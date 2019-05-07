Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Your favorite Giant who isn't in Canton?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7/29/2019 10:12 pm
I'm torn between Toomer & Tuck. Both of them were integral members of the '07 team & , in Tuck's case, the '11 team as well. I believe both signed 1 day contracts to retire as Giants.

Who is yours?
Smith and Doleman came a few years later, but certainly  
Big Blue '56 : 7/30/2019 8:13 am : link
in the discussion. LM was better than Dent, imo..Dexter Manley for a time as well
Simms/Bavaro  
TheMick7 : 7/30/2019 8:14 am : link
And,George Young  
TheMick7 : 7/30/2019 8:15 am : link
RE: Carl Banks  
MattinKY : 7/30/2019 8:15 am : link
In comment 14512396 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
He should be in

I agree, Carl Banks should be in with Harry Carson and Larry.
Carl Banks  
mfsd : 7/30/2019 8:30 am : link
Brandon Jacobs a close second. Changed the attitude of the offense when we drafted him.
Simms,  
Giant John : 7/30/2019 8:31 am : link
Navarro and YAT.
Damn spell check.  
Giant John : 7/30/2019 8:32 am : link
Bravado. Not Navarro.
I give up.  
Giant John : 7/30/2019 8:32 am : link
You know who I mean.
Still love me Amani Toomer  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 7/30/2019 8:35 am : link
RE: Definitely Simms...  
gmenatlarge : 7/30/2019 8:45 am : link
In comment 14512416 bw in dc said:
Quote:
If the most overrated QB in NFL history is in - Joe Namath - than Simms needs to be as a fellow NY QB...


That is total nonsense about Namath, a great QB who changed the game.
RE: Simms  
yatqb : 7/30/2019 8:52 am : link
In comment 14512510 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
And if SF had drafted him he’d be a HOF QB for sure.


+1
The people who say that Namath shouldn't be in the HOF...  
rmc3981 : 7/30/2019 8:58 am : link
Never saw him play. A tremendous talent who played in a league that the current game pales badly in comparison to. People that never saw him play, look at statistics and make their opinion. It's nonsense. The passing game was completely different back then. The only QB who played in Namath's era that was better was Lenny Dawson. Both great QB's.
RE: RE: Simms  
x meadowlander : 7/30/2019 9:06 am : link
In comment 14512564 yatqb said:
Quote:
In comment 14512510 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


And if SF had drafted him he’d be a HOF QB for sure.



+1
THIS. ABSOLUTELY THIS.

SACKS BY YEAR, 1979-1990:

SIMMS:39, 36, 38, 3(inj), 55!, 52!, 45, 35, 53, 40, 20
Montana: 0(Rookie), 15, 26, 20, 33, 22, 35, 12, 22, 34, 33, 29

Montana had Rice and Taylor. Phil had a revolving door of backup quality players in starting roles at WR.

Mo Carthon  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 7/30/2019 9:10 am : link
Is my favorite Giant.
Charlie Conerly by far, and Jimmy Patton second.  
Elisha10 : 7/30/2019 9:25 am : link
Amazing that Conerly was only mentioned once so far and Patton not at all. Conerly is the best player in NFL history who is not in Canton, even ESPN said so a few years ago. He is the only QB in NFL history who won a championship and an MVP who is not in the HOF. His stats are better than some QBs of his era and in some categories better than modern QBs, he had more career TD passes than Troy Aikman. He also played great in the 3 championship games that he played in. It is utterly ridiculous that he is not in the HOF as well as Jimmy Patton who was a 5 time pro bowler and 5 time first team all pro. I also wish that Phil Simms was in, but I can't make as great of a case for him based on the other QBs of his era.
RE: Charlie Conerly by far, and Jimmy Patton second.  
joeinpa : 7/30/2019 9:27 am : link
In comment 14512592 Elisha10 said:
Quote:
Amazing that Conerly was only mentioned once so far and Patton not at all. Conerly is the best player in NFL history who is not in Canton, even ESPN said so a few years ago. He is the only QB in NFL history who won a championship and an MVP who is not in the HOF. His stats are better than some QBs of his era and in some categories better than modern QBs, he had more career TD passes than Troy Aikman. He also played great in the 3 championship games that he played in. It is utterly ridiculous that he is not in the HOF as well as Jimmy Patton who was a 5 time pro bowler and 5 time first team all pro. I also wish that Phil Simms was in, but I can't make as great of a case for him based on the other QBs of his era.


Really good pt about Conerly. He was a great athlete
John Mendenhall, Rob Carpenter,  
Beezer : 7/30/2019 9:28 am : link
Mark Bavaro, Gary Reasons, Brad VP, Phil Simms, Phil McConkey.
Simms  
Bleedin Blue : 7/30/2019 9:33 am : link
Bavaria, Banks, Martin and Marshall!
I could never pick just one.  
Johnny5 : 7/30/2019 9:33 am : link
There are way too many. No way in hell to be able to pick Some examples (Besides the most obvious ones):

1) Charles Way
2) Ahmad Bradshaw
3) Jesse Armstead (OK an obvious one)
4) Antonio Pierce
5) Carl Banks (OK another obvious one)
6) Kerry Collins
7) BJac
8) Tiki
9) And on and on and on and on and...
Simms & Bavaro  
Daniel in Kentucky : 7/30/2019 9:33 am : link
Effin autocorrect!  
Bleedin Blue : 7/30/2019 9:33 am : link
Bavaro!!!
Johnny5  
Daniel in Kentucky : 7/30/2019 9:38 am : link
Seriously?

This the hall of fame.
Not the hall of players I liked .
RE: Johnny5  
crick n NC : 7/30/2019 9:42 am : link
In comment 14512616 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
Seriously?

This the hall of fame.
Not the hall of players I liked .


Thread says favorite giant NOT in canton. The thread title didn't include any requirements other than, giant, favorite, not in canton.

Relax
Phil Simms  
Rudy5757 : 7/30/2019 9:46 am : link
I think he was a better player than Eli. Its hard to compare players in different Era's because the game was so much more violent when Simms played. Very rare to see a QB get absolutely crushed these days. Bavaro obviously. Armstead was a stud. Marshall. Charles Way was one of the best until he got hurt.

We didn't have a lot of studs on O, more lunch pail types. Tiki had HOF type numbers for a short period. It's funny how he hates Coughlin but his best years were with Coughlin and the only reason why he is mentioned.
RE: Johnny5  
Johnny5 : 7/30/2019 9:47 am : link
In comment 14512616 Daniel in Kentucky said:
Quote:
Seriously?

This the hall of fame.
Not the hall of players I liked .

Hmm. Did I not follow the rules of the OP?
At Least Three I Can Think Of Quickly  
Trainmaster : 7/30/2019 9:52 am : link
#1 Bavaro
#2 Banks
#3 Simms
RE: RE: RE: Simms  
RobCarpenter : 7/30/2019 9:56 am : link
In comment 14512575 x meadowlander said:
Quote:
In comment 14512564 yatqb said:


Quote:


In comment 14512510 RobCarpenter said:


Quote:


And if SF had drafted him he’d be a HOF QB for sure.



+1

THIS. ABSOLUTELY THIS.

SACKS BY YEAR, 1979-1990:

SIMMS:39, 36, 38, 3(inj), 55!, 52!, 45, 35, 53, 40, 20
Montana: 0(Rookie), 15, 26, 20, 33, 22, 35, 12, 22, 34, 33, 29

Montana had Rice and Taylor. Phil had a revolving door of backup quality players in starting roles at WR.


Montana had Bill Walsh and Simms had Bill Parcells. That's the major difference.

In Simms' book, he talks about when throwing with Walsh how specific Walsh was in his directions on how to throw the ball. I can't remember the exact quote but it's something to the effect of "no one had ever coached me like that".

Parcells was always a defense first coach.
Phil Simms  
johnnyb : 7/30/2019 10:06 am : link
without a doubt.

Mark Bavaro a close second.
Marshall and Banks  
DCGMan : 7/30/2019 10:23 am : link
RE: RE: Definitely Simms...  
bw in dc : 7/30/2019 10:25 am : link
In comment 14512560 gmenatlarge said:
Quote:
In comment 14512416 bw in dc said:


Quote:


If the most overrated QB in NFL history is in - Joe Namath - than Simms needs to be as a fellow NY QB...



That is total nonsense about Namath, a great QB who changed the game.


Go look at his numbers. I understand it was a different era where the game was considerably more physical, but tell me which years he had were HoF worthy? He only had 2 seasons out of 12 where he had more TDs than INTs. He led the league in INTs 4X, a third of his career.

Namath's talent was indeed prolific. But his production was not.
My top 5 favorite Giants (not HOFers)  
90.Cal : 7/30/2019 10:28 am : link
Jason Sehorn
Jessie Armstead
Tiki Barber
Osi Umenyiora
Hakeem Nicks

Lot of good names mentioned here.  
Mad Mike : 7/30/2019 10:49 am : link
For me, picking one it's Bavaro with a bullet. Doesn't hurt that that one play *really* stands out as an all-time favorite moment, but beyond that, in general I just loved watching him play.
Understanding that this question does not imply I think my choice  
12aob : 7/30/2019 11:15 am : link
should be in HOF, I’ll go with Steve Smith. I just loved how he evolved through his rookie year, culminating in some great plays in SB XLII. He was tough, dependable and had a great football IQ. Would have loved to see what he could have done in a healthy career
I assume Eli or Saquon don't qualify  
Anakim : 7/30/2019 11:16 am : link
I'm going with Shockey and Michael Barrow
I'm another guy for  
NDMedics : 7/30/2019 11:16 am : link
Phil Simms.
Bob Tucker  
Bubba : 7/30/2019 11:17 am : link
Brad Van Pelt
A lot of really good NFL players  
JonC : 7/30/2019 11:47 am : link
which highlights the high bar for the NFL HoF, which is for greatness, not for very goodness.
RE: Still love me Amani Toomer  
mfsd : 7/30/2019 11:51 am : link
In comment 14512555 Bold Ruler said:
Quote:
no jewelz. Just regular.


I think you misspelled Tommer. Agreed, great player. And nobody could bend over the counter comparing specs like him
.  
arcarsenal : 7/30/2019 11:53 am : link
All of the obvious guys were already named... I'll throw Ike Hilliard in there. The injuries kind of robbed him of what he maybe could have been, but I always just really liked him. He always had that wiggle in space with the ball and a knack for making guys miss.
The Tiki Missile....  
rnargi : 7/30/2019 12:11 pm : link
...Armstead, Bavaro, Simms, Toomer
Favorite...tough  
Thegratefulhead : 7/30/2019 1:19 pm : link
Is different than most appreciated.

Fucking Jacobs. Loved the emotional tone he set. Favorite, what he did to Woodson made me erupt, I could have run through a wall after seeing that, sure the team felt it more on the sidelines.

Marshall--Hit on Montana made me lose my shit, I think I started speaking in tongues.

Simms...Ronnie Lot facemask to facemask...All balls.

Banks...most dependable Giant ever.

Bavaro. Bavaro drags Ronnie lot for a ride. Best friend and I pretended we were Simms and Bavaro almost every day practicing after school. Simms(me)
Jack Stroud and Jimmy Patton are both overdue  
carpoon : 7/30/2019 3:23 pm : link
to enter the HOF. I feel that Simms and Conerly should also be in there, but I don't like their chances.
Three way tie  
arniefez : 7/30/2019 3:27 pm : link
Simms - Bavaro - Banks. All of them were HOF players.
RE: Favorite...tough  
mfsd : 7/30/2019 3:33 pm : link
In comment 14512936 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Is different than most appreciated.

Fucking Jacobs. Loved the emotional tone he set. Favorite, what he did to Woodson made me erupt, I could have run through a wall after seeing that, sure the team felt it more on the sidelines.

Marshall--Hit on Montana made me lose my shit, I think I started speaking in tongues.

Simms...Ronnie Lot facemask to facemask...All balls.

Banks...most dependable Giant ever.

Bavaro. Bavaro drags Ronnie lot for a ride. Best friend and I pretended we were Simms and Bavaro almost every day practicing after school. Simms(me)


Great list and summary. And the one other thing I’ll always love about Jacobs - he’s the one guy we all know hated the Cowboys as much as we all do
RE: Carl Banks  
short lease : 7/30/2019 3:46 pm : link
In comment 14512396 JoeFootball said:
Quote:
He should be in


My vote also. Carl Banks.
Rodney Hampton  
Bluenatic : 7/30/2019 4:02 pm : link
Mark Bavaro.  
Klaatu : 7/30/2019 4:53 pm : link
He's my favorite Giant, period.
my list  
Simms : 7/30/2019 6:27 pm : link
Simms
Tuck
Carpenter (heartstring)
Fail on first one  
crick n NC : 7/30/2019 6:43 pm : link
