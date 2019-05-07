New York Giants-Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread

Not expected to play tonight #CHIvsNYG:
RB Barkley (coaches decision)
RB Gallman (ankle)
CB Beal (hamstring)
CB Baker (knee)
LB Ogletree (calf)
OT Mihalik (burner)
OT Asafo-Adjei (concussion)
WR Slayton (hamstring)
WR S. Shepard (thumb)
TE Engram (coaches decision)
LS Zak DeOssie (toe)
Is going to be unbearable once Eli plays at least the first 6-8 weeks. Now Daniel Jones is already better?
JFC
Wtf? Would you be happier if Jones has looked like shit? This is ridiculous. We should ALL be happy with what we’ve seen from Jones. It doesn’t make him better than Eli but what’s wrong with being excited about what we are seeing?
Do you honestly think that getting Jones in sooner rather than later is not better for the long term? Instead of being excited about Jones, you’re more worried about the reactions you’ll see regarding Eli if he doesn’t play well. And that’s pathetic.
I think you misunderstood my post. I’ve been as pumped as anyone with Jones. I am just shaking my head at guys saying he should automatically start week 1.
There are posters here basically saying if we made the playoffs with Eli, that it was a wasted season since Jones didn’t start.
Is going to be unbearable once Eli plays at least the first 6-8 weeks. Now Daniel Jones is already better?
JFC
Wtf? Would you be happier if Jones has looked like shit? This is ridiculous. We should ALL be happy with what we’ve seen from Jones. It doesn’t make him better than Eli but what’s wrong with being excited about what we are seeing?
Do you honestly think that getting Jones in sooner rather than later is not better for the long term? Instead of being excited about Jones, you’re more worried about the reactions you’ll see regarding Eli if he doesn’t play well. And that’s pathetic.
Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...
I'm still not sure what the point of having Eli on the team is. Getting paid a shit ton of money, is finished being a good football player and could create a real messy situation if not handled properly by Mara/Gettleman/Shurmur.
Judging by how Eli has been handled for a couple years now, it's probably going to be a shit show. There is a ton of risk, and very little reward. Everyone, Eli included, would have been far better off if he was cut in the off-season.
It's sad the way Eli's giants career is going to end. Terrific career that is going to have a black eye on it at the end because of the owner. McAdoo was a total clown, but he was right about Eli at this stage. McAdoo handled everything terribly, but he also gave the Giants a get out of jail free card where Mara and co. didn't have to be the bad guy and they could have parted ways that off-season, and they chose not to do that.
The 2019 season to me is mostly about Daniel Jones. I dont need to see Eli play a bunch of games and struggle to even be .500. Get Jones meaningful time and set your sights on bigger things for 2020. Hopefully don't let Barkley take a beating and hope that guys like Lorenzo Carter show great promise.
Way too great of a chance at a complete mess to even consider bringing Eli back this year.
The managements comments comparing the situation to Green Bay with Rodgers/Favre and KC with Smith/Mahomes scares the hell out of me. Eli has done absolutely nothing recently to make anyone believe the GIants can win 10+ games this year. The Packers/Chiefs were both playoff teams in those 2 QB's final seasons, Favre all the way to NFC title game. The Giants the last 2 seasons have been dreadful.
I'm just not sure what they are holding onto with Eli. The Giants couldn't handle the Eli situation worse if they were intentionally trying to have it blow up in their face.
This is Barkleys and Jones team now and hopefully for a long time. The sooner it's turned over to Jones, the better.
Hi! I really wanted Darnold and spent a year bitching about it, so I'm going to repost a version of this whenever possible.
Wouldn't that just be an easier reply?
Mara is petrified of pissing off the mannings and if it was up to him manning would choose when he wants to be done
Qb to qb
. Or sure there’s evidence of that. They have a an who can lead them and they have an heir apparent that’s learning.
Bottomline..drafted jones rid eli..or eli's team this season and drafted much more area of need say defense and made it work to draft a better group of qbs next draft. Bottomline, like it or not, they messed this up..the transition. Period
Oh well, I can choose to endure it or not.
to think Jones can actually be better than Eli this year.
Mara is petrified of pissing off the mannings and if it was up to him manning would choose when he wants to be done
Now that’s unmitigated bullshit.
Qb to qb
Bringing the absolute LULZ as usual.
You bring the lulz or clusterfuck ..drop dead hahaha
Classy. Telling someone to die. Holy fuck.
Yup..i don't give a fuck lol
As a person who is actually sick, you should know better. If I said the same to you - that would be a hideous comment.
You just can't fucking help yourself.
on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.
Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...
Wrong.
You dont think there is a part of mara that still feels bad he had a hand in benching eli?
he just did anninterview where he hopes jones does not see the field and says eli is year to year...there should be no chance eli is back next year
Right.
If that was true, I'd be one of the people wanting Jones to start Week 1 this year, which I don't. So...nope.
HAHA. Yes.
As a person who is actually sick, you should know better. If I said the same to you - that would be a hideous comment.
You just can't fucking help yourself.
Actually i wouldn't give a fuck. You can. But to you it would lol
That would suck, and I think it’s quite possible. Many would probably like a playoff team and the reins handed to Jones next year, ala Smith to Mahomes. But in that situation it could be dicey, DG and Shurmur probably would want to go to Jones, Mara would want Eli back for another year and Manning would want multiple years.
Why not start Jones week 1? He looks ready, right?
You’re not alone. What you said. I don’t get it either.
You’re sounding ridiculous. Mara is afraid of pissing off Manning? Come on, you’re better than that.
You dont think there is a part of mara that still feels bad he had a hand in benching eli?
he just did anninterview where he hopes jones does not see the field and says eli is year to year...there should be no chance eli is back next year
Again, people need to see what’s actually said.
1. If the giants have this unexpected season and win the division and make noise in the playoffs with Eli, isn’t that a good thing? Don’t you think that’s what Mara was implying?
2. And let’s take it a step further. In the unlikely scenario we winnthe SB this year and Eli has a great year - you’re just tossing him away?
And what could the Mannings possibly do to Mara in retaliation of starting Jones? Mara is a million times more powerful than eli or Archie when it comes to the NFL?
Why not start Jones week 1? He looks ready, right?
If the team is bad or just not in contention, I'd play Jones in the middle/towards the end of the season.
And he can easily do that playing 6-8 games, right?
but this season should be about getting jones ready to hit the ground running next year, i love eli but he is no.longer the future qb
And he can easily do that playing 6-8 games, right?
as long as he plays 6 to 8 games, i would prefer 10 but i would take 6 to 8 games but my worry is he gets the last coiple of games and that is it...
no it shouldnt be mathematically eliminated
My leash would be shorter. Say the Giants fall to say 3-6 and lost two in a row in poor fashion, and Jones is showing well in practice. Right there would be the time to make the switch. Possibility he sparks the team and saves the season.