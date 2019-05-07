Your favorite Giant who isn't in Canton?

Never saw him play. A tremendous talent who played in a league that the current game pales badly in comparison to. People that never saw him play, look at statistics and make their opinion. It's nonsense. The passing game was completely different back then. The only QB who played in Namath's era that was better was Lenny Dawson. Both great QB's.
Amazing that Conerly was only mentioned once so far and Patton not at all. Conerly is the best player in NFL history who is not in Canton, even ESPN said so a few years ago. He is the only QB in NFL history who won a championship and an MVP who is not in the HOF. His stats are better than some QBs of his era and in some categories better than modern QBs, he had more career TD passes than Troy Aikman. He also played great in the 3 championship games that he played in. It is utterly ridiculous that he is not in the HOF as well as Jimmy Patton who was a 5 time pro bowler and 5 time first team all pro. I also wish that Phil Simms was in, but I can't make as great of a case for him based on the other QBs of his era.
RE: Charlie Conerly by far, and Jimmy Patton second.
Really good pt about Conerly. He was a great athlete
I think he was a better player than Eli. Its hard to compare players in different Era's because the game was so much more violent when Simms played. Very rare to see a QB get absolutely crushed these days. Bavaro obviously. Armstead was a stud. Marshall. Charles Way was one of the best until he got hurt.
We didn't have a lot of studs on O, more lunch pail types. Tiki had HOF type numbers for a short period. It's funny how he hates Coughlin but his best years were with Coughlin and the only reason why he is mentioned.
Montana had Rice and Taylor. Phil had a revolving door of backup quality players in starting roles at WR.
Montana had Bill Walsh and Simms had Bill Parcells. That's the major difference.
In Simms' book, he talks about when throwing with Walsh how specific Walsh was in his directions on how to throw the ball. I can't remember the exact quote but it's something to the effect of "no one had ever coached me like that".
If the most overrated QB in NFL history is in - Joe Namath - than Simms needs to be as a fellow NY QB...
That is total nonsense about Namath, a great QB who changed the game.
Go look at his numbers. I understand it was a different era where the game was considerably more physical, but tell me which years he had were HoF worthy? He only had 2 seasons out of 12 where he had more TDs than INTs. He led the league in INTs 4X, a third of his career.
Namath's talent was indeed prolific. But his production was not.
should be in HOF, I’ll go with Steve Smith. I just loved how he evolved through his rookie year, culminating in some great plays in SB XLII. He was tough, dependable and had a great football IQ. Would have loved to see what he could have done in a healthy career
All of the obvious guys were already named... I'll throw Ike Hilliard in there. The injuries kind of robbed him of what he maybe could have been, but I always just really liked him. He always had that wiggle in space with the ball and a knack for making guys miss.
I agree, Carl Banks should be in with Harry Carson and Larry.
+1
Quote:
And if SF had drafted him he’d be a HOF QB for sure.
+1
SACKS BY YEAR, 1979-1990:
SIMMS:39, 36, 38, 3(inj), 55!, 52!, 45, 35, 53, 40, 20
Montana: 0(Rookie), 15, 26, 20, 33, 22, 35, 12, 22, 34, 33, 29
Really good pt about Conerly. He was a great athlete
1) Charles Way
2) Ahmad Bradshaw
3) Jesse Armstead (OK an obvious one)
4) Antonio Pierce
5) Carl Banks (OK another obvious one)
6) Kerry Collins
7) BJac
8) Tiki
9) And on and on and on and on and...
This the hall of fame.
Not the hall of players I liked .
This the hall of fame.
Not the hall of players I liked .
Thread says favorite giant NOT in canton. The thread title didn't include any requirements other than, giant, favorite, not in canton.
Relax
This the hall of fame.
Not the hall of players I liked .
Hmm. Did I not follow the rules of the OP?
#2 Banks
#3 Simms
Quote:
In comment 14512510 RobCarpenter said:
Quote:
And if SF had drafted him he’d be a HOF QB for sure.
+1
THIS. ABSOLUTELY THIS.
Parcells was always a defense first coach.
Mark Bavaro a close second.
Quote:
If the most overrated QB in NFL history is in - Joe Namath - than Simms needs to be as a fellow NY QB...
Go look at his numbers. I understand it was a different era where the game was considerably more physical, but tell me which years he had were HoF worthy? He only had 2 seasons out of 12 where he had more TDs than INTs. He led the league in INTs 4X, a third of his career.
Namath's talent was indeed prolific. But his production was not.
Jessie Armstead
Tiki Barber
Osi Umenyiora
Hakeem Nicks
(Not in order)
I think you misspelled Tommer. Agreed, great player. And nobody could bend over the counter comparing specs like him
Great list and summary. And the one other thing I’ll always love about Jacobs - he’s the one guy we all know hated the Cowboys as much as we all do
My vote also. Carl Banks.
Tuck
Carpenter (heartstring)