Your Giants' Mt. Suckmore - 4 Only

1. Matt Dodge (obvious reasons)
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
1. Matt Dodge (obvious reasons)
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
Tiki? At least for a few more seasons, he's arguably the Giants best RB and skill player ever.
Petitgout was a false start machine, but he's not even in the bottom 5 of worst OL over the last decade...
1. Matt Dodge (obvious reasons)
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
Tiki was a great Giant, period. It is hardly shocking that some of the older Giants didn't embrace Eli. I'm surprised really that there are any left holding grudges, Christ he retired 13 years ago!
I know he's a punchline on BBI, but Ron Dayne was far, FAR from the worst Giants, even if you limit the conversation to his position. You want to talk about first-round picks that were misspent on running backs? Tucker Frederickson was a worse pick, taken #1 overall. Guys taken after him included Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers, Joe Namath, Mike Curtis and a bunch of other very good to great players.
Dayne was lousy, but he was just ordinary lousy, not a monumental example of suckitude.
Who puts Macdoo on this list is insane. Yes, his 2nd year was an absolute train wreck and he should have been fired twice but top4 worst of all time. The guy made the playoffs as a head coach. That automatically takes him out of the running
had that an one game career against the Redskins (final game of the 2013 season). He got 2 TD's and had 90 yards receiving. He strapped the Giants on his back that day to lead a mediocre team to a meaningless victory over a hapless opponent.
I know he's a punchline on BBI, but Ron Dayne was far, FAR from the worst Giants, even if you limit the conversation to his position. You want to talk about first-round picks that were misspent on running backs? Tucker Frederickson was a worse pick, taken #1 overall. Guys taken after him included Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers, Joe Namath, Mike Curtis and a bunch of other very good to great players.
Dayne was lousy, but he was just ordinary lousy, not a monumental example of suckitude.
Agree on Dayne but you're off base about Tucker Frederickson. Injuries ruined what could have been a great career.
which is when I started watching the GIANTS. And I have to hold it to people who actually played for the team, or at least were really expected to play for them.
But here's mine:
* Joe Don Looney (Appropriately-named high 1st round draft pick RB who was a MAJOR head case and never played a single regular season game for the GIANTS.)
* Derek Brown (1st round draft pick TE who was scared absolutely shitless by Lawrence Taylor in Brown's first NFL practice. He then took more money for doing less for them longer than any other player they ever had.)
* Tommy Maddox (Street free agent signing with the worst actual in-game performance by any NYG QB I have EVER seen, and I've seen a lot of bad ones.)
* Ben McAdoo (I don't care if he did have a winning record his first year as Head Coach - his second year was the biggest disaster I have ever seen, and I suffered through the 15 years of lousy football. At least those teams tried.)
Guys like Rocky Thompson, Dave Brown, Matt Dodge, Curtis Riley, and even "Can't Cover" Brown don't even get near this quartet for ineptitude. But I did seriously consider Eli Apple. And then there was the low-round draft choice that Parcells cut early in his first practice. Can't remember his name or position, but he wasn't around long enough to get serious consideration for this list either.
1. Flowers what a bust, but I blame Ross and Reese
2. Marvin Austin injured and never was what he was before the injury. Just a bad second round pick
3.George Adams, better known as no balance Adams
4.Gary Zimmerman when the Giant's could have has Reggie White when Zimmerman said he wouldn't play in NY. I know the Giants received some picks but they passed up a Hall a Fame player who would have teamed up with LT and Marshall.
but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.
And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.
Yup, it was hard to leeave Hatch off my list as well.
but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.
And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.
Frank Walker? Speaking of what were they thinking, you also had Rod Babers who did not make opening day roster after being 4th Round pick.
Virtually anyone who played on the 1966 team (except Spider Lockhart, Earl Morrall and Pete Gogolak). The rest of 'em couldn't beat The Little Sisters of Charity. Topping them all was Allie Sherman --who destroyed a championship caliber team with bad trades and draft choices.
which would have been a compliment if he was a receiver. Unfortunately he was a left tackle and possibly the only player in history worse than Eric Flowers. Rounding out my list: CC Brown and Steve Brown (who once had 8 interceptions despite being unable to cover himself)
RE: RE: I don't have 4 guys other than those who've been mentioned,
but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.
And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.
Frank Walker? Speaking of what were they thinking, you also had Rod Babers who did not make opening day roster after being 4th Round pick.
Yes, thanks, Walker was the guy. Ran a 4.33 40. 6th round pick. Didn't realize he went through 5 other NFL teams before the end. He tantalized with his athletic ability, but it was his knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing which eventually did him in.
But McAdoo is at the top of my list followed closely by Reese ...
Why McAdoo? Sure, he had no personality, his hair was weird, and his suit was rumpled, but the Giants did make the playoffs under him as I recall.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
CC Brown
Trey Junkin
Ereck Flowers
Jeff Triplette is alternate
Lavar Arrington
Clint Sintim
2-Tommy Maddox
3-Rocky Thompson
4-RH
Don't like trashing Giants unless for lack of effort in games or some crime in real life.
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
ROSS from the front office
HANDLEY
WILLIAM JOSEPH
I'm probably forgetting someone from way back that was worse but off the top of my head this is what I got.
2)Derek Brown
3)Ron Dayne
4) Cedric Jones
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
Tiki? At least for a few more seasons, he's arguably the Giants best RB and skill player ever.
Petitgout was a false start machine, but he's not even in the bottom 5 of worst OL over the last decade...
I think we should just put up the entire 2017 team.
2. El Gigante.
3. Giant Silva.
4. Hong-Man Choi.
Eli
Beckham
Collins
- Go Terps
It was a toss up for me. Could go with either one IMO, but I decided to go with Handley. At least McAdoo had 1 good season.
Link - ( New Window )
Joe Pisarcik. If it weren't against the Eagles, we'd be laughing about it today. But it was, and we're not.
Randy Dean. Because he was second string behind Pisarcik.
Jerry Goldsteyn. Because he was behind Dean.
2)Derek Brown
3)Ron Dayne
4) Cedric Jones
Maddox was way worse than Brown. Brown showed up every Sunday and played his ass off under shitty circumstances so I'll never bash the guy
- Ian Allen
- CC Brown
- Joe Pisarcik
Honorable mention: Brian Mitchell just because fuck him.
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
Dave Brown
Ereck Flowers
Ron Dayne
I agree on offense.
CC Brown
Matt Dodge
Otto Brown
Lavar Arrington
Clint Sintim
Dayne was lousy, but he was just ordinary lousy, not a monumental example of suckitude.
George Young is the one who didn't want Little Bill as head coach. Don't blame Parcells for that error.
Cedric Jones
Derek Brown
Ereck Flowers
Thomas Lewis
Complete wastes.
Thomas Lewis
Rocky Thompson
Honorable mention to Joe Don Looney
Ditto to that
and Trey Junkin and Matt Dodge
Matt Dodge
Jeremy Lincoln
and
Dave Brown
Coleman Rudolph
Charles Brown
Markus Kuhn
Jarrod Bunch
Ron Dayne
Tyrone Wheatley
and i dont Jarrod Bunch was ever any good, but we will agree to disagree
Jarrod Bunch
Ron Dayne
Tyrone Wheatley
Eli
Beckham
Collins
- Go Terps
That's actually pretty unfair on Terps and I've disagreed with him on plenty.
but i'd keep Wheatley on my list
he was ok, but a disappointment
Coleman Rudolph
Charles Brown
Markus Kuhn
Markus Kuhn was a 7th round pick, I'm not sure how much greatness (or even mediocrity) could be expected of him...
Quote:
Shockey
Eli
Beckham
Collins
- Go Terps
That's actually pretty unfair on Terps and I've disagreed with him on plenty.
The only thing that's "unfair" is that Plaxico isn't on the list...
3. The 2015 Giants Defense
4. The 2017 Giants Offensive Line
That wasn't a criteria. It was simply suckitude, and he was one of the worst defensive linemen I've ever seen.
Derek Brown
Cedric Jones
Thomas Lewis( WHO!!!!!)
1. Tim Carter
2. Sinorice Moss
3. Ramses Barden
4. Rueben Randle
Healthy Geoff Schwartz
William Joseph
1. Tim Carter
2. Sinorice Moss
3. Ramses Barden
4. Rueben Randle
Jerrell Jernigan: completely forgettable even when writing a list of shitty Giants receivers.
CC Brown
William Joseph
Eric Flowers
Jarrod Bunch
Ron Dayne
Tyrone Wheatley
Wooten was safety.
Quote:
Herman Moore
Lavar Arrington
Clint Sintim
I know he's a punchline on BBI, but Ron Dayne was far, FAR from the worst Giants, even if you limit the conversation to his position. You want to talk about first-round picks that were misspent on running backs? Tucker Frederickson was a worse pick, taken #1 overall. Guys taken after him included Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers, Joe Namath, Mike Curtis and a bunch of other very good to great players.
Dayne was lousy, but he was just ordinary lousy, not a monumental example of suckitude.
Agree on Dayne but you're off base about Tucker Frederickson. Injuries ruined what could have been a great career.
Derek Brown
Cedric Jones
Thomas Lewis( WHO!!!!!)
Did you ever see Frederickson play before he was injured?
Craig Morton
Tommy Maddox
Craig Morton
Tommy Maddox
Dave Brown
Patterson Plank Joe
Quote:
for Giants Wide Receivers:
1. Tim Carter
2. Sinorice Moss
3. Ramses Barden
4. Rueben Randle
Jerrell Jernigan: completely forgettable even when writing a list of shitty Giants receivers.
Not to me! I immediately thought Jernigan was considerably worse than any of those 4. Guy couldn't fair catch a freakin' punt, he was afraid of his own shadow.
Cedric Jones
Joe Pisarcik
Ron Dayne (not the worst, the most disappointing)
Elvis Patterson
Ian Allen
Dave Thomas
Matt Dodge
Rod Rust
Tom Quinn
“Not to be said aloud”
Elvis Patterson
If you saw Elvis Patterson play, you know he was not nearly as bad as advertised.
The guy had a huge interception on the first play of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXI that arguably Iced the game. That alone eliminates him.
Considering the laundry list of clowns that passed through this franchise, Patterson isn't close to being on Mt Suckmore.
But here's mine:
* Joe Don Looney (Appropriately-named high 1st round draft pick RB who was a MAJOR head case and never played a single regular season game for the GIANTS.)
* Derek Brown (1st round draft pick TE who was scared absolutely shitless by Lawrence Taylor in Brown's first NFL practice. He then took more money for doing less for them longer than any other player they ever had.)
* Tommy Maddox (Street free agent signing with the worst actual in-game performance by any NYG QB I have EVER seen, and I've seen a lot of bad ones.)
* Ben McAdoo (I don't care if he did have a winning record his first year as Head Coach - his second year was the biggest disaster I have ever seen, and I suffered through the 15 years of lousy football. At least those teams tried.)
Guys like Rocky Thompson, Dave Brown, Matt Dodge, Curtis Riley, and even "Can't Cover" Brown don't even get near this quartet for ineptitude. But I did seriously consider Eli Apple. And then there was the low-round draft choice that Parcells cut early in his first practice. Can't remember his name or position, but he wasn't around long enough to get serious consideration for this list either.
Mt. Suckmore, all from that infamous play in 2003:
1. Trey Junkin: started it all
2. Matt Allen: decided to run play-action
3. Tam Hopkins: decided to go deep
4. Matt Bryant: missed a "game winning" 40 yarder minutes earlier
2. Marvin Austin injured and never was what he was before the injury. Just a bad second round pick
3.George Adams, better known as no balance Adams
4.Gary Zimmerman when the Giant's could have has Reggie White when Zimmerman said he wouldn't play in NY. I know the Giants received some picks but they passed up a Hall a Fame player who would have teamed up with LT and Marshall.
Would need to tie of 4 blockers for those 2
Banks Marshall Carson. Collins. Damn I could’ve played the other cb and still win a sb
Handley
Flowers
Most of Reese’s 3rd rd picks
Dave Thomas at cb?
And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.
Matt Dodge
Trey Junkin
Dave Brown
If we allow non-players:
R*y H*ndl*y
B*n Mc_d**
R*d R*st
M*rc R*ss
And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.
Frank Walker? Speaking of what were they thinking, you also had Rod Babers who did not make opening day roster after being 4th Round pick.
Ben Macadoo
Dave Brown
Derek Brown
Honorable mentions: Trey Junkin, Rod Rust, Matt Dodge, Ereck Flowers, George Adams, Ron Dayne, Elvis Patterson, and maybe another wasted pick like Eli Apple
Mt. Suckmore, all from that infamous play in 2003:
1. Trey Junkin: started it all
2. Matt Allen: decided to run play-action
3. Tam Hopkins: decided to go deep
4. Matt Bryant: missed a "game winning" 40 yarder minutes earlier
THIS!
Quote:
but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.
And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.
Frank Walker? Speaking of what were they thinking, you also had Rod Babers who did not make opening day roster after being 4th Round pick.
Yes, thanks, Walker was the guy. Ran a 4.33 40. 6th round pick. Didn't realize he went through 5 other NFL teams before the end. He tantalized with his athletic ability, but it was his knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing which eventually did him in.
Seems like your beef is with 1965 Giants management not with Frederickson who most certainly doesn't belong in this list.
Why McAdoo? Sure, he had no personality, his hair was weird, and his suit was rumpled, but the Giants did make the playoffs under him as I recall.