What stood out to me about Daniel Jones last night

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2019 9:02 am
The obvious thing was the TD throw. As soon as he threw it, I knew it was right on the mark, but man, that was a perfect pass.

But what REALLY impressed me was how he kept his composure after the two fumbles. I can't tell you how many young (and some old) quarterbacks I've seen through the years let adversity like that affect them for the rest of the game.

That's what Gettleman was talking about when he judged the QBs in this draft. Daniel Jones just shook it off.
'he kept his composure after the two fumbles'...  
Torrag : 8/17/2019 9:04 am : link
Same take as Papa and Banks during the broadcast. Kid is unflappable.
I was impressed by two things. Glad to see his emotion a little.  
Blue21 : 8/17/2019 9:06 am : link
A little upset with himself. Not overdone but knew he knows better. Also very impressed that he made the tackle on the guy that stripped the ball from him. Many QB's that player would have ran into the end zone after an embarrassing effort by the QB.
He can also take pressure from a pass rush. He played on a turn style  
Ira : 8/17/2019 9:06 am : link
o-line in college and kept getting up and throwing accurate passes.
I remember Parcells saying back in the mid-80's that a good QB can  
GiantBlue : 8/17/2019 9:07 am : link
make the WR corps. look great!

I know there is some undervalued talent among our WR group sans OBJ, etc.......but while they have caught most of what DJ is throwing.....those throws are pretty perfect too.

I like how he commands the offense. He was playing behind second and third stringers when he was stripped both times, but yes.....he needs that pocket awareness thingy especially when things get real.

However, I am not so sure our WR corps should be undervalued anymore. There is a nice blend of speed and hands out there for EM, DJ, AT & KL to throw to.
RE: 'he kept his composure after the two fumbles'...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2019 9:11 am : link





Thanks... I was stuck with the Bears announcers.
Yeah that was  
TrueBlue56 : 8/17/2019 9:14 am : link
Pretty much my comment from last night too. I have seen quarterbacks go in a downward spiral after turning the ball over or a few bad plays. It really checked off a box for me to see him bounce back and lead the giants to 2 scoring drives before the half.
It is less that 20 passes  
section125 : 8/17/2019 9:17 am : link
so far, but to me, he throws a nicer ball than Eli. IDK what it is, touch maybe, but when he throws it, it seems very catchable and right where the WR/RB needs it. Remains to be seen if he can do it with a bloody nose.

Not a knock on Eli, because you don't win two SBs throwing bad passes, but it is just different.
Accuracy is the most important trait for a QB  
ZogZerg : 8/17/2019 9:20 am : link
And his accuracy has been phenomenal these past 2 games.

Hitting guys in stride is such a huge play for a QB. You see it all the time with guys like Drew Breese. Let's hope he keeps this when it is time for him to play for real.
My 2 teams are the Giants (forever) and NCSU (adopted) ...  
Spider56 : 8/17/2019 9:27 am : link
It is going to be a lot of fun watching Jones and Finley play next week. Both are smart, accurate and have bright futures.... but there’s no doubt Jones is better all around with higher upside.

Did anyone notice his progressions yesterday? A pass on his first drive was a 3 yard check down but after he looked thru at least 2-3 other receivers. That was big time.
RE: It is less that 20 passes  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2019 9:27 am : link







I think we have to start calling it like we see it. In a limited sample size, he's a more accurate quarterback than Eli. And he throws a beautiful deep ball. That doesn't mean he will be a better QB, but his ball placement has been better.

On the flip side, there was that outside pass that a Bears corner knocked away. That's where the "arm strength" issue first appeared to me. Eli could have fired the ball in there more.
his passing accuracy is outstanding  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/17/2019 9:29 am : link
he is very decisive -- he continued being decisive after the fumbles

What I loved about what I watched of his college tape is that he's tough, battles through everything that's thrown at him, and he delivers strike after strike
Things I have noticed  
SteelGiant : 8/17/2019 9:34 am : link
1. Extremely accurate passer
2. Ability to not let bad play affect future play
3. Surprisingly good tackling technique after his fumble, he chased down the defender and made a solid tackle for a QB
4.Needs to work on his pocket presence.
5. I have not seen him run yet, not that I want him running around out there but I am curious how fast he looks compared to NFL players, also would like to see a couple designed rollouts.
6. Throws a very catchable ball, it has enough zip, but the accuracy of his loft is incredible. I think this was what people ding him on at draft and confused it with lack of strength. Now I believe it is purely by design, he purposely put and accurate amount of touch on the balls he throws and if he keeps that up we have something special.
...  
christian : 8/17/2019 9:34 am : link
Jones couldn't operate in the Gilbride-type offense where you have to hit a lot of 20-30 yard passes if the route and defense combo calls for it. Those type of passes need to be the minority for him.

But the intermediate stuff is a thing of beauty coming out of his hand. I'm not calling him Brady, but his throws look like Brady. He's got a superb delivery and ball.
RE: RE: It is less that 20 passes  
section125 : 8/17/2019 9:37 am : link










I only saw the highlights and the 4th quarter.

I think in defenderdawg's articles Turchyn points out Jones' trouble with the long side of the field when it is to his left (crow hops). May be he is trying to throw his touch pass out there. Maybe something he will need to learn is that he needs to rifle it. Maybe that is what Sy'56 is talking about - "his lack of arm strength" not that he is weak - just does not have Mahomes rifle.
Having been at both games  
redwhiteandbigblue : 8/17/2019 9:41 am : link
I love what I see so far. I look at Jones and see a QB with a presence already. Confident. Seems to command the huddle. Throws the ball usually only where the receiver can catch it. He leads his receivers with passes which will hopefully increase YAC.

I love what I see on the sidelines. It seems these kids and vets alike genuinely root for each other, even guys at the same position battling for roster spots.

This is such an easy team to root for. Very likeable guys. Seems to be great chemistry amongst them.

I cannot remember the last time I enjoyed being at preseason games so much. Maybe LT's rookie season.
I think the incomplete pass thrown to the left was intentionally short  
Spider56 : 8/17/2019 9:42 am : link
He threw where only the receiver might have had a chance, though it was short .. if thrown to the target it might have been jumped for a pick.
...  
christian : 8/17/2019 9:42 am : link
Yup - Jones isn't going to live across the hashes to his weak side. Frankly not a lot of QBs can.

Manning did, he had a powerful deep ball, where a lot of guys can't get it.
I feel like that adversity has been getting the better  
barens : 8/17/2019 9:45 am : link
Of Eli the past few years.
RE: 'he kept his composure after the two fumbles'...  
joeinpa : 8/17/2019 9:56 am : link





I laughed when Banks called his fumbles “rookie” mistakes, it s not like the same thing doesn’t happen every week to veteran quarterbacks
RE: 'he kept his composure after the two fumbles'...  
ColHowPepper : 8/17/2019 10:07 am : link



What was clear to me is that Shurmur made sure that his next few attempts were going to be high percentage, short passes to settle him down. Give credit to the HC as well as to the rookie.
One of the posters above  
Giant John : 8/17/2019 10:08 am : link
Mentioned you have not seen him run with the ball. I think that’s by design at this point, coach does not want to put tape out on that capability just yet. But it’s a huge weapon. That kid can move. Wait until he mixes some f that in.
I have no doubt he will be ready when it is time.  
RDJR : 8/17/2019 10:13 am : link
He is an impressive young man. I just hope it is sooner rather than later so we can move on as a franchise. Unfortunately, it appears there is much more at play than just getting a young QB ready to play. Mara’s comments and Shurmur’s presser last night just reinforce that belief.
"Move on as a franchise"  
MarkT : 8/17/2019 10:22 am : link
Is that implying we are trying to lose just to play Eli? You read far to much into the "team comments". Eli is the best quarterback on this team at the moment. When Jones beats him out, then our team will continue on. NOT move on.
What I find most exciting about Jones  
Jay on the Island : 8/17/2019 10:22 am : link
is his ability to make quick decisions and the ball placement on those throws. The TD pass to Jones was beautiful. He looked to the slot receiver to his right and then just turned to his left and immediately threw the football perfectly to Jones for the TD.

The 40 yard throw to Cody Latimer instantly reminded me of Peyton Manning.

I know it's just the preseason but the things I wanted to see from Jones is solid arm strength, quick decision making, and accuracy. He has shown all three and has actually been better than I expected.
RE: Accuracy is the most important trait for a QB  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/17/2019 10:27 am : link






Accuracy is the sweeping term for it, but it's like more of an intrinsic sense of geometry of where the ball should go factoring in the receivers route and defensive players. Eli didn't have this sense for many routes.

It's analogous to LT and his intrinsic geometric understanding of where the RB is trying to do and your position relative to blockers and how to set an edge while stuffing an inside run.
want to see Jones against  
mdc1 : 8/17/2019 10:27 am : link
a good defense. Seems confident and steady, but lets not forget those 2 fumbles would have been the difference in the outcome of a football game, he has more work to do.
What Eric said  
bc4life : 8/17/2019 10:28 am : link
Would have been understandable if a rookie pulled his head back into his shell like a turtle and played conservative after the turnovers.
His ball placement  
David B. : 8/17/2019 10:33 am : link
Has been super impressive.

And BTW, so was Eli's. It helps that they finally have some time to drop back (more than 3 steps) and throw. Kudos to the OL -- even the reserves kept his pocket clean.

But Jones doesn't look like a deer in the headlights or that the game will ever be too big for him. He doesn't have backup-qb face.
That TD pass was awesome but  
Jerz44 : 8/17/2019 10:33 am : link
I really liked the 14 yard gain on 2 and 14 early. That was on a rope, perfect spiral, perfect location.
More than the reaction to the turnovers  
Mike in NY : 8/17/2019 10:33 am : link
I liked his situational awareness after a penalty put us in 2nd and 19 in borderline FG range. Obviously you want the first down rather than settling for a FG attempt, but too many QB's will hold the ball too long and either get sacked waiting for someone to come open beyond the marker or throw an ill-timed INT forcing the ball.
RE: Things I have noticed  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/17/2019 10:34 am : link









His good tackling for is due to his inherent athleticism. Eli would most certainly made a clownish awkward attempt.
What stood out to me,  
Section331 : 8/17/2019 10:37 am : link
other than the beautiful throw to Latimer, was how pissed he was after completing a check-down well short of the sticks on 3rd down. Eli and Shurmer were trying to calm him down on the sideline. I love that, because you know he’ll learn from it.
RE: RE: It is less that 20 passes  
AcidTest : 8/17/2019 10:37 am : link



















Jones's problems are likely to be more horizontal than vertical. Deep outs might give him problems against NFL DBs, at least until his arm strength improves.
'Ice' would be another good nickname for him  
Ira : 8/17/2019 10:43 am : link
.
He passes  
mdthedream : 8/17/2019 10:53 am : link
the eye test for sure. What I noticed as well you can tell he is a leader. Kid can spin the ball. Eli has never thrown on a consistent bases a good ball. His has a whobble while Daniels throws a nice spiral. Not a big deal just is what it is for Eli. The Giants and us fans have to be really happy with what he is doing future looks great.
It’s the accuracy.  
mittenedman : 8/17/2019 11:06 am : link
He’s an old school pocket passer. Another throw that stood out: hitting the crossing route (was it Brittany Golden?) perfectly in stride on 3rd down, without having feet perfectly set.
Bll Walsh would have loved DJ  
gtt350 : 8/17/2019 11:11 am : link
that's the type of ball throwing he always coached
I want to see Jones against a 1st string defense and I want to see him  
GeofromNJ : 8/17/2019 11:18 am : link
throw the out pass 15-20 yards downfield. This will tell me if he has the velocity to succeed. I think he does, but I want to see it for myself.
Posted this on wrong thread  
BSIMatt : 8/17/2019 11:39 am : link
Jones does not look like a rookie.

He looks like an NFL quarterback. He has played 32 snaps in two games and in 30 of the 32 snaps he’s been damn near perfect. His 3 incompletions? They were all very close. I haven’t seen one ball sail on him or or a throw where he just misses badly. So far his accuracy and placement have just been phenomenal and to me that is just unusual/rare to see. I know it’s very early but this all corroborates the glowing reports from the minicamps/otas and training camps where reporters were routinely praising him.
RE: Posted this on wrong thread  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2019 11:58 am : link







And Simonson dropped one of those three incompletions.
RE: Bll Walsh would have loved DJ  
RobCarpenter : 8/17/2019 12:01 pm : link





What’s funny about the WCO is that he built it b/c he had a weak armed QB at the time.

Having said that, Jones’ touch on the ball is what impressed me the most last night.
Sees the situation early that the receiver is going to come open  
Bob in Newburgh : 8/17/2019 12:09 pm : link
Does not have to actually see him open. This combined with the ball placement ability we have seen makes it very possible that he can be special. This is much more important than pure arm talent once a minimum threshold is exceeded.
He throws a beautiful ball  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/17/2019 3:10 pm : link
Its uncany how he throws to where the player will be as opposed to where they are. For it to be so obvious at such an early part of his career says a lot.
He’s not seeing pressure  
UberAlias : 8/17/2019 4:48 pm : link
Facing backups playing vanilla defense. We’re really getting ahead of ourselves here. He’s not seen the challenges that break QBs in the NFL. I’ve no doubt Jones will not be a bust and will be NYG QB of the future. But is he a top 10 - 12 guy or simply a guy you can get by with if you have the pieces around him. We have no idea.
I personally don't see any issue with arm strength  
PatersonPlank : 8/17/2019 4:52 pm : link
To me he can throw every pass he's asked to throw. I think people are confusing "touch" with strength. I would offer that on the out passes you are referring to he is trying to throw a pass with too much touch (if there is indeed something wrong with the pass which I would argue).
Slowing the game down.  
manh george : 8/17/2019 5:08 pm : link
Quote:
He’s not seen the challenges that break QBs in the NFL


That's true. However, the thing no one seems to be discussing is that he hasn't had close to enough time for the pro game to slow down for him. This is probably part of the reason for the fumbles, but is also a factor making it difficult to see his upside. In Eli's first year, he wasn't close to this good, all season. He played in 9 games, started 7, had yards per attempt of 5.3, and had a qb rating of 55.4. For those who recall, he was throwing balls that soared over receivers heads or nosedived. THEN, the game slowed down and he had a decent second season.

Flat-out general rule: no qb can be measured very well before experience enables the game to start to slow down.

I think he's going to be terrific, but at this point it has to be just a guess.
The counter to that is he is also playing with backups  
BSIMatt : 8/17/2019 5:11 pm : link
It’s not like he’s out their with Barkley, Engram and Shep.

You can say what you will about the starting oline but his time vs Jets the Jets has 3/4 of their starting lb core on the field including both edge rushers as well as Q Williams..who the Jets list as a “backup”
So far he's exceeded my expectations  
jcn56 : 8/17/2019 5:12 pm : link
I wouldn't go crazy just yet, it's way too early and the level of competition hasn't been top shelf yet. Not a knock on him, he's made the most of the opportunity given to him. He definitely looks like he has the tools, now it's just a matter of seeing how well he adjusts when he goes against starters and ultimately in a meaningful game.
RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/17/2019 5:22 pm : link





The above comment sums up my impression of Jones too. He looks to be an NFL starting caliber QB. But will he be a winner in that role? Will he handle real pass rush pressure, crowd pressure, expectations?

Eli often had issues with accuracy. But somehow and some way, when the Giants needed it most, Eli made his best plays and has two top 10 all time SB completions. Both of them during 4th quarter come from behind drives.

We simply don't know that about Jones yet, although it looks as if he could.
RE: 'he kept his composure after the two fumbles'...  
mrvax : 8/17/2019 5:28 pm : link





Cut from the same cloth as Eli?
So far so good  
arniefez : 8/17/2019 5:37 pm : link
If he keeps this up the Giants will have to make a change soon rather than later. But these are glorified scrimmages at low intensity with a lot players who won't play in the NFL this year.

No way to tell who gives the Giants the best chance to win from these games. Right now I would say Eli based on experience. But that could change very quickly.

Jones is far far ahead of where Eli wa was a rookie. But that means next to nothing in the big picture.
Jay on the Island : 8/17/2019 5:38 pm : link  







The WR's that Jones is playing with are the backups and some that won't make the team yet they are significantly better than the WR's Jones had in college. He looks outstanding so far playing with the backups. Imagine what he will look like playing with top end talent.
Jones has looked good  
mrvax : 8/17/2019 5:49 pm : link
but I hope fans aren't screaming for DJ if Eli has a bad regular season game. That would totally suck. Since Eli is already paid, no harm if DJ sees limited action this year.
RE: Jones has looked good  
Jimmy Googs : 8/17/2019 5:55 pm : link





yeah, i am sure that won't happen...
RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 6:46 pm : link





Agreed. Jones has been the recipient of some very clean pockets for his pass attempts, too. Which is good in the big picture for the OL development. So a clean pocket, ample time, vanilla Ds should translate to a high rate of completions in today’s game.

Feel like there is sort of a batting practice feel to Jones’s work thus far...
RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
crick n NC : 8/17/2019 6:51 pm : link

















You forgot good ball placement and looking off defenders.
RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 7:21 pm : link













That’s what a pro QB is supposed to do, right?

I don’t quite get this vibe that Jones is doing these high level/plus things. Yes, he’s made some nice throws and he doesn’t look like an incompetent fool. But for me these are classic, fundamental NFL throws so far.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
Bill L : 8/17/2019 7:34 pm : link
























Have you seen a better rookie this summer?
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
ChaChing : 8/17/2019 7:54 pm : link







How many rookies do this on day 1? Very disingenuous to say 'NFL QBs are supposed to do this' when more than a few VETS can't / don't, much less rookies their 1st game. Small sample, yes, but as good as you can hope for

Also some of those throws were far from normal / easy, esp the TD if not a slew of shorter ones perfectly in stride (like the short crosser that went for a big play). Even the fade 1st game, imperfect maybe, yet not some easy throw even for NFL QBs

Pressure has been little, sure. But have you seen Duke games? He's faced plenty. Doesn't mean he'll be the greatest but the experience is a plus to predict his transition. And few college guys would have survived, much less produce to make it to the NFL as a top prospect no less
As far as OP...agreed that looked great  
ChaChing : 8/17/2019 8:02 pm : link
IMO these are the things that often BOTH sides of the DJ argument don't address at all, as if it's not relevant (or they just haven't watched him in college)

Actually, it's not a 100% match, but a TON of what EA was talking about w/ Eli. Which is why I'm baffled so many ignore it. Toughness, even-temperament, ability to shake off a big hit, bad play, repeat failings of teammates and move on to the next play, football IQ, prep / work ethic etc

Otherwise it's not much of an analysis if we ignore such enormously important traits for QBs no matter which side you of the fence you're on
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
TrueBlue56 : 8/17/2019 8:02 pm : link

























Classic fundamental NFL throws? Wow, first cris Carter says that the td pass against would have been intercepted if Jamal Adams was back there and now we get they are just classic, fundamental NFL throws. Kind of funny that the criticism is that he doesn't wow you.

Maybe we should send a notice to the pat shurmur and the NFL that Jones can only throw to wide receivers that are triple covered by hall of Famers with one arm tied behind his back. Maybe that will impress you?

Some of the posts on here are just beyond ridiculous
RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
crick n NC : 8/17/2019 8:39 pm : link

























Players picked high like Jones are supposed to do a lot of things and never do. Jones is showing signs that he isn't a wasted pick like many have said, something this franchise can ill afford.

To add  
crick n NC : 8/17/2019 8:40 pm : link
I would say he is showing signs of being a plus player, and not just any plus player, but a plus player at the qb position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 8:51 pm : link







I guess no. Then again I haven’t consumed many preseason games.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 8:59 pm : link











Honestly, my recollection of great preseason starts is basically void. It’s a completely different game than those play from September to December.

In total, I think I watched 5 Duke games. One in full - Clemson.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 9:03 pm : link







In preseason games, he has looked very solid - absolutely.

Trying to build a case that preseason results suddenly confirm the pick is a good old fashioned switching of the horse and the cart...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 9:09 pm : link











I agree some of the posts here are ridiculous.

Jones has looked very solid in preseason. Now, it’s certainly better that he doesn’t look like a deer in the headlights, and he isn’t pissing all over himself - true.

But the difference in preseason and regular season isn’t even worth discussing.
Few if any are saying he's proven in the NFL...  
ChaChing : 8/17/2019 9:15 pm : link
but you're trivializing preseason (fair enough) then saying the throws aren't impressive? If nothing else, it's certainly showing above the comments of arm strength and reach pick etc

Even Crick's last post is nothing cart b4 horse. Just the signs are there after all the shit piled on the pick to now...

Then you again say preseason 'isn't worth discussing' while criticizing specific throws by DJ? Which is it?
Basically, if preseason doesn't matter why watch or discuss it?  
ChaChing : 8/17/2019 9:17 pm : link
How do you have an opinion in either direction from watching games, then refute opposite opinions with stats / examples from a preseason game, all while saying preseason doesn't matter?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He’s not seeing pressure  
crick n NC : 8/17/2019 9:19 pm : link




















But I'm not trying to confirm anything. I am pleasantly happy with the results so far.

I've watched football closely enough to know things aren't always what they seem whether good or not so good. He certainly has a lot of improvement to do. One, if not the biggest key is how he handles real game situations with dc attacking his weaknesses. How many areas of weakness can the player overcome? Once you overcome one weakness the gifted brains in the league will attack the next weakness and so forth. How many levels can the player climb before hitting the ceiling? That's what a player's career is, and I am excited to see it.

One last thing about Jones, like Manning he seems to be an articulate guy who wants to get better and knows he has to get better. One pitfall in this league is a player either being satisfied where they are, or too arrogant to improve their game.
RE: Few if any are saying he's proven in the NFL...  
bw in dc : 8/17/2019 11:32 pm : link









When I see productivity and Ws in real game action then we can broach the topic of the pick being justified. Hell, some of sound like you want to renegotiate an extension already...

I’ve got to be honest, I’d be shocked if every starting QB, and most backups, in the NFL couldn’t make that throw by Jones to Jones. That’s sort of a red zone 101 play in the NFL. Is it a good sign that he made it very comfortably? Absolutely.

Here’s the thing. I want Jones to start. I’ve been hawking that since he was drafted. Despite my doubts about Jones, he’s much more the prototype for Shurmur’s O than Eli. And a back like Barkley can certainly be a very reliable security blanket for a rookie QB.

So I think it’s worth the stretch to gamble on Jones from the get-go. The sooner we find out who Jones really is, the quicker we can get onto the future post-Eli.
Meh, I don't see anyone THAT high on him...not sure where you got that  
ChaChing : 12:45 am : link
at least in this thread. Most are saying the same - this is just a good start. Just have a more positive view than yours. I guess it only doesn't matter when he plays well?

Somehow you're misconstruing that into contract extensions (your words). Even Crick said "showing signs" to which you replied with the "cart b4 horse" stuff...clearly NOT what was said, nor in the last several posts

And it really makes no sense to watch games or discuss this so much when you're so adamant preseason doesn't matter
So far the accuracy and ball placement  
.McL. : 2:14 am : link
Have been excellent (except for 1 throw in the turf)

What this is, is that he is still checking all the boxes.

It's still preseason. Teams aren't game planning and mixing up coverages yet.

But its far better to be checking the boxes than not.

Regarding the sack fumble, yes bad job by the line, but that was coming right at him. He has to be able to see that pressure and turn and move the ball out of danger. Rookie mistake, you hope it's a learning opportunity.
