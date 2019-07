Kellerman: Thanks for Everything, but Eli Stinks Now

Nothing really new here, and not sure I should even give this clicks but it's a slow news morning and figured the segment was worth a post.I actually think Kellerman is better than most of the ESPN talking head trash-pile (not saying much), and I know he's a Giants fan. I think a lot of Giants fan share the sentiment even if they wouldn't put it so bluntly or state it so publicly. What say you BBI? Kellerman: Eli Stinks - ( New Window