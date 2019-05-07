Baker Mayfield gave Giants fans a not to subtle jab

When I ask Mayfield about the back-and-forth, he says it bothers him when people perpetuate misinformation about the wide receiver. "He's here to work, and he wants to be surrounded by people who love him and support him and allow him to be himself," he says. "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is." (Regrettably, the Browns do not play the Giants this year.)
unless he's throwing TDs for your team. Amazing how many jerks are forgiven and even elevated for their talent. Imagine if by some fluke this guy became a Giant in his prime, but with the same idiotic comments and behavior. Would he be defended here? Would there be explaining of what the tweet really meant?
unless he's throwing TDs for your team. Amazing how many jerks are forgiven and even elevated for their talent. Imagine if by some fluke this guy became a Giant in his prime, but with the same idiotic comments and behavior. Would he be defended here? Would there be explaining of what the tweet really meant?
Um many posters like myself didnt condone what OBJ and his antics brought to the team. So why would we condone Bakers?
Going to enjoy rooting against the Browns. When the Giants suck, it helps me to have players or teams to be villians to keep interest. Browns fit that bill with Beckham and Mayfield. Juvenile, but fun. Hopefully the Giants will provide the fans a season with meaning past October this year.
unless he's throwing TDs for your team. Amazing how many jerks are forgiven and even elevated for their talent. Imagine if by some fluke this guy became a Giant in his prime, but with the same idiotic comments and behavior. Would he be defended here? Would there be explaining of what the tweet really meant?
Um many posters like myself didnt condone what OBJ and his antics brought to the team. So why would we condone Bakers?
I too did not like OBJs antics but I forgave due to his immense talent. Just wondering if it is easier to like/tolerate these guys when they are winning for you.
I maybe in the minority, but the character of the player is just as important as the talent.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
What LT was up to was hardly a secret in the 1980s. Do you think anyone really believed that he beat his drug addiction by checking out of rehab and playing golf? There just wasn't a 24 hour news cycle back then. Stories of LT sending hookers to the opposition the night before a game was the stuff of legend. I've written on BBI before that I have stayed in touch with Byron Hunt over the years and he told me stories about LT (he was LT's roommate) that I can't print but it was pretty known among the team and some of the long time beat writers.
It was a different era, particularly with the recreational drug use. Remember the Patriots had about 7 guys caught up in a drug controversy after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears? The 1986 Mets team was as coked up as any team in the decade.
I maybe in the minority, but the character of the player is just as important as the talent.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
What LT was up to was hardly a secret in the 1980s. Do you think anyone really believed that he beat his drug addiction by checking out of rehab and playing golf? There just wasn't a 24 hour news cycle back then. Stories of LT sending hookers to the opposition the night before a game was the stuff of legend. I've written on BBI before that I have stayed in touch with Byron Hunt over the years and he told me stories about LT (he was LT's roommate) that I can't print but it was pretty known among the team and some of the long time beat writers.
It was a different era, particularly with the recreational drug use. Remember the Patriots had about 7 guys caught up in a drug controversy after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears? The 1986 Mets team was as coked up as any team in the decade.
I can only speak for myself. Maybe it's the era or maybe it's because I was adolescent and teen more most of LT's career. But, outside of the coke use, I knew nothing about anything else he did off the field until many years after his playing days were done.
I was just thinking about him the other day when the thread about the Giants S nailed for domestic violence was shared. I can honestly say, if we knew of LT doing something like that back then, I would absolutely by first in line to be rid of him too.
However, I am jaded by not knowing what a checkered life he led. Thus, I really only look back on him for his on field play. This is why, now more than ever, I think we have to be careful about how we view current athletes. Their lives are so much more fragile now with the combination of cell phones, 24 news cycles, and social media.
am i really going to have to fucking hate the Browns?
I don't really care. First off, Met Life hasn't exactly been rocking for the better part of 2 seasons, so he's not that off base. Second, I didn't really care much about OBJ's tweets before or after the trade. I think they were stupid and off base, but it didn't really bother me as long as he was performing.
I do think OBJ was disingenuous in his tweets trying to make it look like the trade came out of left field and how the Giants did him wrong because he wanted to be here. This is a guy who within about a week of signing a new deal with the Giants was tweeting about wanting to play in California. He didn't want to be here; he just wanted to be paid immediately. So, now he got one of his wishes to play with his buddy Landry. I do think Cleveland is on the upswing, so I don't expect these kinds of comments to die down. I do expect some tweet from OBJ in the first week or two after scoring a TD and taking a veiled shot at Eli and or the Giants with a comment supposedly about Mayfield. And, you know what? That won't bother me then either.
All I care about is Peppers plays well at SS, since he came in the deal, our moves put us on the upswing, and Tate and others play enough of a supporting cast for Barkley to make this a viable offense.
I will go with this anecdotal evidence. I have had season tickets since 1987, the tickets have been in my family since the Yankee Stadium days and were passed down eventually to me. There is a demarcation line when PSLs entered the mix since that changed all the dynamics. The waiting list was blown through, and the seat licenses made the game tickets more of an investment since you always had it over your head to potentially sell tickets to make money back.
For me personally, I"m a terrible businessman when it comes to the Giants. I ate the PSLs for my 4 seats because I have 2 sons that were very young (under 6 years old at the time), with the go forward plan that as they got older, I would go to the games with them and I'd have an extra seat for a friend to come. So I made that call. But I can say that when I was in my old seats, it was the same people week in week out from 1987-2009 for me. Once the PSLs came in, it was always a different person sitting near me, with their printed out stubhub ticket.
That said, this year was the shittiest weather wise that I can recall. The Giants had 8 home games. It rained in 4 of them. And not like a little sprinkle, but a crappy consistent rain. I've gone years with no rain at games, or maybe 1 game with rain. Half the games had "bad" weather.
That leads me to the Titans game. In my 30+ years of going to Giants games, that was the single worst weather game that I've ever sat at. It was in the upper 30s and a torrential downpour. For a Giants team that was out of it at 5-8, against an opponent that no one gave a shit about (the Titans). Nevermind the game itself was an abortion (though I maintain the Giants are building a roster that is based on how the Titans play, with a strong running game and OL, a QB who manages the game, and big defense, but anyway), but I checked the attendance. It was the Giants lowest attended game that year, 74,538. Which is still 90.3% full.
To give that some context, the Giants played the Redskins at FedEx field in December and the Redskins started Mark Sanchez. The Giants are a rival, more than can be said for the Giants vs. Titans game. FedEx holds 82000. That game had 57437 in attendance, for 70% capacity.
MetLife might not be what Giants Stadium used to be, but Baker is a clown and the Browns really are building a team that is going to be one of the most unlikeable in the NFL, particularly because they are built around a roster that has a bunch of big names who haven't won with a rookie head coach. As the old saying go, potential is just a French word for "ain't done shit yet."
Many here are acting as jilted as O'Dell did. The only real issue I've ever had with Odell is the one you mentioned. Guy acts like this trade was outta left field and he wasn't practically asking for it.
By the end of 2019, Baker will have shown to be the biggest jackass QB
Plus Ohio is a huge Football State but their stadium sits right on the freakin lake ... Most winters are brutal and the wind howls like crazy ... Let’s see Baker, OBJ and the other children say in late December.
The attendance argument is just as disingenuous as
Translation. If your criticize anything OBJ does you don’t love him enough it hurts his feelings.
He’s a high maintenance bitch in other words. The next WR who really leads his team to a SB championship will be the first. Most over rated position in the NFL. Shit they had to change the rules to make them more relevant and the fantasy crowd interested.
There’s part of reason the Pats keep winning. They don’t rely on those types of guys.
RE: Cleveland sports fans in general are crazy loyal and passionate.
Plus Ohio is a huge Football State but their stadium sits right on the freakin lake ... Most winters are brutal and the wind howls like crazy ... Let’s see Baker, OBJ and the other children say in late December.
You think Odell will be on the "hands team" for kickoffs in Cleveland late December?
Translation. If your criticize anything OBJ does you don’t love him enough it hurts his feelings.
He’s a high maintenance bitch in other words. The next WR who really leads his team to a SB championship will be the first. Most over rated position in the NFL. Shit they had to change the rules to make them more relevant and the fantasy crowd interested.
There’s part of reason the Pats keep winning. They don’t rely on those types of guys.
I will go with this anecdotal evidence. I have had season tickets since 1987, the tickets have been in my family since the Yankee Stadium days and were passed down eventually to me. There is a demarcation line when PSLs entered the mix since that changed all the dynamics. The waiting list was blown through, and the seat licenses made the game tickets more of an investment since you always had it over your head to potentially sell tickets to make money back.
For me personally, I"m a terrible businessman when it comes to the Giants. I ate the PSLs for my 4 seats because I have 2 sons that were very young (under 6 years old at the time), with the go forward plan that as they got older, I would go to the games with them and I'd have an extra seat for a friend to come. So I made that call. But I can say that when I was in my old seats, it was the same people week in week out from 1987-2009 for me. Once the PSLs came in, it was always a different person sitting near me, with their printed out stubhub ticket.
That said, this year was the shittiest weather wise that I can recall. The Giants had 8 home games. It rained in 4 of them. And not like a little sprinkle, but a crappy consistent rain. I've gone years with no rain at games, or maybe 1 game with rain. Half the games had "bad" weather.
That leads me to the Titans game. In my 30+ years of going to Giants games, that was the single worst weather game that I've ever sat at. It was in the upper 30s and a torrential downpour. For a Giants team that was out of it at 5-8, against an opponent that no one gave a shit about (the Titans). Nevermind the game itself was an abortion (though I maintain the Giants are building a roster that is based on how the Titans play, with a strong running game and OL, a QB who manages the game, and big defense, but anyway), but I checked the attendance. It was the Giants lowest attended game that year, 74,538. Which is still 90.3% full.
To give that some context, the Giants played the Redskins at FedEx field in December and the Redskins started Mark Sanchez. The Giants are a rival, more than can be said for the Giants vs. Titans game. FedEx holds 82000. That game had 57437 in attendance, for 70% capacity.
MetLife might not be what Giants Stadium used to be, but Baker is a clown and the Browns really are building a team that is going to be one of the most unlikeable in the NFL, particularly because they are built around a roster that has a bunch of big names who haven't won with a rookie head coach. As the old saying go, potential is just a French word for "ain't done shit yet."
He should be celebrating that he has a talent like OBJ on the team. The NY Giants ought to be an incidental footnote
He sounds like a miserable so-and-so; he can't stay out of other people's business (like other players' contract negotiations). He can't be happy when life hands him a silver platter, just wait till life clobbers him on the head with it
They have a volatile locker room and a rookie head coach. The guy who actually got them to 7-8-1 last year isn't in the locker room anymore - which is an injustice as I felt Williams had earned the job, and IIRC Kitchens was on nobody's list as a HC.
They have a volatile locker room and a rookie head coach. The guy who actually got them to 7-8-1 last year isn't in the locker room anymore - which is an injustice as I felt Williams had earned the job, and IIRC Kitchens was on nobody's list as a HC.
Ownership screwed up. Hey his whole idea of hiring guys w zero experience and thin ass resumes is due to the Rams hitting gold w McVay.
Maybe GB works due to Rodgers but Mayfield while talents isn’t Rodgers and may never be close. Clevland is a powder keg
OBJ will score a ton of TDs for the Browns, assuming he stays healthy
The Browns O-line and Mayfield's mobility will enable OBJ to get downfield and score - possibly at will, unless he's tripled team.
However, no way does Odell want to be in Cleveland. He would much rather be in CA, FL, or NYC. I expect him to be out of the city every chance he gets - during the season. I also expect him to tire of Cleveland by the end of the year. Next year is going to awful for OBJ because it will become all too apparent that he's a prisoner in a city he really doesn't want to be in.
I think it is absolutely silly to think that he is a "prisoner"
in Cleveland. Unless it is for weather reasons that shit would probably grate on you. And the weather in NY and Cleveland is pretty similar. Odell has more than enough money to do whatever he wants in the offseason. These guys don't really party all that much during the season and and they spend half their weekends in other places.
I will go with this anecdotal evidence. I have had season tickets since 1987, the tickets have been in my family since the Yankee Stadium days and were passed down eventually to me. There is a demarcation line when PSLs entered the mix since that changed all the dynamics. The waiting list was blown through, and the seat licenses made the game tickets more of an investment since you always had it over your head to potentially sell tickets to make money back.
For me personally, I"m a terrible businessman when it comes to the Giants. I ate the PSLs for my 4 seats because I have 2 sons that were very young (under 6 years old at the time), with the go forward plan that as they got older, I would go to the games with them and I'd have an extra seat for a friend to come. So I made that call. But I can say that when I was in my old seats, it was the same people week in week out from 1987-2009 for me. Once the PSLs came in, it was always a different person sitting near me, with their printed out stubhub ticket.
That said, this year was the shittiest weather wise that I can recall. The Giants had 8 home games. It rained in 4 of them. And not like a little sprinkle, but a crappy consistent rain. I've gone years with no rain at games, or maybe 1 game with rain. Half the games had "bad" weather.
That leads me to the Titans game. In my 30+ years of going to Giants games, that was the single worst weather game that I've ever sat at. It was in the upper 30s and a torrential downpour. For a Giants team that was out of it at 5-8, against an opponent that no one gave a shit about (the Titans). Nevermind the game itself was an abortion (though I maintain the Giants are building a roster that is based on how the Titans play, with a strong running game and OL, a QB who manages the game, and big defense, but anyway), but I checked the attendance. It was the Giants lowest attended game that year, 74,538. Which is still 90.3% full.
To give that some context, the Giants played the Redskins at FedEx field in December and the Redskins started Mark Sanchez. The Giants are a rival, more than can be said for the Giants vs. Titans game. FedEx holds 82000. That game had 57437 in attendance, for 70% capacity.
MetLife might not be what Giants Stadium used to be, but Baker is a clown and the Browns really are building a team that is going to be one of the most unlikeable in the NFL, particularly because they are built around a roster that has a bunch of big names who haven't won with a rookie head coach. As the old saying go, potential is just a French word for "ain't done shit yet."
Great post Matt!
It was a great post. But, for contrast or context, what would you approximate the actual attendance at for the Titans game in the 3rd quarter, as opposed to the gate at the start of the game? I think that is where the crowd can come in to question.
I maybe in the minority, but the character of the player is just as important as the talent.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
What LT was up to was hardly a secret in the 1980s. Do you think anyone really believed that he beat his drug addiction by checking out of rehab and playing golf? There just wasn't a 24 hour news cycle back then. Stories of LT sending hookers to the opposition the night before a game was the stuff of legend. I've written on BBI before that I have stayed in touch with Byron Hunt over the years and he told me stories about LT (he was LT's roommate) that I can't print but it was pretty known among the team and some of the long time beat writers.
It was a different era, particularly with the recreational drug use. Remember the Patriots had about 7 guys caught up in a drug controversy after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears? The 1986 Mets team was as coked up as any team in the decade.
Exactly totally different era drug use was so rampant .Mentioning Byron Hunt remember watching pre-game warm ups and Taylor was running a drill where they basically ran at each other and bumped each other and Taylor picked up Hunt lifted him up and shook him like a rag doll he was a beast .
I didn't particularly care which one we grabbed because I knew both would be good players. Sucks that one of the guys I wanted is proving he's a douche. Would've really liked to root for the guy.
Same here. He needs to grow up but won’t Clevland hired Kitchens who won’t challenge him. He needed a strong coach. Between him Landry and OBJ they have little self control and maturity. When things are good they will be fine. When they go bad it will be a shit show.
Also I have almost zero confidence OBJ ever plays 16 games again
Anak starting a thread saying it is a “garbage thing to say” to rip on another team’s fan support and attendance.
Agree with Anak totally though, that it is a garbage thing to say and hopefully Mayfield will realize how idiotic he sounds.
Well, it's garbage because it's not true
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Didn't realize DMM was part of the Book of Mormon Cast, guess that would explain him not being on the Mets threads the past few weeks.
story - ( New Window )
baker - ( New Window )
All you need to see.
In our terrible 2018 and the Browns resurgence:
Giants:
Total attendance - 1,183,132
Home attendance - 615,525
Browns:
Total Attendance - 1,045,441
Home Attendance - 526,122
Such shitty attendance!!
He is such a clown.
Quote:
Total dick and douchebag who thinks his shit doesn’t stink. Him failing will make me smile.
That is a little over the top? Until he tries to deliberately hurt someone or commits a horrible crime on par to what we have seen,most hateable is kind of harsh. He is just an ass.
Insulting people makes him an ass. And this isnt the first time he has done it. He trashes opponents, teammates, and other teams fans.
Yes he is easily hateable.
Him and OBJ are made for each other. Hopefully failure follows them.
What’s up with his weird beef with Hue Jackson? Guy really does seem like an asshole.
Cleveland is a LOT more passionate about the Browns than Giant fans are in general. He will be more appreciated there, I believe.
But he won't be happier. :)
Woman catching bouquet >>> OBJ's "catch"
lol
Next week, on Real Lives of Cleveland High!
Cleveland is a LOT more passionate about the Browns than Giant fans are in general. He will be more appreciated there, I believe.
But he won't be happier. :)
The attendance numbers would contradict that. Cleveland has some passionate die hards, but not enough to fill the seats on a regular basis.
Think about that, NFL pro going after a college QB!
Quote:
In comment 14500598 dep026 said:
Quote:
Total dick and douchebag who thinks his shit doesn’t stink. Him failing will make me smile.
That is a little over the top? Until he tries to deliberately hurt someone or commits a horrible crime on par to what we have seen,most hateable is kind of harsh. He is just an ass.
Insulting people makes him an ass. And this isnt the first time he has done it. He trashes opponents, teammates, and other teams fans.
Yes he is easily hateable.
If that's the bar for being an ass what do you consider yourself when your trashing other peoples opinions here?
Asking for a friend.
It's friggin Cleveland!!!!
Translation: They are OK with a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty after a 20 yard gain.
I do have to agree that Cleveland really backs their team. After all, it's not like they packed up and moved to Baltimore or anything.
Translation: They are OK with a 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty after a 20 yard gain.
I do have to agree that Cleveland really backs their team. After all, it's not like they packed up and moved to Baltimore or anything.
you can't really blame browns fans for that
In our terrible 2018 and the Browns resurgence:
Giants:
Total attendance - 1,183,132
Home attendance - 615,525
Browns:
Total Attendance - 1,045,441
Home Attendance - 526,122
Such shitty attendance!!
FMiC, not trying to stick up for Browns fans here, but MetLife seats 83K and First Energy seats 68K. Thats a 15K seat difference, so 8 homes games 120K people over a season difference.
Oh boo fucking hoo... stfu
The Browns STILL didn't hit .500
The Browns STILL didn't hit .500
To be fair, there's also a massive difference at the QB position. Like him or not, Mayfield >>> Bortles.
Um many posters like myself didnt condone what OBJ and his antics brought to the team. So why would we condone Bakers?
Yeah, so? It just so happens that the teams I support are popular.
Quote:
unless he's throwing TDs for your team. Amazing how many jerks are forgiven and even elevated for their talent. Imagine if by some fluke this guy became a Giant in his prime, but with the same idiotic comments and behavior. Would he be defended here? Would there be explaining of what the tweet really meant?
Um many posters like myself didnt condone what OBJ and his antics brought to the team. So why would we condone Bakers?
I too did not like OBJs antics but I forgave due to his immense talent. Just wondering if it is easier to like/tolerate these guys when they are winning for you.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
He wasn't a look at me guy and didn't trash opponents publicly.
He liked blow and hookers.
Hell, he even called for help when he broke that asshole Theesman's leg.....
He wasn't a look at me guy and didn't trash opponents publicly.
He liked blow and hookers.
Hell, he even called for help when he broke that asshole Theesman's leg.....
Well LT is different because if he played today, if he did blow - he would be suspended, and we couldnt root for him. If he was off blow, there would be no problems.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
What LT was up to was hardly a secret in the 1980s. Do you think anyone really believed that he beat his drug addiction by checking out of rehab and playing golf? There just wasn't a 24 hour news cycle back then. Stories of LT sending hookers to the opposition the night before a game was the stuff of legend. I've written on BBI before that I have stayed in touch with Byron Hunt over the years and he told me stories about LT (he was LT's roommate) that I can't print but it was pretty known among the team and some of the long time beat writers.
It was a different era, particularly with the recreational drug use. Remember the Patriots had about 7 guys caught up in a drug controversy after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears? The 1986 Mets team was as coked up as any team in the decade.
I mean you could say the same thing for some of our division openents the last five. Happens when you suck and out of playoff races.
Regarding the actual comment. Is anything he said actually wrong. The way the Browns are looking to do business this year is much different than what the Giants usually operate.
fair enough. Ill rephrase. One of the most unrootable players in sports!
Quote:
I maybe in the minority, but the character of the player is just as important as the talent.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
What LT was up to was hardly a secret in the 1980s. Do you think anyone really believed that he beat his drug addiction by checking out of rehab and playing golf? There just wasn't a 24 hour news cycle back then. Stories of LT sending hookers to the opposition the night before a game was the stuff of legend. I've written on BBI before that I have stayed in touch with Byron Hunt over the years and he told me stories about LT (he was LT's roommate) that I can't print but it was pretty known among the team and some of the long time beat writers.
It was a different era, particularly with the recreational drug use. Remember the Patriots had about 7 guys caught up in a drug controversy after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears? The 1986 Mets team was as coked up as any team in the decade.
I was just thinking about him the other day when the thread about the Giants S nailed for domestic violence was shared. I can honestly say, if we knew of LT doing something like that back then, I would absolutely by first in line to be rid of him too.
However, I am jaded by not knowing what a checkered life he led. Thus, I really only look back on him for his on field play. This is why, now more than ever, I think we have to be careful about how we view current athletes. Their lives are so much more fragile now with the combination of cell phones, 24 news cycles, and social media.
I do think OBJ was disingenuous in his tweets trying to make it look like the trade came out of left field and how the Giants did him wrong because he wanted to be here. This is a guy who within about a week of signing a new deal with the Giants was tweeting about wanting to play in California. He didn't want to be here; he just wanted to be paid immediately. So, now he got one of his wishes to play with his buddy Landry. I do think Cleveland is on the upswing, so I don't expect these kinds of comments to die down. I do expect some tweet from OBJ in the first week or two after scoring a TD and taking a veiled shot at Eli and or the Giants with a comment supposedly about Mayfield. And, you know what? That won't bother me then either.
All I care about is Peppers plays well at SS, since he came in the deal, our moves put us on the upswing, and Tate and others play enough of a supporting cast for Barkley to make this a viable offense.
For me personally, I"m a terrible businessman when it comes to the Giants. I ate the PSLs for my 4 seats because I have 2 sons that were very young (under 6 years old at the time), with the go forward plan that as they got older, I would go to the games with them and I'd have an extra seat for a friend to come. So I made that call. But I can say that when I was in my old seats, it was the same people week in week out from 1987-2009 for me. Once the PSLs came in, it was always a different person sitting near me, with their printed out stubhub ticket.
That said, this year was the shittiest weather wise that I can recall. The Giants had 8 home games. It rained in 4 of them. And not like a little sprinkle, but a crappy consistent rain. I've gone years with no rain at games, or maybe 1 game with rain. Half the games had "bad" weather.
That leads me to the Titans game. In my 30+ years of going to Giants games, that was the single worst weather game that I've ever sat at. It was in the upper 30s and a torrential downpour. For a Giants team that was out of it at 5-8, against an opponent that no one gave a shit about (the Titans). Nevermind the game itself was an abortion (though I maintain the Giants are building a roster that is based on how the Titans play, with a strong running game and OL, a QB who manages the game, and big defense, but anyway), but I checked the attendance. It was the Giants lowest attended game that year, 74,538. Which is still 90.3% full.
To give that some context, the Giants played the Redskins at FedEx field in December and the Redskins started Mark Sanchez. The Giants are a rival, more than can be said for the Giants vs. Titans game. FedEx holds 82000. That game had 57437 in attendance, for 70% capacity.
MetLife might not be what Giants Stadium used to be, but Baker is a clown and the Browns really are building a team that is going to be one of the most unlikeable in the NFL, particularly because they are built around a roster that has a bunch of big names who haven't won with a rookie head coach. As the old saying go, potential is just a French word for "ain't done shit yet."
Cleveland metro - 2 million
NY metro - 20 million
I doubt Cleveland fans will give a fuck and neither will Baker. He is there for Cleveland and not the rest of the NFL.
Lord knows the organization doesn't deserve the tremendous support it gets, but it's palpable in the city.
But looking at the past several season's, even with the capacity difference, the Giants average more fans per game by a decent margin.
Bottom line is Mayfield shouldn't really throw stones about empty seats because even with his accuracy he might find it tough to hit a Browns fan with their spotty support.
Just wait until OBJ and Vernon get injured this year. And if history is any guide, they will.
He’s a high maintenance bitch in other words. The next WR who really leads his team to a SB championship will be the first. Most over rated position in the NFL. Shit they had to change the rules to make them more relevant and the fantasy crowd interested.
There’s part of reason the Pats keep winning. They don’t rely on those types of guys.
He’s a high maintenance bitch in other words. The next WR who really leads his team to a SB championship will be the first. Most over rated position in the NFL. Shit they had to change the rules to make them more relevant and the fantasy crowd interested.
There’s part of reason the Pats keep winning. They don’t rely on those types of guys.
There is a lot of truth in this post.
More than many realize.
For me personally, I"m a terrible businessman when it comes to the Giants. I ate the PSLs for my 4 seats because I have 2 sons that were very young (under 6 years old at the time), with the go forward plan that as they got older, I would go to the games with them and I'd have an extra seat for a friend to come. So I made that call. But I can say that when I was in my old seats, it was the same people week in week out from 1987-2009 for me. Once the PSLs came in, it was always a different person sitting near me, with their printed out stubhub ticket.
That said, this year was the shittiest weather wise that I can recall. The Giants had 8 home games. It rained in 4 of them. And not like a little sprinkle, but a crappy consistent rain. I've gone years with no rain at games, or maybe 1 game with rain. Half the games had "bad" weather.
That leads me to the Titans game. In my 30+ years of going to Giants games, that was the single worst weather game that I've ever sat at. It was in the upper 30s and a torrential downpour. For a Giants team that was out of it at 5-8, against an opponent that no one gave a shit about (the Titans). Nevermind the game itself was an abortion (though I maintain the Giants are building a roster that is based on how the Titans play, with a strong running game and OL, a QB who manages the game, and big defense, but anyway), but I checked the attendance. It was the Giants lowest attended game that year, 74,538. Which is still 90.3% full.
To give that some context, the Giants played the Redskins at FedEx field in December and the Redskins started Mark Sanchez. The Giants are a rival, more than can be said for the Giants vs. Titans game. FedEx holds 82000. That game had 57437 in attendance, for 70% capacity.
MetLife might not be what Giants Stadium used to be, but Baker is a clown and the Browns really are building a team that is going to be one of the most unlikeable in the NFL, particularly because they are built around a roster that has a bunch of big names who haven't won with a rookie head coach. As the old saying go, potential is just a French word for "ain't done shit yet."
Great post Matt!
He should be celebrating that he has a talent like OBJ on the team. The NY Giants ought to be an incidental footnote
He sounds like a miserable so-and-so; he can't stay out of other people's business (like other players' contract negotiations). He can't be happy when life hands him a silver platter, just wait till life clobbers him on the head with it
Ownership screwed up. Hey his whole idea of hiring guys w zero experience and thin ass resumes is due to the Rams hitting gold w McVay.
Maybe GB works due to Rodgers but Mayfield while talents isn’t Rodgers and may never be close. Clevland is a powder keg
However, no way does Odell want to be in Cleveland. He would much rather be in CA, FL, or NYC. I expect him to be out of the city every chance he gets - during the season. I also expect him to tire of Cleveland by the end of the year. Next year is going to awful for OBJ because it will become all too apparent that he's a prisoner in a city he really doesn't want to be in.
Quote:
I will go with this anecdotal evidence. I have had season tickets since 1987, the tickets have been in my family since the Yankee Stadium days and were passed down eventually to me. There is a demarcation line when PSLs entered the mix since that changed all the dynamics. The waiting list was blown through, and the seat licenses made the game tickets more of an investment since you always had it over your head to potentially sell tickets to make money back.
For me personally, I"m a terrible businessman when it comes to the Giants. I ate the PSLs for my 4 seats because I have 2 sons that were very young (under 6 years old at the time), with the go forward plan that as they got older, I would go to the games with them and I'd have an extra seat for a friend to come. So I made that call. But I can say that when I was in my old seats, it was the same people week in week out from 1987-2009 for me. Once the PSLs came in, it was always a different person sitting near me, with their printed out stubhub ticket.
That said, this year was the shittiest weather wise that I can recall. The Giants had 8 home games. It rained in 4 of them. And not like a little sprinkle, but a crappy consistent rain. I've gone years with no rain at games, or maybe 1 game with rain. Half the games had "bad" weather.
That leads me to the Titans game. In my 30+ years of going to Giants games, that was the single worst weather game that I've ever sat at. It was in the upper 30s and a torrential downpour. For a Giants team that was out of it at 5-8, against an opponent that no one gave a shit about (the Titans). Nevermind the game itself was an abortion (though I maintain the Giants are building a roster that is based on how the Titans play, with a strong running game and OL, a QB who manages the game, and big defense, but anyway), but I checked the attendance. It was the Giants lowest attended game that year, 74,538. Which is still 90.3% full.
To give that some context, the Giants played the Redskins at FedEx field in December and the Redskins started Mark Sanchez. The Giants are a rival, more than can be said for the Giants vs. Titans game. FedEx holds 82000. That game had 57437 in attendance, for 70% capacity.
MetLife might not be what Giants Stadium used to be, but Baker is a clown and the Browns really are building a team that is going to be one of the most unlikeable in the NFL, particularly because they are built around a roster that has a bunch of big names who haven't won with a rookie head coach. As the old saying go, potential is just a French word for "ain't done shit yet."
Great post Matt!
I was gonna say hi, but you seemed busy and you also sneezed and I CANNOT get sick. Haha
He may be a good player, but he's a mental midget. Don't bother getting worked up over anything he says. It's too bad that he's damn good and will have a mic in front of him all the time.
It’s almost like they’re really an expansion team. PS their owner should be in jail
Quote:
I maybe in the minority, but the character of the player is just as important as the talent.
Knowing what I know now, I'm sure I would have had a hard time rooting for LT.
What LT was up to was hardly a secret in the 1980s. Do you think anyone really believed that he beat his drug addiction by checking out of rehab and playing golf? There just wasn't a 24 hour news cycle back then. Stories of LT sending hookers to the opposition the night before a game was the stuff of legend. I've written on BBI before that I have stayed in touch with Byron Hunt over the years and he told me stories about LT (he was LT's roommate) that I can't print but it was pretty known among the team and some of the long time beat writers.
It was a different era, particularly with the recreational drug use. Remember the Patriots had about 7 guys caught up in a drug controversy after the Super Bowl loss to the Bears? The 1986 Mets team was as coked up as any team in the decade.
Exactly totally different era drug use was so rampant .Mentioning Byron Hunt remember watching pre-game warm ups and Taylor was running a drill where they basically ran at each other and bumped each other and Taylor picked up Hunt lifted him up and shook him like a rag doll he was a beast .
I think he'll be a good QB but he's also a guy I'd worry about when the going gets bad.
Same here. He needs to grow up but won’t Clevland hired Kitchens who won’t challenge him. He needed a strong coach. Between him Landry and OBJ they have little self control and maturity. When things are good they will be fine. When they go bad it will be a shit show.
Also I have almost zero confidence OBJ ever plays 16 games again
Agree with Anak totally though, that it is a garbage thing to say and hopefully Mayfield will realize how idiotic he sounds.
Agree with Anak totally though, that it is a garbage thing to say and hopefully Mayfield will realize how idiotic he sounds.
Well, it's garbage because it's not true