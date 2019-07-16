Thursday Night Football: Fan or not? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/16/2019 8:17 pm

I was having convo with buddy this past weekend what'd we do if we were NFL commish for a day. We both agreed that getting rid of Thursday Night Football would be high on our list of priorities. The game are often very sloppy, players are more at risk of injury, & there's something to be said for over saturation of NFL football.



We also thought the league should expand roster sizes & keep it at 16 games instead of going to 18.



I know the NFL never will get rid of it-$-but I'm not a fan.



How about you?