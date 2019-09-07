Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Your Giants' Mt. Suckmore - 4 Only

RobCarpenter : 7/9/2019 3:36 pm
Any thread about the best should also be accompanied with the worst. Can be players and coaches.

1. He who must not be named
2. CC Brown
3. Dave Brown
4. Ereck Flowers

.  
DC Gmen Fan : 7/9/2019 3:38 pm : link
Ray Handley
CC Brown
Trey Junkin
Ereck Flowers
Jeff Triplette is alternate
I would just have  
HoustonGiant : 7/9/2019 3:38 pm : link
4 Scott Brunners
One could say Matt Dodge too  
DC Gmen Fan : 7/9/2019 3:39 pm : link
.
Handley, Brown, Mcadoo, Flowers  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/9/2019 3:43 pm : link
.
Ron Dayne  
figgy2989 : 7/9/2019 3:48 pm : link
Herman Moore
Lavar Arrington
Clint Sintim
.  
Big Blue '56 : 7/9/2019 3:49 pm : link
1-Bob Gibson

2-Tommy Maddox

3-Rocky Thompson

4-RH
Once a Giant  
Steve in ATL : 7/9/2019 3:50 pm : link
Always a Giant.

Don't like trashing Giants unless for lack of effort in games or some crime in real life.
I like this!  
HoodieGelo : 7/9/2019 3:54 pm : link
1. Matt Dodge (obvious reasons)
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)


In my lifetime so far I would go with:  
Snacks : 7/9/2019 3:54 pm : link
FLOWERS
ROSS from the front office
HANDLEY
WILLIAM JOSEPH

I'm probably forgetting someone from way back that was worse but off the top of my head this is what I got.
already had mine in the other thread...  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 7/9/2019 3:55 pm : link
1)Dave Brown
2)Derek Brown
3)Ron Dayne
4) Cedric Jones
RE: I like this!  
giants#1 : 7/9/2019 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14495369 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
1. Matt Dodge (obvious reasons)
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)


Tiki? At least for a few more seasons, he's arguably the Giants best RB and skill player ever.

Petitgout was a false start machine, but he's not even in the bottom 5 of worst OL over the last decade...
No love  
SLIM_ : 7/9/2019 3:57 pm : link
for Curtis Riley?

I think we should just put up the entire 2017 team.
Ben mcadoo drop kicks handley off the list  
djm : 7/9/2019 3:57 pm : link
...he was worse.
......  
Klaatu : 7/9/2019 3:58 pm : link
1. Goliath.
2. El Gigante.
3. Giant Silva.
4. Hong-Man Choi.
.  
giants#1 : 7/9/2019 4:01 pm : link
Shockey
Eli
Beckham
Collins

- Go Terps
RE: Ben mcadoo drop kicks handley off the list  
Snacks : 7/9/2019 4:03 pm : link
In comment 14495377 djm said:
Quote:
...he was worse.


It was a toss up for me. Could go with either one IMO, but I decided to go with Handley. At least McAdoo had 1 good season.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 7/9/2019 4:04 pm : link
Handley, McAdoo, Brandon Myers, CC Brown
Flowers has to be  
giants#1 : 7/9/2019 4:07 pm : link
on it
Link - ( New Window )
BILL PARCELLS  
x meadowlander : 7/9/2019 4:10 pm : link
Yeah, he goes on Rushmore but that fat bastard could have set us up with Belichek, instead he sets us back a fucking decade with HANDLEY.

Joe Pisarcik. If it weren't against the Eagles, we'd be laughing about it today. But it was, and we're not.

Randy Dean. Because he was second string behind Pisarcik.
Jerry Goldsteyn. Because he was behind Dean.
RE: already had mine in the other thread...  
jnoble : 7/9/2019 4:11 pm : link
In comment 14495373 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
1)Dave Brown
2)Derek Brown
3)Ron Dayne
4) Cedric Jones


Maddox was way worse than Brown. Brown showed up every Sunday and played his ass off under shitty circumstances so I'll never bash the guy
This smells...  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 7/9/2019 4:11 pm : link
- Trey Junkin
- Ian Allen
- CC Brown
- Joe Pisarcik

Honorable mention: Brian Mitchell just because fuck him.
Oh f'r chrissakes  
George : 7/9/2019 4:14 pm : link
Every player on the Giants' roster from 1973-1978 is a viable candidate.
RE: I like this!  
x meadowlander : 7/9/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14495369 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
1. Matt Dodge (obvious reasons)
2. Luke Petitgout (idk, growing up I just always remember him getting false starts)
3. Tiki (he was my FAVORITE player as a kid, but after he ran his mouth it was just too much)
4. Ereck Flowers (obvious)
Tiki was a great Giant, period. It is hardly shocking that some of the older Giants didn't embrace Eli. I'm surprised really that there are any left holding grudges, Christ he retired 13 years ago!
.  
Danny Kanell : 7/9/2019 4:17 pm : link
Matt Dodge
Dave Brown
Ereck Flowers
Ron Dayne
RE: Oh f'r chrissakes  
x meadowlander : 7/9/2019 4:18 pm : link
In comment 14495404 George said:
Quote:
Every player on the Giants' roster from 1973-1978 is a viable candidate.
Most of those defenses were good to very good units.

I agree on offense.
Here's mine  
noro9 : 7/9/2019 4:20 pm : link
Eric Dorsey
CC Brown
Matt Dodge
Otto Brown
RE: Ron Dayne  
81_Great_Dane : 7/9/2019 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14495363 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
Herman Moore
Lavar Arrington
Clint Sintim
I know he's a punchline on BBI, but Ron Dayne was far, FAR from the worst Giants, even if you limit the conversation to his position. You want to talk about first-round picks that were misspent on running backs? Tucker Frederickson was a worse pick, taken #1 overall. Guys taken after him included Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers, Joe Namath, Mike Curtis and a bunch of other very good to great players.

Dayne was lousy, but he was just ordinary lousy, not a monumental example of suckitude.
RE: BILL PARCELLS  
RobCarpenter : 7/9/2019 4:26 pm : link
In comment 14495396 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
Yeah, he goes on Rushmore but that fat bastard could have set us up with Belichek, instead he sets us back a fucking decade with HANDLEY.


George Young is the one who didn't want Little Bill as head coach. Don't blame Parcells for that error.
If Jeremy Lincoln isn't on this,  
Mr. Bungle : 7/9/2019 4:27 pm : link
don't even bother carving the rest of the mountain.
5 because I can't help myself:  
Tim in JTown : 7/9/2019 4:28 pm : link
Handley
Cedric Jones
Derek Brown
Ereck Flowers
Thomas Lewis

Complete wastes.
I guess I should clarify  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/9/2019 4:29 pm : link
Dave Brown.
Anyone  
g56blue10 : 7/9/2019 4:34 pm : link
Who puts Macdoo on this list is insane. Yes, his 2nd year was an absolute train wreck and he should have been fired twice but top4 worst of all time. The guy made the playoffs as a head coach. That automatically takes him out of the running
Flowers  
yatqb : 7/9/2019 4:34 pm : link
Ian Allen
Thomas Lewis
Rocky Thompson

Honorable mention to Joe Don Looney
RE: If Jeremy Lincoln isn't on this,  
cjac : 7/9/2019 4:35 pm : link
In comment 14495424 Mr. Bungle said:
Quote:
don't even bother carving the rest of the mountain.


Ditto to that

and Trey Junkin and Matt Dodge
thats mine  
cjac : 7/9/2019 4:36 pm : link
Trey Junkin
Matt Dodge
Jeremy Lincoln
and
Dave Brown
hmmmmm  
Greg from LI : 7/9/2019 4:37 pm : link
CC Brown
Coleman Rudolph
Charles Brown
Markus Kuhn
How about Mt Suckmore of just running backs  
cjac : 7/9/2019 4:37 pm : link
Tito Wooten
Jarrod Bunch
Ron Dayne
Tyrone Wheatley
um, Tito Wooten was a corner  
Greg from LI : 7/9/2019 4:39 pm : link
And Bunch was a good player who got hurt.

allow me to correct myself  
Greg from LI : 7/9/2019 4:39 pm : link
Wooten was a safety.
I was thinking  
cjac : 7/9/2019 4:40 pm : link
Butch Woolfolk....


and i dont Jarrod Bunch was ever any good, but we will agree to disagree
RE: How about Mt Suckmore of just running backs  
81_Great_Dane : 7/9/2019 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14495444 cjac said:
Quote:
Tito Wooten
Jarrod Bunch
Ron Dayne
Tyrone Wheatley
Did you mean Tyrone Wheatley? Or Butch Woolfolk? Woolfolk was worse than Wheatley, though neither was much good as a Giant.
as a second year fullback he ran for 500 yards @ 4.8 YPC  
Greg from LI : 7/9/2019 4:43 pm : link
And he was a decent lead blocker. Then he blew out his knee the next year and that was all she wrote.
yeah a meant  
cjac : 7/9/2019 4:43 pm : link
Woolfolk
RE: .  
English Alaister : 7/9/2019 4:43 pm : link
In comment 14495382 giants#1 said:
Quote:
Shockey
Eli
Beckham
Collins

- Go Terps


That's actually pretty unfair on Terps and I've disagreed with him on plenty.
Impossible to pick only 4 ....  
Spider56 : 7/9/2019 4:44 pm : link
But McAdoo is at the top of my list followed closely by Reese ...
i meant woolfolk  
cjac : 7/9/2019 4:44 pm : link
instead of Wooten

but i'd keep Wheatley on my list

he was ok, but a disappointment
Wooton  
steviej : 7/9/2019 4:50 pm : link
Was a DB who sucked
Only four?  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/9/2019 4:54 pm : link
LOL.


RE: hmmmmm  
speedywheels : 7/9/2019 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14495443 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
CC Brown
Coleman Rudolph
Charles Brown
Markus Kuhn


Markus Kuhn was a 7th round pick, I'm not sure how much greatness (or even mediocrity) could be expected of him...
RE: RE: .  
speedywheels : 7/9/2019 5:04 pm : link
In comment 14495457 English Alaister said:
Quote:
In comment 14495382 giants#1 said:


Quote:


Shockey
Eli
Beckham
Collins

- Go Terps



That's actually pretty unfair on Terps and I've disagreed with him on plenty.


The only thing that's "unfair" is that Plaxico isn't on the list...
H@nd#ey...  
BamaBlue : 7/9/2019 5:10 pm : link
2. Perry Fewell
3. The 2015 Giants Defense
4. The 2017 Giants Offensive Line
____  
I am Ninja : 7/9/2019 5:21 pm : link
sinorice moss
RE: RE: hmmmmm  
Greg from LI : 7/9/2019 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14495495 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Markus Kuhn was a 7th round pick, I'm not sure how much greatness (or even mediocrity) could be expected of him...


That wasn't a criteria. It was simply suckitude, and he was one of the worst defensive linemen I've ever seen.
Top 4  
Rick in Dallas : 7/9/2019 5:33 pm : link
Tucker Frederickson( number 1 draft choice)
Derek Brown
Cedric Jones
Thomas Lewis( WHO!!!!!)
You could even go with Mt. Suckmore...  
BamaBlue : 7/9/2019 5:36 pm : link
for Giants Wide Receivers:

1. Tim Carter
2. Sinorice Moss
3. Ramses Barden
4. Rueben Randle
Flowers, CC Brown, Marc Ross are headliners  
widmerseyebrow : 7/9/2019 5:37 pm : link
Brandon Meyers
Healthy Geoff Schwartz
William Joseph
RE: You could even go with Mt. Suckmore...  
widmerseyebrow : 7/9/2019 5:38 pm : link
In comment 14495529 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
for Giants Wide Receivers:

1. Tim Carter
2. Sinorice Moss
3. Ramses Barden
4. Rueben Randle


Jerrell Jernigan: completely forgettable even when writing a list of shitty Giants receivers.
Mine  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/9/2019 5:44 pm : link
Elvis Patterson

CC Brown

William Joseph

Eric Flowers
At least Jernigan...  
BamaBlue : 7/9/2019 5:44 pm : link
had that an one game career against the Redskins (final game of the 2013 season). He got 2 TD's and had 90 yards receiving. He strapped the Giants on his back that day to lead a mediocre team to a meaningless victory over a hapless opponent.
RE: How about Mt Suckmore of just running backs  
clatterbuck : 7/9/2019 6:14 pm : link
In comment 14495444 cjac said:
Quote:
Tito Wooten
Jarrod Bunch
Ron Dayne
Tyrone Wheatley


Wooten was safety.
RE: RE: Ron Dayne  
clatterbuck : 7/9/2019 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14495418 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 14495363 figgy2989 said:


Quote:


Herman Moore
Lavar Arrington
Clint Sintim

I know he's a punchline on BBI, but Ron Dayne was far, FAR from the worst Giants, even if you limit the conversation to his position. You want to talk about first-round picks that were misspent on running backs? Tucker Frederickson was a worse pick, taken #1 overall. Guys taken after him included Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers, Joe Namath, Mike Curtis and a bunch of other very good to great players.

Dayne was lousy, but he was just ordinary lousy, not a monumental example of suckitude.


Agree on Dayne but you're off base about Tucker Frederickson. Injuries ruined what could have been a great career.
RE: Top 4  
clatterbuck : 7/9/2019 6:24 pm : link
In comment 14495524 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Tucker Frederickson( number 1 draft choice)
Derek Brown
Cedric Jones
Thomas Lewis( WHO!!!!!)


Did you ever see Frederickson play before he was injured?
He was OK  
Rick in Dallas : 7/9/2019 6:26 pm : link
But we passed on a generational RB in that draft in Gale Sayers. Did you ever watch him play before he was injured
All QBs and Ray Handley,  
clatterbuck : 7/9/2019 6:33 pm : link
Jim Del Gaizo
Craig Morton
Tommy Maddox
RE: All QBs and Ray Handley,  
BamaBlue : 7/9/2019 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14495563 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
Jim Del Gaizo
Craig Morton
Tommy Maddox


Dave Brown
Patterson Plank Joe
RE: RE: You could even go with Mt. Suckmore...  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/9/2019 8:29 pm : link
In comment 14495534 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
In comment 14495529 BamaBlue said:


Quote:


for Giants Wide Receivers:

1. Tim Carter
2. Sinorice Moss
3. Ramses Barden
4. Rueben Randle



Jerrell Jernigan: completely forgettable even when writing a list of shitty Giants receivers.


Not to me! I immediately thought Jernigan was considerably worse than any of those 4. Guy couldn't fair catch a freakin' punt, he was afraid of his own shadow.
mcadoo  
uther99 : 7/9/2019 8:42 pm : link
Why not  
Rong5611 : 7/9/2019 8:51 pm : link
Ereck Flowers
Cedric Jones
Joe Pisarcik
Ron Dayne (not the worst, the most disappointing)

Two  
if_i_knew : 7/9/2019 8:58 pm : link
Ian Allen
Elvis Patterson
Tough to limit to 4  
Mike in NY : 7/9/2019 8:58 pm : link
Flowers
Ian Allen
Dave Thomas
Matt Dodge
All coaches  
yalebowl : 7/9/2019 9:35 pm : link
Bob Gibson
Rod Rust
Tom Quinn
“Not to be said aloud”
RE: Two  
kinard : 7/9/2019 9:38 pm : link
In comment 14495615 if_i_knew said:
Quote:
Ian Allen
Elvis Patterson


If you saw Elvis Patterson play, you know he was not nearly as bad as advertised.

The guy had a huge interception on the first play of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXI that arguably Iced the game. That alone eliminates him.

Considering the laundry list of clowns that passed through this franchise, Patterson isn't close to being on Mt Suckmore.
I can really only do this since 1955  
Red Dog : 7/9/2019 9:42 pm : link
which is when I started watching the GIANTS. And I have to hold it to people who actually played for the team, or at least were really expected to play for them.

But here's mine:

* Joe Don Looney (Appropriately-named high 1st round draft pick RB who was a MAJOR head case and never played a single regular season game for the GIANTS.)

* Derek Brown (1st round draft pick TE who was scared absolutely shitless by Lawrence Taylor in Brown's first NFL practice. He then took more money for doing less for them longer than any other player they ever had.)

* Tommy Maddox (Street free agent signing with the worst actual in-game performance by any NYG QB I have EVER seen, and I've seen a lot of bad ones.)

* Ben McAdoo (I don't care if he did have a winning record his first year as Head Coach - his second year was the biggest disaster I have ever seen, and I suffered through the 15 years of lousy football. At least those teams tried.)

Guys like Rocky Thompson, Dave Brown, Matt Dodge, Curtis Riley, and even "Can't Cover" Brown don't even get near this quartet for ineptitude. But I did seriously consider Eli Apple. And then there was the low-round draft choice that Parcells cut early in his first practice. Can't remember his name or position, but he wasn't around long enough to get serious consideration for this list either.

Too many are naming HWMNBN.  
flycatcher : 7/9/2019 9:53 pm : link
Cut it out.

Mt. Suckmore, all from that infamous play in 2003:

1. Trey Junkin: started it all
2. Matt Allen: decided to run play-action
3. Tam Hopkins: decided to go deep
4. Matt Bryant: missed a "game winning" 40 yarder minutes earlier

Some names are unfair IMHO  
uconngiant : 7/9/2019 9:54 pm : link
1. Flowers what a bust, but I blame Ross and Reese

2. Marvin Austin injured and never was what he was before the injury. Just a bad second round pick

3.George Adams, better known as no balance Adams

4.Gary Zimmerman when the Giant's could have has Reggie White when Zimmerman said he wouldn't play in NY. I know the Giants received some picks but they passed up a Hall a Fame player who would have teamed up with LT and Marshall.
LT and Reggie white  
Payasdaddy : 7/9/2019 10:30 pm : link
Just thinking of how insane that would’ve been
Would need to tie of 4 blockers for those 2
Banks Marshall Carson. Collins. Damn I could’ve played the other cb and still win a sb

Handley
Flowers
Most of Reese’s 3rd rd picks
Dave Thomas at cb?
Can Sinorice Moss  
pierce58 : 7/9/2019 10:50 pm : link
go on a list? I always hated how every year we kept expecting him to get it....he never got it.
I don't have 4 guys other than those who've been mentioned,  
TC : 7/9/2019 11:32 pm : link
but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.

And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.


Yup, it was hard to leeave Hatch off my list as well.  
yatqb : 7/9/2019 11:39 pm : link
Just a totally incompetent player...but Ian Allen had him beat, imo!
Jeff Hatch....buddy wrestled at UPenn when he was there  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/10/2019 12:09 am : link
said the guy juiced to the gills. Probably why looked so good against a lot of guys who weren't juicing.
Players Only, Without A Lot Of Thought  
Trainmaster : 7/10/2019 12:52 am : link
Erick Flowers
Matt Dodge
Trey Junkin
Dave Brown

If we allow non-players:

R*y H*ndl*y
B*n Mc_d**
R*d R*st
M*rc R*ss
RE: I don't have 4 guys other than those who've been mentioned,  
Mike in NY : 7/10/2019 6:02 am : link
In comment 14495691 TC said:
Quote:
but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.

And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.


Frank Walker? Speaking of what were they thinking, you also had Rod Babers who did not make opening day roster after being 4th Round pick.
This is hard, but...  
Allen in CNJ : 7/10/2019 6:28 am : link
Ray Handley
Ben Macadoo
Dave Brown
Derek Brown

Honorable mentions: Trey Junkin, Rod Rust, Matt Dodge, Ereck Flowers, George Adams, Ron Dayne, Elvis Patterson, and maybe another wasted pick like Eli Apple
Old Timers  
varco : 7/10/2019 7:39 am : link
Virtually anyone who played on the 1966 team (except Spider Lockhart, Earl Morrall and Pete Gogolak). The rest of 'em couldn't beat The Little Sisters of Charity. Topping them all was Allie Sherman --who destroyed a championship caliber team with bad trades and draft choices.
Flowers, Handley, McAdoo, Reese  
jlukes : 7/10/2019 7:47 am : link
.
RE: Too many are naming HWMNBN.  
Dave : 7/10/2019 8:32 am : link
In comment 14495639 flycatcher said:
Quote:
Cut it out.

Mt. Suckmore, all from that infamous play in 2003:

1. Trey Junkin: started it all
2. Matt Allen: decided to run play-action
3. Tam Hopkins: decided to go deep
4. Matt Bryant: missed a "game winning" 40 yarder minutes earlier
THIS!
They used to say Willie Young had the best hands in the league  
WillieYoung : 7/10/2019 10:22 am : link
which would have been a compliment if he was a receiver. Unfortunately he was a left tackle and possibly the only player in history worse than Eric Flowers. Rounding out my list: CC Brown and Steve Brown (who once had 8 interceptions despite being unable to cover himself)
RE: RE: I don't have 4 guys other than those who've been mentioned,  
TC : 7/10/2019 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14495726 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14495691 TC said:


Quote:


but two guys who impressed in their very limited appearances as not being ready for prime time were Frank Unnecessary Roughness Ferrara, and Jeff What Were They Thinkin' Hatch, a 3rd round OT who never should have walked on an NFL field and was a training camp victim of said Frankie The Hammer.

And there was a DB who was lightening fast and played lights out, but who always committed a penalty at the worst possible time, though his name eludes me.





Frank Walker? Speaking of what were they thinking, you also had Rod Babers who did not make opening day roster after being 4th Round pick.


Yes, thanks, Walker was the guy. Ran a 4.33 40. 6th round pick. Didn't realize he went through 5 other NFL teams before the end. He tantalized with his athletic ability, but it was his knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, doing the wrong thing which eventually did him in.
RE: He was OK  
GeofromNJ : 7/11/2019 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14495559 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
But we passed on a generational RB in that draft in Gale Sayers. Did you ever watch him play before he was injured

Seems like your beef is with 1965 Giants management not with Frederickson who most certainly doesn't belong in this list.
RE: Impossible to pick only 4 ....  
GeofromNJ : 7/11/2019 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14495461 Spider56 said:
Quote:
But McAdoo is at the top of my list followed closely by Reese ...

Why McAdoo? Sure, he had no personality, his hair was weird, and his suit was rumpled, but the Giants did make the playoffs under him as I recall.
