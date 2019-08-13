Pat Shurmur: Anyone else feel that for this season... M.S. : 8/13/2019 11:50 am

…(and maybe next) he stands at the crossroads of his career?



If he helps turn the team around, perhaps he'll go down in history as a respectable / successful Head Coach.



Or, if the Giants continue to flounder under his leadership, will he be consigned to history's dust bin of failed coaches?



In any event, in listening to him in various situations, one can't help but feel that he is an immanently decent, compassionate human being!