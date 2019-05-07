Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
New York Giants-New York Jets Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 6:54 pm
...
The comments here about how the delay shouldn't matter  
ChaChing : 8:50 pm : link
in terms of warmed up muscles, injuries, pro athletes is amazing...smh

Taking DJ out was clearly right, easy decision
Chandler  
Mike in NY : 8:50 pm : link
I thought he should have done more to knock that down
No pressure.  
RDJR : 8:51 pm : link
.
Good  
AcidTest : 8:51 pm : link
tackle by Connelly.
Move over Daniel Jones, Alex Tanney for President  
justafan : 8:52 pm : link
Said we shoulda drafted this guy when he was available in the 7th a long time ago.
Review?  
RDJR : 8:52 pm : link
?
RE: RE: What a fucking waste of a night  
EricJ : 8:53 pm : link
In comment 14523271 bubba0825 said:
Quote:

The nfl really screws the fans with these Thursday night preseason games.


Are you missing your AA meeting tonight?
Was that really PI  
micky : 8:53 pm : link
Oye vey
RE: RE: RE: What a fucking waste of a night  
bubba0825 : 8:54 pm : link
In comment 14523343 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 14523271 bubba0825 said:


Quote:



The nfl really screws the fans with these Thursday night preseason games.



Are you missing your AA meeting tonight?


Ya cause people don’t work on fridays
...  
christian : 8:55 pm : link
It's like the Giants have the 3-0-4 defense on display.
Tackling by Giants has been pretty good  
Simms11 : 8:56 pm : link
.
well it's pre season but the board is in  
gtt350 : 8:56 pm : link
mid season form
We  
AcidTest : 8:57 pm : link
were badly faked out by that RB in the flat. Blown coverage.
X-Man, I think, turned him loose,  
Simms11 : 8:58 pm : link
and I suppose he was expecting the safety to come over?!
Jets need a new kicker  
Steve in ATL : 8:58 pm : link
.
The Jets were very wise  
Jay on the Island : 8:59 pm : link
letting Myers leave in free agency despite possessing a ton of cap room. He missed one kick all year.
Xman....that will come with time  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:59 pm : link
.
RE: Hey  
AcidTest : 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14523314 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that second-string OL is doing alright in the pass pro department.


Agreed.
RE: well it's pre season but the board is in  
Bluesbreaker : 9:00 pm : link
In comment 14523353 gtt350 said:
Quote:
mid season form


You can say that again pass the crack pipe.....
I'm a little concerned with Love's speed  
Larry from WV : 9:01 pm : link
Seems like he is a target out there.
RE: well it's pre season but the board is in  
ChaChing : 9:01 pm : link
In comment 14523353 gtt350 said:
Quote:
mid season form

BBI is always well prepared!
Nice return,  
Mr. Bungle : 9:01 pm : link
Corey!
Love  
Jay in Toronto : 9:01 pm : link
Will hopefully learn from his mistakes quickly
This  
AcidTest : 9:02 pm : link
is a great chance for the backup OL. They are getting a lot of playing time because of injuries.
Carl Banks  
crick n NC : 9:03 pm : link
With the high motor comment for Connelly
😁
...  
christian : 9:04 pm : link
Say what now?
WTF?  
AcidTest : 9:04 pm : link
How is that a TD and not an incompletion?
Refs are in pre-season form I see too!  
Simms11 : 9:05 pm : link
or should I say Regular Season! Are they blind!
Referees  
Mike in NY : 9:05 pm : link
Are in midseason form
Refs asleep  
micky : 9:05 pm : link
.
Are These the Refs...  
Jim in Tampa : 9:05 pm : link
From the GB game?
That was 100% the referees refusing to do their job  
Bill L : 9:05 pm : link
And saying “replay will take care of it”
Didn't the..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:05 pm : link
ref just say the play was ruled incomplete?

If so - it doesn't get reviewed.

But they are reviewing it.

Terrible call even in real time.
How the hell did the officials  
Jay on the Island : 9:05 pm : link
miss that? LOL
How  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:06 pm : link
is that a fumble?
Third string  
flycatcher : 9:06 pm : link
Ref
just to be clear,  
Thunderstruck27 : 9:06 pm : link
that's a touchdown and NOT roughing the passer...
Replay is their crutch  
Bill L : 9:06 pm : link
.
Tanney fumbled.  
Mr. Bungle : 9:06 pm : link
It just happened to be 10 yards downfield after his arm was moving forward.

Terrific call!
RE: WTF?  
christian : 9:06 pm : link
In comment 14523376 AcidTest said:
Quote:
How is that a TD and not an incompletion?


Refs also packed it in during the rain delay, and these are the popcorn guys.
So the refs  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:06 pm : link
Are warming up too?
A circumstance like  
crick n NC : 9:07 pm : link
This and a player ends up getting hurt because a horribly blown call aloud the play to resume
Player safety!
They are now playing Joe Namath special on NFL network  
PetesHereNow : 9:07 pm : link
Wtf?
RE: RE: From Twitter  
BSIMatt : 9:07 pm : link
In comment 14523054 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 14523032 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


@RichCimini
Jets' coverage was pretty good on the Daniel Jones drive. Avg separation on targets (for the game): Fowler 1.51 yards, Latimer 1.79, Tate 1.01, per NFL Next Gen Stats. League average is 2.82 yards. #Jets


I was thinking this too. My brother (a Jets fan) was complaining about the "no-names" playing in the Jets' secondary. It looked to me like the coverage was decent but Jones just knew where he wanted to throw and got the ball in there. Nobody was wide open like the Jets' first drive.


Yeah, the no names covering the all pro receivers that are Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer lmao, Barkley wasn’t even playing. Golden Tate had 1 catch for 5 yards and the coverage was right there but it was a perfect throw by Jones.
Glad To See the Zebras in Mid-Season Form!  
Percy : 9:07 pm : link
A TD? A fumble? Are you kidding?
That one seemed obvious  
ChaChing : 9:08 pm : link
but IMO from a ref's perspective, letting that play out is the more appropriate choice IF you're not sure. Because if you call it incomplete and it WAS a fumble it's a huge gaffe

That said, they were lost. IMO you call the TD if you're letting it play out, not wait and look around because you have no idea
Ballentine is fast,  
section125 : 9:08 pm : link
very fast.
Punting has been very poor tonight too  
Simms11 : 9:08 pm : link
.
PHN  
JohnG in Albany : 9:09 pm : link
Here in Albany, NFLN is not showing the game because the local NBC affiliate is showing it.

Ballentine  
AcidTest : 9:09 pm : link
with the missed tackle.
