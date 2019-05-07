Eli has a great year this year, what then?

You bring him back but only for one more year. Too risky to extend 2 years at his age. One thing we won't know about Jones even he performs well in camp, spot duty etc.......can he be clutch in the big moments? I would hate to have a very talented team with championship aspirations going with that unknown factor.
He will be 40 during the 2020 playoffs. In addition, to blow Jones' rookie contract by carrying both is horrendous cap management. In selecting Jones this year, they really have to turn the page for 2020. If he bombs, they are screwed, but continue to hitching your wagon to Eli makes zero sense.
but just for discussions sake: I tend to think the organization would roll with him another year, and I think that would be a mistake. A great year from Eli at this stage of the game is lightening in a bottle, an opportunity for him to go out high, an opportunity for him to finish on the right side of .500 (amazing thats in question...), and a nice cap to his legacy. You don't bet on it happening again. If they believe in Jones half as much as they've made us believe they do you get going on the future.
Quite the opposite Lou. When Eli plays well, I don’t start threads or go all defend Eli. But I know damn well people here will shoot down his play cause anything positive about Eli, the bat signal comes out.
How about statistically his numbers are the same as last year. But he leads some game winning drives and Giants are > .500.
I think the only way Eli is retained has to be tied not just to his completion percentage/yards/TDs. He needs to first and foremost command an efficient and productive offense. Assuming the defense holds up their end of the bargain, the wins will come. But a winning season isn't enough to bring Eli back. Playoffs have to be a minimum expectation. But earning a WC spot in Week 17 with help from others isn't the same as earning the spot on the team's merits. The result is the same (getting to the playoffs), but the team's confidence wouldn't be.
Now, if the team goes one and done in the WC round, then the team needs to wish Eli well and turn to Jones. If the team wins in the playoffs, but comes short of the NFC Championship, then I think the Giants should bring Eli back. No need for complicated contract terms. The team can rely on franchise tagging him. Keep the steady presence of a team that competes and wins in the playoffs. Continuity is important.
If Eli decides to keep playing and the Giants don't retain him, I think a team such as the Titans would be in play. I think they will do reasonably well where they will be picking in the middle of the 1st round. They will either have to trade up to secure a blue-chip prospect or go with a proven player. I think Mariota's tenure will end.
2015? Those seasons are probably long gone for him, it's a big if.
When was the last time he had a really strong line?
It goes beyond that, he'll be 39 in January and has been showing the signs of physical and mental decline. Having drafted Jones, the process has begun to move on and these things rarely end seamlessly.
... and as many BBI'ers eating a shit sandwich. And I will be fist pumpin... lol. Because I am so tired of the Eli bashing. Whether he's done or not.
Other than that.... who can say? As someone said cross that bridge when we get there. It won't be a bad thing for Eli to kick ass this year, I don't care what anybody says. And I am one who liked the Jones pick.
And it's not far fetched. Last year in my memory he was not good, and then you look at his numbers and they were--at worst--middle of the pack. If he gets any blocking at all (he was sacked 47 times last year), he's bound to improve on that. And his age isn't a huge issue to me, when you see his slightly older contemporaries like Brady and Brees still doing great.
Don't sleep on this. Wouldn't shock me one bit if he comes out with a strong season and puts the Giants in an interesting pickle.
to win games considering the young defense, but that is where he finds himself now.
This is a very important season for Eli... If he goes 1-5 and is benched, he will not get a contract from anyone, and he may hurt his Hall of Fame chances.
The only way Eli gets another contract from the Giants is if he goes 10-6, has better numbers than last year and gets to the NFC championship game. Even at that, he will enter into an open QB competition with Daniel Jones.
What would he want contract wise for another year?
Well that sounds like a repeat of 2018, so then he must not be the difference maker in how Giants get above .500
So I would say he wouldn't be on the Giants any further. Whether he wants to keep playing for someone else is up to him and his salary demands.
Eli had worst numbers in 2008 yet the Giants had a number 5 defense and the best offense line for the number 1 running attack and they were serious superbowl contenders. Will the defense improve to a top 5 defense and the OL become a top 10 line who knows. Barkley does not need a top 5 OL to succeed, if it middle of NFL I think Barkley gets 1600 to 1700 yards and if the sacks were lowered from 47 to in the 20s Eli would have a better year and who knows how that would translate into wins and losses.
Do we really need to rehash the fact that it was a brand new offensive system with a terrible day one OL? Really? You are exactly one of the posters that drives me to want Eli to kick ass JUST to shove it in everyones face how NOT done he is and to see what other excuses you can come up with for why he actually has success. I mean it's absurd.
then that's good for Eli. And maybe it will give him another opportunity elsewhere. For Jints Central, unless Eli wins the SB, this has to be his last year. They simply can't afford to have Jones likely spend another year as the back-up.
He shouldn't be on the team this year. But anyway...
There is, however, a caveat scenario. Let's say Eli gets hurt and misses some games. Then Jones is thrust into action before Eli returns. If Jones looks completely incompetent and completely unfit for the job, then we have crossed into QB Hell; and Eli may have to stick since we will be back to square one looking for our future QB.
I would only do that if we are super bowl contenders....
If we win 7-8-9 games this year and show legit progress the giants will have all their picks and then some, tons of cap room and a younger ascending team heading into 2020. They might not get a lot of mainstream love but you can bet that the nyg front office, to a man, will feel good heading 2020. Of Eli plays well this year, (he always holds his own since 2005, people just get stupid when evaluating QBs, especially Eli) the giants might be inclined to go with the vet qb one more run. And who could blame them? Probably everyone but fuck then most wanted Eli gone before 2007 because he couldn’t win on road remember that one? Funny.
You know because he has that track record of being oft injured. Definitely a scenario to think about.
Injuries are random and past performance may no be indicative of future results. But, where I think bw is wrong (okay, too much to list... but in that specific post) is that if DJones is inept they will lose enough and be close enough to take another bite of the bullet in the 2020 draft. And if Eli gets hurt too late in the year for their record to dive that much, then it would suggest that the team would have been doing pretty well up to that point and would give them some comfort and might cause them to do a short extension while training Jones for another year or finding an alternative.
I love how some of you formulate these blanket concrete all or nothing opinions. So if Eli throws 4600 yards and the giants win 10 games this year he still has to go because jones is cost controlled and we just have to take advantage of that? What? So we just throw away a good vet qb?
Eli would have to have a great year AND Jones would have to look completely clueless, even in practice (or have some career altering injury), for the Giants to consider bringing Eli back - and even then it would be a 1 year extension.
You let Eli go because he's at the end of his contract, and it's better to let go a year too early than a year too late.
You who say cut him loose may feel differently if they go 11-5 and
With the offense as constructed, in year 2 this system, I expect Eli to throw for ~ 4.2K+ yards 30 TDs and 15 ints 67% comp. FWIW I think Jones would do similarly if not better. I base this on how well Foles/Keenum did in his first years in Shurmur's system. Jones is almost the perfect fit for Shurmur's offense. They would move him and have him throw short passes. The reads are pretty easy in this system as well. We shall see how it all plays out.
I still say a times we all discount this front office’s ability
To judge and evaluate their players and talent here. Everyone just constantly rips DG as if the guy doesn’t know what he’s looking at. He says Eli can still play and half the people go ape shit and conjure up conspiracy theories that Mara just wants Eli to play despite any perceived short comings and he’s forcing everyone’s hand. Sorry that’s a huge reach rooted in conspiracy nonsense.
The giants drafted jones for a reason but they also haven’t cut Eli for a reason. If they see enough of jones this season to convince them that he’s ready they will move on from Eli. And that’s that.
I love Eli, but IMO there is little chance that he is here next year
Regardless of his performance. It is the perfect time to move on with no dead cap. Use the tons of cap room we will have next year to build around Jones. It just doesn't make sense to use that cap space for Eli. Afterall, if he has a great year, how much will he be looking for? $15m+? $20M?
The roster is short on receiver talent, think 30 TDs is significantly optimistic. I do expect him and the offense to carry more of the burden this season, as the defensive talent needs another offseason of infusion, imv.
I think it's clear he's declined to an extent. The fact he struggled to pull the trigger and also missed throws he ordinarily used to make wasn't solely the blame of the OL. It indicates some deterioration which is natural with age.
The over analytical fan that HAS to blame the qb for everything is downright annoying. Eli wasn’t the savior here the last few years that’s pretty clear, but he wasn’t the reason why the offense struggled. That’s so hard for some to process.
His contract ends this year. The dye is cast (Jones).
He will not play in NY in 2020.
At virtually 40 and in decline, his options would be severely limited.
He will retire. He will rest on his laurels.
Two Super Bowl wins.
Two Super Bowl MVPs.
A quarter of a billion dollars in career earnings.
With the offense as constructed, in year 2 this system, I expect Eli to throw for ~ 4.2K+ yards 30 TDs and 15 ints 67% comp. FWIW I think Jones would do similarly if not better. I base this on how well Foles/Keenum did in his first years in Shurmur's system. Jones is almost the perfect fit for Shurmur's offense. They would move him and have him throw short passes. The reads are pretty easy in this system as well. We shall see how it all plays out.
I'm still betting Jones is more bust than boom, but I could actually see that - bold - coming to fruition because Jones is much more the prototype of Shurmur's system.
If you project Jones to make off-script plays, and that is reasonable, then it makes sooooooo much sense to start him. Or play him very soon into the season.
If your scenario plays out, and the dividend isn't a SB, then absolutely. Eli is sayonara at the end of the year. The guy will be 39 and will still be one of the most un-athletic QBs in the NFL.
Remind me what plus skills Eli still has? Or, better yet, which of his skill sets are going to get better at 39?
Absolutely his brain.
But the reality is that joeinpa is right; it doesn't matter that we drafted him. It's sunk cost. What counts will be their relative abilities and, most importantly, our record. In fact, our record is, and ought to be, the sole determining factor.
why you have the opinion that his brain is a plus attribute at this point, how does one argue that point? It seems like one of his defining characteristics through the course of his entire NFL career has been that he's exceptionally turnover-prone and fairly inefficient as a passer.
Yeah...
I don't believe the first part of your post even a little bit.
I absolutely love Eli. But, this has to be his last year with the Giants, at least as a starter. It is a huge savings against the cap next year. They can't afford to pay him even 1 more year. If he has a great year, I hope he either goes out with a ring or latches on to a true contender for another year or two to have a shot at that 3rd ring.
I wish Eli only the highest level of success, even if he signs elsewhere next year. But, they have a #6 pick at the QB position. Next year, it is sink or swim with Jones.
Do whatever you want. We've long since past the point of having adult level conversation about the guy. It's always "you just hate him" or "all you do is defend him".
You bring him back but only for one more year. Too risky to extend 2 years at his age. One thing we won't know about Jones even he performs well in camp, spot duty etc.......can he be clutch in the big moments? I would hate to have a very talented team with championship aspirations going with that unknown factor.
bring him back for one more year? the Giants have already stretched the tit out for Eli further than they should have....
RE: Eli is also a family man, they live in northern NJ.
when he retires at the end of the season. Assuming they still like Jones. If need be, the Giants offer OJT in a front office or coaching role to help ease his way into retirement. or if he really wants to play that badly, he'll go elsewhere. Only way he is back here is either Jones craps out or has a career ending injury.
But the reality is that joeinpa is right; it doesn't matter that we drafted him. It's sunk cost. What counts will be their relative abilities and, most importantly, our record. In fact, our record is, and ought to be, the sole determining factor.
Go back and watch SB 42, and see how Eli conducted drives that milked the friggen clock like a Swiss Dairy Maid.
It's not as sexy as the milk maid maybe, but it was a huge part in defeating the Pats in the SB not once but twice. The truth is, neither of those SBs were as close as the scores indicated, and a lot of that has to do with what's between Eli's ears, IMO.
Yeah, Aaron Rodgers would have gone off script more maybe and taken advantage of passing opportunities that Eli wouldn't - maybe because Eli better knows how to execute a game plan? The small shit matters, grabbing inches everywhere they exist around you.
IMO it's no accident Eli's Giants beat Brady's Pats twice on the biggest stage.
its time to move on despite what kind of year he has
Gets signed by another team for like 2 years 40mil. We r moving on either way.
We get the best 3rd round comp pick in 2021.
Better than
Eli stinks
No one signed him next year or it’s a 1 year 5 mil backup signing.
We get a 5th round comp pick.
You bring him back but only for one more year. Too risky to extend 2 years at his age. One thing we won't know about Jones even he performs well in camp, spot duty etc.......can he be clutch in the big moments? I would hate to have a very talented team with championship aspirations going with that unknown factor.
I think they would extend him in that scenario
From your posts alone, no doubt...
I think Eli will have a solid season this year but not play great enough where they decide to bring him back in 2020.
what then?
:)
IF Jones seems the real deal, Eli has to play better than he has been. I think it has to be a lot better.
This team still has more building to do to be a SB contender, might as well insert Jones into that build next year. For discussion on whether to insert him this year, please reference the archives.
Eli leaving via free agency and providing the Giants a high comp pick would be the perfect parting gift.
And, one year is fine but do Giants want to sit Jones 2?
Other than that.... who can say? As someone said cross that bridge when we get there. It won't be a bad thing for Eli to kick ass this year, I don't care what anybody says. And I am one who liked the Jones pick.
Don't sleep on this. Wouldn't shock me one bit if he comes out with a strong season and puts the Giants in an interesting pickle.
This is a very important season for Eli... If he goes 1-5 and is benched, he will not get a contract from anyone, and he may hurt his Hall of Fame chances.
The only way Eli gets another contract from the Giants is if he goes 10-6, has better numbers than last year and gets to the NFC championship game. Even at that, he will enter into an open QB competition with Daniel Jones.
You know because he has that track record of being oft injured. Definitely a scenario to think about.
If we win 7-8-9 games this year and show legit progress the giants will have all their picks and then some, tons of cap room and a younger ascending team heading into 2020. They might not get a lot of mainstream love but you can bet that the nyg front office, to a man, will feel good heading 2020. Of Eli plays well this year, (he always holds his own since 2005, people just get stupid when evaluating QBs, especially Eli) the giants might be inclined to go with the vet qb one more run. And who could blame them? Probably everyone but fuck then most wanted Eli gone before 2007 because he couldn’t win on road remember that one? Funny.
This coming from one of Eli's biggest homers.
I think they would extend him in that scenario
Then Jones will = Webb, Lauletta, etc...
And the beat goes on...
The giants drafted jones for a reason but they also haven’t cut Eli for a reason. If they see enough of jones this season to convince them that he’s ready they will move on from Eli. And that’s that.
He will not play in NY in 2020.
At virtually 40 and in decline, his options would be severely limited.
He will retire. He will rest on his laurels.
Two Super Bowl wins.
Two Super Bowl MVPs.
A quarter of a billion dollars in career earnings.
Blame the qb. Have to. It’s the only way.
See ya at the ring of honor ceremony...
I don't believe Eli is a bad QB at this point, but its time to move on and see what we have after this year.
Blame the qb. Have to. It’s the only way.
And shep was a rookie who struggled in a lot of games. Rest of the team?
Tye
Cruz
Donnell
Perkins
Jennings
And other scrubs who couldn’t play in the league after the year was over.
With the offense as constructed, in year 2 this system, I expect Eli to throw for ~ 4.2K+ yards 30 TDs and 15 ints 67% comp. FWIW I think Jones would do similarly if not better. I base this on how well Foles/Keenum did in his first years in Shurmur's system. Jones is almost the perfect fit for Shurmur's offense. They would move him and have him throw short passes. The reads are pretty easy in this system as well. We shall see how it all plays out.
I'm still betting Jones is more bust than boom, but I could actually see that - bold - coming to fruition because Jones is much more the prototype of Shurmur's system.
If you project Jones to make off-script plays, and that is reasonable, then it makes sooooooo much sense to start him. Or play him very soon into the season.
I love how some of you formulate these blanket concrete all or nothing opinions. So if Eli throws 4600 yards and the giants win 10 games this year he still has to go because jones is cost controlled and we just have to take advantage of that? What? So we just throw away a good vet qb?
It’s never that simple.
If your scenario plays out, and the dividend isn't a SB, then absolutely. Eli is sayonara at the end of the year. The guy will be 39 and will still be one of the most un-athletic QBs in the NFL.
Remind me what plus skills Eli still has? Or, better yet, which of his skill sets are going to get better at 39?
Best guy plays until he s not the best guy.
Absolutely his brain.
But the reality is that joeinpa is right; it doesn't matter that we drafted him. It's sunk cost. What counts will be their relative abilities and, most importantly, our record. In fact, our record is, and ought to be, the sole determining factor.
Yeah...
I don't believe the first part of your post even a little bit.
I wish Eli only the highest level of success, even if he signs elsewhere next year. But, they have a #6 pick at the QB position. Next year, it is sink or swim with Jones.
You bring him back but only for one more year. Too risky to extend 2 years at his age. One thing we won't know about Jones even he performs well in camp, spot duty etc.......can he be clutch in the big moments? I would hate to have a very talented team with championship aspirations going with that unknown factor.
bring him back for one more year? the Giants have already stretched the tit out for Eli further than they should have....
Yeah, I thought of thst, then I realized that Madden is a stupid toy and means nothing.
Absolutely his brain.
But the reality is that joeinpa is right; it doesn't matter that we drafted him. It's sunk cost. What counts will be their relative abilities and, most importantly, our record. In fact, our record is, and ought to be, the sole determining factor.
Are you sure you aren't confusing Eli with Peyton?
Eli's TD/INT ratio is 1.50. Versus some of his more notable peers: Rodgers 4.2/1, Matt Ryan 2.22/1, Rivers, 2.1/1, Roeth 1.91/1, Romo 2.12/1, Dalton 1.8/1, Stafford 1.84/1.
Furthermore, Eli is barely over 60% completion for his career and he has 122 career fumbles.
So where exactly has that plus-brain manifested itself?
What’s not strange it’s the SAME POSTERS in every thread.
Well, I'm not going to re-litigate those SBs, but Eli wasn't wearing the DC headset in those games. And those defenses were just as responsible for the outcome of those games as Eli.
Nevertheless, I'll concede the point for those two games. So where has his plus-brain been for the rest of Eli's career?