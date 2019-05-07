How much pressure does Pat Shurmur have on him this year? Sean : 7/23/2019 9:32 pm

As we enter training camp, the Giants have a very interesting season ahead. There are a lot of questions going into the year:



-How well does Eli play?



-Does Jones start this year?



-How does the defense hold up - pass rush? Secondary?



-Offense without Beckham - does Engram step up?



-Second year for Saquon



I’m very excited for this season. I don’t have big expectations, but I want to see this team compete & play hard. Minimal noise/distractions.



With that said, does Shurmur get a pass this year? For all the crap that Gettleman gets, I see his plan clearly & feel his pressure amps up NEXT year with Jones likely starting & a ton of cap room.



I do think Shurmur needs to have a good year though. Even without Beckham, another 5-11 will be a tough sell imo. There are so many variables & it goes beyond record, but how much pressure do you think is on Shurmur this upcoming season?