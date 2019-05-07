Baker Mayfield on Daniel Jones Pick

What a classless prick. I've been a Mayfield defender. But this is insane. And not because DJ is a Giant. You just shouldn't talk about another player in the league like that unless I suppose if you two openly hate each other. This was just a cheap shot out of left field. Unless they have bad blood I don't know about.
I guess this is Baker trying to grow repour with Odell.
I thought he was probably the best QB comjng out, at least in terms of ready to play now. Bjt, I also wanted no part of him because I think he will implode either on or off the field in the next couple of years. NYC woulx only accelerage that.
in college, it was just a matter of time for him to show
that side of him....he should STFU and worry about his team.
BTW Baker, Jones played at Duke, not Oklahoma.
Duke is not exactly a football factory!
to talk about a player like this, but it’s definitely messed up for a player to talk about another player like this. Especially a player of the same position. There used to be a thing called the QB fraternity, but I guess there are dipshits everywhere.
The Browns have quickly gone from the feel-good losers to the team of douchebags. Will be interesting to see them deal with adversity once it hits this season.
I’ve defended him as well and if the context is how it sounds then he can fuck right off.
The "some people overthink it" bit was actually a response to a separate question, having nothing to do with Daniel Jones. All he said about Jones was "I can't believe the Giants took him, blows my mind."
he is going to make me like the steelers isn't he?
I've defended him as well and if the context is how it sounds then he can fuck right off.
Yeah me too, I’ve defended some of his earlier statements but this is bullshit. I bet he is still sensitive about not being prototypical NFL QB size and how that affected him as a prospect early in his college career.
You’d think that he’d be over that after winning the Heisman and being the #1 overall pick.
I've defended him as well and if the context is how it sounds then he can fuck right off.
The "some people overthink it" bit was actually a response to a separate question, having nothing to do with Daniel Jones. All he said about Jones was "I can't believe the Giants took him, blows my mind."
Which stands alone to convey everything that (rightfully) upsets people here.
But I also think that the second part of the statement, which may be in response to a different question still provides context to his first statement. Especially considering the writer's emphasis on Duke's record and also Mayfield's college record.
I've defended him as well and if the context is how it sounds then he can fuck right off.
The "some people overthink it" bit was actually a response to a separate question, having nothing to do with Daniel Jones. All he said about Jones was "I can't believe the Giants took him, blows my mind."
...which is still shitty on its own. What's the point?
but man is he an unlikeable dick. That team reminds me of our roster in 2016/2017. Some really good players, some likeable, some unlikeable, but a lot of big personalities without a winning track record. And not a lot of sure things on the OL.
Said it on the other thread but I could see their season easily going either direction, 10 or 11 wins or total implosion, without much room in between.
Tip of the hat to Mayfield and the Browns, way ahead of schedule
to hope they implode, once diversity strikes that team. Fingers crossed.
+1 Definitely will happen - Remember when (I think it was Vince Young?) declared the Eagles the "Dream Team"? Too many egos spoil the soup. The Browns seem to have a lot of unhealthy egos. We will see.
RE: Says the guy who payed for Oklahoma, loaded with talent
Put Mayfield on Duke and lets see what he would be saying then
Baker Mayfield turned down scholarships to walk on at Texas Tech. He didn’t go the lesser talented team so he could start and get a scholarship. He went and beat out players who were offered scholarships and then he transferred to Oklahoma, where he was a walk on again. He then went there and beat out guys to get the job too.
There are tons of IG stories and photos of them from March. I wonder how this affects their relationship.
It won't at all. Giants defensive players won't take shots at him for this. Giants players will still be hugging him and laughing with him and taking pictures with him on the field after the next Giants/Browns game. Especially Shepard, who will always share the Sooner link with Mayfield. It seems to me that NFL players feel more loyalty to their fellow college alums than they do their NFL teammates.
NFL fans want their team's players to hate other teams' players. But that rarely happens the way it used to in decades past, for a variety of reasons. If you want to see that, you're better off following a big NCAA program.
This is who Baker Mayfield was, is, and will continue to be -- a hyper-alpha douche. I thought his beer shotgunning at the Indians game recently was a pretty immature look. But I'm not a 20-something anymore, so what do I know? It would be nice to watch Mayfield get served some humble pie sometime. But he probably won't.
who openly call out Giants fans for having a problem obsessing about Cleveland as they’ve shown affection for Mayfield and Beckham and have waxed poetic about how Cleveland is doing all the right things while the Giants are in the toilet.
I see a few of those are noticeably absent from this conversation.
or Steelers? Why doesn't Mayfield throw some shade over at Lamar Jackson, like I can't believe the Ravens traded Flacco, there is no way Jackson is going to last a full season the way he plays.
I know that OBJ is probably the puppeteer behind the scenes for all this Browns talk about the Giants, but how long ago was this interview? Move on already. Focus on the Titans, maybe talk some smack about Mariota and how he you are the better Heisman QB in the NFL.
It's also easy to take shots at guys like Eli and Jones because you know they aren't going to respond to the nonsense.
A majority of BBI were saying way worse things about Daniel Jones and the pick when we took him...the draft party at the stadium filled with Giants fan booed. Video meltdowns were posted all over twitter and on this site.
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
Is Baker Mayfield even a good quarterback? He's been in the league a minute. I was stunned when the Browns took Mayfield over Darnold.
I think Mayfield and Darnold are going to be in this league for years and years, and are both going to excel.
But as for Baker's fat mouth, I dunno what to make of it. Seems to have come out of left field. Why the FOOK does he give a shit about either the Giants in general or Daniel Jones in particular? It's not that the Giants passed on Baker Mayfield or selected DJ over him. So, what the FOOK gives?
A majority of BBI were saying way worse things about Daniel Jones and the pick when we took him...the draft party at the stadium filled with Giants fan booed. Video meltdowns were posted all over twitter and on this site.
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
The "outrage" is there is an unspoken rule - especially among NFL quarterbacks - that you don't rip each other in public.
A majority of BBI were saying way worse things about Daniel Jones and the pick when we took him...the draft party at the stadium filled with Giants fan booed. Video meltdowns were posted all over twitter and on this site.
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
Your analogy is poor. What fans say and what another starting NFL QB say are much different things.
A majority of BBI were saying way worse things about Daniel Jones and the pick when we took him...the draft party at the stadium filled with Giants fan booed. Video meltdowns were posted all over twitter and on this site.
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
Let's put the shoe on the other foot and have Daniel Jones say that he couldn't believe the Redskins took Haskins.
You don't think people would be ripping him until the cows come home??
Actually he doesn’t. He didn’t start the first 2 games of the year at 0-2.
His record is 7-6-1 as starter.
You are incorrect, he came in as relief in game 3. The Browns were 0-1-1 in the 1st 2 games. Technically as a starter he is 6-7 as game 3 was a win in relief on Tyrod Taylor. Either way he is either 7-7 or 6-7 so not a winner. He had a chance to be a winner in the last game but threw an INT to end a chance for a winning season.
Bottom line his attitude will be a problem. He is a talented player but talent only gets you so far. I'm sure his mouth will get him in trouble at some point. Just a guy you dont want to root for. Hopefully kids follow more of Saquan Barkley than Baker Mayfield.
Near our booth, a SportsCenter segment about the New York Giants catches Mayfield's eye. “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield says, about New York's much-maligned draft-day decision to spend the sixth pick on the quarterback from Duke (whose college record was a measly 17–19). “Blows my mind.”
I tell Mayfield that I'm mystified that so many supposedly expert quarterback scouts seem unable to predict what makes a good NFL quarterback.
“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”
Really couldn’t care less what Mayfield thinks of Jones.
As for his criterion for judging QB talent, what do the following players have in common?
Josh Heupel
Ken Dorsey
Craig Krenzel
Matt Mauck
Matt Leinert
Vince Young
Chris Leak
Matt Flynn
Tim Tebow
Greg McElroy
A.J McCarron
Cardale Jones
Jake Coker
OK- I skipped Newton and Winston, but even they haven’t fully met expectations, especially Winston.
The Giants don't get to play these douchebags this year. Too bad the old days are gone of taking someone's head off as they go across the middle or planting the QB into the ground ala LT style. I can name a few players that deserve such treatment....
were sort of a fraternity, you don't talk bad about each other, etc. This is really strange, i guess not surprising. Let's see how long Mayfield's "unapologetic" whole ordeal lasts in Cleveland. He talks about "winning" in college - time and time again this is essentially proven to have almost no bearing on NFL success. Look at some the great QBs in the NFL today...what the hell did they ever win in college?
Kid needs to take a seat and win something himself in the NFL before he starts chirping.
and just say there's a general rule of thumb in life not to be a huge dickhead.
Here is a 2nd year player in the league, with the huge task of trying to turn a woe-begotten franchise around and is one of the brightest young talents in the league and here he is shitting on a rookie.
All across the league you see players admire their peers. Barkley with some nice comments about Zeke. Even in MLB yesterday you saw Bellinger congratulate Alonso for breaking his rookie HR record and Alonso politely acknowledge in return.
This asshole provides a quote and it's to tear down a rookie?
about other players? Another professional new the league like yourself. The arrogance of this guy is unreal and it has only served to make him rich, successful and famous so far. So what the hell do I know.
That said, I will love it if this Brown team crashes and burns to the ground. Great entertainment.
The Giants are family. Family can insult family. Outsiders get a 2 by 4 to the head for insulting family. I thought everyone from NY/NJ understood this. Sure it is hypocritical, but the 2 by 4 is still coming for your head. Be prepared to duck.
and we're very protective of our team and players. But other than Mayfield being a bit of a douche, a talented douche at that, who cares? When we play the Browns, I want the Giants to beat them and make their QB look bad whether he said mean things about our rookie or not.
This is why everyone needs to understand that football is part of the entertainment industry...because it's full of drama for the fans.
RE: You're using this thread to support your argument, Jay?
This is a Giants board. Unsurprisingly, Mayfield slugging the Giants's #1 pick has pissed people off here. Not sure why that is evidence that fans of other teams would give a shit.
Greg, you missed my point. If he continues to badmouth players around the league he will quickly lose fans from other fan bases. I actually thought the kid got a bad rap because of his attitude but now I realize that most of it is warranted. What does he gain from this?
What if he bashes the wrong player? He risks taking a cheap shots from a defender if he angers the wrong guy.
Cleveland should be a great story because they have sucked for so long but between all the talking from players like Mayfield and Beckham they now have most of the fans rooting for them to falter.
Maybe it's because I only really follow Giants news during the
preseason, but has anyone heard of any other players around the league take shots at players from other teams? Even players going so far as to take shots at their previous teams? Even with all the BS surrounding AB, has he taken shots at the Steelers?
Maybe its easy to take shots at the Giants and pile on because the way they have played the last two years.
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
It sure seems like it. The article talks about how he offered that quote while they were eating and watching ESPN. He had an opinion on the matter like millions of people, and he shared it. Probably conversationally and not even during the course of the actual interview.
He probably really is an asshole, but I just don't really care about athletes having opinions about the sport they play, especially when those opinions are fairly and relatively tame instead of being personal axes they are grinding.
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
It sure seems like it. The article talks about how he offered that quote while they were eating and watching ESPN. He had an opinion on the matter like millions of people, and he shared it. Probably conversationally and not even during the course of the actual interview.
He probably really is an asshole, but I just don't really care about athletes having opinions about the sport they play, especially when those opinions are fairly and relatively tame instead of being personal axes they are grinding.
If you look at the right sidebar timeline in this article, you cant sort of get a feel as to whether or not he is an asshole. Link - ( New Window )
First off...that comment was in GQ...think about that...
no one really reads GQ anymore, especially not for football anything. I doubt many people are going to even know about this story. Maybe ESPN or Bleacher Report will link it, but I doubt that anyone will really disagree with his sentiment.
Second, he made a comment that most football fans have made and continue to make to this day. While I'm sure it's in bad form for one player to talk about another player, it's not like he came out and said that Jones is a shitty player or whatever. He was responding to the Giants drafting him so high.
No one but Giants fans are going to care...no one.
RE: First off...that comment was in GQ...think about that...
no one really reads GQ anymore, especially not for football anything. I doubt many people are going to even know about this story. Maybe ESPN or Bleacher Report will link it, but I doubt that anyone will really disagree with his sentiment.
Second, he made a comment that most football fans have made and continue to make to this day. While I'm sure it's in bad form for one player to talk about another player, it's not like he came out and said that Jones is a shitty player or whatever. He was responding to the Giants drafting him so high.
No one but Giants fans are going to care...no one.
It doesn't matter where it was said. He said it, and it will be news. Plenty will "care" because it isn't often that one player speaks negatively about another, especially at the QB position. This is a really bad look for Baker, really bad. Talk shit about bad calls, being underdogs, etc. but to call out another player about his draft status and the supposed incompetence of the organization to go along with it, and yeah, its going to be and should be big news.
I personally don't give a shit, doesn't effect me at all. But he is an asshole, no doubt about it now.
RE: First off...that comment was in GQ...think about that...
no one really reads GQ anymore, especially not for football anything. I doubt many people are going to even know about this story. Maybe ESPN or Bleacher Report will link it, but I doubt that anyone will really disagree with his sentiment.
Second, he made a comment that most football fans have made and continue to make to this day. While I'm sure it's in bad form for one player to talk about another player, it's not like he came out and said that Jones is a shitty player or whatever. He was responding to the Giants drafting him so high.
No one but Giants fans are going to care...no one.
I don't know that I agree with this. Maybe only Giants fans will care but it's hot news. Besides ESPN already putting it up on their website, the NY Post has an article about it and since Shurmer was asked multiple questions about it in today's press conference, you can bet it will headline nearly all of tomorrow's regional papers. This will, eventually, cause Jones and, likely, all of Jones' teammates to respond and bring it through another news cycle or two.
"This is not what I said... just so we're clear! I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB's. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel."
"This is not what I said... just so we're clear! I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB's. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel."
Even that seldom turns out well. Reporters get their dander up and start rebutting, releasing transcripts/tapes, etc. This likely will not die down for a while.
Those who were Baker fans will continue to be fans...
those who weren't will still not be his fans. Eh...it'll blow over when the next story comes out about something else.
Once again, none of you would give a shit if some player came out and said that OBJ was a dickball...actually most of you will agree with that player and cheer him on. It's a big fucking who gives a fuck.
the whole "players shouldn't talk shit about another player on the media" is totally bullshit. Most on this board would cheer players coming out talking shit about OBJ and his selfish attitude or any other personal defects.
Spare me the whole, "it's not professional" nonsense.
those who weren't will still not be his fans. Eh...it'll blow over when the next story comes out about something else.
Once again, none of you would give a shit if some player came out and said that OBJ was a dickball...actually most of you will agree with that player and cheer him on. It's a big fucking who gives a fuck.
Your analogy sucks. People give a shit because who the fuck is Mayfield to open his mouth criticizing the NYG draft pick? GTFO. Worry about the fucking browns.
RE: RE: Those who were Baker fans will continue to be fans...
those who weren't will still not be his fans. Eh...it'll blow over when the next story comes out about something else.
Once again, none of you would give a shit if some player came out and said that OBJ was a dickball...actually most of you will agree with that player and cheer him on. It's a big fucking who gives a fuck.
Your analogy sucks. People give a shit because who the fuck is Mayfield to open his mouth criticizing the NYG draft pick? GTFO. Worry about the fucking browns.
Which was my point - the notion that this is going to have some kind of real repercussions for Mayfield is silly. No one other than Giants fans actually cares about this, especially since most fans of other teams have mocked the Giants for picking Jones.
Mayfield's responsibility is to get his players on board with him.
Does anyone not see this as an opportunity to connect with Odell, since Odell is having an existential meltdown about the Giants (wrongly). Kind of like if you break up with a girl and your buddy says fuck that bitch, she's a disaster waiting to happen, you'll do better.
And Daniel Jones just trashes Baker upa dn down in return
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
Which was my point - the notion that this is going to have some kind of real repercussions for Mayfield is silly. No one other than Giants fans actually cares about this, especially since most fans of other teams have mocked the Giants for picking Jones.
Exactly, the only people that Mayfield is concerned with are the ones that wear Brown. It isn't like we are a divisional rival and he is creating bulletin board material for the end of time.
RE: And Daniel Jones just trashes Baker upa dn down in return
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
Which was my point - the notion that this is going to have some kind of real repercussions for Mayfield is silly. No one other than Giants fans actually cares about this, especially since most fans of other teams have mocked the Giants for picking Jones.
Well what do you mean by "real repercussions"? Colin Cowherd just went on a 5 minute rant about it, no mention of the Giants at all. If you search "baker mayfield" on Twitter right now, all of the national guys are talking about it, and there are very active and vocal comments from fans of all teams there....
So I don't know what you mean by "real repercussions".... It's a bad look. That's the only repercussion, and people have taken notice.
Which was my point - the notion that this is going to have some kind of real repercussions for Mayfield is silly. No one other than Giants fans actually cares about this, especially since most fans of other teams have mocked the Giants for picking Jones.
For a Cpl...you've got a good head on your shoulders...;)
I was referring to Jay's contention that this will have some kind of league-wide effect, making Mayfield a hated man because he snickered about a draft pick that the majority of fans around the league laughed at.
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
There was a story that was printed that was posted on Reddit that I thought was funny. He was in NC with his sister at a deli right after the draft and ESPN was on the tv doing something about the Knicks and the owner was talking about Kristaps.
Intrigued he asked if the guy was a fan of other New York Teams. He gets all animated and is like don't even get me started on the Giants! Daniel Jones WTF! Daniel Jones replies yeh I can't believe they did that. His sister asked him why he didn't say anything and he said something along the lines of it wasn't worth my time or I'll have time to win him over. I wish I could find the article!
This Guy is a tremendous fucking asshole. You need to be a lot more like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the nfl. This Guy is a prick who seems to be reading every story written about him-hell never last unless he changes that. To say something like that about a QB you didn’t know anything about is pretty damn obnoxious.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
I was referring to Jay's contention that this will have some kind of league-wide effect, making Mayfield a hated man because he snickered about a draft pick that the majority of fans around the league laughed at.
Cowherd has a stick up his ass about Baker. Why anyone listens to him at all is ponderous, his constant comparing everything to corporate America and business is fucking tedious. He deifies corporations for some weird reason.
Part of me wishes Baker was the Giants QB and Trevor Bauer
is how dismissive some of you are about a lightning rod like Mayfield, trashing the Giants rookie QB, after all of the other trash talking that has been coming from that particular location all offseason.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
This Guy is a tremendous fucking asshole. You need to be a lot more like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the nfl. This Guy is a prick who seems to be reading every story written about him-hell never last unless he changes that. To say something like that about a QB you didn't know anything about is pretty damn obnoxious.

Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
This Guy is a tremendous fucking asshole. You need to be a lot more like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the nfl. This Guy is a prick who seems to be reading every story written about him-hell never last unless he changes that. To say something like that about a QB you didn't know anything about is pretty damn obnoxious.

Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
I agree he's an asshole, but to say you have to be like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the NFL is silly. There are plenty of loud mouths who've done just fine in the league.
Calling a draft pick dumb or mind-blowing before you see how it pans out.
But that's where we're at as a society today. An unbelievable amount of morons rabble-rabbling away, Mayfield being one of them.
It will make Jones being good all the sweeter. Because he clearly is, and anyone who watched him at Duke knows that.
I agree that it's stupid. And no one is saying Mayfield isn't stupid for doing it himself. But the level of butthurt it appears that BBI'ers are experiencing is truly comical. Half the guys in this threat probably hated the pick and said the same shit out loud or in their heads (including myself, I hate to admit), but now that he's our QB and has shown enough flashes during these two games, they're all now his defenders.
Stupid responses to stupid comments are still stupid, no matter what.
This Guy is a tremendous fucking asshole. You need to be a lot more like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the nfl. This Guy is a prick who seems to be reading every story written about him-hell never last unless he changes that. To say something like that about a QB you didn't know anything about is pretty damn obnoxious.

Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
I agree he's an asshole, but to say you have to be like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the NFL is silly. There are plenty of loud mouths who've done just fine in the league.
I'd actually say that Eli is the exception to the rule.
is how dismissive some of you are about a lightning rod like Mayfield, trashing the Giants rookie QB, after all of the other trash talking that has been coming from that particular location all offseason.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Because we watch for the game, not some bullshit teenage level drama about he said, she said?
is how dismissive some of you are about a lightning rod like Mayfield, trashing the Giants rookie QB, after all of the other trash talking that has been coming from that particular location all offseason.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Because we watch for the game, not some bullshit teenage level drama about he said, she said?
that a QB from another team said bad things about our new QB. Hilarious.
It isn’t butthurt to point out that he’s a tool for it. I’m confident in Jones and my fandom. I’m also confident Mayfield is a tool.
I like Mayfield as a player, but he's definitely a tool. No question about it. And I've grown to really like the Jones pick since the draft. But that doesn't mean, the responses on this insignificant nonsense drama isn't comical and stupid.
And you are contributing to the nonsensical waste of time.
is how dismissive some of you are about a lightning rod like Mayfield, trashing the Giants rookie QB, after all of the other trash talking that has been coming from that particular location all offseason.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Because we watch for the game, not some bullshit teenage level drama about he said, she said?
Then what are you doing here?
Because I enjoy watching all the anger spewed by grown men? I don't know?
RE: And you are contributing to the nonsensical waste of time.
Sure...if you want to see it that way. I don't care what one NFL players say about another NFL player. But I've gotten to know many people here (as much as you can in a message board), and I enjoy watching the dynamics of it all...and contributing to the comical interactions.
talk about other players like that, especially at your own position. No ifs, ands, buts, or equivocation needed. The star athletes today are of a younger generation that doesn't always care about maintaining the same standards of professionalism that others have valued. It's very unfortunate.
I cannot believe someone would make these comments. Baker is just an idiot. He is talented but has been prematurely put into the top 10 QBs lists by many. He needs to STFU but history shows he is incapable of this. This is a guy that was a walk on at one point should he needs to relax. The browns care more about the Giants than the browns
"You know, I cannot believe the Browns took Baker first overall in the draft. I mean, this was a guy who couldn't beat out Davis Webb to play the position. Some people overthink it. You don't really want a douchenozzle as the face of the franchise."
seems like the Cleveland Browns have an unhealthy obsession with a team dressed in blue.
I would suggest they focus on themselves until they win a playoff game or two.
I said the same thing a little bit ago. This team hasn’t won a PO game in like 25 years. Yes 25 years. But boy do they love to pay themselves on their backs. How bout win a PO game before you start trash talking.
I was referring to Jay's contention that this will have some kind of league-wide effect, making Mayfield a hated man because he snickered about a draft pick that the majority of fans around the league laughed at.
Once again you're twisting my words. I said if Mayfield continues bashing players from other teams he will be hated by fans of players of other teams. Obviously just criticizing Jones won't have much of an impact besides from Giants fans. Now if he continues criticizing others he will quickly find himself as one of the more hated players in the league.
This is just another distraction for the Browns who are beginning to behave like they have already won something.
did mayfield say anything outrageous? no, not really. i'm not gonna get my panties in a bunch over anything he [or any player] says. i can also separate my feelings about a player and what they do on the field--that doesn't mean i don't get any extra enjoyment over seeing something like dave brown trucking deion sanders at the goal line to score.
i'm glad that the cleveland browns are going to be good again--at least, that is how it looks. i am rooting for them--have an old time soft spot for them because of the leroy kelly and paul warfield days. and i hope that our recent trades with them works out great for both of us.
who the fuck is Baker Mayfield? Speak up after you've won something yourself, son.
Actually, it would be better if just never spoke up. If he actually wins something, it would not somehow be more graceful to dump on someone else in such a petty way.
It wouldn't, but at least he'd have the gravitas to speak.
I guess this is Baker trying to grow repour with Odell.
gq - ( New Window )
Also, what is this dude's obsession with the Giants? That's 2-3 times now that Baker has come after the team or the fans. OBJ already seems to be having a good influence on this young man.
I would suggest they focus on themselves until they win a playoff game or two.
Can't root for Rapistberger. Let's go Ravens (even if it means picking lower in BBI Mock Draft)!
This usually backfires in the NFL.
He looked a lot better than Darnold. I didn't get the Darnold lovefest. Turnover machine at the time.
Mayfield, OBJ, and Landry. What could go wrong
The team almost hit .500 (their best record in over a decade), and people seem to have forgotten what that franchise is.
that side of him....he should STFU and worry about his team.
BTW Baker, Jones played at Duke, not Oklahoma.
Duke is not exactly a football factory!
This would be great, except... we don't play Cleveland this preseason (or regular season) - so, that can't happen. :(
The Browns have quickly gone from the feel-good losers to the team of douchebags. Will be interesting to see them deal with adversity once it hits this season.
The "some people overthink it" bit was actually a response to a separate question, having nothing to do with Daniel Jones. All he said about Jones was "I can't believe the Giants took him, blows my mind."
Yeah me too, I’ve defended some of his earlier statements but this is bullshit. I bet he is still sensitive about not being prototypical NFL QB size and how that affected him as a prospect early in his college career.
You’d think that he’d be over that after winning the Heisman and being the #1 overall pick.
I’ve defended him as well and if the context is how it sounds then he can fuck right off.
The "some people overthink it" bit was actually a response to a separate question, having nothing to do with Daniel Jones. All he said about Jones was "I can't believe the Giants took him, blows my mind."
Which stands alone to convey everything that (rightfully) upsets people here.
But I also think that the second part of the statement, which may be in response to a different question still provides context to his first statement. Especially considering the writer's emphasis on Duke's record and also Mayfield's college record.
I’ve defended him as well and if the context is how it sounds then he can fuck right off.
The "some people overthink it" bit was actually a response to a separate question, having nothing to do with Daniel Jones. All he said about Jones was "I can't believe the Giants took him, blows my mind."
...which is still shitty on its own. What's the point?
Said it on the other thread but I could see their season easily going either direction, 10 or 11 wins or total implosion, without much room in between.
Multiple National Championships & Super Bowls.
Lol.
Actually he doesn’t. He didn’t start the first 2 games of the year at 0-2.
His record is 7-6-1 as starter.
+1 Definitely will happen - Remember when (I think it was Vince Young?) declared the Eagles the "Dream Team"? Too many egos spoil the soup. The Browns seem to have a lot of unhealthy egos. We will see.
Baker Mayfield turned down scholarships to walk on at Texas Tech. He didn’t go the lesser talented team so he could start and get a scholarship. He went and beat out players who were offered scholarships and then he transferred to Oklahoma, where he was a walk on again. He then went there and beat out guys to get the job too.
Weird how a Giants fan visits a thread like this and their first instinct is to find any comment they can respond to where they can go to bat for Mayfield, but.. to each their own.
It won't at all. Giants defensive players won't take shots at him for this. Giants players will still be hugging him and laughing with him and taking pictures with him on the field after the next Giants/Browns game. Especially Shepard, who will always share the Sooner link with Mayfield. It seems to me that NFL players feel more loyalty to their fellow college alums than they do their NFL teammates.
NFL fans want their team's players to hate other teams' players. But that rarely happens the way it used to in decades past, for a variety of reasons. If you want to see that, you're better off following a big NCAA program.
This is who Baker Mayfield was, is, and will continue to be -- a hyper-alpha douche. I thought his beer shotgunning at the Indians game recently was a pretty immature look. But I'm not a 20-something anymore, so what do I know? It would be nice to watch Mayfield get served some humble pie sometime. But he probably won't.
So far, they're okay. I suppose they could add a Chinese or a Mexican guy and then they would fall apart. But, I'm not exactly sure why.
Well played big guy
Its hard to hate guys like Wentz and Prescott
I would suggest they focus on themselves until they win a playoff game or two.
I see a few of those are noticeably absent from this conversation.
The article makes it sound like he was responding to an ESPN scroll that flashed across the screen while they were preparing for the interview.
By itself, "I can't believe the Giants drafted Daniel Jones, blows my mind" isn't really that controversial or antagonistic an opinion. You just don't often hear other athletes opine like that.
I know that OBJ is probably the puppeteer behind the scenes for all this Browns talk about the Giants, but how long ago was this interview? Move on already. Focus on the Titans, maybe talk some smack about Mariota and how he you are the better Heisman QB in the NFL.
It's also easy to take shots at guys like Eli and Jones because you know they aren't going to respond to the nonsense.
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
I think Mayfield and Darnold are going to be in this league for years and years, and are both going to excel.
But as for Baker's fat mouth, I dunno what to make of it. Seems to have come out of left field. Why the FOOK does he give a shit about either the Giants in general or Daniel Jones in particular? It's not that the Giants passed on Baker Mayfield or selected DJ over him. So, what the FOOK gives?
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
The "outrage" is there is an unspoken rule - especially among NFL quarterbacks - that you don't rip each other in public.
What's to gain from this?
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
Your analogy is poor. What fans say and what another starting NFL QB say are much different things.
Obviously I hope Daniel Jones makes Mayfield (and most of BBI) look foolish. However, he was stating how he was shocked that Daniel Jones was drafted at 6. There are a lot of worse things people say. I for one like that a rivalry may be born out of this. Let him speak his mind. Makes the NFL more interesting. Makes it that much more fun when The Giants have a better record and Jones becomes a pro bowler.
Let's put the shoe on the other foot and have Daniel Jones say that he couldn't believe the Redskins took Haskins.
You don't think people would be ripping him until the cows come home??
you don't talk about other player's contracts, pay, which I would think would extend to draft status. He's out of line
from a QB with a losing record in the pros.
Actually he doesn’t. He didn’t start the first 2 games of the year at 0-2.
His record is 7-6-1 as starter.
You are incorrect, he came in as relief in game 3. The Browns were 0-1-1 in the 1st 2 games. Technically as a starter he is 6-7 as game 3 was a win in relief on Tyrod Taylor. Either way he is either 7-7 or 6-7 so not a winner. He had a chance to be a winner in the last game but threw an INT to end a chance for a winning season.
Bottom line his attitude will be a problem. He is a talented player but talent only gets you so far. I'm sure his mouth will get him in trouble at some point. Just a guy you dont want to root for. Hopefully kids follow more of Saquan Barkley than Baker Mayfield.
from a QB with a losing record in the pros.
Actually he doesn’t. He didn’t start the first 2 games of the year at 0-2.
His record is 7-6-1 as starter.
Actually, it isn't.
Find another angle.
This is the one thing that bugs me about ex quarterbacks making draft assessments on college QBs...there is a hell of a lot more that goes into evaluating prospects.
But I am not surprised at his comments here on Jones. This guy is a wildcard. He borders on unhinged.
And I agree with someone above who suggested Mayfield is creating a huge bulls-eye on his uniform.
Hey...he has a steak named after him - the Baker Mayfieldsteak - at a steakhouse outside of Cleveland!
Mayfield on the other hand has played with 18 draft picks, 19 if you count Kyler Murray.
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
Near our booth, a SportsCenter segment about the New York Giants catches Mayfield's eye. “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield says, about New York's much-maligned draft-day decision to spend the sixth pick on the quarterback from Duke (whose college record was a measly 17–19). “Blows my mind.”
I tell Mayfield that I'm mystified that so many supposedly expert quarterback scouts seem unable to predict what makes a good NFL quarterback.
“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”
Josh Heupel
Ken Dorsey
Craig Krenzel
Matt Mauck
Matt Leinert
Vince Young
Chris Leak
Matt Flynn
Tim Tebow
Greg McElroy
A.J McCarron
Cardale Jones
Jake Coker
OK- I skipped Newton and Winston, but even they haven’t fully met expectations, especially Winston.
I am very curious to see how this all plays out when Mayfield finally deals with some adversity. He doesn't appear to be the type to handle criticism well.
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
This might be true. I have little trust in the press, across all segments - politics, sports, entertainment, etc.
And if it true, Mayfield should do the right thing and reach out to Jones and explain.
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
This might be true. I have little trust in the press, across all segments - politics, sports, entertainment, etc.
And if it true, Mayfield should do the right thing and reach out to Jones and explain.
And say what? “Hey man, I didn’t mean to talk shit and disrespect you behind your back... ya know that wasn’t suppose to happen. My bad dude. You’re gonna be great!!”
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
This might be true. I have little trust in the press, across all segments - politics, sports, entertainment, etc.
And if it true, Mayfield should do the right thing and reach out to Jones and explain.
And say what? “Hey man, I didn’t mean to talk shit and disrespect you behind your back... ya know that wasn’t suppose to happen. My bad dude. You’re gonna be great!!”
No, he meant to do it behind his back. It's the public part that would cause him to reach out.
Kid needs to take a seat and win something himself in the NFL before he starts chirping.
Its incredibly bizarre that nobody realizes this. Same thing with Goff at Cal.
Actually, it would be better if just never spoke up. If he actually wins something, it would not somehow be more graceful to dump on someone else in such a petty way.
Let Ranaan know that too while you are at it.
Here is a 2nd year player in the league, with the huge task of trying to turn a woe-begotten franchise around and is one of the brightest young talents in the league and here he is shitting on a rookie.
All across the league you see players admire their peers. Barkley with some nice comments about Zeke. Even in MLB yesterday you saw Bellinger congratulate Alonso for breaking his rookie HR record and Alonso politely acknowledge in return.
This asshole provides a quote and it's to tear down a rookie?
There's more to a QB than his W/L record. Maybe the Giants wanted a QB who didn't say stupid shit in the press? . . . in the NYC market.
If so, and the Browns had taken Barkley, the Giants might well have passed on Mayfield (too).
That said, I will love it if this Brown team crashes and burns to the ground. Great entertainment.
And say what? “Hey man, I didn’t mean to talk shit and disrespect you behind your back... ya know that wasn’t suppose to happen. My bad dude. You’re gonna be great!!”
Keep it simple.
What I said was disrespectful and out of line. And I shouldn't have any of it. I apologize for that and for dragging you into this.
No one's going to give a shit. Cmon.
Fans respected him because he played well and has a fiery attitude but that will all change if he begins bashing other players around the league.
No one's going to give a shit. Cmon.
You must be thrilled.
You were all over Mayfield's jock before this. Now he's shitting on a rookie Dookie.
Hooray for "Bake"!
Odell can fuck off too.
Fans respected him because he played well and has a fiery attitude but that will all change if he begins bashing other players around the league.
No one's going to give a shit. Cmon.
Look at this thread.
Mayfield that Goff was 14-23 in college and Mahomes had a losing record too. What a fucking moron this bird is.
Let Ranaan know that too while you are at it.
He works for ESPN he doesn’t care about being factually correct. He’s just going to continue to be a troll journalist.
There's more to a QB than his W/L record. Maybe the Giants wanted a QB who didn't say stupid shit in the press? . . . in the NYC market.
If so, and the Browns had taken Barkley, the Giants might well have passed on Mayfield (too).
Honestly don't think he could have survived here.
This is why everyone needs to understand that football is part of the entertainment industry...because it's full of drama for the fans.
This...especially since I'm sure fans of other teams will agree with Mayfield until Jones really shows that he was worth the 6th overall pick.
I guess in Mayfield's tiny mind, everybody stupid.
Greg, you missed my point. If he continues to badmouth players around the league he will quickly lose fans from other fan bases. I actually thought the kid got a bad rap because of his attitude but now I realize that most of it is warranted. What does he gain from this?
What if he bashes the wrong player? He risks taking a cheap shots from a defender if he angers the wrong guy.
Cleveland should be a great story because they have sucked for so long but between all the talking from players like Mayfield and Beckham they now have most of the fans rooting for them to falter.
Maybe its easy to take shots at the Giants and pile on because the way they have played the last two years.
Link - ( New Window )
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
It sure seems like it. The article talks about how he offered that quote while they were eating and watching ESPN. He had an opinion on the matter like millions of people, and he shared it. Probably conversationally and not even during the course of the actual interview.
He probably really is an asshole, but I just don't really care about athletes having opinions about the sport they play, especially when those opinions are fairly and relatively tame instead of being personal axes they are grinding.
PFT is speculating that Mayfield made these remarks with the belief that it was off the record.
It sure seems like it. The article talks about how he offered that quote while they were eating and watching ESPN. He had an opinion on the matter like millions of people, and he shared it. Probably conversationally and not even during the course of the actual interview.
He probably really is an asshole, but I just don't really care about athletes having opinions about the sport they play, especially when those opinions are fairly and relatively tame instead of being personal axes they are grinding.
If you look at the right sidebar timeline in this article, you cant sort of get a feel as to whether or not he is an asshole.
Link - ( New Window )
Second, he made a comment that most football fans have made and continue to make to this day. While I'm sure it's in bad form for one player to talk about another player, it's not like he came out and said that Jones is a shitty player or whatever. He was responding to the Giants drafting him so high.
No one but Giants fans are going to care...no one.
Second, he made a comment that most football fans have made and continue to make to this day. While I'm sure it's in bad form for one player to talk about another player, it's not like he came out and said that Jones is a shitty player or whatever. He was responding to the Giants drafting him so high.
No one but Giants fans are going to care...no one.
It doesn't matter where it was said. He said it, and it will be news. Plenty will "care" because it isn't often that one player speaks negatively about another, especially at the QB position. This is a really bad look for Baker, really bad. Talk shit about bad calls, being underdogs, etc. but to call out another player about his draft status and the supposed incompetence of the organization to go along with it, and yeah, its going to be and should be big news.
I personally don't give a shit, doesn't effect me at all. But he is an asshole, no doubt about it now.
Second, he made a comment that most football fans have made and continue to make to this day. While I'm sure it's in bad form for one player to talk about another player, it's not like he came out and said that Jones is a shitty player or whatever. He was responding to the Giants drafting him so high.
No one but Giants fans are going to care...no one.
I don't know that I agree with this. Maybe only Giants fans will care but it's hot news. Besides ESPN already putting it up on their website, the NY Post has an article about it and since Shurmer was asked multiple questions about it in today's press conference, you can bet it will headline nearly all of tomorrow's regional papers. This will, eventually, cause Jones and, likely, all of Jones' teammates to respond and bring it through another news cycle or two.
Being chased down and tackled by local police doesn't usually happen to decent people.
Browns fans are cursed for some reason.
Being chased down and tackled by local police doesn't usually happen to decent people.
Browns fans are cursed for some reason.
Exactly!!! Mayfield fought his way to starting QB on a perennial powerhouse loaded with talent. Becoming the started was impressive, but winning with his supporting cast was expected.
Of course he is. It was uncalled for and extremely unprofessional.
"This is not what I said... just so we're clear! I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB's. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel."
"This is not what I said... just so we're clear! I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB's. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel."
Even that seldom turns out well. Reporters get their dander up and start rebutting, releasing transcripts/tapes, etc. This likely will not die down for a while.
Once again, none of you would give a shit if some player came out and said that OBJ was a dickball...actually most of you will agree with that player and cheer him on. It's a big fucking who gives a fuck.
I cant recall ever having heard an active NFL player bashing another teams draft pick. Ever. Parents of kids who are Browns fans must just love the example this kind of crap is setting.
I have never in my life rooted for a player in any sport to get injured, but man......a few guys in Cleveland are really pushing my limits.
Spare me the whole, "it's not professional" nonsense.
from a QB with a losing record in the pros.
Actually he doesn’t. He didn’t start the first 2 games of the year at 0-2.
His record is 7-6-1 as starter.
Actually, it isn't.
Find another angle.
I guess it was wrong for me to give credit to Mayfield for winning a game he entered in the 2Q down 14-0.
Link - ( New Window )
Once again, none of you would give a shit if some player came out and said that OBJ was a dickball...actually most of you will agree with that player and cheer him on. It's a big fucking who gives a fuck.
Your analogy sucks. People give a shit because who the fuck is Mayfield to open his mouth criticizing the NYG draft pick? GTFO. Worry about the fucking browns.
those who weren't will still not be his fans. Eh...it'll blow over when the next story comes out about something else.
Once again, none of you would give a shit if some player came out and said that OBJ was a dickball...actually most of you will agree with that player and cheer him on. It's a big fucking who gives a fuck.
Your analogy sucks. People give a shit because who the fuck is Mayfield to open his mouth criticizing the NYG draft pick? GTFO. Worry about the fucking browns.
Meh...who cares?
NFL QBs are a fraternity where they don't talk sh#t about eachother but of course, Mayfield isn't smart enough.
If Mayfield had said this about, say, Sam Darnold, few people here would be getting the vapors.
How in the hell would you have any idea whatsoever about how NFL QBs relate to each other?
If Mayfield had said this about, say, Sam Darnold, few people here would be getting the vapors.
Jets fans would be.
So would some of the Sam Darnold fan club on BBI. You're fooling yourself if you think it wouldn't get any play.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
Exactly, the only people that Mayfield is concerned with are the ones that wear Brown. It isn't like we are a divisional rival and he is creating bulletin board material for the end of time.
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
All class.
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
proud of him
Well what do you mean by "real repercussions"? Colin Cowherd just went on a 5 minute rant about it, no mention of the Giants at all. If you search "baker mayfield" on Twitter right now, all of the national guys are talking about it, and there are very active and vocal comments from fans of all teams there....
So I don't know what you mean by "real repercussions".... It's a bad look. That's the only repercussion, and people have taken notice.
For a Cpl...you've got a good head on your shoulders...;)
I hope everyone keeps shittalking Jones.
Put a huge chip on that shoulder.
NFL QBs are a fraternity where they don't talk sh#t about eachother but of course, Mayfield isn't smart enough.
How in the hell would you have any idea whatsoever about how NFL QBs relate to each other?
Because I follow the sport.
“I try not to listen too much to what is said. My focus is here in the building. That stuff doesn’t motivate me. I think I am a very passionate person. I don’t always show it, but I am a passionate person,” Jones said. “Going back to Duke. . . I wish we did win more games. I played a big part in that and I take responsibility for that. Our goal was always to win ACC Championships and go to big bowl games, and we weren’t able to do that. I don’t look back on that without [feeling] responsibility.
“But I do think [I am a winner]. . . I’m a competitor.”
“I think he’s a great player. He can throw it and I enjoy watching him play,” Jones said of Mayfield.
There was a story that was printed that was posted on Reddit that I thought was funny. He was in NC with his sister at a deli right after the draft and ESPN was on the tv doing something about the Knicks and the owner was talking about Kristaps.
Intrigued he asked if the guy was a fan of other New York Teams. He gets all animated and is like don't even get me started on the Giants! Daniel Jones WTF! Daniel Jones replies yeh I can't believe they did that. His sister asked him why he didn't say anything and he said something along the lines of it wasn't worth my time or I'll have time to win him over. I wish I could find the article!
brandon jacobs said it best. Worry about your own team.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
Calling a draft pick dumb or mind-blowing before you see how it pans out.
But that's where we're at as a society today. An unbelievable amount of morons rabble-rabbling away, Mayfield being one of them.
It will make Jones being good all the sweeter. Because he clearly is, and anyone who watched him at Duke knows that.
Cowherd has a stick up his ass about Baker. Why anyone listens to him at all is ponderous, his constant comparing everything to corporate America and business is fucking tedious. He deifies corporations for some weird reason.
It would be hilarious to watch.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
Big Ben and Rodgers say hi!
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
I agree he's an asshole, but to say you have to be like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the NFL is silly. There are plenty of loud mouths who've done just fine in the league.
Calling a draft pick dumb or mind-blowing before you see how it pans out.
But that's where we're at as a society today. An unbelievable amount of morons rabble-rabbling away, Mayfield being one of them.
It will make Jones being good all the sweeter. Because he clearly is, and anyone who watched him at Duke knows that.
I agree that it's stupid. And no one is saying Mayfield isn't stupid for doing it himself. But the level of butthurt it appears that BBI'ers are experiencing is truly comical. Half the guys in this threat probably hated the pick and said the same shit out loud or in their heads (including myself, I hate to admit), but now that he's our QB and has shown enough flashes during these two games, they're all now his defenders.
Stupid responses to stupid comments are still stupid, no matter what.
This Guy is a tremendous fucking asshole. You need to be a lot more like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the nfl. This Guy is a prick who seems to be reading every story written about him-hell never last unless he changes that. To say something like that about a QB you didn’t know anything about is pretty damn obnoxious.
Also to the previous poster-I think the Browns are butthurt, especially Beckham, to keep talking about the Giants as much as they do.
I agree he's an asshole, but to say you have to be like Eli demeanor-wise to win in the NFL is silly. There are plenty of loud mouths who've done just fine in the league.
I'd actually say that Eli is the exception to the rule.
It isn’t butthurt to point out that he’s a tool for it. I’m confident in Jones and my fandom. I’m also confident Mayfield is a tool.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Because we watch for the game, not some bullshit teenage level drama about he said, she said?
is how dismissive some of you are about a lightning rod like Mayfield, trashing the Giants rookie QB, after all of the other trash talking that has been coming from that particular location all offseason.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Because we watch for the game, not some bullshit teenage level drama about he said, she said?
Then what are you doing here?
that a QB from another team said bad things about our new QB. Hilarious.
It isn’t butthurt to point out that he’s a tool for it. I’m confident in Jones and my fandom. I’m also confident Mayfield is a tool.
I like Mayfield as a player, but he's definitely a tool. No question about it. And I've grown to really like the Jones pick since the draft. But that doesn't mean, the responses on this insignificant nonsense drama isn't comical and stupid.
is how dismissive some of you are about a lightning rod like Mayfield, trashing the Giants rookie QB, after all of the other trash talking that has been coming from that particular location all offseason.
You really think this shouldn't get any play here? That baffles me. This is a Giants fan site, in case some of you need a reminder. Not a court of law.
Because we watch for the game, not some bullshit teenage level drama about he said, she said?
Then what are you doing here?
Because I enjoy watching all the anger spewed by grown men? I don't know?
I mean it's a message board...so sue me.
Sure...if you want to see it that way. I don't care what one NFL players say about another NFL player. But I've gotten to know many people here (as much as you can in a message board), and I enjoy watching the dynamics of it all...and contributing to the comical interactions.
- Bizarro World Mayfield
If Mayfield had said this about, say, Sam Darnold, few people here would be getting the vapors.
He can’t do that to our pledges! Only we can do that to our pledges!
That quote from Animal House kind of sums it up
The team almost hit .500 (their best record in over a decade), and people seem to have forgotten what that franchise is.
I have a feeling standard deviation applies here......
I would suggest they focus on themselves until they win a playoff game or two.
I said the same thing a little bit ago. This team hasn’t won a PO game in like 25 years. Yes 25 years. But boy do they love to pay themselves on their backs. How bout win a PO game before you start trash talking.
Damn! That is quite the spanking by Coherd!
Link - ( New Window )
Once again you're twisting my words. I said if Mayfield continues bashing players from other teams he will be hated by fans of players of other teams. Obviously just criticizing Jones won't have much of an impact besides from Giants fans. Now if he continues criticizing others he will quickly find himself as one of the more hated players in the league.
This is just another distraction for the Browns who are beginning to behave like they have already won something.
i'm glad that the cleveland browns are going to be good again--at least, that is how it looks. i am rooting for them--have an old time soft spot for them because of the leroy kelly and paul warfield days. and i hope that our recent trades with them works out great for both of us.
That’s not original commentary, is it?
Again, you're equating two things that aren't equal. Blows my mind that people are still trying to make this point.
he didn't say anything that giants fans weren't saying when they made the pick
That’s not original commentary, is it?
he didn't say anything that giants fans weren't saying when they made the pick
Again, you're equating two things that aren't equal. Blows my mind that people are still trying to make this point.
i only just made this point and it's true.
who the fuck is Baker Mayfield? Speak up after you've won something yourself, son.
Actually, it would be better if just never spoke up. If he actually wins something, it would not somehow be more graceful to dump on someone else in such a petty way.
It wouldn't, but at least he'd have the gravitas to speak.