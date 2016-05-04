Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Tate appealing PED suspension

Big Rick in FL : 7/27/2019 10:54 am
Per Schefter on Twitter
The tweet  
Big Rick in FL : 7/27/2019 10:55 am
Quote:
@AdamSchefter: Giants’ WR Golden Tate is appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhacing Substance policy and believes he has legitimate case, league sources tell ESPN.
Wait,  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/27/2019 10:55 am
what?
Hopefully he ate a steak in Mexico or Puerto Rico or wherever it was.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2019 10:56 am
That is the only time a player won an appeal imo.
So much  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 10:56 am
For cleaning up the culture, huh?
(Shaking head...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/27/2019 10:56 am
Hands on face.)
So, chalk one up for Incarcerated Bob?  
Klaatu : 7/27/2019 10:56 am
.....
Here it  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2019 10:57 am
is
Link - ( New Window )
Kind of turning into a joke at WR  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 10:58 am
can we unwind the OBJ deal...
Here's the tweet  
Canton : 7/27/2019 10:58 am
Adam Schefter
Quote:
Since camp opened, here’s the Giants’ WR scorecard:

*Golden Tate is appealing four-game suspension for violating NFL policy on PES.

*Corey Coleman suffered season-ending torn ACL.

*Sterling Shepard fractured thumb, though team does not consider injury to be serious.
This  
cokeduplt : 7/27/2019 10:59 am
Season is sure off to a disastrous start
Love the drafts so far  
mattnyg05 : 7/27/2019 11:02 am
and the sky isn't falling, but Gettleman's free agent signings have been diarrhea. Obviously not his fault but it still counts.
RE: Here it  
Ira : 7/27/2019 11:02 am
In comment 14509552 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
is Link - ( New Window )


The date on this article is May 4, 2016.
RE: RE: Here it  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2019 11:03 am
In comment 14509560 Ira said:
Quote:
In comment 14509552 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


is Link - ( New Window )



The date on this article is May 4, 2016.


So?
That's five receivers  
sxdxca : 7/27/2019 11:04 am
Golden tate suspension
Coleman acl
Shepard fractured thumb
Britain groin
Slayton hamstring

Wouldn't be an issue if.....
Darius Slayton  
GiantGrit : 7/27/2019 11:05 am
Hope he's ready to contribute.
The All Ball Tshirts  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 11:05 am
Didn’t even make it week being accurate.
.  
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:06 am
I didn't have high hopes  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 7/27/2019 11:07 am
for this season... But wow.

That's all I got.
Daniel Jones’ jersey  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 11:08 am
being changed to #86

He is next man up...
RE: That's five receivers  
Klaatu : 7/27/2019 11:09 am
In comment 14509563 sxdxca said:
Quote:
Golden tate suspension
Coleman acl
Shepard fractured thumb
Britain groin
Slayton hamstring

Wouldn't be an issue if.....


It's still not an issue.

The Giants aren't sweating Shepard or Slayton.

Even if Tate is suspended, he'll be back after he does his time.

Brittan Golden was a long shot to make the team.

Corey Coleman is eminently replaceable.
RE: So much  
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 11:10 am
In comment 14509549 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
For cleaning up the culture, huh?


That quote is aging like milk.

But hey, at least he didn't have an interview sitting next to a washed up rapper.
The culture b.s. has always  
RDJR : 7/27/2019 11:11 am
been just that. It’s football, not the chess team.
Incarcerated bob  
hitdog42 : 7/27/2019 11:11 am
For the win

At least we got rid of the bad eggs
This is unbelievable  
Jay on the Island : 7/27/2019 11:14 am
They are basically forced to bring in a veteran now. At least Shepard and Slayton will be ready week one. Slayton will be forced into a starting role now. We need him on the field ASAP.
RE: Incarcerated bob  
Big Rick in FL : 7/27/2019 11:15 am
In comment 14509576 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
For the win

At least we got rid of the bad eggs


Any names we should be keeping an eye on?
Think I’ll start checking out  
jeff57 : 7/27/2019 11:15 am
The prospects for next year’s draft.
RE: Think I’ll start checking out  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 11:16 am
In comment 14509581 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The prospects for next year’s draft.


Jerry Jeudy. Even if we’re picking 1.
RE: RE: Think I’ll start checking out  
Big Rick in FL : 7/27/2019 11:17 am
In comment 14509584 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 14509581 jeff57 said:


Quote:


The prospects for next year’s draft.



Jerry Jeudy. Even if we’re picking 1.


If we're picking 1st it better be Chase Young or a trade down. Plenty of good WRs in next years draft to get one in the 2nd round.
RE: Think I’ll start checking out  
Jon in NYC : 7/27/2019 11:18 am
In comment 14509581 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The prospects for next year’s draft.


It's a great year for WRs. Jeudy is the biggest name as of now but I think CeeDee Lamb is going to blow up this year.
Saw this replies from Schefter's tweet.  
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:18 am
From 3-13, to 2-14, to 1-15

Daniel Jone is like, "Eli, go ahead, you're the starter, I'll wait over here for a bit"

"Time to blame Eli."

"it's the NY Knicks of Football"

NY Giants WR room..







I wish he was here  
Bill L : 7/27/2019 11:19 am
But I’m also not full of regret that he’s gone either. Did you see the staffer quote from yesterday or the day before? “He was a headache every single day”.

Any manager will tell you that even a talented employee is not worth the effort if the entirety of the workplace suffers. A team, especially, needs cohesion, not only among players, but also between players and the coaching staff in order to function. And there’s no real way of knowing whether some of las year’s losses were due to things other than talent.

We can cry all we want about misfortune so far this training camp, but it doesn’t in any way make the decision to trade him wrong. It only means that they either have to compensate with what they have or bring in other to help. Either way, they have to address the problem they have here and now without whining or pouting like a child.
RE: This is unbelievable  
Klaatu : 7/27/2019 11:20 am
In comment 14509578 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
They are basically forced to bring in a veteran now. At least Shepard and Slayton will be ready week one. Slayton will be forced into a starting role now. We need him on the field ASAP.


They don't have to bring in a veteran. It's more likely they'll just keep a WR they might've cut, like Fowler, Russell, or Shepherd.
Don’t think we’ll be worse than Miami or Cincy  
jeff57 : 7/27/2019 11:21 am
Arizona. Maybe Washington. Probably 5-10.
Huh?  
greek13 : 7/27/2019 11:25 am
Anyone who thinks we are still set at WR is a blind fanatic
Castoffs and a rookie 5th round pick and UDFAs
We will be bringing in someone immediately - and someone near the end
Of camp after cuts




Our #1 receiver has missed 16 games in the last 2 years  
ZogZerg : 7/27/2019 11:25 am
So, Giants are use to this...
RE: Our #1 receiver has missed 16 games in the last 2 years  
jeff57 : 7/27/2019 11:29 am
In comment 14509595 ZogZerg said:
Quote:
So, Giants are use to this...


Next up: Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and Darius Slayton
I'm sure this org was diligent of this happening or else  
micky : 7/27/2019 11:30 am
If not, oye vey
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 11:30 am
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
18m
Regardless of what happens with the appeal, Tate will be able to practice and play during the preseason. If there is a suspension, it won't start until Week 1
Tate’s statement  
jeff57 : 7/27/2019 11:31 am
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Incarcerated bob  
BigBlueShock : 7/27/2019 11:31 am
In comment 14509576 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
For the win

At least we got rid of the bad eggs

It is absolutely hysterical that you are obsessed with culture when it comes to the Nets, but with the Giants...eh, “culture” is bullshit.

dep said it best yesterday. When it comes to breaking news, you are the man. But otherwise you are an absolute train wreck.
RE: .  
micky : 7/27/2019 11:31 am
In comment 14509566 Canton said:
Quote:


Obj is sure laughing now
Tate's statement  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 11:31 am
I mean  
Jon in NYC : 7/27/2019 11:33 am
who knows but this seems like something that should be overturned.
Got prescribed a fertility treatment & reported it before failed test  
Eric on Li : 7/27/2019 11:33 am
seems like most of these appeals go against the players but certainly an understandable mistake. Not the end of the world.

If he does get suspended, I wonder if there's anything creative the Giants can do to reduce his future cap #. I assume the 4 missed games this year would be salary they save off the cap, could they convert that same amount from future year's bonus $ into a higher salary this year to minimize the cap hits in the future since there's not much out there to spend the savings on this year?
RE: Huh?  
Klaatu : 7/27/2019 11:33 am
In comment 14509594 greek13 said:
Quote:
Anyone who thinks we are still set at WR is a blind fanatic
Castoffs and a rookie 5th round pick and UDFAs
We will be bringing in someone immediately - and someone near the end
Of camp after cuts


They'll probably bring in a camp body or two, easily disposable commodities they can cut loose once Shepard and Slayton are good-to-go. Tate will still be able to practice and play in the preseason, and even if he loses his appeal he'll be back in Week 5. The Giants should make do with what they have instead of panicking and spending what little money they have on a veteran who, even if not slowed by age or injury, will certainly be unfamiliar with the offense.
RE: Tate's statement  
rocco8112 : 7/27/2019 11:34 am
In comment 14509604 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:


Makes sense, but do players ever win these appeals?

Likely he serves it. Sucks.
Tate should be the first one to win an appeal  
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:35 am
After reading that Eric.

He immediately reported it will before any tests showed he was positive. If Goodell doesn't overturn this, he should be buried next to Jimmy Hoffa.
Who was the guy that said "Here we Go" when Shepard got hurt?  
BCD : 7/27/2019 11:35 am
Well, he was right.....snake bitten already.
Sounds like an innocent  
Les in TO : 7/27/2019 11:35 am
Mistake but you would think an alarm bell would have gone off in his head before he started his treatment. Does not show good judgment.

It is amazing how it always seems to all hit at one position  
George from PA : 7/27/2019 11:37 am
.
RE: It is amazing how it always seems to all hit at one position  
kelsto811 : 7/27/2019 11:38 am
In comment 14509613 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


Seriously
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 11:38 am
Dan Salomone
@NYGsalomone
·
11s
Coach Shurmur: We’ll just wait to see what happens with WR Golden Tate and his appeal.
My Onion  
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:39 am
Odell asked what he thinks of the Giants WR situation..

"God works in mysterious ways"
Any  
greek13 : 7/27/2019 11:40 am
Experts out there that know about the treatments and substances? Testosterone related?
This asshole still collecting on Coughlins deals  
BlueHurricane : 7/27/2019 11:41 am
This sounds like an innocent mistake and those of you making  
Brown Recluse : 7/27/2019 11:41 am
giddy snarky “culture” jabs sound like a bunch of idiots
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 11:41 am
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1m
Pat Shurmur says Golden Tate has been “very honest” about the pending suspension. The Giants were aware but this did not come to light until after his signing in March.
I doubt it gets overturned  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 11:42 am
NFL Logic will he if he figured it out after taking it he should have before he took it.
Most likely HCG and he is a fool if he didn’t think it was banned  
BlueHurricane : 7/27/2019 11:42 am
Gonna be a rough 4 game stretch.
If Tate's story is true...  
bw in dc : 7/27/2019 11:42 am
you'd like to think it's reasonable enough to overturn.

I have to imagine, however, the NFL has heard this but still decided to suspend. So the rest of the story should be interesting...
Just checked  
greek13 : 7/27/2019 11:43 am
Hormone therapy a part of the treatment regimen for some men
If they have all the documentation - med records - etc - I would hope common sense intervenes
I don’t know the numbers  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 11:45 am
but doesn’t seem like these are overturned much if at all.

See you in October Tate...thx
Meanwhile  
JohnF : 7/27/2019 11:45 am
with a player who pled guilty to spousal abuse and alleged child abuse..

"Hey, no problem with you playing for the Chiefs -- Goodell"

I'm not even mad  
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:46 am
Just sad..

That the guy's dick doesn't even work.
sooooooooo  
Jints in Carolina : 7/27/2019 11:46 am
Incarcerated Bob was right.
He didn't plead guilty to child abuse  
JohnF : 7/27/2019 11:46 am
poor wording but you get what I mean, hopefully.
RE: I'm not even mad  
Jon in NYC : 7/27/2019 11:47 am
In comment 14509633 Canton said:
Quote:
Just sad..

That the guy's dick doesn't even work.


Holy fuck this may be the worst post in BBI history
RE: Saw this replies from Schefter's tweet.  
micky : 7/27/2019 11:48 am
In comment 14509588 Canton said:
Quote:
From 3-13, to 2-14, to 1-15

Daniel Jone is like, "Eli, go ahead, you're the starter, I'll wait over here for a bit"

"Time to blame Eli."

"it's the NY Knicks of Football"

NY Giants WR room..








Eli w/o receivers be like:

RE: He didn't plead guilty to child abuse  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 11:48 am
In comment 14509635 JohnF said:
Quote:
poor wording but you get what I mean, hopefully.


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
20m
So wait a minute: is Tyreek Hill going to play in Week 1 while Golden Tate doesn’t? #deepthoughts #priorities #NFL
RE: RE: Incarcerated bob  
hitdog42 : 7/27/2019 11:49 am
In comment 14509602 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14509576 hitdog42 said:


Quote:


For the win

At least we got rid of the bad eggs


It is absolutely hysterical that you are obsessed with culture when it comes to the Nets, but with the Giants...eh, “culture” is bullshit.

dep said it best yesterday. When it comes to breaking news, you are the man. But otherwise you are an absolute train wreck.


Funny thing is I don’t attack people I just post. You and dep just attack people, offer nothing- proclaim you know stuff- grown men aggressively attacking people- grown men saying I know more than you -

Culture isn’t bullshit for the giants- Culture issue of 3 different coaches in 4 years- a bad gm- lost ownership, and no veteran leadership.
If that is what I think then I don’t believe in culture? I just don’t blame 2 guys for it that others want to blame.

And it’s clear that I have a bit more of a clue what is going on with the giants then most - given I’ve given most every move and other things for about 6 years

Thanks though for stalking me and being angry- I appreciate it- keep it up
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 11:50 am
Andrew Brandt
@AndrewBrandt
Policy -- collectively bargained by NFL and NFLPA -- does not care about reasons. Zero tolerance.
RE: ...  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2019 11:53 am : link
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2019 11:53 am
Quote:
Andrew Brandt
@AndrewBrandt
Policy -- collectively bargained by NFL and NFLPA -- does not care about reasons. Zero tolerance.


But it isn't zero tolerance based off my last post.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ...  
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:53 am : link
Canton : 7/27/2019 11:53 am
Quote:
Andrew Brandt
@AndrewBrandt
Policy -- collectively bargained by NFL and NFLPA -- does not care about reasons. Zero tolerance.


That may hold. Many agree with this..

Quote:
I completely buy this is possible, but not sure it’s going to get him out of the suspension since it was his responsibility to vet the treatment before he started it.

But it also kind of sucks players have to have the league that far up in their personal lives.
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 7/27/2019 11:53 am : link
AcidTest : 7/27/2019 11:53 am
Quote:
Andrew Brandt
@AndrewBrandt
Policy -- collectively bargained by NFL and NFLPA -- does not care about reasons. Zero tolerance.


^This. It is apparently a strict liability policy, which means no explanations or excuses are allowed. I'd be surprised if this is overturned.
Giants  
rocco8112 : 7/27/2019 11:56 am : link
rocco8112 : 7/27/2019 11:56 am

Will the appeal push his suspension  
adamg : 7/27/2019 11:59 am : link
adamg : 7/27/2019 11:59 am

Or will he be out week 1?
John F  
Devour the Day : 7/27/2019 12:01 pm
Was thinking the same thing! You are spot on. These players can beat women and all is good but something like this you get suspended for 4 games. Really? Just wow.
This NFL is FUBAR. Its becoming unwatchable and one big joke.
RE: RE: ...  
Bill L : 7/27/2019 12:01 pm : link
Bill L : 7/27/2019 12:01 pm
Quote:
In comment 14509640 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Andrew Brandt
@AndrewBrandt
Policy -- collectively bargained by NFL and NFLPA -- does not care about reasons. Zero tolerance.



^This. It is apparently a strict liability policy, which means no explanations or excuses are allowed. I'd be surprised if this is overturned.


I hope that Tate, the Giants, and the public property frame this as what t is...that the NFL forces players to choose between having the ability to have children versus playing. Good PR for the league to promote conception prevention.
RE: Will the appeal push his suspension  
Canton : 7/27/2019 12:01 pm : link
Canton : 7/27/2019 12:01 pm
Quote:
To midseason if he loses?

Or will he be out week 1?


The appeal is scheduled the first week of August. Ruling will be before season starts.
NFL  
XBRONX : 7/27/2019 12:03 pm
doesnt care about reason and real effect? Sounds like fascism.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:06 pm : link
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:06 pm
Quote:
In comment 14509647 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 14509640 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Andrew Brandt
@AndrewBrandt
Policy -- collectively bargained by NFL and NFLPA -- does not care about reasons. Zero tolerance.



^This. It is apparently a strict liability policy, which means no explanations or excuses are allowed. I'd be surprised if this is overturned.



I hope that Tate, the Giants, and the public property frame this as what t is...that the NFL forces players to choose between having the ability to have children versus playing. Good PR for the league to promote conception prevention.


I’m sure there are fertility drugs that don’t also contained banned substances
What a disaster.  
Dave in Hoboken : 7/27/2019 12:07 pm
Incredibly funny, as well, though.
Is it all or nothing with the appeal? Can they reduce the length of  
Ira : 7/27/2019 12:08 pm
the suspension?
Just more evidence...  
bw in dc : 7/27/2019 12:08 pm
that the NFLPA is the absolute worst sports union.

Gene Upshaw essentially worked for the owners with some of the idiotic compromises he made. And Smith, who talks a big game, seems like he's just another pawn in the owner's game...
Robert Mathis  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:09 pm
Lost his appeal with a similar reason FYI.
RE: So much  
UConn4523 : 7/27/2019 12:10 pm
In comment 14509549 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
For cleaning up the culture, huh?


Nothing like not knowing anything but posting anyway. Tate is definitely a cancer, right?
RE: Kind of turning into a joke at WR  
EricJ : 7/27/2019 12:11 pm
In comment 14509553 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
can we unwind the OBJ deal...


why? That will help? The guy will spend half of the season in the ice tub anyway.

We needed to add more than just Tate at WR.

Regardless... this offense sucks minus Barkley. One man show even with Tate on the field.
Definitely sounds like HCG.....and Tate is full of shit  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:11 pm
Give me a fucking break. Even if you buy this, there is a reason a healthy 30 year old male athlete needs HCG to get his wife pregnant in the first place, prior PED usage. Kind of weird it is on the NFL's banned list, it is pretty mild and you'd think the NFL would want these guys recovering from their offseason cycles.
...  
christian : 7/27/2019 12:12 pm
It's a big deal because the Giants WRs at full health aren't every good.

It's getting comical. The Giants paid Beckham 22M for 12 games this year, and at 10M for 12 at most from Tate this year.
RE: RE: So much  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:12 pm
In comment 14509669 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14509549 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


For cleaning up the culture, huh?



Nothing like not knowing anything but posting anyway. Tate is definitely a cancer, right?


He was in Seattle. And we’re assuming the excuse is actually true.
RJ Bell on Rothenberg Show  
Samiam : 7/27/2019 12:18 pm
If he is going to get suspended, it would have been better if he had juiced for a full cycle. That way he would have had the benefit of the juice for a full 12 games. Plus, like mentioned, how does Tyreek Hill not miss a minute and Tate probably loses the 4 games
Statement from Tate.  
Mike in Long Beach : 7/27/2019 12:19 pm
.
Link - ( New Window )
This season is off to a hot start.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 12:20 pm
Can Culture start 16 games?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 12:21 pm
Are we having fun yet?

Is this the fun part?
Also why do people keep bringing up Tyreek Hill?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 12:22 pm
That situation is so clouded, as most domestic abuse situations are, that not police and not the suspension happy NFL could reach a conclusion. Failing a drug test is failing a drug test. The NFL doesnt care why you fail drug tests. Its player responsibility to monitor what goes in your body. Theres precedent for this.
at this point you take a look at Dez Bryant  
Jints in Carolina : 7/27/2019 12:23 pm
.
And to all the culture idiots  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:23 pm
You really want to field a team that isn't using PEDs? Have fun going 0-16 every year.
RE: ...  
Jints in Carolina : 7/27/2019 12:23 pm : link
Jints in Carolina : 7/27/2019 12:23 pm
Quote:
Are we having fun yet?

Is this the fun part?


Eric, I already don't give a shit.
Yeh Tate is a fucking moron for not thinking this was on the  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:24 pm
banned list.
RE: Robert Mathis  
fredgbrown : 7/27/2019 12:25 pm
In comment 14509667 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Lost his appeal with a similar reason FYI.


This is reason Mathis lost his case
Quote:
However, the drug Mathis tested positive for is "not approved by the FDA for fertility in males and is a performance-enhancing drug that has been prohibited for years


Maybe Tate's appeal will turn out differently.
Reason #16  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 12:27 pm
that defenses will not concern themselves with our passing game...
If there is zero tolerance then why allow for an appeal?  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7/27/2019 12:28 pm
?
So Gettleman knew this back in March  
Rflairr : 7/27/2019 12:28 pm
And didn’t work on quality depth?

Hill breaks kids arm...no suspension, Tate wants kids......  
Blue21 : 7/27/2019 12:29 pm
he's outta here....signed NFL
I think Leonard's a fool...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/27/2019 12:30 pm
But he's got a point re. Hill & Tate, provided his statement is true.
RE: RE: ...  
Matt in SGS : 7/27/2019 12:30 pm : link
Matt in SGS : 7/27/2019 12:30 pm
Quote:
In comment 14509686 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Are we having fun yet?

Is this the fun part?



Eric, I already don't give a shit.


RE: ...  
adamg : 7/27/2019 12:33 pm : link
adamg : 7/27/2019 12:33 pm
Quote:
Are we having fun yet?

Is this the fun part?


I have to admit. I enjoy the meltdowns.
RE: at this point you take a look at Dez Bryant  
micky : 7/27/2019 12:34 pm : link
micky : 7/27/2019 12:34 pm
Quote:
.


Wow..desparate panic mode
RE: RE: at this point you take a look at Dez Bryant  
Jints in Carolina : 7/27/2019 12:35 pm : link
Jints in Carolina : 7/27/2019 12:35 pm
Quote:
In comment 14509690 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



Wow..desparate panic mode


we need bodies at WR. We have shit.
You have to admit that theres a dark humor  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 12:36 pm
In the idea that everyone gets the Offensive line they wanted, and now the passing game barely has any players you want to see getting the ball.
Keep in mind they play the Cowboys early  
Dave on the UWS : 7/27/2019 12:36 pm
NO way Jerry doesn’t make sure it sticks.
RE: RE: Robert Mathis  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:37 pm : link
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:37 pm
Quote:
In comment 14509667 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


Lost his appeal with a similar reason FYI.



This is reason Mathis lost his case

Quote:


However, the drug Mathis tested positive for is "not approved by the FDA for fertility in males and is a performance-enhancing drug that has been prohibited for years



Maybe Tate's appeal will turn out differently.


Both substances are banned. That’s all that matters
People need to stop comparing this to Hill  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:37 pm
.
5-11 might be generous for this team  
The_Boss : 7/27/2019 12:38 pm
So incarcerated bob was right?
Saquon Barkley  
Nine-Tails : 7/27/2019 12:40 pm
does not deserve this. Man will be getting 80 touches a game. And he will go through with it because that's the type of guy he is
If the suspension is upheld  
Big Rick in FL : 7/27/2019 12:42 pm
Tate will lose the full guarantee of 7.975 million per MG.
RE: If there is zero tolerance then why allow for an appeal?  
AcidTest : 7/27/2019 12:43 pm
In comment 14509699 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
?


I'm sure it's part of the CBA that every player always has a right to appeal.
NFL is bullshit  
jlukes : 7/27/2019 12:47 pm
I'm on the same drug for the same reason.

Tate gets suspended

Tyreke Hill keeps playing

Fuck the NFL
What does you being on that drug have to do with anything  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 12:48 pm
It's on the list of banned substances.
RE: NFL is bullshit  
ajr2456 : 7/27/2019 12:50 pm
In comment 14509727 jlukes said:
Quote:
I'm on the same drug for the same reason.

Tate gets suspended

Tyreke Hill keeps playing

Fuck the NFL


Why does that matter? Your job doesn’t ban it. You can take plenty of substances that athletes can’t take.
RE: What does you being on that drug have to do with anything  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:50 pm
In comment 14509729 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
It's on the list of banned substances.


People are losing all rational thought today.
This should be easy to verify by the NFL  
ZogZerg : 7/27/2019 12:51 pm
If this story is true and the NFL upholds this suspension while T. Hill plays week 1, the NFL is a bigger F-ing joke that I already thought it was. It would be a Disgrace!
Manny Ramirez was busted for HCG  
shyster : 7/27/2019 12:51 pm
a decade ago.

Quote:
For pure testosterone-boosting purposes . . . athletes have superior cheats available [than HCG]. . . [HCG] does, however, help male athletes right their chemical balance after the use of other performance enhancers. "Basically, HCG may be used in an attempt to prevent testicular atrophy (shrinkage) that otherwise may occur when using anabolic steroids for prolonged periods"


Manny said he was prescribed HCG by his doctor for "a personal health issue".
Shrinkage - ( New Window )
Reporting before failing a test  
bubba0825 : 7/27/2019 12:52 pm
And having Legitimate use should at least knock some time off.
HCG is used to recover or keep your natural testosterone  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:54 pm
going on or after gear.
RE: Manny Ramirez was busted for HCG  
fredgbrown : 7/27/2019 12:55 pm : link
fredgbrown : 7/27/2019 12:55 pm
Quote:
a decade ago.



Quote:


For pure testosterone-boosting purposes . . . athletes have superior cheats available [than HCG]. . . [HCG] does, however, help male athletes right their chemical balance after the use of other performance enhancers. "Basically, HCG may be used in an attempt to prevent testicular atrophy (shrinkage) that otherwise may occur when using anabolic steroids for prolonged periods"



Manny said he was prescribed HCG by his doctor for "a personal health issue". Shrinkage - ( New Window )


Well i guess no man wants pea sized balls.
Why are people comparing this to the Tyreek Hill situation?  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 12:55 pm
There is a ton of evidence that he didn't do any of those things. This shit is cut and dry.
if Amari Cooper gets suspended  
bluepepper : 7/27/2019 12:56 pm
for PED, doubt it will prompt a bunch of hand wringing on BBI about Tyreek Hill.

Do some thinking folks.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 12:59 pm
If you allow players to fail drug tests because of a drug that has been identified as a banned substance/ masking drug because the player claims he's got a 'fertility problem', then every player will just claim the same exception.
Reggie White Jr. 6' 3 1/2. 4.45 speed  
gtt350 : 7/27/2019 1:02 pm
coach him up
RE: Do some thinking folks.  
Zeke's Alibi :
In comment 14509746 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
If you allow players to fail drug tests because of a drug that has been identified as a banned substance/ masking drug because the player claims he's got a 'fertility problem', then every player will just claim the same exception.


HCG really shouldn't be banned considering it doesn't raise test levels above what they let them test at. Not even close. These guys are taking TRT year round why not let them use HCG.
It's The Player's Responsibility...  
Jim in Tampa : 7/27/2019 1:05 pm : link
To vet any substance they put in their body BEFORE and not AFTER.

It also appears Tate was aware that he took a banned substance before the test results came back. If he knew it then, why didn't he know before he started treatment?

And how many posters would be talking about the injustice of this situation (given the Hill ruling) if this had happened to an Eagle, Cowboy or Redskin?

I think we all know the answer.
Read Tate’s statement carefully  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:07 pm : link
He said he told the league about it before a positive test was confirmed, not before he was tested. My understanding is all positive tests get re-run to confirm. If he fessed up after failing an initial test, that is not the same as telling the league before any test was scheduled.

If you are an NFL player, how do you not run all prescribed medications through the banned substance list BEFORE you take them? If this was the only route open to him to have a child, why not consult with someone BEFORE taking it to make sure you aren’t suspended for it?

I don’t think he will win his appeal and if the facts are as laid out, he has no grounds for winning his appeal. It was a banned substance he knowingly took and it caused him to fail a test.
Holy shit  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:10 pm : link
My yearly BBI donation has to be reconsidered with the great “fans” we have here. Same ones saying the same things with the same snide remarks in every thread.

Flat out embarrassing.
Tate is a fucking idiot. Doctor had to explain to him what  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 1:12 pm : link
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
RE: Holy shit  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14509753 dep026 said:
Quote:
My yearly BBI donation has to be reconsidered with the great “fans” we have here. Same ones saying the same things with the same snide remarks in every thread.

Flat out embarrassing.


If you don’t like it, nobody is forcing you to be here. Surely few, if any, would miss you.

You spend a lot of time worrying about how everyone else goes about following this team. Maybe just worry about you, ok?
RE: Holy shit  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14509753 dep026 said:
Quote:
My yearly BBI donation has to be reconsidered with the great “fans” we have here. Same ones saying the same things with the same snide remarks in every thread.

Flat out embarrassing.


that’s my shocking face you can’t see regarding your post...
Like I said  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:16 pm : link
Flat out embarrassing.
dep026  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 1:18 pm : link
I'm trying to understand where you are coming from.

So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?

Is that correct?
RE: dep026  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 1:19 pm : link
In comment 14509763 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to understand where you are coming from.

So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?

Is that correct?


Oh shit! Eric from the bleachers!
RE: dep026  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14509763 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to understand where you are coming from.


Why?
RE: dep026  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14509763 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm trying to understand where you are coming from.

So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?

Is that correct?


No I want it to keep running and you know I gladly donate every year. But the doom and gloom and snide remarks from the same posters is getting tough. And this coming from a poster who knows fully well I have been a problem in the past.
I have to agree with Dep.  
Ryan in Albany : 7/27/2019 1:22 pm : link
There are a lot of idiot Giants fans on this site.

I know exactly who I would push the ignore button for if that were a feature here.

RE: I have to agree with Dep.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 1:24 pm : link
In comment 14509769 Ryan in Albany said:
Quote:
There are a lot of idiot Giants fans on this site.

I know exactly who I would push the ignore button for if that were a feature here.


There are a lot of idiots EVERYWHERE.

Can't run away from them, but you don't have to put much stock in what they say.
Dep likes the North Korean model of discussion  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:24 pm : link
Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”

Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”

Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”
RE: Tate is a fucking idiot. Doctor had to explain to him what  
UConn4523 : 7/27/2019 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14509756 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?


You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.

It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 1:27 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
Former Colts LB Robert Mathis was suspended for PEDs in 2014 and claimed he unwittingly took a banned substance for fertility reasons. His appeal was denied and he served his suspension:
RE: Dep likes the North Korean model of discussion  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14509771 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”

Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”

Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”


Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.
Not trying to start an argument  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 1:29 pm : link
But the way people say "doom and gloom" around here, it's like they think the giants havent earned a negative outlook based on the product that's been on the field for half a decade.

Doomster is a doom and gloom guy even when the team is winning divisions, he finds a way to complain.

After years of bad football, it's weird to think that being down on the team is somehow unjustified.
TTH  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2019 1:30 pm : link
Plus, the Giants are losing WRs at the rate of MORE than one per practice.
RE: RE: Dep likes the North Korean model of discussion  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14509778 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14509771 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”

Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”

Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”



Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.


It makes complete sense. You can’t stand when anyone holds an opinion different than your’s. You assume you are always right and therefore anyone who disagrees is wrong and an idiot.

When someone disagrees with you, you can talk to them or you can ignore them. You choose to insult them. The sad part is that you can’t even see that.
this sounds pretty legit  
fanofthejets : 7/27/2019 1:31 pm : link
I hope he gets it overturned. Really sound legit and not like some kind of cover story.

The league should overturn the suspension.
RE: RE: Tate is a fucking idiot. Doctor had to explain to him what  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 1:31 pm : link
In comment 14509774 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14509756 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?



You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.

It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.


If its on the banned substance list and a suspension could cost you 7-8 million guaranteed, it's pretty bonehead. I mean we can object to calling him an idiot but it seems like splitting hairs.
RE: RE: RE: Dep likes the North Korean model of discussion  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14509785 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14509778 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14509771 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”

Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”

Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”



Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.



It makes complete sense. You can’t stand when anyone holds an opinion different than your’s. You assume you are always right and therefore anyone who disagrees is wrong and an idiot.

When someone disagrees with you, you can talk to them or you can ignore them. You choose to insult them. The sad part is that you can’t even see that.


I insult people who either first come after me or insult others. Like some guy calling Tate a fucking idiot without knowing the full context. I guess it’s the BBI way. Spouting out things they don’t understand?

Maybe that’s why you agree with them?
Ehh  
UConn4523 : 7/27/2019 1:35 pm : link
certain posters think everyone they root for should go through life mistake free. Shit happens. And when it comes to family I generally won’t question someone’s intentions as long as they aren’t harming someone. I’ve seen how infertility effects people, it’s brutal. It can be marriage ruining.

So unless you take a step back and think about what he and his wife could be going through, calling him X is, well, idiotic, IMO.
And funny you mention  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:36 pm : link
Getting into a discussion with someone.... lol

Trying to explain things to people who don’t understand and come back with calling you fanboys or defenders of faith or whatever fucking moronic takes they have kind of eliminates that, don’t ya think?
Once Tate’s doctor recommended a treatment  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:38 pm : link
Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.

I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
Also, we're assuming hes being truthful  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 1:39 pm : link
Which is what we're supposed to do, innocent until proven guilty, but it's not like people havent used this excuse before. Of course making it a family issue would generate support for his case. How could you not be sympathetic to that.


Deps gonna Dep  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 7/27/2019 1:40 pm : link
.
Mike  
UConn4523 : 7/27/2019 1:41 pm : link
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.
It was a stupid fucking mistake. Just like drunk driving. April  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 1:41 pm : link
is drug testing month in the NFL. Maybe do some vetting what you are about to put in your body. I don't fault the guy for trying to have a kid, but the timing was not smart.
RE: Also, we're assuming hes being truthful  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 1:43 pm : link
In comment 14509804 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Which is what we're supposed to do, innocent until proven guilty, but it's not like people havent used this excuse before. Of course making it a family issue would generate support for his case. How could you not be sympathetic to that.



This as well.
TTH  
UConn4523 : 7/27/2019 1:43 pm : link
sure, he could be lying. But I have no reason to believe it. He’s sitting 4 games either way and I don’t get anything out of thinking he’s a liar. I leave that to the people who sit and lurk and wait for a reason to get mad at a guy playing a game for a living.
Dep  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:44 pm : link
I never said Tate was an idiot, nor did I agree with Zeke. You seem to see every topic as one side or the other and it causes you to attack everyone you think is on the other side.

I think Tate broke the rules and he has little chance of winning an appeal. That is not the same as agreeing he is an idiot, or spouting “doom and gloom.”

I have never insulted you so I don’t fall into your “he attacked me first” group. I did tell you a while back you should stop engaging with everyone who disagrees with you so harshly because it blurs the decent points you do make. You chose not to go that way and that’s fine. I tried to be helpful, that’s all. Feel free to ignore me.

The point of this site is discussion, and discussion is interesting with a diversity of opinion. If everyone agreed on everything this site would have gone under already.

Just flank Engram wide left..  
M.S. : 7/27/2019 1:45 pm : link

...and Saquan Barkley wide right, and problem solved!
I'm leaning towards he is being truthful because to use something like  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 1:46 pm : link
HCG in April is colossally stupid if he understood what it was. Nobody is using gear in April because everyone knows the rules. Time to cycle is January-March and then go on TRT for the rest of the year.
Guys you see popping in April were usually on so much shit  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 1:47 pm : link
they had residuals still left in their body or fucked up the timing and tested hot.
RE: Mike  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:48 pm : link
In comment 14509807 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.


I agree with that. I am saying he is a fool or an idiot or a bad guy. What I am saying is that those facts don’t, in my opinion, form the basis for a successful appeal.
Typo above  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:50 pm : link
I am NOT saying he is an idiot...
Mike  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 1:50 pm : link
It’s tough to have discussion when the first reply you get on the subject (from the same 5-6 posters mind you) is an insult. There are only a few posters here who you can’t discuss anything with.

RE: Mike  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 1:56 pm : link
In comment 14509824 dep026 said:
Quote:
It’s tough to have discussion when the first reply you get on the subject (from the same 5-6 posters mind you) is an insult. There are only a few posters here who you can’t discuss anything with.


Then ignore those few. Too many threads on this site get hijacked by this bullshit. And I acknowledge I helped do that here so I am stopping now other than talking about Tate.
Best he can hope for, realistically  
Dave on the UWS : 7/27/2019 2:00 pm : link
is a reduced sentence (2 games maybe). I can’t see him getting the suspension erased
Guy made a mistake (of omissison more than comission)  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7/27/2019 2:03 pm : link
and then immediately stopped the treatment and owned up. It's not likely he was buying stuff in Mexico. This isn't a case of trying to recover from an injury. If there is a God, he shouldn't be punished for that. Of course, God is probably a Cowboy fan and therefore he will.

Some of the bile here seems over the top. I wonder how many have lived a life without error.
RE: RE: Mike  
dep026 : 7/27/2019 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14509827 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 14509824 dep026 said:


Quote:


It’s tough to have discussion when the first reply you get on the subject (from the same 5-6 posters mind you) is an insult. There are only a few posters here who you can’t discuss anything with.




Then ignore those few. Too many threads on this site get hijacked by this bullshit. And I acknowledge I helped do that here so I am stopping now other than talking about Tate.


Likewise 👍
Best he can hope for, realistically  
Dave on the UWS : 7/27/2019 2:08 pm : link
is a reduced sentence (2 games maybe). I can’t see him getting the suspension erased
RE: RE: Tate is a fucking idiot. Doctor had to explain to him what  
Bill L : 7/27/2019 2:09 pm : link
In comment 14509774 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14509756 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?



You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.

It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.


The bizarre consistency is that some of the ones unsympathetic towards someone who can’t have children are the same people who seem to be sympathetic to the ones who abuse theirs.
And the really odd thing is that you can trace the anti-Tate  
Bill L : 7/27/2019 2:10 pm : link
In a direct line to condone OBJ to hating Eli.
offense showed  
bc4life : 7/27/2019 2:10 pm : link
it could produce without Tate and OBJ - this ain't great but could be a lot worse. TEs and RBs can catch too.

Coleman will be a bigger hit on special teams
RE: And the really odd thing is that you can trace the anti-Tate  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 2:15 pm : link
In comment 14509840 Bill L said:
Quote:
In a direct line to condone OBJ to hating Eli.


Yes and it probably takes you right up to behind the fence on grassy knoll as well.

Lord...
RE: RE: And the really odd thing is that you can trace the anti-Tate  
Bill L : 7/27/2019 2:19 pm : link
In comment 14509845 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 14509840 Bill L said:


Quote:


In a direct line to condone OBJ to hating Eli.



Yes and it probably takes you right up to behind the fence on grassy knoll as well.

Lord...


I can see how one would think that, but I’m pretty sure most are too young. They gotta be children of this millennium.
Ugh  
ryanmkeane : 7/27/2019 2:19 pm : link
Well the season is off to an interest start..hopefully he wins appeal.
Bill is that directed towards me? I have sympathy towards  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 2:20 pm : link
Tyreek Hill because I believe he is being extorted and sticks around for the very reason he loves his kid and doesn't want to leave her alone with that pyschopath.

Tate made a stupid mistake and owned up to it. But if you think that a 30 year old football player is struggling to have kids because of any other reason than prior PED usage I have a bridge to sell you. This isn't a 35 year old office worker who has been eating shit, stays inside all day, drinks too much, and barely exercises that is struggling to conceive. HCG is prescribed to stimulate signals that the brain has blunted due to PED use.
RE: Guy made a mistake (of omissison more than comission)  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 2:22 pm : link
In comment 14509832 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
and then immediately stopped the treatment and owned up. It's not likely he was buying stuff in Mexico. This isn't a case of trying to recover from an injury. If there is a God, he shouldn't be punished for that. Of course, God is probably a Cowboy fan and therefore he will.

Some of the bile here seems over the top. I wonder how many have lived a life without error.


I'm not sure what the best parallel to real life would be, but if we're saying he made a mistake but shouldn't be punished, why? Drug testing is a part of life as an nfl player, so one couldn't claim ignorance here. Its his responsibility to be aware of what he puts in his bloodstream. The policy is something all players know about. Even if its an honest mistake, handing out "warnings" for positive tests like cops letting people get away with warnings for speeding renders the drug test system useless and opens the door to legal challenges. 'You let him get a warning, why not me?' Golden Tate may not have done anything dishonest. But it's not just about him. It's about the next guy who tests positive because he's HGH'd out of his mind and tried to beat the test.
Except for Beckham, I think the same WR group will be there for Week 1  
Ivan15 : 7/27/2019 2:25 pm : link
As last year. Add Slayton.
RE: Mike  
smokeybandit : 7/27/2019 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14509807 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.


As someone who's been down this path (we ended up adopting) your mind is focused solely on starting a family, not other seemingly innocent ramifications elsewhere.

Such a "defense" should be pretty easy for him to prove.
TTH - I think in this situation it would be okay.  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 2:26 pm : link
It is HCG, not HGH. Taking HCG for performance enhancing reasons isn't all that great. Maybe the NFL wants these guys to have the downsides of their offseason cycles? HCG simply turns on the signals for your brain to make natural testosterone. It will raise everyone's testosterone, but only marginally if you didn't need it in the first place.
Do we really know the  
SJGiant : 7/27/2019 2:28 pm : link
Drug Tate was prescribed. If it was HGH, then shame on him. Normally, in the old days, Clomid was the first drug given to males for infertility.
RE: Do we really know the  
smokeybandit : 7/27/2019 2:31 pm : link
In comment 14509860 SJGiant said:
Quote:
Drug Tate was prescribed. If it was HGH, then shame on him. Normally, in the old days, Clomid was the first drug given to males for infertility.


Clomid is banned by the NFL, too.
RE: Do we really know the  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 2:31 pm : link
In comment 14509860 SJGiant said:
Quote:
Drug Tate was prescribed. If it was HGH, then shame on him. Normally, in the old days, Clomid was the first drug given to males for infertility.


It had to be HCG or HMG or maybe both. Probably both, Tate is a rich guy.
RE: Once Tate’s doctor recommended a treatment  
DavidinBMNY : 7/27/2019 2:31 pm : link
In comment 14509802 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.

I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
If Tate actually took measures upon taking the substance proactively and those are verified, then the suspension should be reduced.
RE: Best he can hope for, realistically  
DavidinBMNY : 7/27/2019 2:32 pm : link
In comment 14509830 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
is a reduced sentence (2 games maybe). I can’t see him getting the suspension erased
Agreed.
RE: RE: Once Tate’s doctor recommended a treatment  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 2:34 pm : link
In comment 14509865 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
In comment 14509802 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.

I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.

If Tate actually took measures upon taking the substance proactively and those are verified, then the suspension should be reduced.


You could say that about anything though. Taking PEDs and got tested before the results come back? Well fess up and come clean and hopefully get a reduced suspension. Commissioner I was taking this supplement were we found out that it contained x,y,z please reduce my suspension.
RE: The culture b.s. has always  
rnargi : 7/27/2019 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14509575 RDJR said:
Quote:
been just that. It’s football, not the chess team.


Hey man, I was part of the chess team...we partied hearty, dude....
RE: RE: Mike  
Mike from Ohio : 7/27/2019 3:23 pm : link
In comment 14509856 smokeybandit said:
Quote:
In comment 14509807 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.



As someone who's been down this path (we ended up adopting) your mind is focused solely on starting a family, not other seemingly innocent ramifications elsewhere.

Such a "defense" should be pretty easy for him to prove.


I’m not sure “We were desperate to have a child” is any reason the appeal would succeed. It is a rational and understandable reason, but still clearly a violation of the rules.
Little sympathy for Tate  
Les in TO : 7/27/2019 3:42 pm : link
As a pro athlete you need to think that if you are prescribed a new drug you should check with your teams medical staff or your agent to see if taking it is going to put you offside a policy that is going to cost you salary and your team your services.
unreal  
mdc1 : 7/27/2019 3:43 pm : link
look at the bigger picture, our management team fills a hole with a risk! That's what I call talent management whether he contributes beyond 4 games or no. Those 4 games will decide our season. Loserville again, unless someone steps up.
At this rate  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 7/27/2019 3:46 pm : link
We'll need to bust out the T formation.
it seems like precedent  
santacruzom : 7/27/2019 4:03 pm : link
would mean that Tate is not likely to win his appeal, but if his statement is absolutely correct and he has the paperwork and evidence to corroborate it all... well, the NFL policy is ludicrously dogmatic if it simply dismisses all of that.
Just in 2018 Rate and his wife  
CromartiesKid21 : 7/27/2019 4:04 pm : link
Had their 2nd baby
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Just in 2018 Rate and his wife  
CromartiesKid21 : 7/27/2019 4:04 pm : link
In comment 14509948 CromartiesKid21 said:
Quote:
Had their 2nd baby Link - ( New Window )


Tate* and his wife stupid autocorrect
Per a Doctor....  
CromartiesKid21 : 7/27/2019 4:08 pm : link
Quote:
doctor here

Golden Tate had a daughter in January 2018 and a son in February 2019

no fertility doctor would be prescribing a treatment plan for a couple that is able to have 2 children in 2 years.

what about if they had a fertility issue before the children and needed a treatment plan to have their 2 children? he would have been taking these drugs on and off for over 2 years.

all this reeks of BS

golden tate just had a child feb. 25 ... his wife needs 6-8 weeks for her womb to heal ... the drug test was April 20 ... do the math

i will tell you right now that no doctor wants their patient to start trying for another kid that fast. there is a concept called family planning because pregnancy is very taxing on the mother. no medically supervised fertility plan would be prescribing the father clomid two months after the birth of his second child.
Golden Tate  
MookGiants : 7/27/2019 4:13 pm : link
being suspended 4 games and Corey Coleman being out for the year is not ideal, but lets be honest if losing those two puts your team in a bad spot you werent any good to begin with. Barkley is terrific but he’s going to get run into the ground by a coaching staff that will get fired if they have another poor season. I still have no idea why anyone is optimistic about the 2019 season. I think they are finally going in the right direction, but best case scenario imo is 7-9, and it will take a minor miracle to get there.

The Giants culture sucks because they have been awful since hurricane sandy. It’s not a result of guys in the locker room, its a result of the roster being a mess for many years and the Giants refusing to see what has been in front of them cor a while with Eli. He is finished yet they keep believing he’s somehow going to turn the clock back and they continue to be wrong. There is zero reason he shouldnt have been cut in february. Paying him what they are this year makes zero sense on any level. Theres nothing wrong with Eli being done at this point, they just keep holding on and I will never understand why. Turn the team over to Jones and move on.

If the Giants suck again in 2019 Shurmur and Gettleman need to be canned. Those two are a much bigger problem than guys like OBJ and Collins were.

The roster is one of the worst in the entire league. Offensive line on paper is much better than it has been but still has question marks and zero deth. Pass rush may be the worst in the entire league. Defensively this team will need a miracle to be even average.

If they suck and we watch Shurmur give Saquon the ball an obscene amount of times trying to save his job that will be a nightmare.

Eli is finished. Shurmur is a total loser. Those two things are a much bigger problem than OBJ ever was
RE: Little sympathy for Tate  
uther99 : 7/27/2019 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14509920 Les in TO said:
Quote:
As a pro athlete you need to think that if you are prescribed a new drug you should check with your teams medical staff or your agent to see if taking it is going to put you offside a policy that is going to cost you salary and your team your services.


I agree, these guys make millions. If they ever take anything out of the ordinary the should check first
RE: Daniel Jones’ jersey  
Jay in Toronto : 7/27/2019 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14509569 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
being changed to #86

He is next man up...


August Romine???
More info  
twostepgiants : 7/27/2019 4:21 pm : link
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby???
Post on baby birth - ( New Window )
By the that  
XBRONX : 7/27/2019 4:27 pm : link
post. Excuse sounds really bogus. Bye for four games idiot.
RE: More info  
uther99 : 7/27/2019 4:36 pm : link
In comment 14509968 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )


Good info, see you in week 5
Moon  
Toth029 : 7/27/2019 4:42 pm : link
Giants aren't canning guys after two years unless the team quits on them or falls completely over -- which will NOT happen. You can Bitch and moan about losing Collins and Beckham, but look at it realistically. Odell wanted out, constantly belittled his coach, QB, and his TEAM. Collins was always doing things in public on top of being average since 2016. Giants are better off without them.

Goddam nancy. Go root for the Jets.
That was to Mook  
Toth029 : 7/27/2019 4:43 pm : link
.

The guy blaming Gettleman and Shurmur for a decade of bad drafts and roster decisions.
RE: RE: Will the appeal push his suspension  
adamg : 7/27/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14509654 Canton said:
Quote:
In comment 14509651 adamg said:


Quote:


To midseason if he loses?

Or will he be out week 1?



The appeal is scheduled the first week of August. Ruling will be before season starts.


Thanks.
RE: RE: More info  
greek13 : 7/27/2019 4:49 pm : link
In comment 14509980 uther99 said:
Quote:
In comment 14509968 twostepgiants said:


Quote:


Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth

- ( New Window )


If true
His statement is, at the least, suspect.


Good info, see you in week 5
Its definitely true  
twostepgiants : 7/27/2019 4:55 pm : link
He did a very public gender reveal in Dec2018 and created a hashtag around it. Article linked. This was all done to help needy kids. There is video

The twitter link above is his wife twitter.
Article - ( New Window )
I hope he isn’t a liar and I hope  
greek13 : 7/27/2019 5:03 pm : link
He isn’t suspended - although it sounds like he will be -
I have never liked him - ever - but I will root for the uniform - wr big priority going forward
Reading now  
huygens20 : 7/27/2019 5:17 pm : link
Fertility drug.

Typically men use fertility drugs to cycle off exogenous testosterone cycles in order to supress estrogen production. As you come off the testosterone cycle your bodies estrogen:testosterone ratio is out of balance because your nutsack stopped producing testosterone. As the ratio becomes unbalanced men begin to produce man tits because of the estrogen ratio in the body.

So the fertility drug suppresses estrogen production and when you cycle off testosterone you don’t get man tits and other side effects

Open and shut case if it was the fertility drug.
Based on the info about the 2 children he already has  
Matt M. : 7/27/2019 5:22 pm : link
both born within the last 2 years, it looks like his statement is bullshit. Prior to the post about the gender reveal and the date his last kid was born, I was thinking his statement was very compelling. It would be very easy to verify in a hearing with a doctor and potentially information about his wife's treatment as well.

But, now, that is all BS and his suspension is likely and almost certainly deserved. This is very disappointing.
RE: More info  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7/27/2019 5:54 pm : link
In comment 14509968 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )


RE: That was to Mook  
MookGiants : 7/27/2019 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14509989 Toth029 said:
Quote:
.

The guy blaming Gettleman and Shurmur for a decade of bad drafts and roster decisions.


Yeah, I should go root for the Jets because I dont have my pom poms out kissing the asses of two guys whose resume does not deserve any benefit of the doubt. I have no problem with letting Collins walk. This GM gave Beckham a contract extension and then traded him 1 year later. The Giants tried selling everyone on having a window to win last year and they could not have been more wrong.

Gettleman acts like he has Some great track record. He doesnt deserve any benefit of the doubt at this point, same with Shurmur. The culture is toxic around the Giants because they continue to year after year put out a garbage product. Its a talent issue. Most of it isnt Gettlemans fault, but he has not done all that much since hes been here. Continues to believe Eli has something left in the tank when he doesnt. The defense could be an epic train wreck and really doesnt have any franchise pieces to build around on that side of the ball. The talent at defensive end, maybe the most important position on the field defensively is laugh out loud bad.

I am all in on Daniel Jones. I like the pick despite most hating it. But they are making a big mistake keeping Eli around. These last 6 years havemt been even close to all of Eli’s fault, but its just time. Has been for two years. I’m sick of hearing “if you give Eli time he still has something left” as a reason to keep him. You can suit Brett Favre up right now and if you gave him time he could still make some plays. Eli looks mentally shot which is understandable because of the beatings he has taken and physically he just doesnt have it anymore. He’s a total statue. Arm isnt what it used to be consistently. People act like saying these things is a shot at Eli. The guy is 38. There have been many quarterbacks just as good if not better than Eli who have been finished at age 38. He’s had a terrific career with the Giants and we should all be thankful for that, but enough is enough. Turn the team over to Jones now.

I wonder kids are born in the NFL in December. Pretty much the perfec  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 6:28 pm : link
time to take your HCG post cycle and knock the misses up in March/April.
But remember, Odell  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/27/2019 6:48 pm : link
Once pretended to pee in the end zone. Culture!
Bob didn’t break shit  
Carl in CT : 7/27/2019 6:54 pm : link
It’s been out there for awhile. Why do some of you listen to that asshole is beyond me.
RE: If the suspension is upheld  
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14509721 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
Tate will lose the full guarantee of 7.975 million per MG.


Does he lose the actual $ or does it just become unguaranteed?

We would gain some cap space form this right? About 2.5?
When the story first broke, I thought OKAY, if credible, maybe he will  
Ivan15 : 7/27/2019 7:22 pm : link
get the suspension reduced to 2 games. With the latest information, his whole story sounds like a crock and 4 games will be a certainty.
RE: More info  
bw in dc : 7/27/2019 7:28 pm : link
In comment 14509968 twostepgiants said:
Quote:
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )


Interesting. I was an early buyer of Tate's story.

I may have to re-think this...
Not sure why he doubled down publicly with a  
RDJR : 7/27/2019 8:57 pm : link
statement. The Giants PR folks and his agent should know better. Even if his story is true it’s going to get questioned repeatedly. Best move was to say nothing until the appeal is heard.
RE: Not sure why he doubled down publicly with a  
Bill L : 7/27/2019 9:16 pm : link
In comment 14510154 RDJR said:
Quote:
statement. The Giants PR folks and his agent should know better. Even if his story is true it’s going to get questioned repeatedly. Best move was to say nothing until the appeal is heard.

It’s going to be interesting I think. I’ve gotten a ton of news flashes that all say something’s like “nfl player suspended for taking fertility drugs”.

Either he going to be made out to be the world’s biggest liar or it’s going to play out in the press as trying to balance a medical impairment to having a family (tugs broadly on heartstrings) with intransigent corporation’s rules on being able to work.
RE: RE: RE: Tate is a fucking idiot. Doctor had to explain to him what  
mikeinbloomfield : 7/27/2019 9:28 pm : link
In comment 14509838 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14509774 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14509756 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?



You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.

It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.



The bizarre consistency is that some of the ones unsympathetic towards someone who can’t have children are the same people who seem to be sympathetic to the ones who abuse theirs.


He has two children, one as recently as last year. And even if he didn’t, he has to know what drugs are prohibited. He’s either an idiot, or lying. As a receiver on the wrong side of 30, which do you think is most likely. As for the comments about OBJ, remember that the justification for trading him was that he was a problem. It certainly wasn’t on field performance. But despite being such a gigantic problem I don’t remember him getting suspended or I trouble with the law. Hypocrites.
RE: Reading now  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 9:33 pm : link
In comment 14510011 huygens20 said:
Quote:
Fertility drug.

Typically men use fertility drugs to cycle off exogenous testosterone cycles in order to supress estrogen production. As you come off the testosterone cycle your bodies estrogen:testosterone ratio is out of balance because your nutsack stopped producing testosterone. As the ratio becomes unbalanced men begin to produce man tits because of the estrogen ratio in the body.

So the fertility drug suppresses estrogen production and when you cycle off testosterone you don’t get man tits and other side effects

Open and shut case if it was the fertility drug.


That isn't how HCG works. If anything it raises your estrogen. I can't remember which but it stimulates lh or fsh which in turn tells your nuts to start producing testosterone.
No way this get's reversed  
uther99 : 7/27/2019 9:52 pm : link
They had a kid 6 months ago and he's one fertility meds? No way
NFL player uses PED  
fkap : 7/27/2019 9:56 pm : link
in other shocking news, the sun found to rise in the east
...  
christian : 7/27/2019 10:22 pm : link
In his dopey statement, he basically says I've been able get around the policy before, and this time I messed up.

This isn't a guy struggling to have kids because nature isn't lining up, he's getting treatment because his choice to use banned substances makes it hard for him.

The only silver lining is the Giants have a way to get out of the bad contract next year.
The only question, did they need help with the other kids?  
George from PA : 7/27/2019 10:28 pm : link
If they needed help witg the 1st 2 kids....then it might be credible.

Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit
These guys are all making these statements because for whatever  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 10:30 pm : link
reason people believe them. To me it is like trying to explain to grown adults there is no Santa clause.
RE: The only question, did they need help with the other kids?  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2019 10:32 pm : link
In comment 14510237 George from PA said:
Quote:
If they needed help witg the 1st 2 kids....then it might be credible.

Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit


The thing is the defense is full of shit anyway even if he needed them for the other two. The reason he needs HCG to begin with is because of PED usage.
Nothing of what is going on here with Tate  
Jimmy Googs : 7/27/2019 10:35 pm : link
sounds good.

Maybe Sunday will be a better day for our WR corps...
I presume he'll get tested extra now  
fkap : 7/27/2019 10:41 pm : link
That'll make it hard for him to resume his normal regimen and will reduce his ability once he returns.
RE: The only question, did they need help with the other kids?  
chuckydee9 : 7/27/2019 10:41 pm : link
In comment 14510237 George from PA said:
Quote:
If they needed help witg the 1st 2 kids....then it might be credible.

Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit


At what point do we call his BS? He already has 2 kids.. you are not desperate enough as a NFL player with 2 kids that you disregard the NFL rules and take banned substance.. this is 100% in him.. not on anyone else..

The timeline kinda precludes ability to get pregnant  
twostepgiants : 7/27/2019 10:55 pm : link
That quick

Birth was Feb 25th. He took the "fertility" treatment just over a month later. Its not really physically possible or advisable until at minimum 2 months after birth.
Do we know if the use of the drug was for the 2nd kid  
montanagiant : 2:04 am : link
Or after they were born?

I thought he was the one who alerted the league to the taking of the drug prior to any test
Tate appealing PED suspension  
Torrag : 2:08 am : link
Cya in Week 5 dumbass.

So disappointing considering we really need to get out of the chute fast this year. WR was probably our thinnest position group going into this thing already. Now this.
