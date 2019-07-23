Landon Collins: I'd run over Dave Gettleman

Still butthurt and still talking.
|"I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction and give a nice little thud, a nice little run-over, a quick little ‘Uuhh,’ something like that. I’m going to make it real subtle, you know?”
“I don’t think he’s got the skill level to stay on his feet.”
That’s Collins when asked by Garafolo what he would say if he saw Gettleman on the sidelines before a Giants-Washington Redskins game. He’s actually talking about intentionally running into, and knocking down, a 68-year-old man who nearly died from lymphoma a year ago.
Gettleman was right
I bet he couldn’t cover DG over the middle though.
Collins really can't keep his mouth shut at all - and b/c I live in DC I'll get to hear about him all year long.
This organization has had a bunch of beauties in the post SB era.
All talk. No toughness. Clowns.
Odell Beckham, Landon Collins, Marc Ross, Ben McAdoo, Bobby Hart, Eli Apple, Vernon. Ugh.
I think its a combination of 1) the fact that he really loved being a Giant and 2) some guys like to motivate them selves by having a chip on their shoulder, whether that chip is legitimate or not.
They play a violent game for a living, they don't need to be Winston Churchill
Mark Bavaro said he wanted to take out Buddy Ryan's knees when they played the Eagles because he said Ryan was "an asshole. He's a terrible person".
2. Which one is Collins covering
3. Throw to that one
4. Profit
I was a fan of his and wanted him back. He shows heart on the field, but a lack of it off the field.
It’s remarkable how much they’re both acting like bitter ex-girlfriends about it
They follow the money
I think that’s an overrated concept. Free agents want the following, in order:
1. To get paid
2. To get paid
3. To win
4. Off the field earnings opportunities
Turning this team into a winner will have more to do with attracting free agents than a GM who will be bros with them
...and totally out of place, but one thing seems pretty clear: Gettleman has pissed off a few players in his day.
My question is:
Is he on the high end; low end or about average for GMs getting shit upon by ex-players?
I don't care which end he's on. So far its looking more and more like he made the right decision and I'm glad that he isn't afraid to do whats right even if it means pissing off these guys.
If he wanted to stay in NY so badly, he could have negotiated and not made it all about the money. I am sure there was a price just south of what the Redskins paid where DG would have kept him.
Holy crap not this nonsense again. First, just what has gone on that would affect other FSs? Second, like with the TC stuff, we've sen this is nonsense. FA follow the money and the NYG are always a desirable FA destination.
I'm glad Gettleman is getting rid of the assholes that make rooting for them hard to do.
But also, I've never seen a group of guys so bitter toward their old GM. This happened to an extent in Carolina too.
It's got to say something about Gettleman too.
1000000%
Setting aside my personal thoughts on DG so far, the post superbowl era of Giants football has featured some of the most unlikeable players and teams I can remember. Large reason they've been so awful since 2013 is some of these personalities and high self regard they they held themselves in..
All DG did was NOT pay him. DG didnt tag him because Collins was quoted 78x saying he didnt want to be tagged.
I wish we would stop making LDC and OBJ threads, they are both selfish immature ass clowns.
That he's good at identifying individuals who screw your locker room and team chemistry up?
Also not surprisingly, they are the same guys who like to rag on Gettleman whenever possible.
It is really amazing how much blabbing OBJ and Collins are putting out about their former team.
I mean WTF?
They've been gone for months now; they are now both paid a shit-load of dollars; and it's like WHY are they still yapping.
It's really too much.
Why not just STFU and play the game? I guess that's asking too much.
If it means that diva FAs don't want to play for the Giants that's fine by me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Dy2fo6E_pI
and tuck in those pajamas...
Collins got paid like a Top 3 safety and didn't want to play on the tag. Why is there such an uproar about players hating Getty and the Giants possibly suffering next year for it?
Because he didn't want to overpay for a guy they assessed was not worth Top 5 money? If this was Bellichick cutting LC, nobody would have batted an eyelash.
I agree and apparently the only thing that would've made Collins happy was to get that type of contract from DG and remain a Giant.
Anything less and he feels like some major injustice was done to him when in fact DG did him a favor by making him available to cash in.
With Lord Helmet as manager
Plays like this loom larger and larger every time this Washington football player does an interview.
NYG 26- NE 24 1:47 4th qtr
As for wanting to hit a 68 year old man fighting cancer because he didn't pay him millions of dollars? That is all you need to know about Landon Collins as a man.
“I’m ready to put it all behind me. I think everybody has moved on,” Beckham said Tuesday. “I’ve moved on. They’ve moved on. It’s just time. This is where I’m at. I’m a Cleveland Brown now. This is my team.”
Link
GMs are usually doing a good job if players are pissed. Steve Smith was another right move.
I have been critical of Gettleman but I don't think I have been over the top in my language doing so.
I don't know enough about your posts personally. There are a bunch of others though.
Why “Giants fans” in quotes? People who criticize the team, a player or the front office aren’t really fans?
The boat trip was no big deal and had no effect on the outcome of his personal performance or the outcome of the game.
That Dave Gettleman is just a crusty old man who denies analytics, references God, has no idea how the modern NFL works and negatively impacts the Giants chances of signing Free Agents.
That Eli "benched himself"
Those are just a few narratives thrown around by the type of people I'm referencing.
I usually give GMs a 2 year honeymoon.
So people who don’t see things your way are not real fans? If I think Beckham played like shit in the playoff game but it had nothing to do with the boat trip, I am not a real fan?
Maybe you should stick to the mantra of attacking what is said and not who said it, because it comes across as really immature.
People in the media tend to be cheap shot artists. When they sense someone is down that join the crowd in dumping on him/her.
Dude got paid in the off-season. Giants let him walk as a FA, no franchise tag, nothing to "hinder" his ability to go out and get as much money as possible.
Yikes - Collins is a dipshit, good thing he's gone.
Gettleman’s nickname should be Cactus, he’s a bit of a prickly pear. Reportedly snapped at subordinates who called him by his first name instead of Mr. Gettleman and you can tell from his dealings with the media that he doesn’t suffer questions he dislikes gladly. Probably these veterans who are not offered contracts, cut or traded abruptly without the respect they believe they deserve from years of service are going to be angry.
What a crock. He let him go away for more money and was very polite in talking about him afterwards. What "respect" are you blathering about?
Collins is just building confidence on surviving hits.
I notice he still doesn't mention wrapping up. Good for us.
Gettleman s Ian words in a presser were, “Last year at this time I was battling for my life”. so not sure your assessment is accurate
Lol here we go again with this
Liky it is a positive move in the recruitment of FAs.
And the same with the garbage spewing from OBJ
I am glad these ass clowns are off this team.
And I wish them nothing but the worst.
Glad we have you around to call-out those type of people. Do you think they use quotations like that because it should be easy to identify them...
1. Engram and Barkley on the field at the same time
2. Which one is Collins covering
3. Throw to that one
4. Profit
1000000%
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..
They follow the money
Well some free agents don't.. others pick between 2 places that pretty much offer the same salary.. we will be in the boat with other bad teams hoping the players we want will come here simply because we paid them the most money..
It may not be the worst thing but it does matter.. also Collins was never a Diva while he was here.. he wasn't perfect but BBI makes him seem like he was some scrub backup..
Also as a GM you don't have to be loved by the players.. just don't be such a douche that players go out of their way to say bad things about you.. This isn't DG's first time getting bashed by players either..
I guess it makes sense they both hate him, since Gettleman's actions *checks notes* led to both of them getting the biggest contracts of their careers...
is so butthurt. Giants didn't tag him which let him be a UFA. He got a great deal from WSH. He's filthy rich. Doesn't make sense for him to be so angry.
I think its a combination of 1) the fact that he really loved being a Giant and 2) some guys like to motivate them selves by having a chip on their shoulder, whether that chip is legitimate or not.
They play a violent game for a living, they don't need to be Winston Churchill
How many times can use that 'chip'. He was going to be all-world to prove he should have been drafted in the first round.
We don't really know whether or not Collins was a diva. But we do know that he went to the media to talk smack about Eli Apple. Which is a no-no.
OBJ and Collins were me too guys who were part of the problem culture that kept this team in the toilet during the Reese era. They are acting like spoiled toddlers.
"I'm ready to put it all behind me. I think everybody has moved on," Beckham said Tuesday. "I've moved on. They've moved on. It's just time. This is where I'm at. I'm a Cleveland Brown now. This is my team."
That is another reason why BB is a freak of nature. He doesn't let sentimentality get in the way of his decision making.
So in turn these ex players look at DG as the bad guy. He is the one that makes these decisions, I have no personal relationship with him, so fuck him for thinking I'm not worth even sitting down with for negotiations. This is much ado about nothing.
Jesus sweet Christ.
He was laughing with the coaching staff and it wasn't just a couple abrupt handshakes. People were crossing the field to hug him and spend a couple minutes talking.
That's a hated man??
Actually he is becoming the epitome of a me first guy.
Yup. Just like when no free agents came here because of Tom Coughlin.
Damn you, John Mara!
Yeah great. Then why did you do defend him for the for 100 me interviews he did that shit on the Giants.... cause you were certainly defending him then.
Link?
oh the blasphemy!!!
I don't recall sounding in strongly after the Lil Wayne interview.I vaguely remember making fun of Lil Wayne and perhaps made a point how the O did open up afterwards. There definitely was no strong defense there.
Not sure what other interviews you are referring to where he addressed the Giants negatively.
I didn't see it.. if thats the case then good.. because I am sure a big part of our plan is FA coming up this year.. and it really shouldn't be an approach that we will sign players only because we are the highest bidder..
Jesus Christ
can't be a poor man's clone of Radar if you don't defend Odell!!
when you invent as many facts as you do, its a simple and easy retort.
Jesus Christ
No but decisions are made for more than just money.. just look at the other team playing in NYC.. they have to overpay and they still can't get their guy.. having a bad rep with players and having a losing culture doesn't bode well in FA..
actually buy into the Asshole Tax idea?
There's two parts to this that have to be considered separately. I think that the premise is wrong in both cases, but whatever..
Does DG have a bad rep with players? We have two *former* players who are bitter at least in part because they are no longer part of DG's team. Haven't heard anything from current players or those who left willingly.
Will FA's eschew money based on a DG"s rep? No evidence of that so far. And very little evidence to support players eschewing a big contract based on a GM's personality in general. NE seems to get FA's, TC got FA's, Carolina (I assume) got FA's during DG's tenure there...
If Collins were to actually try that, I would advise Gettleman press charges for premeditated assault.
It underscores the culture problem that was rife within the locker room that DG referred to on numerous occasions. Even many of the better players were just the wrong people to build a winning program around. This includes JPP, OBJ and LC.
It underscores the culture problem that was rife within the locker room that DG referred to on numerous occasions. Even many of the better players were just the wrong people to build a winning program around. This includes JPP, OBJ and LC.
And Vernon and Snacks.