Big Picture - psychological impact of last night Eric from BBI 10:05 am

I want to preface my comments with the following:



Daniel Jones is not going to replicate what he did last night for the rest of the preseason. And his detractors will come out of the woodwork with the first incompletion and especially first interception.



This thread is not meant to be an Eli Manning bash-fest.



Now with that out of the way:



Eli is in an unenviable position right now. The only way last night could have gone worse for him is if he threw a pick-6 before Jones came onto the field and did what he did. Expectations for Jones went from the outhouse to the penthouse in just one drive (it's actually a bit comical).



But on a rebuilding ball club, there will be calls for Jones with every Manning misfire and three-and-out. I wish it didn't come down to this, but it is what it is.



It's going to be very interesting to see how the Giants handle this.