What are our expectations for 2019 Ned In Atlanta : 8/7/2019 11:20 pm

I think this team has a bright future. Maybe I’m overly negative about the 2019 Giants but I don’t think this is more than a 7 win team.



While improved, the o line still lacks depth and Solder was at best inconsistent last year. Hernandez and Zeitler seem like anchors at guard, and Halopio and Remmers are talented, solid players but they aren’t exactly sure things.



My biggest concern falls on our pass rush, coverage linebackers and WR. While there is reason for optimism with Lorenzo Carter, Golden is a huge question mark, Martin is a JAG and x man is a high upside rookie. I really like the D line with Hill, Lawrence and Tomlinson, but they don’t figure to generate many sacks. I don’t think it’s inconceivable to say this team could rank among the worst teams in the leagues for total sacks.



I also cringe when I think of the coverage linebackers trying to cover the Zeke, Ertz. godderts and Jordan reeds of the world. We don’t have a single linebacker that can’t competently cover athletic Rb/Tes. That’s huge in today’s NFL.



In terms of WRs, I was a huge proponent of trading Beckham. Addition by subtraction, a ticking time bomb. I love Shep and while not a huge fan of the Tate pickup he’s a decent placeholder for now, suspension aside. Outside of that the cabinet is bare.



My biggest worry is that the front office and coaching staff thinks this team is a win now team. I think they rightfully feel indebted to Eli and want to give him “one last run,” but even with Saquon right now I think this team is 2-3 years away from contention.



What say you?