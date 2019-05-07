Kurt Warner on with Dan Patrick: Eli and Jones

I like listening to Dan Patrick ... but on my way in this morning, he hyped his show by saying the Giants have a quarterback controversy. Used those words. I wanted to listen because I wondered WTF I had missed. Anyhow, he said he'd have Kurt Warner on to discuss it. Below, some stuff on the Warner/Patrick discussion about this QB controversy.
Kurt says the Giants would love to have Eli play 16 games, and avoid a sticky situation. No-brainer there. That the hope has to be that Jones can ride shotgun and learn the ropes. That pulling Eli mid-season would be a very difficult situation for all.
Patrick asked Warner if he believed the Jones pick that high was the right one. Warner tempered his answer. Started by saying that he doesn't believe it was the right pick based on what he saw from Jones in college, on tape, etc. He said he didn't think Jones was one of those "once in a lifetime" guys. But he tempered it by saying that he's been impressed so far with Jones, and that sometimes guys will come in and evolve, and that there seems to be a lot there.
Patrick: Giants are moving on in some ways, but stuck in neutral with Eli in there. Getting rid of personalities that may have been a detriment is a plus, but if you're going with Eli, why "waste" the pick on a guy you're not going to use in this rebuild?, but
Kurt: The problem is, how do you "deal with Eli?" Warner asked, hasn't Eli earned the right to play things out if he can still play football at a high level? And that the Giants clearly think he can. Mentioned that with everything Eli has accomplished and brought to the franchise, and being a Hall of Famer, he's earned the right to be treated a certain way.
Patrick: Giants are a classy organization, but you can't sit such a high pick on the bench.
Kurt: Said he understand where Patrick is coming from, be reiterated that this is a different situation. He said you still go get that guy (in the draft) if you believe he can be the transition guy ... but then he paused and laughed a bit and said, "I just don't know how you handle that with a guy like Eli."
I didn't get every comment or exchange, but that's a decent chunk.
They are acting like Jones was the FIRST pick in the draft with comments like "once in a lifetime", "that high in the draft".
Why is it OK to sit Mahomes - who was pick 10th in the draft (only 4 spots lower), but not OK to sit Jones.
These guys are all dopes!
I agree with the Giants..
Or is 2004, where Warner himself got the starts, he played well early on, and the Giants were winning games, they kept him in. But as things started to go the other way, the Giants had the quick hook to Eli (which if you remember, was not met with much enthusiasm by several players, including Strahan who thought the Giants were giving up on the season).
The worst thing for the Giants would be to finish 6-10 and not get Jones on the field for significant playing time.
Big difference.
We’re a clown show...
Was Warner playing well in 2004?
Big difference.
We’re a clown show...
The Giants won 2 Super Bowls with MVP QB Eli -
How many have the Chiefs won in the last 45 years?
Stop with your nonsense already.
If the Giants can replicate 1993 and come up with a surprising season and play well, and get good play out of their QB at the end of his career (in this case Phil Simms), then Jones will sit on the bench save for perhaps garbage time or situational snaps
Was Warner playing well in 2004?
Warner had the Giants at 5-2 leading up the Bears game which was really the beginning of the end for him. Numbers wise, I'd put him in the dreaded "game manager" category. Going into the Bears game he was 131-202 (65% completions), 1539 yards and 4 TDs and 2 INTs. But he won games on the road vs. the Packers, Cowboys, and Vikings.
He wasn't lighting it up.
He was still shell shocked and holding the ball, the pass protection was poor (Pettigout had allowed 4 sacks in back to back games vs Bert Berry and Alex Brown), and he didn't have a healthy outside weapon (Toomer had a badly injured hammy and played through it.....0 TD's to WRs which would hold until Tyree week 17). Also, they were heading into a stretch of facing several very good pass rushing teams.
It wasn't a matter of who gave them the best chance to win is was more a situation that if Warner were allowed to ride out he probably doesn't survive (and likely never has his late career resurgence).
Big difference.
We’re a clown show...
Crap did I miss the season? We sucked again this year? That would be the only comparison.
If the Giants are in a similar situation this year in Week 9, I'd be all for Jones starting.
He was still shell shocked and holding the ball, the pass protection was poor (Pettigout had allowed 4 sacks in back to back games vs Bert Berry and Alex Brown), and he didn't have a healthy outside weapon (Toomer had a badly injured hammy and played through it.....0 TD's to WRs which would hold until Tyree week 17). Also, they were heading into a stretch of facing several very good pass rushing teams.
It wasn't a matter of who gave them the best chance to win is was more a situation that if Warner were allowed to ride out he probably doesn't survive (and likely never has his late career resurgence).
Yeah, he was also still nursing that hand injury which led to even more fumbles (he was always prone to that, but not like this)..
7 years since Eli was the QB of a SB winning team. When exactly is the expiration date on that accomplishment as a reason not to make a change?
And, btw, Eli is 38, and six months away from 39.
But, alas, you missed the point - the Chiefs were competing for division titles under Alex Smith and averaging 10 wins per season over five seasons. It made some sense to let Smith keep playing with Mahomes staying the understudy...
If the Giants are in a similar situation this year in Week 9, I'd be all for Jones starting.
Agree... We were 5-4 not because of Kurt Warner. He had 6 TD passes in 9 games. If Eli had only 6 TDs in 9 games then Barkley better have 20!
8 years... that was the 2011 season and this will be the 2019 season. However saying that here is the issue IMO. I put this in another thread...
"The one thing I hope we do with Daniel Jones is give him what he needs better than we did with Eli Manning.
What I mean by that is.. Eli is someone who is deadly if you give him time and what do we do for the last 8 years? Give him one of the crappiest lines over and over again. Targets... Yes we gave him OBJ and Sheppard is an above average slot WR, but look at most other good QBs around the league have at least a serviceable #2 outside WR. Let's not even talk about all the games where OBJ didn't play and we had no outside WRs. Some of the names we have had starting at WR is crazy. RBs the last 10 years? Before Barkley we had one or two almost OK RBs, but come on.
It is amazing how bad of talent we have put around a HOF QB after he won two super bowls. I pray we don't do that with Jones."
BTW, the Giants picked a once in a lifetime guy last year and got shit on for it.
He was still shell shocked and holding the ball, the pass protection was poor (Pettigout had allowed 4 sacks in back to back games vs Bert Berry and Alex Brown), and he didn't have a healthy outside weapon (Toomer had a badly injured hammy and played through it.....0 TD's to WRs which would hold until Tyree week 17). Also, they were heading into a stretch of facing several very good pass rushing teams.
It wasn't a matter of who gave them the best chance to win is was more a situation that if Warner were allowed to ride out he probably doesn't survive (and likely never has his late career resurgence).
I don't think the Giants cared about Warner's health, to be honest. He was part of the problem holding the ball too long. But as Fatman said below, after the Bears and Cardinals losses and going back down to 5-4, it became clear that the Giante were not going to go anywhere and Coughlin wanted to get Eli out there and get ready for 2005. That's why Strahan complained, he knew it too.
Here is what Warner said when Coughlin announced it
that," Warner said of the change. "Read into that as much as you
want, but there is a bigger picture here. There's more things that
are trying to be accomplished here, and that's why the decision was
made."
When the Giants realized they were not going to recreate the magic of 1993, they made the move. I'd expect the exact same thing this year. That's why to me, this season, the Patriots game is the milestone for the Jones decision. It's a Thursday Night game, on the road in Week 6, you don't want a rookie like Jones in there. But the next game, after 10 days off, at home vs. the Cardinals is exactly the perfect spot. If the Giants are 3-3 or better, I think Eli keeps playing. If they are under .500, I think you have to make the move and bring in Jones and give him the last 10 games.
Smart comments.
I don't think many would disagree. But the issue is do you eliminate them in August by moving Eli out. I don't see any need to do that.
From playoff contention in November or even the first week of December and Jones doesn’t start it was a waste.
I don't think many would disagree. But the issue is do you eliminate them in August by moving Eli out. I don't see any need to do that.
We don’t know if that would be the case. What if Jones out plays Eli all summer?
In shells and practice? In preseason games? Sure they help you get better, but they mean nothing because until you see live NFL defenses that are designed to make you make mistakes.
Go read Eli's comments on preparing as a rookie vs. preparing now.
If they are within a game of 1st and have been competitive, you have to be flexible. I think last year, the Eagles got off to a slow start. also weren't the Colts 2-5 or something like that too?
BTW, the Giants picked a once in a lifetime guy last year and got shit on for it.
Yes, to your question. (How I felt he meant it.) A must-have guy.
When the Giants realized they were not going to recreate the magic of 1993, they made the move. I'd expect the exact same thing this year. That's why to me, this season, the Patriots game is the milestone for the Jones decision. It's a Thursday Night game, on the road in Week 6, you don't want a rookie like Jones in there. But the next game, after 10 days off, at home vs. the Cardinals is exactly the perfect spot. If the Giants are 3-3 or better, I think Eli keeps playing. If they are under .500, I think you have to make the move and bring in Jones and give him the last 10 games.
If they are within a game of 1st and have been competitive, you have to be flexible. I think last year, the Eagles got off to a slow start. also weren't the Colts 2-5 or something like that too?
Fair, but at that juncture you are basically in the same spot as the Giants in 2004. Making a call on where the team really is. After 6 games, the coaches should have plenty of tape, plenty of understanding of what the upside side of the 2019 team is. If they determine the upside is 8-8 and hope to sneak into the playoffs, I really hope they decide to make the switch. If they think they can go on a run and get to 10 wins and ride Eli out a bit longer, that's fine too. Either way, that long weekend after the Pats game, I'm sure there is going to be a lot of meetings between Mara, Gettleman and Shurmur and talking about what they need to do.
When the Giants realized they were not going to recreate the magic of 1993, they made the move. I'd expect the exact same thing this year. That's why to me, this season, the Patriots game is the milestone for the Jones decision. It's a Thursday Night game, on the road in Week 6, you don't want a rookie like Jones in there. But the next game, after 10 days off, at home vs. the Cardinals is exactly the perfect spot. If the Giants are 3-3 or better, I think Eli keeps playing. If they are under .500, I think you have to make the move and bring in Jones and give him the last 10 games.
If they are within a game of 1st and have been competitive, you have to be flexible. I think last year, the Eagles got off to a slow start. also weren't the Colts 2-5 or something like that
If they start slow and say are 2-5 but competitive you have to weigh what’s best for the franchise:
Trying to go on 6-3/7-2 run to get in which will be tough or get your future QB ready so you can make a run at a playoff spot in 20-21.
You are so delusional you don't realize what crap you are typing. I didn't miss anything. You apparently missed the point of my initial post. Try to follow along....
The Chiefs weren't a playoff team when their record was 0-0. Correct?
The Giants are currently 0-0 this year and aren't currently a playoff Team. Correct?
Eli should start, just like Smith. (are your tracking OK).
This is EXACTLY what KC did with their #10 overall pick (are you still tracking?)
So, why is it a big deal if the Giants do the SAME THING with the #6 overall pick (Do you get it?)
Eli gets 10 games min
The Giants won 2 Super Bowls with MVP QB Eli -
How many have the Chiefs won in the last 45 years?
Stop with your nonsense already.
So the Chiefs should have started Mahomes in his first year despite being a winning team because... lack of SB's?
QB's were expected to struggle back then but nowadays QB's are expected to play well right out of the gate. Some QB's play very well year one(Mayfield, RG3, Luck, Darnold, Prescott, Watson, etc) while others either sit or struggle mightily before taking a big step forward during their sophomore season (Goff, Trubisky, Eli, Mahomes, Palmer, Rodgers, etc)
QB's were expected to struggle back then but nowadays QB's are expected to play well right out of the gate. Some QB's play very well year one(Mayfield, RG3, Luck, Darnold, Prescott, Watson, etc) while others either sit or struggle mightily before taking a big step forward during their sophomore season (Goff, Trubisky, Eli, Mahomes, Palmer, Rodgers, etc)
Sam Darnold played very well? I don't agree with that. So glad we didn't draft him.
This is EXACTLY what KC did with their #10 overall pick (are you still tracking?)
This is a bit misleading. The Chiefs didn't have the #10 pick in 2017 due to a poor 2016-2017 record. They traded up to get him. They were 12-4 the year prior and had every reason to believe they were talented enough (in a pretty poor division) to win with their incumbent.
7 years since Eli was the QB of a SB winning team. When exactly is the expiration date on that accomplishment as a reason not to make a change?
And, btw, Eli is 38, and six months away from 39.
But, alas, you missed the point - the Chiefs were competing for division titles under Alex Smith and averaging 10 wins per season over five seasons. It made some sense to let Smith keep playing with Mahomes staying the understudy...
You are so delusional you don't realize what crap you are typing. I didn't miss anything. You apparently missed the point of my initial post. Try to follow along....
The Chiefs weren't a playoff team when their record was 0-0. Correct?
The Giants are currently 0-0 this year and aren't currently a playoff Team. Correct?
Eli should start, just like Smith. (are your tracking OK).
This is EXACTLY what KC did with their #10 overall pick (are you still tracking?)
So, why is it a big deal if the Giants do the SAME THING with the #6 overall pick (Do you get it?)
The Chiefs were 12-4 the year before they drafted Mahomes.
They may have been 0-0 but they had the expectation of being a playoff team, and a possible contender.
That’s not the same as the Giants.
The other thing that PS said in the spring I found telling was that if they win Eli stays.
What I do not think we'll happen anymore is the Giants making excuses for lack of OL, talent etc. I think they realize they have to move on if the talent is still not ready to compete and Jones and the team is the right path.
Giants wanted to go with Collins, but told him that Eli was the longterm plan...so he left.
Warner was always just a stop-gap for Eli.
He did not look good as a Giant, but when healthy and with the Cards eventually took over the starting job there and the rest is history.
Eli has been here for 16 years, I think many would like to see Jones at some point. However, like in the past, want to give Eli a chance to finish strong.
Like others said if they are sub 500 put Jones in at that point.
He had solid OL, Barber, Toomer, Shockey and Hillard on that team. Lot of drops in first half, but the picks were classic Eli forcing it to a double-covered receiver.
Jones would benefit from at least 1 year of learning how to be professional QB and developing his skills before taking starting snaps. Giants are slightly better on OL this year but the Defense is young and lack an identity. This could be a long year.
I expect Eli is going to put up numbers that re close to his career year. If they stagger along at close to 0.500 or worse, then make the move.
LOL. You are really bad at history
You are so delusional you don't realize what crap you are typing. I didn't miss anything. You apparently missed the point of my initial post. Try to follow along....
The Chiefs weren't a playoff team when their record was 0-0. Correct?
The Giants are currently 0-0 this year and aren't currently a playoff Team. Correct?
Eli should start, just like Smith. (are your tracking OK).
This is EXACTLY what KC did with their #10 overall pick (are you still tracking?)
So, why is it a big deal if the Giants do the SAME THING with the #6 overall pick (Do you get it?)
Okay, I tried to follow along. Perhaps I'm having bad day or, in your words, I'm delusional.
Because I don't see the same circumstances between Mahomes sitting behind Smith, and KC's winning program, and Jones sitting behind Eli, and out losing program.
KC's expectations going into 2017 were essentially a team that could challenge for the AFC West and potentially a deep playoff run. They went 12-4 in 2016 and lost a brutal home game to the Steelers in the playoffs 18-16. So why the hell wouldn't Reid stay with his guy Smith to see if he could make a deep playoff run?