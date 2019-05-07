Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants-Chicago Bears Game Discussion Thread

Eric from BBI : Admin : 7:23 pm
Not expected to play tonight #CHIvsNYG:

RB Barkley (coaches decision)
RB Gallman (ankle)
CB Beal (hamstring)
CB Baker (knee)
LB Ogletree (calf)
OT Mihalik (burner)
OT Asafo-Adjei (concussion)
WR Slayton (hamstring)
WR S. Shepard (thumb)
TE Engram (coaches decision)
LS Zak DeOssie (toe)
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 10 11 12 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: RE: I can tell BBI  
dep026 : 10:00 pm : link
In comment 14533204 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14533134 dep026 said:


Quote:


Is going to be unbearable once Eli plays at least the first 6-8 weeks. Now Daniel Jones is already better?

JFC


Wtf? Would you be happier if Jones has looked like shit? This is ridiculous. We should ALL be happy with what we’ve seen from Jones. It doesn’t make him better than Eli but what’s wrong with being excited about what we are seeing?

Do you honestly think that getting Jones in sooner rather than later is not better for the long term? Instead of being excited about Jones, you’re more worried about the reactions you’ll see regarding Eli if he doesn’t play well. And that’s pathetic.


I think you misunderstood my post. I’ve been as pumped as anyone with Jones. I am just shaking my head at guys saying he should automatically start week 1.

There are posters here basically saying if we made the playoffs with Eli, that it was a wasted season since Jones didn’t start.

RE: RE: I can tell BBI  
Bill L : 10:00 pm : link
In comment 14533204 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 14533134 dep026 said:


Quote:


Is going to be unbearable once Eli plays at least the first 6-8 weeks. Now Daniel Jones is already better?

JFC


Wtf? Would you be happier if Jones has looked like shit? This is ridiculous. We should ALL be happy with what we’ve seen from Jones. It doesn’t make him better than Eli but what’s wrong with being excited about what we are seeing?

Do you honestly think that getting Jones in sooner rather than later is not better for the long term? Instead of being excited about Jones, you’re more worried about the reactions you’ll see regarding Eli if he doesn’t play well. And that’s pathetic.
youre not hurting Jones by sitting him and you play each year to maximized your record. Not sure what’s wrong with that. It’s what normal professionals do.
Conrad buried someone on that TD run  
mfsd : 10:00 pm : link
he’s going to enjoy seeing that on film tomorrow
RE: You'd think after the last 7 years everyone would be more focused  
dep026 : 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14533212 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.


Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...
RE: It's not outlandish  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14533206 MookGiants said:
Quote:
to think Jones can actually be better than Eli this year.

I'm still not sure what the point of having Eli on the team is. Getting paid a shit ton of money, is finished being a good football player and could create a real messy situation if not handled properly by Mara/Gettleman/Shurmur.

Judging by how Eli has been handled for a couple years now, it's probably going to be a shit show. There is a ton of risk, and very little reward. Everyone, Eli included, would have been far better off if he was cut in the off-season.

It's sad the way Eli's giants career is going to end. Terrific career that is going to have a black eye on it at the end because of the owner. McAdoo was a total clown, but he was right about Eli at this stage. McAdoo handled everything terribly, but he also gave the Giants a get out of jail free card where Mara and co. didn't have to be the bad guy and they could have parted ways that off-season, and they chose not to do that.

The 2019 season to me is mostly about Daniel Jones. I dont need to see Eli play a bunch of games and struggle to even be .500. Get Jones meaningful time and set your sights on bigger things for 2020. Hopefully don't let Barkley take a beating and hope that guys like Lorenzo Carter show great promise.

Way too great of a chance at a complete mess to even consider bringing Eli back this year.

The managements comments comparing the situation to Green Bay with Rodgers/Favre and KC with Smith/Mahomes scares the hell out of me. Eli has done absolutely nothing recently to make anyone believe the GIants can win 10+ games this year. The Packers/Chiefs were both playoff teams in those 2 QB's final seasons, Favre all the way to NFC title game. The Giants the last 2 seasons have been dreadful.

I'm just not sure what they are holding onto with Eli. The Giants couldn't handle the Eli situation worse if they were intentionally trying to have it blow up in their face.

This is Barkleys and Jones team now and hopefully for a long time. The sooner it's turned over to Jones, the better.


Hi! I really wanted Darnold and spent a year bitching about it, so I'm going to repost a version of this whenever possible.

Wouldn't that just be an easier reply?
Not allowing challenge PI  
Steve in ATL : 10:01 pm : link
on 2 point conversion
RE: It's not outlandish  
nygiants16 : 10:02 pm : link
In comment 14533206 MookGiants said:
Quote:
to think Jones can actually be better than Eli this year.

I'm still not sure what the point of having Eli on the team is. Getting paid a shit ton of money, is finished being a good football player and could create a real messy situation if not handled properly by Mara/Gettleman/Shurmur.

Judging by how Eli has been handled for a couple years now, it's probably going to be a shit show. There is a ton of risk, and very little reward. Everyone, Eli included, would have been far better off if he was cut in the off-season.

It's sad the way Eli's giants career is going to end. Terrific career that is going to have a black eye on it at the end because of the owner. McAdoo was a total clown, but he was right about Eli at this stage. McAdoo handled everything terribly, but he also gave the Giants a get out of jail free card where Mara and co. didn't have to be the bad guy and they could have parted ways that off-season, and they chose not to do that.

The 2019 season to me is mostly about Daniel Jones. I dont need to see Eli play a bunch of games and struggle to even be .500. Get Jones meaningful time and set your sights on bigger things for 2020. Hopefully don't let Barkley take a beating and hope that guys like Lorenzo Carter show great promise.

Way too great of a chance at a complete mess to even consider bringing Eli back this year.

The managements comments comparing the situation to Green Bay with Rodgers/Favre and KC with Smith/Mahomes scares the hell out of me. Eli has done absolutely nothing recently to make anyone believe the GIants can win 10+ games this year. The Packers/Chiefs were both playoff teams in those 2 QB's final seasons, Favre all the way to NFC title game. The Giants the last 2 seasons have been dreadful.

I'm just not sure what they are holding onto with Eli. The Giants couldn't handle the Eli situation worse if they were intentionally trying to have it blow up in their face.

This is Barkleys and Jones team now and hopefully for a long time. The sooner it's turned over to Jones, the better.


Mara is petrified of pissing off the mannings and if it was up to him manning would choose when he wants to be done
RE: RE: Bottom line they clusterfucked the transition  
micky : 10:02 pm : link
In comment 14533203 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14533200 micky said:


Quote:


Qb to qb

. Or sure there’s evidence of that. They have a an who can lead them and they have an heir apparent that’s learning.


Bottomline..drafted jones rid eli..or eli's team this season and drafted much more area of need say defense and made it work to draft a better group of qbs next draft. Bottomline, like it or not, they messed this up..the transition. Period
Yep  
crick n NC : 10:02 pm : link
This place will be more brutal than usual
Oh well, I can choose to endure it or not.
Nygiants16  
dep026 : 10:03 pm : link
You’re sounding ridiculous. Mara is afraid of pissing off Manning? Come on, you’re better than that.
RE: RE: It's not outlandish  
Bill L : 10:03 pm : link
In comment 14533224 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14533206 MookGiants said:


Quote:


to think Jones can actually be better than Eli this year.

I'm still not sure what the point of having Eli on the team is. Getting paid a shit ton of money, is finished being a good football player and could create a real messy situation if not handled properly by Mara/Gettleman/Shurmur.

Judging by how Eli has been handled for a couple years now, it's probably going to be a shit show. There is a ton of risk, and very little reward. Everyone, Eli included, would have been far better off if he was cut in the off-season.

It's sad the way Eli's giants career is going to end. Terrific career that is going to have a black eye on it at the end because of the owner. McAdoo was a total clown, but he was right about Eli at this stage. McAdoo handled everything terribly, but he also gave the Giants a get out of jail free card where Mara and co. didn't have to be the bad guy and they could have parted ways that off-season, and they chose not to do that.

The 2019 season to me is mostly about Daniel Jones. I dont need to see Eli play a bunch of games and struggle to even be .500. Get Jones meaningful time and set your sights on bigger things for 2020. Hopefully don't let Barkley take a beating and hope that guys like Lorenzo Carter show great promise.

Way too great of a chance at a complete mess to even consider bringing Eli back this year.

The managements comments comparing the situation to Green Bay with Rodgers/Favre and KC with Smith/Mahomes scares the hell out of me. Eli has done absolutely nothing recently to make anyone believe the GIants can win 10+ games this year. The Packers/Chiefs were both playoff teams in those 2 QB's final seasons, Favre all the way to NFC title game. The Giants the last 2 seasons have been dreadful.

I'm just not sure what they are holding onto with Eli. The Giants couldn't handle the Eli situation worse if they were intentionally trying to have it blow up in their face.

This is Barkleys and Jones team now and hopefully for a long time. The sooner it's turned over to Jones, the better.




Mara is petrified of pissing off the mannings and if it was up to him manning would choose when he wants to be done

Now that’s unmitigated bullshit.
RE: RE: Bottom line they clusterfucked the transition  
micky : 10:03 pm : link
In comment 14533215 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14533200 micky said:


Quote:


Qb to qb



Bringing the absolute LULZ as usual.


You bring the lulz or clusterfuck ..drop dead hahaha
Alonzo Russell  
Thinblueline : 10:04 pm : link
Is a player.. He consistently gets open, QB's not seeing him... Did you see that speed from a 6'4" receiver!
Tolliver getting picked on again!  
Simms11 : 10:04 pm : link
.
Adding a...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:04 pm : link
"period" to a sentence end doesn't really do anything if the entire post before it is pure gibberish.
RE: RE: RE: Bottom line they clusterfucked the transition  
dep026 : 10:04 pm : link
In comment 14533231 micky said:
Quote:
In comment 14533215 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 14533200 micky said:


Quote:


Qb to qb



Bringing the absolute LULZ as usual.



You bring the lulz or clusterfuck ..drop dead hahaha


Classy. Telling someone to die. Holy fuck.
RE: Nygiants16  
Bill L : 10:04 pm : link
In comment 14533229 dep026 said:
Quote:
You’re sounding ridiculous. Mara is afraid of pissing off Manning? Come on, you’re better than that.
now you’re full of crap. This is a tough night.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Bottom line they clusterfucked the transition  
micky : 10:05 pm : link
In comment 14533236 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14533231 micky said:


Quote:


In comment 14533215 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


In comment 14533200 micky said:


Quote:


Qb to qb



Bringing the absolute LULZ as usual.



You bring the lulz or clusterfuck ..drop dead hahaha



Classy. Telling someone to die. Holy fuck.


Yup..i don't give a fuck lol
micky..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:05 pm : link
that isn't the first time you've told me to drop dead.

As a person who is actually sick, you should know better. If I said the same to you - that would be a hideous comment.

You just can't fucking help yourself.
Was  
AcidTest : 10:05 pm : link
Wheeler even in on that last drive?
RE: RE: You'd think after the last 7 years everyone would be more focused  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:06 pm : link
In comment 14533221 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14533212 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.



Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...


Wrong.
You  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:06 pm : link
are a fucking imbecile
Jones has looked good in his time so far.  
bradshaw44 : 10:06 pm : link
That being said, it’s preseason. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. You start Eli. If the season gets away from us, like so many have recently, you give the kid his shot.
RE: Nygiants16  
nygiants16 : 10:06 pm : link
In comment 14533229 dep026 said:
Quote:
You’re sounding ridiculous. Mara is afraid of pissing off Manning? Come on, you’re better than that.


You dont think there is a part of mara that still feels bad he had a hand in benching eli?

he just did anninterview where he hopes jones does not see the field and says eli is year to year...there should be no chance eli is back next year
Micky  
crick n NC : 10:06 pm : link
Wishing death upon posters isn't uncommon
Nate Solder  
Nick in LA : 10:07 pm : link
Getting some tape for an analyst position after football
RE: RE: RE: You'd think after the last 7 years everyone would be more focused  
dep026 : 10:07 pm : link
In comment 14533242 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14533221 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14533212 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.



Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...



Wrong.


Right.
You  
AcidTest : 10:07 pm : link
could be at the bottom of the depth chart for your position, but would nonetheless have a great chance to make the team if you showed anything good as a PR.
I for one am happy Eli played well  
justafan : 10:07 pm : link
and even though Jones had some ball security issues I still think he played well as a rookie. Not sure what the debate is here. Start Eli until he is not performing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You'd think after the last 7 years everyone would be more focused  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 14533248 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14533242 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14533221 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14533212 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.



Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...



Wrong.



Right.


If that was true, I'd be one of the people wanting Jones to start Week 1 this year, which I don't. So...nope.
RE: Jones has looked good in his time so far.  
Bill L : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 14533244 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
That being said, it’s preseason. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. You start Eli. If the season gets away from us, like so many have recently, you give the kid his shot.
Agree. But people want to tank before September. It’s crazy and more than a bit unethical.
RE: Nate Solder  
AcidTest : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 14533247 Nick in LA said:
Quote:
Getting some tape for an analyst position after football


HAHA. Yes.
RE: micky..  
micky : 10:08 pm : link
In comment 14533239 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
that isn't the first time you've told me to drop dead.

As a person who is actually sick, you should know better. If I said the same to you - that would be a hideous comment.

You just can't fucking help yourself.


Actually i wouldn't give a fuck. You can. But to you it would lol
Can't we all just get along?  
adamg : 10:08 pm : link
.
and again eli should start  
nygiants16 : 10:08 pm : link
but this season should be about getting jones ready to hit the ground running next year, i love eli but he is no.longer the future qb
RE: what i dont want  
Nine-Tails : 10:09 pm : link
In comment 14533210 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
is for the giants to be around 500 and barely in the playoff picture and the giants stick with eli because there is a slight chance they can make the playoffs


That would suck, and I think it’s quite possible. Many would probably like a playoff team and the reins handed to Jones next year, ala Smith to Mahomes. But in that situation it could be dicey, DG and Shurmur probably would want to go to Jones, Mara would want Eli back for another year and Manning would want multiple years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You'd think after the last 7 years everyone would be more focused  
crick n NC : 10:09 pm : link
In comment 14533252 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14533248 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14533242 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14533221 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14533212 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.



Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...



Wrong.



Right.



If that was true, I'd be one of the people wanting Jones to start Week 1 this year, which I don't. So...nope.


Why not start Jones week 1? He looks ready, right?
Giants defense has some dude out there  
Motley Two : 10:09 pm : link
with some beautiful hair. Lol
RE: I for one am happy Eli played well  
wonderback : 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14533251 justafan said:
Quote:
and even though Jones had some ball security issues I still think he played well as a rookie. Not sure what the debate is here. Start Eli until he is not performing.


You’re not alone. What you said. I don’t get it either.
RE: RE: Nygiants16  
dep026 : 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14533245 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14533229 dep026 said:


Quote:


You’re sounding ridiculous. Mara is afraid of pissing off Manning? Come on, you’re better than that.



You dont think there is a part of mara that still feels bad he had a hand in benching eli?

he just did anninterview where he hopes jones does not see the field and says eli is year to year...there should be no chance eli is back next year


Again, people need to see what’s actually said.

1. If the giants have this unexpected season and win the division and make noise in the playoffs with Eli, isn’t that a good thing? Don’t you think that’s what Mara was implying?
2. And let’s take it a step further. In the unlikely scenario we winnthe SB this year and Eli has a great year - you’re just tossing him away?

And what could the Mannings possibly do to Mara in retaliation of starting Jones? Mara is a million times more powerful than eli or Archie when it comes to the NFL?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You'd think after the last 7 years everyone would be more focused  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14533259 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 14533252 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14533248 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14533242 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14533221 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14533212 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


on the future, but whatever. Either way, Jones' day is coming soon. I'm just happy about that.



Shit you’ve been waiting 15 years...



Wrong.



Right.



If that was true, I'd be one of the people wanting Jones to start Week 1 this year, which I don't. So...nope.


Why not start Jones week 1? He looks ready, right?


If the team is bad or just not in contention, I'd play Jones in the middle/towards the end of the season.
I think Jones still needs seasoning.....  
Simms11 : 10:10 pm : link
once the bullets start really flying, Defenses will get much tougher to decipher. He needs time to develop and we can still win with Eli early on.
This  
AcidTest : 10:10 pm : link
isn't complicated. Eli is the starter until the Giants are mathematically eliminated. Sometime after that, Jones plays so he can get some regular game experience before next season.
It’s retry obvious, and professional that  
Bill L : 10:10 pm : link
They will play for the present, until the present dictates that they play for the future.
RE: and again eli should start  
dep026 : 10:11 pm : link
In comment 14533257 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
but this season should be about getting jones ready to hit the ground running next year, i love eli but he is no.longer the future qb


And he can easily do that playing 6-8 games, right?
RE: RE: and again eli should start  
nygiants16 : 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14533267 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14533257 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


but this season should be about getting jones ready to hit the ground running next year, i love eli but he is no.longer the future qb



And he can easily do that playing 6-8 games, right?


as long as he plays 6 to 8 games, i would prefer 10 but i would take 6 to 8 games but my worry is he gets the last coiple of games and that is it...
Much much better job by Dixon there......  
Simms11 : 10:13 pm : link
If he can just maintain that consistency.
Russell making a case for himself  
j_rud : 10:13 pm : link
.
RE: This  
nygiants16 : 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14533265 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't complicated. Eli is the starter until the Giants are mathematically eliminated. Sometime after that, Jones plays so he can get some regular game experience before next season.


no it shouldnt be mathematically eliminated
RE: This  
Nine-Tails : 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14533265 AcidTest said:
Quote:
isn't complicated. Eli is the starter until the Giants are mathematically eliminated. Sometime after that, Jones plays so he can get some regular game experience before next season.


My leash would be shorter. Say the Giants fall to say 3-6 and lost two in a row in poor fashion, and Jones is showing well in practice. Right there would be the time to make the switch. Possibility he sparks the team and saves the season.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 10 11 12 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions