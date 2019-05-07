Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

A Great debate revisited: RV SNY says NFL insiders liked DJ

Defenderdawg : 12:08 pm
"I'm sure some teams thought it was high, but nobody thought it was crazy," said one NFC executive. "We all liked this kid. He's not an all-time great prospect, but he's a good one. And (the Giants) needed a quarterback, too. It made perfect sense. I don't understand the hits (Gettleman) is taking."

"Look, if you have a need at that position and you like a guy, you don't play roulette and hope he's there at 17 when you're picking 6," Jeremiah added. "If you take a quarterback at 6 or 17 and you miss, a lot of people are going to lose their jobs anyway. So you might as well take the one you really want, rather than let someone else make that decision for you."


"This kid has talent," said an NFC scout. "He's got a good-enough arm, all the intangibles, and the perfect temperament for New York. Fans who saw a couple of highlights and listened to some (person) on the radio may think this was a terrible pick. But no one around the league does."


"I think he will be a starter in the league," said Jeremiah, who ranked him as the 32nd best player in the draft. "He's got a shot to be a solid, steady player. I didn't peg him as somebody that had the upside to be a Top 5, maybe not even a Top 10. But he's somebody that if you build the right team around him, he's a Top 10-15 quarterback and you can win a bunch of games."

"The criticism of this pick is incredible," the scout said. "No one thinks it was a big mistake. I don't know what the fans are thinking. What did he do to deserve getting booed?"

"Look, they booed Donovan McNabb (in Philadelphia) and they booed Mario Williams (in Houston), and both of them turned out pretty good," Casserly added. "So getting booed isn't a bad thing now. You don't want to be booed about three years into this, but getting booed at draft time? That's not all bad."




Link - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: People  
Thegratefulhead : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 14515546 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14515463 huygens20 said:


Quote:


We’re upset because gettlemsn spent 2 month screaming about immediate impact starter, and this baked into the minds of the fan base at 6 this meant DE/OL. If gettleman didn’t do that you would not have seen 50% of the outcry.

We already knew there was issues with haskins...



This is well off the mark.

Gettleman got two starters in the 1st round. You don't think that trumps having a QB sit a year or a portion of a year?

People didn't like the pick immediately because the main analysts didn't. I didn't like the pick, either - but it had nothing to do with what anyone said.

And actually, anybody putting stock in what any GM says before a draft is pretty moronic.
Some of our more trusted Asshats insisted that if Allen was there, they would run up and get him. It made sense for the team, we all mostly believed that and then we were shocked by picking a guy we all thought had a noodle arm. We were all publicly wrong and we handle embarrassment collectively poorly. I had seen Jones a couple of times like you, and I saw nothing special. My sample size was small and I did not consider why he might not have left any kind of impression. I coveted another player at 6 and I was upset. Many are in my boat. I never said anything bad about the kid and was on board day 2. I think he is perfect for Shurmur's system. Jones has legit potential and his arm strength was greatly underestimated.
RE: I never hated Daniel Jones, just didn't like  
BestFeature : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 14515481 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
the direction - or lack thereof - of the franchise. Once we passed on Darnold the year before I assumed we'd continue to build up the rest of the team and plug in the young QB last, figuring Daniel Jones-level QB prospects are available every year in the middle of the first round. Obviously the Giants thought highly enough to take him now at #6, so I'll root like hell for him to be great.


That was part of it for me. It sent confusing signals.
I wouldn't have picked Jones #6  
Torrag : 2:48 pm : link
That doesn't mean I believe I know better than the Giants. He's ours now and I couldn't care less anymore what anyone has to say about him. He'll be on the field seeing live bullets soon. That will tell us all what we need to know.

That said I'm resigned to the fact that in his development period we'll hear incessant bitching, moaning and whining from any number of fools who think they can pre judge him.
It's another good example of  
JonC : 2:49 pm : link
watching what people do instead of focusing on what they're saying. Potentially telegraphing their plan because it pleases fans isn't particularly effective.

I didn't love the pick, but also realized the blue chip talent wasn't there at #6. If they got their man and QB of the future, it was a strong pick.
RE: Interesting..  
arcarsenal : 2:49 pm : link
In comment 14515549 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
comment about a victory lap and the word cheerleaders.

Is anyone actually saying Jones is going to be great here?


Nope... but why not complain about anything remotely complimentary anyway.
There is something important you always must keep in mind  
Sneakers O'toole : 2:50 pm : link
Fans are stupid.
RE: I’ve said quite often, that the pros I trust  
Blue21 : 2:54 pm : link
In comment 14515552 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
really like DJ’s upside. That was enough for me. I also said, I will weigh in as an armchairer after I see DJ in action. That’s why I never pay attention to OTAs “production,” minicamp or practice reps. Meaningless to this fan.

Soon enough.


Totally agree '56, me too. I was shocked at the pick because I kept reading about Giants picking a pass rusher or if they went QB it would go Haskins. Kept reading on BBI how people would go nuts if Jones was the pick. I wasn't upset for the reasons you stated above. Surprised but not upset. Then when they got Lawrence at 17 I thought this isn't bad at all. Let's see how this turns out before we judge. Time will tell but I'm hoping the kid does well obviously though I'm sure there are many on here just waiting to pounce if it doesn't. I'm not expecting a Brady or a Rogers. If it turns out to be a Matt Ryan I'll be estatic.
RE: RE: People  
bw in dc : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 14515546 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:

People didn't like the pick immediately because the main analysts didn't.


That's a very broad brush. Most of the guys I read around here on the college game didn't like Jones because of what they saw, not what some analyst said.
RE: RE: RE: People  
Big Blue '56 : 2:58 pm : link
In comment 14515607 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14515546 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:



People didn't like the pick immediately because the main analysts didn't.



That's a very broad brush. Most of the guys I read around here on the college game didn't like Jones because of what they saw, not what some analyst said.


And WHAT exactly did they see that Shurmur couldn’t/didn’t? Again, we’ll see a glimpse of what he might be rather soon. Or not.
As a card carrying member of the.....  
Britt in VA : 2:59 pm : link
"Eli Fanboy, Apologist, Loving, Hope He Plays 'til He's 50, Fan Club", I stand by my reaction!

Quote:
Love the pick.
Britt in VA : 4/26/2019 7:40 am : link
For all of you that wanted to see “conviction” on display, well there it is.


The operative word being "conviction". Put it in quotes then, put it in quotes now. Dave Gettleman had been saying it all along, nobody wanted to listen.

And I witnessed the pick in person in Nashville, it was awesome!
RE: As a card carrying member of the.....  
Big Blue '56 : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 14515614 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
"Eli Fanboy, Apologist, Loving, Hope He Plays 'til He's 50, Fan Club", I stand by my reaction!



Quote:


Love the pick.
Britt in VA : 4/26/2019 7:40 am : link
For all of you that wanted to see “conviction” on display, well there it is.



The operative word being "conviction". Put it in quotes then, put it in quotes now. Dave Gettleman had been saying it all along, nobody wanted to listen.

And I witnessed the pick in person in Nashville, it was awesome!


And you were probably the only person in Nashville that like the pick. 😂
liked  
Big Blue '56 : 3:01 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: RE: People  
bw in dc : 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14515613 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


And WHAT exactly did they see that Shurmur couldn’t/didn’t?


Ordinary. With some upside potential.
I cheered!  
Britt in VA : 3:04 pm : link
A bunch of people groaned and ugh'd, but I knew it was a possibility and it was exciting to see.

Everybody knew Gettleman liked him. The only question was whether they wanted to gamble on him being there at 17. This should have been a shock to nobody here. But faux outrage is the social reaction du jour.
If Jones has a good preseason  
UberAlias : 3:05 pm : link
The stories are going to surface about how DG was right and this team and that team were hoping he would fall to them.
And actually, the next morning we were all hungover as shit....  
Britt in VA : 3:05 pm : link
watching NFL Network and the reactions, which we were not privy to until that time as we were out partying our asses off, and even my buddies with me from fans from other teams were like "why is it getting this reaction, this is over the top! It's not that bad, geez..."
RE: As a card carrying member of the.....  
bw in dc : 3:08 pm : link
In comment 14515614 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
"Eli Fanboy, Apologist, Loving, Hope He Plays 'til He's 50, Fan Club", I stand by my reaction!


You are selling yourself way short here. And being too humble.

You are the President.
oh, not that conviction horseshit again  
Greg from LI : 3:08 pm : link
blahblahblahblahblahbCULTURE!!!!blahblahblahblahbCONVICTION!!!!blahblahblahHOGMOLLIES!!!blahblahblahblah
RE: oh, not that conviction horseshit again  
Britt in VA : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 14515635 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
blahblahblahblahblahbCULTURE!!!!blahblahblahblahbCONVICTION!!!!blahblahblahHOGMOLLIES!!!blahblahblahblah


Conviction was absolutely at play here, and Gettleman's quote on it was spot on.

If you have conviction in a guy, you don't fool around and see if he drops to you. You do what you have to do to take him, whether that's taking him at 6 or moving up to get him.
It's textbook conviction.  
Britt in VA : 3:12 pm : link
.
You do it regardless of what the pundits or dumbass fans say.  
Britt in VA : 3:13 pm : link
.
RE: oh, not that conviction horseshit again  
bw in dc : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 14515635 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
blahblahblahblahblahbCULTURE!!!!blahblahblahblahbCONVICTION!!!!blahblahblahHOGMOLLIES!!!blahblahblahblah


Those Senior Bowl practices are very powerful...
HOFer Bill Polian (and echoed by a soon to be HOFer, Gil Brandt)  
Big Blue '56 : 3:17 pm : link
has often said that if you have a conviction on a guy, you take him. Period. You don’t assume anything. Marv Levy totally ascribed to that.
Here's why it bothered me  
cjac : 3:27 pm : link
i never thought that Josh Allen would be there at 6, so i really wanted him (it would have bothered me more if we passed on Devin White but he was gone already) ANYWAY, it wasnt that we took him at 6, it was that i wanted Allen instead.

I feel like last year, we all knew Saquon was going to be amazing, and he delivered. the issue is Jones is a total question mark. he can be anywhere from a bust to great.
The cynic in me thinks  
ron mexico : 3:29 pm : link
That the conviction level for Jones wasnt much heigher than the conviction level for darnold.

The swing was that the conviction level in Eli dropped.

I counter act that thinking by reminding myself that Allen is not the prospect that Barkley was.
The comparison to Simms is complete bullshit  
arniefez : 3:40 pm : link
Simms was drafted in 1979. At the end of the Wellington years. There was no reason for Giant fans to trust anything the Giants did at that point. There was no ESPN, no mock drafts, no NFL insiders. Thats' why no one knew who he was. The NFL knew.

If Phil Simms played at Morehead St in 2018 and was drafted 6th in 2019 Giant fans would have been thrilled. In today's NFL he probably wouldn't have lasted to 6th.
well, his convictions had better be pretty goddamned dead-on then  
Greg from LI : 3:43 pm : link
Because spending the 6th pick on an Alex Smith-level QB would be a pretty big mistake.
RE: I cheered!  
Strahan91 : 3:46 pm : link
In comment 14515627 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
A bunch of people groaned and ugh'd, but I knew it was a possibility and it was exciting to see.

Everybody knew Gettleman liked him. The only question was whether they wanted to gamble on him being there at 17. This should have been a shock to nobody here. But faux outrage is the social reaction du jour.

It was a shock on bbi because there was a certain fake asshat who convinced most of the board that there's no way they were taking a QB at 6 and Gettlemen would run to the podium for Allen. Of course, he wasn't a real asshat but fooled many.
RE: The comparison to Simms is complete bullshit  
bw in dc : 3:48 pm : link
In comment 14515676 arniefez said:
Quote:
Simms was drafted in 1979. At the end of the Wellington years. There was no reason for Giant fans to trust anything the Giants did at that point. There was no ESPN, no mock drafts, no NFL insiders. Thats' why no one knew who he was. The NFL knew.

If Phil Simms played at Morehead St in 2018 and was drafted 6th in 2019 Giant fans would have been thrilled. In today's NFL he probably wouldn't have lasted to 6th.


Probably right. But Simms had plus skills coming out of MSU.

And like you are suggesting, there is no hidden talent anymore from the public. We all have access to it. Jordan Love, QB from Utah State, looks to have all the goods to be drafted near the top of the draft. He’s not on the average fan’s radar, but he will be eventually.

Also, unlike a lot of the people here  
Greg from LI : 3:54 pm : link
I had been against Jones for a long time before the draft because I've seen him play more than a few games and never came away with the feeling I was watching a future NFL star.
The problem with Jones  
dep026 : 3:57 pm : link
Is we don’t know what he could do with actual talent around him. I mean if he switched places with Haskins last year who knows what he may have done.

You can't judge the pick on this season  
Rudy5757 : 4:07 pm : link
Figure we have #17 and #30 penciled in as starters. If they pan out then it was a successful draft regardless of DJ. looks like we got some talent later on in the draft too.

Sooner or later a QB was going to have to be taken and you never know what next year brings. what is we are drafting in the mid to late round next year, how much is moving up going to cost?

When you like a guy you take him. DGs handling of the criticism added fuel to the fire. He should have just said he was the best QB so we took him instead of saying he knew other teams wanted him before 17. it devalues DJ a little. I hope he turns out to be a top 10 guy, you never know. look at 2 of the best QBs in the league Brady and Brees, does anyone care where they were drafted? they had warts coming in to the league and now they are future HOFers. No one knows the what if on this kid for 3 years at least.

If youre on this board as a fan give up and just root for all the picks to be great its over and we have what we have. I hated the Barkley pick last year just because I wanted a QB but he is already one of the best in the league and a guy you have to root for and a guy you want your kids to root for.
RE: RE: I cheered!  
Nine-Tails : 4:24 pm : link
In comment 14515685 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 14515627 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


A bunch of people groaned and ugh'd, but I knew it was a possibility and it was exciting to see.

Everybody knew Gettleman liked him. The only question was whether they wanted to gamble on him being there at 17. This should have been a shock to nobody here. But faux outrage is the social reaction du jour.


It was a shock on bbi because there was a certain fake asshat who convinced most of the board that there's no way they were taking a QB at 6 and Gettlemen would run to the podium for Allen. Of course, he wasn't a real asshat but fooled many.


Ah yes, I remember that meltdown very well
Those questioning Dan Jones arm  
ghost718 : 4:25 pm : link
would make good Dallas Cowboy scouts
RE: The problem with Jones  
bw in dc : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 14515705 dep026 said:
Quote:
Is we don’t know what he could do with actual talent around him. I mean if he switched places with Haskins last year who knows what he may have done.


That's actually a problem both ways - for Jones and Haskins.
RE: Those questioning Dan Jones arm  
bw in dc : 4:35 pm : link
In comment 14515741 ghost718 said:
Quote:
would make good Dallas Cowboy scouts


That's quite the compliment considering Dallas is one of the three best draft rooms in the NFL right now...
What can't these dopes get through their thick skulls  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:36 pm : link
Cincy already had a deal worked out with Buffalo to jump in front of Denver hinging on the Giants pick.
No one loved Daniel Jones more than I did, you imgrates!  
Klaatu : 4:38 pm : link
Give me Daniel Jones, or give me death!
RE: What can't these dopes get through their thick skulls  
Greg from LI : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 14515755 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Cincy already had a deal worked out with Buffalo to jump in front of Denver hinging on the Giants pick.


See, you guys have the Simo dupe on your side, so all is well.
H8ers also get triggered  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:41 pm : link
By full bloom love donuts and potato chips comments.

Hand of God was perfectly apt.
that's the level of gibberish we expect from you  
Greg from LI : 4:42 pm : link
Well done.
...  
christian : 4:47 pm : link
Look how much better Manning did when Giants swapped out Omameh for Brown. It's all about being able to run the ball and pass protection.

The rules are so stacked against the defense, you don't need a blue chip QB. You need a coachable, smart, reliable kid who can process the playbook and make most of the throws.

If Jones was the smartest and most reliable QB of the draft, it was a good pick.
A lot of fans  
Don in DC : 7:20 pm : link
somehow want to control what the organization does. So they study draft guides and come up with a plan they like... then convince themselves that's what the team will do. And they love it. They get to feel like a GM.

But then the team doesn't follow the plan. The team actually has pro scouts and its own agenda, and doesn't give two shits about Joey Jerkoff's draft board. So Joey Jerkoff comes to BBI and PITCHES AN ALL CAPS FIT ABOUT HOW GETTLEMAN SHOULD BE FIRED.

Fucking pathetic.
RE: well, his convictions had better be pretty goddamned dead-on then  
Don in DC : 7:24 pm : link
In comment 14515680 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Because spending the 6th pick on an Alex Smith-level QB would be a pretty big mistake.


Getting a solid career starter at QB (aka Alex Smith-level) with the 6th pick would actually be a better than average outcome.
Dallas keeps drafting players  
BigBlueCane : 8:14 pm : link
who get suspended or in trouble with the law. Not sure I would classify them as having one of the best draft rooms in the NFL.
RE: Dallas keeps drafting players  
Big Blue '56 : 8:16 pm : link
In comment 14515901 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
who get suspended or in trouble with the law. Not sure I would classify them as having one of the best draft rooms in the NFL.


Always nice to see one of the good guys posting.
RE: well, his convictions had better be pretty goddamned dead-on then  
Default : 8:33 pm : link
In comment 14515680 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Because spending the 6th pick on an Alex Smith-level QB would be a pretty big mistake.


I'd be thrilled with that kind of production.
My expectations are much lower.
Alex smith has quietly  
ron mexico : 8:39 pm : link
Put together a nice career. In the league 15 years with a pretty impressive winning %

Oh brother  
HomerJones45 : 8:46 pm : link
talk about damned with faint praise: "I didn't think he was top 5 or even top 10"??! "I had him pegged as the 32nd best player."??!

We spent the #6 pick, boys. His competition was whoever else we could have had with that pick because this team had holes everywhere except RB. Jones better be a star or these same insiders will be back two years from now laughing their asses off that we spent the #6 pick on the new Tannehill.
RE: well, his convictions had better be pretty goddamned dead-on then  
Britt in VA : 9:27 pm : link
In comment 14515680 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Because spending the 6th pick on an Alex Smith-level QB would be a pretty big mistake.


Hit conviction on Barkley turned out pretty well. Haven't heard you mention "the hand of god" in awhile. That evaporated pretty quickly after you wore it out all of last offseason.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions