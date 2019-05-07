A Great debate revisited: RV SNY says NFL insiders liked DJ

"I'm sure some teams thought it was high, but nobody thought it was crazy," said one NFC executive. "We all liked this kid. He's not an all-time great prospect, but he's a good one. And (the Giants) needed a quarterback, too. It made perfect sense. I don't understand the hits (Gettleman) is taking."
"Look, if you have a need at that position and you like a guy, you don't play roulette and hope he's there at 17 when you're picking 6," Jeremiah added. "If you take a quarterback at 6 or 17 and you miss, a lot of people are going to lose their jobs anyway. So you might as well take the one you really want, rather than let someone else make that decision for you."
"This kid has talent," said an NFC scout. "He's got a good-enough arm, all the intangibles, and the perfect temperament for New York. Fans who saw a couple of highlights and listened to some (person) on the radio may think this was a terrible pick. But no one around the league does."
"I think he will be a starter in the league," said Jeremiah, who ranked him as the 32nd best player in the draft. "He's got a shot to be a solid, steady player. I didn't peg him as somebody that had the upside to be a Top 5, maybe not even a Top 10. But he's somebody that if you build the right team around him, he's a Top 10-15 quarterback and you can win a bunch of games."
"The criticism of this pick is incredible," the scout said. "No one thinks it was a big mistake. I don't know what the fans are thinking. What did he do to deserve getting booed?"
"Look, they booed Donovan McNabb (in Philadelphia) and they booed Mario Williams (in Houston), and both of them turned out pretty good," Casserly added. "So getting booed isn't a bad thing now. You don't want to be booed about three years into this, but getting booed at draft time? That's not all bad."
We’re upset because gettlemsn spent 2 month screaming about immediate impact starter, and this baked into the minds of the fan base at 6 this meant DE/OL. If gettleman didn’t do that you would not have seen 50% of the outcry.
We already knew there was issues with haskins...
This is well off the mark.
Gettleman got two starters in the 1st round. You don't think that trumps having a QB sit a year or a portion of a year?
People didn't like the pick immediately because the main analysts didn't. I didn't like the pick, either - but it had nothing to do with what anyone said.
And actually, anybody putting stock in what any GM says before a draft is pretty moronic.
That was part of it for me. It sent confusing signals.
That said I'm resigned to the fact that in his development period we'll hear incessant bitching, moaning and whining from any number of fools who think they can pre judge him.
I didn't love the pick, but also realized the blue chip talent wasn't there at #6. If they got their man and QB of the future, it was a strong pick.
Is anyone actually saying Jones is going to be great here?
Nope... but why not complain about anything remotely complimentary anyway.
Soon enough.
Totally agree '56, me too. I was shocked at the pick because I kept reading about Giants picking a pass rusher or if they went QB it would go Haskins. Kept reading on BBI how people would go nuts if Jones was the pick. I wasn't upset for the reasons you stated above. Surprised but not upset. Then when they got Lawrence at 17 I thought this isn't bad at all. Let's see how this turns out before we judge. Time will tell but I'm hoping the kid does well obviously though I'm sure there are many on here just waiting to pounce if it doesn't. I'm not expecting a Brady or a Rogers. If it turns out to be a Matt Ryan I'll be estatic.
People didn't like the pick immediately because the main analysts didn't.
That's a very broad brush. Most of the guys I read around here on the college game didn't like Jones because of what they saw, not what some analyst said.
That's a very broad brush. Most of the guys I read around here on the college game didn't like Jones because of what they saw, not what some analyst said.
And WHAT exactly did they see that Shurmur couldn’t/didn’t? Again, we’ll see a glimpse of what he might be rather soon. Or not.
Britt in VA : 4/26/2019 7:40 am : link
For all of you that wanted to see “conviction” on display, well there it is.
The operative word being "conviction". Put it in quotes then, put it in quotes now. Dave Gettleman had been saying it all along, nobody wanted to listen.
And I witnessed the pick in person in Nashville, it was awesome!
Love the pick.
And you were probably the only person in Nashville that like the pick. 😂
And WHAT exactly did they see that Shurmur couldn’t/didn’t?
Ordinary. With some upside potential.
Everybody knew Gettleman liked him. The only question was whether they wanted to gamble on him being there at 17. This should have been a shock to nobody here. But faux outrage is the social reaction du jour.
You are selling yourself way short here. And being too humble.
You are the President.
Conviction was absolutely at play here, and Gettleman's quote on it was spot on.
If you have conviction in a guy, you don't fool around and see if he drops to you. You do what you have to do to take him, whether that's taking him at 6 or moving up to get him.
Those Senior Bowl practices are very powerful...
I feel like last year, we all knew Saquon was going to be amazing, and he delivered. the issue is Jones is a total question mark. he can be anywhere from a bust to great.
The swing was that the conviction level in Eli dropped.
I counter act that thinking by reminding myself that Allen is not the prospect that Barkley was.
If Phil Simms played at Morehead St in 2018 and was drafted 6th in 2019 Giant fans would have been thrilled. In today's NFL he probably wouldn't have lasted to 6th.
Everybody knew Gettleman liked him. The only question was whether they wanted to gamble on him being there at 17. This should have been a shock to nobody here. But faux outrage is the social reaction du jour.
It was a shock on bbi because there was a certain fake asshat who convinced most of the board that there's no way they were taking a QB at 6 and Gettlemen would run to the podium for Allen. Of course, he wasn't a real asshat but fooled many.
If Phil Simms played at Morehead St in 2018 and was drafted 6th in 2019 Giant fans would have been thrilled. In today's NFL he probably wouldn't have lasted to 6th.
Probably right. But Simms had plus skills coming out of MSU.
And like you are suggesting, there is no hidden talent anymore from the public. We all have access to it. Jordan Love, QB from Utah State, looks to have all the goods to be drafted near the top of the draft. He’s not on the average fan’s radar, but he will be eventually.
Sooner or later a QB was going to have to be taken and you never know what next year brings. what is we are drafting in the mid to late round next year, how much is moving up going to cost?
When you like a guy you take him. DGs handling of the criticism added fuel to the fire. He should have just said he was the best QB so we took him instead of saying he knew other teams wanted him before 17. it devalues DJ a little. I hope he turns out to be a top 10 guy, you never know. look at 2 of the best QBs in the league Brady and Brees, does anyone care where they were drafted? they had warts coming in to the league and now they are future HOFers. No one knows the what if on this kid for 3 years at least.
If youre on this board as a fan give up and just root for all the picks to be great its over and we have what we have. I hated the Barkley pick last year just because I wanted a QB but he is already one of the best in the league and a guy you have to root for and a guy you want your kids to root for.
A bunch of people groaned and ugh'd, but I knew it was a possibility and it was exciting to see.
Everybody knew Gettleman liked him. The only question was whether they wanted to gamble on him being there at 17. This should have been a shock to nobody here. But faux outrage is the social reaction du jour.
It was a shock on bbi because there was a certain fake asshat who convinced most of the board that there's no way they were taking a QB at 6 and Gettlemen would run to the podium for Allen. Of course, he wasn't a real asshat but fooled many.
Ah yes, I remember that meltdown very well
That's actually a problem both ways - for Jones and Haskins.
That's quite the compliment considering Dallas is one of the three best draft rooms in the NFL right now...
See, you guys have the Simo dupe on your side, so all is well.
Hand of God was perfectly apt.
The rules are so stacked against the defense, you don't need a blue chip QB. You need a coachable, smart, reliable kid who can process the playbook and make most of the throws.
If Jones was the smartest and most reliable QB of the draft, it was a good pick.
But then the team doesn't follow the plan. The team actually has pro scouts and its own agenda, and doesn't give two shits about Joey Jerkoff's draft board. So Joey Jerkoff comes to BBI and PITCHES AN ALL CAPS FIT ABOUT HOW GETTLEMAN SHOULD BE FIRED.
Fucking pathetic.
Getting a solid career starter at QB (aka Alex Smith-level) with the 6th pick would actually be a better than average outcome.
Always nice to see one of the good guys posting.
I'd be thrilled with that kind of production.
My expectations are much lower.
We spent the #6 pick, boys. His competition was whoever else we could have had with that pick because this team had holes everywhere except RB. Jones better be a star or these same insiders will be back two years from now laughing their asses off that we spent the #6 pick on the new Tannehill.
Hit conviction on Barkley turned out pretty well. Haven't heard you mention "the hand of god" in awhile. That evaporated pretty quickly after you wore it out all of last offseason.