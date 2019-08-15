Ross Tucker on the FAN with Evan

Giants are going to stink. Probably should limit Saquan's touches this year because why would you beat up your only asset on a bad team. Why is Eli even starting at this point?
Darnold is going to be a top 10 QB this season and the Jets are going to be vastly improved.
I can't wait for this team to shove a monster shit burger up peoples asses.
Well then probably best to just mail in the season. :-(
Hell even John Mara implied that he'd be happy with "improving by the end of the season"
He knows football, he knows his team and even he is not expecting to make the playoffs
Of course a certain Jets fan will pop up telling us how Darnold is already a top 10 QB and destined for the HOF.
Might have something to do with him playing for the Redskins and the Cowboys. However until this team shuts him up, he's not wrong
Of course a certain Jets fan will pop up telling us how Darnold is already a top 10 QB and destined for the HOF.
Having L Bell alone will help Darnold, and I think he's a good QB, but lets see if he can limit the turnovers
but Ross Tucker usually is pretty spot on with his analysis. I don't particularly like his style, but his substance? I pay attention to it.
Well then probably best to just mail in the season. :-(
Lol I wouldn't go THAT far! Its a real Catch 22 with Eli. Don't want to unceremoniously dump him, but ready to move on to Jones. What to do? It's a quandary if the thought is they are not ready to contend for the playoffs
That said, he is someone who covers the NFL as a whole and like most "experts" out there, they all think the Giants aren't going to be very good. To be honest, they might be trending in the right direction, but there is nothing this team has done the last two years that would make you think they are immediately a playoff caliber team.
I don't care how dominant Dexter Lawrence and some of the DBs are - if you can't rush the passer in this league you are in big trouble. Hoping we see SOMETHING out of the pass rush tomorrow because they didn't sniff Darnold or any of the Jets QBs.
We did do best when we were the underdog. All we have done lately is create a pile...
because they were pretty awful last year so that shouldn't be too hard. As for Darnold being a top 10 QB this season I think that's a stretch. I think Darnold will be a franchise QB but with the lack of weapons and a suspect offensive line I think he won't crack the top 10 just yet.
Of course a certain Jets fan will pop up telling us how Darnold is already a top 10 QB and destined for the HOF.
Having L Bell alone will help Darnold, and I think he's a good QB, but lets see if he can limit the turnovers
A lot of people are high on the jets and I think much has to do with Darnolds progression. I think he's good but it seems like everyone is anointing him. Aside from Bell and big Q, I though they overpaid for B talent and they have lot of holes still
We are going to take a lot of lumps, but what this year is for is to gauge the growth of Barkley, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, McIntosh, Jones, Lawrence, Baker, Ximines, Love, Ballentine, Connelly and the Slaytons. Those two drafts could be the foundation of a good team in a couple of years but in the mean time we're going to stink. The sooner we turn to Jones the better, but given the backward ass view of Mara on this, I'm not sure when we turn the page.
On the bright side, we have a trio of talented playmakers on offense who are still young, the potential to have a solid DL and vastly improved secondary once the young guys get up to snuff. We still have an ILB problem, but outside, Carter, Golden and Ximines have to provide some hope. If Connelly pans out that's 3/4 of a solid LB corps. We have some potential building blocks in place, now it's time to watching them grow and gel and yes, lose more than we win.
is a good listen but he is always down on the Giants it seems
Might have something to do with him playing for the Redskins and the Cowboys. However until this team shuts him up, he's not wrong
I'm a big Ross Tucker fan. Been listening to all his podcasts for the past 5-6 years. Loved him on Sirius. Post stuff of his here often. He's really smart and I value his analysis. But he's never...NEVER...liked anything about the Giants. Of course, in that time span, we have sucked. Also remember, Ross is a dyed-in-the-wool Eagles fan from Wyomissing, PA. And on top of that, now he's a commentator for the Eagles' preseason games. So he's an employee of the team, too.
is a good listen but he is always down on the Giants it seems
Might have something to do with him playing for the Redskins and the Cowboys. However until this team shuts him up, he's not wrong
However, he is an unabashed Eagles fan and sure enjoys giving it to the Giants, Cowboys and Skins fans when he can. He would tone it down when on with Bob Papa, but when he was on with Booger.....Eli needed a full body shield.
I just don't understand the lover for the Jets that I'm hearing from various folks. Especially when some of the same ones like the Bills.
The national media is NOT, for example, making a comment on T.J. Jones being undersold as Sy did in his Jets game review.
We cleaned house, this is really year one of the re-build. We lost our top WR, DB and Edge rusher in one off-season and are relying on Golden Tate (suspended for 1/4 of the year), Jabrill Peppers and some combo of Ximines and Golden to make up for the losses. We have two older creaky OTs, an aging QB and a green secondary. We have a young and unestablished DL, not much at LB and we're in a division with two of the more talented teams in the NFC.
Giants are going to surprise teams and pundits this year.
Unfortunately I think he's correct about the Giants. They stink and they should limit Barkley's touches and play Jones if they start out 0-2. But they won't do either.
If Tucker had any guts he'd speak to the Giants real issues which are in the owners box. But he won't.
But surprised that a former NFL player would insinuate a teams best player will be limited because the team stinks. He should understand coaches try to win every game and use any and all resources to attain that goal.
However, he is an unabashed Eagles fan and sure enjoys giving it to the Giants, Cowboys and Skins fans when he can. He would tone it down when on with Bob Papa, but when he was on with Booger.....Eli needed a full body shield.
I listened to RT for years on his SXM morning show. Liked a lot of what he does, but he absolutely sees the world through his green eagles' glasses. Add in, as others have mentioned, that he played for Wash & Dal, and you have a difficult time making the case that he can be a neutral observer.
Let them all predict gloom & doom for the Giants...if they're right, the Giants are picking at the top of next year's draft with a good core of young players, and salary cap room going into 2020. If they're wrong, there will be a ton of "freezing cold takes" to share with them .
This team is a Barkeley sore leg away from being one of the worst in the aNFL
Yeah, We are still up and coming but we will not suck this year.
He’s usually unkind to the giants. He killed them prior to 2016. To be fair if you kill nyg lately you’re likely to be right.
Those bad teams that turn good usually surprise a lot of people along the way. This is how things work. Giants need to change the perception and narrative. It’s the only way to shut people up. Of course even if and when they do win there will still be more negativity than usual. But who cares.
If Jones gets meaningful snaps this year and shows potential, the Giants could be 5-11 and still have a positive season.
I have yet to hear even one answer that makes even a little bit of sense to the question of why Eli is still on the team.
Mara, Gettleman and Shurmur are opening themselves up to a huge headache when there is no reason for it. Eli has very little to nothing left in the tank. He's not the present, he's not the future.
Mara being involved in it scares the hell out of me. The Giants had their get out of jail free card right in front of their face and had McAdoo to use as the scapegoat and they somehow fucked that up entirely.
Eli playing all 16 games this year is a nightmare scenario that John Mara is already preparing for. The only way it isn't a nightmare scenario is if he turns the clock back at least 5 years, and I probably have a better chance to hit the lottery than that does of happening.
I'm no fan of Gettleman or Shurmur whatsoever, but I dont think Eli is their call at all, I think this is almost 100% a John Mara decision and they have to go along with it. I know what they say publicly and they have to say publicly what they have, but those two guys have been around football forever, they know Eli has little left in the tank at this point.
This year to me, unless something unexpected happens and the Giants miraculously are good, is all about Daniel Jones. Just get him meaningful snaps, try not to let Saquon take a beating so he can save Shurmur's job, and have 2 guys to build around for 2020.
I really do love Eli. But the way this has been handled by the Giants (more specifically) John Mara has this headed for total disaster and a really, really sad way for what has been an amazing career as a Giant for Eli to end.
Looking at the roster for this year though. RB is the only position the Giants have elite talent. Hell even close to Elite talent. Guard is probably the 2nd strongest position on the team. Then defensive tackle possibly. Every other position group, in my opinion, is below average to awful. Hard to win in todays NFL with that kind of roster. A RB, regardless of how good he is, is not going to make you even close to being a contender.
I know some fans are always optimistic. That's fine. Personally I just can't imagine a scenario where the Giants are better than 7-9 this year. I think a ton will have to go right for 7-9 to happen too. I'd rather go 4-12 with Jones starting 12 games than go 7-9 with Eli starting all 16.
Eli starting all 16 games while the Giants are .500 or below is a nightmare scenario that John Mara may force on the GM and coach. Gettleman has a lot less to worry about when it comes to having a job in 2020, he's probably safe for 2020 regardless. But Shurmur may want Eli to play if he thinks he can win more games this year than Jones can, because Shurmur is probably coaching for his job this year. They go 5-11 and I'm not sure how anyone could justify bringing him back.
Shurmur's first season was a total train wreck. His resume as a head coach is weak. If things go south again, adios. The Giants were horrible to start the year, then were ok for a bit and then the second it looked like they might have a chance to compete for a playoff spot, they totally shit the bed in the 2nd half in Philly.
Shurmur just seems like a good offensive coordinator that just doesnt have what it takes to be a head coach. There have been plenty of coaches like that. Plenty offensive coordinators who were even better as an OC than him that sucked as a head coach.
Every time John Mara speaks at this point it scares the shit out of me that he's the one directing this ship. Wish he would just stay entirely out of it. The handling of everything since the McAdoo/Geno Smith thing has been an epic disaster as far as Mara goes
They dont need to win 8 games for it to be a successful season. If Jones plays a handful of games and shows promise they can win 4 games and it would be a successful season.
I have little to no faith in Mara/Shurmur handling the Eli dynamic well. Bringing Eli back opened up the possibility of a shit show with very little possible reward. I'll never understand the decision.
The coaches on the field, the guys here just because they know the system, the good role models, the old glories -- that's just wasted space.
The roster is getting close -- but there are a few expensive guys I don't think meet that criteria -- Bethea, Jenkins, Manning, and Tate.
but Ross Tucker usually is pretty spot on with his analysis. I don't particularly like his style, but his substance? I pay attention to it.
Well then probably best to just mail in the season. :-(
Lol I wouldn't go THAT far! Its a real Catch 22 with Eli. Don't want to unceremoniously dump him, but ready to move on to Jones. What to do? It's a quandary if the thought is they are not ready to contend for the playoffs
Worrying about unceremoniously dumping Eli is the mark of a loser franchise. Eli has earned a lot of money in his career, the Giants should do what's best for the Giants.
how young this roster is, if they win 8 games next year it is a succesful season and it represents great things moving forward. Nobody is looking at this team and thinks playoff caliber roster. There is only one way you can overcome a roster like that and that is with elite level qb play. We know we aren't getting that.
They dont need to win 8 games for it to be a successful season. If Jones plays a handful of games and shows promise they can win 4 games and it would be a successful season.
I have little to no faith in Mara/Shurmur handling the Eli dynamic well. Bringing Eli back opened up the possibility of a shit show with very little possible reward. I'll never understand the decision.
I totally disagree. The Giants schedule on paper is weak and most importantly the travel less than any other team in the NFL this year. If Jones plays and shows promise and still only win 4 games that is terrible news for the rest of the roster going forward unless Saquon got hurt in week 2. We are going to be able to run the ball and stop the run. That should be enough to win 6 games in the NFL.
But but but Jets added Santonio Holm... I mean Leveon Bell.
It's simple. With all the facts in front of them at this point in time, Eli is the better QB. He is in good shape. He has the experience. And, he's in the last year of his contract that pays him a boatload of money.
If Eli shows that his talent has deteriorated to the point that he can't win games then they will bring in Jones. Otherwise, they will be done with Eli's contract next year and it would be the time to let him go.
So Jones will play if either scenario happens.
1. He is better than Eli
2. The giants are eliminated from the playoffs.
There’s a good chance he plays but I’ll be shocked if he starts more than 5 games this year.
Looking at the roster for this year though. RB is the only position the Giants have elite talent. Hell even close to Elite talent. Guard is probably the 2nd strongest position on the team. Then defensive tackle possibly. Every other position group, in my opinion, is below average to awful. Hard to win in todays NFL with that kind of roster. A RB, regardless of how good he is, is not going to make you even close to being a contender.
He's in his 2nd year after inheriting what may have been the NFL's worst roster. What more/different should he have done for you to like it, w/o undoing the things you do like?
My fear at this point is that we end up an 8-8 team this year and then take a step back next year as Jones learns the ropes.
Maybe the roster was full as assholes, but there was plenty of talent on the roster.
Gettleman chose to tear down the team, and plenty of the guys he moved away from are still playing good football in the NFL.
The mess up was not shooting for next yrs qb class. Should've bit the bullet this season (which in all likely will this season) and drafted Dl ie and went with Eli this yr as his absolute last season win or lose. Jones ..better hope he's a real deal..or it'll be the biggest blemish on this org for lifetime hereafter.
Eli struggling in games. DJ getting more first team reps, etc.
I find the notion that Mara would overrule his GM and coach by forcing Eli on them difficult to believe. Mara might love Eli, but he loves the Giants more. You speak as fact that Gettleman and Shurmur know Eli is done to make your case, it is obviously an opinion.
They might be wrong about Eli, but I m pretty convinced the general consensus of all three is that he can still play, and they can win with him this year.
There is much precedent for #1 picks sitting behind established starters, it s narrow minded to not even consider this might be even more beneficial to Jones than baptism by fire.
I d be fine with Jones starting and Eli gone, but it s not ridiculous to begin year with Eli.
People, including those in the media, screamed that the Giants were wasting Eli's talent by surrounding him with inferior players. Well, now they should have a decent OL and have the best RB in the NFL. Give Eli a chance to prove them right or wrong. If he can't do it any more, then go with Jones.