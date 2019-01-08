Despite criticism, Gettleman has really reshaped this roster Vin_Cuccs : 8/1/2019 10:17 pm

This post might be overly optimistic, probably a little too early, and definitely too lengthy, and most likely repetitive. But taking a look at this roster, I feel that Dave Gettleman has really done a good job (so far) of reshaping and molding this roster in his own form.



On the night of the Hall of Fame game, I am thinking about this roster. Obviously, Gettleman has been heavily criticized by fans, the media, and players around the league. The majority of his criticisms have come in really two areas: letting talent walk via free agency/trades, and the draft.But if we examine these moves closer, he has used the existing talent to re-stock the roster.



Beckham is uber-talented, but he does come with excessive attention. The Beckham trade either directly or indirectly turned into Jabrill Peppers, Dexter Lawrence, Oshane Ximines, and Daniel Jones. Losing the superstar hurts, but there is potential for 4 starters with the haul from the trade.



Damon Harrison, although a fan favorite, is on the wrong side of 30, with a balky knee, and an ugly contract holdout is still lingering. He is also a two-down player. Gettleman parleyed this pick into Ryan Connelly, a bit of a head-scratcher at the time, but he is running with the 1st team defense in camp, and flashing his instincts, even drawing praise from James Bettcher.



Eli Apple was a malcontent in the locker room, and a flawed player on the field. This pick was parleyed into Julian Love, again, working with the 1st team defense in camp, and versatile, playing both S and nickel CB. The team also has a 7th round draft pick in the bank from this deal.



Olivier Vernon is a talented player. Probably miscast in the 3-4 defense. Getting out from under the contract, and receiving a pro-bowl caliber player, at a position that has troubled the team recently will hopefully pay dividends. Already, Zeitler has taken a leadership role within this offense.



Losing Landon Collins stings. Very talented player, but also very limited. $15 million annual value for a box S is not a good allocation of assets. Not only does the team recoup that cap space, but that contract will likely equal a 3rd round compensatory draft pick.



Speaking of compensatory picks, the contracts of Josh Mauro, Jamon Brown, Kerry Wynn, and Mario Edwards could each equal 7th round draft picks.



His free agent signings have been relatively low-key. The only outlier from that is the large deal he gave Nate Solder. After a tough start, Solder has solid, but unspectacular. A serviceable, dependable LT was needed. Outside of Solder, all other signings have been cost effective, and calculated. His failures, Patrick Omameh and Jonathan Stewart, have been cut, and the contracts were easy to get out from under. He uses the draft to build, and free agency to fill in spots such as Kareem Martin, Markus Golden, Nate Stupar, Mike Remmers, Olsen Pierre, and Golden Tate. All young, solid, relatively inexpensive players, with a strong locker room presence.



I think the most impressive part of Gettleman's short tenure has been his drafts. The first four picks from 2018, Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, and Carter, at the very minimum, are strong starting caliber players. McIntosh looks to be solid depth/rotational player. Lauletta, the one "miss" looks to be a career back-up at best, although it is still very early. Beal, taken in the supplemental draft, is also fighting for a starting job. Tae Davis and Grant Haley, undrafted players from this draft, have starting experience, and also look to be keepers.



Very, very early to judge the 2019 draft, but so far Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker, Oshane Ximines, Julian Love, Ryan Connelly, Darius Slayton, and Corey Ballentine all have drawn praise, and have very bright futures. Not a lot of infor or feedback on George Asafo-Adjei or Christ Slayton, but Asafo-Adjei has had some 1st team reps, and Slayton has the size/strength for a rotational player. Undrafted player CJ Conrad looks like a real find, and Reggie White Jr. could fins a spot on the roster.



Notably, the QB's have been left out of this discussion to this. His legacy will be judged on how he handles the Manning to Jones transition. Hopefully Jones will prove his many critics wrong, and some of the throws he has made show that potential is there. Gettleman was crucified for his comments on Manning, but he has handled this transition about as smoothly as possible, considering how difficult it is going to be.



Gettleman has jump-started this rebuild. We all knew it was needed, and it is going to be hard and painful, but for some reason, people were up in arms about the tough decisions that he needed to make, but I am glad he made them. For some reason, critics only focused on what he let go, and not what he has gained. He has added depth. He has added talent. He has added youth. He has added roster flexibility. He has added salary cap space. He didn't make flashy moves, but he has made smart, calculated additions. We may not see the dividends immediately, or this season, but the team is in a better position. In my opinion, he has been crushed in the court of public opinion, but he has my full support. So far, so good!



So go ahead, feel free to criticize him, or criticize me!