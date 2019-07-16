Giants, who were they not injured, were headed to HOF, iyo?

There are a lot of player who play at a HOF level for a few years, but it's difficult to say who could keep it up for the long term.
Hakeem Nicks got hurt in his fourth season, when he was 24 years old. Prior to that season, he was 10th in receptions through age 23, 6th in receiving yardage, and 4th in TDs. Could he have been a HOF worthy player if he had stayed healthy and maintained that level of production? Maybe, but who knows if he would have done that?
Troy Archer looked like he was going to be very good
Injuries greatly diminished his play around age 28, and he was out of football by 31.
That's a good choice. He was at the top of his position for a short period and then fell off substantially with injuries. He just didn't achieve the longevity that great guards do. If you projected a "normal" career arc of a dominant guard he'd be talked about in the same vein as some of the recent ones that are going to get in.
come to mind are Bavaro and Simms. Simms is a double-edged one - he lost stats early in his career to injuries and then lost the chance for a 2nd ring vs. Buffalo. He gets that ring by playing and he's more than likely in.
doesn't sniff Canton with perfect health for another 20 years.
People need to look at the WR's in Canton:
Plaxico was a good player, but he's not close to these guys statistically (at least not the ones I saw play)
2011 is when his play started declining noticeably. He was 29 years old that year. He had made three straight Pro Bowls and one All Pro at that point. Will Shields had made 5 Pro Bowls, but no All Pro at that point. Munchak, four Pro Bowl and one All Pro.
The great guards often have long careers and stay productive well into their 30s. Didn't happen with Snee. If it had, he might have had a shot, that was what I was saying.
Surprised nobody mentioned Jumbo. Bavaro arguably deserves the HOF even with the shortened career but Jumbo Elliot was probably the most talented offensive lineman to ever put on a Giants uniform. Unfortunately serious back problems really began derailing him in 1990. He still came back and put on one of the most dominant performances by a tackle in Super Bowl history against Bruce Smith no less. He was the unsung MVP of Super Bowl 25. One of the best when he was healthy but like Snee his body broke down early and often and several back surgeries later he was never the same player again.
I guess, it's an opinion question so other opinions are as correct as mine, but I don't view Snee as a potential HOFer.
Cruz should have been on my list, started out like a lightning bolt. but faded just as quickly - due to injury.
Yeah, assuming he was productive at his age, a young Simms
Joe Morris? No one expected him to replicate those two monster years, but it’s probably reasonable to believe he could have had a bunch of productive years on the ground were his career not hindered by injury.
Great running back: run with power and speed and could catch like a wideout.
I'll say it. Frederickson was not that good and was a bust as a #1 pick in the entire draft. Ernie Koy was a better player but Tuck got good press and was one of Wellington's favorites because he'd hang at Toots Shors with the boys.
The next four players chosen: Ken Willard who played 9 years ran for 6500 yards and caught 277 passes for the Niners, Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers and Craig Morton.
The Giants draft that year was comical. No second round pick. In the third round, the Giants take Chuck Mercein and the immortal kicker Bob Timberlake. In the 4th round, they take another immortal, Henry Carr. And then in the 5th round they take a punter Frank Lambert.
Great running back: run with power and speed and could catch like a wideout.
I'll say it. Frederickson was not that good and was a bust as a #1 pick in the entire draft. Ernie Koy was a better player but Tuck got good press and was one of Wellington's favorites because he'd hang at Toots Shors with the boys.
The next four players chosen: Ken Willard who played 9 years ran for 6500 yards and caught 277 passes for the Niners, Dick Butkus, Gayle Sayers and Craig Morton.
The Giants draft that year was comical. No second round pick. In the third round, the Giants take Chuck Mercein and the immortal kicker Bob Timberlake. In the 4th round, they take another immortal, Henry Carr. And then in the 5th round they take a punter Frank Lambert.
Not taking Sayers or Butkus over Frederickson was beyond egregious and incompetent, imv
RE: Anyone think Charles Way could have made it as a FB
career already past their primes. The two Giants that come to mind that were injured that had a chance to build HOF careers in my lifetime were Cruz and Sehorn. Just unbelievable before their injuries cut them short. Sehorn especially, guy never played corner before the NFL and his 3rd and 4th seasons were tremendous. Just a ridiculous athlete.
Cruz was a very good Wr, but Nicks was absolutely brilliant before he was injured. With his hands, if he had any speed left after the Compartment Syndrome impact - he'd probably have been a middling guy.
Does that put the game out of reach? Do we go on to beat the Bucs?
Is Fassel still fired in December 03? Do they draft Eli in 04? It’s an interesting hypothetical. But one could argue that if he catches that pass, the history of the last 15 years may be quite different.
These 3 retired Giants that are the only ones close to consideration for the HOF. IMO- Banks, Bavaro, Tiki (maybe). Eli makes it, eventually, when the time comes - those playoff runs were brilliant.
-- Banks was really good. All Decade Team for the 1980's. It could be argued that he belongs.
-- Bavaro, if he stayed healthy he would have made it. No question about that. He was awesome. Injuries took their toll.
-- Tiki was good, generated alot of yards both rushing and receiving. One of the better RB's during his time. Maybe if he's on the 2007 SB team, he makes it. But, he wasn't.
-- Sehorn was good, but not HOF good, even when he was healthy. Made a foolish mistake by returning that kick in the pre-season.
-- Simms was really good, still has the best SB performance of all time. He led his team to 2. Yes, he got hurt late in the 1990 season, but they were 10-1 when that happened. They aren't in position to go all the way without his performance. But, his stats aren't good enough overall for the HOF.
Charles Way in 1997 was better than Alstott ever was
Hall of Fame is just that...Hall of Fame...not Hall of Good.
Sehorn had one great year in '97 before his knee injury. Hard to say he would have continued being great even without injury.
Snee was Hall of Good. He was never dominant the way a Larry Allen was or a Mike Munchek was. Still a great player but IMO not HOF.
Charles Way at FB? No chance. Lorenzo Neal, Mike Alstott, Keith Byers all better then Way.
Nicks is legit. He was amazing his first three years and then his body fell apart.
Cruz - Had an amazing 2011. A good 2012. An ok 2013. Wasn't doing much prior to injury in '14. I think it is ridiculous to say he had a shot at the HOF.
Not one of those guys was better than Way as a blocker. Neal maybe even but not better. And he was a better runner and receiver IMO. Byers? If not for his college rep no one would even know who he was as a pro years later. Alstott was very good but healthy I’d take Way as a FB. Their blocking wasn’t close.
Is you can say no to the HOF but those three weren’t better
Bavaro was an absolute monster
Simms was a great QB when healthy and imo better than Eli
Charles Way - before he got injured he was a great 2 way FB
JPP for sure, before his back and his hand he could have been a HOFer
Nicks - He was much better than Cruz ever was
Sehorn - he was just breaking out before the knee
Armstead - had early injuries 1st 3 years then went on to 5 straight pro bowls. If he had the early health and longevity hes probably in
Shockey - He was one of the best when healthy, he would be in if he had any full seasons, in his 10 full seasons he never played 16 games.
Guys mentioned above that I disagree with
Snee - was very good, I guess a little hard to judge an OL but I never felt he was the best ever
Cruz - a fan favorite and a good WR too many drops and didn't do well when he was the #1 target. He was fading before the injuries
Killed in WW II after only 23 or so games as a Giants
offensive tackle. At 6'6" and 250 pounds he was an incredible force often blocking two defensive linemen at a time. An All-Pro immediately upon joining the Giants from
Georgetown.
and maybe even above Bavaro on the basis of talent and his impact on the team overall. He was a tremendous RB in all facets of the game, and was injured in his 2nd year as a full time starter, IIRC?
Troy Archer - we didn't see much of him his career was so cut short by his premature death. But Howard Livingston, founder of Inside Football and a former Giant player himself, said Archer had a kind of power he'd seen only one other time among all the Giants he knew, and that other guy to have what Howard called 'natural power' a power that seemingly can't be explained by or developed by weight lifting training, the other guy with that natural power was Lawrence Taylor.
Shame we didn't get to see Archer develop.
RE: Troy Archer looked like he was going to be very good
Joe Morris? No one expected him to replicate those two monster years, but it’s probably reasonable to believe he could have had a bunch of productive years on the ground were his career not hindered by injury.
I like Morris too but he didn't do much in 82 and 83. Came on in 84 and exploded in 85-86. From there was pretty average and was a one trick pony (no threat in the passing game).
What Hampton? The carries and injuries piled up but, if he didn't miss time early in 90 and the the rest of the playoff run in 90, he may be viewed quite differently. Reeves killed the guy.
I wonder what Terry Kinard's career would have been like without the knee injury in 86.
There are definitely a few "homer" choices here...
...OJ Anderson was good, but Morris was a substantially better back. If Morris hadn't gotten hurt, I believe he'd have 2 rings, another 2 or 3,000 yds to his Giant career and almost a HOF by default.
MAYBE...TROY ARCHER. Not just the accident that killed him, the foot injury that messed up his last season. Felt like that kid was set to explode into a perennial pro bowler.
Also - I don't know that he would have made Hall of Fame, but Dan Lloyd was one of my favorite Giants when he got sick - a fine linebacker who was just coming into his own, I believed he would have been the eventual replacement for Brian Kelley.
Of guys whose careers were largely contemporary to Morris'
leading the giants to convert to a 3/4. get the best players on field, and best lb’ers included Harry carson and spaceman lloyd.
another HOF candidate if uninsured might have bee Tucker Fredrickson. his knee injury and the slowly developing technology of sports medicine doomed his career.
😢then there is charlie Conerly, #42 who is kept from the HOF by WWII and his service in the Pacific, and a stupid head coach (according to Frank Gifford) who only let CC play 3/4 of every football game thus diminishing his stats. that crap about heinrich’s playing 1/4 to feel out ‘d’ was just idiocy, even then. i still think CC was best all time giant QB, except for Eli.
Between the 5 backs you list, I count 2 Super Bowl rings combined.
IF Morris had a fat 1990 campaign, and IF he had the same Super Bowl MVP success as OJ - MAYBE.
Part of Morris' problem was platooning time at RB with Rob Carpenter and Butch Woolfolk.
Sehorn went from amazing, to avg. after the knee injury.
I think Snee is an excellent choice
Plax was breaking down physically even before the gunshot, so I dunno if he would had enough top years left to get in.
Bavaro I agree. But consider there are just 9 TE's in the HOF. Period. Ever. Bavaro could have made it 10 if he wasn't injured, but wanted to add that for context.
But Snee?
longshot at best. He went to 4 pro-bowls, but was only once an all-pro.
There are very few guards in the HOF at all and he does not measure up to them IMO - even if he were healthy longer.
Larry Allen: 11 pro-bowls, 6 time all-pro
John Hannah: 9 pro-bowls 7 time all-pro
Will Shields: 11 pro-bowls, 2 time all-pro
Mike Munchak: 9 pro-bowls, 2 time all-pro
There are only 46 modern era OL in Canton total (tackles, guards, and centers). Snee has two rings, which IMO helps his case, but he does not belong in Canton even if he were healthy.
Good player, not a HOFer.
Only Bavaro from my lifetime had a chance.
But Bavaro is the obvious choice, would have went down as one of the best two ways TEs in the history of the game.
I guess, it's an opinion question so other opinions are as correct as mine, but I don't view Snee as a potential HOFer.
Cruz should have been on my list, started out like a lightning bolt. but faded just as quickly - due to injury.
Agree that Bavaro is the obvious choice, but I don't know how Bavaro could have avoided injury, given his style of play.
He only played full seasons in 84,85,86, and 93.
That's just four seasons.
Banks at 1986 playoff level was no doubt Hall of Fame caliber
He only played full seasons in 84,85,86, and 93.
That's just four seasons.
Fair point
If he stayed healthy, with a ring or two, he would have had a shot
Just as a reference, Mark Collins was one of the best corners I've seen - coverage and tackling. And while never hurt, he never got a sniff of HOF mention.
Who knows what kind of career JPP is able to put together without the back and the fireworks.
Sky was the limit.
Just as a reference, Mark Collins was one of the best corners I've seen - coverage and tackling. And while never hurt, he never got a sniff of HOF mention.
Bill, that’s why we’re not mentioning Tiki as he was healthy
Not taking Sayers or Butkus over Frederickson was beyond egregious and incompetent, imv
Most likely not due positional bias but he was a fucking monster as a FB and a very good runner. And I’ll agree w Seahorn as well.
Cruz was a very good Wr, but Nicks was absolutely brilliant before he was injured. With his hands, if he had any speed left after the Compartment Syndrome impact - he'd probably have been a middling guy.
Just terrible he was done by 24.
Sehorn had one great year in '97 before his knee injury. Hard to say he would have continued being great even without injury.
Snee was Hall of Good. He was never dominant the way a Larry Allen was or a Mike Munchek was. Still a great player but IMO not HOF.
Charles Way at FB? No chance. Lorenzo Neal, Mike Alstott, Keith Byers all better then Way.
Nicks is legit. He was amazing his first three years and then his body fell apart.
Cruz - Had an amazing 2011. A good 2012. An ok 2013. Wasn't doing much prior to injury in '14. I think it is ridiculous to say he had a shot at the HOF.
The one guy not mentioned is an interesting one.
Jeremy Shockey.
The one guy not mentioned is an interesting one.
Jeremy Shockey.
Of course he has no shot, what BB '56 was saying was who had a shot if they didn't get injured.
which is why so many people suggest Bavaro as the obvious choice.
Shockey has no HOF chance IMO and not sure it's injuries, his career just didn't pan out as well as it started. He pretty much peaked as a rookie (other than not getting in the end zone).
Come on...
The one guy not mentioned is an interesting one.
Jeremy Shockey.
Of course he has no shot, what BB '56 was saying was who had a shot if they didn't get injured.
which is why so many people suggest Bavaro as the obvious choice.
Shockey has no HOF chance IMO and not sure it's injuries, his career just didn't pan out as well as it started. He pretty much peaked as a rookie (other than not getting in the end zone).
And that fucking dropped pass in the EZ against the Niners in the choke game, his rookie year
Bavaro
Simms
How about Nicks. Could he have been a Chris Carter type?
Then the back set in and ultimately the fireworks but he was still productive.
Is Fassel still fired in December 03? Do they draft Eli in 04? It’s an interesting hypothetical. But one could argue that if he catches that pass, the history of the last 15 years may be quite different.
Sehorn had one great year in '97 before his knee injury. Hard to say he would have continued being great even without injury.
Snee was Hall of Good. He was never dominant the way a Larry Allen was or a Mike Munchek was. Still a great player but IMO not HOF.
Charles Way at FB? No chance. Lorenzo Neal, Mike Alstott, Keith Byers all better then Way.
Nicks is legit. He was amazing his first three years and then his body fell apart.
Cruz - Had an amazing 2011. A good 2012. An ok 2013. Wasn't doing much prior to injury in '14. I think it is ridiculous to say he had a shot at the HOF.
With respect re Lorenzo Neal i disagree:
Neal played 16 years and had 226 rushes for 807 yards 6 TDs.
Way played 5 years and had 337 rushes for 1,356 yards and 10 TDs.
Had Way stayed healthy he would have put up a greater career than Neal. This doesn't even count receptions which Way would have had more of. JMO
-- Banks was really good. All Decade Team for the 1980's. It could be argued that he belongs.
-- Bavaro, if he stayed healthy he would have made it. No question about that. He was awesome. Injuries took their toll.
-- Tiki was good, generated alot of yards both rushing and receiving. One of the better RB's during his time. Maybe if he's on the 2007 SB team, he makes it. But, he wasn't.
-- Sehorn was good, but not HOF good, even when he was healthy. Made a foolish mistake by returning that kick in the pre-season.
-- Simms was really good, still has the best SB performance of all time. He led his team to 2. Yes, he got hurt late in the 1990 season, but they were 10-1 when that happened. They aren't in position to go all the way without his performance. But, his stats aren't good enough overall for the HOF.
Because we were in good hands with Alstott?
Sehorn had one great year in '97 before his knee injury. Hard to say he would have continued being great even without injury.
Snee was Hall of Good. He was never dominant the way a Larry Allen was or a Mike Munchek was. Still a great player but IMO not HOF.
Charles Way at FB? No chance. Lorenzo Neal, Mike Alstott, Keith Byers all better then Way.
Nicks is legit. He was amazing his first three years and then his body fell apart.
Cruz - Had an amazing 2011. A good 2012. An ok 2013. Wasn't doing much prior to injury in '14. I think it is ridiculous to say he had a shot at the HOF.
Not one of those guys was better than Way as a blocker. Neal maybe even but not better. And he was a better runner and receiver IMO. Byers? If not for his college rep no one would even know who he was as a pro years later. Alstott was very good but healthy I’d take Way as a FB. Their blocking wasn’t close.
Is you can say no to the HOF but those three weren’t better
Only Bavaro imv goes on...
Simms was a great QB when healthy and imo better than Eli
Charles Way - before he got injured he was a great 2 way FB
JPP for sure, before his back and his hand he could have been a HOFer
Nicks - He was much better than Cruz ever was
Sehorn - he was just breaking out before the knee
Armstead - had early injuries 1st 3 years then went on to 5 straight pro bowls. If he had the early health and longevity hes probably in
Shockey - He was one of the best when healthy, he would be in if he had any full seasons, in his 10 full seasons he never played 16 games.
Guys mentioned above that I disagree with
Snee - was very good, I guess a little hard to judge an OL but I never felt he was the best ever
Cruz - a fan favorite and a good WR too many drops and didn't do well when he was the #1 target. He was fading before the injuries
was probably equal parts his ability and equal parts Chris Berman....
Because we were in good hands with Alstott?
Haha...and Berman's sound effects of him banging into defenders.
Shockey - He was one of the best when healthy, he would be in if he had any full seasons, in his 10 full seasons he never played 16 games.
Here's a question for everyone. Was Shockey that good or did he benefit from playing in Peyton's TE friendly offense?
Shockey - He was one of the best when healthy, he would be in if he had any full seasons, in his 10 full seasons he never played 16 games.
Here's a question for everyone. Was Shockey that good or did he benefit from playing in Peyton's TE friendly offense?
He was that good, imho
Who knows what kind of career JPP is able to put together without the back and the fireworks.
Sky was the limit.
JPP had HOF talent, but I never thought he had the heart to maximize the talent. I don’t think injuries were the only thing holding him back.
No clue how good David Wilson could be. He never ran behind a good offensive line. Right when the online started to really fall apart up the middle.
He managed to break one record before he was forced to retire.
offensive tackle. At 6'6" and 250 pounds he was an incredible force often blocking two defensive linemen at a time. An All-Pro immediately upon joining the Giants from
Georgetown.
...joking.
No clue how good David Wilson could be. He never ran behind a good offensive line. Right when the online started to really fall apart up the middle.
He managed to break one record before he was forced to retire.
Agreed. I was disappointed with the pick (Glenn was sitting right there) but Wilson's rookie year had a lot to get excited.
tucker's career was also cut short because he was offered a very lucrative job at allen &co where I still think he works for unless e retired
He was mentioned early on n One of my older cousins who played
College Football and coached told me he was the real deal. HOF who knows l, but he was expected to be a very very good player.
At the very least he could have been a pro bowl level return man.
Clint Sintim.
Tuck and his ownage of Mankins will live forever in my mind.
Atleast we had Strahan because there were a couple of pass rushers we had who had the potential to be better.
Not to mention Jonas.
Troy Archer - we didn't see much of him his career was so cut short by his premature death. But Howard Livingston, founder of Inside Football and a former Giant player himself, said Archer had a kind of power he'd seen only one other time among all the Giants he knew, and that other guy to have what Howard called 'natural power' a power that seemingly can't be explained by or developed by weight lifting training, the other guy with that natural power was Lawrence Taylor.
Shame we didn't get to see Archer develop.
+1
on broken glass.
I like Morris too but he didn't do much in 82 and 83. Came on in 84 and exploded in 85-86. From there was pretty average and was a one trick pony (no threat in the passing game).
What Hampton? The carries and injuries piled up but, if he didn't miss time early in 90 and the the rest of the playoff run in 90, he may be viewed quite differently. Reeves killed the guy.
I wonder what Terry Kinard's career would have been like without the knee injury in 86.
MAYBE...TROY ARCHER. Not just the accident that killed him, the foot injury that messed up his last season. Felt like that kid was set to explode into a perennial pro bowler.
Also - I don't know that he would have made Hall of Fame, but Dan Lloyd was one of my favorite Giants when he got sick - a fine linebacker who was just coming into his own, I believed he would have been the eventual replacement for Brian Kelley.
another HOF candidate if uninsured might have bee Tucker Fredrickson. his knee injury and the slowly developing technology of sports medicine doomed his career.
😢then there is charlie Conerly, #42 who is kept from the HOF by WWII and his service in the Pacific, and a stupid head coach (according to Frank Gifford) who only let CC play 3/4 of every football game thus diminishing his stats. that crap about heinrich’s playing 1/4 to feel out ‘d’ was just idiocy, even then. i still think CC was best all time giant QB, except for Eli.
IF Morris had a fat 1990 campaign, and IF he had the same Super Bowl MVP success as OJ - MAYBE.
Part of Morris' problem was platooning time at RB with Rob Carpenter and Butch Woolfolk.