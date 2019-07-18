Shurmur prepared PowerPoint presentation to trade Odell?!

So on my drive home today, I heard Anita Marks say on ESPN radio that Pat Shurmur created a PowerPoint presentation in order to convince Tisch to trade Odell. I didn’t hear who her source was but she said that Shurmur listed all the reasons why he thought the Giants offense could still work without Odell on the team and that while Gettleman supported the decision, they had to convince ownership (specifically Tisch) that it was the right decision for the team. This is the first I heard anything about this and was curious if anyone heard the segment and whether she is the first to report this?