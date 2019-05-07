Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
OBJ in GQ: Respect for Mara, not DG; kept brand alive

Defenderdawg : 7/22/2019 9:10 am
Green GQ: Odell Beckham Jr., Unguarded

“Are you worried about the OBJ brand shrinking by playing in a smaller market like Cleveland?
I forever will have love for the New York fans. They gave me my first home. But there's this sense of entitlement—like I was made there. And in my head, that was the first place I had the opportunity to show the world what God had set out for me to do. It didn't matter where I was at. Now, did it help that it was Sunday Night Football for the New York Giants versus the Dallas Cowboys? One thousand percent. But The Catch happened around the entire world. I feel like it wouldn't matter where I was at—once you got hooked onto who I was and what I was doing. And who knows? If I was in another place, you don't know if the numbers would've been more or less.”

Did you like the added pressure that comes from playing for a New York team?
I loved it. Not for attention purposes. I just loved New Yorkers. They're such a unique group of people. Good or bad. It's both sides. But God made me. You know what I mean? God made me. That's just where he gave me my first opportunity to show where I was at. It was like lightning struck for me. I remember looking on Instagram after the game [with The Catch] and my followers went up, like, 100K. I was like, This is crazy. And then the next week, going into practice, 200K. It was going at a rate that I was like: If you were to ask me five years ago if I would've had 13 million followers on Instagram, I would've told you, “Nah—no way I would have 13 million followers.”

Do you think there's any validity to the criticism that you're not a good teammate?
You can literally ask any one of my teammates. My on-the-field football never gets talked about unless people are talking about antics. They don't talk about numbers. Where's the reel at? People only want to focus on one thing. I feel like I'm one of the only people in the NFL where my personal life and my brand are the only things that get talked about. They'll do a whole segment about the car that I have on ESPN. Why? I've never been arrested. Never have and never will be putting my hands on a woman. I've never done any crimes. I've never done anything but some little petty, dumb stuff that we keep harping on. They asked, how could I have changed if I didn't go to OTAs? I have to be the very best me to help my team. We don't get paid to be at OTAs. If you want players to be there, make it mandatory and pay them. I got traded to a new team, I already paid to live here in L.A. for the entire summer. Are the Giants or Cleveland going to reimburse me for what I've already paid? Are they going to reimburse my trainers, who I've already paid? Are they going to reimburse me for the dogs who I've had to put in kennels? There's a lot of expenses. Are they going to pay for the rehab I was doing? No. They don't do all of that. That stuff is all on our own. So when it gets time for us to have our own life outside of football, they say something. When the game is done with you, they chew you up, spit you out. You're done. You're done. I have to take care of myself and my family. Period. I talk to everybody in the locker room. When someone gives me free stuff, I ask them to send a hundred of them for my teammates. A hundred Sprayground bags… They put them in the locker room. I asked for them to send me Casper mattresses. They sent me 100 Casper mattresses for the staff and the team.

It seemed like the general consensus among New Yorkers was that the Giants didn't get enough for you in that trade.
I didn't care what they got for the trade.
Where were you when you got the news?
I was in Paris heading to dinner. I saw the calls and was like, “Wow, I wonder where I'm going.” They had been talking about trading me. They could never get past my past. There's always that past that whatever happened, I would never be able to outgrow it. That's why I don't try to bring none of this to Cleveland. I don't even care. When I get there, this is a fresh start for me.

But how'd you feel in that exact moment?
My initial reaction was not disappointment.… I felt disrespected. Like, after everything I've done for them. This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period. Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that. And we went there, and I didn't have a great playoff game. Don't get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I'm supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It's just all bad. I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap. I'm not sitting here like, “It's because of me.” But let's just be real. That's why we're still getting prime-time games. I felt disrespected they weren't even man enough to even sit me down to my face and tell me what's going on.

Who, specifically, is “they”? The G.M.?
The G.M. And I'll forever have respect for [Giants president and CEO] Mr. Mara. Everything he's ever done for me, he's shown nothing but love. Even when we were having our talks, it was coming from a place of love. I could always feel it. So I'll forever have respect for him. But then to be called like that and then be texted by your coach and be like, “Oh, yeah, I heard the news.” Yeah, you heard the news? It happened because of you. The reason I'm gone is because of you. It was just tough because of the way I initially felt. On the other side of it, I was excited about a new start because I had been—honestly, I had been praying to God the season before this season for a change.
You felt like you just couldn't play there anymore.
I can't do this anymore. I just can't do it. I wasn't happy. I wasn't in a good place. And like I told you earlier, I feel like everything is about happiness, and I just was not. And even thinking about my car: I had ordered that car in December.”
Link - ( New Window )
The discussion about Odell Beckham's morals  
Chris684 : 7/22/2019 11:43 am : link
has always clouded the argument about whether or not he is good for an NFL locker room.

And while he doesn't belong in the ring of shame with the likes of Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, Josh Brown or whoever else has committed serious crimes. He's definitely a me-first, selfish asshole who has done multiple things to embarrass himself and the organization he used to play for.

I enjoy the holdouts who still bend over backwards to defend this guy.
RE: The discussion about Odell Beckham's morals  
ron mexico : 7/22/2019 11:46 am : link
In comment 14503806 Chris684 said:
Quote:


I enjoy the holdouts who still bend over backwards to defend this guy.


And let’s just be real  
dep026 : 7/22/2019 12:01 pm : link
OBJ is just a loser.
RE: RE: I mean, this is fucking cringeworthy  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2019 12:01 pm : link
In comment 14503786 GMAN4LIFE said:
Quote:
In comment 14503777 mfsd said:


Quote:


“No chance. No disrespect to those guys. If you see me on one of those shows, it's because I'm getting a healthy paycheck. It's going to be that.... So after football, I could see the movie thing. I can see some shows. I can see some Hollywood-esque stuff.”

Hollywood-esque stuff? Good grief.



i wish the kicking net fought back for real


this was funny...
This Article shows that Odell will Never stop talking about the Giants  
Captplanet : 7/22/2019 12:04 pm : link
His "Brand" needs New York. Odell thinks his "Brand" would be what it is even without New York, he is completely wrong. Does he really think he would be just as popular with Actors and Rappers if he did not play for the Giants? Does he really think famous people would have traveled to Cleveland or Jacksonville to hang with him after "The Catch"? He benefited from living in New York.

During the season in NY he was able to attend Fashion Shows, Concerts, sit in the front row at Knicks/Nets games. Attend grand openings. He could play a game on Sunday, interview with the NFL Network on Tuesday, Attend Good Morning America on Thursday and rub shoulders with movie/music/fashion stars on Friday, all in a 60 mile radius.

He became the most popular athlete in New York, because of his talent and proximity to other stars. Similar to Broadway Joe in the '60s. He's now the third star in Cleveland, behind Lebron and Mayfield.

He will soon realize that no one is following him to the Cleveland Fashion week. Stars are not going to be at the Cavs vs Lakers game. The Kardashians are not flying into Cleveland to open the newest club in Cleveland. And there is nothing that he can do on the field that will convince Beyonce and JZ to attend a Browns game.

Unfortunately for the Giants the only thing that will keep his brand at its current level will be saying things that will keep the NY media interested. And nothing excites NY Media more than drama.

So get ready to see more articles like this.
RE: he's such a little boy...  
Bill L : 7/22/2019 12:05 pm : link
In comment 14503756 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:
Quote:
the article also said he felt "disrespected" by the Giants and often thought of "leaving" the game..

WHAAAAAAAAA


I don't get this (granted, I haven't read the article itself yet)....

I could see him feeling disrespected by them trading him, but whatever did they do that he would feel disrespected up until that point?
Beckham needs to be coddled  
dep026 : 7/22/2019 12:07 pm : link
He needs everyone to tell him how great he is and how he is the best. I have a pretty good feeling Eli, PS, and DG didn’t give OBJ the live he wanted so who does he take the most shots at?

Hmmm.... OBJ you gotta your buddy Jarvis to stroke you all you want.
RE: RE: he's such a little boy...  
Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 7/22/2019 12:38 pm : link
In comment 14503837 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14503756 Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) said:


Quote:


the article also said he felt "disrespected" by the Giants and often thought of "leaving" the game..

WHAAAAAAAAA



I don't get this (granted, I haven't read the article itself yet)....

I could see him feeling disrespected by them trading him, but whatever did they do that he would feel disrespected up until that point?


agree, the Giants put up with his childish embarrassing antics and still gave him an extension.
He keeps saying seven targets,  
darren in pdx : 7/22/2019 12:53 pm : link
but a simple Google search shows he had 11 targets in that game. And you can argue that if he caught those passes he dropped, the momentum of the game would have been completely different and they may have had a chance of winning if the defense didn’t fall apart.

Odell should be a HOF’er talent but he will not get there because of Odell. He’s narcissistic and can’t control his emotions which greatly affects his play on the field. And as many others have pointed, he never takes responsibility, always an excuse.

Not to mention that he still has yet to prove the ankle hasn’t taken a lot away of what made him special.
A few observations and comments...  
EricJ : 7/22/2019 12:59 pm : link
1. He definitely did not bring up his brand. He was simply answering the brand question from the interviewer.

2. He says he has expenses that would need to be covered if he were to go to OTAs. He rented a home in Los Angeles for the summer, etc. Well, he knew when OTAs were. If he was dedicated to the team, he would have planned to be at OTAs. Timing with a new QB is extremely important. You would think he would want to be there to develop that to maximize their potential this year. Everyone knows there just are not enough snaps in pre-season anymore.

3. He essentially said that he was "done" in NY before he signed that new contract last summer. I am sure the Giants knew this and the plan all along was to sign and then eventually trade.

4. He believes Shurmur wanted him out of here. How much of a problem was Odell creating on the team (internally) if an offensive minded coach wants one of the most talented receivers OFF of the roster? This leads me to believe there is much more to this story.
This says it all  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/22/2019 1:03 pm : link
"Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that. And we went there, and I didn't have a great playoff game. Don't get me wrong, I had a terrible game. But I left the game with seven targets, and I'm supposed to be your number one receiver. I left the game with seven targets. We lost. They scored 40 points. It's just all bad. I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive."

Those two quotes tell you everything you need to know about OBJ as a winner/loser. It is all about him. It is exactly why Eli seemed unfazed by him leaving. You either want to win or you want to maximize your stats. Some games those two goals coincide and sometimes they don't. OBJs objective isn't team success - it's individual acclaim. It is really sad to see because he is a guy that I wanted to see retire as a Giant - but he wasn't going to be part of future success.
Always hurt anyway.  
chitt17 : 7/22/2019 1:03 pm : link
Has he played an entire season yet?
I don't care how good you are. Not much use from the sideline.
I can’t confirm this  
dep026 : 7/22/2019 1:04 pm : link
But someone with connections with the team stated before the Washington game.... OBJ texted Shurmur and said...

“Good luck without me..... haha”

This person works with the team so I thought I’d bring it up.
Leon can't do everything!  
Geomon : 7/22/2019 1:10 pm : link
And the best part is  
dep026 : 7/22/2019 1:19 pm : link
OBJ claiming the Giants weren’t man enough to tell him he was traded.....


No OBJ, they just didn’t care or respect you to tell you. Respect is earned OBJ. And you haven’t earned the respect of being treated like everyone else when you act like a dick to everyone who doesn’t stroke you.
RE: I can’t confirm this  
mfsd : 7/22/2019 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14503904 dep026 said:
Quote:
But someone with connections with the team stated before the Washington game.... OBJ texted Shurmur and said...

“Good luck without me..... haha”

This person works with the team so I thought I’d bring it up.


I don’t recall that, but I do think someone said, either here or elsewhere, that OBJ had started freelancing routes at some point instead of running what the play called for
OBJ would benfit greatly from a shred  
SimpleMan : 7/22/2019 1:25 pm : link
of self awareness. He has an all time victim complex and nothing is never his fault. How can he talk about being disrespected after he trashed the team and QB in the Lil Wayne interview? Zero self awareness.
One of the reasons  
Gman11 : 7/22/2019 1:27 pm : link
my interest in the NFL has waned over the years. Too many assholes like him in the game.
RE: And the best part is  
Nine-Tails : 7/22/2019 1:35 pm : link
In comment 14503914 dep026 said:
Quote:
OBJ claiming the Giants weren’t man enough to tell him he was traded.....


No OBJ, they just didn’t care or respect you to tell you. Respect is earned OBJ. And you haven’t earned the respect of being treated like everyone else when you act like a dick to everyone who doesn’t stroke you.


Lol right, is he that dense. This is the team that has been behind him for all his stupid antics and made him the highest paid wr in the game after a serious injury. He wasn't man enough to tell the Giants of his problems when he went .on that interview
Wait he cannot got to OTA because  
56n11bestever : 7/22/2019 1:35 pm : link
“ I already paid to live here in L.A. for the entire summer. Are the Giants or Cleveland going to reimburse me for what I've already paid? Are they going to reimburse my trainers, who I've already paid? Are they going to reimburse me for the dogs who I've had to put in kennels? There's a lot of expenses. Are they going to pay for the rehab I was doing? No. They don't do all of that.”

But when he was traded he was in Paris. Therefore he planned his expenses around his trip why not plan around OTA

Certainly everyone is entitled to spend their free time doing what they want but how many of us had to work a weekend or travel on a Sunday for a business meeting on Monday?
This is the thing that really said it all to me...  
EricJ : 7/22/2019 1:53 pm : link
He (yes and Cruz) spent a day and a half in Miami on a boat leading up to a playoff game. Was it an official day off? Absolutely... but if you truly care about winning, you would be watching film on the guys you will be lining up against.

Just think about this for a minute...
These guys get months off to travel to Miami. They have to do it right before a playoff game? Really? It is not as if this is a union worker who gets just 2 weeks off each year and therefore, every day off is precious.

He talks a lot about his brand. Playing well in that game would have helped his brand. Staying back in NY and putting in extra work would help his brand. UNLESS... instagram pics of himself with Beiber are better for his brand.
Funniest part really is Odell saying he's why NYG was on primetime  
Leg of Theismann : 7/22/2019 2:06 pm : link
Yeah, I'm sure it has nothing to do with NYC being a city of 9 million people (twice as large as the 2nd most populated city in the country - LA), not to mention NJ where the Giants actually play being the the most densely populated state in the country. Giants have been relatively-speaking one of the largest markets in sports long before Odell got here, and a lot more of that has to do with the population of the region they're from and the winning they did BEFORE he got here than his one highlight-reel play on SNF in 2014. Really he makes himself look like a complete imbecile in that one quote alone.
RE: Wait he cannot got to OTA because  
Shecky : 7/22/2019 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14503924 56n11bestever said:
Quote:
“ I already paid to live here in L.A. for the entire summer. Are the Giants or Cleveland going to reimburse me for what I've already paid? Are they going to reimburse my trainers, who I've already paid? Are they going to reimburse me for the dogs who I've had to put in kennels? There's a lot of expenses. Are they going to pay for the rehab I was doing? No. They don't do all of that.”


What Odell forgets is, who actually paid you so that you could AFFORD. To summer in LA? How can you afford the trip to Paris, because you are paid very well to catch balls. How do you afford personal trainers and dogs - because you play in the NFL.

Now, if you keep skipping OTAs, your stats will eventually suffer. Never mind not helping your team win - but if your stats suffer, so will your bank account. And trips to Paris, LA, etc. WHO WILL REIMBURSE YOU THEN?

This all screams of Matt Harvey to me. A guy spending his future checks rather than earning them.
....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 7/22/2019 2:29 pm : link
the Giants gave Odell the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history. The fact that this guy feels he wasn’t shown enough respect is laughable
RE: ....  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/22/2019 2:30 pm : link
In comment 14503958 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
the Giants gave Odell the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history. The fact that this guy feels he wasn’t shown enough respect is laughable


Well, c'mon, they didn't pay for his dog kennel. Cheap bastards.
Good riddance  
rocco8112 : 7/22/2019 2:38 pm : link
Happy we had a GM with the balls to trade this guy.



RE: This is the thing that really said it all to me...  
rocco8112 : 7/22/2019 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14503934 EricJ said:
Quote:
He (yes and Cruz) spent a day and a half in Miami on a boat leading up to a playoff game. Was it an official day off? Absolutely... but if you truly care about winning, you would be watching film on the guys you will be lining up against.

Just think about this for a minute...
These guys get months off to travel to Miami. They have to do it right before a playoff game? Really? It is not as if this is a union worker who gets just 2 weeks off each year and therefore, every day off is precious.

He talks a lot about his brand. Playing well in that game would have helped his brand. Staying back in NY and putting in extra work would help his brand. UNLESS... instagram pics of himself with Beiber are better for his brand.


yup
The fact that we got ANYTHING for OBJ and his act  
Stan in LA : 7/22/2019 2:52 pm : link
Is a miracle. As he is proving every day.
Also, sorry for the dup thread I started  
Stan in LA : 7/22/2019 2:53 pm : link
I don't know how I missed this one.
'But The Catch happened around the entire world'...  
Torrag : 7/22/2019 3:00 pm : link
LOL. The guy truly has a head full of bad wiring at this point. It's scary what stardom can do to some people.
As many others have noted, OBJ is clueless about many things.  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/22/2019 3:02 pm : link
I only read the summary in the OP and the last page of responses, so don't know if covered yet, but he seems oblivious to the fact that playing in Cleveland will damage his brand if he doesn't start playing outstanding football again, and help his team win.


I mean the whole article and interview it's based on concerns his tenure with the Giants. Kinda lost on him...
Francesa's open  
Chris684 : 7/22/2019 3:09 pm : link
"Beckham and the big mouth QB should worry less about the football Giants and more about all the things they can potentially screw up this year"

"On the heels of a 2-Super Bowl championship run, the Odell Beckham Jr. years are utterly forgettable."
The article reveals exactly why he was traded  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7/22/2019 3:25 pm : link
Not the Giants or the NFL but he believes he is the brand. Kudos to Mgt to not only move him but get something in return.
I’m just glad he’s gone....  
Reb8thVA : 7/22/2019 3:27 pm : link
He’s a million dollar talent with a ten cent head. I found increasingly difficult to root for a player who conducted himself in a way I abhorred. Good rifddance.
For me, this just shines a better light on current young NY athletes  
ChaChing : 7/22/2019 3:28 pm : link
I have no issue with enjoying yourself, living it up, even doing what you do regardless of everyone else. But OBJ was too much, and IMO his comment about NYC & twitter followers is obvious but telling - he's more a narcissist than football player...

Where we have a slew of young guys, and the other team fans can add...but Jones, Barkley (esp him given he's basically #1 at his position), maybe Peppers, Hernandez it seems, RJ Barrett so far, Pete Alonso, McNeil, Mika...a lot of guys with seemingly the RIGHT perspective in sharp contrast to this circus clown who no longer matters esp being in the AFC

Miss OBJ on the field, but even THAT was overrated (some of the best #s at WR yet lots of chokes in big games). Add the rest? See ya bud...
I, Me, I, I, Me, I, Me,  
Daniel in Kentucky : 7/22/2019 3:42 pm : link
I, Me, I, I, I, I, I, etc...

Lol!
RE: RE: ....  
Jimmy Googs : 7/22/2019 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14503960 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14503958 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


the Giants gave Odell the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history. The fact that this guy feels he wasn’t shown enough respect is laughable



Well, c'mon, they didn't pay for his dog kennel. Cheap bastards.


And who is reimbursing me for the two OBJ jerseys that my wife purchased a few years back?

i guess we all have our crosses to bear with this separation...
RE: RE: RE: ....  
ChaChing : 7/22/2019 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14504038 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14503960 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14503958 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
the Giants gave Odell the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history. The fact that this guy feels he wasn’t shown enough respect is laughable


Well, c'mon, they didn't pay for his dog kennel. Cheap bastards.


And who is reimbursing me for the two OBJ jerseys that my wife purchased a few years back?

i guess we all have our crosses to bear with this separation...

I was gonna say you could do jersey exchange!

Then realized that's an NBA thing, nor do I know the time frame allowed to do it...pretty cool idea tho (even tho I'm not a jersey buyer)
OBJunior  
Q v2.0 : 7/22/2019 7:02 pm : link
The dog peeing TD celebration did it for me. Total disrespect for the game, and the opponent that day. Never mind the fans, coaches, and ownership.

Addition by extradition. (Who wants to get extradited to Cleveland?)
My nickname for him was always  
Chris L. : 7/22/2019 7:14 pm : link
Odell Kardashian and this is just the latest example. The guy is an attention whore. He is not happy unless people are talking about him and like the Kardashians it doesn't matter if it is good or bad just that they are talking about him. He will be a BIG problem wherever he goes. The giants did VERY well to get two first round picks plus for this headcase.
I'm sure others keyed on this earlier in the thread  
ChaChing : 7/22/2019 8:01 pm : link
but this line pretty much sums it up:
Quote:
I felt disrespected, because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive

I don't think I've ever heard any single player talk explicitly about the TEAM brand and state it was nothing without him. I might even accept complaints that 7 targets lead to a loss. Nope, all he's saying is 'brand' 'targets' 'disrespect' '#1 WR' (ignoring the game changing drops) because he's what people want to see (no one's watching NYG ever again?) while shitting on the face of the franchise in Eli, teammates and coaches. I guess he's the only one who a) deserves respect and b) isn't getting it

I get psychologically it happens, but still am baffled how you can SAY one thing and contradict your whole point and STILL miss it:
Quote:
They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap. I'm not sitting here like, “It's because of me.” But let's just be real

"I'm not saying it's because of me, but it's totally all because of me." In the same damn breath just about
This thread has me thinking  
Danny Kanell : 7/22/2019 8:04 pm : link
Has anyone heard from or seen Terps? He went from posting 24/7 for years to falling off the face of the earth. Terps if you’re out there, let us know you’re ok bud.
RE: This thread has me thinking  
arcarsenal : 7/22/2019 8:09 pm : link
In comment 14504256 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Has anyone heard from or seen Terps? He went from posting 24/7 for years to falling off the face of the earth. Terps if you’re out there, let us know you’re ok bud.


FWIW, he mentioned he had another young'n on the way a couple months back - was expecting. Maybe Jr. Terps was born and he's tied up with the newborn life and hasn't had time.

If there's any time to take a break from this place, it's definitely between draft and camp anyway. I bet he'll be back when the season starts.
RE: RE: This thread has me thinking  
Danny Kanell : 7/22/2019 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14504257 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14504256 Danny Kanell said:


Quote:


Has anyone heard from or seen Terps? He went from posting 24/7 for years to falling off the face of the earth. Terps if you’re out there, let us know you’re ok bud.



FWIW, he mentioned he had another young'n on the way a couple months back - was expecting. Maybe Jr. Terps was born and he's tied up with the newborn life and hasn't had time.

If there's any time to take a break from this place, it's definitely between draft and camp anyway. I bet he'll be back when the season starts.


True. You’re probably right.
Everything has been covered on this thread  
djm : 7/22/2019 9:30 pm : link
All I will add is all the noise surrounding Beckham and the giants prior to, during and after he was traded was just that, NOISE. I don’t think the giants cared that much when Beckham said or did something stupid. And I don’t think they care now. I think he was dealt because the giants figured (rightly so) that Beckham was become more and more a threat to go Antonio Brown and demand a trade. This was a football trade. Giants acted now before they HAD to act later. Now they could get the 2-3 big asset return. Later you might only get the 1 big asset return. Couple all that with his asshole- ish comments just prior to said trade and the giants were left with little to no choice. They all but had to trade him.

He wasn’t the problem here but we weren’t winning with him either. If it was ever time for a shake up it was now.
His lack of respect for Shurmur was reason enough to trade him.  
yatqb : 7/22/2019 10:46 pm : link
What an egotistical jerk. Great player, but to disrespect your QB (the guy with two SB MVPs) and to show no respect for your coach says it all.
He’s the WORST kind of teammate.  
LauderdaleMatty : 7/22/2019 11:49 pm : link
It’s ALL about him and his brand. Nothing else matters. Winning will always be secondary to his stats and his endorsements. Now from a business standpoint for him that’s fine but he’s a cancer

NFL football is the most team oriented of he major sports. He’s a whiny bitch on top of it. I’m sure he had friends on the team but he’s like a 14year old teen. He’s the last guy I’d want on my team. They could have gotten a 7 th round pick and the trade would be a win. Each interview makes me realize he’s one of the biggest assholes(non criminal) I’ve ever seen in sports.


Fairly early in his career  
Don in DC : 7/23/2019 11:28 am : link
I followed him on social media for a while. The stuff he posted was so stupid and so megalomaniacal that I had to unfollow him, despite remaining a fan of his performance on the field. Fast forward a couple years and it's pretty clear than Giants management got sick of him in much the same way.

His behavior since the trade has only served to confirm that it was the right decision. He is a self-centered diva that is never going to be the centerpiece of a championship team. He demands too many targets, makes too many mistakes, and generally unbalances the offense he plays in.

Moreover, he simply was not the same player in 2018 that he was in the prior years. Gone were the insane runs are catches where he would turn a quick slant into a 50 yard touchdown. Instead he was stepping out of bounds right after making the catch, or quickly hitting the deck rather than take a big hit. He was clearly playing not to get hurt. And when he eventually suffered a contusion in his leg late in the season, he sat out the last four games. Because of a bruise.

I was convinced at the time of the trade that it was a good decision. A first round talent (Peppers), a first round pick and a third round pick, plus the fourth/fifth rounders re-swapped on the heels of the Zeitler trade, plus $18MM in cap room... an amazing haul for a hyped-up pain in the ass.

Kudos to Gettleman.
Rooting against Cleveland  
Rong5611 : 7/23/2019 11:39 am : link
.
Fuck - this - guy  
trueblueinpw : 7/23/2019 1:07 pm : link
Such a fucking douche. I’ve gone from awe, to tolerance, to quietly withholding my disdain, to surprising relief and happiness at his trade, to ignoring the ridiculous off season noise to where I am now, which is actively rooting for his utter and complete humiliation. This jack bag just can’t stop saying stupid shit and talking about himself, which actually makes him pretty much like a lot of people. But what really kills me is that he’s always throwing someone under the bus. He has the stones to complain about targets in the Green Bay game? Holly fucking shit! He went on the ridiculously stupid boat trip. He looked like a moron before the game strutting around in the cold. And then, at go time, he shit his fucking pants like the sniffling little baby he is. The truth about OBJ is that he failed to perform in the biggest game of his career. He is often injured. He’s a distraction and an annoyance. It’s true that he was an electric player but he hasn’t demonstrated that same ability since his latest injury.

Good - fucking - riddance.

And it’s nice to see DG & PS getting a little credit for pushing this little cock bag out the door.
