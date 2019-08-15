Ross Tucker on the FAN with Evan BlueHurricane : 8/15/2019 11:39 am

Giants are going to stink. Probably should limit Saquan's touches this year because why would you beat up your only asset on a bad team. Why is Eli even starting at this point?



Darnold is going to be a top 10 QB this season and the Jets are going to be vastly improved.



I can't wait for this team to shove a monster shit burger up peoples asses.



