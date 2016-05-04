Tate appealing PED suspension  

But I’m also not full of regret that he’s gone either. Did you see the staffer quote from yesterday or the day before? “He was a headache every single day”.
Any manager will tell you that even a talented employee is not worth the effort if the entirety of the workplace suffers. A team, especially, needs cohesion, not only among players, but also between players and the coaching staff in order to function. And there’s no real way of knowing whether some of las year’s losses were due to things other than talent.
We can cry all we want about misfortune so far this training camp, but it doesn’t in any way make the decision to trade him wrong. It only means that they either have to compensate with what they have or bring in other to help. Either way, they have to address the problem they have here and now without whining or pouting like a child.
seems like most of these appeals go against the players but certainly an understandable mistake. Not the end of the world.
If he does get suspended, I wonder if there's anything creative the Giants can do to reduce his future cap #. I assume the 4 missed games this year would be salary they save off the cap, could they convert that same amount from future year's bonus $ into a higher salary this year to minimize the cap hits in the future since there's not much out there to spend the savings on this year?
Anyone who thinks we are still set at WR is a blind fanatic
Castoffs and a rookie 5th round pick and UDFAs
We will be bringing in someone immediately - and someone near the end
Of camp after cuts
They'll probably bring in a camp body or two, easily disposable commodities they can cut loose once Shepard and Slayton are good-to-go. Tate will still be able to practice and play in the preseason, and even if he loses his appeal he'll be back in Week 5. The Giants should make do with what they have instead of panicking and spending what little money they have on a veteran who, even if not slowed by age or injury, will certainly be unfamiliar with the offense.
It is absolutely hysterical that you are obsessed with culture when it comes to the Nets, but with the Giants...eh, “culture” is bullshit.
dep said it best yesterday. When it comes to breaking news, you are the man. But otherwise you are an absolute train wreck.
Funny thing is I don’t attack people I just post. You and dep just attack people, offer nothing- proclaim you know stuff- grown men aggressively attacking people- grown men saying I know more than you -
Culture isn’t bullshit for the giants- Culture issue of 3 different coaches in 4 years- a bad gm- lost ownership, and no veteran leadership.
If that is what I think then I don’t believe in culture? I just don’t blame 2 guys for it that others want to blame.
And it’s clear that I have a bit more of a clue what is going on with the giants then most - given I’ve given most every move and other things for about 6 years
Thanks though for stalking me and being angry- I appreciate it- keep it up
Was thinking the same thing! You are spot on. These players can beat women and all is good but something like this you get suspended for 4 games. Really? Just wow.
This NFL is FUBAR. Its becoming unwatchable and one big joke.
^This. It is apparently a strict liability policy, which means no explanations or excuses are allowed. I'd be surprised if this is overturned.
I hope that Tate, the Giants, and the public property frame this as what t is...that the NFL forces players to choose between having the ability to have children versus playing. Good PR for the league to promote conception prevention.
I’m sure there are fertility drugs that don’t also contained banned substances
Give me a fucking break. Even if you buy this, there is a reason a healthy 30 year old male athlete needs HCG to get his wife pregnant in the first place, prior PED usage. Kind of weird it is on the NFL's banned list, it is pretty mild and you'd think the NFL would want these guys recovering from their offseason cycles.
If he is going to get suspended, it would have been better if he had juiced for a full cycle. That way he would have had the benefit of the juice for a full 12 games. Plus, like mentioned, how does Tyreek Hill not miss a minute and Tate probably loses the 4 games
That situation is so clouded, as most domestic abuse situations are, that not police and not the suspension happy NFL could reach a conclusion. Failing a drug test is failing a drug test. The NFL doesnt care why you fail drug tests. Its player responsibility to monitor what goes in your body. Theres precedent for this.
For pure testosterone-boosting purposes . . . athletes have superior cheats available [than HCG]. . . [HCG] does, however, help male athletes right their chemical balance after the use of other performance enhancers. "Basically, HCG may be used in an attempt to prevent testicular atrophy (shrinkage) that otherwise may occur when using anabolic steroids for prolonged periods"
For pure testosterone-boosting purposes . . . athletes have superior cheats available [than HCG]. . . [HCG] does, however, help male athletes right their chemical balance after the use of other performance enhancers. "Basically, HCG may be used in an attempt to prevent testicular atrophy (shrinkage) that otherwise may occur when using anabolic steroids for prolonged periods"
Manny said he was prescribed HCG by his doctor for "a personal health issue". Shrinkage - ( New Window )
Well i guess no man wants pea sized balls.
Why are people comparing this to the Tyreek Hill situation?
If you allow players to fail drug tests because of a drug that has been identified as a banned substance/ masking drug because the player claims he's got a 'fertility problem', then every player will just claim the same exception.
If you allow players to fail drug tests because of a drug that has been identified as a banned substance/ masking drug because the player claims he's got a 'fertility problem', then every player will just claim the same exception.
HCG really shouldn't be banned considering it doesn't raise test levels above what they let them test at. Not even close. These guys are taking TRT year round why not let them use HCG.
He said he told the league about it before a positive test was confirmed, not before he was tested. My understanding is all positive tests get re-run to confirm. If he fessed up after failing an initial test, that is not the same as telling the league before any test was scheduled.
If you are an NFL player, how do you not run all prescribed medications through the banned substance list BEFORE you take them? If this was the only route open to him to have a child, why not consult with someone BEFORE taking it to make sure you aren’t suspended for it?
I don’t think he will win his appeal and if the facts are as laid out, he has no grounds for winning his appeal. It was a banned substance he knowingly took and it caused him to fail a test.
I'm trying to understand where you are coming from.
So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?
Is that correct?
No I want it to keep running and you know I gladly donate every year. But the doom and gloom and snide remarks from the same posters is getting tough. And this coming from a poster who knows fully well I have been a problem in the past.
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
RE: Dep likes the North Korean model of discussion
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
If its on the banned substance list and a suspension could cost you 7-8 million guaranteed, it's pretty bonehead. I mean we can object to calling him an idiot but it seems like splitting hairs.
RE: RE: RE: Dep likes the North Korean model of discussion
Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”
Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”
Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”
Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.
It makes complete sense. You can’t stand when anyone holds an opinion different than your’s. You assume you are always right and therefore anyone who disagrees is wrong and an idiot.
When someone disagrees with you, you can talk to them or you can ignore them. You choose to insult them. The sad part is that you can’t even see that.
I insult people who either first come after me or insult others. Like some guy calling Tate a fucking idiot without knowing the full context. I guess it’s the BBI way. Spouting out things they don’t understand?
certain posters think everyone they root for should go through life mistake free. Shit happens. And when it comes to family I generally won’t question someone’s intentions as long as they aren’t harming someone. I’ve seen how infertility effects people, it’s brutal. It can be marriage ruining.
So unless you take a step back and think about what he and his wife could be going through, calling him X is, well, idiotic, IMO.
Trying to explain things to people who don’t understand and come back with calling you fanboys or defenders of faith or whatever fucking moronic takes they have kind of eliminates that, don’t ya think?
Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.
I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
Which is what we're supposed to do, innocent until proven guilty, but it's not like people havent used this excuse before. Of course making it a family issue would generate support for his case. How could you not be sympathetic to that.
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.
It was a stupid fucking mistake. Just like drunk driving. April
Which is what we're supposed to do, innocent until proven guilty, but it's not like people havent used this excuse before. Of course making it a family issue would generate support for his case. How could you not be sympathetic to that.
sure, he could be lying. But I have no reason to believe it. He’s sitting 4 games either way and I don’t get anything out of thinking he’s a liar. I leave that to the people who sit and lurk and wait for a reason to get mad at a guy playing a game for a living.
I never said Tate was an idiot, nor did I agree with Zeke. You seem to see every topic as one side or the other and it causes you to attack everyone you think is on the other side.
I think Tate broke the rules and he has little chance of winning an appeal. That is not the same as agreeing he is an idiot, or spouting “doom and gloom.”
I have never insulted you so I don’t fall into your “he attacked me first” group. I did tell you a while back you should stop engaging with everyone who disagrees with you so harshly because it blurs the decent points you do make. You chose not to go that way and that’s fine. I tried to be helpful, that’s all. Feel free to ignore me.
The point of this site is discussion, and discussion is interesting with a diversity of opinion. If everyone agreed on everything this site would have gone under already.
HCG in April is colossally stupid if he understood what it was. Nobody is using gear in April because everyone knows the rules. Time to cycle is January-March and then go on TRT for the rest of the year.
Guys you see popping in April were usually on so much shit
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.
I agree with that. I am saying he is a fool or an idiot or a bad guy. What I am saying is that those facts don’t, in my opinion, form the basis for a successful appeal.
and then immediately stopped the treatment and owned up. It's not likely he was buying stuff in Mexico. This isn't a case of trying to recover from an injury. If there is a God, he shouldn't be punished for that. Of course, God is probably a Cowboy fan and therefore he will.
Some of the bile here seems over the top. I wonder how many have lived a life without error.
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
The bizarre consistency is that some of the ones unsympathetic towards someone who can’t have children are the same people who seem to be sympathetic to the ones who abuse theirs.
And the really odd thing is that you can trace the anti-Tate
Tyreek Hill because I believe he is being extorted and sticks around for the very reason he loves his kid and doesn't want to leave her alone with that pyschopath.
Tate made a stupid mistake and owned up to it. But if you think that a 30 year old football player is struggling to have kids because of any other reason than prior PED usage I have a bridge to sell you. This isn't a 35 year old office worker who has been eating shit, stays inside all day, drinks too much, and barely exercises that is struggling to conceive. HCG is prescribed to stimulate signals that the brain has blunted due to PED use.
RE: Guy made a mistake (of omissison more than comission)
In comment 14509832 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
and then immediately stopped the treatment and owned up. It's not likely he was buying stuff in Mexico. This isn't a case of trying to recover from an injury. If there is a God, he shouldn't be punished for that. Of course, God is probably a Cowboy fan and therefore he will.
Some of the bile here seems over the top. I wonder how many have lived a life without error.
I'm not sure what the best parallel to real life would be, but if we're saying he made a mistake but shouldn't be punished, why? Drug testing is a part of life as an nfl player, so one couldn't claim ignorance here. Its his responsibility to be aware of what he puts in his bloodstream. The policy is something all players know about. Even if its an honest mistake, handing out "warnings" for positive tests like cops letting people get away with warnings for speeding renders the drug test system useless and opens the door to legal challenges. 'You let him get a warning, why not me?' Golden Tate may not have done anything dishonest. But it's not just about him. It's about the next guy who tests positive because he's HGH'd out of his mind and tried to beat the test.
Except for Beckham, I think the same WR group will be there for Week 1
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.
As someone who's been down this path (we ended up adopting) your mind is focused solely on starting a family, not other seemingly innocent ramifications elsewhere.
Such a "defense" should be pretty easy for him to prove.
It is HCG, not HGH. Taking HCG for performance enhancing reasons isn't all that great. Maybe the NFL wants these guys to have the downsides of their offseason cycles? HCG simply turns on the signals for your brain to make natural testosterone. It will raise everyone's testosterone, but only marginally if you didn't need it in the first place.
Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.
I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
If Tate actually took measures upon taking the substance proactively and those are verified, then the suspension should be reduced.
Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.
I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
If Tate actually took measures upon taking the substance proactively and those are verified, then the suspension should be reduced.
You could say that about anything though. Taking PEDs and got tested before the results come back? Well fess up and come clean and hopefully get a reduced suspension. Commissioner I was taking this supplement were we found out that it contained x,y,z please reduce my suspension.
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.
As someone who's been down this path (we ended up adopting) your mind is focused solely on starting a family, not other seemingly innocent ramifications elsewhere.
Such a "defense" should be pretty easy for him to prove.
I’m not sure “We were desperate to have a child” is any reason the appeal would succeed. It is a rational and understandable reason, but still clearly a violation of the rules.
As a pro athlete you need to think that if you are prescribed a new drug you should check with your teams medical staff or your agent to see if taking it is going to put you offside a policy that is going to cost you salary and your team your services.
look at the bigger picture, our management team fills a hole with a risk! That's what I call talent management whether he contributes beyond 4 games or no. Those 4 games will decide our season. Loserville again, unless someone steps up.
would mean that Tate is not likely to win his appeal, but if his statement is absolutely correct and he has the paperwork and evidence to corroborate it all... well, the NFL policy is ludicrously dogmatic if it simply dismisses all of that.
Golden Tate had a daughter in January 2018 and a son in February 2019
no fertility doctor would be prescribing a treatment plan for a couple that is able to have 2 children in 2 years.
what about if they had a fertility issue before the children and needed a treatment plan to have their 2 children? he would have been taking these drugs on and off for over 2 years.
all this reeks of BS
golden tate just had a child feb. 25 ... his wife needs 6-8 weeks for her womb to heal ... the drug test was April 20 ... do the math
i will tell you right now that no doctor wants their patient to start trying for another kid that fast. there is a concept called family planning because pregnancy is very taxing on the mother. no medically supervised fertility plan would be prescribing the father clomid two months after the birth of his second child.
being suspended 4 games and Corey Coleman being out for the year is not ideal, but lets be honest if losing those two puts your team in a bad spot you werent any good to begin with. Barkley is terrific but he’s going to get run into the ground by a coaching staff that will get fired if they have another poor season. I still have no idea why anyone is optimistic about the 2019 season. I think they are finally going in the right direction, but best case scenario imo is 7-9, and it will take a minor miracle to get there.
The Giants culture sucks because they have been awful since hurricane sandy. It’s not a result of guys in the locker room, its a result of the roster being a mess for many years and the Giants refusing to see what has been in front of them cor a while with Eli. He is finished yet they keep believing he’s somehow going to turn the clock back and they continue to be wrong. There is zero reason he shouldnt have been cut in february. Paying him what they are this year makes zero sense on any level. Theres nothing wrong with Eli being done at this point, they just keep holding on and I will never understand why. Turn the team over to Jones and move on.
If the Giants suck again in 2019 Shurmur and Gettleman need to be canned. Those two are a much bigger problem than guys like OBJ and Collins were.
The roster is one of the worst in the entire league. Offensive line on paper is much better than it has been but still has question marks and zero deth. Pass rush may be the worst in the entire league. Defensively this team will need a miracle to be even average.
If they suck and we watch Shurmur give Saquon the ball an obscene amount of times trying to save his job that will be a nightmare.
Eli is finished. Shurmur is a total loser. Those two things are a much bigger problem than OBJ ever was
As a pro athlete you need to think that if you are prescribed a new drug you should check with your teams medical staff or your agent to see if taking it is going to put you offside a policy that is going to cost you salary and your team your services.
I agree, these guys make millions. If they ever take anything out of the ordinary the should check first
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )
Giants aren't canning guys after two years unless the team quits on them or falls completely over -- which will NOT happen. You can Bitch and moan about losing Collins and Beckham, but look at it realistically. Odell wanted out, constantly belittled his coach, QB, and his TEAM. Collins was always doing things in public on top of being average since 2016. Giants are better off without them.
Typically men use fertility drugs to cycle off exogenous testosterone cycles in order to supress estrogen production. As you come off the testosterone cycle your bodies estrogen:testosterone ratio is out of balance because your nutsack stopped producing testosterone. As the ratio becomes unbalanced men begin to produce man tits because of the estrogen ratio in the body.
So the fertility drug suppresses estrogen production and when you cycle off testosterone you don’t get man tits and other side effects
Open and shut case if it was the fertility drug.
Based on the info about the 2 children he already has
both born within the last 2 years, it looks like his statement is bullshit. Prior to the post about the gender reveal and the date his last kid was born, I was thinking his statement was very compelling. It would be very easy to verify in a hearing with a doctor and potentially information about his wife's treatment as well.
But, now, that is all BS and his suspension is likely and almost certainly deserved. This is very disappointing.
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )
The guy blaming Gettleman and Shurmur for a decade of bad drafts and roster decisions.
Yeah, I should go root for the Jets because I dont have my pom poms out kissing the asses of two guys whose resume does not deserve any benefit of the doubt. I have no problem with letting Collins walk. This GM gave Beckham a contract extension and then traded him 1 year later. The Giants tried selling everyone on having a window to win last year and they could not have been more wrong.
Gettleman acts like he has Some great track record. He doesnt deserve any benefit of the doubt at this point, same with Shurmur. The culture is toxic around the Giants because they continue to year after year put out a garbage product. Its a talent issue. Most of it isnt Gettlemans fault, but he has not done all that much since hes been here. Continues to believe Eli has something left in the tank when he doesnt. The defense could be an epic train wreck and really doesnt have any franchise pieces to build around on that side of the ball. The talent at defensive end, maybe the most important position on the field defensively is laugh out loud bad.
I am all in on Daniel Jones. I like the pick despite most hating it. But they are making a big mistake keeping Eli around. These last 6 years havemt been even close to all of Eli’s fault, but its just time. Has been for two years. I’m sick of hearing “if you give Eli time he still has something left” as a reason to keep him. You can suit Brett Favre up right now and if you gave him time he could still make some plays. Eli looks mentally shot which is understandable because of the beatings he has taken and physically he just doesnt have it anymore. He’s a total statue. Arm isnt what it used to be consistently. People act like saying these things is a shot at Eli. The guy is 38. There have been many quarterbacks just as good if not better than Eli who have been finished at age 38. He’s had a terrific career with the Giants and we should all be thankful for that, but enough is enough. Turn the team over to Jones now.
I wonder kids are born in the NFL in December. Pretty much the perfec
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth - ( New Window )
Interesting. I was an early buyer of Tate's story.
statement. The Giants PR folks and his agent should know better. Even if his story is true it’s going to get questioned repeatedly. Best move was to say nothing until the appeal is heard.
It’s going to be interesting I think. I’ve gotten a ton of news flashes that all say something’s like “nfl player suspended for taking fertility drugs”.
Either he going to be made out to be the world’s biggest liar or it’s going to play out in the press as trying to balance a medical impairment to having a family (tugs broadly on heartstrings) with intransigent corporation’s rules on being able to work.
RE: RE: RE: Tate is a fucking idiot. Doctor had to explain to him what
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
The bizarre consistency is that some of the ones unsympathetic towards someone who can’t have children are the same people who seem to be sympathetic to the ones who abuse theirs.
He has two children, one as recently as last year. And even if he didn’t, he has to know what drugs are prohibited. He’s either an idiot, or lying. As a receiver on the wrong side of 30, which do you think is most likely. As for the comments about OBJ, remember that the justification for trading him was that he was a problem. It certainly wasn’t on field performance. But despite being such a gigantic problem I don’t remember him getting suspended or I trouble with the law. Hypocrites.
Typically men use fertility drugs to cycle off exogenous testosterone cycles in order to supress estrogen production. As you come off the testosterone cycle your bodies estrogen:testosterone ratio is out of balance because your nutsack stopped producing testosterone. As the ratio becomes unbalanced men begin to produce man tits because of the estrogen ratio in the body.
So the fertility drug suppresses estrogen production and when you cycle off testosterone you don’t get man tits and other side effects
Open and shut case if it was the fertility drug.
That isn't how HCG works. If anything it raises your estrogen. I can't remember which but it stimulates lh or fsh which in turn tells your nuts to start producing testosterone.
If they needed help witg the 1st 2 kids....then it might be credible.
Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit
At what point do we call his BS? He already has 2 kids.. you are not desperate enough as a NFL player with 2 kids that you disregard the NFL rules and take banned substance.. this is 100% in him.. not on anyone else..
The timeline kinda precludes ability to get pregnant
So disappointing considering we really need to get out of the chute fast this year. WR was probably our thinnest position group going into this thing already. Now this.
*Golden Tate is appealing four-game suspension for violating NFL policy on PES.
*Corey Coleman suffered season-ending torn ACL.
*Sterling Shepard fractured thumb, though team does not consider injury to be serious.
Coleman acl
Shepard fractured thumb
Britain groin
Slayton hamstring
Wouldn't be an issue if.....
That's all I got.
He is next man up...
Coleman acl
Shepard fractured thumb
Britain groin
Slayton hamstring
Wouldn't be an issue if.....
It's still not an issue.
The Giants aren't sweating Shepard or Slayton.
Even if Tate is suspended, he'll be back after he does his time.
Brittan Golden was a long shot to make the team.
Corey Coleman is eminently replaceable.
That quote is aging like milk.
But hey, at least he didn't have an interview sitting next to a washed up rapper.
At least we got rid of the bad eggs
At least we got rid of the bad eggs
Any names we should be keeping an eye on?
Jerry Jeudy. Even if we’re picking 1.
Quote:
The prospects for next year’s draft.
Jerry Jeudy. Even if we’re picking 1.
If we're picking 1st it better be Chase Young or a trade down. Plenty of good WRs in next years draft to get one in the 2nd round.
It's a great year for WRs. Jeudy is the biggest name as of now but I think CeeDee Lamb is going to blow up this year.
Daniel Jone is like, "Eli, go ahead, you're the starter, I'll wait over here for a bit"
"Time to blame Eli."
"it's the NY Knicks of Football"
NY Giants WR room..
Any manager will tell you that even a talented employee is not worth the effort if the entirety of the workplace suffers. A team, especially, needs cohesion, not only among players, but also between players and the coaching staff in order to function. And there’s no real way of knowing whether some of las year’s losses were due to things other than talent.
We can cry all we want about misfortune so far this training camp, but it doesn’t in any way make the decision to trade him wrong. It only means that they either have to compensate with what they have or bring in other to help. Either way, they have to address the problem they have here and now without whining or pouting like a child.
They don't have to bring in a veteran. It's more likely they'll just keep a WR they might've cut, like Fowler, Russell, or Shepherd.
Castoffs and a rookie 5th round pick and UDFAs
We will be bringing in someone immediately - and someone near the end
Of camp after cuts
Next up: Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler, Russell Shepard and Darius Slayton
At least we got rid of the bad eggs
It is absolutely hysterical that you are obsessed with culture when it comes to the Nets, but with the Giants...eh, “culture” is bullshit.
dep said it best yesterday. When it comes to breaking news, you are the man. But otherwise you are an absolute train wreck.
Obj is sure laughing now
If he does get suspended, I wonder if there's anything creative the Giants can do to reduce his future cap #. I assume the 4 missed games this year would be salary they save off the cap, could they convert that same amount from future year's bonus $ into a higher salary this year to minimize the cap hits in the future since there's not much out there to spend the savings on this year?
Castoffs and a rookie 5th round pick and UDFAs
We will be bringing in someone immediately - and someone near the end
Of camp after cuts
They'll probably bring in a camp body or two, easily disposable commodities they can cut loose once Shepard and Slayton are good-to-go. Tate will still be able to practice and play in the preseason, and even if he loses his appeal he'll be back in Week 5. The Giants should make do with what they have instead of panicking and spending what little money they have on a veteran who, even if not slowed by age or injury, will certainly be unfamiliar with the offense.
Makes sense, but do players ever win these appeals?
Likely he serves it. Sucks.
He immediately reported it will before any tests showed he was positive. If Goodell doesn't overturn this, he should be buried next to Jimmy Hoffa.
Seriously
"God works in mysterious ways"
I have to imagine, however, the NFL has heard this but still decided to suspend. So the rest of the story should be interesting...
If they have all the documentation - med records - etc - I would hope common sense intervenes
See you in October Tate...thx
"Hey, no problem with you playing for the Chiefs -- Goodell"
That the guy's dick doesn't even work.
That the guy's dick doesn't even work.
Holy fuck this may be the worst post in BBI history
Daniel Jone is like, "Eli, go ahead, you're the starter, I'll wait over here for a bit"
"Time to blame Eli."
"it's the NY Knicks of Football"
NY Giants WR room..
Eli w/o receivers be like:
Quote:
For the win
At least we got rid of the bad eggs
It is absolutely hysterical that you are obsessed with culture when it comes to the Nets, but with the Giants...eh, “culture” is bullshit.
dep said it best yesterday. When it comes to breaking news, you are the man. But otherwise you are an absolute train wreck.
Funny thing is I don’t attack people I just post. You and dep just attack people, offer nothing- proclaim you know stuff- grown men aggressively attacking people- grown men saying I know more than you -
Culture isn’t bullshit for the giants- Culture issue of 3 different coaches in 4 years- a bad gm- lost ownership, and no veteran leadership.
If that is what I think then I don’t believe in culture? I just don’t blame 2 guys for it that others want to blame.
And it’s clear that I have a bit more of a clue what is going on with the giants then most - given I’ve given most every move and other things for about 6 years
Thanks though for stalking me and being angry- I appreciate it- keep it up
But it isn't zero tolerance based off my last post.
Link - ( New Window )
That may hold. Many agree with this..
But it also kind of sucks players have to have the league that far up in their personal lives.
Or will he be out week 1?
This NFL is FUBAR. Its becoming unwatchable and one big joke.
Quote:
Or will he be out week 1?
The appeal is scheduled the first week of August. Ruling will be before season starts.
I’m sure there are fertility drugs that don’t also contained banned substances
Gene Upshaw essentially worked for the owners with some of the idiotic compromises he made. And Smith, who talks a big game, seems like he's just another pawn in the owner's game...
Nothing like not knowing anything but posting anyway. Tate is definitely a cancer, right?
why? That will help? The guy will spend half of the season in the ice tub anyway.
We needed to add more than just Tate at WR.
Regardless... this offense sucks minus Barkley. One man show even with Tate on the field.
It's getting comical. The Giants paid Beckham 22M for 12 games this year, and at 10M for 12 at most from Tate this year.
Quote:
For cleaning up the culture, huh?
Nothing like not knowing anything but posting anyway. Tate is definitely a cancer, right?
He was in Seattle. And we’re assuming the excuse is actually true.
Link - ( New Window )
Is this the fun part?
Is this the fun part?
Eric, I already don't give a shit.
This is reason Mathis lost his case
Maybe Tate's appeal will turn out differently.
Quote:
Are we having fun yet?
Is this the fun part?
Eric, I already don't give a shit.
Is this the fun part?
I have to admit. I enjoy the meltdowns.
Wow..desparate panic mode
Quote:
.
Wow..desparate panic mode
we need bodies at WR. We have shit.
Quote:
Lost his appeal with a similar reason FYI.
This is reason Mathis lost his case
Quote:
However, the drug Mathis tested positive for is "not approved by the FDA for fertility in males and is a performance-enhancing drug that has been prohibited for years
Maybe Tate's appeal will turn out differently.
Both substances are banned. That’s all that matters
I'm sure it's part of the CBA that every player always has a right to appeal.
Tate gets suspended
Tyreke Hill keeps playing
Fuck the NFL
Tate gets suspended
Tyreke Hill keeps playing
Fuck the NFL
Why does that matter? Your job doesn’t ban it. You can take plenty of substances that athletes can’t take.
People are losing all rational thought today.
Manny said he was prescribed HCG by his doctor for "a personal health issue".
Shrinkage - ( New Window )
Quote:
For pure testosterone-boosting purposes . . . athletes have superior cheats available [than HCG]. . . [HCG] does, however, help male athletes right their chemical balance after the use of other performance enhancers. "Basically, HCG may be used in an attempt to prevent testicular atrophy (shrinkage) that otherwise may occur when using anabolic steroids for prolonged periods"
Manny said he was prescribed HCG by his doctor for "a personal health issue". Shrinkage - ( New Window )
Well i guess no man wants pea sized balls.
HCG really shouldn't be banned considering it doesn't raise test levels above what they let them test at. Not even close. These guys are taking TRT year round why not let them use HCG.
It also appears Tate was aware that he took a banned substance before the test results came back. If he knew it then, why didn't he know before he started treatment?
And how many posters would be talking about the injustice of this situation (given the Hill ruling) if this had happened to an Eagle, Cowboy or Redskin?
I think we all know the answer.
If you are an NFL player, how do you not run all prescribed medications through the banned substance list BEFORE you take them? If this was the only route open to him to have a child, why not consult with someone BEFORE taking it to make sure you aren’t suspended for it?
I don’t think he will win his appeal and if the facts are as laid out, he has no grounds for winning his appeal. It was a banned substance he knowingly took and it caused him to fail a test.
Flat out embarrassing.
Flat out embarrassing.
If you don’t like it, nobody is forcing you to be here. Surely few, if any, would miss you.
You spend a lot of time worrying about how everyone else goes about following this team. Maybe just worry about you, ok?
Flat out embarrassing.
that’s my shocking face you can’t see regarding your post...
So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?
Is that correct?
So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?
Is that correct?
Oh shit! Eric from the bleachers!
Why?
So you don't want to keep a site running that you spend all of your free time on because you don't like most of the other posters on said site?
Is that correct?
No I want it to keep running and you know I gladly donate every year. But the doom and gloom and snide remarks from the same posters is getting tough. And this coming from a poster who knows fully well I have been a problem in the past.
I know exactly who I would push the ignore button for if that were a feature here.
I know exactly who I would push the ignore button for if that were a feature here.
There are a lot of idiots EVERYWHERE.
Can't run away from them, but you don't have to put much stock in what they say.
Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”
Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”
Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”
Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.
Doomster is a doom and gloom guy even when the team is winning divisions, he finds a way to complain.
After years of bad football, it's weird to think that being down on the team is somehow unjustified.
Quote:
Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”
Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”
Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”
Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.
It makes complete sense. You can’t stand when anyone holds an opinion different than your’s. You assume you are always right and therefore anyone who disagrees is wrong and an idiot.
When someone disagrees with you, you can talk to them or you can ignore them. You choose to insult them. The sad part is that you can’t even see that.
The league should overturn the suspension.
Quote:
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
If its on the banned substance list and a suspension could cost you 7-8 million guaranteed, it's pretty bonehead. I mean we can object to calling him an idiot but it seems like splitting hairs.
Quote:
In comment 14509771 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
Poster 1 : “Dear Leader is magnificent and I love him!”
Poster 2: “I agree with you. Dear Leader is magnificent. We should pray to him now.”
Poster 1 : “I agree. You are a very smart person.”
Makes absolutely ZERO sense. But carry on with your usual nonsense.
It makes complete sense. You can’t stand when anyone holds an opinion different than your’s. You assume you are always right and therefore anyone who disagrees is wrong and an idiot.
When someone disagrees with you, you can talk to them or you can ignore them. You choose to insult them. The sad part is that you can’t even see that.
I insult people who either first come after me or insult others. Like some guy calling Tate a fucking idiot without knowing the full context. I guess it’s the BBI way. Spouting out things they don’t understand?
Maybe that’s why you agree with them?
So unless you take a step back and think about what he and his wife could be going through, calling him X is, well, idiotic, IMO.
Trying to explain things to people who don’t understand and come back with calling you fanboys or defenders of faith or whatever fucking moronic takes they have kind of eliminates that, don’t ya think?
I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
This as well.
I think Tate broke the rules and he has little chance of winning an appeal. That is not the same as agreeing he is an idiot, or spouting “doom and gloom.”
I have never insulted you so I don’t fall into your “he attacked me first” group. I did tell you a while back you should stop engaging with everyone who disagrees with you so harshly because it blurs the decent points you do make. You chose not to go that way and that’s fine. I tried to be helpful, that’s all. Feel free to ignore me.
The point of this site is discussion, and discussion is interesting with a diversity of opinion. If everyone agreed on everything this site would have gone under already.
...and Saquan Barkley wide right, and problem solved!
I agree with that. I am saying he is a fool or an idiot or a bad guy. What I am saying is that those facts don’t, in my opinion, form the basis for a successful appeal.
Then ignore those few. Too many threads on this site get hijacked by this bullshit. And I acknowledge I helped do that here so I am stopping now other than talking about Tate.
Some of the bile here seems over the top. I wonder how many have lived a life without error.
Quote:
It’s tough to have discussion when the first reply you get on the subject (from the same 5-6 posters mind you) is an insult. There are only a few posters here who you can’t discuss anything with.
Then ignore those few. Too many threads on this site get hijacked by this bullshit. And I acknowledge I helped do that here so I am stopping now other than talking about Tate.
Likewise 👍
Quote:
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
The bizarre consistency is that some of the ones unsympathetic towards someone who can’t have children are the same people who seem to be sympathetic to the ones who abuse theirs.
Coleman will be a bigger hit on special teams
Yes and it probably takes you right up to behind the fence on grassy knoll as well.
Lord...
Quote:
In a direct line to condone OBJ to hating Eli.
Yes and it probably takes you right up to behind the fence on grassy knoll as well.
Lord...
I can see how one would think that, but I’m pretty sure most are too young. They gotta be children of this millennium.
Tate made a stupid mistake and owned up to it. But if you think that a 30 year old football player is struggling to have kids because of any other reason than prior PED usage I have a bridge to sell you. This isn't a 35 year old office worker who has been eating shit, stays inside all day, drinks too much, and barely exercises that is struggling to conceive. HCG is prescribed to stimulate signals that the brain has blunted due to PED use.
Some of the bile here seems over the top. I wonder how many have lived a life without error.
I'm not sure what the best parallel to real life would be, but if we're saying he made a mistake but shouldn't be punished, why? Drug testing is a part of life as an nfl player, so one couldn't claim ignorance here. Its his responsibility to be aware of what he puts in his bloodstream. The policy is something all players know about. Even if its an honest mistake, handing out "warnings" for positive tests like cops letting people get away with warnings for speeding renders the drug test system useless and opens the door to legal challenges. 'You let him get a warning, why not me?' Golden Tate may not have done anything dishonest. But it's not just about him. It's about the next guy who tests positive because he's HGH'd out of his mind and tried to beat the test.
As someone who's been down this path (we ended up adopting) your mind is focused solely on starting a family, not other seemingly innocent ramifications elsewhere.
Such a "defense" should be pretty easy for him to prove.
Clomid is banned by the NFL, too.
It had to be HCG or HMG or maybe both. Probably both, Tate is a rich guy.
I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
Quote:
Tate should have verified if it was a banned substance. If it was, he should have asked the doctor if there were any other options. If no, then he has a decision to make. Have a baby and risk suspension, postpone having a child, or retire and start a family using the treatment.
I don’t know that I would say he is an idiot for selecting option 1 (if that is what he did), but then he also can’t expect to win a suspension. Only other avenue I can think of was to appeal to the league for an exception prior to starting the treatment. I doubt they would grant those kinds of exceptions but at least it sets his options clearly.
If Tate actually took measures upon taking the substance proactively and those are verified, then the suspension should be reduced.
You could say that about anything though. Taking PEDs and got tested before the results come back? Well fess up and come clean and hopefully get a reduced suspension. Commissioner I was taking this supplement were we found out that it contained x,y,z please reduce my suspension.
Hey man, I was part of the chess team...we partied hearty, dude....
Quote:
yes, someone should do that. But emotions cloud judgement. The fact that he’s looking into treatment like this suggests they are having difficulties getting pregnant. It’s reasonable to assume that their state of mind and judgement could be clouded as a result. This isn’t the first time this happened, it won’t be the last. When people are desperate, they will generally go to great lengths to try to get he desired result.
As someone who's been down this path (we ended up adopting) your mind is focused solely on starting a family, not other seemingly innocent ramifications elsewhere.
Such a "defense" should be pretty easy for him to prove.
I’m not sure “We were desperate to have a child” is any reason the appeal would succeed. It is a rational and understandable reason, but still clearly a violation of the rules.
Link - ( New Window )
Tate* and his wife stupid autocorrect
Golden Tate had a daughter in January 2018 and a son in February 2019
no fertility doctor would be prescribing a treatment plan for a couple that is able to have 2 children in 2 years.
what about if they had a fertility issue before the children and needed a treatment plan to have their 2 children? he would have been taking these drugs on and off for over 2 years.
all this reeks of BS
golden tate just had a child feb. 25 ... his wife needs 6-8 weeks for her womb to heal ... the drug test was April 20 ... do the math
i will tell you right now that no doctor wants their patient to start trying for another kid that fast. there is a concept called family planning because pregnancy is very taxing on the mother. no medically supervised fertility plan would be prescribing the father clomid two months after the birth of his second child.
The Giants culture sucks because they have been awful since hurricane sandy. It’s not a result of guys in the locker room, its a result of the roster being a mess for many years and the Giants refusing to see what has been in front of them cor a while with Eli. He is finished yet they keep believing he’s somehow going to turn the clock back and they continue to be wrong. There is zero reason he shouldnt have been cut in february. Paying him what they are this year makes zero sense on any level. Theres nothing wrong with Eli being done at this point, they just keep holding on and I will never understand why. Turn the team over to Jones and move on.
If the Giants suck again in 2019 Shurmur and Gettleman need to be canned. Those two are a much bigger problem than guys like OBJ and Collins were.
The roster is one of the worst in the entire league. Offensive line on paper is much better than it has been but still has question marks and zero deth. Pass rush may be the worst in the entire league. Defensively this team will need a miracle to be even average.
If they suck and we watch Shurmur give Saquon the ball an obscene amount of times trying to save his job that will be a nightmare.
Eli is finished. Shurmur is a total loser. Those two things are a much bigger problem than OBJ ever was
I agree, these guys make millions. If they ever take anything out of the ordinary the should check first
He is next man up...
August Romine???
Post on baby birth - ( New Window )
Good info, see you in week 5
Goddam nancy. Go root for the Jets.
The guy blaming Gettleman and Shurmur for a decade of bad drafts and roster decisions.
Quote:
To midseason if he loses?
Or will he be out week 1?
The appeal is scheduled the first week of August. Ruling will be before season starts.
Thanks.
Quote:
Golden Tate second child was born on February 25th of this year. A guy who just had 2 kids in the last 2 years goes for inferility drugs just over a month after having a baby??? Post on baby birth
- ( New Window )
If true
His statement is, at the least, suspect.
Good info, see you in week 5
The twitter link above is his wife twitter.
Article - ( New Window )
I have never liked him - ever - but I will root for the uniform - wr big priority going forward
Typically men use fertility drugs to cycle off exogenous testosterone cycles in order to supress estrogen production. As you come off the testosterone cycle your bodies estrogen:testosterone ratio is out of balance because your nutsack stopped producing testosterone. As the ratio becomes unbalanced men begin to produce man tits because of the estrogen ratio in the body.
So the fertility drug suppresses estrogen production and when you cycle off testosterone you don’t get man tits and other side effects
Open and shut case if it was the fertility drug.
But, now, that is all BS and his suspension is likely and almost certainly deserved. This is very disappointing.
The guy blaming Gettleman and Shurmur for a decade of bad drafts and roster decisions.
Yeah, I should go root for the Jets because I dont have my pom poms out kissing the asses of two guys whose resume does not deserve any benefit of the doubt. I have no problem with letting Collins walk. This GM gave Beckham a contract extension and then traded him 1 year later. The Giants tried selling everyone on having a window to win last year and they could not have been more wrong.
Gettleman acts like he has Some great track record. He doesnt deserve any benefit of the doubt at this point, same with Shurmur. The culture is toxic around the Giants because they continue to year after year put out a garbage product. Its a talent issue. Most of it isnt Gettlemans fault, but he has not done all that much since hes been here. Continues to believe Eli has something left in the tank when he doesnt. The defense could be an epic train wreck and really doesnt have any franchise pieces to build around on that side of the ball. The talent at defensive end, maybe the most important position on the field defensively is laugh out loud bad.
I am all in on Daniel Jones. I like the pick despite most hating it. But they are making a big mistake keeping Eli around. These last 6 years havemt been even close to all of Eli’s fault, but its just time. Has been for two years. I’m sick of hearing “if you give Eli time he still has something left” as a reason to keep him. You can suit Brett Favre up right now and if you gave him time he could still make some plays. Eli looks mentally shot which is understandable because of the beatings he has taken and physically he just doesnt have it anymore. He’s a total statue. Arm isnt what it used to be consistently. People act like saying these things is a shot at Eli. The guy is 38. There have been many quarterbacks just as good if not better than Eli who have been finished at age 38. He’s had a terrific career with the Giants and we should all be thankful for that, but enough is enough. Turn the team over to Jones now.
Does he lose the actual $ or does it just become unguaranteed?
We would gain some cap space form this right? About 2.5?
Interesting. I was an early buyer of Tate's story.
I may have to re-think this...
It’s going to be interesting I think. I’ve gotten a ton of news flashes that all say something’s like “nfl player suspended for taking fertility drugs”.
Either he going to be made out to be the world’s biggest liar or it’s going to play out in the press as trying to balance a medical impairment to having a family (tugs broadly on heartstrings) with intransigent corporation’s rules on being able to work.
Quote:
In comment 14509756 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
HCG is. Hey we are going to shoot you up with some hormones that will signal your brain to start making its own testosterone again. Did you think maybe that shit would be on the list?
You might think that sounds stupid but try telling that to a husband and wife who are struggling to have children. Sure, he should know better but I’ve had friends who tried for years and they’d do anything to get pregnant. I can 100% guarantee you that his family is more important to him than football is, as it should be.
It was a mistake, doesn’t make him an idiot. Drunk driving would make him an idiot.
The bizarre consistency is that some of the ones unsympathetic towards someone who can’t have children are the same people who seem to be sympathetic to the ones who abuse theirs.
He has two children, one as recently as last year. And even if he didn’t, he has to know what drugs are prohibited. He’s either an idiot, or lying. As a receiver on the wrong side of 30, which do you think is most likely. As for the comments about OBJ, remember that the justification for trading him was that he was a problem. It certainly wasn’t on field performance. But despite being such a gigantic problem I don’t remember him getting suspended or I trouble with the law. Hypocrites.
Typically men use fertility drugs to cycle off exogenous testosterone cycles in order to supress estrogen production. As you come off the testosterone cycle your bodies estrogen:testosterone ratio is out of balance because your nutsack stopped producing testosterone. As the ratio becomes unbalanced men begin to produce man tits because of the estrogen ratio in the body.
So the fertility drug suppresses estrogen production and when you cycle off testosterone you don’t get man tits and other side effects
Open and shut case if it was the fertility drug.
That isn't how HCG works. If anything it raises your estrogen. I can't remember which but it stimulates lh or fsh which in turn tells your nuts to start producing testosterone.
This isn't a guy struggling to have kids because nature isn't lining up, he's getting treatment because his choice to use banned substances makes it hard for him.
The only silver lining is the Giants have a way to get out of the bad contract next year.
Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit
Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit
The thing is the defense is full of shit anyway even if he needed them for the other two. The reason he needs HCG to begin with is because of PED usage.
Maybe Sunday will be a better day for our WR corps...
Otherwise....the defense is BS and he is full of shit
At what point do we call his BS? He already has 2 kids.. you are not desperate enough as a NFL player with 2 kids that you disregard the NFL rules and take banned substance.. this is 100% in him.. not on anyone else..
Birth was Feb 25th. He took the "fertility" treatment just over a month later. Its not really physically possible or advisable until at minimum 2 months after birth.
I thought he was the one who alerted the league to the taking of the drug prior to any test
So disappointing considering we really need to get out of the chute fast this year. WR was probably our thinnest position group going into this thing already. Now this.