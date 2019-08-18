Would you trade Daniel Jones for LB Josh Allen today? Jolly Blue Giant : 8/18/2019 9:15 am

The morning after the draft, there was plenty of questions/disappointment/outrage with the selection of Jones at 6, especially since Allen was there for the taking. Well, would anyone today trade Jones for Allen straight up? In fact, would you trade him straight up for anyone in the top 10 selections in this years draft? I know it's way to early to know how it will all pan out, but the excitement of having a potential future starting franchise QB is hard to top. As a side note, after rewatching Fridays game, he only had one bad pass. The first incompletion was thrown short. Incomplete pass to TJ Jones was a beautiful pass, but he stumbled coming out of his break. The other was a pure drop.