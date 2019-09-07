Per Sirius: Your Giants’ Mt. Rushmore- 4 ONLY.

Please DO NOT list 5 or more or even ties. JUST 4..
I am trying to make it as difficult as possible and of course there are no rights or wrongs, simply our opinion.
You can put a player, or coach or owner in your top 4, but again, ONLY 4 or please don’t participate.
It took me the full 60 minutes on my Stairmaster to settle on 4. You can imagine how many times I went back and forth.
My heads on Mt. Rushmore, in no order:
1-L.T.
2-Eli
3-Parcells
4-Rosy Brown
And go:
Gifford
Hein
2- Eli
3- Wellington Mara
4- Frank Gifford
2) Gifford
3) Strahan
4) Hein
1. Eli
2. Strahan
3. LT
4. Harry Carson
2- Eli
3- Wellington Mara
4- Frank Gifford
^This.
1) LT
2) Eli
3) Strathan
4) Parcells
2) Eli
3) Strahan
4) Parcells
2)Mara
3)Parcells
4)Tie between Carson/Gifford/Strahan would probably choose Strahan though.
Eli Manning
Wellington Mara
Saquon Barkley (a 'hunch' tells me he'll have an 'alright' career here.)
Parcells
Eli
LT
LT, Parcells, GY, and Rozelle. GY and Rozelle saved this franchise. Mara is a joke.
Just players: LT, Simms, Strahan, Bavaro.
Agree, that was a dickish comment by him.
2) Eli
3) Bavaro
4) Carson
2. Eli Manning
3. Michael Strahan
4. Scott Norwood
2. Parcells
3. Strahan
4. LT
5. Gifford
Greatest coaches: obviously Parcells and Owen.
Just missed the cut: Gifford, Carson, Rosy Brown.
Changed the game: LT, Benny Friedman (changed the game forever with the development of the forward pass)
1. LT
2. Carson
3. Eli
4. The NO GM who drafted George Rodgers.
As for Mara.... Well... I respect opinions but he was honestly one of the worst owners on the history of the game. Young had to be forced on him.
As other mentioned Parcells, The Duke, Little Bill.
Phil Simms
Eli Manning
Bill Parcells
LT
Eli
Strahan
Parcells
but as at least one other poster mentioned, I would save a spot for Saquon.
LT
Bavaro
Strahan
Carson
2. Parcells
3. Strahan
4. LT
5. Gifford
I’d drop Eli and add Tittle and maybe Bavaro
2. Strahan
3. Carson
4. Eli
2-4 was tough, I have 5 other guys that could go in there. Bavaro, Jacobs, Banks, Marshall and Parcells. Barkley will one day be in there, possibly as high as #2
Harry Carson
Y. A. Tittle
Joe Morrison
Emlen Tunnell
2. Frank Gifford.
3. Lawrence Taylor.
4. Eli Manning.
Strahan
Gifford
I thought hard about that.
If he had retired a year later and won the Super Bowl he’d be a lock for Rushmore and the HOF.
George Young
Eli
LT
Eli
Strahan
Hard to leave off Gifford, Robustelli, Tunnell and Carson.
2. Phil Simms
3. Frank Gifford (before my time but worthy)
4. Michael Strahan
I agree it is tough to keep it at four.
2) LT
3) Bill Parcells
4) Harry Carson
Rosie Brown
Emlen Tunnell
Michael Strahan
Hard to leave Gifford, Carson and Eli off.
Simms
Eli
Strahan
1925-1949 - Mel Hein
1950-1979 - Frank Gifford
1980-2004 - Lawrence Taylor
2005-present - Eli Manning
1925-1949 - Mel Hein
1950-1979 - Frank Gifford
1980-2004 - Lawrence Taylor
2005-present - Eli Manning
You're a wise man, Larry.
Do you include GM? George Young assembled the first SB team. But let's pass on him for now.
Coaches: Obviously Parcells and Coughlin but each have 2 SBs. So how do you pick one over the other?
Can't omit LT. He changed the game.
So right now 1) Mara 2) LT
QBs? Simms and Eli. Eli gets the nod with 2 SBs but some may argue there isn't a better more consistent body of work. Of course we're not talking about Canton here, just the NYG so Eli gets a nod.
1 Mara
2 Taylor
3 Manning
As for the 4th, I'm sure theres some old timer on there I can't think of but I'm thinking Super Bowl era only. We're not going to be able to spend capital on a RB, WR, TE (though Bavaro could make a case), DB, K, P, OL. I guess the last spot would have to go to a big name such as Carson or Strahan if you look over the whole body of work. The nod would have to go to Carson in this case just because I feel at the time he was more dominant.
So correcting my above post my 4 are:
Mara
Taylor
Manning
Carson
Do you include GM? George Young assembled the first SB team. But let's pass on him for now.
Coaches: Obviously Parcells and Coughlin but each have 2 SBs. So how do you pick one over the other?
Can't omit LT. He changed the game.
So right now 1) Mara 2) LT
QBs? Simms and Eli. Eli gets the nod with 2 SBs but some may argue there isn't a better more consistent body of work. Of course we're not talking about Canton here, just the NYG so Eli gets a nod.
1 Mara
2 Taylor
3 Manning
As for the 4th, I'm sure theres some old timer on there I can't think of but I'm thinking Super Bowl era only. We're not going to be able to spend capital on a RB, WR, TE (though Bavaro could make a case), DB, K, P, OL. I guess the last spot would have to go to a big name such as Carson or Strahan if you look over the whole body of work. The nod would have to go to Carson in this case just because I feel at the time he was more dominant.
So correcting my above post my 4 are:
Mara
Taylor
Manning
Carson
LT
Strahan
Simms
Eli.
Ken Strong
Frank Gifford
Lawrence Taylor
Eli
YA Tittle
Sam Huff
2)Derek Brown
3)Ron Dayne
4)Flowers
;-)
1)LT
2)Eli
3)Strahan
4)Simms
Strahan
Eli
1. Jack Lummus - Medal of Honor recipient who was mortally wounded in the Battle of Iwo Jima. His famous last words - "The New York Giants lost a good man."
2. Al Blozis - A fellow grunt who was known as the Human Howitzer after he set the Army's record for throwing a hand grenade over 94 yards. From personal experience, it is an extremely difficult task. He made the ultimate sacrifice when he went in search of his men who didn't return from patrol.
3. Eli Manning - The greatest QB in the franchise's history. A true Giant on and off the field.
4. Tom Coughlin - The greatest coach in the franchise's history who is credited with 3 SB rings.
W. Mara
Gifford
Eli Manning
- Parcells
- LT
- Eli
Strahan and Huff are the toughest player omissions and Wellington is majorly important to the sport, but there was a long period of time in which the franchise stunk. Tittle didn't play with the team long enough.
Strahan
Manning
Barber
LT and Carson.
Unfortunately never saw Tunnel or earlier players.
Mel Hein
Emlen Tunnell
Rosey Brown
Lawrence Taylor
All 4 are considered the best or amongst the best to ever play their position, I can't say that about any of our QB's. Since 3/4 of the true top 4 are not the most well known players here is another list of the top 4 most recognizable Giants:
Frank Gifford
Lawrence Taylor
Michael Strahan
Eli Manning
So I will try to do this with an offensive player, a defensive player, a coach and an owner.
1. Tim Mara
2. LT
3. Eli
4. Parcells
Tunnell
Parcells
Eli
So I will try to do this with an offensive player, a defensive player, a coach and an owner.
1. Tim Mara
2. LT
3. Eli
4. Parcells
Certainly a good choice. I might have considered listing him, if he popped into my head..😎
LT
Strahan
The Saints 1st rounder for Shockey
2. Strahan
3. Carson
4. Eli
2. Sam Huff
3. LT
4. Michael Strahan
2) Emlen Tunnell (It's amazing to me how little he's recognized for how great he was.)
3) Eli
4) Gifford. (Starred at both RB and receiver, also a good passer on the option.)
There are a TON of guys who'd be honorable mentions. Strahan, Carson (my personal favorite), Tiki, Hein...
I think if you ask this question again in 2025 Saquon Barkley will be on the list, but you know, we gotta see it first.
Huff
Eli
Gifford
The Giants were an unmitigated disaster in the '70s. A laughingstock. Ownership was completely clueless.
If not for a major intervention by Rozelle the Camelot Era under GY and Parcells NEVER happens. So why anyone would essentially reward Mara in this exercise for bringing the team to the brink of no return is really a demonstration, alas, how clueless some fans are...
Eli
Rosy Brown
Strahan
Really tough to leave Gifford off.
I’ll give you another example. Early in free agency, the Giants signed an over the hill Larry Csonka and there was no requirement for compensation. On his own, Mara gave up a 3rd round pick. This from a piece of crap team devoid of talent. I hope I’m remembering it right. He’s not on my Rushmore list
Frank Gifford
Brad Van Pelt
Harry Carson
Even the once a Giant always a Giant and Wellington was some kind of rock of integrity is mostly propaganda. Was Wellington Mara a "good man"? It seems he lived an admirable life of extreme privilege from all accounts. But none of us know. He was extremely loyal to many if not most Giant players and most speak very highly of him. That's a pretty good legacy.
But here's a little true story from Bob Lurtsema who played for the Giants from 1967-1971. Lurtsema was one of the locker room leaders at the time and was called into Wellington office during the 1971 season. Wellington asked him to evaluate what was wrong with the team and the organization.
Lurtsema was the Giants player rep which already had him worried when he was called in by Wellington but Wellington assured him he needed his help and anything said would stay between the two of them. So Lurtsema told him morale was very low and the players had no faith it would get better. Wellington waived Lurtsema the next day. The Giants finished 4-10 in 1971. Lurtsema and Fran Tarkington who had a mutual dislike with Wellington went to two Super Bowls a few years later.
But in the 70's that wasn't all that unusual for ex Giants. A lot of them played in Super Bowls for other teams. Including Dryer who was mentioned in this thread and never had a good word to say about his experience in Maraland and Craig Morton who played in Super Bowls before the Giants and after the Giants.
George Martin
Andy Robustelli
Ron Johnson
If we're doing franchise, LT, Eli, Gifford, & probably Rosey Brown.
Strahan
Tiki
Eli
Simms
Parcells
So many others that are deserving: TC, OJ, Bill Belichik, Carl Banks, Harry, Strahan, Bavaro, Tuck, Osi
Sorry. Character matters for some of us. Despite his destructive play on the field, he is a despicable person. Even if you disregard his drug use, he is a child rapist.
Rosey Brown - as a player, scout and coach he was part of the giants organization for over 50 years and a hall of famer
Frank Gifford - hall of famer that did everything
Wellington Mara - he has been the face of the franchise for decades. The good, the bad and ugly and you can not tell the story of the ny giants without Wellington Mara.
Eli
Wellington Mara
Parcells
Missing and Dissing too many great players.
Nobody on here remembers Marshall Goldberg, for example.
This is delusional. Where the NFL is today is a most directly tied to ideas of Pete Rozelle. He was the true visionary. Then the hand-off to Tagliabue took the NFL to the next level. Mara was mostly a passenger along the way...
1. LT
2. Charles Way
3. Mark Bavaro
4. Mark Collins
Also, don't get the love for Parcells. He made some important contributions to the Giants (no doubt), but he was nothing without Young and Belichick, whereas both Young and Belichick would've been quite successful without him.
Parcells's greatest strength was putting together a coaching staff and managing a game in process (unlike Coughlin who sucked on game day). He was good at evaluating the talent on his roster (knowing who to start and who to sit, who to develop and who to abandon), but poor at evaluating college talent.
But I digress - ( New Window )