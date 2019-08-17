I like the changes in the locker room... EricJ : 8/17/2019 2:25 pm

I have always believed that a huge part of winning is the togetherness of unity of a team. It is not always about talent and if it was, then we may only have 1 Superbowl win.



I am seeing a transformation within the locker room. This is solely based upon the limited exposure we get as fans. I also recognize that these things are fragile and it can change later.



We heard about changing the culture on this team and I think it is starting to happen.