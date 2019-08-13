NYG OL Conversation Pep22 : 8/13/2019 12:35 pm

Starters are known:



LT Nate Solder - he's admittedly "average" but the Flowers debacle made this a necessary albeit expensive signing



LG Will Hernandez - nothing but optimism; not only for his ability but also as a tone setter that every OL needs



C: Jon Halapio - injury last year was a bummer, but regardless, it seems like we've taken an UDFA and turned him into a starter with upside



RG: Kevin Zeitler - top tier OG -- its also worth wondering whether the negative reaction by fans and media alike would have been different had the OV for KZ trade (grand theft) been part of the OBJ trade



RT: Mike Zemmers - hoping for health and a return to being a solid RT



Backups: DISCUSSION OF THESE GUYS IS REALLY THE POINT OF THIS POST.



Evan Brown strikes me as the most promising of the bench guys. Seems extremely strong and quick.



I don't love Wheeler and I suppose none of us do. But I suppose he's an adequate swing guy at OT.



I don't think Pulley is tough enough to reconcile with what we are building on the OL.



Gates was disappointing to me last week.



Does anybody have anything encouraging to say about Slade, Bunche or Salako? I really don't know much about these guys.



