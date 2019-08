A Great debate revisited: RV SNY says NFL insiders liked DJ

"I'm sure some teams thought it was high, but nobody thought it was crazy," said one NFC executive. "We all liked this kid. He's not an all-time great prospect, but he's a good one. And (the Giants) needed a quarterback, too. It made perfect sense. I don't understand the hits (Gettleman) is taking.""Look, if you have a need at that position and you like a guy, you don't play roulette and hope he's there at 17 when you're picking 6," Jeremiah added. "If you take a quarterback at 6 or 17 and you miss, a lot of people are going to lose their jobs anyway. So you might as well take the one you really want, rather than let someone else make that decision for you.""This kid has talent," said an NFC scout. "He's got a good-enough arm, all the intangibles, and the perfect temperament for New York. Fans who saw a couple of highlights and listened to some (person) on the radio may think this was a terrible pick. But no one around the league does.""I think he will be a starter in the league," said Jeremiah, who ranked him as the 32nd best player in the draft. "He's got a shot to be a solid, steady player. I didn't peg him as somebody that had the upside to be a Top 5, maybe not even a Top 10. But he's somebody that if you build the right team around him, he's a Top 10-15 quarterback and you can win a bunch of games.""The criticism of this pick is incredible," the scout said. "No one thinks it was a big mistake. I don't know what the fans are thinking. What did he do to deserve getting booed?""Look, they booed Donovan McNabb (in Philadelphia) and they booed Mario Williams (in Houston), and both of them turned out pretty good," Casserly added. "So getting booed isn't a bad thing now. You don't want to be booed about three years into this, but getting booed at draft time? That's not all bad." Link - ( New Window