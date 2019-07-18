'So what are your expectations going into this season?'...  

Just remember that. Of course, teams surprise every year. Looking at the schedule though I see this:
@Cowboys: L 0-1
Bills: W 1-1
@Tampa: W 2-1
Wash: W 3-1
Vikes: W 4-1
@Pats: L 4-2
Cards: W 5-2
@Lions: L 5-3
Dallas: W 6-3
@Jets: L 6-4
@Bears: L 6-5
Pack: L 6-6
@Philly: L 6-7
Daniel Jones Era begins: Below 500% and all but eliminated from the playoffs the Giants decide to give Jones the start at home and let him finish the season. He manages the game to victor but the Giants close out the season with losses in the division.
Miami: W 7-7
@Wash: L 7-8
Philly: L 7-9
But then again most teams lack depth. One thing we've seen is when the OL doesn't block and there's no running game, Eli is in trouble, which means the offense would be in trouble. As last year progressed the OL got a little better along with the running game. Eli and The offense followed suit. I see no reason to think the offense will be worse than last year. I see reasons why it could be even better. Beckham is getting way too much attention. The giants can produce without him now much more so than they could from 14-17. Much better equipped. He's also been adequately replaced, this doesn't get enough attention. The OL has finally turned a corner both from within and thanks to the addition of Zeitler. Eli is completely overstated, over analyzed and over regurgitated from just about everyone. He's the least of our worries. He's a pro. He won't elevate things if they are broken all around him but He also won't hold this offense back. Jones will wait unless the team has a bad record by late October. I don't see it.
The D is young but there’s talent. What it lacks is depth and any real LB presence in the middle. I think edge rusher isn’t really a problem at all. Carter is a player on the rise. Golden is a pro. It’s the other LBs that bother me. Ogletree shouldn’t be your best inside LB. He’s ok but that’s really all there is. Secondary and DL are so interesting. Fascinating really. As they go.... we shall see. I see a potentially fun team. Usually teams like this need to win a few early get some juice going some karma... why not. There’s talent all over the roster, don’t let the lazy writers fool you, but it has to win games first. I think it’s a better more prepared team than last year this time and the schedule appears to be more manageable. That’s a recipe for more wins.
'So what are your expectations going into this season?'...
Why bother? They won the last two SBs on years I didn't expect them to -- especially on 07. And on years I expected them to be good, they crumbled.
In some ways, this is the best time of they year because no one is hurt yet, and they haven't disappointed yet.
What I'd LIKE to see is for them to be entertaining, and competitive enough to keep Jones on the bench.
I'd like them to be PRODUCTIVE on offense and hopefully /i]competent[/i] on defense. I hate when they have trouble scoring points (TDs). I'd be fine with them winning a bunch of games 35-30, know that they'll also be losing some similarly.
Above all, I WANT to see Eli play well behind the improved OL. Have a great season, shove it down his critics throats, and earn another year. I don't care how long Jones sits.
But I don't count on anything and have no expectations.
I expect younger players and draft picks to get better
Just want them to be competitive and not a door mat. And, I want to have fun watching the games. With a few breaks, they can be .500 this year, I think.
Most importantly, I want our core of young players to gain experience/skill and position ourselves for 2020 (if they are really bad early, Jones needs to play). We will have a ton of cap space to build a roster around them next year. We need to be in position to truly compete for the division next year and take the Cowboys and Eagles down.
This would be a decent season all things considered - likely a best case scenario.
I want to see the Giants go into the season with just 2 QBs. Tanney and Lauletta need to go. Show some faith that Jones is ready and have him as the #2. I will be very disappointed if we carry more than 2 QBs. No one is picking up the other guys so they will be available if needed.
I expect much improved OL play. There is no excuse. With improved OL play I expect that the O will be more consistent which will have a positive impact on the rest of the team. I expect that Engram is more of a focal point of the O. Hopefully he can stay healthy.
On D its all gonna come down to pass rush. I actually think we will be better than last year. Golden is the key, he should be fully healed and be able to put pressure on the QB. We just need pressure. The LBs are same old same old, I think we will continue to struggle against TEs. I am very excited about the secondary. I think we definitely upgraded and will see improvement week in and week out. Peppers will shine and Baker will look great by mid season.
If I had to guess I would say 7-9 and 8-8 and possibly a glimmer of hope for the playoffs. We'll see a lot of great things happen to set up 2020. We have so many young players we are counting on that inconsistency is bound to hold us back a little.
So many negative wildcards, live by SB - die by SB for example
Positives - as a group these receivers are better than given credit for. It is really difficult to shut down multiple #2s on the field at the same time. And I consider GT, SS, and EE to be legitimate floor #2 receivers. Throw in SB as a broken tackle TD on a dump waiting to happen, and we can score enough to win.
Realistic possibility that Carter and Golden can each provide low double digit sacks in 2019. I have little doubt that the final back group that Bettcher settles on will be able to cover, so maybe we get off the field with some regularity.
But I also want Jones to get some play so we can hit the ground running next season with a legitimate shot at going deep in the playoffs, which I think with another year of roster building is possible.
The first four games decide the season. If they are 1-3 or 0-4, I think Jones has to play the rest of the way
RE: I don't even think about it until I watch the preseason games
Certain things can't be known or even estimated. Our record can't be predicted until our pads hit other folks' pads.
Wait, Wait! I thought pre-season games were meaningless!
Actually I've always thought pre=season games have meaning … not for the won/loss record (that IS meaningless), but for individual and unit performance. I watch all the Giants pre-season games that are available
there is a real shitty 10 bottle of red out there. And there are a few real gems in the same range. Equally, not all seasons and records are created equal.
To that, I think we will be the "gem" of a 10 bottle. We will still have a ceiling on us of about 7-8 wins, but there will be enough positive ingredients to the teams's progression that it will provide optimism for the future, provide evidence that the rebuild is taking form.
An improved Lauletta along with Jones motivates the Giants to enter the season with two rookie contract QBs in a cap-friendly maneuver.
Both split time and are not very good, the Giants go 3-13 and DG and Shurmur are fired.
Because cutting Eli again created such a clusterf%ck, Mara engages in another special executive search to help steer the franchise back in the right direction. He ultimately hires a consultant to help lead this search, someone who has a past history with the Giants and success winning superbowls: Jerry Reese.
After conducting his search, Reese decides he is the right candidate for the GM vacancy.
This childish obsession with the Browns is laughable
Rookie defensive players aren't that good, no matter how talented they are. This team is going to have a lot of rookie defenders and 2nd year players.
The offense should be good on paper, but then again, that was the case for last year's offense. Some improvements to the OL could bring Eli's performance to around league average, but I don't think it will be enough to overcome flaws in the rest of the team.
Dallas and Philly are solid, so no way they stand a chance competing with them. Depth chart is laughable.
Not exaggerating but this is the season I'm not hyped up at all to get here. Maybe another high pick away from being a contender.
Regardless of wins and losses, I still think the prospect of the upcoming season is exciting.
We have a new QB here - for the first time, one who is expected to actually replace Eli.
I have no idea if he's going to be great, terrible, somewhere in between... but there are two ways this season can go.
Either we win a bunch of games with Eli (unlikely, but not impossible) and the Daniel Jones era is put on hold - or, we're not getting it done and Jones takes the reigns and we can watch him develop.
I expect it to be a lot like 2004 ---> 2005.
We obviously didn't go anywhere in 2004, but all of those late season games were worth watching to see Eli and how he'd progress from week to week.
Then, in 2005, we were a pretty solid team.
I think the same thing will apply here. This 2019-20 team will be average, but the 2020 team should see Jones starting Week 1 with some experience under his belt, a better offensive line, and a team that - depending on his level of play - can complete for this division and the playoffs.
And honestly - Saquon himself made me feel like I couldn't miss an offensive snap all of last year. No matter what week it was.
NYG winning is more important to me than Barkley highlights. But, the man is just incredible and has generational abilities. That's worth the price of admission. (Well, virtual admission... fuck going to MetLife...)
I do not think anything will ever again compare to the excitement of the 2005 off-season. That March the Giants got Plaxico, I was a senior in high school and was spent my youthful days of my life away wishing the approaching season would come.
This 2019 season might match that intensity, just in the opposite position. 2005 had draft picks in Tuck, Jacobs and Webster, free agents with Pierce, Plaxico, McKenzie etc.
I'd like to see a push rush built sometime soon and a pure pass rushing stud, defensive end would be a good start.
So...2019 with Shurmur and old Eli starting games... meh... Hope Jones is starting week 1.
If we can do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage..
Once they had that fart game in Philly I was way too annoyed to follow that much. I picked a 1-7 start last year.
Just curious, where are all these touchdowns and points going to come from? Plus that defense isn't good enough to carry them to the playoffs.
Tate? Shep? Elis legs? Can Engram play all 16?
I think they can move the ball but will woefully settle for FGs all year long.
I understand Barkley is getting majority of the workload (duh) but it would be nice to see some production from the second back, more than what we saw in 2018 is what I am alluding to.
I'm not terribly concerned about the Giants scoring points.
They were league average last year. They really weren't bad at all. Not great, but nothing like the year prior where the offense was just absolutely pathetic.
Beckham probably wasn't 100% most of last year and then missed the final month of the season. So, it's not even like we lost the 2016 version that played the full slate.
I think Shurmur is a much better offensive coach than McAdoo was.
Tate isn't Beckham, but he's a really tough dude, he's excellent after the catch and he's extremely productive. He won't make the highlight reel plays the same way and won't put up peak Odell numbers, but he's good for 90/1000/8 if you ask me.
I think the offensive line is going to be better. Zeitler is a very big upgrade. Hernandez started getting comfortable as last year wore on. Remmers should be a solid stopgap @ RT and I think Solder will hopefully get off to a better start this year.
So much of it is going to be the QB - so that makes the NYG offense hard to project. Will it be Eli? Jones? How soon? We just don't know.
The biggest question defensively is going to be pass rush. We desperately need guys like Carter and OX to get to the QB. Can Golden return to form?
I like our secondary - I think we're really going to like Peppers. He's versatile and play a lot of roles. I think Bettcher will use him as a bit of a moneybacker - you could see him in the slot as a CB in some situations, and he can also play some more traditional safety.
I also think Bethea has more gas left in the tank than people realize. He reminds me of Deon Grant in terms of where he's at in his career, when he's coming here, etc. I believe he played about 99% of the SF snaps defensively last year. He's old, but he's still got it.
I'm cautiously optimistic. I think ultimately, the Giants will be an "average" ish team in 2019-20. But an ascending one that I expect to be better in 2020-21.
I don't think this is a bad football team or a shitty one.
I want to believe that the offensive line rebuild is worth a couple more wins, so I'll say between 6-8 wins.
As much as I love Eli Manning, 8-8 without really getting a chance to see Daniel Jones would be the worst possible outcome for this season. I'm not sure 10-6 and a first round exit with Eli at the helm isn't also a bad result.
Hmmm. The closest comparisons I have to Deandre Baker and Dexter Lawrence are Mark Collins and Barry Cofield, though I expect Baker and Lawrence (both first round selections) to be somewhat better than Collins and Cofield were.
Both Collins and Cofield started and played well as rookies, albeit with a lot more talent surrounding them on those historic Giants' defenses.
How low of a bar is being superior to the 2017 team though? Shurmur better than McAdoo? Uh... OK.
I do not have the stats ready but weren't there 4 TDs scored by the defense in the second half of the season? INTs returned thrown by Chase Daniel, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the mighty Mark Sanchez. Maybe it was 3. They also got blanked for the 700th time in the last 10 years, by Tennessee at home. I was at that waste of a time game.
Fine, last year is in the garbage but man Shurmur needs to really impress me in order to make me forget about his mistakes in last year's Philly game.
I get none of these guys seeing the field are Odell Beckham but I hardly ever think about him. He's gone. I couldn't give a fuck about Cleveland. I'm done with him and the same goes for Eli Manning after the Philly 2017 home game.
Who I do care about ... is Philly and Dallas. Every podcast that is based in those two cities are dismissing the Giants already and for the first time ever, I agree with them and have absolutely zero incentive for proving them wrong. I'm so fucking tired of losing to Philly and now they're making a bad habit out of looking inferior to Dallas as well.
This rebuild is going to take some time. This season will be a wash.
The D is young but there’s talent. What it lacks is depth and any real LB presence in the middle. I think edge rusher isn’t really a problem at all. Carter is a player on the rise. Golden is a pro. It’s the other LBs that bother me. Ogletree shouldn’t be your best inside LB. He’s ok but that’s really all there is. Secondary and DL are so interesting. Fascinating really. As they go.... we shall see. I see a potentially fun team. Usually teams like this need to win a few early get some juice going some karma... why not. There’s talent all over the roster, don’t let the lazy writers fool you, but it has to win games first. I think it’s a better more prepared team than last year this time and the schedule appears to be more manageable. That’s a recipe for more wins.
This was always going to take three years to field a roster capable of contending for a championship. Reese and Ross left the cupboard bare and a fractured culture. That takes time to repair.
The offensive line wasn't bad at all down the stretch last year, and personally I think it's better but nowhere as good as many think.
I don't think the gap between Zeitler and Brown is as huge as often stated. Zeitler is good, but he's not a great player, and I think Remmers' health is a big wild card.
I think the WR talent is very thin, and Tate and Shepard are extremely similar, slot receivers.
I don't believe Manning was an innocent victim of bad surroundings, I think his arm is not what it once was, and his pocket presence is frankly bad.
Barkley is a great, great player. But last year showed you can have a RB who nearly lead the league in rushing and still be a bad rushing team.
In some ways, this is the best time of they year because no one is hurt yet, and they haven't disappointed yet.
What I'd LIKE to see is for them to be entertaining, and competitive enough to keep Jones on the bench.
I'd like them to be PRODUCTIVE on offense and hopefully /i]competent[/i] on defense. I hate when they have trouble scoring points (TDs). I'd be fine with them winning a bunch of games 35-30, know that they'll also be losing some similarly.
Above all, I WANT to see Eli play well behind the improved OL. Have a great season, shove it down his critics throats, and earn another year. I don't care how long Jones sits.
But I don't count on anything and have no expectations.
And I expect more losses than wins...
Barkley puts up 2400 combined
Defense improves over the season
10-6
Having the next franchise quarterback on the roster, makes every game meaningful regardless of record, just like Eli s rookie season.
that said I think this team has some good players on it and we should expect more wins than last year. with so many new players we'll see how good this coaching staff is.
sign me up for 8-9 wins this year.
Most importantly, I want our core of young players to gain experience/skill and position ourselves for 2020 (if they are really bad early, Jones needs to play). We will have a ton of cap space to build a roster around them next year. We need to be in position to truly compete for the division next year and take the Cowboys and Eagles down.
This would be a decent season all things considered - likely a best case scenario.
The schedule is in our favor bc no west coast trips...our longest road trips are Dallas, Chicago, Detroit
But this team's Achilles heel is depth. As injuries mount, units will invariably fail.
OL first - Tackle and Center - who's comfortable with Wheeler starting? Pulley at Center?
DL is great, until you lose one of the big 3.
And God forbid if Barkley is hurt.
I'll go so far as to say a 4-2 or 5-2 start, but beyond that is anybody's guess.
If they somehow stay healthy, I will say a 10-6 season is quite possible. But I don't bank on health anymore.
The first four games decide the season. If they are 1-3 or 0-4, I think Jones has to play the rest of the way
To that, I think we will be the "gem" of a 10 bottle. We will still have a ceiling on us of about 7-8 wins, but there will be enough positive ingredients to the teams's progression that it will provide optimism for the future, provide evidence that the rebuild is taking form.
They should have at least allowed the Browns to play one more game. 😎
[quote] and maybe a playoff berth, but no farther. Overall a tentative start, but the team gains momentum as it comes together during the season.
A little bit of this, a little bit of that. A minus for every plus.
Come on. Take a chance before training camp even opens. How about 8-7-1? Optimisim is good fo the kishkish.
Both split time and are not very good, the Giants go 3-13 and DG and Shurmur are fired.
Because cutting Eli again created such a clusterf%ck, Mara engages in another special executive search to help steer the franchise back in the right direction. He ultimately hires a consultant to help lead this search, someone who has a past history with the Giants and success winning superbowls: Jerry Reese.
After conducting his search, Reese decides he is the right candidate for the GM vacancy.
The offense should be good on paper, but then again, that was the case for last year's offense. Some improvements to the OL could bring Eli's performance to around league average, but I don't think it will be enough to overcome flaws in the rest of the team.
5-7 wins, Jones starts the final five games.
Dallas and Philly are solid, so no way they stand a chance competing with them. Depth chart is laughable.
Not exaggerating but this is the season I'm not hyped up at all to get here. Maybe another high pick away from being a contender.
What are you saying? Rookies on the defensive side of the ball are never that good?
did you watch and Colts or Dallas games last year?
Dallas and Philly are solid, so no way they stand a chance competing with them. Depth chart is laughable.
Not exaggerating but this is the season I'm not hyped up at all to get here. Maybe another high pick away from being a contender.
This 2019 season might match that intensity, just in the opposite position. 2005 had draft picks in Tuck, Jacobs and Webster, free agents with Pierce, Plaxico, McKenzie etc.
I'd like to see a push rush built sometime soon and a pure pass rushing stud, defensive end would be a good start.
So...2019 with Shurmur and old Eli starting games... meh... Hope Jones is starting week 1.
Once they had that fart game in Philly I was way too annoyed to follow that much. I picked a 1-7 start last year.
Just curious, where are all these touchdowns and points going to come from? Plus that defense isn't good enough to carry them to the playoffs.
Tate? Shep? Elis legs? Can Engram play all 16?
I think they can move the ball but will woefully settle for FGs all year long.
I understand Barkley is getting majority of the workload (duh) but it would be nice to see some production from the second back, more than what we saw in 2018 is what I am alluding to.
Hope that I am wrong, unlike last year.
They were league average last year. They really weren't bad at all. Not great, but nothing like the year prior where the offense was just absolutely pathetic.
Beckham probably wasn't 100% most of last year and then missed the final month of the season. So, it's not even like we lost the 2016 version that played the full slate.
I think Shurmur is a much better offensive coach than McAdoo was.
Tate isn't Beckham, but he's a really tough dude, he's excellent after the catch and he's extremely productive. He won't make the highlight reel plays the same way and won't put up peak Odell numbers, but he's good for 90/1000/8 if you ask me.
I think the offensive line is going to be better. Zeitler is a very big upgrade. Hernandez started getting comfortable as last year wore on. Remmers should be a solid stopgap @ RT and I think Solder will hopefully get off to a better start this year.
So much of it is going to be the QB - so that makes the NYG offense hard to project. Will it be Eli? Jones? How soon? We just don't know.
The biggest question defensively is going to be pass rush. We desperately need guys like Carter and OX to get to the QB. Can Golden return to form?
I like our secondary - I think we're really going to like Peppers. He's versatile and play a lot of roles. I think Bettcher will use him as a bit of a moneybacker - you could see him in the slot as a CB in some situations, and he can also play some more traditional safety.
I also think Bethea has more gas left in the tank than people realize. He reminds me of Deon Grant in terms of where he's at in his career, when he's coming here, etc. I believe he played about 99% of the SF snaps defensively last year. He's old, but he's still got it.
I'm cautiously optimistic. I think ultimately, the Giants will be an "average" ish team in 2019-20. But an ascending one that I expect to be better in 2020-21.
I don't think this is a bad football team or a shitty one.
2017... that was a truly putrid football team.
This isn't going to be that.
I expect that if the offensive line has indeed been upgraded, the team will be competitive throughout the year.
As much as I love Eli Manning, 8-8 without really getting a chance to see Daniel Jones would be the worst possible outcome for this season. I'm not sure 10-6 and a first round exit with Eli at the helm isn't also a bad result.
Hmmm. The closest comparisons I have to Deandre Baker and Dexter Lawrence are Mark Collins and Barry Cofield, though I expect Baker and Lawrence (both first round selections) to be somewhat better than Collins and Cofield were.
Both Collins and Cofield started and played well as rookies, albeit with a lot more talent surrounding them on those historic Giants' defenses.
IE "rookie defenders aren't good" is malarkey.
I do not have the stats ready but weren't there 4 TDs scored by the defense in the second half of the season? INTs returned thrown by Chase Daniel, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the mighty Mark Sanchez. Maybe it was 3. They also got blanked for the 700th time in the last 10 years, by Tennessee at home. I was at that waste of a time game.
Fine, last year is in the garbage but man Shurmur needs to really impress me in order to make me forget about his mistakes in last year's Philly game.
I get none of these guys seeing the field are Odell Beckham but I hardly ever think about him. He's gone. I couldn't give a fuck about Cleveland. I'm done with him and the same goes for Eli Manning after the Philly 2017 home game.
Who I do care about ... is Philly and Dallas. Every podcast that is based in those two cities are dismissing the Giants already and for the first time ever, I agree with them and have absolutely zero incentive for proving them wrong. I'm so fucking tired of losing to Philly and now they're making a bad habit out of looking inferior to Dallas as well.
This rebuild is going to take some time. This season will be a wash.