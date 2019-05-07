Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

How much pressure does Pat Shurmur have on him this year?

Sean : 7/23/2019 9:32 pm
As we enter training camp, the Giants have a very interesting season ahead. There are a lot of questions going into the year:

-How well does Eli play?

-Does Jones start this year?

-How does the defense hold up - pass rush? Secondary?

-Offense without Beckham - does Engram step up?

-Second year for Saquon

I’m very excited for this season. I don’t have big expectations, but I want to see this team compete & play hard. Minimal noise/distractions.

With that said, does Shurmur get a pass this year? For all the crap that Gettleman gets, I see his plan clearly & feel his pressure amps up NEXT year with Jones likely starting & a ton of cap room.

I do think Shurmur needs to have a good year though. Even without Beckham, another 5-11 will be a tough sell imo. There are so many variables & it goes beyond record, but how much pressure do you think is on Shurmur this upcoming season?
Not as much as everyone thinks.  
section125 : 7/23/2019 9:34 pm : link
He's got next year, too. They are still rebuilding. Unless they go 2-14....
Agree with section  
Torrag : 7/23/2019 9:42 pm : link
Unless something catastrophic happens including a team mutiny of sorts he has next season as well.

This team was in a shambles when he and DG took it over. It was always going to be year three of their program when they emerged as a legit contender. I expect progress and improvement and they may make a little noise this year but that's as far as it will go.
As long as we show improvement  
superspynyg : 7/23/2019 9:43 pm : link
In some areas none. Brass know we are not winning this year and he needs to groom a rookie qb.
RE: Not as much as everyone thinks.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/23/2019 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14505288 section125 said:
Quote:
He's got next year, too. They are still rebuilding. Unless they go 2-14....


This. It was always going to be a 3 year rebuild. But more importantly is Daniel Jones. The Giants invested a lot in him. I cannot think of a worse say to fuck up a QB than to have him going through multiple offenses in his first couple of years in the league. Seriously, it is a recipe for disaster.
Unless he loses the locker room  
Gatorade Dunk : 7/23/2019 9:44 pm : link
he's got at least this year and next, and probably another one after that. If you put any faith at all into DG, you'd have to imagine that the plan to draft a potential successor to Eli has been in the works for some time, and that PS was hired at least in part due to his track record of QB development. If that's the case, Shurmur's seat only gets as hot as Jones allows.
RE: Not as much as everyone thinks.  
Motley Two : 7/23/2019 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14505288 section125 said:
Quote:
He's got next year, too. They are still rebuilding. Unless they go 2-14....


I agree. Gettelman has more heat and really just because of the moves & the market.

I think the Eli thing is pretty simple, record will dictate with him. I'm gonna judge Shurmur on what happens with Jones.
I agree, not much  
Nine-Tails : 7/23/2019 9:51 pm : link
The Jones pick gives him an extra year. Team sucks, Eli becomes the scapegoat, and we then watch Jones. Would have to have a Mcadoo type of meltdown to get fired.
I think the front office believes this team could and should  
djm : 7/23/2019 9:55 pm : link
Win more games(s) than last year. There’s always pressure. With that said one could almost surmise that no matter what (realistically) happens this season shurmur will likely face more pressure in 2020.

As usual though it’s all about the context. If the giants go 6-10 in 2019 but score 400 pts while doing so, and the team battles every week but loses close games ala 2015, just one of those years, is shurmur really getting fired?

Pretty much no matter what happens in 2019 it’s all about 2020. Even if they surprise this year, let’s say they go 9-7, and then turn around and lay a shit bomb in 2020? He’s in trouble...
None  
The_Boss : 7/23/2019 10:04 pm : link
This is his freebie season considering Jones’ expected ascension to QB1 sometime during the year.

2020 is a different story for him (and hopefully) Gettleman.
Watch, learn, see  
thrunthrublue : 7/23/2019 10:08 pm : link
The results. He has NEVER head coached a winning nfl season. TBD, if, it turns out that all he can muster is losing, use his particular skill set to obtain yet more high draft picks, determine if 8 is either boom or bust.....and move onto a young achieving belichick esque new h.c.
Agree with a lot of this..  
Sean : 7/23/2019 10:20 pm : link
I think 2019 is developmental while 2020 is a higher expectation year.
Looks Like A Little Over  
Trainmaster : 7/23/2019 10:25 pm : link
850 psig:


It's a 24-7-52 job whether you're Bill Belichick or Freddy Kitchens...  
Milton : 7/23/2019 10:29 pm : link
They're all under a ton of pressure regardless of their job security. I don't think Pat Shurmur is solely focused on getting wins, not what happens if he doesn't get em.
RE: Not as much as everyone thinks.  
81_Great_Dane : 7/23/2019 10:31 pm : link
In comment 14505288 section125 said:
Quote:
He's got next year, too. They are still rebuilding. Unless they go 2-14....
Agree that he's not exactly under pressure, but in reality, if he's got the goods as a superior head coach, we should see significant improvement this season. Top-tier head coaches start turning things around pretty fast. I'm not saying 11-5 and division championship, but I think 9-7 with this roster would tell us we have something. But I don't think 7-9 puts him on the hot seat.
The pressure will be light, as most have said.  
Mr. Bungle : 7/23/2019 10:38 pm : link
But if he doesn't demonstrate clear improvements in game-day coaching -- e.g., knowing when to use timeouts, not punting on 4th down when he should go for it, not going for it on 4th down when he should punt it, not keeping Barkley on the sideline for an entire drive, etc. -- 2020 might be a fight for his job.
I think he is safe  
ron mexico : 7/23/2019 10:42 pm : link
Barring massive meltdown
If we start out 2-6 or 1-7 again, there will be a lot of pressure.  
Rico : 7/23/2019 10:45 pm : link
I just hope we're not effectively eliminated by the beginning of October again. We've seen that way too many times lately.
He's got at least 2 more years  
montanagiant : 7/24/2019 12:33 am : link
to right the ship
Depends on the angle  
MM_in_NYC : 7/24/2019 12:59 am : link
Pressure as in lack of performance and he's fired? Not much of that. Agree with you on that.

Pressure in showing coaching competence with an inexperienced/mixed-overall skill team? Yes. Pressure in continuing to establish leadership presence with team? Yes. Pressure to coach-up and develop key positions? Yes. Pressure to move this team forward enough in the right ways to demonstrate 2020 will be better than 2019? Very high.

He's a NFL coach, the pressure's on baby. What happens this year will go a long way towards coloring the overall perception of him as a coach - and that will impact him then when his job is immediately on the line.
3 year grace period  
Karl Hungus : 7/24/2019 5:26 am : link
to groom new QB... Unless he totally shits the bed. But he won't, because he's a good man.
This year and next...  
M.S. : 7/24/2019 6:13 am : link

...will be huge for Pat Shurmur.

If he doesn't get this team over .500 by the end of the 2020 Season, he will no longer be the Head Coach of the New York Giants.

And he will never again get a head coaching job in the NFL.

Not even a sniff.
More than you think  
Les in TO : 7/24/2019 6:17 am : link
A lot of coaches get fired after two losing seasons to start their tenure . He experienced that in Cleveland.
I was impressed by how competitive the Giants were  
idinkido : 7/24/2019 6:20 am : link
throughout the whole of last season. The team got itself a level-headed coach who also has a history in developing QB talent. Shurmur is not going to lose the locker room. I think all along that this has been a 3 to 5 year plan in building a winning team that is going to last for a lot of seasons to follow.
I agree with others here  
UberAlias : 7/24/2019 6:26 am : link
I don’t think there’s pressure yet. If they are bottom of the league again, there will be but I don’t sense it now.
A Lot of Pressure on him and DG  
ZogZerg : 7/24/2019 6:33 am : link
There is no "rebuilding" in the NFL.
He needs to improve upon last year and win games.
Players aren't going to buy into this leadership if they keep losing.
He talked them into trading away their best player  
UberAlias : 7/24/2019 7:18 am : link
They drafted his QB #6 overall. That shows their commitment to him. They gutted the roster. There is no strong language coming from ownership like we’ve seen in the past. He’ll be afforded some time to make this all come together. He’s not under pressure now. They’re clearly rebuilding.
I believe he has 2 more years  
Fred-in-Florida : 7/24/2019 8:23 am : link
The organization (Mara's) are loyal to a fault. They hung on to Reese, among others, too long. Shummer isn't going anywhere soon, unless he has a complete breakdown.

Like someone earlier said 1-7 start and the wheels start falling off.

One thing he needs to improve his game day coaching. Strategies, player decisions and play selection. But all of that was much better than his predecessor. (Excuse my spelling)
I'd say there's a good amount of pressure  
cjac : 7/24/2019 8:27 am : link
I know they are rebuilding, but the guy has to prove he can win games. his record as a head coach is abysmal.

I agree he has this year and next, but he has to start winning
Always has pressure  
Rudy5757 : 7/24/2019 9:24 am : link
but his is probably pressure to improve rather than just wins and losses. We have a very young team and if what they say is true that Shurmur put together a PowerPoint to get rid of OBJ then he has to show that we are a better team for it. It doesnt all have to be wins and losses, it could be a more efficient offense and more competitive team overall.

I think if our offense is a disaster this year then he will be let go but it would have to be a real disaster. I don't see that happening. I think he gets a pass for this year and next for the most part and the following year is make or break. we did get better as the season went on last year and that is part of coaching.
I think coach and GM  
Metnut : 7/24/2019 9:28 am : link
get a third year regardless of how this year goes. We have more dead cap money than anyone else. 2020 will be the first "post-rebuild" year where missing the playoffs will be unnacceptable IMO.
The only pressure he has  
gmen9892 : 7/24/2019 9:40 am : link
Is to finish with more than 5 wins. If he finishes with the same or less, only then will his seat get hot. Like its been mentioned before, DJ was a Getty and Shurmur pick. Getty made the pick because DJ was Shurmur's type of QB and the thought was he would groom him for his system.

Firing Shurmur before DJ gets a full season's worth of play would be bordering on lunacy and something the Giants aren't known for.
How many people thought there was  
RollBlue : 7/24/2019 1:17 pm : link
even a remote chance MacAdoo would be fired in season two after going 11-5???

Hard to say how the season will go, but with major questions at QB, pass rush not looking promising, and losing one of the best talents in the league, not too hard to envision going 5-11 again and many getting restless........
Jury is still out...  
Rong5611 : 7/24/2019 1:22 pm : link
Unless its a total disaster this year, he's back for next year at a minimum.
I think Shurmur's future is directly linked  
Jersey55 : 7/24/2019 4:25 pm : link
to Eli and his success or lack of it. IMO if Eli struggles early and looks much like he has the last few years then he should get a quick hook and Shurmur should try to help his own career by inserting Jones and get the future started...
There should be a ton,  
Default : 7/24/2019 4:30 pm : link
his best season as a Head Coach was last year, and they finished 3 games under .500.

Statistically he is a loser.
RE: RE: Not as much as everyone thinks.  
Jersey55 : 7/24/2019 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14505309 Motley Two said:
Quote:
In comment 14505288 section125 said:


Quote:


He's got next year, too. They are still rebuilding. Unless they go 2-14....



I agree. Gettelman has more heat and really just because of the moves & the market.

I think the Eli thing is pretty simple, record will dictate with him. I'm gonna judge Shurmur on what happens with Jones.


I think Gettlemans problem is that he hung onto Eli when he should have cleared the books and moved on with a new QB, now he has a talented young QB with Eli looking over his shoulder, should have moved on from Eli because that kind of sentiment to an aging QB who seems to have lost it and is looking at age 39 makes no sense to me...
Probably not too much this year  
Scyber : 7/24/2019 4:56 pm : link
Getting rid of another coach after only 2 years would be a bad look.

Plus if they get a new coach next year, the Giants have the potential to look like fools like AZ with Rosen this year if the new coach wants a different QB.

Unless this year is a complete trainwreck, I'd think he has at least one more year to prove himself.
I believe the GM and Ownership  
Giant John : 7/24/2019 10:18 pm : link
Expect to see improvement over last season. Better consistency and player development over the course of the season and a better win percentage as the season develops. They get that from the team and the coach is fine.
I think he will feel less pressure ....  
Bluesbreaker : 7/24/2019 10:57 pm : link
A new year an obvious attempt to change the culture and he has much more to work with .
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions