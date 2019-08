PFF: How Did Jones Go Sixth Overall?

I've been watching Daniel Jones videos this morning. Stumbled upon this one from May, so it may have been discussed before. It's not their evaluation of him that I found interesting, it's their intro where they discuss how/why he was chosen sixth as far as not being there in the teens, and albeit incredulous to it they acknowledge that in the pre-draft build up and rumors they were hearing that Daniel Jones was not going to make it out of the top ten let alone making it to the teens. They speak of multiple teams they thought might take him that high despite they themselves feeling like he was a day two pick. They give credence to the point that Jones wasn't making it to 17 whether they agreed with it or not. Link - ( New Window