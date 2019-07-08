What are our expectations for 2019

I think this team has a bright future. Maybe I’m overly negative about the 2019 Giants but I don’t think this is more than a 7 win team.
While improved, the o line still lacks depth and Solder was at best inconsistent last year. Hernandez and Zeitler seem like anchors at guard, and Halopio and Remmers are talented, solid players but they aren’t exactly sure things.
My biggest concern falls on our pass rush, coverage linebackers and WR. While there is reason for optimism with Lorenzo Carter, Golden is a huge question mark, Martin is a JAG and x man is a high upside rookie. I really like the D line with Hill, Lawrence and Tomlinson, but they don’t figure to generate many sacks. I don’t think it’s inconceivable to say this team could rank among the worst teams in the leagues for total sacks.
I also cringe when I think of the coverage linebackers trying to cover the Zeke, Ertz. godderts and Jordan reeds of the world. We don’t have a single linebacker that can’t competently cover athletic Rb/Tes. That’s huge in today’s NFL.
In terms of WRs, I was a huge proponent of trading Beckham. Addition by subtraction, a ticking time bomb. I love Shep and while not a huge fan of the Tate pickup he’s a decent placeholder for now, suspension aside. Outside of that the cabinet is bare.
My biggest worry is that the front office and coaching staff thinks this team is a win now team. I think they rightfully feel indebted to Eli and want to give him “one last run,” but even with Saquon right now I think this team is 2-3 years away from contention.
What say you?
...but definitely on the upswing.
7-9.
They could even be 7-7 and in contention for the playoffs with two games to go, which would be exciting after last two seasons, before losing their last two games to finish 7-9
So expecting 7 wins isn’t necessarily pessimistic.
For me all games will be meaningful, either with Eli playing well and Giants contending for the playoffs or Or Daniel Jones playing and getting ready for the future much like Eli s first season. The Giants win in the final game of Eli s rookie year against Parcells Cowboys was anything but meaningless to me. I was really into that game despite the 5-10 record and really enjoyed the win
Eli getting that win was huge.
Since 2012 you haven't been pessimistic? LOL wow.
But, Shurmur still needs to prove himself as a "good" head coach. Until he does that, I don't have a lot of confidence in this team.
For all the talk about how young this team is, the O is full of vets. Eli, shep, Tate, solder, zeits and even engram are who they are at this point in their career. Even Barkley for how young he is, is pretty fully formed. I expect them to come out of the gate looking like a group of vets, putting up 20+ points a game. (Some allowance at the beginning of the season for the Tate suspension). The only think I will really looking for will be for Hernandez to build on his rookie season and not regress like many of our recent online picks.
Defense.
This is where all the youth is. I expect that in the beginning of the year many mistakes, blown assignments and flat out getting beat will happen pretty often. Hopefully the talent we have all been hearing about materializes but I think this will be very much a year with many growing pains.
I think they should be able to ride a manageable schedule to a 7-9 record.
But the dolphins and redskins are looking like dumpster fires this year.
AZ TB jets and Buf aren't going to turn into powerhouses
Even GB looks like they are in for a reboot year
Considering the competition, and when considering this, I am always thinking of Philadelphia and Dallas. Aside from what the talking heads say about these teams, the facts are the facts. My thought is the Giants go 1-3. I'll pin 2 losses on Philadelphia and another 1 on Dallas. Since the rest of the league isn't Dallas and Philadelphia, I'd say we fare better in those games, 6-6 for a finishing record....a disappointing "no man's land" of 7-9.
If I am the opposition, I am looking at playing the Giants with a very simple plan. If I have any semblance of a running game, the D line and linebackers for the Giants do not scare me. I am run run run run run and then running. Once that backfield loosens up, I exploit. Psychological warfare.
Exactly the opposite on the other side of the ball. Saquon Barkley IS the Giants offense. If the Giants are going to win, it will be all on Barkley. Golden Tate and Sterling Sheppard do not scare me. 1 on 1 for each of them. I load up on the line and watch the the TE.
That would be my formula for beating the Giants
The 2020 season is the focus. With the QB on the roster we can focus on WR and Edge and round out the depth with plenty of cap space.
I'll form my expectations based on observations, once I have somethign meaningful to go by, not speculation.
More likely, they go 6-10 or 7-9 and they stay mathematically alive long enough that we never get a real look at Jones.
They got worse at DL (until we see how good Lawrence is), EDGE, and WR.
They stayed the same at QB (unless Jones starts significant games), TE, RB and I'd call S a wash, but you could argue we got worse there.
I'd say this is a 6 win team, with this schedule. A lot has to go right to have a winning record.
I don't know after all these years exactly what to expect from the Qb position but I don't expect bad play and the linebackers not sure. I do like davis and between ogletree, davis, connelly and goodson maybe get decent play.
Dallas and the eagles are 2 of the 4 best teams in the nfc I believe so its going to be tough there but I believe in this team. I was in vegas in late may and hit the giants for over 6 for 1200 the odds were even so its bet 1200 to win 1200 so hopefully when I go back to Vegas in May Ill have $2400 waiting for me! I expect 9 wins so obviously I think we will crush that over 6.
Tate better be a better receiver then he is a liar. "desperate to have a child". He just had his 2nd child a few fucking months ago. Anyway he better come back and be a #1 type receiver the last 12 weeks.
Disaster of an OL improved immensely.
You want to tell me this is speculation, fine. It is. But saying they aren't better is speculation as well. Maybe "safer" speculation but speculation nevertheless.
The first thing I'll do is cancel Sunday Ticket for next year. I'll try to stream on the popup infested sites or just watch when they are on national TV.
I want to see an offense that doesn't lead the league in 3-and-outs. I want to see an offense that doesn't go in the shitter just because of a 5-yard false start penalty. I want to see a defense that pressures the passer and doesn't give up easy touchdowns late in games.
An 8-8 season would keep my interest. A 6-win or less season, especially with their "easy" schedule and the roster turnover is shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic.
Promising talent on the DL and backend, the offense should be ahead of the defense on paper.
Shoot for a winning season, but I think they're roughly in the middle of the talent rebuild. 6 wins.
This surprises me coming from someone with your knowledge. You question if Zeitler is better than Ohmaneh/Brown and if Remmers is better than Flowrrs/Wheeler? Just had to understand that.
I get the "in a season or two" but for this year those two are night and day better than who they replaced. Next year is a different question.
Lol this. At least we have a shiny new toy at QB if we don't. I'm pretty sick of our season being over before Halloween.
for 2019, probably safe to say 6-7 wins... at which point the only thing to root for is that D. Jones was worth taking at #6.
Maybe 6 or 7 wins.
Huge improvements on defense and although the secondary is young this is a good scheme with lots of press coverage which lends well to youth.....cover this guy!
Eli surprises and the last game against the Eagles at home will win the division.
I expect 24+ per game from that offense.
Defense worries me. The inexperience as a unit, all the youth back there leaves potential for exploitation.
So I'm thinking like a 4-2 start to the season.
The major issue is depth. Once one or 2 OL go down, and they WILL go down - what happens? Revert to 2018? Same is true at WR, DL and Safety.
I don't think there are enough good players to get to 10-6.
I expect 8-8, 9-7
Quote:
Remmers is a solid vet, but might not be part of the finished product in a season or two. His back is an unknown. The knowledge is just fine.
I get the "in a season or two" but for this year those two are night and day better than who they replaced. Next year is a different question.
Fair enough, I'll try to stay within the ocd lines.