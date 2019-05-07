Is Throw Back Football a sustainable way to win in the NFL? gidiefor : Mod : 12:55 pm : 12:55 pm

Those of us who watch the Giants up close can see that the Giants are moving to more of a throw back style of football: Large men dictating the line of scrimmage, emphasis on the run and play action, emphasis on stopping the run and making offenses throw, and emphasis on man and a combination of speed and physical play in the backfield. The Backfield is also composed of relatively short but very athletic players.



There are still a few questions in terms of personnel that probably won't all be answered this year -- Linebackers, Edge Rushers, Oline Depth, Number 1 WR, #2 RB -- but if this is what the Giants are building -- can this type of football have sustained success in a pass happy league?



