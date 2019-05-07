Do the Giants Have Enough Offensive Weapons?

At the initial look of the depth chart, it is easy to say yes. Barkley/Engram/Shepard/Tate certainly look the part.
But if you spend some time and look around the league, I would say over 24 teams can look at that top 4 and come away knowing their own top 4 are better. A deeper look in to the depth behind those 4 and I would say the NYG ranks go even lower.
It isn't that hard to compile talent. But other than Barkley, none of these guys are going to keep opposing defensive coaches up at night. The optimist can say these guys have game changing talent and have enough of a proven track record...but I would encourage you to take look around the league and realize these guys just aren't very good.
am not as pessimistic as Sy, but my answer is still a solid no. WR is our biggest problem. We have two NFL caliber WRs, neither of which is a deep threat. One will also likely be suspended for the first four games. The rest of our WRs are either journeymen or rookies.
He had a very good camp last year and ended up missing most of the season with an injury. But in the last game against the Cowboys, he had 4 receptions for 72 yards and a TD. With Tate missing the early part of the season, Coleman on IR, and Slayton likely won't be called upon until later in the season, the early part of the season is an opportunity for Latimer to show that he deserves continued playing time even after Tate returns.
Shep will be fine. Tate is still getting reps and will be back in Oct. Barkley is a beast. And Engram is finally going to prove that he is worth the 1st round pedigree.
well enough as a team they’ll be efficient enough to score enough points. It rides on the o-line and the defense growing as a unit. Team cohesion and coaching to strengths matters more than having an all-star at every position.
What were your thoughts on the Beckham trade from a team building/return perspective?
Barkley and Rod Smith are bulls, and Gallman runs hard. Engram, Ellison and hopefully Conrad make a strong and talented TE corps.
Combined with a revamped line, I think NYG has assembled a physical offense that can potentially wear down opposing Ds.
If Shepard has now broken the same finger 3 times, don't expect the medical staff to get aggressive with his return timeline. And don't be surprised if it bothers him a lot for a while. The team nor the player aren't ever going to say we expect this to drag on, but really think about a WR with a broken finger. If you've ever broken a thumb, think about catching a driving football on it after a few weeks.
He can run around in practice, but that's not going to replace the pre-season games, and he's going to be relied on much more outside -- he definitely needs those reps. He was in the slot 50% of the year last year, I bet that number drops to single digits.
Tate has been all but an exclusively slot WR, and another year older and a new system, I expect he's not spending a lot of time outside. He's a reliable slot WR. I hate his game, but he'll catch a lot balls, the majority of them will be for 4 yards.
The Giants will have to open it up downfield. Barkley amazing or not is much less effective if defenses are playing 8 and 9 guys close up. The offense gameplan is not going to be we dare you contain Barkley.
There was a thread a few months ago on basically the same topic, this worth repeating on what it would take for a big passing year:
Manning was really efficient passing the ball, completed the 2nd highest number of passes (380) in his career at the highest completion percentage of his career.
If Manning completes the same high number of passes (380), and those players hit their career averages in YPC, the balance of those 1000 yards will need to come on some really big plays - to the tune of 17.8 YPR.
Either that or the starting group will need to really stretch the field more in the passing game than they've shown in their career.
379 Completions for Manning Broken over Career YPRs
We have the best offensive weapon in the game in Barkley
he can score from anywhere .
The Receiving corp is another question especially with
the possibility of a Tate suspension thats a huge hit
to this offense otherwise I would say were fairly solid but
if he misses the first four games its a huge loss .
Not sure how anyone can say yes. We have a great great RB that everyone will now commit to containing - and zero anything else that will cause defensive adjustments or serious match up issues. Don’t say EE - he
Hasn’t scared anyone yet. If our field stretching wr is an injured unproven 5th round draft choice then I call BS on anyone excited by the group beyond RB. Clearly we need an upgrade for 2020.
Even when looking around the league, Barkley stands front and center. Depth might be an issue but with addition of Smith with Gallman and Perkin, there not many teams I would consider having better depth.
Engram has top 5 talent as an offensive weapon, now can he stay on the field. Depth offensively could be an issue but it is not like many teams has a boatload of depth.
Slot receiver is only postion worth discussing with Shepard and Tate one could argue top 5 talent again.
So the Giants only area that can even be in discussion with lack of offensive talent are the X and Y WRs roles. Now, these are considered the primary WRs, but the word I would add is be "proven" talent.
Some of that might be blamed on OBJ, having all world "proven" talent and not allowing anyone else to shine.
The injury to Coleman truly hurts with this topic as he was probably was the most physically talented among the WRs
I would argue the Giant actually have decent depth as they still have 5/6 wrs that can make an NFL roster in all shape and sizes. They just do not have a proven "A" quality type WRs
They have the big guy in Russel. The fast guy in the rookie. The dependable guy in Latimer. I like Reggie White potential. The WR room have potential.
and 2 of their offense picks have been QBs (Lauletta and Jones), so it’s no surprise the offense looks a little thin at the skill positions (outside Saquon)
The new regime prioritized rebuilding the OL and defense first, and that effort looks like good so far. At least on paper, of course, but our OL and defense look measurably better than 2 years ago
So as of now, Giants really don’t have enough offensive weapons...our WRs don’t scare anyone, as others have said. Adding another stud playmaker and better depth will likely be more of a priority next offseason
With Barkley and an improved OL, we could be a ball-control team. But we need that OL to really do well and we need the D to be able to get stops. There have been teams using that formula to win.
Baltimore
Chicago
Dallas
Tennessee
The offensive sides of those teams aren't loaded with a lot of "weapons". Maybe 1 very good player and the rest are JAG's, but they all have solid defenses and can win games by playing with ball control and protecting the ball.
We don't have enough to be a top tier O. Two possession receivers doesn't cut it for that. Can that be enough to win a super bowl? It can be enough, sure. That requires the team to excel in other areas.
To ask the question more specifically, does the 2019 Giants team have enough offensive weapons to be a playoff team? I don't think so. Nope.
But you cant just look at one position group and say we have the best or worst and that is a reflection of how the team plays. We certainly will not have the greatest WR group in the league and are definitely in the bottom 1/3 when it come s to play makers.
But we have improved the O as a whole. One of our problems over the last several years has been sustaining drives. We either hit a big one to OBJ or it was a 3 and out. What that does is put more pressure on a D. I think having OBJ put more pressure on Eli to get him the ball and force him the ball.
Now we have an improved OL, a 2nd year RB who is definitely top 3 and easily can be argued hes #1, I think our TE situation will be better. This team may not have the stretch the field type players but they will get open and I think we will have more sustained drives taking the pressure off the D.
I think the D is much more improved in the secondary. You they are young but the talent is there. I think we will see a lot more plays made from the secondary. The LBs are what they are but I think the pass rush will be better.
So I agree with Sy that our WRs will not be great from deep pass perspective, I do think they will be able to move the chains and sustain drives better than in the past because of the OL and having Barkley.
Maybe I'm a homer, but I think the Giants have arguably the best talent in the division, so without doing this for every team, I'd say ranking them in the bottom 1/3 sounds a little pessimistic (though maybe the NFC East's talent sucks in general). I do agree that the Giants depth looks scary at this point.
RB: Slight edge to Barkley over Elliott. The other 2 aren't close. TE: Ertz is tops by a decent margin, but I'd put Engram 2nd with upside to close the gap. Reed can't stay healthy (can Engram?) but Engram's been the better player the last 2 seasons. Witten is toast at this point. WR: Until Jackson's speed takes a hit, Philly's #1 here. Think it's close between Dallas/Giants for #2 though Dallas has more upside with 2nd year player Gallup and if Cooper can find some consistency*. Washington is a distant 4th.
Summary
- Washington is obviously the least talented
- Philly's got the best TE and the edge at WR
- Giants best RB, #2 TE, and probably 3rd in WR
- Cowboys 1B at RB, worst TE, slight edge over Giants at WR
- I'd put the Giants talent ahead of Cowboys because Engram >> Witten which overcomes slight Cowboy edge at WR.
- Eagles are tougher since they have the edge at WR and TE, but Barkley >>>> Howard. Probably give the Eagles the edge here unless Engram can stay healthy and close the gap with Ertz.
Cooper had ~400 yds in 2 games with Dallas last season, didn't top 76 yards in any of the other 7 games he played for them including 4 games with <40 yards.
Shepard's improved his YPC every season and could easily top that # which would only be the 3rd best # for his career. I don't know if he'll continue pushing it up, but I expect him closer to 13 ypc than 12.
I also expect a much better season from Barkley in that area. I expect him to push that # closer to the 9-10 ypc of the elite pass catching RBs.
Engram also was a full yard above 11.9 ypc last season. I get using their career averages, but for 1st/2nd year players especially that can substantially underestimate things.
Flip side is that Tate's ypc the last 4 seasons are: 9, 11.8, 10.9, 10.7 (though 11.8 before the trade). I think he finishes closer to 11 ypc than 12 ypc.
So if the top 4 produce more like this, then you don't need as much from the "others":
Saquon - 950 | 9.5 | 101
Engram - 850 | 12.8 | 67
Shepard - 1100 | 13.2 | 83
Go. Tate - 750 | 10.5 | 72
Others - 800 | 14.3 | 56
Granted the 'others' still didn't come close to 14.3 ypc last season (Ellison, Fowler, Gallman, Latimer and R Shepard combined for 940 yds on 75 rec or 12.5 ypc).
If they are both JAGs, then this offense will have below-average weapons.
Tate is only missing 4 games, so let's not act like he is out all season. From the sounds of it, Eli and Tate have had great chemistry so far and I would expect that to continue in the season.
Shep is a great security blanket and chain-mover. Eli trusts him. If healthy, he should put up his first 1,000-yard season.
If Engram is healthy, he showed his rookie year and late last year what he could do without OBJ in the lineup. This is a big make or break year for Engram.
We all know about Barkley, but what adds to his value is his catching skill. He is a multi-faceted offensive weapon unlike anything the rest of the NFL has to offer (outside of Bell). If The OL can protect Eli and block for Barkley, they have enough.
Is enough good enough to make up for a below-average defense? Probably not.
Give Eli that physical receiver we haven't had since Nicks. And if Conrad turns out to be Witten 2.0 like many claim, we should be fine. He's more athletic than Witten, runs faster, although he has a weird gait, like Ahmad Brdshaw.
SS is SS, SB is SB, Tate is a mixed bag with his quasi-douchiness. Big key is EE, but I do like Shurmur and his more creative play designs with EE.
Is inherently a spread the ball around type O. We definitely got the pieces for that. Losing a diva WR is likely a plus, as there was some indication this was the case last year. Our O just seemed to flow better.
not enough, but need to be good enough to not go ground game all the time, else we lose Barkley at some point. If I'm a def coordinator, I target him and Eli and we are done.
Our ol is better, so that should support both our running and passing game. At some point, I'd like to see us add a top wideout, but you can't do everything in one year.
Shep will be fine. Tate is still getting reps and will be back in Oct. Barkley is a beast. And Engram is finally going to prove that he is worth the 1st round pedigree.
We'll be fine.
And Tate is average and Engram is average+ . Is that enough? I don't think so
I think people pegging this team as a 4-5 win team are crazy. They could win 8 plus games.
I think people pegging this team as a 4-5 win team are crazy. They could win 8 plus games.
I have yet to read or view any sort of media prognostication that DOESN’T have the NYG at more than 6 wins. If you or anyone has, please share them here.
What were your thoughts on the Beckham trade from a team building/return perspective?
Hope so
Barkley = 2 excellent players; one each in the run game and pass game.
This isn’t a fatal shortfall though as this roster still needs more work. Some of you guys need to put this year in perspective before it starts...
Combined with a revamped line, I think NYG has assembled a physical offense that can potentially wear down opposing Ds.
They don’t need an elite WR or two to be good. They just need their receiving weapons collectively to be productive.
This situation is essentially the opposite of the “omg we signed Brandon Marshall how will anyone stop these weapons.”
The offense will go as the OL and Barkley go.
He can run around in practice, but that's not going to replace the pre-season games, and he's going to be relied on much more outside -- he definitely needs those reps. He was in the slot 50% of the year last year, I bet that number drops to single digits.
Tate has been all but an exclusively slot WR, and another year older and a new system, I expect he's not spending a lot of time outside. He's a reliable slot WR. I hate his game, but he'll catch a lot balls, the majority of them will be for 4 yards.
The Giants will have to open it up downfield. Barkley amazing or not is much less effective if defenses are playing 8 and 9 guys close up. The offense gameplan is not going to be we dare you contain Barkley.
Saquon - 800 | 7.9 | 101
Engram - 800 | 11.9 | 67
Shepard - 1000 | 12 | 83
Go. Tate - 850 | 11.8 | 72
Others - 1000 | 17.8 | 56
he can score from anywhere .
The Receiving corp is another question especially with
the possibility of a Tate suspension thats a huge hit
to this offense otherwise I would say were fairly solid but
if he misses the first four games its a huge loss .
Not sure how anyone can say yes. We have a great great RB that everyone will now commit to containing - and zero anything else that will cause defensive adjustments or serious match up issues. Don’t say EE - he
Hasn’t scared anyone yet. If our field stretching wr is an injured unproven 5th round draft choice then I call BS on anyone excited by the group beyond RB. Clearly we need an upgrade for 2020.
Engram has top 5 talent as an offensive weapon, now can he stay on the field. Depth offensively could be an issue but it is not like many teams has a boatload of depth.
Slot receiver is only postion worth discussing with Shepard and Tate one could argue top 5 talent again.
So the Giants only area that can even be in discussion with lack of offensive talent are the X and Y WRs roles. Now, these are considered the primary WRs, but the word I would add is be "proven" talent.
Some of that might be blamed on OBJ, having all world "proven" talent and not allowing anyone else to shine.
The injury to Coleman truly hurts with this topic as he was probably was the most physically talented among the WRs
I would argue the Giant actually have decent depth as they still have 5/6 wrs that can make an NFL roster in all shape and sizes. They just do not have a proven "A" quality type WRs
They have the big guy in Russel. The fast guy in the rookie. The dependable guy in Latimer. I like Reggie White potential. The WR room have potential.
Someone must step up.
They don’t need an elite WR or two to be good. They just need their receiving weapons collectively to be productive.
This situation is essentially the opposite of the “omg we signed Brandon Marshall how will anyone stop these weapons.”
The offense will go as the OL and Barkley go.
My sentiments exactly.
I m very confident given those two caveats this team will be better even minus Beckham. Maybe good enough to actually be in the play off hunt come December
When you see how teams like the Eagles have accumulated talent, it is a stark contrast to how the Giants have been put together under the previous regime.
The new regime prioritized rebuilding the OL and defense first, and that effort looks like good so far. At least on paper, of course, but our OL and defense look measurably better than 2 years ago
So as of now, Giants really don’t have enough offensive weapons...our WRs don’t scare anyone, as others have said. Adding another stud playmaker and better depth will likely be more of a priority next offseason
With Barkley and an improved OL, we could be a ball-control team. But we need that OL to really do well and we need the D to be able to get stops. There have been teams using that formula to win.
Baltimore
Chicago
Dallas
Tennessee
The offensive sides of those teams aren't loaded with a lot of "weapons". Maybe 1 very good player and the rest are JAG's, but they all have solid defenses and can win games by playing with ball control and protecting the ball.
To ask the question more specifically, does the 2019 Giants team have enough offensive weapons to be a playoff team? I don't think so. Nope.
But we have improved the O as a whole. One of our problems over the last several years has been sustaining drives. We either hit a big one to OBJ or it was a 3 and out. What that does is put more pressure on a D. I think having OBJ put more pressure on Eli to get him the ball and force him the ball.
Now we have an improved OL, a 2nd year RB who is definitely top 3 and easily can be argued hes #1, I think our TE situation will be better. This team may not have the stretch the field type players but they will get open and I think we will have more sustained drives taking the pressure off the D.
I think the D is much more improved in the secondary. You they are young but the talent is there. I think we will see a lot more plays made from the secondary. The LBs are what they are but I think the pass rush will be better.
So I agree with Sy that our WRs will not be great from deep pass perspective, I do think they will be able to move the chains and sustain drives better than in the past because of the OL and having Barkley.
Dallas: Elliott, Cooper, Gallup, Witten
Philly: Howard, Jeffery, D Jackson, Ertz
Wash: Guice, Doctson, McLaurin, Reed
Giants: Barkley, Shepard, Tate, Engram
Maybe I'm a homer, but I think the Giants have arguably the best talent in the division, so without doing this for every team, I'd say ranking them in the bottom 1/3 sounds a little pessimistic (though maybe the NFC East's talent sucks in general). I do agree that the Giants depth looks scary at this point.
RB: Slight edge to Barkley over Elliott. The other 2 aren't close.
TE: Ertz is tops by a decent margin, but I'd put Engram 2nd with upside to close the gap. Reed can't stay healthy (can Engram?) but Engram's been the better player the last 2 seasons. Witten is toast at this point.
WR: Until Jackson's speed takes a hit, Philly's #1 here. Think it's close between Dallas/Giants for #2 though Dallas has more upside with 2nd year player Gallup and if Cooper can find some consistency*. Washington is a distant 4th.
Summary
- Washington is obviously the least talented
- Philly's got the best TE and the edge at WR
- Giants best RB, #2 TE, and probably 3rd in WR
- Cowboys 1B at RB, worst TE, slight edge over Giants at WR
- I'd put the Giants talent ahead of Cowboys because Engram >> Witten which overcomes slight Cowboy edge at WR.
- Eagles are tougher since they have the edge at WR and TE, but Barkley >>>> Howard. Probably give the Eagles the edge here unless Engram can stay healthy and close the gap with Ertz.
Cooper had ~400 yds in 2 games with Dallas last season, didn't top 76 yards in any of the other 7 games he played for them including 4 games with <40 yards.
This is such a fallacy. We destroyed a Reskins team that gave up multiple defensive touchdowns because they were starting 3rd string guards and tackels.
We scored some offensive points, but it wasn't this huge offensive showing.
Dallas didn't play us full strength the entire game. I ca't remember, but I feel like they were resting some players.
Titans crushed us. We got out physicalled on both sides of the ball.
We played fine against the Colts. I cant' remember much of this game, but if you want to give them credit, give them credit for that game.
Other than the rain, wind game, we did VERY WELL. Shep and Engram leading the way with good contributions from Fowler and the other guy from Denver.
So now we have a much better pass protecting OL and the GREAT TATE.
So, if we did very well in 2018 with less, what does common sense and wisdom tell you for 2019? I know what it tells me....how about you?
Other than the rain, wind game, we did VERY WELL. Shep and Engram leading the way with good contributions from Fowler and the other guy from Denver.
So now we have a much better pass protecting OL and the GREAT TATE.
So, if we did very well in 2018 with less, what does common sense and wisdom tell you for 2019? I know what it tells me....how about you?
See what I just posted before you.
Saquon - 800 | 7.9 | 101
Engram - 800 | 11.9 | 67
Shepard - 1000 | 12 | 83
Go. Tate - 850 | 11.8 | 72
Others - 1000 | 17.8 | 56
Shepard's improved his YPC every season and could easily top that # which would only be the 3rd best # for his career. I don't know if he'll continue pushing it up, but I expect him closer to 13 ypc than 12.
I also expect a much better season from Barkley in that area. I expect him to push that # closer to the 9-10 ypc of the elite pass catching RBs.
Engram also was a full yard above 11.9 ypc last season. I get using their career averages, but for 1st/2nd year players especially that can substantially underestimate things.
Flip side is that Tate's ypc the last 4 seasons are: 9, 11.8, 10.9, 10.7 (though 11.8 before the trade). I think he finishes closer to 11 ypc than 12 ypc.
So if the top 4 produce more like this, then you don't need as much from the "others":
Saquon - 950 | 9.5 | 101
Engram - 850 | 12.8 | 67
Shepard - 1100 | 13.2 | 83
Go. Tate - 750 | 10.5 | 72
Others - 800 | 14.3 | 56
Granted the 'others' still didn't come close to 14.3 ypc last season (Ellison, Fowler, Gallman, Latimer and R Shepard combined for 940 yds on 75 rec or 12.5 ypc).
Barkley, Tate, Shepard, Engram.
Without these 4 playing and healthy, we're screwed.
Tate is only missing 4 games, so let's not act like he is out all season. From the sounds of it, Eli and Tate have had great chemistry so far and I would expect that to continue in the season.
Shep is a great security blanket and chain-mover. Eli trusts him. If healthy, he should put up his first 1,000-yard season.
If Engram is healthy, he showed his rookie year and late last year what he could do without OBJ in the lineup. This is a big make or break year for Engram.
We all know about Barkley, but what adds to his value is his catching skill. He is a multi-faceted offensive weapon unlike anything the rest of the NFL has to offer (outside of Bell). If The OL can protect Eli and block for Barkley, they have enough.
Is enough good enough to make up for a below-average defense? Probably not.
Quote:
When OBJ missed the last 4, how did we do on offense? Think!
Other than the rain, wind game, we did VERY WELL. Shep and Engram leading the way with good contributions from Fowler and the other guy from Denver.
So now we have a much better pass protecting OL and the GREAT TATE.
So, if we did very well in 2018 with less, what does common sense and wisdom tell you for 2019? I know what it tells me....how about you?
See what I just posted before you.
Illogical my friend. Just because Skins had injuries on OL does not affect their defense. Glen killed it that game.
Cowboys did not rest as many as you think. Most were there. They only rested a few key guys. We killed it.
Colts....killed it.
Titans....did you not see the weather conditions? Plus, Titans rushed the ball all day long...had 40 plus minutes I believe.
SS is SS, SB is SB, Tate is a mixed bag with his quasi-douchiness. Big key is EE, but I do like Shurmur and his more creative play designs with EE.