What's a Good Statistical Year for Manning christian : 8/6/2019 12:56 pm

Despite the tough year for the team, really bad line and running game the first half of the year, and primary guys missing time Manning had a fine statistical year.



Second most completions of his career (380), highest % (66%), 4th most yards (4299), 3rd fewest ints (11), 4th highest passer rating (92.4).



Assuming he plays all 16 -- what would a good year look like this year?



(And for all the stats are for losers guys, good news, you can ignore this thread because it's about stats!)