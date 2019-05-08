PFF: How Did Jones Go Sixth Overall?

I've been watching Daniel Jones videos this morning. Stumbled upon this one from May, so it may have been discussed before. It's not their evaluation of him that I found interesting, it's their intro where they discuss how/why he was chosen sixth as far as not being there in the teens, and albeit incredulous to it they acknowledge that in the pre-draft build up and rumors they were hearing that Daniel Jones was not going to make it out of the top ten let alone making it to the teens. They speak of multiple teams they thought might take him that high despite they themselves feeling like he was a day two pick. They give credence to the point that Jones wasn't making it to 17 whether they agreed with it or not.
What I found interesting is simply that no matter how unbelievable it was to them they admit that they felt Gettleman was right that he wasn't making it out of the top ten.
But folks had mixed views on him.
If the Giants didn't have the 17th pick, how much angst would this have caused?
The Giants had to come out of the draft with a QB they liked and they did just that.
The problem with the “who cares” opinion (and I don’t care where he was taken) is that it was ok to trash the pick over and over at 6, but when more and more opinions start coming in about his NOT being available later on, suddenly THAT crowd laments, “Who cares?” Not pointing anything at you, just in general. That’s been my observation.
However, Jones seemed to show enough around the edges to warrant a second round investment. That seemed like reasonable value.
But now he's here and I think he may have a decent chance to fit nicely in the Shurmur offense. So I am curious to see him get his shot, which should be right away.
Simms is pretty bad. I remember his prediction for Giants HC on PFT live when the Giants hired Shurmur. Simms predicted the Giants would hire Greg Schiano as HC. Greg Schiano, the guy who ordered his players to take a cheap shot at Eli during kneel downs a few years ago. There was not one shred of interest in Schiano from the Giants but that's still the guy Simms predicted would be hired as the next HC of the Giants.
Who cares what anyone thinks at this point. All that matters is whether or not Jones is the long term answer for NYG at QB.
The problem with the "who cares" opinion (and I don't care where he was taken) is that it was ok to trash the pick over and over at 6, but when more and more opinions start coming in about his NOT being available later on, suddenly THAT crowd laments, "Who cares?" Not pointing anything at you, just in general. That's been my observation.
I'm willing to bet the same people who say "who cares" are the same people who say "who cares it's only practice" when journalists, coaches, or analysts praise Jones' performance. Of course they would be the first ones to bash the Giants for taking Jones if he was struggling often in practice.
And he did struggle in practice the other day, and the same people crowing about the positive reports were huffing that "well, you can't take a QB's temperature every day", so this works both ways.
Which is why it's silly for anyone to draw any conclusions, either positive or negative, based on nothing but practices and drills. He'll get into games soon enough and we'll see what he does then.
In comment 14518918 UberAlias said:
Who cares what anyone thinks at this point. All that matters is whether or not Jones is the long term answer for NYG at QB.
The problem with the "who cares" opinion (and I don't care where he was taken) is that it was ok to trash the pick over and over at 6, but when more and more opinions start coming in about his NOT being available later on, suddenly THAT crowd laments, "Who cares?" Not pointing anything at you, just in general. That's been my observation.
I'm willing to bet the same people who say "who cares" are the same people who say "who cares it's only practice" when journalists, coaches, or analysts praise Jones' performance. Of course they would be the first ones to bash the Giants for taking Jones if he was struggling often in practice.
I have zero interest in what ANYONE does in practice. I will begin to watch and comment once the bullets fly. Even then, it’s preseason, how many reps in live action will DJ get with the first team?
And it's proven he would not make it out of the top 10.
I'm willing to bet the same people who say "who cares" are the same people who say "who cares it's only practice" when journalists, coaches, or analysts praise Jones' performance. Of course they would be the first ones to bash the Giants for taking Jones if he was struggling often in practice.
And he did struggle in practice the other day, and the same people crowing about the positive reports were huffing that "well, you can't take a QB's temperature every day", so this works both ways.
Which is why it's silly for anyone to draw any conclusions, either positive or negative, based on nothing but practices and drills. He'll get into games soon enough and we'll see what he does then.
Agreed, It's fine to feel encouraged/discouraged by strong/weak performances but you have to take them with a grain of salt because it's just practice. The one thing you can take away from practice is arm strength.
In comment 14518943 Jay on the Island said:
I'm willing to bet the same people who say "who cares" are the same people who say "who cares it's only practice" when journalists, coaches, or analysts praise Jones' performance. Of course they would be the first ones to bash the Giants for taking Jones if he was struggling often in practice.
And he did struggle in practice the other day, and the same people crowing about the positive reports were huffing that "well, you can't take a QB's temperature every day", so this works both ways.
Which is why it's silly for anyone to draw any conclusions, either positive or negative, based on nothing but practices and drills. He'll get into games soon enough and we'll see what he does then.
Agreed, It's fine to feel encouraged/discouraged by strong/weak performances but you have to take them with a grain of salt because it's just practice. The one thing you can take away from practice is arm strength.
Interesting sidelight (to me) to arm strength. People question Eli’s of late, yet when he had a reasonable time to throw, his zip was fine. When he didn’t have time, when they were often in his face, the zip was understandably lacking.
If he is a franchise QB, getting him at #6 was brilliant.
That is why "who cares" is the right answer. There is building a team, and the draft. They are not the same thing. Winning the draft the summer after it happens is meaningless. Analysis of the draft before any of those players play in a game is meaningless speculation.
If he is a franchise QB, getting him at #6 was brilliant.
That is why "who cares" is the right answer. There is building a team, and the draft. They are not the same thing. Winning the draft the summer after it happens is meaningless. Analysis of the draft before any of those players play in a game is meaningless speculation.
Excellent post and succinct. Per usual.
Quinn must think Jones is the complete package! And he should know based on his research.
Comparing him to Trevor Lawrence, there is no throw Lawrence made last year Jones couldn't. And on film it appears Jones is faster, although Lawrence is shiftier. Definitely had more production running, likely a function of throwing to and blocked for by future neurosurgeons rather than playing on a college allstar team.
If he is a franchise QB, getting him at #6 was brilliant.
That is why "who cares" is the right answer. There is building a team, and the draft. They are not the same thing. Winning the draft the summer after it happens is meaningless. Analysis of the draft before any of those players play in a game is meaningless speculation.
Nobody can argue with that.
That doesn't mean Jones won't be successful, but it is kind of like comparing Brett Favre to Alex Smith.
Comparing him to Trevor Lawrence, there is no throw Lawrence made last year Jones couldn't. And on film it appears Jones is faster, although Lawrence is shiftier. Definitely had more production running, likely a function of throwing to and blocked for by future neurosurgeons rather than playing on a college allstar team.
Brilliant post, let's form our opinion of a QB's arm strength by playing a video game. It's almost like you're trying to one-up yourself. Each post has to be worse than the previous one.
That doesn't mean Jones won't be successful, but it is kind of like comparing Brett Favre to Alex Smith.
Not to mention that Lawrence was a true freshman.
picking him at #6 was a huge mistake, as would picking him at #17. Heck, even trading back into the first round to get him at #30 would have been a mistake.
If he is a franchise QB, getting him at #6 was brilliant.
That is why "who cares" is the right answer. There is building a team, and the draft. They are not the same thing. Winning the draft the summer after it happens is meaningless. Analysis of the draft before any of those players play in a game is meaningless speculation.
Nobody can argue with that.
Jay, have you forgotten what forum you are at?
Eli was awesome, spent a ton of time with the kids, clearly comfortable and in control. Hernandez was great and joked with my son. I have high hopes for Hernandez.
People here will argue whether the son is actually hot
Eli was awesome, spent a ton of time with the kids, clearly comfortable and in control. Hernandez was great and joked with my son. I have high hopes for Hernandez.
Nothing personal, but re Jones, is that a serious post or point to be made?
In comment 14518905 FatMan in Charlotte said:
In comment 14518905 FatMan in Charlotte said:
might as well hang with Chris Simms on analysts that have no business being analysts!
He’s a crotchety, endomorphic individual. I listen at times to Brady on Sirius. He’s good, imo
Well, there’s also his Scout’s reports and years of tape to read/view
Eli was awesome, spent a ton of time with the kids, clearly comfortable and in control. Hernandez was great and joked with my son. I have high hopes for Hernandez.
Thank-you! Finally someone with some factual and relevant information. Clearly Jones is a bust and worse, SEVERELY socially deficient.
Those were fun endeavors....
Kerry Collins had as powerful an arm as I've ever seen, all 6'5" of him.
People here will argue whether the son is actually hot
In comment 14518932 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 14518918 UberAlias said:
Who cares what anyone thinks at this point. All that matters is whether or not Jones is the long term answer for NYG at QB.
The problem with the "who cares" opinion (and I don't care where he was taken) is that it was ok to trash the pick over and over at 6, but when more and more opinions start coming in about his NOT being available later on, suddenly THAT crowd laments, "Who cares?" Not pointing anything at you, just in general. That's been my observation.
I'm willing to bet the same people who say "who cares" are the same people who say "who cares it's only practice" when journalists, coaches, or analysts praise Jones' performance. Of course they would be the first ones to bash the Giants for taking Jones if he was struggling often in practice.
I have zero interest in what ANYONE does in practice. I will begin to watch and comment once the bullets fly. Even then, it’s preseason, how many reps in live action will DJ get with the first team?
So you don't watch college football, don't have any interest in practice, and minimize preseason importance. In a vacuum, none of those things are particularly noteworthy I guess, but I envy your patience to be able to have absolutely no opinion on players until they actually plan in a regular season NFL game.
That said, I'd make the case that if you're commenting on a player before preseason has even begun, the whole "zero interest" thing might be a bit hyperbolic. But neither here nor there, I guess.
That doesn't mean Jones won't be successful, but it is kind of like comparing Brett Favre to Alex Smith.
I'm totally convinced Lawrence would have been a top five pick out of High School.
IMO too many people don't know how to make an argument even when picking a side (tbh not even sure how one claims to have an opinion on QB play without considering all those traits). How do you know what you think if you don't know why? And what good is a viewpoint with skewed or even zero support? Truly idiotic esp for pros & media, but it's par for the course I guess. I'm baffled how people have an opinion either ignoring or just without any basic info!
I'm excited to see him. There's a ton there, esp as a fit in this O it seems. But I am always the wait-and-see type...whether highly touted or not, or he tears it up in preseason, it's never so definitive so I don't buy being convinced in either direction today
IMO too many people don't know how to make an argument even when picking a side (tbh not even sure how one claims to have an opinion on QB play without considering all those traits). How do you know what you think if you don't know why? And what good is a viewpoint with skewed or even zero support? Truly idiotic esp for pros & media, but it's par for the course I guess. I'm baffled how people have an opinion either ignoring or just without any basic info!
I'm excited to see him. There's a ton there, esp as a fit in this O it seems. But I am always the wait-and-see type...whether highly touted or not, or he tears it up in preseason, it's never so definitive so I don't buy being convinced in either direction today
That's pretty much what Mel Kiper said pre draft.
Link - ( New Window )
You won't know about Jones for at least two if not up to 4 years. All-the-while you lost some vintage Barkley.
And I like how both used most of the points they both made, but just weighed each quality differently to formulate opposite perspectives in the end
People kill guys like Chad Pennington and Alex Smith, but they forget that the celing would have been much higher on those guys if they didn't suffer significant shoulder injuries. Pretty much a death knell for a guys that had just good enough NFL arm strength. So as long as DJ avoids any major shoulder injuries he should be fine.
And I like how both used most of the points they both made, but just weighed each quality differently to formulate opposite perspectives in the end
Here's Kiper again, defending the pick at 6, and debating Max Kellerman similarly. Pretty passionately, I might add.
Link - ( New Window )
BBC, as a College football guy, thoughts on DJ in college?
IMO too many people don't know how to make an argument even when picking a side (tbh not even sure how one claims to have an opinion on QB play without considering all those traits). How do you know what you think if you don't know why? And what good is a viewpoint with skewed or even zero support? Truly idiotic esp for pros & media, but it's par for the course I guess. I'm baffled how people have an opinion either ignoring or just without any basic info!
I'm excited to see him. There's a ton there, esp as a fit in this O it seems. But I am always the wait-and-see type...whether highly touted or not, or he tears it up in preseason, it's never so definitive so I don't buy being convinced in either direction today
I am not arguing and i'm excited to see him too. But
1-- SY said he'd pass on him. He questions his decision making. Is that not important? If you (not you personally) come on here and one of the things is that you are going to here from the site's analyst - SY. If you are just going to throw away his insight what's the point of ever listening? OFC SY could be wrong. No one is ever right anyways. But what if you value this site and his opinion that he provides to this site?
This alone doesn't matter but how about #2?
2-- This site also has David te come on. I can't remember what David Te said but he is another that wasn't high on Jones. ANd again you come on here (not you personally) - eh is one of the analysts that is offered for free on this site -- do you just ignore what he says?
It's not just him and SY.
3-- One of the guys I most respect is Greg Cosell. He had Jones ranked as the 4th best QB in this class. He questioned similar issue that SY questioned. SO this is sort of a confirmation as to what they are seeing. And Cosell briefly brought up the questions about Jones being backed up as you point out. He had Jones rated 4th.
SO now we get some confirmation from SY and Greg -- granted no one knows -- but if you value these guys and they speak of certain concerns -- won't you have the concerns as fan without being a scout?
4-- Gil Brandt very respected. Yes he likes Jones. Had him rated as 17th bets prospect overall. Yet year prior he had Rosen rated as 2nd best prospect overall and had Barkley 1 and Baker 4. He had Tremaine Edmunds at 6 Buffalo got him at 16. Anyways if he had Rosen as 2nd overall the prior year-- who do you think he prefers Jones or Rosen?
I don't know who you are. But should some of us just throw away other analysts opinions and wait? IS is to hard to possibly believe that a few of the guys above are right and DG is wrong? Yes DG could be right too.
**I don't know. I just know DG acts like a horse's ass and a clown. The guys above are respected in some manner and some of us are supposed to ignore them and go with the clown? I'll just add I hope DG nailed it. If he did -- and with his pick of SB and if the OL is fixed, Dg would have done an amazing job. i can't speak enough how great Barkley is-- so if you get him support - just wow.
I think he said there were enough in-game concerns with his decision making that, and I'm putting words in Sy's mouth, he likely wouldn't invest a high pick in Jones...
But no, that link is also good because of McShay's view. I don't necessarily agree but fwiw it was built off some film, meeting w/ DJ, etc. You can appreciate that opinion, but also have a chance to debate specific points that support or refute it, furthering your own view one way or the other
And I like how both used most of the points they both made, but just weighed each quality differently to formulate opposite perspectives in the end
Here's Kiper again, defending the pick at 6, and debating Max Kellerman similarly. Pretty passionately, I might add.
Link - ( New Window )
If I recall correctly, while Kiper defended the pick he had several other players ranked ahead of Jones including Haskins. Not certain about that but I think so. He could have changed last minute I suppose but your point of "Kiper defending Jones -- sure but Kiper probably also thought GMEN could do better but recognized if that is who they like . . ." But the question remains should they have liked him as much as they did?
https://www.espn.com/nfl/draft2019/insider/story/_/id/26568921/mel-kiper-top-300-final-2019-nfl-draft-big-board-position-rankings
https://fansided.com/2019/04/25/dwayne-haskins-laughs-giants-draft-daniel-jones/
In addition, last year Kiper loved Rosen-- thus there is a strong possibility he would have liked Rosen more than Jones especially for a 2nd rd pick.
I think he said there were enough in-game concerns with his decision making that, and I'm putting words in Sy's mouth, he likely wouldn't invest a high pick in Jones...
Yes BW ofc that's my point. SY said he would've passed on him. We can assume he would've passed on him at 6, correct? Based on the link below? ANd it seems probably 17 too, right? Are you getting soft on me? j/k What's wrong with what I said?
https://www.bigblueinteractive.com/2019/04/24/new-york-giants-2019-nfl-draft-preview-quarterbacks/
*I wanted to like Jones more than this, I really did. I have a thing for tough quarterbacks and I do think he brought his teammates to another level. That’s a trend that can really make a kid break out in the NFL. While I do have a 1st round grade on him and I do think he can be in play at 17 because of the position he plays, I think NYG may need to steer clear here. Jones has enough arm strength, touch, and athletic ability. But there isn’t a quick mind here, he doesn’t see everything a top tier QB does whether it is coverage or pass rush based. After a long time scouting him, he is a pass for me."
Logical approach
I obviously am in the optimistic bunch. Not because I'm some expert, but a) the experts, even those with experience, knowledge, research, are not always right (why I'm interested in 'why' more than just opinion) and b) I've seen quite a few DJ games now fwiw. But generally, it don't matter til real games - not college, not pick#, not preseason...so I'm more of a wait-and-see type even so
It's like telling people your car is great, but deeming so only b/c you love the color. While ignoring the engine, the interior, the reliability etc etc. That would be a pretty meaningless opinion...yet a ton of what we're fed in the end
Link - ( New Window )
Yes. And no analyst is right on everything. Many miss a lot. Hey everyone has their own beliefs. For QB- it's not 1 person but in this case the grouping of - SY, David Te, Greg Cosell and Gil Brandt - I have fear of a different outcome based on this. Others have their own people they listen to or preferences they like.
This is why McAdoo was underrated...he loved Mahomes. ; )
I don't fowllow the draft process that closely but their description of how he rose up the board seemed accurate to me.
I thought it was a fair and balanced take. Much better than the Max Kellermans of the industry screaming hot takes.
I don't fowllow the draft process that closely but their description of how he rose up the board seemed accurate to me.
I thought it was a fair and balanced take. Much better than the Max Kellermans of the industry screaming hot takes.
Exactly, and that was my original point.
These guys, despite it being unbelievable to them and they stated so, firmly believed he wasn't making it out of the top ten.
Yup, that one
The guy on the left just basically said it was a smokescreen and DG took the bait.
Are you stating this is a fascinating take?
Agree. Can’t wait to see him play except we are stuck waiting for Eli and Co. to not make the playoffs or make the playoffs first. With the latter, who knows when it will end...especially with our decision makers.
A year on the sidelines can only help him because Jones is not ready. Anybody who watched Duke games last year will tell you he would struggle playing as a NFL rookie, and really struggle if he had to in September.
The guy on the left just basically said it was a smokescreen and DG took the bait.
Are you stating this is a fascinating take?
Are you now going to be obtuse and pretend that a lot of posters on this site don't consume PFF and their analytics as if it's some kind of gospel? Now they're just a couple of guys who rolled out of bed in their t shirts?
What I'm trying to show here is an unbiased opinion that the PFF loving, stats, and analytics contingent of BBI can wrap their head around...
As for the rest, did you watch the Mel Kiper defense of the pick at six? He's wearing a suit and tie.
1. They did not thing Daniel Jones was a first day pick.
2. They did not think he would make it out of the top ten.
Neither guy in that video offered anything on Daniel Jones, including support he was even worth a second rd pick not alone a first.
They basically said he was talked up into round one and talked up again into the top 10...nothing more.
And as to Kiper, he said Jones has a lot of good traits and that in 2,3 or 4 years could be a good QB in the NFL. But notwithstanding that timeline, that he will be drafted in the first round. Presumably because NFL teams are thirsty for QBs and will take that risk.
Was there more?
1. They did not thing Daniel Jones was a first day pick.
2. They did not think he would make it out of the top ten.
Right. They were basically mocking GMs that can’t stop themselves for reaching for QBs.
That's not a reach, that's trusting your evaluation. Otherwise known as... conviction.
Maybe you have a different definition of reach.
It’s not my opinion that DG reached.
Maybe you have a different definition of reach.
Reach doesn’t have to include another player coveted being gone. It could be bringing a guy up into a spot or round much earlier than he is worth.
There is a large contingent on this board that do, in fact, think DG reached for Jones by not waiting to take him at 17. And they firmly believe he would have been there at 17, and they call DG a liar for pointing out that two teams he knew of would have taken Jones before 17. And that is based on their belief in analysis by those of the likes of PFF, these guys, or Todd McShay that Jones is not a Day One talent.
But like the McShay/Kiper segment pointed out, they just have a difference of opinion.
So while you state Jones went early because GM's were "reaching" for him, others believe that Jones might have actually been worthy of the pick at six, and actually do side with Gettleman that he would not be there at 17.
So it's not one or the other. It's just a difference of opinion.
They had a good back and forth discussing both sides. Nothing that hasn't been brought up here a million times but I thought they did an entertaining job of framing the debate that is out there.
a reach is stretching for need after the guy you coveted was drafted before you take him, so you panic and take what's left.
Maybe you have a different definition of reach.
Reach doesn’t have to include another player coveted being gone. It could be bringing a guy up into a spot or round much earlier than he is worth.
How does one "reach" to take a player higher than they're worth when a supposedly superior talent is sitting there available?
That's not a reach. That's a choice.
They had a good back and forth discussing both sides. Nothing that hasn't been brought up here a million times but I thought they did an entertaining job of framing the debate that is out there.
Yes, thank you. That is what I thought when posting it.
There is a large contingent on this board that do, in fact, think DG reached for Jones by not waiting to take him at 17. And they firmly believe he would have been there at 17, and they call DG a liar for pointing out that two teams he knew of would have taken Jones before 17. And that is based on their belief in analysis by those of the likes of PFF, these guys, or Todd McShay that Jones is not a Day One talent.
But like the McShay/Kiper segment pointed out, they just have a difference of opinion.
So while you state Jones went early because GM's were "reaching" for him, others believe that Jones might have actually been worthy of the pick at six, and actually do side with Gettleman that he would not be there at 17.
.
I didn’t state Jones went early because GMs were reaching for him...the morons on the video you posted did.
And sounded like Kiper had him well at the end of rd 1 in that video. And he even backtracked at the end of the clip by saying he may not be good in 2-4 years but he will go in rd one...that’s not conviction.
In comment 14519581 Britt in VA said:
a reach is stretching for need after the guy you coveted was drafted before you take him, so you panic and take what's left.
Reach doesn’t have to include another player coveted being gone. It could be bringing a guy up into a spot or round much earlier than he is worth.
How does one "reach" to take a player higher than they're worth when a supposedly superior talent is sitting there available?
That's not a reach. That's a choice.
You’re kidding right? Teams get caught up they need a certain positional player so they bypass numerous higher quality players at other positions to fill that supposed need.
I'll help here - yes.
I wouldn't have touched Haskins in the first round either.
The most interesting, legit first round talent was Murray. But he's 5'9", and I would not have had the courage to invest the top pick in that size...
How could they be "reaching" by taking the player they rated higher on their board?
Now let's add in the other team element. What does it say when we're talking multiple GM's doing it?
All reaching? Or just a different opinion and perhaps some GM's had Jones rated higher than Haskins, which Mel Kiper alluded to?
When you say reaching means overvaluing and overdrafting, you're basically saying "I'm (or anybody who states it) right, and they're wrong in their evaluation" of this guy, because they didn't take him where I thought he should go.
Gettleman trusted his board and process. There was no surprise. They targeted Jones and took him. That is textbook conviction on a player.
Now, if somebody leapfrogged the Giants to 5 and took Haskins, and then we let the clock run out and got up to the podium at 6 and took Jones? That would raise my eyebrows as a "reach". At the very least I would wonder... "Damn, did they just steal Haskins from us?" That didn't happen here.
Or anywhere else in the Top 10?
I'll help here - yes.
I wouldn't have touched Haskins in the first round either.
The most interesting, legit first round talent was Murray. But he's 5'9", and I would not have had the courage to invest the top pick in that size...
LOL! Okay... So you're telling me that if we take Haskins at six there would still have been a massive backlash of reaching for a player who would have been easily available to us at 17? Which was what the whole uproar has been about?
It’s your thread and you posted a video of two PFF guys laughing at the very idea Jones would ever be taken before Rd 2. They laughed at him at #6...they called it insane...and they chuckled “why?”. This in their mind was a reach, whether ome team was going to do it or several.
My debate is this guys are morons and brought nothing to the table that Jones shouldn’t go in Rd1 and even fairly high in Rd 1.
Therefore their take is silly...and not fascinating whosoever.
In comment 14519641 Britt in VA said:
Or anywhere else in the Top 10?
I'll help here - yes.
I wouldn't have touched Haskins in the first round either.
The most interesting, legit first round talent was Murray. But he's 5'9", and I would not have had the courage to invest the top pick in that size...
LOL! Okay... So you're telling me that if we take Haskins at six there would still have been a massive backlash of reaching for a player who would have been easily available to us at 17? Which was what the whole uproar has been about?
No. He’s telling you what bw thought.
Not super productive or interesting in my opinion.
Call it a reach, call it conviction. It amounts to the same thing.
I'll help here - yes.
I wouldn't have touched Haskins in the first round either.
The most interesting, legit first round talent was Murray. But he's 5'9", and I would not have had the courage to invest the top pick in that size...
LOL! Okay... So you're telling me that if we take Haskins at six there would still have been a massive backlash of reaching for a player who would have been easily available to us at 17? Which was what the whole uproar has been about?
No, I'm telling you I think Haskins would have been a reach at #6 as well.
However, there were certainly a lot of Haskins fans here at BBI. At least he put up a tremendous year on the field at OSU.
Why...what did you know about the Giants views that would have made that shocking?
Why?
If the Giants took Haskins at 6 then I was that they took Jones.
Why?
I think you know the answer
Haskins has too many off the field red flags for the Giants
to make him the face of the franchise.
Let Mara and gettleman take the heat from the fans instead of some poor 20-22 year old kid.
Let me underscore this - I’m not a Haskins guy. But he played at one of the three best college programs currently in the country. A program with national championship aspirations every year. A program under enormous scrutiny because they are Ohio State.
He was a Heisman finalist.
Jones played at Duke. A middling football program in the ACC. Where in God’s name did Jones have to deal with any of the big time scrutiny that Haskins faced?
It's not something you can "check the tape" on.
Let me rephrase as concerns that he wouldn't hold up well to the scrutiny of being the QB of the ny football Giants and replacemt of Eli manning.
Let me underscore this - I’m not a Haskins guy. But he played at one of the three best college programs currently in the country. A program with national championship aspirations every year. A program under enormous scrutiny because they are Ohio State.
He was a Heisman finalist.
Jones played at Duke. A middling football program in the ACC. Where in God’s name did Jones have to deal with any of the big time scrutiny that Haskins faced?
Curious what Rob in NYC/CT thought of DJ. I trust Rob is well..
In comment 14519768 ron mexico said:
Let me rephrase as concerns that he wouldn't hold up well to the scrutiny of being the QB of the ny football Giants and replacemt of Eli manning.
Let me underscore this - I’m not a Haskins guy. But he played at one of the three best college programs currently in the country. A program with national championship aspirations every year. A program under enormous scrutiny because they are Ohio State.
He was a Heisman finalist.
Jones played at Duke. A middling football program in the ACC. Where in God’s name did Jones have to deal with any of the big time scrutiny that Haskins faced?
Curious what Rob in NYC/CT thought of DJ. I trust Rob is well..
That's a name I haven't heard in a long time.
Do you want him here to argue with BW or me?
if DG and a big handful of pros turn out to be grossly wrong about Jones, we're going to have an opportunity in the relative near future to pick his replacement high in the draft.
You won't know about Jones for at least two if not up to 4 years. All-the-while you lost some vintage Barkley.
It is what it is and it's done, I won't bother wringing my hands over it.
It's not something you can "check the tape" on.
You said there were concerns about Haskins dealing with the media scrutiny of NY. Suggesting that the big, bad, scary NY press monster would potential eat up Haskins. Sorry, I don’t understand that take.
Like I said, Haskins played under a big microscope in Columbus and was a quiet, trouble free guy. He’s from Jersey, so I’m sure his family was familiar with the pace of the northeast. And I trust the Giants PR people, and Haskins’s team, would have helped him manage the demands quite effectively.
Let’s be honest. The media intensity is everywhere in today’s world. Mayfield is in Cleveland and ESPN, FS1, and NFLN are essentially tracking every Mayfield step and syllable. And he’s a guy with a sketchy off the field history...
So I think these concerns about any media issues in today’s environment are vastly overblown.
Anyway, aren't you firmly against Haskins? Seems like you are arguing against yourself.
Anyway, aren't you firmly against Haskins? Seems like you are arguing against yourself.
I was/am. But I'm just honing in on the concerns about Haskins off the field. In a nut shell, his maturity. And I just didn't see any issues there.
On the field? Different story. I think Haskins, while putting up big numbers last year, was a beneficiary of playing with that OSU offensive machine. And that distorted who Haskins really was as a prospect.
Maybe the reason he's turning so many heads right now, and people are softening their stances on him (and I'm talking media, NFL types, not fans) after seeing him with a competent, pro team is opening some eyes.
Fwiw
Maybe the reason he's turning so many heads right now, and people are softening their stances on him (and I'm talking media, NFL types, not fans) after seeing him with a competent, pro team is opening some eyes.
There may some truth in that. As I mentioned many times, I challenge anyone to watch 5+ Duke games from last year and conclude the Jones had high first round plus-skills.
I was young, but I remember the canon and athleticism Elway had at Stanford. I remember the great arm, pocket movement and athleticism Wentz had at NDSU. I remember watching Steve McNair at Alcorn State and being very impressed with his mobility and arm. I remember watching Roethlisberger at Miami of Ohio and being struck by his size and play-making ability.
All examples of players who come from football programs that aren't loaded with talent but the QB clearly exhibited high level physical skills that warranted high first round grades. Totally made sense to me. Elite talents.
Look, I'm a guy who still puts a lot of stock in metrics and plus-skills. I totally believe they are the must reliable ways to predict success. Without those skills, I think most QBs should fall into the later rounds and be considered projects. Projects will different levels of ability. To me, that was Jones - more project than elite talent.
Also, he looked pretty good with shit talent but just like it's hard to grade a guy playing with a loaded team, it's hard to grade a guy with a poor team. There's no guarantee he can take advantage of superior surrounding talent to the extent you'd hope.
But at the same time, I didn't like any QBs besides Kyler Murray. Out of the rest, I did prefer Jones over the others including Haskins. I did not like Haskins based on watching him. Haskins felt like a pitching prospect who has good control but poor command (overrated accuracy), which can get by against weaker comp but exposed against the elite pros. Combined with his poor mobility, I wanted no part. Jones seems to have less obvious flaws, but there's nothing that really stands out as a major plus with him either. He's a jack of all trades, but if his arm is really better than we think then he could be a good one.
Bottomline, the reason I've come around to this pick is because one question... "Name a QB you'd love to draft at #17 but wouldn't want at #6". QBs are just different, if you think he's a mid-1st round talent or better then taking him at #6 isn't crazy. We'll see what he turns into, I like the reports I'm hearing about better than expected arm strength and him confirming his athleticism.
Either Jimmy Googs just doesn't have what it takes between the ears, or was just being flat out ignorant of Britt's explanation, or he doesn't like being proven wrong.
Cause Googs pivoted immediately back to the talking heads on YouTube, after Britt gave him a thesis on how to determine what a reach is lol.
Lastly, I noticed Britt gave up on him, immediately after that exchange . I would've too. That was freaking exhausting to just read. I can't imagine how exhausting it was for Britt to try to make his points to a mental midget heh.
Jones fits the mold of what the Mara's think a Giants QB should be.
Haskins has Eli Apple's mother for a father and the Mara's weren't going down that OSU road again.
Jones fits the mold of what the Mara's think a Giants QB should be.
Haskins has Eli Apple's mother for a father and the Mara's weren't going down that OSU road again.
I was trying to be subtle, but yeah