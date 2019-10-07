Optimist thought: What if Daniel Jones is for real? Matt in SGS : 7/10/2019 12:53 pm

So, the Giants have been a trainwreck more or less the past 7 years, this was a controversial offseason (to say the least). But with camp just a couple weeks away, let's play the optimist and say that Daniel Jones turns out to be the real deal and "worth" the 6th pick in the draft and turns into a franchise QB, validating Gettleman.



In this scenario, that would put to bed any discussion of passing on Darnold and the other QBs in 2018 to draft Saquon. Essentially, would you rather have Darnold and whoever the Giants picked at #6 (say Josh Allen for sake of arguement). Or Jones as an equivalent to Darnold plus Saquon?



When Gettleman said at the start of the off-season "no guts, no glory", I think this is one of the main things he was talking about. Jones becoming a top QB with Saquon and everything about this organization can turn around in a snap. Not to mention you get your QB in a window that he's playing on his rookie deal, with lots of cap room in 2020, the Giants can actually be in position to contend by using that money to fill in around the roster (think the 2005 offseason when the Giants signed Plax, Pierce, and McKenzie).



So let's let ourselves dream for a moment that Jones becomes what Gettleman thinks he will be. With a better OL and the Giants using the 2019 draft to rebuild the defense (particularly the secondary), the Giants could be in position to make some real noise in 2020, similar to how they went 6-10 in 2004 and then 11-5 and won the NFC East in 2005.