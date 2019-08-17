What stood out to me about Daniel Jones last night Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/17/2019 9:02 am : 8/17/2019 9:02 am

The obvious thing was the TD throw. As soon as he threw it, I knew it was right on the mark, but man, that was a perfect pass.



But what REALLY impressed me was how he kept his composure after the two fumbles. I can't tell you how many young (and some old) quarterbacks I've seen through the years let adversity like that affect them for the rest of the game.



That's what Gettleman was talking about when he judged the QBs in this draft. Daniel Jones just shook it off.