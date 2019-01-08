Despite criticism, Gettleman has really reshaped this roster

This post might be overly optimistic, probably a little too early, and definitely too lengthy, and most likely repetitive. But taking a look at this roster, I feel that Dave Gettleman has really done a good job (so far) of reshaping and molding this roster in his own form.
On the night of the Hall of Fame game, I am thinking about this roster. Obviously, Gettleman has been heavily criticized by fans, the media, and players around the league. The majority of his criticisms have come in really two areas: letting talent walk via free agency/trades, and the draft.But if we examine these moves closer, he has used the existing talent to re-stock the roster.
Beckham is uber-talented, but he does come with excessive attention. The Beckham trade either directly or indirectly turned into Jabrill Peppers, Dexter Lawrence, Oshane Ximines, and Daniel Jones. Losing the superstar hurts, but there is potential for 4 starters with the haul from the trade.
Damon Harrison, although a fan favorite, is on the wrong side of 30, with a balky knee, and an ugly contract holdout is still lingering. He is also a two-down player. Gettleman parleyed this pick into Ryan Connelly, a bit of a head-scratcher at the time, but he is running with the 1st team defense in camp, and flashing his instincts, even drawing praise from James Bettcher.
Eli Apple was a malcontent in the locker room, and a flawed player on the field. This pick was parleyed into Julian Love, again, working with the 1st team defense in camp, and versatile, playing both S and nickel CB. The team also has a 7th round draft pick in the bank from this deal.
Olivier Vernon is a talented player. Probably miscast in the 3-4 defense. Getting out from under the contract, and receiving a pro-bowl caliber player, at a position that has troubled the team recently will hopefully pay dividends. Already, Zeitler has taken a leadership role within this offense.
Losing Landon Collins stings. Very talented player, but also very limited. $15 million annual value for a box S is not a good allocation of assets. Not only does the team recoup that cap space, but that contract will likely equal a 3rd round compensatory draft pick.
Speaking of compensatory picks, the contracts of Josh Mauro, Jamon Brown, Kerry Wynn, and Mario Edwards could each equal 7th round draft picks.
His free agent signings have been relatively low-key. The only outlier from that is the large deal he gave Nate Solder. After a tough start, Solder has solid, but unspectacular. A serviceable, dependable LT was needed. Outside of Solder, all other signings have been cost effective, and calculated. His failures, Patrick Omameh and Jonathan Stewart, have been cut, and the contracts were easy to get out from under. He uses the draft to build, and free agency to fill in spots such as Kareem Martin, Markus Golden, Nate Stupar, Mike Remmers, Olsen Pierre, and Golden Tate. All young, solid, relatively inexpensive players, with a strong locker room presence.
I think the most impressive part of Gettleman's short tenure has been his drafts. The first four picks from 2018, Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, and Carter, at the very minimum, are strong starting caliber players. McIntosh looks to be solid depth/rotational player. Lauletta, the one "miss" looks to be a career back-up at best, although it is still very early. Beal, taken in the supplemental draft, is also fighting for a starting job. Tae Davis and Grant Haley, undrafted players from this draft, have starting experience, and also look to be keepers.
Very, very early to judge the 2019 draft, but so far Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker, Oshane Ximines, Julian Love, Ryan Connelly, Darius Slayton, and Corey Ballentine all have drawn praise, and have very bright futures. Not a lot of infor or feedback on George Asafo-Adjei or Christ Slayton, but Asafo-Adjei has had some 1st team reps, and Slayton has the size/strength for a rotational player. Undrafted player CJ Conrad looks like a real find, and Reggie White Jr. could fins a spot on the roster.
Notably, the QB's have been left out of this discussion to this. His legacy will be judged on how he handles the Manning to Jones transition. Hopefully Jones will prove his many critics wrong, and some of the throws he has made show that potential is there. Gettleman was crucified for his comments on Manning, but he has handled this transition about as smoothly as possible, considering how difficult it is going to be.
Gettleman has jump-started this rebuild. We all knew it was needed, and it is going to be hard and painful, but for some reason, people were up in arms about the tough decisions that he needed to make, but I am glad he made them. For some reason, critics only focused on what he let go, and not what he has gained. He has added depth. He has added talent. He has added youth. He has added roster flexibility. He has added salary cap space. He didn't make flashy moves, but he has made smart, calculated additions. We may not see the dividends immediately, or this season, but the team is in a better position. In my opinion, he has been crushed in the court of public opinion, but he has my full support. So far, so good!
So go ahead, feel free to criticize him, or criticize me!
WR - Downgrade without OBJ. Better depth (prior to inj)
RB - Improved with Smith and return of Perkins
TE - Improved with CJ
OL- Improved on right side and better depth
DL - Improved with Dexter
LB - Improved with Golden and the rookie
CB - Improved with depth and starters
S - Improved at FS same at SS. Better depth
I would say the team is headed the right way.
Take it easy man, its just jokes on the internet
and than misses on DJ, he'll get skewered.
If Jones is a bust, there is a near 100% he didn't do everything else perfect. If he is surrounded by that much talent and a def that puts him in good positions, he would have to be nathan peterman level bad to to be able to win games
You can still win games with a good defense, good running game, and a below average QB. The problem is your potential is capped at 9/10 wins and a playoff win if you are lucky. Shit the Jags almost made a superbowl with an elite defense great running game and Bortles. People act like football isn't a team sport.
If Darnold is great the Barkley pick is terrible. NO, there is more to it than that. Barkely was RoY of gained over 2k yards behind one of the worst OLs in football. Terrible take.
If Daniel Jones doesn't pan out DG sucks....NO. What if they win the SB with DG at the helm but with someone other than Jones starting? Just a fucking terrible take.
I have no problems holding DG accountable. He needs time and he needs to held accountable for the success of the entire team. If the Giants look worse this year, yeah, DG deserves the blame. If Daniel Jones can't handle it when the bullets go live in a NFL regular season he will be among multiple SB winning GMs that drafted a QB that failed. Do they suck too?
Basically, if the GM didn't do the thing you wanted him to do and he is wrong about it, it is does not necessarily mean the GM sucks. That is all.
"NO. What if they win the SB with DG at the helm but with someone other than Jones starting? Just a fucking terrible take."
Desperate times call for desperate measures. I expect that if Gettleman drafts better than the previous regime, the level of desperation when it comes to free agency will be reduced considerably.
I think that all GMs go to this type of signing. 1 or 2 shouldn’t set you back unless it becomes your m.o. Whether I like it or not, I can understand the move with OBJ gone and a very young receiving corps at your disposal
Who would you have signed out of curiosity? The position needed to be filled. No way you could go into the draft with Sterling Shephard and nothing else. The WR FA class was nothing to write home about.
You can marginalize or rationalize them however you want, but the fact remains that these were examples of what not to do in free agency.
Drafting seems pretty good but expect it to be as well based on number of high picks he had. It will be scored very good/excellent if some of the mid to late picks become starters.
Again, DG has some good, bad and indifferent. Therefore, mixed praises and criticisms isn't shocking coming from BBI...
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.
Who would you have signed out of curiosity? The position needed to be filled. No way you could go into the draft with Sterling Shephard and nothing else. The WR FA class was nothing to write home about.
Either be smart and opportunistic in UFA, or let the young guys roll.
Part of the problem is everyone gets caught up in the visage of "win now". Nice soundbyte. DG/PS et al will do dumb things in order to protect their jobs and take a shot in the dark to do it. Fans want to win now, Mara wants a full season worth of revenues across all streams, so everyone buys into "win now" type moves and soundbytes.
So there's that reality, and there's the reality that the Giants are still a year away from where I think they're trying to get to. They would do well to keep stockpiling top 10 draft talent and a lean salary cap structure. The half-measures are annoying because these B players making A money is an illusion, imo.
We weren't desperate when Gettleman took over? Ummm...okay. Personally, I wasn't happy with anyone on our offensive line, especially not our LT, nor was I happy with any of our ILB's (I mean, come on...Casillas, Munson, Goodson, Armstrong? Eesh). Our WR corps was in shambles, and our RB's weren't much better. Gettleman was handed a real bill of goods, and I'd say that on balance he's done a good job trying to right the ship.
Does it impact their situation in terms of the cap more immediately? I suppose not. But, paying A money for B talent is just lipstick on the pig.
You're ok with it, to me it's a lot of re-arranging chairs on the deck.
Gettleman will be judged by winning as most every GM is.
Being Carolina's best performing GM and going to a SB there, having a 15 win season and an 11 win season and being 23 games over .500 hasn't seemingly impressed some.
Hell, one peach is calling him Resume Dave as if he should be ashamed of his record. The same guy that bitches about us not having 15 and 11 win seasons...
I dont like to boil down careers to whether you won rings or not, but it frankly does matter. Nobody remembers that Carolina season because they didnt win.
Look at AJ Smith and his Chargers run. Drafted great players, hall of famers. Always in the playoffs. Hes essentially a punchline because they didnt win.
It's not fair, but these things arent.
In the end, I hope they all prove me wrong. I want something to cheer about, but I still think they're trying to get the momentum that proves they're on the right track.
Does it impact their situation in terms of the cap more immediately? I suppose not. But, paying A money for B talent is just lipstick on the pig.
You're ok with it, to me it's a lot of re-arranging chairs on the deck.
And yet, besides the fact that Solder is the best LT we've had since Diehl, the team is set up pretty good cap-wise for 2020. They could cut bait with Jenkins and Ogletree pretty easily, too, next year.
It's not rearranging chairs...it's handing out life preservers where none were previously available. I know it's fashionable to criticize Gettleman, to characterize his free agent signings as putting "lipstick on a pig," but I think that's grossly unfair considering the team he inherited, and the nature of free agency today, where "A money for B talent" seems to be the norm, not the exception.
thats sounds remarkably like someone else we all know.
maybe you know him, he has been to 7 superbowls
Too often people make their determination based upon one positional move. Example, we went from OBJ to Tate so this sucks!
Building a football team is like assembling a puzzle. They all need to fit together and that includes the players, coaches and training staff. Winning organizations have cohesive units.
We need to stop looking at each move in a microscope and step back to see how it all fits together. We often hear that football is the ultimate team game but then see comments here that seem to indicate that it is more about the talent level of ONE individual.
FYI.. none of the Giants superbowl teams were apparently good enough (from a talent perspective) to be chosen to win the superbowl before those seasons started. I may be wrong, but I also think we were underdogs in every superbowl game. Not 100% positive about 1986
I acknowledged your points were valid in the perspective you hold, in case it was poorly written on my part. I don't have to agree with it, but I see its short term positives on the whole. I'm sure I've got plenty of annoying habits, including daddy brain and overloaded with work.
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.
I totally agree. This is where he loses me on the melding of the win now and rebuild.
Yeah, and while I don't doubt we'll see a marginally better product on the field that will lift everyone's spirits, it also feels like a false step in the broader sense.
That's what I don't like about Solder, Tate, and frankly holding onto Jenkins. Not only are they overpaid for their respective output, the Giants haven't shown evidence they are entering a competitive window.
Specifically Solder. I abhor the notion of "they had to, what else was there?" That's such insufferably bad logic.
Firstly, the team the Giants were outbidding for that player did something far wiser; stayed patient, waited for the draft, and made a move for a younger, better player at the position. Not surprising given that team.
Secondly, that player both had an injury who per him and his position coach contributed to his bad play last year, then the player required a procedure after the season. Let's see if in years 9 and 10 in the NFL he's a good investment at 17.5M a year.
That's what I don't like about Solder, Tate, and frankly holding onto Jenkins. Not only are they overpaid for their respective output, the Giants haven't shown evidence they are entering a competitive window.
Specifically Solder. I abhor the notion of "they had to, what else was there?" That's such insufferably bad logic.
Firstly, the team the Giants were outbidding for that player did something far wiser; stayed patient, waited for the draft, and made a move for a younger, better player at the position. Not surprising given that team.
Secondly, that player both had an injury who per him and his position coach contributed to his bad play last year, then the player required a procedure after the season. Let's see if in years 9 and 10 in the NFL he's a good investment at 17.5M a year.
To be fair, the Patriots did not stay patient and wait for the draft to replace Solder last year. They traded a 3rd round pick for one year of Trent Brown who left via FA. It worked out because they won the Super Bowl but if the Giants had traded a 3rd rounder for one year of a player I doubt they’d be getting pats on the back for being patient and waiting for the draft.
Well, you know that's because Belichick has won so much nobody bothers to question their moves. That's what winning buys you.
Also, I didn't check but I'm sure the Pats probably had more than one third round pick to use.
He then of course anchored the team to a Super Bowl title, signed a huge deal, and the Pats will the recoup similar value to what they gave up when comp pick time comes around.
Also, I didn't check but I'm sure the Pats probably had more than one third round pick to use.
Plus the wizardry of Dante Scarnecchia in these OL situations...guy needs to get a jacket and bust from Canton.
Solder is a better locker room guy...
And not to get all wrapped around a poll on Brown, maybe he comes to New York and sucks.
The point is the refrain "the Giants had no choice but to sign Solder" is bad judgement. There are always alternatives to overpaying.
Since DG negotiated the contract from which we are getting the cap relief, that is limiting damage he did, not anything to claim credit for.
is the massive amount of cap relief we will get from that trade. We were going to be paying that kid $18MM a year for the next several years. That amount is enough to sign two or three solid starters.
Since DG negotiated the contract from which we are getting the cap relief, that is limiting damage he did, not anything to claim credit for.
They got a 1st rounder, a 3rd rounder and a young starting safety because they signed him to that extension. You may argue that they should have traded him a year sooner, before extending him, but after coming off a serious season ending injury and coming up on an expiring contract, the return would have been shit. The Browns gave up what they did because he proved healthy from that injury and is now under team control. You also may argue they should have traded him sooner than that, but Gettleman wasn’t around then so I’m not sure what you expected him to do there...
It's not the extremity of the overpay, it's about basic value to each team.
The Pats are dead smack in a Super Bowl contending window and Solder didn't need to ramp up in their system.
Fair to argue he was worth more to the '18 Pats than the '18 Giants, and they still chose to not offer the same guarantees.
Again, no one is saying signing Solder was a tragedy, but maybe not good value and certainly not a "must."
The Cowboys made a similar move with the trading a first for Cooper. Do I think it was an overpay? Absolutely, but look at what was available at the top of the draft WR wise and in FA this year. Not much. They really needed to get a true evaluation of what Dak could do before signing him to an extension and I believe that was a big driver of trading for Cooper.
I think the Norwell signing wobbled Gettleman. There was a lot of talk that that was a fait accompli. So with a thin OL crop in last year's pool, they decided it was Solder or bust at that point...