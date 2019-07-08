Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What are our expectations for 2019

Ned In Atlanta : 8/7/2019 11:20 pm
I think this team has a bright future. Maybe I’m overly negative about the 2019 Giants but I don’t think this is more than a 7 win team.

While improved, the o line still lacks depth and Solder was at best inconsistent last year. Hernandez and Zeitler seem like anchors at guard, and Halopio and Remmers are talented, solid players but they aren’t exactly sure things.

My biggest concern falls on our pass rush, coverage linebackers and WR. While there is reason for optimism with Lorenzo Carter, Golden is a huge question mark, Martin is a JAG and x man is a high upside rookie. I really like the D line with Hill, Lawrence and Tomlinson, but they don’t figure to generate many sacks. I don’t think it’s inconceivable to say this team could rank among the worst teams in the leagues for total sacks.

I also cringe when I think of the coverage linebackers trying to cover the Zeke, Ertz. godderts and Jordan reeds of the world. We don’t have a single linebacker that can’t competently cover athletic Rb/Tes. That’s huge in today’s NFL.

In terms of WRs, I was a huge proponent of trading Beckham. Addition by subtraction, a ticking time bomb. I love Shep and while not a huge fan of the Tate pickup he’s a decent placeholder for now, suspension aside. Outside of that the cabinet is bare.

My biggest worry is that the front office and coaching staff thinks this team is a win now team. I think they rightfully feel indebted to Eli and want to give him “one last run,” but even with Saquon right now I think this team is 2-3 years away from contention.

What say you?
7 wins is a failure for me.  
Carl in CT : 6:58 am : link
It’s time to be in the postseason. No excuses. If not Jones better play 8 games.
Team is in re-building mode...  
M.S. : 7:11 am : link

...but definitely on the upswing.

7-9.
RE: 7 to 9 wins  
Dankbeerman : 7:14 am : link
Would be a big improvement, especially if some of those wins include victories over the Eagles and Cowboys.

They could even be 7-7 and in contention for the playoffs with two games to go, which would be exciting after last two seasons, before losing their last two games to finish 7-9

So expecting 7 wins isn’t necessarily pessimistic.

For me all games will be meaningful, either with Eli playing well and Giants contending for the playoffs or Or Daniel Jones playing and getting ready for the future much like Eli s first season. The Giants win in the final game of Eli s rookie year against Parcells Cowboys was anything but meaningless to me. I was really into that game despite the 5-10 record and really enjoyed the win


Eli getting that win was huge.
RE: I think  
Jints in Carolina : 7:38 am : link
we're going to be a subpar football team. 7-9 or 6-10. This is the first time I've been pessimistic in a long while, hopefully it means things will go well!


Since 2012 you haven't been pessimistic? LOL wow.
I'm not optimistic.  
ZogZerg : 7:45 am : link
I'm hopeful.
But, Shurmur still needs to prove himself as a "good" head coach. Until he does that, I don't have a lot of confidence in this team.
-----  
ron mexico : 7:51 am : link
Offense

For all the talk about how young this team is, the O is full of vets. Eli, shep, Tate, solder, zeits and even engram are who they are at this point in their career. Even Barkley for how young he is, is pretty fully formed. I expect them to come out of the gate looking like a group of vets, putting up 20+ points a game. (Some allowance at the beginning of the season for the Tate suspension). The only think I will really looking for will be for Hernandez to build on his rookie season and not regress like many of our recent online picks.

Defense.
This is where all the youth is. I expect that in the beginning of the year many mistakes, blown assignments and flat out getting beat will happen pretty often. Hopefully the talent we have all been hearing about materializes but I think this will be very much a year with many growing pains.

I think they should be able to ride a manageable schedule to a 7-9 record.
We've been a bad team for years.  
BigBlue in Keys : 7:55 am : link
Hoping the future looks brighter with lot's of new pieces, but until then I think we still struggle while it all comes together. I'll be cheering them on every week but really keeping expectations to a minimum. 5-6 wins
I expect improvement  
mattlawson : 8:01 am : link
And to end the season with a feeling of gratitude for Eli’s career and a bright future ahead
Seems to me 7 wins is saying we haven't really improved at all  
BillT : 8:04 am : link
We won 5 last year and have a much easier schedule. We should pick up a win or two just based on that. The team though, I think is better at almost every position short of WR. And the improved OL should make Eli and Barkley more effective as well. I don't know. Lots of things go into making a season but it seems 7 wins would be more like a minimum and a bit disappointing.
I expect to be embarrassed by the eagles  
Karl Hungus : 8:06 am : link
Twice. Everything else is a crapshoot between 7 and 9 wins.
Why do people refer to an easier schedule?!  
Simms11 : 8:07 am : link
Based off of last year’s records? Most of those so-called easier teams to play will also be improved. Giants still have a long way to go with so many rookies and young players expected to contribute right away. I see 6, possibly 7 win season. I do think, barring injury, that this team will improve throughout the year and start to show a semblance of an NFL Team, but to expect any more then that right now would be foolish. Saying that, I do think this team no has a very good nucleus and a nice foundation to build on.
I think the needle is pointing upward  
Stu11 : 8:15 am : link
as like it or not DG gave in to rebuilding when he traded OBJ. This is a passing league and we literally do not have a WR that any DC even has to worry about. As some like Eric have said you can fix every problem in one off season. There were just too many glaring holes. I like what they did with the defense this off season, but its still a work in progress and the LB's are subpar. I'm thinking 6-10 because the schedule seems easier than previous years. If things go right maybe 7-8 win ceiling, if things go wrong we could easily be a 4-5 win team. We need to see D. Jones this year at some point. That was a huge mistake we made in 1994 going into the season not knowing what the hell Dave Brown was. Jones needs to get his feet wet this year.
It's not just the opponents  
ron mexico : 8:22 am : link
Also order we play them and the little Amount of travel.

But the dolphins and redskins are looking like dumpster fires this year.

AZ TB jets and Buf aren't going to turn into powerhouses

Even GB looks like they are in for a reboot year
7-9  
AcidTest : 8:27 am : link
maybe 9-7, but we still have a lot of holes, especially at WR, OT, LB, and edge rusher. The secondary is also inexperienced. I assume the Giants will play Jones as soon as we are out of contention. We need another year.
Much depends on our young CBs  
Alan in Toledo : 8:38 am : link
if they develop into reliable cover guys they'll paper over the pass rush deficiency
6 or 7 wins is very very successful for the 2019 giants  
micky : 8:38 am : link
Unfortunately  
I Love Clams Casino : 8:47 am : link
not very good if I'm being a realist.

Considering the competition, and when considering this, I am always thinking of Philadelphia and Dallas. Aside from what the talking heads say about these teams, the facts are the facts. My thought is the Giants go 1-3. I'll pin 2 losses on Philadelphia and another 1 on Dallas. Since the rest of the league isn't Dallas and Philadelphia, I'd say we fare better in those games, 6-6 for a finishing record....a disappointing "no man's land" of 7-9.

If I am the opposition, I am looking at playing the Giants with a very simple plan. If I have any semblance of a running game, the D line and linebackers for the Giants do not scare me. I am run run run run run and then running. Once that backfield loosens up, I exploit. Psychological warfare.

Exactly the opposite on the other side of the ball. Saquon Barkley IS the Giants offense. If the Giants are going to win, it will be all on Barkley. Golden Tate and Sterling Sheppard do not scare me. 1 on 1 for each of them. I load up on the line and watch the the TE.

That would be my formula for beating the Giants


I expect 8-8  
johnnyb : 8:48 am : link
and would be OK with that. Rather than focus on the record, I want to see the young secondary gel, the pass rush improve and DJ to prove everyone wrong.

The 2020 season is the focus. With the QB on the roster we can focus on WR and Edge and round out the depth with plenty of cap space.

I have no expectations  
UberAlias : 8:58 am : link
I keep reading on here that this is a talented team, yet many I've never seen play or have barely played, so I'm not sure what that assessment is based on. Odds are some of the drafted guys will not pan out, yet most here have everyone of them chalked up as a hit already.

I'll form my expectations based on observations, once I have somethign meaningful to go by, not speculation.
6-10  
Les in TO : 9:02 am : link
this is still a developing team with a soon to be starting rookie QB
7-9  
Jerry K : 9:03 am : link
I think this is an improving team but I am worried that the offense will be too dependent on Saquon and the defense has a lot of new players who could take a while to come together as a unit.
The line rebuild is based on FA  
UberAlias : 9:03 am : link
They've drafted 1 impact Oline in 2 rich pick drafts and have no depth, no clear pass rushers, unproven secondary, weak at WR, weak at LB, and the future at QB is a big question mark. So I'm wait and see on this before I declare the future is bright.
Super Bowl. Undefeated season.  
Anakim : 9:06 am : link
3-13.....  
Metnut : 9:06 am : link
but Dan Jones plays good enough in the back-end of the season to give the Giants confident that he's the answer going forward. Giants trade down from the top of the draft and get a king's ransom. Using those picks, and our $60M in cap space, the Giants set up a window of contention from 2020-2025.

More likely, they go 6-10 or 7-9 and they stay mathematically alive long enough that we never get a real look at Jones.
They went 5-11 last year.  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:18 am : link
Did they improve or get worse in the offseason year? You could argue they got better at OL, maybe CB (just from the numbers of young players we have there).


They got worse at DL (until we see how good Lawrence is), EDGE, and WR.


They stayed the same at QB (unless Jones starts significant games), TE, RB and I'd call S a wash, but you could argue we got worse there.


I'd say this is a 6 win team, with this schedule. A lot has to go right to have a winning record.
9-7  
bluetothegrave : 9:22 am : link
I see a vastly improved offensive line at every position. That will help us dominate on the ground with the best running back in the NFL and a decent backup in his prime in gallman and maybe perkins. I see sheppard engram and tate having big seasons. Losing tate for first 4 is going to hurt. I see ximines, golden, carter, moss,martin really playing well on the edge and hill, mcintosh, tomlinson and lawrence dominating the interior. I see bethea and peppers playing very well and giving us our best safety play in years and I see our slew of corners jenkins, baker,beal,love, haley and ballentine making it hell for opposing receivers.

I don't know after all these years exactly what to expect from the Qb position but I don't expect bad play and the linebackers not sure. I do like davis and between ogletree, davis, connelly and goodson maybe get decent play.

Dallas and the eagles are 2 of the 4 best teams in the nfc I believe so its going to be tough there but I believe in this team. I was in vegas in late may and hit the giants for over 6 for 1200 the odds were even so its bet 1200 to win 1200 so hopefully when I go back to Vegas in May Ill have $2400 waiting for me! I expect 9 wins so obviously I think we will crush that over 6.

Tate better be a better receiver then he is a liar. "desperate to have a child". He just had his 2nd child a few fucking months ago. Anyway he better come back and be a #1 type receiver the last 12 weeks.
11-5  
Csonka : 9:22 am : link
Defense improved front to back.
Disaster of an OL improved immensely.
9-7  
GMAN4LIFE : 9:27 am : link
miss out on playoffs
A slow start will mark the beginning of the Jones Era  
Rudy5757 : 9:38 am : link
We have a lot of turnover and I expect that to cause a slow start and unfortunately for Eli that would mean heading to the bench. We start 1-3 and Eli heads to the bench and we go 4-8 the rest of the way as the DJ era begins. DJ starts to look good in his 4th start and even though we don't improve the record the team overall is much improved and the rookies and 2nd year players show some real improvement along the way.
Contend for the division  
MotownGIANTS : 9:50 am : link
and make the playoffs and then go from there....
I don't really get the "too much speculation" stuff  
BillT : 10:07 am : link
The "we haven't seen these guys play so we don't know". These are the new Giants we addded that have NFL resumes that improve this team. Zeitler, Remmers, Peppers, Bethea. These are the current Giants with NFL resumes that I think can reasonably be expected to play better than last year (or replace a worse player). Hernandez, Halapio, Engram, Shepard, Hill, Tomlinson, Carter, Davis, Haley. And we are counting on two 1st round draft picks to start and play reasonably well and be an upgrade compared to who they replaced.

You want to tell me this is speculation, fine. It is. But saying they aren't better is speculation as well. Maybe "safer" speculation but speculation nevertheless.
If I don't see improvement  
Gman11 : 10:14 am : link
I will lose interest in a hurry.

The first thing I'll do is cancel Sunday Ticket for next year. I'll try to stream on the popup infested sites or just watch when they are on national TV.

I want to see an offense that doesn't lead the league in 3-and-outs. I want to see an offense that doesn't go in the shitter just because of a 5-yard false start penalty. I want to see a defense that pressures the passer and doesn't give up easy touchdowns late in games.

An 8-8 season would keep my interest. A 6-win or less season, especially with their "easy" schedule and the roster turnover is shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.
How about meaningful football  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:20 am : link
post Columbus Day? I'm not really asking for much.
Like it seems our season has been DOA come 10/1  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:21 am : link
too often recently. You wait all winter/spring/summer & it's gone in like 3 weeks. It sucks.
Improvement, show me the arrow is pointing up  
JonC : 10:23 am : link
Still need to look at upgrades to the right side of the OL, the LB unit is a big question mark, and the WR position.

Promising talent on the DL and backend, the offense should be ahead of the defense on paper.

Shoot for a winning season, but I think they're roughly in the middle of the talent rebuild. 6 wins.
Measureable improvement.  
rnargi : 10:24 am : link
I want 7-9 wins, and if they get off to a hot start, at least meaningful football on Halloween. I just want to see improvement and competetive football.
RE: Improvement, show me the arrow is pointing up  
BillT : 10:28 am : link
Still need to look at upgrades to the right side of the OL,

This surprises me coming from someone with your knowledge. You question if Zeitler is better than Ohmaneh/Brown and if Remmers is better than Flowrrs/Wheeler? Just had to understand that.
Sorry  
BillT : 10:29 am : link
Just hard to understand that.
It's about Remmers and Halapio  
JonC : 10:33 am : link
Remmers is a solid vet, but might not be part of the finished product in a season or two. His back is an unknown. The knowledge is just fine.
I've got some daddy brain  
JonC : 10:34 am : link
and the writing isn't always on point.
Don't know  
PaulN : 10:41 am : link
What to think or believe about this team or the direction. I have lost faith in the organization and no longer have a feel at all. I have lost faith in Eli, I am not at all impressed with Shurmur, I have lost respect with ownership, not they have any clue, and I wonder if the GM is nothing more then a blowhard. I also don't know about the Jones pick. Our expert questioned his ability to have a quick enough mind to read defenses and to go through progressions quick enough to be an NFL QB. Now they must prove my doubts wrong to win my confidence. You pick the next franchise QB because his demeanor is right, like Eli's? I hope he has the talent, or this thing is going to get ugly. Talk is over, time to start to prove something. Jones must be good and the team must win 8.
RE: It's about Remmers and Halapio  
BillT : 10:42 am : link
Remmers is a solid vet, but might not be part of the finished product in a season or two. His back is an unknown. The knowledge is just fine.

I get the "in a season or two" but for this year those two are night and day better than who they replaced. Next year is a different question.
"Those two"  
BillT : 10:43 am : link
Zeitler and Remmers. Though I think Halapio is an upgrade from Pully.
RE: How about meaningful football  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:44 am : link
post Columbus Day? I'm not really asking for much.


Lol this. At least we have a shiny new toy at QB if we don't. I'm pretty sick of our season being over before Halloween.
Lots of changes  
LG in NYC : 10:51 am : link
Hopefully they are of the good kind and this is a team on the rise... don't really believe it until we see it however. No reason to trust any of the major players in this drama (Owner, GM, HC) thus far.

for 2019, probably safe to say 6-7 wins... at which point the only thing to root for is that D. Jones was worth taking at #6.
Still have concerns about OL and pass rush  
Rick in Dallas : 11:07 am : link
Going into the season. Not to mention middle of the field pass defense which has been awful for far too long to mention.
Maybe 6 or 7 wins.
NFL filled with Parity  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:07 am : link
Giants close the gap in Division and go at least 4-2. The match-up that has killed the Giants has been losing the battle at the lines. That tide turns this year imo.

Huge improvements on defense and although the secondary is young this is a good scheme with lots of press coverage which lends well to youth.....cover this guy!

Eli surprises and the last game against the Eagles at home will win the division.

Sydney or the Bush!  
Klaatu : 11:26 am : link
GIANT STRIDES IN FIRST HALF OF SEASON...  
x meadowlander : 11:32 am : link
...revamped OL is going to give Barkley space to inflict maximum damage and confidence to Eli Manning.

I expect 24+ per game from that offense.

Defense worries me. The inexperience as a unit, all the youth back there leaves potential for exploitation.

So I'm thinking like a 4-2 start to the season.


The major issue is depth. Once one or 2 OL go down, and they WILL go down - what happens? Revert to 2018? Same is true at WR, DL and Safety.

I don't think there are enough good players to get to 10-6.

I expect 8-8, 9-7
RE: RE: It's about Remmers and Halapio  
JonC : 11:34 am : link
In comment 14522146 JonC said:


Quote:


Remmers is a solid vet, but might not be part of the finished product in a season or two. His back is an unknown. The knowledge is just fine.


I get the "in a season or two" but for this year those two are night and day better than who they replaced. Next year is a different question.


Fair enough, I'll try to stay within the ocd lines.
