Gio (from Boomer & Gio) thinks Pat Shurmur wants to.... Emlen'sGremlins : 8/19/2019 10:29 am

....start Daniel Jones but is being thwarted by John Mara.



This morning he referenced a recent Shurmur quote when asked by the media for his evaluation of the current QB competition. It was something along the lines of "You heard what our owner recently said." Gio thinks that this implies Shurmur would really like to start Jones now, but he can't do so because his hands are tied.