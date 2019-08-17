I like the changes in the locker room...

I have always believed that a huge part of winning is the togetherness of unity of a team. It is not always about talent and if it was, then we may only have 1 Superbowl win.
I am seeing a transformation within the locker room. This is solely based upon the limited exposure we get as fans. I also recognize that these things are fragile and it can change later.
We heard about changing the culture on this team and I think it is starting to happen.
Here's hoping many of the young guys develop the same issues the group of jerks and malcontents under Coughlin did, and actually win something.
And even more importantly Shurmur has the agency to coach a team with some jerks, and doesn't need to get rid of anyone who's not well behaved, because that's a heck of a way to assemble a football team.
Here's hoping many of the young guys develop the same issues the group of jerks and malcontents under Coughlin did, and actually win something.
And even more importantly Shurmur has the agency to coach a team with some jerks, and doesn't need to get rid of anyone who's not well behaved, because that's a heck of a way to assemble a football team.
What do you keep babbling on about? The core of this team wasn’t getting it done, period. Gettleman gave them a clean slate last year and they responded with a fuck you 1-7 start. So he cleaned house.
You keep bringing up the Coughlin Giants so let’s explore that. They had the same issues, albeit they were a more talented roster. That team didn’t turn the corner until some of the Fassel holdovers were out of the picture and the rest were able to find common ground with Coughlin. The Giants winning a SB after Tiki retires and Shockey goes down mid season is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
Lol OK. So because the team is young the locker room is "fixed."
Here's hoping many of the young guys develop the same issues the group of jerks and malcontents under Coughlin did, and actually win something.
And even more importantly Shurmur has the agency to coach a team with some jerks, and doesn't need to get rid of anyone who's not well behaved, because that's a heck of a way to assemble a football team.
What do you keep babbling on about? The core of this team wasn’t getting it done, period. Gettleman gave them a clean slate last year and they responded with a fuck you 1-7 start. So he cleaned house.
You keep bringing up the Coughlin Giants so let’s explore that. They had the same issues, albeit they were a more talented roster. That team didn’t turn the corner until some of the Fassel holdovers were out of the picture and the rest were able to find common ground with Coughlin. The Giants winning a SB after Tiki retires and Shockey goes down mid season is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
And yet a number of the Fassel hold overs were key cogs in the championship in 2007. The point is you can't cut your way to a good team.
The key is competent coaching, confident management, and ownership that stays out of football decisions.
Strong leadership can handle all kinds of characters, assholes, former losers, and idiots. You must be able to coach and lead all kinds.
Plenty of good teams have had dysfunctional locker rooms, players who hate each other, players who hate the coaches and vice versa, who get at each other, who do stupid shit. It doesn't need to be the magical fairy dust of a "good locker room" to win.
In comment 14534449 christian said:
Lol OK. So because the team is young the locker room is "fixed."
Here's hoping many of the young guys develop the same issues the group of jerks and malcontents under Coughlin did, and actually win something.
And even more importantly Shurmur has the agency to coach a team with some jerks, and doesn't need to get rid of anyone who's not well behaved, because that's a heck of a way to assemble a football team.
What do you keep babbling on about? The core of this team wasn’t getting it done, period. Gettleman gave them a clean slate last year and they responded with a fuck you 1-7 start. So he cleaned house.
You keep bringing up the Coughlin Giants so let’s explore that. They had the same issues, albeit they were a more talented roster. That team didn’t turn the corner until some of the Fassel holdovers were out of the picture and the rest were able to find common ground with Coughlin. The Giants winning a SB after Tiki retires and Shockey goes down mid season is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.
And yet a number of the Fassel hold overs were key cogs in the championship in 2007. The point is you can't cut your way to a good team.
The key is competent coaching, confident management, and ownership that stays out of football decisions.
Strong leadership can handle all kinds of characters, assholes, former losers, and idiots. You must be able to coach and lead all kinds.
Plenty of good teams have had dysfunctional locker rooms, players who hate each other, players who hate the coaches and vice versa, who get at each other, who do stupid shit. It doesn't need to be the magical fairy dust of a "good locker room" to win.
It’s not “magical fairy dust.” Just because PFF or some other donk stat site can’t quantify it doesn’t mean it’s not real.
Let’s look at the Shockey example. The 07 team was treading water and Shockey was pretty vocal about Eli and the HC. He goes down with an injury, Eli doesn’t have to force feed targets to him, the Giants get on a roll and the rest is history. In the off-season Shockey is shipped to New Orleans for a draft pick.
Team chemistry is real and it matters. It has nothing to do with the rap sheet or history of any individual player. It’s about how the collection of players come together to work towards a common goal.
+1. They may or may not have improved the locker room, but there's absolutely no way of telling at this point.
Oh, and the saints managed to win a SB with him in their locker room.
Yes because Brees made it clear who was the leader in that locker room. He wouldn’t tolerate Shockley s shenanigans
Think he s just making the pt that we as fans create many narratives and then create opinion as fact to support that narrative
He just didn’t express it very nicely. By the way I think he s correct in his assessment, me included.
I don’t have any “proof” the locker room is better but it sure as hell looks like it is. Just think about what reporters are reporting back on and what sound bytes are coming out. Complete 180 from last year. No Beckham crap, no Apple crap, no Collins mouth running, no Flowers garbage. The focus seems to be Jones’ progress in camp, guys like Shepard stepping up to lead the locker room, Ballentine looking like a pro, etc.
Far less negativity surrounds this team right now. If that isn’t in part due to an improved culture/locker room then I don’t know what to tell you.
What negative things were being reported last preseason ?
Pretty easy to have character until the live bullets start flying
Whatever changes are needed , happened or didn't happen, I will measure them in wins.
Pre-season, doesn't count. But actually it does. Winning is contagious just as losing is. Win often, get leads and play smart, hard team oriented physical football.
I really hope, and I think there's a punching chance this team can play .500 or better ball.
That is what success looks like. Build on last year. Win.
Those guys were jettisoned one-by-one. A few played last year and cohesion was better than in 2017, but you still had Beckham and IV-Gate and Flowers smirking on the sidelines while guzzling down sunflower seeds. Last year was a year to put in place a new system and get the locker room in order and while it is early, 2019 looks like the year where it is now stabilized.
If you need evidence on what issues there were in the locker room in 2018, then you should just go back to 2017 and see what a shitshow it was and how many of those "leaders" were still here.
DG got rid of players who either A. Severely under performed B. we’re severely over paid C. We’re causing too many issues or D any combo of these issues.
What negative things were being reported last preseason ?
Pretty easy to have character until the live bullets start flying
None of that stuff was in the preseason.
Everything was roses till we started playing games that counted.
IMO the team attitude and culture is pointing up. Winning will heal all but I feel a lot better about who’s leading this locker room heading into 2019 than I have in years.
Then miffs on the onside kick and benches himself with an injury
Apple is a quitter as well as a cry baby
Snacks declared “I’m not a leader!”
Collins went to the papers about teammates in the locker room
Flowers and Jerry no explanation needed - wouldn’t workout with line
Vernon I have nothing bad to say - probably wanted to unload his huge contract
How can some here not see that most of these guys were not team players
They were me me me me
Vernon disrespected the American flag.
Don't forget jpp, he's a hot mess.
You can get a players coach and have a bunch of Miami U type players and Herschel Walker trade and win. But that is definitely not the Giants identity.
None of that shit occurred in the off season either. That's the whole point I'm trying to make. I hope you are right but until they get tested when it matters, it premature to claim any improvement. It reeks of the skins being off-season champs.
But we did have one guy get popped for PEDs, anotner reportedly stepped on a woman's neck and for the people complaining about Vernon kneeling, Barkley publicly supported Kaep.
So this magical locker room issue actually happened in 2017?
Might it be the head coach was miles in over his head, the general manager was on thin ice and making desperate decisions, ownership was sticking its nose in football decisions -- and then am almost comical amount injuries hit the team.
Maybe those players had also come "together" for one common goal, but the structure and leadership of the franchise had fallen apart?
The history of the NFL is full of winners with fractured locker rooms, players who hated each other, players who disobeyed their coaches, and teams full of assholes.
It's not littered full of winners lead by injured teams, incompetent coaches, desperate general managers, and overbearing ownership.
If the Giants turn the corner (and do note they haven't yet), it will be the latter, not some mythical locker room genie.
An example is the Patriots. The Patriots have been successful bringing in troubled personalities because their player leadership is really strong. Even if a "troublemaker" comes in and wants to take crap, the team ignores them because they take their lead from others. Effectively they shut up because no one listens or they get ostracized.
Now, too much off of the field issues certainly contradicts a team message and must be dealt with even severely if need be.
There are going to be issues within a team with many personalities and egos. That is where the coaches and team leaders come in to bridge whatever problems there are back into focusing on team, not to mention being able to buy into a win at all costs type of message requires players and coaches to be absolutely honest with themselves. That certainly is a trait you look for in a player, or a player that can learn to be honest with themselves when constructing a roster.
This is advanced chemistry folks. Coaches and players must see eye to eye. Some just aren't ready to do that.
But maybe the reason the Pats are so good is the all time best head coach, an extremely tenured staff, and an owner who mostly stays out of it. And in fact the only fodder to have come out of New England recently is when the owner allegedly got involved in personnel.
But maybe the reason the Pats are so good is the all time best head coach, an extremely tenured staff, and an owner who mostly stays out of it. And in fact the only fodder to have come out of New England recently is when the owner allegedly got involved in personnel.
Christian,
Certainly those are valuable parts of constructing a team. They also carefully selective in my opinion of what players they bring in and how much of a leash they are given. It'll be interesting when both BB and TB are gone because they have serious clout and that makes it a lot easier when bringing in new recruits
Did it go over well in the locker room when he got suspended as the team was trying to get back to the Super Bowl?
Howe can you follow sports and not see the impact losing has had on chemistry and leadership?
It isn't a "magical" locker room issue - it was pretty damn tangible. You had all of this happening:
- OL guys calling out other OL guys for not doing certain offseason workouts
- 2 DB's suspended in the season for leaving the field voluntarily
- Another DB calling out a young DB in the papers
- The stud DT proclaiming to the Media that he isn't a leader
- A terrible OL proclaiming he's the best at his position
- And the HC who repeatedly threw his QB under the bus and eventually benched him to try and put blame there
These issues all existed. And while it most likely manifested from losing - that's when the character of a team is most evident.
To act as if the morale and locker room doesn't matter is seemingly being willfully ignorant
Did it go over well in the locker room when he got suspended as the team was trying to get back to the Super Bowl?
Belichick probably feels he can work with certain individuals. I would say the Patriots have a strong locker room which can handle the situations a Josh Gordon or Albert Haynesworth present. And if it doesn't work you move on.
I would say there has been improvement in Gordon that BB sees. Didn't Gordon take himself away football last time because he could feel the urge of addiction gaining traction?
If so, that could be an encouraging sign.
Well, typically at least in my view it's not usually one or the other. Now, one certainly could carry more weight.
I don't think this even matters. The issues happened. Likely a combination of both reasons, but the bottom line is the locker room was not good.
What I don't understand is it is almost being postulated here that locker room issues didn't exist. I mean it is even being referred to as a "magical" issue.
What is the debate even about? Locker room issues existed. And thus far, those issues seem to be minimized. If that isn't clear, I don't know what to say
This is really quite funny.
Howe can you follow sports and not see the impact losing has had on chemistry and leadership?
It isn't a "magical" locker room issue - it was pretty damn tangible. You had all of this happening:
- OL guys calling out other OL guys for not doing certain offseason workouts
- 2 DB's suspended in the season for leaving the field voluntarily
- Another DB calling out a young DB in the papers
- The stud DT proclaiming to the Media that he isn't a leader
- A terrible OL proclaiming he's the best at his position
- And the HC who repeatedly threw his QB under the bus and eventually benched him to try and put blame there
These issues all existed. And while it most likely manifested from losing - that's when the character of a team is most evident.
To act as if the morale and locker room doesn't matter is seemingly being willfully ignorant
My view is:
1) every team has low and high quality characters and you don't always get to choose which corresponds with your best players
2) coaching, management, and ownership are tasked with creating a stable and well managed program that can succeed with the diversity of characters your likely to employ
3) when leadership fails and a team begins to lose, employees act out and the media starts prodding
4) if leadership succeeds and the team wins, the frequency of issues decrease
I'll put it this way -- put this roster in the 2017 scenario -- and the same type of problems would show up.
This is really quite funny.
Howe can you follow sports and not see the impact losing has had on chemistry and leadership?
It very definitely manifested from losing. Think there wasn't a very human and understandable amount of resentment from the defensive roster, who played it's ass off in 2016 and was the reason that team won, against the piss poor offense that consistently put them in bad situations?
It's very hard to get players to buy in to playing football (i.e. risking health and career) when the season is shot, when the coach is in over his head and drowning publicly. But some of those example are pretty arguable. Apple should've been called out. It's just the way it happened was objectionable. And you can't force guys to be leaders. It's a natural thing. You either have it or don't. You don't just flip a switch a develop the personality type to know how to deal with people that way.
Damon Harrison is allowed to not be a leader. He's a veteran player who worked his way up from undrafted free agent to first-team all pro. He's an example you want for your locker room. He might not know how to wave pom poms. Fake leadership is worse than not being one.
And as regards bobby hart, every team has dumb guys on their roster. him saying he thinks he's really good is as significant as a pulled tooth.
There isn't any reason for one unit to stick it's nose up at another unit. Each.unit should focus on what needs to be done to get better for the better of the team (being honest with oneself). Careful critiquing and support go a long way to help keep a team together in my view.
Who now plays for a winning team in New Orleans.
DG knew the 2017 team needed to be blown up because it wasn’t any good. Many of The veterans were jettisoned for draft picks and clearing out the cap room to help facilitate the rebuild or reset of the roster. Snacks was and is a good player but we weren’t winning shit with him in 2018 so why not get the pick and clear out his space for 2020? Win win.
Every player jettisoned had his own story. Not every player release or trade was the same. If Beckham shut his mouth and didn’t give off serious vibes that he was going to inevitably demand a trade, which would lessen his value, the giants likely would have kept him. He also missed more time in 2018 and may have been giving off clues that he sort of checked out down the stretch 2018. Giants got out in front of it.
Giants weren’t winning with those veterans anymore. They traded a year of cap hits in 2018-2019 for draft picks and cap relief in 2020. The giants wanted to get younger and build a sustainable model. They also likely didn’t love some of the culture here. Maybe it was worse than we thought. Maybe it wasn’t. But these were football decisions. And if the giants show more progress in 2019, let’s say they go 8-8 and jones gets some meaningful burn along the way and the defensive kids progress even more, we’re going to be in wonderful shape going forward.
People are so worked up and attached to the narratives and the lip service and the drummer up noise. The proof is in the pudding. The roster has been reset. The giants now have a franchise player and team ambassador in Barkley. A young qb getting the best tutelage and teaching possible and a young, talented group of players that will grow as the team grows. And cap room for days. We’re good. Now just pray we blast the door down once during the next 4-5-6 years and win another chip.
The "magical" component is this idea of coming together like the Three Musketeers in a moment unity, because a lot of players were cut or traded.
No one is arguing the Giants had a bunch of jerks on the team. The team was chalk full of jerks who said and did stupid things.
But let's be real, the Coughlin regime was also full of jerks who said and did stupid things.
What was the difference?
We dumped most of the talent on this team, such as it was, of a 5-11 team. If they suddenly became malcontents and losers, Shurmur, who has zero history of head coaching success, owns a piece of it. Let’s see some success in the regular season.
The Giants didn’t turn the corner until Coughlin got buy-in from the vets. Go watch all the pieces about the 07 Giants.
The reality is the core of this team from 16/17/18 was rotten. It was comprised of FA’s from loser teams who didn’t know how to win. The homegrown talent either sucked or cared more about themselves than the team.
Go back and listen to some of the Gettleman comments at the beginning of the 18 season. He talked about giving everyone a clean slate and about how he wanted players who hated losing. Early on he recognized that the culture sucked.
Gettleman was true to his word and gave that core a second chance. They responded with a 1-7 start. So he got rid of all of them.
It remains to be seen if this group will turn it around, but we know for a fact the last group couldn’t get the job done.
If the Giants turn it around this year and win a bunch of games, and Shurmur eventually leads this team to a ring, go ahead a take the locker room victory lap.
But again, to the OP, literally what evidence is there of an improved locker room this year, two pre-season games in?