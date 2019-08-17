What stood out to me about Daniel Jones last night

The obvious thing was the TD throw. As soon as he threw it, I knew it was right on the mark, but man, that was a perfect pass.
But what REALLY impressed me was how he kept his composure after the two fumbles. I can't tell you how many young (and some old) quarterbacks I've seen through the years let adversity like that affect them for the rest of the game.
That's what Gettleman was talking about when he judged the QBs in this draft. Daniel Jones just shook it off.
I know there is some undervalued talent among our WR group sans OBJ, etc.......but while they have caught most of what DJ is throwing.....those throws are pretty perfect too.
I like how he commands the offense. He was playing behind second and third stringers when he was stripped both times, but yes.....he needs that pocket awareness thingy especially when things get real.
However, I am not so sure our WR corps should be undervalued anymore. There is a nice blend of speed and hands out there for EM, DJ, AT & KL to throw to.
Thanks... I was stuck with the Bears announcers.
Not a knock on Eli, because you don't win two SBs throwing bad passes, but it is just different.
Hitting guys in stride is such a huge play for a QB. You see it all the time with guys like Drew Breese. Let's hope he keeps this when it is time for him to play for real.
Did anyone notice his progressions yesterday? A pass on his first drive was a 3 yard check down but after he looked thru at least 2-3 other receivers. That was big time.
I think we have to start calling it like we see it. In a limited sample size, he's a more accurate quarterback than Eli. And he throws a beautiful deep ball. That doesn't mean he will be a better QB, but his ball placement has been better.
On the flip side, there was that outside pass that a Bears corner knocked away. That's where the "arm strength" issue first appeared to me. Eli could have fired the ball in there more.
What I loved about what I watched of his college tape is that he's tough, battles through everything that's thrown at him, and he delivers strike after strike
2. Ability to not let bad play affect future play
3. Surprisingly good tackling technique after his fumble, he chased down the defender and made a solid tackle for a QB
4.Needs to work on his pocket presence.
5. I have not seen him run yet, not that I want him running around out there but I am curious how fast he looks compared to NFL players, also would like to see a couple designed rollouts.
6. Throws a very catchable ball, it has enough zip, but the accuracy of his loft is incredible. I think this was what people ding him on at draft and confused it with lack of strength. Now I believe it is purely by design, he purposely put and accurate amount of touch on the balls he throws and if he keeps that up we have something special.
But the intermediate stuff is a thing of beauty coming out of his hand. I'm not calling him Brady, but his throws look like Brady. He's got a superb delivery and ball.
I only saw the highlights and the 4th quarter.
I think in defenderdawg's articles Turchyn points out Jones' trouble with the long side of the field when it is to his left (crow hops). May be he is trying to throw his touch pass out there. Maybe something he will need to learn is that he needs to rifle it. Maybe that is what Sy'56 is talking about - "his lack of arm strength" not that he is weak - just does not have Mahomes rifle.
I love what I see on the sidelines. It seems these kids and vets alike genuinely root for each other, even guys at the same position battling for roster spots.
This is such an easy team to root for. Very likeable guys. Seems to be great chemistry amongst them.
I cannot remember the last time I enjoyed being at preseason games so much. Maybe LT's rookie season.
Manning did, he had a powerful deep ball, where a lot of guys can't get it.
I laughed when Banks called his fumbles “rookie” mistakes, it s not like the same thing doesn’t happen every week to veteran quarterbacks
The 40 yard throw to Cody Latimer instantly reminded me of Peyton Manning.
I know it's just the preseason but the things I wanted to see from Jones is solid arm strength, quick decision making, and accuracy. He has shown all three and has actually been better than I expected.
Accuracy is the sweeping term for it, but it's like more of an intrinsic sense of geometry of where the ball should go factoring in the receivers route and defensive players. Eli didn't have this sense for many routes.
It's analogous to LT and his intrinsic geometric understanding of where the RB is trying to do and your position relative to blockers and how to set an edge while stuffing an inside run.
And BTW, so was Eli's. It helps that they finally have some time to drop back (more than 3 steps) and throw. Kudos to the OL -- even the reserves kept his pocket clean.
But Jones doesn't look like a deer in the headlights or that the game will ever be too big for him. He doesn't have backup-qb face.
His good tackling for is due to his inherent athleticism. Eli would most certainly made a clownish awkward attempt.
so far, but to me, he throws a nicer ball than Eli. IDK what it is, touch maybe, but when he throws it, it seems very catchable and right where the WR/RB needs it. Remains to be seen if he can do it with a bloody nose.
Jones's problems are likely to be more horizontal than vertical. Deep outs might give him problems against NFL DBs, at least until his arm strength improves.
He looks like an NFL quarterback. He has played 32 snaps in two games and in 30 of the 32 snaps he’s been damn near perfect. His 3 incompletions? They were all very close. I haven’t seen one ball sail on him or or a throw where he just misses badly. So far his accuracy and placement have just been phenomenal and to me that is just unusual/rare to see. I know it’s very early but this all corroborates the glowing reports from the minicamps/otas and training camps where reporters were routinely praising him.
He looks like an NFL quarterback. He has played 32 snaps in two games and in 30 of the 32 snaps he’s been damn near perfect. His 3 incompletions? They were all very close. I haven’t seen one ball sail on him or or a throw where he just misses badly. So far his accuracy and placement have just been phenomenal and to me that is just unusual/rare to see. I know it’s very early but this all corroborates the glowing reports from the minicamps/otas and training camps where reporters were routinely praising him.
And Simonson dropped one of those three incompletions.
What’s funny about the WCO is that he built it b/c he had a weak armed QB at the time.
Having said that, Jones’ touch on the ball is what impressed me the most last night.
That's true. However, the thing no one seems to be discussing is that he hasn't had close to enough time for the pro game to slow down for him. This is probably part of the reason for the fumbles, but is also a factor making it difficult to see his upside. In Eli's first year, he wasn't close to this good, all season. He played in 9 games, started 7, had yards per attempt of 5.3, and had a qb rating of 55.4. For those who recall, he was throwing balls that soared over receivers heads or nosedived. THEN, the game slowed down and he had a decent second season.
Flat-out general rule: no qb can be measured very well before experience enables the game to start to slow down.
I think he's going to be terrific, but at this point it has to be just a guess.
You can say what you will about the starting oline but his time vs Jets the Jets has 3/4 of their starting lb core on the field including both edge rushers as well as Q Williams..who the Jets list as a “backup”
The above comment sums up my impression of Jones too. He looks to be an NFL starting caliber QB. But will he be a winner in that role? Will he handle real pass rush pressure, crowd pressure, expectations?
Eli often had issues with accuracy. But somehow and some way, when the Giants needed it most, Eli made his best plays and has two top 10 all time SB completions. Both of them during 4th quarter come from behind drives.
We simply don't know that about Jones yet, although it looks as if he could.
Cut from the same cloth as Eli?
No way to tell who gives the Giants the best chance to win from these games. Right now I would say Eli based on experience. But that could change very quickly.
Jones is far far ahead of where Eli wa was a rookie. But that means next to nothing in the big picture.
The WR's that Jones is playing with are the backups and some that won't make the team yet they are significantly better than the WR's Jones had in college. He looks outstanding so far playing with the backups. Imagine what he will look like playing with top end talent.
yeah, i am sure that won't happen...
Agreed. Jones has been the recipient of some very clean pockets for his pass attempts, too. Which is good in the big picture for the OL development. So a clean pocket, ample time, vanilla Ds should translate to a high rate of completions in today’s game.
Feel like there is sort of a batting practice feel to Jones’s work thus far...
Facing backups playing vanilla defense. We’re really getting ahead of ourselves here. He’s not seen the challenges that break QBs in the NFL. I’ve no doubt Jones will not be a bust and will be NYG QB of the future. But is he a top 10 - 12 guy or simply a guy you can get by with if you have the pieces around him. We have no idea.
You forgot good ball placement and looking off defenders.
You forgot good ball placement and looking off defenders.
That’s what a pro QB is supposed to do, right?
I don’t quite get this vibe that Jones is doing these high level/plus things. Yes, he’s made some nice throws and he doesn’t look like an incompetent fool. But for me these are classic, fundamental NFL throws so far.
You forgot good ball placement and looking off defenders.
Have you seen a better rookie this summer?
How many rookies do this on day 1? Very disingenuous to say 'NFL QBs are supposed to do this' when more than a few VETS can't / don't, much less rookies their 1st game. Small sample, yes, but as good as you can hope for
Also some of those throws were far from normal / easy, esp the TD if not a slew of shorter ones perfectly in stride (like the short crosser that went for a big play). Even the fade 1st game, imperfect maybe, yet not some easy throw even for NFL QBs
Pressure has been little, sure. But have you seen Duke games? He's faced plenty. Doesn't mean he'll be the greatest but the experience is a plus to predict his transition. And few college guys would have survived, much less produce to make it to the NFL as a top prospect no less
Actually, it's not a 100% match, but a TON of what EA was talking about w/ Eli. Which is why I'm baffled so many ignore it. Toughness, even-temperament, ability to shake off a big hit, bad play, repeat failings of teammates and move on to the next play, football IQ, prep / work ethic etc
Otherwise it's not much of an analysis if we ignore such enormously important traits for QBs no matter which side you of the fence you're on
You forgot good ball placement and looking off defenders.
Classic fundamental NFL throws? Wow, first cris Carter says that the td pass against would have been intercepted if Jamal Adams was back there and now we get they are just classic, fundamental NFL throws. Kind of funny that the criticism is that he doesn't wow you.
Maybe we should send a notice to the pat shurmur and the NFL that Jones can only throw to wide receivers that are triple covered by hall of Famers with one arm tied behind his back. Maybe that will impress you?
Some of the posts on here are just beyond ridiculous
You forgot good ball placement and looking off defenders.
Players picked high like Jones are supposed to do a lot of things and never do. Jones is showing signs that he isn't a wasted pick like many have said, something this franchise can ill afford.
Have you seen a better rookie this summer?
I guess no. Then again I haven’t consumed many preseason games.
How many rookies do this on day 1? Very disingenuous to say 'NFL QBs are supposed to do this' when more than a few VETS can't / don't, much less rookies their 1st game. Small sample, yes, but as good as you can hope for
Also some of those throws were far from normal / easy, esp the TD if not a slew of shorter ones perfectly in stride (like the short crosser that went for a big play). Even the fade 1st game, imperfect maybe, yet not some easy throw even for NFL QBs
Pressure has been little, sure. But have you seen Duke games? He's faced plenty. Doesn't mean he'll be the greatest but the experience is a plus to predict his transition. And few college guys would have survived, much less produce to make it to the NFL as a top prospect no less
Honestly, my recollection of great preseason starts is basically void. It’s a completely different game than those play from September to December.
In total, I think I watched 5 Duke games. One in full - Clemson.
Players picked high like Jones are supposed to do a lot of things and never do. Jones is showing signs that he isn't a wasted pick like many have said, something this franchise can ill afford.
In preseason games, he has looked very solid - absolutely.
Trying to build a case that preseason results suddenly confirm the pick is a good old fashioned switching of the horse and the cart...
Classic fundamental NFL throws? Wow, first cris Carter says that the td pass against would have been intercepted if Jamal Adams was back there and now we get they are just classic, fundamental NFL throws. Kind of funny that the criticism is that he doesn't wow you.
Maybe we should send a notice to the pat shurmur and the NFL that Jones can only throw to wide receivers that are triple covered by hall of Famers with one arm tied behind his back. Maybe that will impress you?
Some of the posts on here are just beyond ridiculous
I agree some of the posts here are ridiculous.
Jones has looked very solid in preseason. Now, it’s certainly better that he doesn’t look like a deer in the headlights, and he isn’t pissing all over himself - true.
But the difference in preseason and regular season isn’t even worth discussing.
Even Crick's last post is nothing cart b4 horse. Just the signs are there after all the shit piled on the pick to now...
Then you again say preseason 'isn't worth discussing' while criticizing specific throws by DJ? Which is it?
Players picked high like Jones are supposed to do a lot of things and never do. Jones is showing signs that he isn't a wasted pick like many have said, something this franchise can ill afford.
But I'm not trying to confirm anything. I am pleasantly happy with the results so far.
I've watched football closely enough to know things aren't always what they seem whether good or not so good. He certainly has a lot of improvement to do. One, if not the biggest key is how he handles real game situations with dc attacking his weaknesses. How many areas of weakness can the player overcome? Once you overcome one weakness the gifted brains in the league will attack the next weakness and so forth. How many levels can the player climb before hitting the ceiling? That's what a player's career is, and I am excited to see it.
One last thing about Jones, like Manning he seems to be an articulate guy who wants to get better and knows he has to get better. One pitfall in this league is a player either being satisfied where they are, or too arrogant to improve their game.
Even Crick's last post is nothing cart b4 horse. Just the signs are there after all the shit piled on the pick to now...
Then you again say preseason 'isn't worth discussing' while criticizing specific throws by DJ? Which is it?
When I see productivity and Ws in real game action then we can broach the topic of the pick being justified. Hell, some of sound like you want to renegotiate an extension already...
I’ve got to be honest, I’d be shocked if every starting QB, and most backups, in the NFL couldn’t make that throw by Jones to Jones. That’s sort of a red zone 101 play in the NFL. Is it a good sign that he made it very comfortably? Absolutely.
Here’s the thing. I want Jones to start. I’ve been hawking that since he was drafted. Despite my doubts about Jones, he’s much more the prototype for Shurmur’s O than Eli. And a back like Barkley can certainly be a very reliable security blanket for a rookie QB.
So I think it’s worth the stretch to gamble on Jones from the get-go. The sooner we find out who Jones really is, the quicker we can get onto the future post-Eli.
Somehow you're misconstruing that into contract extensions (your words). Even Crick said "showing signs" to which you replied with the "cart b4 horse" stuff...clearly NOT what was said, nor in the last several posts
And it really makes no sense to watch games or discuss this so much when you're so adamant preseason doesn't matter
What this is, is that he is still checking all the boxes.
It's still preseason. Teams aren't game planning and mixing up coverages yet.
But its far better to be checking the boxes than not.
Regarding the sack fumble, yes bad job by the line, but that was coming right at him. He has to be able to see that pressure and turn and move the ball out of danger. Rookie mistake, you hope it's a learning opportunity.