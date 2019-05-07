Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Big Picture - psychological impact of last night

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:05 am
I want to preface my comments with the following:

Daniel Jones is not going to replicate what he did last night for the rest of the preseason. And his detractors will come out of the woodwork with the first incompletion and especially first interception.

This thread is not meant to be an Eli Manning bash-fest.

Now with that out of the way:

Eli is in an unenviable position right now. The only way last night could have gone worse for him is if he threw a pick-6 before Jones came onto the field and did what he did. Expectations for Jones went from the outhouse to the penthouse in just one drive (it's actually a bit comical).

But on a rebuilding ball club, there will be calls for Jones with every Manning misfire and three-and-out. I wish it didn't come down to this, but it is what it is.

It's going to be very interesting to see how the Giants handle this.
The one question I keep coming back to from the offseason  
Chris684 : 10:18 am : link
is what exactly the heart to heart conversation Gettleman and Eli had in which Eli took him to the "low post and won".

Based on the events that have taken place since then, the only thing I can believe is that the Giants wanted to completely move on from Eli both on the field and financially.

I think Eli taking him to the low post meant that the Giants were going to honor the last year of his contract financially and give him one more opportunity to fight for his job, but with no guarantee that another QB wouldn't be selected or play over him sooner than later if it worked out that way.

And by the way, we may be headed that way.
Eli..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:18 am : link
basically gets an incomplete for last night. He wasn't terrible - the drive imploded.

Rollout pass for a 3 yard gain, then a false start. Then a stuffed run with a holding penalty that's declined. Then a draw.
Regardless of Manning vs. Jones  
Jerry K : 10:18 am : link
The best thing about last night may be the possibility that Pat Shurmur knows how to put together a passing offense.

Jones, Tanney and Lauletta all looked good (and the receivers all caught the ball well).
RE: Eli..  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14524297 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
basically gets an incomplete for last night. He wasn't terrible - the drive imploded.

Rollout pass for a 3 yard gain, then a false start. Then a stuffed run with a holding penalty that's declined. Then a draw.


And what the heck was it with that draw?
Exactly ...  
Bluesbreaker : 10:21 am : link
Couple of times when they panned to Eli on the sidelines
he had a half hearted clap when Jones hit the TD agter
watching the stadium and his team mates explode with
exuberance something he is quite familiar with it had
to affect him thinking back to the good bye Allie cheers
fans can be brutal .
i watched the pregame with david carr and james jones(?)  
GiantNatty : 10:22 am : link
and they made a funny point. they were both on teams (maybe the same team actually) where the incumbent was labeled the clear starter and the coaches said "there is no quarterback controversy." but then the new guy did so well that they end up saying "well it was a really tough decision but . . . we're going with the new guy."

i wonder just how much leeway eli will get. because to me, as soon as jones is ready, you play him and don't look back. again, for me, it comes to two questions - do you think you can win a championship with eli and is jones ready? to me, the only ways eli starts are if the answer to the first question is yes or the answer to the second question is no. all other scenarios, you start jones.

and after last night, it certainly looks like the answer to the second question is yes. that said, i saw jones scan the field on only one throw - the rest he was kind of telegraphing - but his ball placement was excellent. the slant to tate was what a slant should look like (not this high ankle-breaking crap we're used to seeing). jones also holds the ball a little low in his set up, but that's easily correctable. to me, the biggest takeway was what you posted earlier, eric, about how the first-teamers thought about him...

but yes, the calls for jones to start will only get louder and louder if he continues to play like he did last night. i still think eli will (and probably should) absolutely start week 1, but it won't be for long if he keeps leading this offense like a turtle in a slog.
the thing is - its not going to be clear  
ron mexico : 10:22 am : link
You are going to have a decade and a half of experience in Eli vs a few quarters of pre-season with Jones.

You are going to have to make a leap of faith to make the switch, and when you do, Jones probably wont give them a better chance to win at that very moment.

If you wait till its clear, you are either waiting for mathematical elimination or next year


Didn't Jones  
bc4life : 10:23 am : link
have the 1s on OLine against some of the 2s on defense?

Jones hasn't even mastered the offense yet. People are getting way ahead of themselves

RE: Exactly ...  
ron mexico : 10:24 am : link
In comment 14524303 Bluesbreaker said:
Quote:
Couple of times when they panned to Eli on the sidelines
he had a half hearted clap when Jones hit the TD agter
watching the stadium and his team mates explode with
exuberance something he is quite familiar with it had
to affect him thinking back to the good bye Allie cheers
fans can be brutal .


I doubt Eli remember Allie Sherman
Here is where what Gettleman did comes into play.  
robbieballs2003 : 10:25 am : link
The whole culture and buying in thing, that is real right now. We have guys on this team that are going to be positive about both QBs but will publicly support whatever QB is starting. That will go a long way.
RE: RE: Eli..  
ron mexico : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14524301 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14524297 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


basically gets an incomplete for last night. He wasn't terrible - the drive imploded.

Rollout pass for a 3 yard gain, then a false start. Then a stuffed run with a holding penalty that's declined. Then a draw.



And what the heck was it with that draw?


3rd and long draw plays are a Giants staple going back decades! Its tradition at this point
RE: RE: Eli..  
NoPeanutz : 10:31 am : link
In comment 14524301 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14524297 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


basically gets an incomplete for last night. He wasn't terrible - the drive imploded.

Rollout pass for a 3 yard gain, then a false start. Then a stuffed run with a holding penalty that's declined. Then a draw.



And what the heck was it with that draw?


My brother shouted "What the hell's he doing? I thought we weren't going to show them the secret playbook during the preseason?"
The Giants should do Eli and the fans a favor  
Default : 10:31 am : link
and cut Eli.

Last night was the equivalent of Jones' Shockey HOF game.

The hype isn't going to go away.

The first 3 and out in the home opener Eli will be booed out of the building.

Cutting Eli will give Jones the reps, allow Eli to avoid the boos, and to move on somewhere else where he can play.
Ironically..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:31 am : link
just a couple series later, the Jets did a draw on 3rd and 11 too.
RE: Ironically..  
ron mexico : 10:34 am : link
In comment 14524333 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
just a couple series later, the Jets did a draw on 3rd and 11 too.


just making a joke. I know that play gets called all the time across the league
RE: Hopefully, there's an actual plan(s) in place  
Zeke's Alibi : 10:34 am : link
In comment 14524277 JonC said:
Quote:
and not a repeat of the McAdoo/Mara fiasco.


The plan is we have a first round QB who looks competent. Apples to oranges here.
Eric  
cjac : 10:34 am : link
i've said this several time, on BBI and to my Giant fan friends and family who arent on BBI

I think Daniel Jones is going to eventually win the starting job by mid season despite the teams record. if you think last night got everyone geeked up, wait till he displays what he can do with his legs. At some point they are going to realize that DJ gives them a better chance to win.
Dangerous thread  
Jimmy Googs : 10:35 am : link
mixing BBI and anything psychological...
RE: The Giants should do Eli and the fans a favor  
NoPeanutz : 10:35 am : link
In comment 14524332 Default said:
Quote:
and cut Eli.

Last night was the equivalent of Jones' Shockey HOF game.

The hype isn't going to go away.

The first 3 and out in the home opener Eli will be booed out of the building.

Cutting Eli will give Jones the reps, allow Eli to avoid the boos, and to move on somewhere else where he can play.

Give Eli more credit than that. The Giants committed to him verbally and emotionally, and are compensating him accordingly.
Jones is not Geno 2.0. I believe that if the coaches call for it, Eli will hold the clipboard and coach up the franchise in good faith. It's not a benching- it's a rebuilding.
RE: RE: Hopefully, there's an actual plan(s) in place  
JonC : 10:35 am : link
In comment 14524343 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 14524277 JonC said:


Quote:


and not a repeat of the McAdoo/Mara fiasco.



The plan is we have a first round QB who looks competent. Apples to oranges here.


If there was a hint of urge to give another QB a look, it should've been planned out well in advance, regardless. That fiasco was a reactionary shot from the hip that shouldn't happen.
RE: psychological impact.  
Marty in Albany : 10:36 am : link
If there is one QB who can handle the "psychological impact" or pressure of his current situation, it is Eli Manning.

If Eli makes a poor showing it will be because of his PHYSICAL limitations only, not because of how well the other QBs are playing. He's a Manning for Christ sake!
It never made sense to keep eli  
nygiants16 : 10:39 am : link
it is not like this is an old team that is ready to win now, rolling with jones was the smart thing to do...
no pressure on Jones  
bc4life : 10:39 am : link
no game planni g re: coverages. looked good for what he did but...
RE: Eric  
Mark from Jersey : 10:40 am : link
In comment 14524345 cjac said:
Quote:
i've said this several time, on BBI and to my Giant fan friends and family who arent on BBI

I think Daniel Jones is going to eventually win the starting job by mid season despite the teams record. if you think last night got everyone geeked up, wait till he displays what he can do with his legs. At some point they are going to realize that DJ gives them a better chance to win.
Well said and I agree, especially the first time he breaks a 25 yard run when the pocket collapses for the first time.

As far as Eli goes once the DJ era gets underway I am not that upset that we kept Eli at 20MM and change as there wasnt much out there I wanted in FA anyway for the cap savings we would have had. Eli could very well be the Eli of Old with this improved OL and DJ can sit and learn which is also fine...but to me once the season is lost (3 & 6 or worse at about the mid point) its time to hook Eli and see what the kid has.
The goal of this season is the same as for any season  
Bill L : 10:41 am : link
to win as many games as you can. Unless or until that goal proves pointless, things will progress as the normally do.
it isn't just about mobility  
bc4life : 10:44 am : link
most important thing for a young QB is the ability to read defenses. he hasn't seen anything yet
it's going to end unpleasantly for Eli  
bigbluehoya : 10:45 am : link
and it was visible from a mile away. The people who thought that letting him go in the offseason would have been a disrespectful slap in the face are going to quickly realize that it would have been the very most dignified exit given the options.

It might be different if the roster were in better shape, but this team is going to lose a whole bunch of games even if he plays OK. And once we're 5-6 games into it and not looking like a real contender, everyone is going to (rightly, IMO) want to see Jones get the ball to get his development underway.

RE: It never made sense to keep eli  
bceagle05 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 14524369 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
it is not like this is an old team that is ready to win now, rolling with jones was the smart thing to do...

Yeah, Eli's final seasons have become an awkward mess. I know the Phil Simms exit haunts the Giants, but at least Phil ended on a high note. Eli's slow death march has been painful.
RE: it's going to end unpleasantly for Eli  
ron mexico : 10:48 am : link
In comment 14524400 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
and it was visible from a mile away. The people who thought that letting him go in the offseason would have been a disrespectful slap in the face are going to quickly realize that it would have been the very most dignified exit given the options.

It might be different if the roster were in better shape, but this team is going to lose a whole bunch of games even if he plays OK. And once we're 5-6 games into it and not looking like a real contender, everyone is going to (rightly, IMO) want to see Jones get the ball to get his development underway.


yup - Mara took the cowards way out.

The best thing for Eli's legacy would have been to move on after 17.

That said, 5 years from now (probably even sooner) all everyone will remember are the SB wins and 4th quarter comebacks

handing Jones the starting job  
bc4life : 10:49 am : link
after last night is like seeing baby eat solid food for the first time then feeding him a steak
Jones will eventually be handed the starting job  
since1925 : 10:51 am : link
You don't draft a guy #6 and then never start him. That would be a huge embarrassment to the entire organization.

Last night, we watched a guy with zero pass rush against him throw to the first man in his progression five times. That was nice. I root for everyone in a blue uniform.

Eli has been here 16 years. He is the only starting QB that a huge number of Giants fans have ever seen. The past few years have been tough and like all QBs Eli is given much of the blame. So, he is stale. Doesn't matter that the Tom Brady would probably be dead playing behind the line that Reese gave Eli. No one can throw from the seat of their pants

So -psychologically- last night was very exciting for many fans. That doesn't change the fact it was a sugar high.

Remember RG3? That was a sugar high that lasted a season. As a Giants fan that remembers Charlie Conerly, I say enjoy the moment. It was fun to watch. But please, relax he will get his chance. There is no rush. And there is certainly no sure thing thing.



QB successions  
Les in TO : 11:15 am : link
Are rarely near and tidy. If the Giants start this year on offense like they have the last couple of years there will be pressure to give Jones the baton.
Eric - cmon you call that a disclaimer?  
V.I.G. : 11:20 am : link
Kidding aside, I've been saying for a while that this is going to be the most divisive thing Giants fans will experience in memory. Publicly at least, the Giants haven't guided the fans for a soft landing - not that they need to but if they are concerned about legacy and fan reactions it might be advised. "still competing" and "still playing well" as Shmelk says is too subjective.

On the other hand, there may be no way to do this graciously, so why bother trying to guide the fan market.

Eli dropping his weekly spot was a big indicator for me that the front office support was luke warm.
RE: Jones will eventually be handed the starting job  
GiantEgo : 11:23 am : link
In comment 14524422 since1925 said:
Quote:

Last night, we watched a guy with zero pass rush against him throw to the first man in his progression five times. That was nice. I root for everyone in a blue uniform.


There was more to it than that have a look at this

There was no bigger detractor of Jones than Mark Schofield who called him a 4th or 5th round talent.

Link - ( New Window )
I actually felt bad for Eli last night.  
St. Jimmy : 11:42 am : link
Very small sample size but the drive Eli led looked like the first half of last year and Jone's drive could not have gone better. Plus you have Saquon and Sterling Shepard going nuts after Jone's drive. Things could get ugly fast for Eli.
RE: RE: Jones will eventually be handed the starting job  
since1925 : 11:59 am : link
In comment 14524518 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
In comment 14524422 since1925 said:
Quote: Last night, we watched a guy with zero pass rush against him throw to the first man in his progression five times. That was nice. I root for everyone in a blue uniform.

There was more to it than that have a look at this

There was no bigger detractor of Jones than Mark Schofield who called him a 4th or 5th round talent. Link - ( New Window )


Watch the film in the article you posted. Jones is never under any duress in the pocket. And on every single throw, he looks at one guy and then throws to that guy. Exactly as I stated.

It's okay to be excited. But a person can be excited and still accept reality. The film is the film.
I feel bad for Eli  
Dr. D : 12:05 pm : link
not only did he play behind a horrible OL for about 6 years, but the defense was also terrible for most of that time.

Someone (maybe Papa) said last night that the Giants lead the league since around '15 in losing games after leading with less than 2 minutes in the game.

How many more wins would Eli and the Giants have if the defense didn't BLOW SO MANY F*ING GAMES the last 5 years!

I feel good about DJ and the future, but still hope Eli goes out on a high.

RE: RE: RE: Jones will eventually be handed the starting job  
GiantEgo : 12:16 pm : link
Quote:




The film is the film.


Assuming you know what your looking at
Obviously Eli was feeling...  
bw in dc : 12:21 pm : link
the pressure way before last night. He looks like he used the off-season to get into much better shape. And early reports seemed to indicate he was really getting much better zip on the ball. I trace this right back to the selection of Jones. Competition, or at least the threat of it, is a great motivator.

So count me in on last night not being a good one for Eli.

Eli had one bland drive, with a very odd roll-out pass play, that basically gave Anderson a chance to quickly show off his punting. But then Jones comes in and moves the team down the field efficiently and hangs a TD on the scoreboard, courtesy of his arm.

The fans get fired up and Jones is the talk of a lot of opinion shows this morning. He built up a lot of equity last night.

So this is now a QB controversy. Game on. Eli is now officially on the clock. And he's going to need to do something very positive to eclipse what Jones did last night.





Very detailed..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:23 pm : link
breakdown about Eli and yet, you whiff completely on who came in to punt!
Nothing wrong with having pressure to perform  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:25 pm : link
It's healthy.

RE: Very detailed..  
bw in dc : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14524624 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
breakdown about Eli and yet, you whiff completely on who came in to punt!


If you are going to whiff on something in preseason, I think the punter falls into the acceptable category...
don't feel bad for Eli  
stoneman : 12:29 pm : link
He is making more than Brady - LOL

I think everybody is really reaching here and over-engineering (for both side of the ledger). Jones had one great series, he will have some bad ones. Eli had one so-so series, he will have some great ones. Pre-season game 1- some good, some bad playes. Next game please.
I just found..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:30 pm : link
it funny that you insert a Teddy Roosevelt-like saying "Competition, or at least the threat of it, is a great motivator" - provide some details about how it was a poor showing for Eli and then wrap it up in a bow with the coup de grace

Quote:
that basically gave Anderson a chance to quickly show off his punting


You can admit that at that point you had flipped over to see your favorite team against the Browns:)
It was nice to see Jones perform well  
Milton : 12:31 pm : link
But it has nothing to do with Eli or the starting job. All it means is that the Eli-bashers now think they have a leg to stand on. But it's all in their head. Eli will start the season and the Giants will play well and win games.
p.s.--Let's not forget that the Jets took their first string defense off the field when Jones came in and the Giants left their starting OL in to protect him.
RE: I just found..  
bw in dc : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14524635 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
it funny that you insert a Teddy Roosevelt-like saying "Competition, or at least the threat of it, is a great motivator" - provide some details about how it was a poor showing for Eli and then wrap it up in a bow with the coup de grace



Quote:


that basically gave Anderson a chance to quickly show off his punting



You can admit that at that point you had flipped over to see your favorite team against the Browns:)


It was actually the Ravens game. I get both feeds.

Nonetheless, well played...
RE: don't feel bad for Eli  
Dr. D : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 14524633 stoneman said:
Quote:
He is making more than Brady - LOL

I think everybody is really reaching here and over-engineering (for both side of the ledger). Jones had one great series, he will have some bad ones. Eli had one so-so series, he will have some great ones. Pre-season game 1- some good, some bad playes. Next game please.

Obviously Eli's made a shitload of money, but I think there's more to it for guys like him.

And I don't feel sorry for Eli because of last night. I feel sorry for him because Reese put together such a shitty team for about 7 years of his career. Possibly even derailing his shot at the HOF.

If Jones..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:38 pm : link
turns out to be the real deal, I'll gladly pose in a photo-op with you where DJ can pour a beer over our heads as we bow down at his feet....

I'd have Bruce do it, but the fucker shuns alcohol.....
I used to shun alcohol  
Dr. D : 12:43 pm : link
and then I turned 17 (which I figured was close enough to the drinking age at the time of 18). We've been pretty friendly ever since.
RE: the thing is - its not going to be clear  
KeoweeFan : 1:02 pm : link
In comment 14524306 ron mexico said:
Quote:
You are going to have a decade and a half of experience in Eli vs a few quarters of pre-season with Jones.

You are going to have to make a leap of faith to make the switch, and when you do, Jones probably wont give them a better chance to win at that very moment.

If you wait till its clear, you are either waiting for mathematical elimination or next year

You also have to question how much of his defense did Greg Williams show last night, knowing they would play again during the season.

I'm a great DJ fan, but it is one thing to throw rapidly "into the basket" against a vanilla defense vs what they may see when the real bullets fly.
Jones would be the first to tell you that Eli is much more advanced in reading defenses and calling protections than the rookie.
