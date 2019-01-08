Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Despite criticism, Gettleman has really reshaped this roster

Vin_Cuccs : 8/1/2019 10:17 pm
This post might be overly optimistic, probably a little too early, and definitely too lengthy, and most likely repetitive. But taking a look at this roster, I feel that Dave Gettleman has really done a good job (so far) of reshaping and molding this roster in his own form.

On the night of the Hall of Fame game, I am thinking about this roster. Obviously, Gettleman has been heavily criticized by fans, the media, and players around the league. The majority of his criticisms have come in really two areas: letting talent walk via free agency/trades, and the draft.But if we examine these moves closer, he has used the existing talent to re-stock the roster.

Beckham is uber-talented, but he does come with excessive attention. The Beckham trade either directly or indirectly turned into Jabrill Peppers, Dexter Lawrence, Oshane Ximines, and Daniel Jones. Losing the superstar hurts, but there is potential for 4 starters with the haul from the trade.

Damon Harrison, although a fan favorite, is on the wrong side of 30, with a balky knee, and an ugly contract holdout is still lingering. He is also a two-down player. Gettleman parleyed this pick into Ryan Connelly, a bit of a head-scratcher at the time, but he is running with the 1st team defense in camp, and flashing his instincts, even drawing praise from James Bettcher.

Eli Apple was a malcontent in the locker room, and a flawed player on the field. This pick was parleyed into Julian Love, again, working with the 1st team defense in camp, and versatile, playing both S and nickel CB. The team also has a 7th round draft pick in the bank from this deal.

Olivier Vernon is a talented player. Probably miscast in the 3-4 defense. Getting out from under the contract, and receiving a pro-bowl caliber player, at a position that has troubled the team recently will hopefully pay dividends. Already, Zeitler has taken a leadership role within this offense.

Losing Landon Collins stings. Very talented player, but also very limited. $15 million annual value for a box S is not a good allocation of assets. Not only does the team recoup that cap space, but that contract will likely equal a 3rd round compensatory draft pick.

Speaking of compensatory picks, the contracts of Josh Mauro, Jamon Brown, Kerry Wynn, and Mario Edwards could each equal 7th round draft picks.

His free agent signings have been relatively low-key. The only outlier from that is the large deal he gave Nate Solder. After a tough start, Solder has solid, but unspectacular. A serviceable, dependable LT was needed. Outside of Solder, all other signings have been cost effective, and calculated. His failures, Patrick Omameh and Jonathan Stewart, have been cut, and the contracts were easy to get out from under. He uses the draft to build, and free agency to fill in spots such as Kareem Martin, Markus Golden, Nate Stupar, Mike Remmers, Olsen Pierre, and Golden Tate. All young, solid, relatively inexpensive players, with a strong locker room presence.

I think the most impressive part of Gettleman's short tenure has been his drafts. The first four picks from 2018, Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, and Carter, at the very minimum, are strong starting caliber players. McIntosh looks to be solid depth/rotational player. Lauletta, the one "miss" looks to be a career back-up at best, although it is still very early. Beal, taken in the supplemental draft, is also fighting for a starting job. Tae Davis and Grant Haley, undrafted players from this draft, have starting experience, and also look to be keepers.

Very, very early to judge the 2019 draft, but so far Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker, Oshane Ximines, Julian Love, Ryan Connelly, Darius Slayton, and Corey Ballentine all have drawn praise, and have very bright futures. Not a lot of infor or feedback on George Asafo-Adjei or Christ Slayton, but Asafo-Adjei has had some 1st team reps, and Slayton has the size/strength for a rotational player. Undrafted player CJ Conrad looks like a real find, and Reggie White Jr. could fins a spot on the roster.

Notably, the QB's have been left out of this discussion to this. His legacy will be judged on how he handles the Manning to Jones transition. Hopefully Jones will prove his many critics wrong, and some of the throws he has made show that potential is there. Gettleman was crucified for his comments on Manning, but he has handled this transition about as smoothly as possible, considering how difficult it is going to be.

Gettleman has jump-started this rebuild. We all knew it was needed, and it is going to be hard and painful, but for some reason, people were up in arms about the tough decisions that he needed to make, but I am glad he made them. For some reason, critics only focused on what he let go, and not what he has gained. He has added depth. He has added talent. He has added youth. He has added roster flexibility. He has added salary cap space. He didn't make flashy moves, but he has made smart, calculated additions. We may not see the dividends immediately, or this season, but the team is in a better position. In my opinion, he has been crushed in the court of public opinion, but he has my full support. So far, so good!

So go ahead, feel free to criticize him, or criticize me!
Fat-Mara...  
bw in dc : 12:31 pm : link
Even you, the staunchest of Resume supporters, has to admit that his self-proclamations tact is very unbecoming...
Breakdown vs last year  
Reale01 : 12:32 pm : link
QB - Improved with addition of Jones
WR - Downgrade without OBJ. Better depth (prior to inj)
RB - Improved with Smith and return of Perkins
TE - Improved with CJ
OL- Improved on right side and better depth
DL - Improved with Dexter
LB - Improved with Golden and the rookie
CB - Improved with depth and starters
S - Improved at FS same at SS. Better depth

I would say the team is headed the right way.
You have to admit  
ron mexico : 12:35 pm : link
"Resume Dave" is a pretty catchy nickname

Take it easy man, its just jokes on the internet
The way I look at it  
UberAlias : 12:47 pm : link
It feels like a good start, but it’s still only a start and feelings aren’t a sure thing.
RE: RE: What Fatman is getting at is if he did everything else perfect  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14516331 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 14516302 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


and than misses on DJ, he'll get skewered.



If Jones is a bust, there is a near 100% he didn't do everything else perfect. If he is surrounded by that much talent and a def that puts him in good positions, he would have to be nathan peterman level bad to to be able to win games


You can still win games with a good defense, good running game, and a below average QB. The problem is your potential is capped at 9/10 wins and a playoff win if you are lucky. Shit the Jags almost made a superbowl with an elite defense great running game and Bortles. People act like football isn't a team sport.
If he is able to build and maintain  
ron mexico : 1:10 pm : link
A team similar to the Alex smith led 2011 49ers or the Blake bottles led 2017 jags, I think his legacy will be just fine.
One thing posters  
Thegratefulhead : 1:37 pm : link
FMiC makes a good point and it is something that infects the board often. We have a bunch of posters who like to narrow things down to one single point and claim their one point is what the evaluation of coach or player hinges on.

If Darnold is great the Barkley pick is terrible. NO, there is more to it than that. Barkely was RoY of gained over 2k yards behind one of the worst OLs in football. Terrible take.

If Daniel Jones doesn't pan out DG sucks....NO. What if they win the SB with DG at the helm but with someone other than Jones starting? Just a fucking terrible take.

I have no problems holding DG accountable. He needs time and he needs to held accountable for the success of the entire team. If the Giants look worse this year, yeah, DG deserves the blame. If Daniel Jones can't handle it when the bullets go live in a NFL regular season he will be among multiple SB winning GMs that drafted a QB that failed. Do they suck too?

Basically, if the GM didn't do the thing you wanted him to do and he is wrong about it, it is does not necessarily mean the GM sucks. That is all.

Zeke  
JonC : 2:27 pm : link
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.
Unless that guy is Eli  
ron mexico : 2:30 pm : link
I don't think he gets or deserves that opportunity

"NO. What if they win the SB with DG at the helm but with someone other than Jones starting? Just a fucking terrible take."
RE: Zeke  
Klaatu : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 14516720 JonC said:
Quote:
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.


Desperate times call for desperate measures. I expect that if Gettleman drafts better than the previous regime, the level of desperation when it comes to free agency will be reduced considerably.
We shouldn't be desperate  
JonC : 2:32 pm : link
that's a fool's errand, this team needs to do things wisely across the spectrum. The philosophy looks good paper until they pay a Solder or AO or Tate some stupid contract figures.
RE: Zeke  
Big Blue '56 : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14516720 JonC said:
Quote:
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.


I think that all GMs go to this type of signing. 1 or 2 shouldn’t set you back unless it becomes your m.o. Whether I like it or not, I can understand the move with OBJ gone and a very young receiving corps at your disposal
As for Solder, I understand that move as well.  
Big Blue '56 : 2:35 pm : link
If he stays healthy, he should be able to play out his contract as oft times OLs can play into their mids 30s or so.
RE: Zeke  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:39 pm : link
In comment 14516720 JonC said:
Quote:
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.


Who would you have signed out of curiosity? The position needed to be filled. No way you could go into the draft with Sterling Shephard and nothing else. The WR FA class was nothing to write home about.
Fool's errand is correct on some bad signings/deals  
Jimmy Googs : 2:45 pm : link
whether they are Jon Stewart-size or Tate or Solder.

You can marginalize or rationalize them however you want, but the fact remains that these were examples of what not to do in free agency.

Drafting seems pretty good but expect it to be as well based on number of high picks he had. It will be scored very good/excellent if some of the mid to late picks become starters.

Again, DG has some good, bad and indifferent. Therefore, mixed praises and criticisms isn't shocking coming from BBI...




RE: RE: Zeke  
JonC : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 14516738 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14516720 JonC said:


Quote:


The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.



Who would you have signed out of curiosity? The position needed to be filled. No way you could go into the draft with Sterling Shephard and nothing else. The WR FA class was nothing to write home about.


Either be smart and opportunistic in UFA, or let the young guys roll.

Part of the problem is everyone gets caught up in the visage of "win now". Nice soundbyte. DG/PS et al will do dumb things in order to protect their jobs and take a shot in the dark to do it. Fans want to win now, Mara wants a full season worth of revenues across all streams, so everyone buys into "win now" type moves and soundbytes.

So there's that reality, and there's the reality that the Giants are still a year away from where I think they're trying to get to. They would do well to keep stockpiling top 10 draft talent and a lean salary cap structure. The half-measures are annoying because these B players making A money is an illusion, imo.
an illusion in terms of what the 2019 team is capable of  
JonC : 2:51 pm : link
.
RE: We shouldn't be desperate  
Klaatu : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 14516729 JonC said:
Quote:
that's a fool's errand, this team needs to do things wisely across the spectrum. The philosophy looks good paper until they pay a Solder or AO or Tate some stupid contract figures.


We weren't desperate when Gettleman took over? Ummm...okay. Personally, I wasn't happy with anyone on our offensive line, especially not our LT, nor was I happy with any of our ILB's (I mean, come on...Casillas, Munson, Goodson, Armstrong? Eesh). Our WR corps was in shambles, and our RB's weren't much better. Gettleman was handed a real bill of goods, and I'd say that on balance he's done a good job trying to right the ship.
JonC I get what you are saying, but how long can players buy in  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:55 pm : link
to what the coach is saying when you follow up losing season after losing season. I'm a firm believer it is all about 2020, but imagine if this team wins 4 games this years with a bunch of double digit losses. Will the players not start to tune out the coaches and front office? I think you do need to build a team to at least compete at some level.
Desperation creates jumbled thinking  
JonC : 2:56 pm : link
bad decisions, and half-measures. Upgrading to Solder, Tate, Ogletree and the like at the money they threw at them is silly.

Does it impact their situation in terms of the cap more immediately? I suppose not. But, paying A money for B talent is just lipstick on the pig.

You're ok with it, to me it's a lot of re-arranging chairs on the deck.
RE: Perhaps..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 14516402 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
not



Quote:


Gettleman will be judged by winning as most every GM is.



Being Carolina's best performing GM and going to a SB there, having a 15 win season and an 11 win season and being 23 games over .500 hasn't seemingly impressed some.

Hell, one peach is calling him Resume Dave as if he should be ashamed of his record. The same guy that bitches about us not having 15 and 11 win seasons...


I dont like to boil down careers to whether you won rings or not, but it frankly does matter. Nobody remembers that Carolina season because they didnt win.

Look at AJ Smith and his Chargers run. Drafted great players, hall of famers. Always in the playoffs. Hes essentially a punchline because they didnt win.

It's not fair, but these things arent.
Zeke  
JonC : 2:59 pm : link
Given I don't have a great deal of belief in Shurmur, I wouldn't be sad to him go after more suckage. I'm not convinced they picked the right head coach, DC, etc. I'm not convinced they won't be looking for a new staff in a year or two.

In the end, I hope they all prove me wrong. I want something to cheer about, but I still think they're trying to get the momentum that proves they're on the right track.
And I doubt we see contracts given out like Tate's or Solder's in the  
Zeke's Alibi : 2:59 pm : link
future now that DG has put his stamp on the team.
I think DG's done a good job on the whole  
JonC : 3:05 pm : link
and he's got some things to clean up and do better. I hope his philosophy and choices aren't outdated, much rests on Jones and really getting the defense built while finding the right WRs, right side of the OL. The rest, time will tell.
RE: Desperation creates jumbled thinking  
Klaatu : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 14516762 JonC said:
Quote:
bad decisions, and half-measures. Upgrading to Solder, Tate, Ogletree and the like at the money they threw at them is silly.

Does it impact their situation in terms of the cap more immediately? I suppose not. But, paying A money for B talent is just lipstick on the pig.

You're ok with it, to me it's a lot of re-arranging chairs on the deck.


And yet, besides the fact that Solder is the best LT we've had since Diehl, the team is set up pretty good cap-wise for 2020. They could cut bait with Jenkins and Ogletree pretty easily, too, next year.

It's not rearranging chairs...it's handing out life preservers where none were previously available. I know it's fashionable to criticize Gettleman, to characterize his free agent signings as putting "lipstick on a pig," but I think that's grossly unfair considering the team he inherited, and the nature of free agency today, where "A money for B talent" seems to be the norm, not the exception.
Yeh I think DG has done a great job and like you I have my doubts  
Zeke's Alibi : 3:10 pm : link
about Shurmur. Seems competent, but missing that something good coaches have. What I won't do is judge the guy based on his record from the Browns and 2018 and 2019 Giants. The greatest coach in history went 36-44 in Cleveland. 2020 is where the rubber meets the road though and if Jones shows at least capable I expect a Division title or at least playoff win. Anything short of that he can pack his bags.
It's a matter of perspective  
JonC : 3:11 pm : link
I offer my posting history shows a fair perspective, and one that goes beyond what the masses parrot. Sometimes they have to do things this way just to fill seats and rebuild some hope, I get it. Luckily, most of the big money should get off the cap when they're ready to really go for it. I still want better for NYG and their fans.
Jon, I've known you on here for eleven years.  
Klaatu : 3:19 pm : link
I respect your opinions. But you have an annoying habit of whipping out your resume', so to speak, every time someone disagrees with you.
RE: Jon, I've known you on here for eleven years.  
ron mexico : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 14516813 Klaatu said:
Quote:
I respect your opinions. But you have an annoying habit of whipping out your resume', so to speak, every time someone disagrees with you.


thats sounds remarkably like someone else we all know.

maybe you know him, he has been to 7 superbowls



Klaatu  
JonC : 3:27 pm : link
Disagree with me all you like, just don't lump me in with the tin hats.
RE: One thing posters  
EricJ : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 14516630 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
FMiC makes a good point and it is something that infects the board often. We have a bunch of posters who like to narrow things down to one single point and claim their one point is what the evaluation of coach or player hinges on.


Too often people make their determination based upon one positional move. Example, we went from OBJ to Tate so this sucks!

Building a football team is like assembling a puzzle. They all need to fit together and that includes the players, coaches and training staff. Winning organizations have cohesive units.

We need to stop looking at each move in a microscope and step back to see how it all fits together. We often hear that football is the ultimate team game but then see comments here that seem to indicate that it is more about the talent level of ONE individual.

FYI.. none of the Giants superbowl teams were apparently good enough (from a talent perspective) to be chosen to win the superbowl before those seasons started. I may be wrong, but I also think we were underdogs in every superbowl game. Not 100% positive about 1986
RE: Klaatu  
JonC : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 14516818 JonC said:
Quote:
Disagree with me all you like, just don't lump me in with the tin hats.


I acknowledged your points were valid in the perspective you hold, in case it was poorly written on my part. I don't have to agree with it, but I see its short term positives on the whole. I'm sure I've got plenty of annoying habits, including daddy brain and overloaded with work.
RE: Zeke  
UberAlias : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14516720 JonC said:
Quote:
The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.
I totally agree. This is where he loses me on the melding of the win now and rebuild.
RE: RE: Zeke  
JonC : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 14516852 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 14516720 JonC said:


Quote:


The Tate signing is exactly what I'd be trying to avoid, if I were DG. His desperate money heaving at some of these vets, who are long in the tooth and bring plenty of warts with them, is something I'd like to see fixed.

I totally agree. This is where he loses me on the melding of the win now and rebuild.


Yeah, and while I don't doubt we'll see a marginally better product on the field that will lift everyone's spirits, it also feels like a false step in the broader sense.
...  
christian : 4:08 pm : link
Typically in business companies who succeed will stretch their budget for resources and personnel when they are close to big success, and more pragmatic while they are building up.

That's what I don't like about Solder, Tate, and frankly holding onto Jenkins. Not only are they overpaid for their respective output, the Giants haven't shown evidence they are entering a competitive window.

Specifically Solder. I abhor the notion of "they had to, what else was there?" That's such insufferably bad logic.

Firstly, the team the Giants were outbidding for that player did something far wiser; stayed patient, waited for the draft, and made a move for a younger, better player at the position. Not surprising given that team.

Secondly, that player both had an injury who per him and his position coach contributed to his bad play last year, then the player required a procedure after the season. Let's see if in years 9 and 10 in the NFL he's a good investment at 17.5M a year.
Well said, christian  
JonC : 4:13 pm : link
.
RE: ...  
BigBlueShock : 4:57 pm : link
In comment 14516882 christian said:
Quote:
Typically in business companies who succeed will stretch their budget for resources and personnel when they are close to big success, and more pragmatic while they are building up.

That's what I don't like about Solder, Tate, and frankly holding onto Jenkins. Not only are they overpaid for their respective output, the Giants haven't shown evidence they are entering a competitive window.

Specifically Solder. I abhor the notion of "they had to, what else was there?" That's such insufferably bad logic.

Firstly, the team the Giants were outbidding for that player did something far wiser; stayed patient, waited for the draft, and made a move for a younger, better player at the position. Not surprising given that team.

Secondly, that player both had an injury who per him and his position coach contributed to his bad play last year, then the player required a procedure after the season. Let's see if in years 9 and 10 in the NFL he's a good investment at 17.5M a year.

To be fair, the Patriots did not stay patient and wait for the draft to replace Solder last year. They traded a 3rd round pick for one year of Trent Brown who left via FA. It worked out because they won the Super Bowl but if the Giants had traded a 3rd rounder for one year of a player I doubt they’d be getting pats on the back for being patient and waiting for the draft.
RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 14516927 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
if the Giants had traded a 3rd rounder for one year of a player I doubt they’d be getting pats on the back for being patient and waiting for the draft.


Well, you know that's because Belichick has won so much nobody bothers to question their moves. That's what winning buys you.

Also, I didn't check but I'm sure the Pats probably had more than one third round pick to use.
...  
christian : 5:09 pm : link
Yes they did. They traded for Brown in the middle of the draft after the 9ers picked McGlinchey and Brown became available.

He then of course anchored the team to a Super Bowl title, signed a huge deal, and the Pats will the recoup similar value to what they gave up when comp pick time comes around.
...  
christian : 5:15 pm : link
And of course, if the Giants had acquired Brown they would have owned his rights and could have offered him a long-term deal (note he signed for virtually the same terms as Solder did a year earlier but is ~5 years younger).
RE: RE: RE: ...  
bw in dc : 5:41 pm : link
In comment 14516943 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
ell, you know that's because Belichick has won so much nobody bothers to question their moves. That's what winning buys you.

Also, I didn't check but I'm sure the Pats probably had more than one third round pick to use.


Plus the wizardry of Dante Scarnecchia in these OL situations...guy needs to get a jacket and bust from Canton.
RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14516951 christian said:
Quote:
And of course, if the Giants had acquired Brown they would have owned his rights and could have offered him a long-term deal (note he signed for virtually the same terms as Solder did a year earlier but is ~5 years younger).


Solder is a better locker room guy...
...  
christian : 6:22 pm : link
Brown was a pretty good player for the 9ers and on the rise. They picked a tackle and saved the money instead of re-signing Brown. I don't think this is Pats voodoo as much as Pats management.

And not to get all wrapped around a poll on Brown, maybe he comes to New York and sucks.

The point is the refrain "the Giants had no choice but to sign Solder" is bad judgement. There are always alternatives to overpaying.
For one, Solder wasn't even our first option. Norwell was  
Zeke's Alibi : 6:39 pm : link
which makes sense based on his age. Two, the Pat's offered similar money to Solder with less guarantees. So it wasn't this extreme overpay people want to make it out to be.

RE: The thing about the Beckham trade that people tend to overlook  
Mike in Boston : 7:05 pm : link
In comment 14516271 Don in DC said:
Quote:
is the massive amount of cap relief we will get from that trade. We were going to be paying that kid $18MM a year for the next several years. That amount is enough to sign two or three solid starters.


Since DG negotiated the contract from which we are getting the cap relief, that is limiting damage he did, not anything to claim credit for.
And let's also..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:06 pm : link
caution at acting like Solder has been terrible. He played much better at the end of teh season.
RE: RE: The thing about the Beckham trade that people tend to overlook  
BigBlueShock : 7:19 pm : link
In comment 14517036 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
In comment 14516271 Don in DC said:


Quote:


is the massive amount of cap relief we will get from that trade. We were going to be paying that kid $18MM a year for the next several years. That amount is enough to sign two or three solid starters.



Since DG negotiated the contract from which we are getting the cap relief, that is limiting damage he did, not anything to claim credit for.

They got a 1st rounder, a 3rd rounder and a young starting safety because they signed him to that extension. You may argue that they should have traded him a year sooner, before extending him, but after coming off a serious season ending injury and coming up on an expiring contract, the return would have been shit. The Browns gave up what they did because he proved healthy from that injury and is now under team control. You also may argue they should have traded him sooner than that, but Gettleman wasn’t around then so I’m not sure what you expected him to do there...
RE: For one, Solder wasn't even our first option. Norwell was  
christian : 7:30 pm : link
In comment 14517013 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
which makes sense based on his age. Two, the Pat's offered similar money to Solder with less guarantees. So it wasn't this extreme overpay people want to make it out to be.


It's not the extremity of the overpay, it's about basic value to each team.

The Pats are dead smack in a Super Bowl contending window and Solder didn't need to ramp up in their system.

Fair to argue he was worth more to the '18 Pats than the '18 Giants, and they still chose to not offer the same guarantees.

Again, no one is saying signing Solder was a tragedy, but maybe not good value and certainly not a "must."

I just think signing a player to the offensive line was a necessity.  
Zeke's Alibi : 7:44 pm : link
The evaluation on Eli coming in was way off. I get the vibe DG, like myself, thought Eli had a lot more in the tank then he did. It was impossible to evaluate though because the offensive line was atrocious. After last year it is pretty clear Eli is hanging on by a thread irregardless of what the Eli fanboys have to say. Having a piss poor team hurts the progression of other players as well. Do we really want our future QB to walk into a terrible offense?

The Cowboys made a similar move with the trading a first for Cooper. Do I think it was an overpay? Absolutely, but look at what was available at the top of the draft WR wise and in FA this year. Not much. They really needed to get a true evaluation of what Dak could do before signing him to an extension and I believe that was a big driver of trading for Cooper.
RE: For one, Solder wasn't even our first option. Norwell was  
bw in dc : 7:53 pm : link
In comment 14517013 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
which makes sense based on his age. Two, the Pat's offered similar money to Solder with less guarantees. So it wasn't this extreme overpay people want to make it out to be.


I think the Norwell signing wobbled Gettleman. There was a lot of talk that that was a fait accompli. So with a thin OL crop in last year's pool, they decided it was Solder or bust at that point...
