/2019 2:09 pm : link
be listed 4 times?
my 4  
Giants86 : 7/9/2019 2:09 pm : link
LT
Tunnell
Parcells
Eli
RE: Wow this is very hard  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2019 2:17 pm : link
In comment 14495285 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
and I am surprised nobody thought Tim Mara, the guy who bought the NY franchise, should be on the list. If we are going to have both players, owners, coaches and GM's, Tim Mara must be considered.

So I will try to do this with an offensive player, a defensive player, a coach and an owner.

1. Tim Mara
2. LT
3. Eli
4. Parcells


Certainly a good choice. I might have considered listing him, if he popped into my head..😎
Samiam  
arniefez : 7/9/2019 2:38 pm : link
Even the revenue sharing thing is revisionist history. Jack Mara was in charge of the financial end of the business not Wellington. I'm sure Wellington was involved but it wasn't his call. It was Jack's. Jack was 50% owner and Tim Mara Jr's father. Wellington ran the football side Jack ran the business side. He died before the 1965 season leaving Wellington basically in charge of everything while Tim Jr lived the life of a trust fund baby as an adult until the late 70's when he forced Wellington out as the Owner/defacto GM and George Young was hired.
RE: Can LT  
Thegratefulhead : 7/9/2019 2:48 pm : link
In comment 14495286 Rick5 said:
Quote:
be listed 4 times?
Sure, it is your mountain. Maybe it should only be LT...The other positions are all debatable.
My 4  
Jimmy Meatballs : 7/9/2019 3:08 pm : link
Eli
LT
Strahan
The Saints 1st rounder for Shockey
Defense wins championships...  
HoustonGiant : 7/9/2019 3:40 pm : link
1. LT
2. Strahan
3. Carson
4. Eli
The Giants have been playing American Football since the 1920s  
George : 7/9/2019 4:16 pm : link
1. Frank Gifford
2. Sam Huff
3. LT
4. Michael Strahan
Well, as reprehensible a person as LT is,  
81_Great_Dane : 7/9/2019 4:28 pm : link
1) LT
2) Emlen Tunnell (It's amazing to me how little he's recognized for how great he was.)
3) Eli
4) Gifford. (Starred at both RB and receiver, also a good passer on the option.)

There are a TON of guys who'd be honorable mentions. Strahan, Carson (my personal favorite), Tiki, Hein...

I think if you ask this question again in 2025 Saquon Barkley will be on the list, but you know, we gotta see it first.
Tempted to include Lombardi and Landry but I wont.  
Spider56 : 7/9/2019 4:42 pm : link
LT
Huff
Eli
Gifford
RE: I Don’t Get Mara  
bw in dc : 7/9/2019 4:44 pm : link
In comment 14495263 Samiam said:
Quote:
Who was the Mara who wouldn’t sign off on Wellington’s wanting to hire unqualified exGiants players to be HC and GM. It resulted in George Young getting the job and the turnaround of what was a laughingstock franchise - way worse than the current teams. Mara’s contribution was to the NFL when he and Halas agreed to share revenue which I think had a lot to do with the league success


The Giants were an unmitigated disaster in the '70s. A laughingstock. Ownership was completely clueless.

If not for a major intervention by Rozelle the Camelot Era under GY and Parcells NEVER happens. So why anyone would essentially reward Mara in this exercise for bringing the team to the brink of no return is really a demonstration, alas, how clueless some fans are...
I’m doing players only  
dep026 : 7/9/2019 5:21 pm : link
LT
Eli
Rosy Brown
Strahan

Really tough to leave Gifford off.
bw in dc  
Samiam : 7/9/2019 5:25 pm : link
Thank you. For the life of me, I don’t get all the kudos. He seemed like a good guy and had integrity and took care of the players. But, he was not a good football man.

I’ll give you another example. Early in free agency, the Giants signed an over the hill Larry Csonka and there was no requirement for compensation. On his own, Mara gave up a 3rd round pick. This from a piece of crap team devoid of talent. I hope I’m remembering it right. He’s not on my Rushmore list
As a person who lived through the Well Mara era,  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2019 5:40 pm : link
he was mostly a terrible GM than he was an owner per se
Top 4  
Rick in Dallas : 7/9/2019 5:43 pm : link
LT
Frank Gifford
Brad Van Pelt
Harry Carson
bw in dc  
arniefez : 7/9/2019 6:18 pm : link
I think you meant if not for Tim Mara Jr forcing Rozelle to intervene there never would have been a Giants Camelot.

Even the once a Giant always a Giant and Wellington was some kind of rock of integrity is mostly propaganda. Was Wellington Mara a "good man"? It seems he lived an admirable life of extreme privilege from all accounts. But none of us know. He was extremely loyal to many if not most Giant players and most speak very highly of him. That's a pretty good legacy.

But here's a little true story from Bob Lurtsema who played for the Giants from 1967-1971. Lurtsema was one of the locker room leaders at the time and was called into Wellington office during the 1971 season. Wellington asked him to evaluate what was wrong with the team and the organization.

Lurtsema was the Giants player rep which already had him worried when he was called in by Wellington but Wellington assured him he needed his help and anything said would stay between the two of them. So Lurtsema told him morale was very low and the players had no faith it would get better. Wellington waived Lurtsema the next day. The Giants finished 4-10 in 1971. Lurtsema and Fran Tarkington who had a mutual dislike with Wellington went to two Super Bowls a few years later.

But in the 70's that wasn't all that unusual for ex Giants. A lot of them played in Super Bowls for other teams. Including Dryer who was mentioned in this thread and never had a good word to say about his experience in Maraland and Craig Morton who played in Super Bowls before the Giants and after the Giants.
Brad Van Pelt?  
arniefez : 7/9/2019 6:19 pm : link
seriously?
Van Pelt  
Rick in Dallas : 7/9/2019 6:24 pm : link
5 time pro bowl player in the darkest period of Giants football. The dreadful 70’s. Also player of the decade for the Giants. Go back and watch film on. Van Pelt. He was terrific
I have to agree with LT  
12aob : 7/9/2019 7:41 pm : link
Eli , Strahan and Parcells. I can’t assess the pre-Super Bowl era teams though
My four  
yalebowl : 7/9/2019 9:19 pm : link
Joe Morrison
George Martin
Andy Robustelli
Ron Johnson
Any four without LT  
Carl in CT : 7/9/2019 9:50 pm : link
Is not relevant.
Are we talking people we've seen?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/9/2019 9:59 pm : link
If so, LT, Eli, Tuck, Toomer.

If we're doing franchise, LT, Eli, Gifford, & probably Rosey Brown.
Rick in Dallas  
arniefez : 7/9/2019 10:22 pm : link
I saw pretty much every game Van Pelt ever played many of them in person. He was a very good player on bad teams. He doesn't deserve to be mentioned with Taylor, Carson and Banks let alone one of the 4 greatest Giants ever.
Eli  
tikimvp : 7/10/2019 12:28 am : link
LT
Strahan
Tiki
This is hard again, but...  
Allen in CNJ : 7/10/2019 6:31 am : link
LT
Eli
Simms
Parcells

So many others that are deserving: TC, OJ, Bill Belichik, Carl Banks, Harry, Strahan, Bavaro, Tuck, Osi
RE: Any four without LT  
Diver_Down : 7/10/2019 6:31 am : link
In comment 14495637 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
Is not relevant.


Sorry. Character matters for some of us. Despite his destructive play on the field, he is a despicable person. Even if you disregard his drug use, he is a child rapist.
If you want character why  
Carl in CT : 7/10/2019 8:07 am : link
Watch the nfl. There are few players with it. The whole league doesn’t have it and cheats any way possible. Just look at the golden boy Tom Brady. Do you really believe he is the 30th highest paid QB in the league? You know he is getting his money somewhere and no one seems to investigate. The whole league is corrupt.
My 4  
Aaron Thomas : 7/10/2019 9:09 am : link
Emlen Tunnell, Lawrence Taylor, Eli Manning and Rosey Brown
Correction...  
Aaron Thomas : 7/10/2019 9:10 am : link
Rosy Brown
I only saw Tunnell the last few years  
Big Blue '56 : 7/10/2019 9:16 am : link
of his Giants’ career before moving to Green Bay in ‘59( ?)..He was still pretty good, but certainly not the franchise DB he was during most of his career here.
My list  
TrueBlue56 : 7/10/2019 9:49 am : link
LT - easy choice

Rosey Brown - as a player, scout and coach he was part of the giants organization for over 50 years and a hall of famer

Frank Gifford - hall of famer that did everything

Wellington Mara - he has been the face of the franchise for decades. The good, the bad and ugly and you can not tell the story of the ny giants without Wellington Mara.
Tim Mara  
PaulN : 7/10/2019 10:00 am : link
Was the head of football operations until his death. He was the good football owner. The Giants became one of the top franchises along with the Bears, Skins, and Packers. Wellington almost ruined the franchise, it's not an opinion it's a fact. Wellington though helped in designing profit sharing with for the smaller market teams, which may have saved the league. Wellington was great for the league, but loyalty to old and past players ruined the team and created the feud with Tim Jr.
4 heads of LT  
CardinalX : 7/10/2019 10:18 am : link
Everyone else can just look up and wish
My four  
PaulN : 7/10/2019 11:30 am : link
Are players, no owners or coaches, don't ever remember getting exited over a coaching move, let alone an owner. Frank Gifford, LT, Mike Strahan, EliManning. My criteria, a player, an original Giant, I had to see you play, otherwise I may be wrong. My just out is Charlie Connerly. He QB'd them to a 47-7 championship game win over the Bears. I did not see that game, but I saw him play, the most underrated Giant ever.
...  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 7/10/2019 11:55 am : link
LT
Eli
Wellington Mara
Parcells

Enough discussion of W. Mara  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 7/10/2019 12:05 pm : link
He was a visionary architect who transformed a league that was as popular as the bocce ball league into the world's most successful enterainment franchise.
From 1925 to 2018?  
Cool Down : 7/11/2019 1:04 pm : link
We need a whole range of mountains, otherwise we're
Missing and Dissing too many great players.
Nobody on here remembers Marshall Goldberg, for example.
RE: Enough discussion of W. Mara  
bw in dc : 7/11/2019 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14495916 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
He was a visionary architect who transformed a league that was as popular as the bocce ball league into the world's most successful enterainment franchise.


This is delusional. Where the NFL is today is a most directly tied to ideas of Pete Rozelle. He was the true visionary. Then the hand-off to Tagliabue took the NFL to the next level. Mara was mostly a passenger along the way...

Oy--an impossible task and one I avoided...  
Milton : 7/11/2019 4:00 pm : link
But after seeing it bumped to the top of my BBI page day after day, I'm finally gonna jump in (subject to change by the minute)...

1. LT
2. Charles Way
3. Mark Bavaro
4. Mark Collins
p.s.--  
Milton : 7/11/2019 4:07 pm : link
Maybe replace Mark Collins with George Young (I told you it would change by the minute).

Also, don't get the love for Parcells. He made some important contributions to the Giants (no doubt), but he was nothing without Young and Belichick, whereas both Young and Belichick would've been quite successful without him.

Parcells's greatest strength was putting together a coaching staff and managing a game in process (unlike Coughlin who sucked on game day). He was good at evaluating the talent on his roster (knowing who to start and who to sit, who to develop and who to abandon), but poor at evaluating college talent.
Milton...  
bw in dc : 7/11/2019 6:17 pm : link
How and where was Young successful without Parcells?
RE: Milton...  
Milton : 7/11/2019 7:10 pm : link
In comment 14496889 bw in dc said:
Quote:
How and where was Young successful without Parcells?
I just believe he could've (or would've) been successful with or without Parcells. Especially during pre-salary cap days. He was behind the curve when it came to operating under the salary cap because he believed in a middle class and as we saw, the salary cap has been about big money stars and cheap labor on their rookie contracts. No real middle class. A lesson in capitalism (and the physics of economics)...
But I digress - ( New Window )
