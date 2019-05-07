How good do Lawrence, Peppers, and Ximines have to be

for the Beckham trade to be a win? Is there a set formula? Do two of the three have to be Pro Bowl caliber players? I think Lawrence and Peppers definitely have that potential. Or are you just going to look at wins and losses?
How many games/year is Beckham going to play? Is he going to stay healthy and put up 1500 yards and 10+ TDs/year? Or is he going to consistently miss 3-4 games/year with numbers like 2018 (very good, but not HOF worthy)?
If its the former, I think you'd need a couple All Pros from them (Peppers, Lawrence, Ximenes) or at minimum consistent pro bowls. If it's the latter, a couple pro bowls (3-4 total) would be better value.
need 3 stars to be. If we get 2 solid players and a contributor - that's good enough. If we get a healthy safety who plays decently and a DT who can anchor the line, Ximines can be a depth backup and it still should be better for us than Cleveland.
It's not about them being individual superstars. They need to contribute to a team that becomes more and more competitive every week, playing winning ball, putting themselves in position to win the division, make the playoffs, make a run.
if the Browns win the division but over the course of the next 3 years I think the Giants will come out on top. Peppers seems to be a solid starer at the very least and Lawrence is showing positive signs as a rookie. Xman seems to be getting better and may be a starter as well.
maybe both sides make out well in the trade. Cleveland needs a guy like OBJ to energize that city. NY doesn't need that energy. Maybe OBJ is great for them and our 3 guys are great for us.
Either way OBJs time was done here in NY. With a rookie QB coming in eventually his attitude would not have been a good thing. Look at how they are kissing his ass in Cleveland right now. If things are going well in Cleveland than OBJ will shine and be a positive force but when things turn a little he is a finger pointer and that is not good for a team.
and I liked OBJ as a talent, but he was not conducive to the culture the Giants are trying to build. He is the epitome of the "WR Diva" and was an absolute distraction both on and off the field. Not disparaging his talent, how had he works. or how much he loves football. His maturity however left much to be decided. IMO its already addition by subtraction.
It seems clear to me that Beckham wanted out of here. Whether that was because he thought Eli was holding him back, or he just wanted to play on the West Coast doesn't matter. He was not a happy camper, and not even $90 million could make him one. So, goodbye and good luck.
since trading OBJ gave us an extra 3rd, which we used to trade up. Looking at it this way means we got 3 immediate, young starters on D
Ahhhh, was Ximines our pick? To be fair it's not exactly Lawrence, Peppers, and Baker vs. OBJ. It's Lawrence, Peppers, and Baker vs. OBJ + whomever we would have taken in the 2nd round if we couldn't trade up.
I think the word "culture" has become a lightning rod on BBI. It's very important but it's a bit overused too. Talent still matters.
That all said, I don't think most of us really realized how much of a douchebag Odell and Landon really are. Just shut up already (and yes, if asked a question, there are infinitely better ways to answer it).
Did Dave Gettleman throw some of these guys under the bus with his general "culture" comment? Undoubtedly. But they are proving his point in spades.
and because quotes like this don't get much traction around here, his is OBJs latest remarks
"I hope so," Beckham said when asked if he'll be able to move on from his time with the Giants, via Nick Shook of the team's official website. "The only time that I talk about it is when I get asked about it. So it's hard. It's like a -- I don't even know the word for it -- it's like a double-edged sword. Like, I don't want to talk about it. But if I get asked about it, I feel like I have to answer the question. I'm really ready to put it all behind me. Everybody's moved on. I've moved on, they've moved on. It's just time. This is where I'm at. I'm at the Cleveland Browns now. This is my team and I'm excited about that."
But he doesn't. It's like when he says, "I'm done with social media!" and then is back on two days later. He can't control himself. What is he? 12 years old?
Anyone who would side with Beckham or Collins over Gettleman in the court of public opinion is completely lost.
the "cleaned out the rot" stuff buys DG and Pat another year since no matter if we're 4-12 the culture will be declared to have improved so we're on the right road. 2020 is another matter. If we're winning by then few if any will care about OBJ not being here. If we're not then no one's going to buy the culture stuff anymore.
But he doesn't. It's like when he says, "I'm done with social media!" and then is back on two days later. He can't control himself. What is he? 12 years old?
Let's see, you could be right but he hasn't mentioned the Giants since.
Also of note, that GQ interview was co ducted back in may
DLaw is a freak generational prospect, Prof X is a poor man's Josh Allen (they both have ++ hands and production) and by all accounts Peppers is in the same tier as Linda Collins but younger and more upside.
...his disposition has changed, he now leads with his actions rather than his mouth.
Over the next several seasons, he will cement his HOF career, becoming an IRON MAN picture of health not missing any games to injury for most of the coming decade, becoming league MVP multiple times in the process, breaking single season yardage and TD records, and will collect at least 2 Super Bowl MVP awards in the process.
The Giant franchise, devastated with the poor collection of players and picks they were left with, take a generation to recover.
He made that very clear. So, the Giants got what they could for him and avoided an Antonio Brown situation. Much has been made of Gettleman saying, "You do not give up on talent," but what is a GM supposed to do when that talent gives up on you, as OBJ so obviously did?
Cold Hard Football Facts comparing WRs to "shiny hood ornaments" lonk - ( New Window )
Nice quotes, but the link doesn't show anything. If CHFF has stats/data that supports that theory it certainly isn't in that article.
And the 4-5 touches/game stat is a bit misleading even putting aside how an elite WR affects other plays. Those 4-5 touches/game (about 8% of offensive snaps) produced ~1500 yards/season which was ~25% of the 49ers output.
RE: I'll say it again - he did not want to be here.
Yes, OBJ is Exhibit A of 'Be Careful What You Wish For!'.
I still think it's wicked funny he wound up in Cleveland.
Yes, OBJ is Exhibit A of 'Be Careful What You Wish For!'.
I still think it's wicked funny he wound up in Cleveland.
Yeah, after I wrote, "...but what is a GM supposed to do when that talent gives up on you, as OBJ so obviously did..." I was tempted to add, "Say 'fuck you' and trade his ass to Cleveland."
RE: RE: I'll say it again - he did not want to be here.
Yes, OBJ is Exhibit A of 'Be Careful What You Wish For!'.
I still think it's wicked funny he wound up in Cleveland.
Believe it or not I think if things work out there he is going to love it. Him and Baker will reach God status. These guys spend time where they want to and Odell is clearly partial to California and Florida. I can't remember him spending much time in NY when he was here.
RE: RE: RE: I'll say it again - he did not want to be here.
Believe it or not I think if things work out there he is going to love it. Him and Baker will reach God status. These guys spend time where they want to and Odell is clearly partial to California and Florida. I can't remember him spending much time in NY when he was here.
That's possible, but LeBron reached God status in Cleveland and still couldn't wait to play elsewhere and he was from Cleveland...
That's not the whole article, which was pretty extensive (and stat heavy) as I recall. I don't think CHFF is around anymore, not as a single entity. I think they were absorbed by SB Nation a few years back. The link to the article just takes you to their old sign-in screen.
Got the huge contract, he got the New York exposure, he put up the big numbers with the Eli Manning arm. What does a self absorbed me first and always guy have to gain staying here. He will be exposed soon enough, if you think him and Mayfield can co-exhist, I have a bridge for sale. Wait until adversity hits, and it always does.
That's not the whole article, which was pretty extensive (and stat heavy) as I recall. I don't think CHFF is around anymore, not as a single entity. I think they were absorbed by SB Nation a few years back. The link to the article just takes you to their old sign-in screen.
I figured as much since they used to put out some good analytics and that link was, well, SB Nation quality.
The Steelers got 3rd Rd WR Diontae Johnson and 5th Rd TE Zach Gentry
Believe it or not I think if things work out there he is going to love it. Him and Baker will reach God status. These guys spend time where they want to and Odell is clearly partial to California and Florida. I can't remember him spending much time in NY when he was here.
That's possible, but LeBron reached God status in Cleveland and still couldn't wait to play elsewhere and he was from Cleveland...
That is a bit different. The Browns are way bigger than the Cavs there. Basketball season is also a marathon. Football season is a lot shorter and due to the nature of the sport these guys aren't partying all that much in season.
His teammates were on the radio this week saying the exact opposite.
Now the players still need to be good so we can play the compare game, but Beckham still being here was going to be an almost certain disaster so you have to factor that into the equation.
I wish a normal Beckham was still on the team, but this current version of him is better off somewhere else.
If we can hit on 3 draft picks a year and get consistent play from the vet starters, this team will contend for the playoffs in the foreseeable future
yeah ya know everyone seems to forget that we didnt win shit when he was here
Plus a lot less headaches. By the end of the year hopefully the millennials here will give it a break and move on from Odell.
If the team becomes competitive, the guys in charge are doing the right things. Doesn't really matter how they achieve that.
This is a flawed argument
We ate a ton of dead cap by signing and then trading him, this isn't like a getting rid of a guy at the end of his career with minimal dead cap. This move was not positive from a cap perspective
Also, that money and then some is already spent on Tate and Shep
It isn't like it hangs on year to year.
It isn't like it hangs on year to year.
sure - but at that point you might as well argue we have a cap savings from not having Russel Wilson or any other non giant on our roster.
This was not a positive move from a cap perspective.
I wouldn't exactly say they're a dime-a-dozen, but I see your point. I look at them as being more complementary pieces than integral parts.
Could they have signed Remmer or any of the other FAs?
Could they have signed Remmer or any of the other FAs?
I think the 2019 cap savings for Beckham are only $4M.
I liked Beckham when he was here. I still like him.
But he lacked "avail-ability" and he was seldom a difference maker.
maybe both sides make out well in the trade. Cleveland needs a guy like OBJ to energize that city. NY doesn't need that energy. Maybe OBJ is great for them and our 3 guys are great for us.
Either way OBJs time was done here in NY. With a rookie QB coming in eventually his attitude would not have been a good thing. Look at how they are kissing his ass in Cleveland right now. If things are going well in Cleveland than OBJ will shine and be a positive force but when things turn a little he is a finger pointer and that is not good for a team.
Be interesting to see if anyone blames Mayfield for getting him injured......
It seems clear to me that Beckham wanted out of here. Whether that was because he thought Eli was holding him back, or he just wanted to play on the West Coast doesn't matter. He was not a happy camper, and not even $90 million could make him one. So, goodbye and good luck.
Be interesting to see if anyone blames Mayfield for getting him injured......
Lots of the top WRs miss time every year. Even middling WRs miss time. Our WRs are already guaranteed to miss significant time
Ahhhh, was Ximines our pick? To be fair it's not exactly Lawrence, Peppers, and Baker vs. OBJ. It's Lawrence, Peppers, and Baker vs. OBJ + whomever we would have taken in the 2nd round if we couldn't trade up.
But he doesn't. It's like when he says, "I'm done with social media!" and then is back on two days later. He can't control himself. What is he? 12 years old?
Anyone who would side with Beckham or Collins over Gettleman in the court of public opinion is completely lost.
Quote:
Let's see, you could be right but he hasn't mentioned the Giants since.
Also of note, that GQ interview was co ducted back in may
not that it was beckhams fault for us losing the last few years but 1 superstar for 3 solid pieces works for me.
Over the next several seasons, he will cement his HOF career, becoming an IRON MAN picture of health not missing any games to injury for most of the coming decade, becoming league MVP multiple times in the process, breaking single season yardage and TD records, and will collect at least 2 Super Bowl MVP awards in the process.
The Giant franchise, devastated with the poor collection of players and picks they were left with, take a generation to recover.
Or maybe none of that is true. :)
Plus they're all beefy.
Obj not so much.
Especially in a Shurmur offense, where a bum like Keenum or Cousins can run it. Thielen isn't exactly Megatron.
In all likelihood a cancerous diva WR is a huge wrench, there seemed to be some indications even last year when obj took time off for his brand.
Quote:
It will account for 2 free agent signings next year or 1 very expensive one.
This is a flawed argument
We ate a ton of dead cap by signing and then trading him, this isn't like a getting rid of a guy at the end of his career with minimal dead cap. This move was not positive from a cap perspective
Also, that money and then some is already spent on Tate and Shep
No this isn't a flawed argument. The dead money lasts one year. The cap savings going forward allow multiple long term extensions or FA contracts as you pointed out with the Shep and Tate contracts.
lonk - ( New Window )
I've quoted it many times in the past and always took a lot of crap for doing so, but I still believe in it.
I still think it's wicked funny he wound up in Cleveland.
Quote:
Yeah, after I wrote, "...but what is a GM supposed to do when that talent gives up on you, as OBJ so obviously did..." I was tempted to add, "Say 'fuck you' and trade his ass to Cleveland."
Quote:
Believe it or not I think if things work out there he is going to love it. Him and Baker will reach God status. These guys spend time where they want to and Odell is clearly partial to California and Florida. I can't remember him spending much time in NY when he was here.
Believe it or not I think if things work out there he is going to love it. Him and Baker will reach God status. These guys spend time where they want to and Odell is clearly partial to California and Florida. I can't remember him spending much time in NY when he was here.
That's possible, but LeBron reached God status in Cleveland and still couldn't wait to play elsewhere and he was from Cleveland...
Quote:
That's not the whole article, which was pretty extensive (and stat heavy) as I recall. I don't think CHFF is around anymore, not as a single entity. I think they were absorbed by SB Nation a few years back. The link to the article just takes you to their old sign-in screen.
That's not the whole article, which was pretty extensive (and stat heavy) as I recall. I don't think CHFF is around anymore, not as a single entity. I think they were absorbed by SB Nation a few years back. The link to the article just takes you to their old sign-in screen.
I figured as much since they used to put out some good analytics and that link was, well, SB Nation quality.
I like what Gettleman got for OBJ a lot better, especially Lawrence, and the Steeler fans I know would kill for our guys:
The Steelers swapped Antonio Brown for these two guys - ( New Window )
Quote:
That is a bit different. The Browns are way bigger than the Cavs there. Basketball season is also a marathon. Football season is a lot shorter and due to the nature of the sport these guys aren't partying all that much in season.
His teammates were on the radio this week saying the exact opposite.