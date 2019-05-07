Kurt Warner on with Dan Patrick: Eli and Jones Beezer : 11:47 am

I like listening to Dan Patrick ... but on my way in this morning, he hyped his show by saying the Giants have a quarterback controversy. Used those words. I wanted to listen because I wondered WTF I had missed. Anyhow, he said he'd have Kurt Warner on to discuss it. Below, some stuff on the Warner/Patrick discussion about this QB controversy.



Kurt says the Giants would love to have Eli play 16 games, and avoid a sticky situation. No-brainer there. That the hope has to be that Jones can ride shotgun and learn the ropes. That pulling Eli mid-season would be a very difficult situation for all.



Patrick asked Warner if he believed the Jones pick that high was the right one. Warner tempered his answer. Started by saying that he doesn't believe it was the right pick based on what he saw from Jones in college, on tape, etc. He said he didn't think Jones was one of those "once in a lifetime" guys. But he tempered it by saying that he's been impressed so far with Jones, and that sometimes guys will come in and evolve, and that there seems to be a lot there.



Patrick: Giants are moving on in some ways, but stuck in neutral with Eli in there. Getting rid of personalities that may have been a detriment is a plus, but if you're going with Eli, why "waste" the pick on a guy you're not going to use in this rebuild?, but



Kurt: The problem is, how do you "deal with Eli?" Warner asked, hasn't Eli earned the right to play things out if he can still play football at a high level? And that the Giants clearly think he can. Mentioned that with everything Eli has accomplished and brought to the franchise, and being a Hall of Famer, he's earned the right to be treated a certain way.



Patrick: Giants are a classy organization, but you can't sit such a high pick on the bench.



Kurt: Said he understand where Patrick is coming from, be reiterated that this is a different situation. He said you still go get that guy (in the draft) if you believe he can be the transition guy ... but then he paused and laughed a bit and said, "I just don't know how you handle that with a guy like Eli."



I didn't get every comment or exchange, but that's a decent chunk.

