How much pressure does Pat Shurmur have on him this year?

As we enter training camp, the Giants have a very interesting season ahead. There are a lot of questions going into the year:
-How well does Eli play?
-Does Jones start this year?
-How does the defense hold up - pass rush? Secondary?
-Offense without Beckham - does Engram step up?
-Second year for Saquon
I’m very excited for this season. I don’t have big expectations, but I want to see this team compete & play hard. Minimal noise/distractions.
With that said, does Shurmur get a pass this year? For all the crap that Gettleman gets, I see his plan clearly & feel his pressure amps up NEXT year with Jones likely starting & a ton of cap room.
I do think Shurmur needs to have a good year though. Even without Beckham, another 5-11 will be a tough sell imo. There are so many variables & it goes beyond record, but how much pressure do you think is on Shurmur this upcoming season?
This team was in a shambles when he and DG took it over. It was always going to be year three of their program when they emerged as a legit contender. I expect progress and improvement and they may make a little noise this year but that's as far as it will go.
This. It was always going to be a 3 year rebuild. But more importantly is Daniel Jones. The Giants invested a lot in him. I cannot think of a worse say to fuck up a QB than to have him going through multiple offenses in his first couple of years in the league. Seriously, it is a recipe for disaster.
I agree. Gettelman has more heat and really just because of the moves & the market.
I think the Eli thing is pretty simple, record will dictate with him. I'm gonna judge Shurmur on what happens with Jones.
As usual though it’s all about the context. If the giants go 6-10 in 2019 but score 400 pts while doing so, and the team battles every week but loses close games ala 2015, just one of those years, is shurmur really getting fired?
Pretty much no matter what happens in 2019 it’s all about 2020. Even if they surprise this year, let’s say they go 9-7, and then turn around and lay a shit bomb in 2020? He’s in trouble...
2020 is a different story for him (and hopefully) Gettleman.
Pressure in showing coaching competence with an inexperienced/mixed-overall skill team? Yes. Pressure in continuing to establish leadership presence with team? Yes. Pressure to coach-up and develop key positions? Yes. Pressure to move this team forward enough in the right ways to demonstrate 2020 will be better than 2019? Very high.
He's a NFL coach, the pressure's on baby. What happens this year will go a long way towards coloring the overall perception of him as a coach - and that will impact him then when his job is immediately on the line.
...will be huge for Pat Shurmur.
If he doesn't get this team over .500 by the end of the 2020 Season, he will no longer be the Head Coach of the New York Giants.
And he will never again get a head coaching job in the NFL.
Not even a sniff.
He needs to improve upon last year and win games.
Players aren't going to buy into this leadership if they keep losing.
Like someone earlier said 1-7 start and the wheels start falling off.
One thing he needs to improve his game day coaching. Strategies, player decisions and play selection. But all of that was much better than his predecessor. (Excuse my spelling)
I agree he has this year and next, but he has to start winning
I think if our offense is a disaster this year then he will be let go but it would have to be a real disaster. I don't see that happening. I think he gets a pass for this year and next for the most part and the following year is make or break. we did get better as the season went on last year and that is part of coaching.
Firing Shurmur before DJ gets a full season's worth of play would be bordering on lunacy and something the Giants aren't known for.
Hard to say how the season will go, but with major questions at QB, pass rush not looking promising, and losing one of the best talents in the league, not too hard to envision going 5-11 again and many getting restless........
Statistically he is a loser.
Quote:
He's got next year, too. They are still rebuilding. Unless they go 2-14....
I agree. Gettelman has more heat and really just because of the moves & the market.
I think the Eli thing is pretty simple, record will dictate with him. I'm gonna judge Shurmur on what happens with Jones.
I think Gettlemans problem is that he hung onto Eli when he should have cleared the books and moved on with a new QB, now he has a talented young QB with Eli looking over his shoulder, should have moved on from Eli because that kind of sentiment to an aging QB who seems to have lost it and is looking at age 39 makes no sense to me...
Plus if they get a new coach next year, the Giants have the potential to look like fools like AZ with Rosen this year if the new coach wants a different QB.
Unless this year is a complete trainwreck, I'd think he has at least one more year to prove himself.