Are we feeling a little bit better about our receivers?

The QBs also dont't have to look for OBJ all the time which will help Engram and Shepherd have better years. I was excited about Coleman until the injury. We can also add a receiver at cut time for a low pick if necessary.
like we have very good depth at that position behind Tate and Shepard. I particularly enjoyed watching Reggie White Jr, who I've been following since he joined the team. Improving out o-line should give all our receivers more time to get open.
Going to be a tough competition:
1 - SS
2 - GT
3 - RS
4 - CL (Specials)
5 & 6 - Fowler and Alonzo seem to have the leg up. White flashed but may need some seasoning (PS). I feel like Ford is one of the odd men out but it is only one game.
i've been thinking about the collective "talent" of the receivers vs the actual scheme and how eli/shurmur like to spread the ball around. Let's take the Washington game last year as an example, Eli looked great spreading the ball around without Beckham and we were dictating play out there.
I think most of us spend too much time thinking we need bonafide studs at the WR position for this to be a good team. While there are absolutely good arguments to be made for that, i think more often than not, the scheme, play calling, and overall QB play is what makes the difference. Look at the playoff teams from this past season. A team like the Rams has some very solid receivers, but they aren't world beaters.
Tate (obviously the suspension is a killer), Shepard, and a few other guys playing support roles I think are more than adequate to get the job done for the offense that we want to have. Lest we forget Engram, who is a huge weapon at TE/WR as well. I think we'll be fine.
The biggest issue with this team right now is the pass rush.
Is likely addition by subtraction in Shurmur's offense. And we saw a bit of that yesterday and end of last year. On paper JAGy WRs like Thielen and Diggs excel in his O. They ain't exactly Randy Moss or Megatron.
Football is one of the least discrete sports out there, it's highly dynamical.
Pair a good QB with a good OL and you can manage with replacement level players at RB and WR (we obviously have the luxury of an exceptional talent at RB). It doesn't mean + players at RB/WR don't help, I've just never viewed that as where you need to start to be successful. So to me, whether this team sinks or swims depends on the play of the OL. They did their job last night and I think we saw the difference.
If reasonably healthy, the corps could be decent once Shepard heals and Tate returns. Engram is key, and it will help if Slayton can stretch the field.
Guys like Fowler, Latimer, Russell and R.Shepard aren't going to create much separation on their own, even against man coverage. That makes the QB's job really hard. How many perfect throws can you expect from Eli - or even from SuperDaniel?
do. The Giants now, assuming all stay healthy, get healthy and get off suspension, have a WR group that is varied and all will be counted on. Each of that group knows they will be playing adn will be playing a fairly decent amount. Everyone has a role to play and could be the star that week. It has worked for YEARS for the Patriots.
The more varied your team is, the less able other teams are to single out what you are doing. Barkley will be the focus of the defense but, even though he is a single star player, he is different than a single star WR. He can carry the ball, he could be blocking and he could line out wide or head out in the pattern from the RB position. Defenses will need to watch Barkley at every level.
Our WR's, will be facing single coverage or looser zone coverage because of Barkley. Any one of them could be the #1 receiver on any given play or series. I like this version far better than what we have been the last 4 years.
on 1 hand no Barkley, Engram or Shep .... but then it is 1st pre-season game so no real prep, bland D, etc etc however did not seem like guys were running the wrong routes (yet no hot reads) and no dropsies per se....
I am optimisic but tempered I want to see how it goes in game 3 (1st half or so).
as long as 2 of Engram + Shep + Tate are healthy they should be ok
and obviously Barkley too. In a balanced attack options for the QB are more important than individuals having the talent to beat double teams. Just about any competent starting WR can win 1 on 1 pretty regularly and a balanced approach will get at least 1 or 2 options with 1 on 1's every play.
Fowler and Latimer are competent behind them, but likely won't win as frequently. Solid depth. Shepard too but to a lesser degree, he's mostly a ST'er.
A deep threat would definitely add a dimension because it's even more risky for a defense to go 1 on 1 with someone who can go 80 yards. Slayton filling the role Coleman could have played would be big. Ted ginn was able to fill that role for mostly plodding/run oriented Carolina offenses in recent history.
But comments about the OL helping - resonate. With time, you don't need the greatest WR in the league to make plays. I do think the WR are Team first guys who do more then just catch the ball. So the make-up of the unit is solid.
I don't think the Jets have much at CB. Let's see WR against better CB play.
Tate being supsended opens a spot. And if Ford is a primary returner he will make the team for that over Alonzo.
first series against Jets they looked like crap, but it was only 3 plays. We won't know about Oline and WRs until week 1. I would really like to see them play the starters 8-10 quarters over the last 3 pre season games - they need to come out ready to play at Dallas.
Overall Carl said it best about this current group.
You can't look to replace the talent of Beckham, because you won't be able to.
But by committee, you can definitely replace the production by spreading the ball around.
And to your later two points, with Shepard and Engram you have two receivers who have above average talent and without the 'diva' personality (I hate the expression but not sure how else to describe OBJ), the QBs feel less pressured to force passes to a receiver who isn't open.
I like the depth even after the Coleman injury and Tate suspension.
Even Alonzo Russell and Alex Wesley look like players. Wesley is a pure slot guy.
Shurmur's built a reputation as a good offensive coach with a player-friendly system, and I think that's baring out here. He had the Eagles going with Foles, the Browns with Weeden and the Vikes with Keenum. He's never had a stud QB.
Note: I definitely keep TJ because he is quick, has a resume that is appealing, and he can play as a PR. Latimore appears slower and doesn’t seem to get separation. I don’t know enough about Reggie White !
Nothing has changed. Why would we feel better? We played one drive against strting caliber defense and went three and out. I don't feel worse or better. there's just no basis to feel any differently...yet.
I omitted both Russell Shepherd and Alonzo Shepherd, but maybe I am being a wee bit too hasty. I’m glad preseason in 4 weeks so we can get more data to analyze. I’m not wondering if Gmen would hide White on PS.
How about tough, solid dependable WRs with a bad ass TE and a bad ass OL and an amazing rb? Let’s try that one out for size and see where it takes us.
PS Beckham hasn’t been the best wr in the nfc east since 2016. Not that he can’t recapture dominance in Cleveland, but my point is we aren’t replacing dominance anymore. We are replacing a talented but oft injured wr who appeared a half step slower from what he showed in 2016 compared to last year.
How about tough, solid dependable WRs with a bad ass TE and a bad ass OL and an amazing rb? Let’s try that one out for size and see where it takes us.
PS Beckham hasn’t been the best wr in the nfc east since 2016. Not that he can’t recapture dominance in Cleveland, but my point is we aren’t replacing dominance anymore. We are replacing a talented but oft injured wr who appeared a half step slower from what he showed in 2016 compared to last year.
Great WRs played a huge part in winning XLIV, no? Also, it remains to be seen if we have a "bad ass" TE. Finally, who are you claiming was the best receiver in the NFC East?
I dont think last night showed me anything about the WRs
will spread the ball around. Without time last year, Eli chose to force throws into coverage of the best receiver in hopes he could make a play. I'm optimistic about this year's WR corps, but if the QB doesn't have time to let the play develop, it doesn't matter.
What I like about Jones is his apparent ability to recognize the defense early, albeit the second team. I'm eager to see more, obviously.
Duggan has Slayton penciled in on the 53, but I'm increasingly puzzled by it when he hasn't played at all while several others have played and shined.
I like Reggie White Jr but I dont see how anyone of them beats Russell Shepard. Why he is the forgotten WR, he will have to carry a bunch of weight when Tate suspension occurs he is a seasoned veteran and one of the more reliable WRs we have.
Note: I definitely keep TJ because he is quick, has a resume that is appealing, and he can play as a PR. Latimore appears slower and doesn’t seem to get separation. I don’t know enough about Reggie White !
I'll say this tho, Fowler is growing on me.
First few games will be real tests, espcially with no Tate and no o# 1 they have to game plan for.
Having Barkley out there will only help things.
I think most of us spend too much time thinking we need bonafide studs at the WR position for this to be a good team. While there are absolutely good arguments to be made for that, i think more often than not, the scheme, play calling, and overall QB play is what makes the difference. Look at the playoff teams from this past season. A team like the Rams has some very solid receivers, but they aren't world beaters.
Tate (obviously the suspension is a killer), Shepard, and a few other guys playing support roles I think are more than adequate to get the job done for the offense that we want to have. Lest we forget Engram, who is a huge weapon at TE/WR as well. I think we'll be fine.
The biggest issue with this team right now is the pass rush.
They'll be fine.
Football is one of the least discrete sports out there, it's highly dynamical.
Guys like Fowler, Latimer, Russell and R.Shepard aren't going to create much separation on their own, even against man coverage. That makes the QB's job really hard. How many perfect throws can you expect from Eli - or even from SuperDaniel?
I feel like this is going to be one of those lies, damned lies, and analytics type posts.
The more varied your team is, the less able other teams are to single out what you are doing. Barkley will be the focus of the defense but, even though he is a single star player, he is different than a single star WR. He can carry the ball, he could be blocking and he could line out wide or head out in the pattern from the RB position. Defenses will need to watch Barkley at every level.
Our WR's, will be facing single coverage or looser zone coverage because of Barkley. Any one of them could be the #1 receiver on any given play or series. I like this version far better than what we have been the last 4 years.
The Oline helps with all of this of course!
I am optimisic but tempered I want to see how it goes in game 3 (1st half or so).
Fowler and Latimer are competent behind them, but likely won't win as frequently. Solid depth. Shepard too but to a lesser degree, he's mostly a ST'er.
A deep threat would definitely add a dimension because it's even more risky for a defense to go 1 on 1 with someone who can go 80 yards. Slayton filling the role Coleman could have played would be big. Ted ginn was able to fill that role for mostly plodding/run oriented Carolina offenses in recent history.
I don't think the Jets have much at CB. Let's see WR against better CB play.
Having Barkley out there will only help things.
So,
Sterling Shepard
Golden Tate
Cody Latimer
Darius Slayton
T.J. Jones
That leavings....(fighting for what 2 spots?)
Russell Shepard - I think he has the best shot.
Alonzo Russell
Bennie Fowler
Reggie White, Jr.
I don't think these guys really have a shot...
Brittan Golden, Alex Wesley, Da’Mari Scott, Amba Etta-Tawo
Thin, thin, thin.
Are they explosive, NO
More steady and reliable WRs to compliment the explosive, all-world Barkley.
And to your later two points, with Shepard and Engram you have two receivers who have above average talent and without the 'diva' personality (I hate the expression but not sure how else to describe OBJ), the QBs feel less pressured to force passes to a receiver who isn't open.
Latimer looked confident in his routs.
Shepard impressed.
Let's hope they can keep it up
Even Alonzo Russell and Alex Wesley look like players. Wesley is a pure slot guy.
Shurmur's built a reputation as a good offensive coach with a player-friendly system, and I think that's baring out here. He had the Eagles going with Foles, the Browns with Weeden and the Vikes with Keenum. He's never had a stud QB.
I looked it up. Engram #1 overall, Hogan #2 at 4.1, only players over 4
Engram 4.4, Ertz 3.2, Shepard 3.1, Tate 3, OBJ 3
2. Shepherd
3. Fowler
4. TJ Jones
5. DSlayton
6. ???
Latimore or Reggie White, Jr. which one?
Note: I definitely keep TJ because he is quick, has a resume that is appealing, and he can play as a PR. Latimore appears slower and doesn’t seem to get separation. I don’t know enough about Reggie White !
Well there is some basis. They played a game last night.
How about tough, solid dependable WRs with a bad ass TE and a bad ass OL and an amazing rb? Let’s try that one out for size and see where it takes us.
PS Beckham hasn’t been the best wr in the nfc east since 2016. Not that he can’t recapture dominance in Cleveland, but my point is we aren’t replacing dominance anymore. We are replacing a talented but oft injured wr who appeared a half step slower from what he showed in 2016 compared to last year.
At the end of the day, the Giants just need to be efficient and productive on offense. They have enough weapons collectively to accomplish that.
What I like about Jones is his apparent ability to recognize the defense early, albeit the second team. I'm eager to see more, obviously.
Duggan has Slayton penciled in on the 53, but I'm increasingly puzzled by it when he hasn't played at all while several others have played and shined.
2. Shepherd
3. Fowler
4. TJ Jones
5. DSlayton
6. ???
Latimore or Reggie White, Jr. which one?
I like Reggie White Jr but I dont see how anyone of them beats Russell Shepard. Why he is the forgotten WR, he will have to carry a bunch of weight when Tate suspension occurs he is a seasoned veteran and one of the more reliable WRs we have.
Note: I definitely keep TJ because he is quick, has a resume that is appealing, and he can play as a PR. Latimore appears slower and doesn’t seem to get separation. I don’t know enough about Reggie White !