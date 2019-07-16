Thursday Night Football: Fan or not?

I was having convo with buddy this past weekend what'd we do if we were NFL commish for a day. We both agreed that getting rid of Thursday Night Football would be high on our list of priorities. The game are often very sloppy, players are more at risk of injury, & there's something to be said for over saturation of NFL football.
We also thought the league should expand roster sizes & keep it at 16 games instead of going to 18.
I know the NFL never will get rid of it-$-but I'm not a fan.
How about you?
Additionally, the match ups tend to be terrible.
Same here
Just be grateful that your given any games to watch...
^^^ This sums it up for me, but I watch every play of every Thursday night game. If I can't watch live, I record it, and watch it later. I also don't have to get up early for work, so there's that too.
Also can really screw up fantasy football if you play and get busy
Jesus some of you people are pussies.
Jesus some of you people are pussies.
How, exactly, does someone’s preference to not have games on Thursday nights make them a ‘pussy’?
Something their leadership would be wise to re-learn. Because eventually people will decide that there is no point in a watered down pro game.
I love thanksgiving football. Whole family watches as you feast. What’s better!!!
But I really don't think the NFL cares.
And if that were the case, just have teams coming off the bye play on Thurs
I don't like Sunday night, Monday night, or Thursday night football.
I do like the Thanksgiving games, just don't like the Giants playing in one. And get rid of the 3rd Thanksgiving game.
I'm fine with MNF.
Player safety my ass.
Now I'm not a fan. If I have nothing going on I'll put it on (and obviously I'll watch all Giants gams on Thursdays) but for the most point I think it's bad for the game. Not to mention fantasy football people have to worry about their line-ups way earlier. Poor bastards.
But I really don't think the NFL cares.
This is all that needs to be said on this and many other topics.
The very few posters on this thread supporting Thursday night games confirms my suspicions about their level of intelligence.
Keep Thanksgiving games and stop the rest.
College the formula works, in the NFL it sucks.
As far as Thanksgiving, I respect the tradition and some of the above don't apply. But I remain furious that the damn Cowboys get that benefit EVERY Thanksgiving, its not fair to the rest of the league. I can understand the Lions because they were the original and I'm ok with the tradition … also they're not in the Giants division *grin*