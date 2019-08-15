in your opinion - What was the worst Management Giants move? DavidinBMNY : 8/15/2019 8:58 am

There are many good ones to choose from.



My opinion, is promoting Jerry Reese to general manager. He made a lot of decisions that set the franchise back, including hiring Marc Ross. Reese's built the team based on athletic playmakers, ignored the OL, failed on every late round pick (outside Bradshaw), gambled on a lot of players with previous injuries who only lasted 1 contract. I still remember when they drafted David Wilson I said "Luxury pick. We're not that good."



What do you think was the worst management decision?