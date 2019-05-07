New York Giants-New York Jets Game Discussion Thread

@RichCimini
Jets' coverage was pretty good on the Daniel Jones drive. Avg separation on targets (for the game): Fowler 1.51 yards, Latimer 1.79, Tate 1.01, per NFL Next Gen Stats. League average is 2.82 yards. #Jets
I was thinking this too. My brother (a Jets fan) was complaining about the "no-names" playing in the Jets' secondary. It looked to me like the coverage was decent but Jones just knew where he wanted to throw and got the ball in there. Nobody was wide open like the Jets' first drive.
Yeah, the no names covering the all pro receivers that are Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer lmao, Barkley wasn’t even playing. Golden Tate had 1 catch for 5 yards and the coverage was right there but it was a perfect throw by Jones.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Taking DJ out was clearly right, easy decision
The nfl really screws the fans with these Thursday night preseason games.
Are you missing your AA meeting tonight?
Quote:
The nfl really screws the fans with these Thursday night preseason games.
Are you missing your AA meeting tonight?
Ya cause people don’t work on fridays
Agreed.
You can say that again pass the crack pipe.....
BBI is always well prepared!
😁
If so - it doesn't get reviewed.
But they are reviewing it.
Terrible call even in real time.
Terrific call!
Refs also packed it in during the rain delay, and these are the popcorn guys.
Player safety!
Quote:
@RichCimini
Jets' coverage was pretty good on the Daniel Jones drive. Avg separation on targets (for the game): Fowler 1.51 yards, Latimer 1.79, Tate 1.01, per NFL Next Gen Stats. League average is 2.82 yards. #Jets
I was thinking this too. My brother (a Jets fan) was complaining about the "no-names" playing in the Jets' secondary. It looked to me like the coverage was decent but Jones just knew where he wanted to throw and got the ball in there. Nobody was wide open like the Jets' first drive.
Yeah, the no names covering the all pro receivers that are Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer lmao, Barkley wasn’t even playing. Golden Tate had 1 catch for 5 yards and the coverage was right there but it was a perfect throw by Jones.
That said, they were lost. IMO you call the TD if you're letting it play out, not wait and look around because you have no idea