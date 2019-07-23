Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Landon Collins: I'd run over Dave Gettleman

LawrenceTaylor56 : 9:57 am
Still butthurt and still talking.

Quote:
"I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction and give a nice little thud, a nice little run-over, a quick little ‘Uuhh,’ something like that. I’m going to make it real subtle, you know?”

“I don’t think he’s got the skill level to stay on his feet.”


That’s Collins when asked by Garafolo what he would say if he saw Gettleman on the sidelines before a Giants-Washington Redskins game. He’s actually talking about intentionally running into, and knocking down, a 68-year-old man who nearly died from lymphoma a year ago.



Gettleman was right - ( New Window )
Absolute clown  
dep026 : 9:59 am : link
Giving a run with OBJ as biggest former giants jackasses.

I bet he couldn’t cover DG over the middle though.
If these guys..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:59 am : link
put as much effort into being Giants while they were here - maybe they'd still be here!!
I think he should be worried more about  
mfsd : 10:00 am : link
Saquon running by him all day long
he got his money. what else does he want?  
GMAN4LIFE : 10:00 am : link
he should get more mad at OBJ since he was the entire team, the entire brand, he was everything
Pathetic  
Jay on the Island : 10:00 am : link
Why is he so upset still? He got his money from the Skins move on. I wonder if the organization is that toxic that he already is regretting his decision to sign there.
Funny what signing  
Harvest Blend : 10:00 am : link
an $84m contract will do to some people.
Really sucks hearing this about Collins  
Jints in Carolina : 10:00 am : link
really sad to see the buffoon he has become.
He is probably planning on getting thrown out of the game  
Jay on the Island : 10:02 am : link
during warmups so he doesn't get embarrassed by Barkley and Engram all game.
Guy came  
TommyWiseau : 10:02 am : link
out and said before free agency that if we franchise tag him he will not sign it. Giants don't franchise him, he gets signed by the Redskins then he comes out and says the Giants didn't even want him and did not even tag him. Uhh did you not just say you would hold out?
Don't understand why Collins  
Metnut : 10:03 am : link
is so butthurt. Giants didn't tag him which let him be a UFA. He got a great deal from WSH. He's filthy rich. Doesn't make sense for him to be so angry.
Julie Ertz's husband  
RobCarpenter : 10:05 am : link
Is going to have a field day against him too.

Collins really can't keep his mouth shut at all - and b/c I live in DC I'll get to hear about him all year long.
I agree that this is now just weird from Collins  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:05 am : link
But don't you think "nearly died" is a bit dramatic? I'm not trying to downplay the severity of what Gettleman endured and survived, and maybe I missed it, but I don't think his prognosis ever reached the point where "nearly died" is accurate.
So I guess now we can chalk him up as one of the cancers  
Jints in Carolina : 10:05 am : link
in the locker room.
Beckham and Collins are showing very clearly that, regardless of what  
Ira : 10:05 am : link
they say, they wanted to stay with the Giants. I'm glad they're both gone.
What a douche...  
Chris684 : 10:06 am : link
It's no wonder this team couldn't bounce back after a couple of bad early losses in 2017.

This organization has had a bunch of beauties in the post SB era.

All talk. No toughness. Clowns.

Odell Beckham, Landon Collins, Marc Ross, Ben McAdoo, Bobby Hart, Eli Apple, Vernon. Ugh.
This is  
Giantophile : 10:06 am : link
a very bizarre quote and somewhat surprising coming from Collins who I always thought was a good dude. So strange that he'd say this, I wonder if there was some kind of context I'm missing?
It shows a big lack of maturity  
rdt288 : 10:07 am : link
Glad he’s gone
Didn't  
Giantophile : 10:08 am : link
realize there was a video in the link. Not out of context, just a really douchey and strange answer. The guy is almost 70 and has cancer, I know he's 'kidding' but you just don't say that stuff.
RE: Don't understand why Collins  
ron mexico : 10:08 am : link
In comment 14511449 Metnut said:
Quote:
is so butthurt. Giants didn't tag him which let him be a UFA. He got a great deal from WSH. He's filthy rich. Doesn't make sense for him to be so angry.


I think its a combination of 1) the fact that he really loved being a Giant and 2) some guys like to motivate them selves by having a chip on their shoulder, whether that chip is legitimate or not.

They play a violent game for a living, they don't need to be Winston Churchill

Collins is obsessed with being an ex-Giant  
Matt in SGS : 10:09 am : link
but to be fair, stuff like this has been said forever. Jim Burt said he wanted to do it to Parcells when he went to the Niners after the Giants failed his physical for his back and Burt thought it was done just to give his job to Erik Howard.

Mark Bavaro said he wanted to take out Buddy Ryan's knees when they played the Eagles because he said Ryan was "an asshole. He's a terrible person".

He'd probably injure his shoulder anyway  
RobCarpenter : 10:10 am : link
.
Redskins Game Plan  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 10:11 am : link
1. Engram and Barkley on the field at the same time

2. Which one is Collins covering

3. Throw to that one

4. Profit
What are the Giants going to do now that they've gotten rid of all  
Brown Recluse : 10:13 am : link
these talented guys?
Who cares?  
Greg from LI : 10:13 am : link
.
Classy.  
Big Blue '56 : 10:16 am : link
Dis a guy who’s battling cancer by “running him over.” You got a contract you probably wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else, you POS.
I'm sure he is just kidding, but why, why go there  
rasbutant : 10:16 am : link
Classless.

I was a fan of his and wanted him back. He shows heart on the field, but a lack of it off the field.
Gettleman has a reputation of making unpopular decisions.  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 10:17 am : link
That’s exactly what he’s doing. Good for him.
I can  
Les in TO : 10:17 am : link
See some sanctions for that threat.
For all the times people  
ryanmkeane : 10:17 am : link
bash Dave Gettleman, they still can't stop talking about him. Pretty odd if you ask me.
RE: Beckham and Collins are showing very clearly that, regardless of what  
mfsd : 10:18 am : link
In comment 14511455 Ira said:
Quote:
they say, they wanted to stay with the Giants. I'm glad they're both gone.


It’s remarkable how much they’re both acting like bitter ex-girlfriends about it
I wonder if he  
Neckbone1333 : 10:20 am : link
would jump in the air to hit him
More importantly for the Giants  
chuckydee9 : 10:20 am : link
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
Big Blue '56 : 10:21 am : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..


They follow the money
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
Harvest Blend : 10:24 am : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..


Pffft.
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
mfsd : 10:24 am : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..


I think that’s an overrated concept. Free agents want the following, in order:

1. To get paid
2. To get paid
3. To win
4. Off the field earnings opportunities

Turning this team into a winner will have more to do with attracting free agents than a GM who will be bros with them
Obviously a stupid-ass remark by Landon Collins...  
M.S. : 10:25 am : link

...and totally out of place, but one thing seems pretty clear: Gettleman has pissed off a few players in his day.

My question is:

Is he on the high end; low end or about average for GMs getting shit upon by ex-players?
RE: Obviously a stupid-ass remark by Landon Collins...  
Brown Recluse : 10:26 am : link
In comment 14511503 M.S. said:
Quote:

...and totally out of place, but one thing seems pretty clear: Gettleman has pissed off a few players in his day.

My question is:

Is he on the high end; low end or about average for GMs getting shit upon by ex-players?


I don't care which end he's on. So far its looking more and more like he made the right decision and I'm glad that he isn't afraid to do whats right even if it means pissing off these guys.
He wants to run over Gettleman for...  
EricJ : 10:27 am : link
not over paying him.

If he wanted to stay in NY so badly, he could have negotiated and not made it all about the money. I am sure there was a price just south of what the Redskins paid where DG would have kept him.
Seems like a lot of players hate Gettleman  
Default : 10:27 am : link
.
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
BillT : 10:28 am : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..

Holy crap not this nonsense again. First, just what has gone on that would affect other FSs? Second, like with the TC stuff, we've sen this is nonsense. FA follow the money and the NYG are always a desirable FA destination.
M.S.  
Gman11 : 10:29 am : link
Gettleman isn't afraid to jettison players that are either past their prime or don't fit into the team's scheme. So, somebody that was let go might get pissed. Being a GM isn't a popularity contest.

I'm glad Gettleman is getting rid of the assholes that make rooting for them hard to do.
Wow, what a Jackass!  
ZogZerg : 10:32 am : link
..
Kind of a low-brow question from Garofolo, no?  
FranknWeezer : 10:33 am : link
Not that the answer was any better.
find these guys have no ability to say  
hitdog42 : 10:35 am : link
"next question" or "no comment" --- so when they get loaded click bait comments, they answer- and it usually doesn't reflect well or show that they have moved on- but the questions are pretty pathetic as well.
...  
christian : 10:36 am : link
Yikes - Collins is a dipshit, good thing he's gone.

But also, I've never seen a group of guys so bitter toward their old GM. This happened to an extent in Carolina too.

It's got to say something about Gettleman too.
Lol  
dep026 : 10:37 am : link
...
RE: So I guess now we can chalk him up as one of the cancers  
DavidinBMNY : 10:38 am : link
In comment 14511454 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
in the locker room.
No doubt in my mind leadership aligned to getting him out of the locker room. He spoke openly about others on the team. He fried Apple in public. Dude can't shut up. These Washington games are going to be popcorn worthy! I can't wait.
RE: Redskins Game Plan  
NYG007 : 10:38 am : link
In comment 14511470 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
1. Engram and Barkley on the field at the same time

2. Which one is Collins covering

3. Throw to that one

4. Profit


1000000%
RE: Kind of a low-brow question from Garofolo, no?  
DavidinBMNY : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14511527 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
Not that the answer was any better.
I am 100% sure Garofolo knew he could bait Collins and Collins delivered.
RE: What a douche...  
lax counsel : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14511456 Chris684 said:
Quote:
It's no wonder this team couldn't bounce back after a couple of bad early losses in 2017.

This organization has had a bunch of beauties in the post SB era.

All talk. No toughness. Clowns.

Odell Beckham, Landon Collins, Marc Ross, Ben McAdoo, Bobby Hart, Eli Apple, Vernon. Ugh.


Setting aside my personal thoughts on DG so far, the post superbowl era of Giants football has featured some of the most unlikeable players and teams I can remember. Large reason they've been so awful since 2013 is some of these personalities and high self regard they they held themselves in..
RE: Obviously a stupid-ass remark by Landon Collins...  
NYG007 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14511503 M.S. said:
Quote:

...and totally out of place, but one thing seems pretty clear: Gettleman has pissed off a few players in his day.

My question is:

Is he on the high end; low end or about average for GMs getting shit upon by ex-players?


All DG did was NOT pay him. DG didnt tag him because Collins was quoted 78x saying he didnt want to be tagged.

I wish we would stop making LDC and OBJ threads, they are both selfish immature ass clowns.
RE: ...  
Bill L : 10:42 am : link
In comment 14511536 christian said:
Quote:
Yikes - Collins is a dipshit, good thing he's gone.

But also, I've never seen a group of guys so bitter toward their old GM. This happened to an extent in Carolina too.

It's got to say something about Gettleman too.

That he's good at identifying individuals who screw your locker room and team chemistry up?
I guess it’s too much to ask that these guys act like ...  
Crispino : 10:43 am : link
professionals who understand that the sport is a business. The lack of maturity is just so glaring. Grow up and shut up.
I’m all for these guys speaking their minds  
UConn4523 : 10:45 am : link
but Collins seems in a worse spot than Beckham. It’s fucking strange how much he still cares. He got paid more than he’s worth and gets to play his now rival twice per year. You’d think that would be good enough.
Not surprisingly..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:46 am : link
a couple of guys don'tr mind that Collins said these things. Just putting a chip on his shoulder!!

Also not surprisingly, they are the same guys who like to rag on Gettleman whenever possible.
RE: RE: Obviously a stupid-ass remark by Landon Collins...  
M.S. : 10:46 am : link
In comment 14511545 NYG007 said:
Quote:
In comment 14511503 M.S. said:


Quote:



...and totally out of place, but one thing seems pretty clear: Gettleman has pissed off a few players in his day.

My question is:

Is he on the high end; low end or about average for GMs getting shit upon by ex-players?



All DG did was NOT pay him. DG didnt tag him because Collins was quoted 78x saying he didnt want to be tagged.

I wish we would stop making LDC and OBJ threads, they are both selfish immature ass clowns.


It is really amazing how much blabbing OBJ and Collins are putting out about their former team.

I mean WTF?

They've been gone for months now; they are now both paid a shit-load of dollars; and it's like WHY are they still yapping.

It's really too much.

Why not just STFU and play the game? I guess that's asking too much.
please keep talking. you are making me look good.  
GMAN4LIFE : 10:46 am : link
- DG
RE: ...  
Les in TO : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14511536 christian said:
Quote:
Yikes - Collins is a dipshit, good thing he's gone.

But also, I've never seen a group of guys so bitter toward their old GM. This happened to an extent in Carolina too.

It's got to say something about Gettleman too.
Gettleman’s nickname should be Cactus, he’s a bit of a prickly pear. Reportedly snapped at subordinates who called him by his first name instead of Mr. Gettleman and you can tell from his dealings with the media that he doesn’t suffer questions he dislikes gladly. Probably these veterans who are not offered contracts, cut or traded abruptly without the respect they believe they deserve from years of service are going to be angry.
Hard  
PaulN : 10:50 am : link
To understand Collins, he played with the Giants, and off of that, got a huge contract. These players are overgrown fucking babies.
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
RobCarpenter : 10:50 am : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..


If it means that diva FAs don't want to play for the Giants that's fine by me.
Collins can't say that about our General Manager!  
Jimmy Googs : 10:53 am : link
Only we can say that about our GM.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Dy2fo6E_pI


and tuck in those pajamas...
Apparently Collins wanted to stay in NY  
GeofromNJ : 10:54 am : link
Why else would he want to run over Gettleman? He got a terrific contract from Wash.
Like other have said  
gmen9892 : 10:58 am : link
I fail to see what Getty did wrong here? He assessed that Collins wasn't worth Top 3-5 Safety money based on their scouting.

Collins got paid like a Top 3 safety and didn't want to play on the tag. Why is there such an uproar about players hating Getty and the Giants possibly suffering next year for it?

Because he didn't want to overpay for a guy they assessed was not worth Top 5 money? If this was Bellichick cutting LC, nobody would have batted an eyelash.
What a  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:01 am : link
loser.
So now  
Joey in VA : 11:01 am : link
We're threatening to injure senior citizens who have battled cancer and it's a little giggle as we say it? Fuck you Landon
RE: Like other have said  
Eman11 : 11:11 am : link
In comment 14511590 gmen9892 said:
Quote:
I fail to see what Getty did wrong here? He assessed that Collins wasn't worth Top 3-5 Safety money based on their scouting.

Collins got paid like a Top 3 safety and didn't want to play on the tag. Why is there such an uproar about players hating Getty and the Giants possibly suffering next year for it?

Because he didn't want to overpay for a guy they assessed was not worth Top 5 money? If this was Bellichick cutting LC, nobody would have batted an eyelash.


I agree and apparently the only thing that would've made Collins happy was to get that type of contract from DG and remain a Giant.

Anything less and he feels like some major injustice was done to him when in fact DG did him a favor by making him available to cash in.
Might be dealing with a tag team here  
ghost718 : 11:12 am : link
Collins and Beckham

With Lord Helmet as manager
Dude.  
NoPeanutz : 11:12 am : link
We'd be on a 4 game winning streak against New England if LC doesn't drop a pass that even Gettleman would have brought down.
Plays like this loom larger and larger every time this Washington football player does an interview.
NYG 26- NE 24 1:47 4th qtr - ( New Window )
If the GIants had signed a free agent  
Mike from Ohio : 11:17 am : link
to the kind of money LC got, and he spent all this time focused on his old team, I'd be getting pretty concerned. How is his agent not in his ear saying the answer to every question about the Giants should be "I enjoyed my time there but now I am happy to be a Redskin."

As for wanting to hit a 68 year old man fighting cancer because he didn't pay him millions of dollars? That is all you need to know about Landon Collins as a man.
This guys is officially a piece of shit.  
Geomon : 11:18 am : link
I don't care if he was joking or not. That's a threat of physical assault.
.  
arcarsenal : 11:22 am : link
Classy.
Classless  
TheMick7 : 11:23 am : link
Was All pro for one year,a liability in pass coverage the rest.The fact that he would take such a low road is just sickening.Yeah,hit a 68 year old man who is recovering from cancer!Trash & DG took it out & left it on Washington's doorstep where it belongs!
In defense of Odell  
ron mexico : 11:29 am : link
I believe the GQ interview was done back in May and this is his latest quote on the Giants

“I’m ready to put it all behind me. I think everybody has moved on,” Beckham said Tuesday. “I’ve moved on. They’ve moved on. It’s just time. This is where I’m at. I’m a Cleveland Brown now. This is my team.”
Link - ( New Window )
Landon:  
mrvax : 11:33 am : link
Stuff a sock in it.
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
djstat : 11:36 am : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..
Why? Collins made it clear he didn't want to be franchised, so he was not franchised. If DG made the decision to not offer Collins a contract what is wrong with that?
Not all...but it's easy to see a trend  
Chris684 : 12:01 pm : link
that the majority of those "Giants fans" who stick their necks out for Collins and Beckham both when they were here and especially now in the aftermath, are predominantly the same ones who never miss an opportunity to trash Manning and Gettleman.
Good... good...  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:04 pm : link
Let the butthurt flow through you.

GMs are usually doing a good job if players are pissed. Steve Smith was another right move.
If you are referring to me  
ron mexico : 12:06 pm : link
I challenge you to find one post where I "trash" Eli.

I have been critical of Gettleman but I don't think I have been over the top in my language doing so.



The act of moving and working in the  
chiro56 : 12:10 pm : link
Washington area completely rewires people’s brains where they lose the ability to think clearly and lose the ability to consider people other then themselves.
RE: If you are referring to me  
Chris684 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 14511691 ron mexico said:
Quote:
I challenge you to find one post where I "trash" Eli.

I have been critical of Gettleman but I don't think I have been over the top in my language doing so.


I don't know enough about your posts personally. There are a bunch of others though.
RE: Not all...but it's easy to see a trend  
Mike from Ohio : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 14511679 Chris684 said:
Quote:
that the majority of those "Giants fans" who stick their necks out for Collins and Beckham both when they were here and especially now in the aftermath, are predominantly the same ones who never miss an opportunity to trash Manning and Gettleman.


Why “Giants fans” in quotes? People who criticize the team, a player or the front office aren’t really fans?
It's in quotes because the people I'm referencing live in a bizarro  
Chris684 : 12:17 pm : link
world where Eli Manning gets Odell Beckham, and other receivers, "hurt" by his bad passes.

The boat trip was no big deal and had no effect on the outcome of his personal performance or the outcome of the game.

That Dave Gettleman is just a crusty old man who denies analytics, references God, has no idea how the modern NFL works and negatively impacts the Giants chances of signing Free Agents.

That Eli "benched himself"

Those are just a few narratives thrown around by the type of people I'm referencing.
All Gettleman...  
bw in dc : 12:17 pm : link
would have to is run a pass pattern and Collins would miss him...
I don't get the DG hate  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 12:19 pm : link
On bbi and media/ESPN. Never seen a 1st year GM attacked like DG.

I usually give GMs a 2 year honeymoon.
RE: It's in quotes because the people I'm referencing live in a bizarro  
Mike from Ohio : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 14511709 Chris684 said:
Quote:
world where Eli Manning gets Odell Beckham, and other receivers, "hurt" by his bad passes.

The boat trip was no big deal and had no effect on the outcome of his personal performance or the outcome of the game.

That Dave Gettleman is just a crusty old man who denies analytics, references God, has no idea how the modern NFL works and negatively impacts the Giants chances of signing Free Agents.

That Eli "benched himself"

Those are just a few narratives thrown around by the type of people I'm referencing.


So people who don’t see things your way are not real fans? If I think Beckham played like shit in the playoff game but it had nothing to do with the boat trip, I am not a real fan?

Maybe you should stick to the mantra of attacking what is said and not who said it, because it comes across as really immature.
RE: I don't get the DG hate  
Ira : 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14511711 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
On bbi and media/ESPN. Never seen a 1st year GM attacked like DG.

I usually give GMs a 2 year honeymoon.


People in the media tend to be cheap shot artists. When they sense someone is down that join the crowd in dumping on him/her.
Didn’t some Giants player say that about Parcells?  
Vanzetti : 12:35 pm : link
Back in the day
What would he have said if DG traded him at the  
figgy2989 : 12:43 pm : link
deadline for that 3rd pick. Would he still be chirping?

Dude got paid in the off-season. Giants let him walk as a FA, no franchise tag, nothing to "hinder" his ability to go out and get as much money as possible.

RE: RE: ...  
Bill L : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14511566 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 14511536 christian said:


Quote:


Yikes - Collins is a dipshit, good thing he's gone.

But also, I've never seen a group of guys so bitter toward their old GM. This happened to an extent in Carolina too.

It's got to say something about Gettleman too.

Gettleman’s nickname should be Cactus, he’s a bit of a prickly pear. Reportedly snapped at subordinates who called him by his first name instead of Mr. Gettleman and you can tell from his dealings with the media that he doesn’t suffer questions he dislikes gladly. Probably these veterans who are not offered contracts, cut or traded abruptly without the respect they believe they deserve from years of service are going to be angry.


What a crock. He let him go away for more money and was very polite in talking about him afterwards. What "respect" are you blathering about?
Maybe..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:47 pm : link
Gettleman is the least likely target to reinjure the shoulder??

Collins is just building confidence on surviving hits.

Quote:
give a nice little thud, a nice little run-over, a quick little ‘Uuhh,’


I notice he still doesn't mention wrapping up. Good for us.
RE: I agree that this is now just weird from Collins  
joeinpa : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14511453 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
But don't you think "nearly died" is a bit dramatic? I'm not trying to downplay the severity of what Gettleman endured and survived, and maybe I missed it, but I don't think his prognosis ever reached the point where "nearly died" is accurate.


Gettleman s Ian words in a presser were, “Last year at this time I was battling for my life”. so not sure your assessment is accurate
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
djm : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..


Lol here we go again with this
The Giants cutt ..  
Brown_Hornet : 1:04 pm : link
...one of their immature players loose.

Liky it is a positive move in the recruitment of FAs.
Collins  
Devour the Day : 1:07 pm : link
and a statement like that is all you need to read and figure out why he is not here. Good riddance.

And the same with the garbage spewing from OBJ

I am glad these ass clowns are off this team.
And I wish them nothing but the worst.
RE: It's in quotes because the people I'm referencing live in a bizarro  
Jimmy Googs : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 14511709 Chris684 said:
Quote:
world where Eli Manning gets Odell Beckham, and other receivers, "hurt" by his bad passes.

The boat trip was no big deal and had no effect on the outcome of his personal performance or the outcome of the game.

That Dave Gettleman is just a crusty old man who denies analytics, references God, has no idea how the modern NFL works and negatively impacts the Giants chances of signing Free Agents.

That Eli "benched himself"

Those are just a few narratives thrown around by the type of people I'm referencing.


Glad we have you around to call-out those type of people. Do you think they use quotations like that because it should be easy to identify them...
I now Hit the MUTE button  
5BowlsSoon : 1:18 pm : link
Whenever I see or hear X Giants bellyaching. I am so sick of all of them. Go Giants....
First off  
Earl the goat : 1:19 pm : link
Garafolo is an idiot for asking the question and DG was right on not signing him. Definitely needed to change the culture and it started with not resigning Collins and ridding the team of OBJ
Has  
mittenedman : 1:31 pm : link
he made a play since 2016?
RE: RE: Redskins Game Plan  
HomerJones45 : 1:33 pm : link
In comment 14511541 NYG007 said:
Quote:
In comment 14511470 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


1. Engram and Barkley on the field at the same time

2. Which one is Collins covering

3. Throw to that one

4. Profit



1000000%
And you same people were slobbering Collins' knob while he was here. Here's your answer; double Barkley and who gives a shit about any of the other receivers. None will merit anything other than single coverage.
RE: RE: More importantly for the Giants  
chuckydee9 : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 14511494 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..



They follow the money


Well some free agents don't.. others pick between 2 places that pretty much offer the same salary.. we will be in the boat with other bad teams hoping the players we want will come here simply because we paid them the most money..
It may not be the worst thing but it does matter.. also Collins was never a Diva while he was here.. he wasn't perfect but BBI makes him seem like he was some scrub backup..

Also as a GM you don't have to be loved by the players.. just don't be such a douche that players go out of their way to say bad things about you.. This isn't DG's first time getting bashed by players either..
hanging around with the  
SirYesSir : 1:45 pm : link
president of the local I-Hate-Gettleman chapter Josh Norman is really stirring Collins up.

I guess it makes sense they both hate him, since Gettleman's actions *checks notes* led to both of them getting the biggest contracts of their careers...
RE: RE: Don't understand why Collins  
Jay in Toronto : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14511464 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14511449 Metnut said:


Quote:


is so butthurt. Giants didn't tag him which let him be a UFA. He got a great deal from WSH. He's filthy rich. Doesn't make sense for him to be so angry.



I think its a combination of 1) the fact that he really loved being a Giant and 2) some guys like to motivate them selves by having a chip on their shoulder, whether that chip is legitimate or not.

They play a violent game for a living, they don't need to be Winston Churchill


How many times can use that 'chip'. He was going to be all-world to prove he should have been drafted in the first round.
Good riddance  
oreojenkins : 1:58 pm : link
I can't imagine defending Collins or Beckham after the things they've said this offseason. It makes sense now why DG dropped these career losers.
RE: RE: RE: More importantly for the Giants  
RobCarpenter : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 14511859 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 14511494 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:


Quote:


This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..



They follow the money

Well some free agents don't.. others pick between 2 places that pretty much offer the same salary.. we will be in the boat with other bad teams hoping the players we want will come here simply because we paid them the most money..
It may not be the worst thing but it does matter.. also Collins was never a Diva while he was here.. he wasn't perfect but BBI makes him seem like he was some scrub backup..

Also as a GM you don't have to be loved by the players.. just don't be such a douche that players go out of their way to say bad things about you.. This isn't DG's first time getting bashed by players either..


We don't really know whether or not Collins was a diva. But we do know that he went to the media to talk smack about Eli Apple. Which is a no-no.

OBJ and Collins were me too guys who were part of the problem culture that kept this team in the toilet during the Reese era. They are acting like spoiled toddlers.
Getting out of control and absurd.  
Britt in VA : 2:00 pm : link
.
RE: In defense of Odell  
Les in TO : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14511645 ron mexico said:
Quote:
I believe the GQ interview was done back in May and this is his latest quote on the Giants

“I’m ready to put it all behind me. I think everybody has moved on,” Beckham said Tuesday. “I’ve moved on. They’ve moved on. It’s just time. This is where I’m at. I’m a Cleveland Brown now. This is my team.” Link - ( New Window )
What a monster
DG doesn't go out of his way to make relationships with players  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:05 pm : link
like many others do. I for one think this is the right way to approach being a GM. Becoming friends with your players inevitability leads to poor business decisions. Like the coach that doesn't want to look past a players negatives as they age/injuries because of the relationship he has developed with the player.

That is another reason why BB is a freak of nature. He doesn't let sentimentality get in the way of his decision making.

So in turn these ex players look at DG as the bad guy. He is the one that makes these decisions, I have no personal relationship with him, so fuck him for thinking I'm not worth even sitting down with for negotiations. This is much ado about nothing.
What..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:06 pm : link
no references to hora dances today?

Yes Odell  
dep026 : 2:07 pm : link
Is the poster child for how to do an interview and act like a classy ex teammate.

Jesus sweet Christ.
Collins was never a me first guy. He was clearly frustrated with Appl  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:08 pm : link
and took to the media to get something out of him, which is usually a no-no, but some guys will never get it. There isn't much you can do with guys like Flowers and Apple.
Anyone..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:08 pm : link
who went to the Carolina-Giants game last year saw numerous players and Panthers personnel come over an embrace Gettleman before the game.

He was laughing with the coaching staff and it wasn't just a couple abrupt handshakes. People were crossing the field to hug him and spend a couple minutes talking.

That's a hated man??
Just saying he answered the question the right way  
ron mexico : 2:09 pm : link
the most recent time he was asked. Isn't that what everyone here wanted him to do, mature and improve as a person?

RE: Collins was never a me first guy. He was clearly frustrated with Appl  
dep026 : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 14511903 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
and took to the media to get something out of him, which is usually a no-no, but some guys will never get it. There isn't much you can do with guys like Flowers and Apple.


Actually he is becoming the epitome of a me first guy.
RE: More importantly for the Giants  
Klaatu : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 14511491 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
This doesn't bode well for attracting free agents.. Considering we have a ton of call space coming up..


Yup. Just like when no free agents came here because of Tom Coughlin.

Damn you, John Mara!
Is it..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:11 pm : link
the Asshole Tax or the Douchebag Tax and which is more expensive??
RE: Just saying he answered the question the right way  
dep026 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14511906 ron mexico said:
Quote:
the most recent time he was asked. Isn't that what everyone here wanted him to do, mature and improve as a person?


Yeah great. Then why did you do defend him for the for 100 me interviews he did that shit on the Giants.... cause you were certainly defending him then.
You  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:12 pm : link
can't be a poor man's clone of Radar if you don't defend Odell!!
RE: You  
dep026 : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14511915 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
can't be a poor man's clone of Radar if you don't defend Odell!!


Link?
from the GQ article  
ron mexico : 2:18 pm : link
the only point I made that he was indeed a TV draw

oh the blasphemy!!!

I don't recall sounding in strongly after the Lil Wayne interview.I vaguely remember making fun of Lil Wayne and perhaps made a point how the O did open up afterwards. There definitely was no strong defense there.

Not sure what other interviews you are referring to where he addressed the Giants negatively.
If they are mad  
Bubba : 2:26 pm : link
at Gettleman then he must be doing something right.
When Saquon  
Nine-Tails : 2:31 pm : link
Jukes LC out of his shoes and Engram runs circles around him, it will be glorious
RE: Anyone..  
chuckydee9 : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14511904 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
who went to the Carolina-Giants game last year saw numerous players and Panthers personnel come over an embrace Gettleman before the game.

He was laughing with the coaching staff and it wasn't just a couple abrupt handshakes. People were crossing the field to hug him and spend a couple minutes talking.

That's a hated man??


I didn't see it.. if thats the case then good.. because I am sure a big part of our plan is FA coming up this year.. and it really shouldn't be an approach that we will sign players only because we are the highest bidder..
So you..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:40 pm : link
actually buy into the Asshole Tax idea?

Jesus Christ
RE: RE: You  
ron mexico : 2:45 pm : link
In comment 14511917 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14511915 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


can't be a poor man's clone of Radar if you don't defend Odell!!



Link?


when you invent as many facts as you do, its a simple and easy retort.
OBJ and LC are bitchy  
Bill L : 2:45 pm : link
*because* they aren't here. And LC got richer because of it. So, with that regret, I can't see being a NYG as a that big a deterrent.
RE: So you..  
chuckydee9 : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 14511944 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
actually buy into the Asshole Tax idea?

Jesus Christ


No but decisions are made for more than just money.. just look at the other team playing in NYC.. they have to overpay and they still can't get their guy.. having a bad rep with players and having a losing culture doesn't bode well in FA..
Everyone knew OBJ’s ego  
BBelle21 : 2:57 pm : link
was paper thin, but I didn’t realize Landon Collins’s ego was too. It seems a lot of these players loved the idea of being a Giant more then being football players which is what DG is looking for.
He shouldn't worry about trying to 'run over' Gettleman  
90.Cal : 2:57 pm : link
He should worry about 'trying to cover' Engram. Landon knows, like Evan knows, LC got abused regularly in practice by EE.
RE: RE: So you..  
Bill L : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 14511970 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
In comment 14511944 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


actually buy into the Asshole Tax idea?

Jesus Christ



No but decisions are made for more than just money.. just look at the other team playing in NYC.. they have to overpay and they still can't get their guy.. having a bad rep with players and having a losing culture doesn't bode well in FA..


There's two parts to this that have to be considered separately. I think that the premise is wrong in both cases, but whatever..

Does DG have a bad rep with players? We have two *former* players who are bitter at least in part because they are no longer part of DG's team. Haven't heard anything from current players or those who left willingly.

Will FA's eschew money based on a DG"s rep? No evidence of that so far. And very little evidence to support players eschewing a big contract based on a GM's personality in general. NE seems to get FA's, TC got FA's, Carolina (I assume) got FA's during DG's tenure there...
Yep, real subtle  
Bramton1 : 3:07 pm : link
Especially when you announce it on TV.

If Collins were to actually try that, I would advise Gettleman press charges for premeditated assault.
Landon Collins 14M AAV contract is ludicrous  
guineaT : 3:34 pm : link
He should be sending DG care packages weekly in thanks. Not making stupid, classless and unprofessional remarks of this sort.

It underscores the culture problem that was rife within the locker room that DG referred to on numerous occasions. Even many of the better players were just the wrong people to build a winning program around. This includes JPP, OBJ and LC.
what a clown  
Paulie Walnuts : 3:51 pm : link
I was so happy we drafted him too...
RE: Landon Collins 14M AAV contract is ludicrous  
RobCarpenter : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14512030 guineaT said:
Quote:
He should be sending DG care packages weekly in thanks. Not making stupid, classless and unprofessional remarks of this sort.

It underscores the culture problem that was rife within the locker room that DG referred to on numerous occasions. Even many of the better players were just the wrong people to build a winning program around. This includes JPP, OBJ and LC.


And Vernon and Snacks.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions