I like all of this negativity towards the Giants.....

Been a while since they've gotten dragged through the mud and piled on like this.
Not that they haven't deserved it in the past couple of years, but we've been so bad it just felt like people didn't care.... But something has awoken in the national spotlight aspect, just the sheer animosity from the media, talking heads, fans, etc.... The vitriol towards the franchise, ownership, management, and now the players.... It's excessive, I think. And I like it.
Good team building exercise. Us against the world. I like it when the Giants play like that. Coughlin used to be a master of motivation with that stuff. Parcells too. Hopefully Shurmur can use some of this stuff to light a fire.
And yeah, I know the usual suspects will jump on this thread and say "you think these guys care about that stuff? Culture and lockerroom is bullshit, etc...."
Yeah, I do believe it matters, and I do believe they are taking note.
I think it's coming.
What's funny is, people have gone so over the top there's no backtracking. There have been so many over the top definitive statements on what the Giants (general) are or aren't, that there's going to be no explaining it away. The line in the sand has been drawn. The expectation is that we're awful and going to continue to be awful.
We'll see.
+1000000000
Okay that's fair. My point is just there is something here to work with and I'd like to see it used to motivate the players to play with a little fire and sense of purpose.
But seriously, I like it too! The Giants have always been lousy front runners.
If I had to guess, this club is somewhere between a 7 & 9, and a 9 & 7 team. But anything could happen. They have some talent, some depth and fewer hot dogs. All good things.
As far as our beloved Giants go, well, they have smelled pretty badly these past several years. Thinking back to when they won their last 2 SB's however, public opinion was generally negative even then.
Low expectations are good for the team. I kind of feel this team is similar to the 1984 Giants, a team that was turning the corner and getting stronger. The Giants may have more losses than we'd like this year, but I expect them to be very competitive and that they will finish the year as a team no one with playoff hopes wants to face. Shit sandwiches all around!
Quote:
a lot of peoples faces...
I think it's coming.
What's funny is, people have gone so over the top there's no backtracking. There have been so many over the top definitive statements on what the Giants (general) are or aren't, that there's going to be no explaining it away. The line in the sand has been drawn. The expectation is that we're awful and going to continue to be awful.
We'll see.
I do to. Not that theyre going to be dominant or anything like that. I think they're going to be a middle of the road team that can lay one on you if you look past them.
Why should sports writers make their job harder by not just regurgitating anti-Giant screed and actually having to do sports journalism?
And why do we keep paying attention to it!? ;-)
I hope more than anyone the Giants turn it around and DJ is a top 5-10 NFL qb for the next decade plus. The arrow seems pointed up. But until the Giants start producing consistent, tangible results on the field and their organizational decisions mirror those results, the media narrative won't change.
If our guys were attacking other players/management in the league, then it might be similar. Baker Mayfield isn't proving the haters wrong, he's providing the hating.
I think they actually like it. They lean into the factory of sadness and QB turnstile stuff.
And of course, the famous hastily made Cleveland tourism video
hastily made Cleveland tourism video - ( New Window )
Why even care what the media thinks? As much as people here whine about the media as BBI Enemy #1, there sure is a ton of emphasis on listening to what they have to say and talking about it every single day.
...your words:
"but we've been so bad it just felt like people didn't care.... But something has awoken in the national spotlight aspect, just the sheer animosity from the media, talking heads, fans, etc."
I'm pretty sure the turning point was when we traded OBJ and then solidified when we drafted Daniel Jones.
Excessive? No. It's been richly deserved.
From the OBJ non-stop jerk-off show, the Mara-Manning-McAdoo saga, the Coughlin drama, the 4th quarter meltdowns, the phony GM search, the poor drafts...and on and on and on.
Sorry, but the Giants have been sitting ducks for the negative coverage because they have been a disaster.
I read your post quite well the first time -- and I think it's funny you think the media's reaction is any more severe this offseason than it was when Coughlin was fired, when Manning was benched, or when McAdoo and Reese were fired.
The media and the perception of this team has been pointed and severe for most of at least the last 4 seasons.
The Giants were briefly out of the cross hairs when they went on that nice run in the Fall of 2016, and then right back in it when they fell ass flat in the playoffs and all anyone cared about was a topless shot of the receivers.
If anything the Giants have some bright spots in coverage -- Barkley is near universally praised in the media, Jones has garnered good headlines in the pre season.
The team hasn't really done anything yet, they have deserved what they are getting right now. The last few years have sucked, except when we made the run in 2016.
A couple of pre-season wins doesn't make this team a contender for a playoff berth.
They do appear to be moving in the right direction. It appears the last 2 draft classes have been good. They turned over the roster, which was needed.
They need to PROVE IT with an improved regular season performance. Not expecting to make the playoffs, but would love to watch one more run with #10. You never know.
Just improve, be competitive and get the young QB some games if they fall out of contention (I think this could happen quicker than we think if they start slow).
Set up the duck for '20. Next year could be huge, we will have $55 million of cap space...
In comment 14537204 bw in dc said:
Quote:
It has been for awhile now. There seems to be this hatred towards the Giants I can’t fully understand? Nevertheless I’m good with it as well, the only bad thing is I don’t see Shurmur using this like Coughlin did in the past. A good coach can turn this into a positive thing, and use this to fuel the fire in this team. We shall see..
Excessive? No. It's been richly deserved.
From the OBJ non-stop jerk-off show, the Mara-Manning-McAdoo saga, the Coughlin drama, the 4th quarter meltdowns, the phony GM search, the poor drafts...and on and on and on.
Sorry, but the Giants have been sitting ducks for the negative coverage because they have been a disaster.
Ftw
Quote:
It has been for awhile now. There seems to be this hatred towards the Giants I can’t fully understand? Nevertheless I’m good with it as well, the only bad thing is I don’t see Shurmur using this like Coughlin did in the past. A good coach can turn this into a positive thing, and use this to fuel the fire in this team. We shall see..
Excessive? No. It's been richly deserved.
From the OBJ non-stop jerk-off show, the Mara-Manning-McAdoo saga, the Coughlin drama, the 4th quarter meltdowns, the phony GM search, the poor drafts...and on and on and on.
Sorry, but the Giants have been sitting ducks for the negative coverage because they have been a disaster.
You missed the point.
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:40 pm : link : reply
That's been terrible for 5 of 6 years?
The Media often embraces teams that have been bad thinking they'd finally be consistently good.
They've embraced the Browns this year. The Jags last year. The Raiders two years ago. They almost always latch onto a team based on potential and prop them up before they've ever done a damn thing.
Heck, the Jets are getting a lot of love this year too. For years, they kept saying the Cardinals were going to break through. There's consistently been a lot of preseason optimism for the Lions under Stafford.
It isn't like the Media never does this.
Are you guys really going to dispute the claim that if a team like the BRONCOS traded up for jones or took jones top 10 that it gets this same heat? Cmon now. Don’t play dumb.
Did the Niners get this same heat when they let Terrell Owens walk for nothing??? What about Philly? Shit, what about the Steelers RIGHT NOW??? Are they getting crushed for letting brown go for pennies on the dollar? But the giants.... oh no.... release the hounds! Meanwhile, those same giants got four times the capital in return that Pitt got, but the giants are dysfunctional. And don’t even get me going on the jones pick and subsequent scrutiny, which has been downright historical in its hilarity.
The negativity from media and a lot of fans isn't just because the Giants have sucked. It's because Gettleman doesn't bother sucking up to them, so they don't like them.
The negativity from media and a lot of fans isn't just because the Giants have sucked. It's because Gettleman doesn't bother sucking up to them, so they don't like them.
Fans too. We had a poster here the other day openly admit that he “hates” Gettleman. Why?
Come to think of it, the Media had some pretty stout predictions for SF going into last season.
Just remember guys, the giants are dysfunctional because they drafted Daniel jones.
Just remember guys, the giants are dysfunctional because they drafted Daniel jones.
And racist, according to Cris Carter. That one sums up how ridiculous it has gotten.
Come to think of it, the Media had some pretty stout predictions for SF going into last season.
Its such an interesting one. All over Jimmy G last year, plays all of 2.5 games now the narrative seems to be he sucks and is massively overpaid.
It is one thing to disagree with some of his moves, especially some FA signings, but there have been posters who have literally said he gets no credit whatsoever. His really solid career gets very little respect. His time in Carolina gets shit on.
And he provokes some bizarre and terrible takes. One guy has been calling him DSG, for Dave Shithead Gettleman, since the day he was hired. Multiple posters say the hate the man. Not dislike him - but HATE him.
You'd swear that Gettleman is multitudes worse than Reese the way he's dragged around here.
Come to think of it, the Media had some pretty stout predictions for SF going into last season.
I was just going to bring up SF and Garoppolo. The media was busy crowning SF for making Garoppolo one of the highest paid QB’s in NFL history despite starting only 7 games in his career.
Sam. Darnold. The jets are finally back. Finally got their FRANCHISE QB!! No talk of what the jets traded up for darnold, and make mistake darnold did indeed have flaws coming out of USC. But the jets are functional. Giants are a joke. Or are they? Haven’t we been here before? Remember when the giants made the list for worst trades (Eli for the picks) all time on nfl network? Good times.
It is one thing to disagree with some of his moves, especially some FA signings, but there have been posters who have literally said he gets no credit whatsoever. His really solid career gets very little respect. His time in Carolina gets shit on.
And he provokes some bizarre and terrible takes. One guy has been calling him DSG, for Dave Shithead Gettleman, since the day he was hired. Multiple posters say the hate the man. Not dislike him - but HATE him.
You'd swear that Gettleman is multitudes worse than Reese the way he's dragged around here.
At this point he certainly is not better than Reese
That will change quickly though if Jones is a stud. Giants will have the last laugh if thats the case
That will change quickly though if Jones is a stud. Giants will have the last laugh if thats the case
True, but it really hasn’t become an issue until the Beckham trade + the Jones pick at 6. The national media became unhinged with those 2 moves.
Quote:
brings out some really interesting trolls as well as the pack of contrarians.
It is one thing to disagree with some of his moves, especially some FA signings, but there have been posters who have literally said he gets no credit whatsoever. His really solid career gets very little respect. His time in Carolina gets shit on.
And he provokes some bizarre and terrible takes. One guy has been calling him DSG, for Dave Shithead Gettleman, since the day he was hired. Multiple posters say the hate the man. Not dislike him - but HATE him.
You'd swear that Gettleman is multitudes worse than Reese the way he's dragged around here.
At this point he certainly is not better than Reese
You consistently act like Gettleman has been GM for 1.5 years. And that he had no prior success in the league.
You do realize that you can trace the Giants plunge to mediocrity directly to Gettleman leaving and Ross getting promoted, right?
Remember, in the time between Jones was picked by the Giants and before his performance in the first pre-season game agaisnt the Jets, quite a few Giants fans were still shitting on him and DG for picking him.
The first pre-season game turned quite a bit of that around. And then his performance in the second pre-season game (yes, despite the two fumbles, 11/14, 161 yards, 1 TD, coming back strong after the TOs), is what really started to turn a good amount of the fans who were against the pick, into suddenly starting to like the pick and Jones himself.
Fast forward to today, and Jones' reaction to the comments in front of the media really solidified him even more as a fan favorite. Seems like most Giants fans, if not all who were originally against him, are all 100% behind him now. In a way, these comments from Baker today and Jones' reaction, did him a solid where we really got to see how Jones' will handle stuff like this in the future. It was a great sign of things to come.
Daniel Jones is the future of this franchise. If he is legit (and thus far, it seems like he very well will be), DG will most likely be celebrated amongst Giants fans no matter what else he does (for the most part).
Only slightly bad part could be, is fans now might start to call for Jones to play this season. But even that doesn't matter much. 2020 is the next chapter in Giants football, and it's right around the corner.
Quote:
have done plenty to give the media/other teams ammo to make fun of them, the team has sucked for a while now.
That will change quickly though if Jones is a stud. Giants will have the last laugh if thats the case
True, but it really hasn’t become an issue until the Beckham trade + the Jones pick at 6. The national media became unhinged with those 2 moves.
Have you guys not been consuming media the last several years re: the Giants? The Giants have rightfully been crushed in the media from about 2013 onward.
Last offseason and going into the season -- do you really believe the general sentiment was more positive in the media for the Giants?
Like I said - you can argue he's been below average in signing FA's, but to look at his body of work and say you hate the guy takes a special type of stupid, but unfortunately a stupid that exists frequently on BBI.
I really get the impression sometimes that he's a 68 year old guy coming off a rookie season as a GM. That's the extent of how people talk about his past.
Quote:
In comment 14537617 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
brings out some really interesting trolls as well as the pack of contrarians.
It is one thing to disagree with some of his moves, especially some FA signings, but there have been posters who have literally said he gets no credit whatsoever. His really solid career gets very little respect. His time in Carolina gets shit on.
And he provokes some bizarre and terrible takes. One guy has been calling him DSG, for Dave Shithead Gettleman, since the day he was hired. Multiple posters say the hate the man. Not dislike him - but HATE him.
You'd swear that Gettleman is multitudes worse than Reese the way he's dragged around here.
At this point he certainly is not better than Reese
You consistently act like Gettleman has been GM for 1.5 years. And that he had no prior success in the league.
You do realize that you can trace the Giants plunge to mediocrity directly to Gettleman leaving and Ross getting promoted, right?
Gettleman and Ross a different roles in the organization. It's not like Ross took gettlemans job.
And I have acknowledge the good job he did in his first stent with the Giants, still he can't claim to superbowls as a GM to his resume
Do people forget who was the Giants head of pro personnel during those years? A guy named Dave Gettleman.
When/if he delivers a consistent winner, fans will think and speak of him more highly on BBI.
And he'll also be rewarded financially and reputationally in the real world too.
I hope he earns that, that will be good for the fans.
He also deserves a chance. One that 1.5 years doesn't really provide. But let's not sugar coat it - there were a lot of posters here bad mouthing him from Day 1, many simply because they didn't like the way he was hired, and nearly every move since then has been called poor by some.
And I would even argue that his resume would've bought him more credit if it were with another team. If he was with the Patriots, he'd be given a lot of rope. If he was Ozzie Newsome, he would too.
What's Dorsey's excuse then?
I spend too much time on here, and I can think of maybe 2 or 3 posters who go in circles to criticize Gettleman. Are there really a bunch of posters who hate him?
HomerJones
giantstock
Giants38
Greg in LI
bw in dc
arniefez
prdave
ron in mexico
NoGainDayne
Jerry in DC
Let's not make it seem like it is a rare occurrence that he's getting criticized. Or that it is just a couple of posters.
Exactly. Nobody's declaring his job as Giants GM a success yet...this thread is about all the external negativity focused on the Giants, and how much of it stems from a strange, irrational level of hate for him by a lot of fans and media people
HomerJones
giantstock
Giants38
Greg in LI
bw in dc
arniefez
prdave
ron in mexico
NoGainDayne
Jerry in DC
Let's not make it seem like it is a rare occurrence that he's getting criticized. Or that it is just a couple of posters.
I think the vast majority of that list are fair but critical, and maybe 1 or 2 are here to clearly stir up crap.
Again, Gettleman will get judged critically until he delivers a winner.
The previous GM chose the roster for a team with an 8 season stretch with no losing seasons, 5 playoff appearances, and 2 rings, and he's pretty regularly shit on -- it's a what have you done lately gig.
Are you guys really going to dispute the claim that if a team like the BRONCOS traded up for jones or took jones top 10 that it gets this same heat? Cmon now. Don’t play dumb.
Absofuckinlutely. Elway has been pilloried by the media for his QB evaluations at the college level. Seriously, are you feeling alright with this claim?
Whether it was Jints Central, or any other team, I would have said taking Jones anywhere in the first round was a reach. Hell, I was hoping another team would draft both him and Haskins so we wouldn't have to use one of our firsts on either...
He also deserves a chance. One that 1.5 years doesn't really provide. But let's not sugar coat it - there were a lot of posters here bad mouthing him from Day 1, many simply because they didn't like the way he was hired, and nearly every move since then has been called poor by some.
I've certainly criticized the hiring process because it was a complete sham. Once Accorsi was roped in it was the most fait accompli maybe ever at Jints Central.
The Reese departure was the perfect time to shake the foundation and get outside blood with a different perspective and approach. Instead, back into the box we went...
Do people forget who was the Giants head of pro personnel during those years? A guy named Dave Gettleman.
You were probably reminded of this by my post from a few weeks ago giving getts credit for those moves.
But I'm just some unhinged hater who will stop at nothing till I see gettleman fired.
Just a pretty dim bulb with a consistently contrarian take.
Getts is a mixed bag for me
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 8:47 pm : link
In the positives:
Drafting looks very good (this is very dependent on Jones working out)
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
and then there are the trades
I love the zeiter trade and I get the OBJ trade. It's way too early to make a call here.
I will add that the draft
ron mexico : 7/28/2019 5:26 pm : link
Is the most important part of team building, alongside picking the right HC.
So I'm glad it's that area he is doing well in.
Quote:
have done plenty to give the media/other teams ammo to make fun of them, the team has sucked for a while now.
That will change quickly though if Jones is a stud. Giants will have the last laugh if thats the case
True, but it really hasn’t become an issue until the Beckham trade + the Jones pick at 6. The national media became unhinged with those 2 moves.
This is exactly right. They took it to another level with those two moves. Unhinged is the right word to describe it.
Big no no's in today's pop/sports culture.
He did this while at the same time shipping out millenial superstar Prince Odell and drafted the boring, no personality kid from Duke.
All you need to know.
I think Eli is going to make it way harder than a lot of people think it will be to put Jones out there. I really do. I think he's going to play quite well. I don't know if the defense will hold enough for us to win consistently; and that might unfortunately cause Eli to ultimately lose his job... but I expect to see a rejuvenated Manning behind a much improved offensive line with an elite RB to take a lot of the burden off his shoulders.
I'm really looking forward to this season.
I've been in the room with both sides...IT IS HUGE!
Anyone suggesting that they don't matter has never been in the room.
Meh, no good deed goes unpunished.
Quote:
Plaxico Burress, Antonio Pierce, Kareem McKenzie, Shaun O’Hara, Antrell Rolle, Michael Boley, Kavika Mitchell, and a bunch of solid role player guys and beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl twice, despite Reese and Ross wasting draft picks on guys like Clint Sintim, Ramses Barden, Sinorice Moss, Marvin Austin, etc etc?
Do people forget who was the Giants head of pro personnel during those years? A guy named Dave Gettleman.
You were probably reminded of this by my post from a few weeks ago giving getts credit for those moves.
But I'm just some unhinged hater who will stop at nothing till I see gettleman fired.
Not intended as a reply to you directly (don’t recall your prior post), really a general comment about how a lot of people seem to either forget, or choose to discount, the good job DG has done building teams in his previous jobs.
We’re in agreement his Giants GM report card is incomplete, and that he misread the team could compete last year. Drafts look strong so far, but need to wait 3-4 years to pass final judgement on that.
My comments on this thread are really just around how many in the media and some fans seem to really hate him personally, and that’s driving the negative narrative about the Giants.
I don't see anywhere near the uproar and ridicule of the team like when Manning got benched, or Coughlin got fired.
Aside from this obvious trolls, the list of contrarians actually just seems like skeptics of a team that's put out a loser 5/6 last years. I am happy to be at the top of that list.
I don't see anywhere near the uproar and ridicule of the team like when Manning got benched, or Coughlin got fired.
Aside from this obvious trolls, the list of contrarians actually just seems like skeptics of a team that's put out a loser 5/6 last years. I am happy to be at the top of that list.
I can't recall the last time I saw a reaction to a draft pick like what happened with Daniel Jones. Can you? And what optimism? The pick was universally panned until Jones took the field and made everybody shut up about it for a little while.
Jets Draft Blunders - ( New Window )
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
Ron, do you think it's possible that Gettleman was using lip service in saying last years team could compete?
I certainly don't see an upside in coming out publicly and saying the team sucks.
Quote:
I must be reading much different media than some of you. This offseason has been a mix of criticism and optimism regarding Jones. And the reaction to the Beckham trade started with some shock and hyperbole, but as Beckham has shown to be a tot bag of dicks, the reaction has mellowed.
I don't see anywhere near the uproar and ridicule of the team like when Manning got benched, or Coughlin got fired.
Aside from this obvious trolls, the list of contrarians actually just seems like skeptics of a team that's put out a loser 5/6 last years. I am happy to be at the top of that list.
I can't recall the last time I saw a reaction to a draft pick like what happened with Daniel Jones. Can you? And what optimism? The pick was universally panned until Jones took the field and made everybody shut up about it for a little while.
Who's to say it's for a little while? Jones has played well in practice, it's translated to the field in pre-season, and the local and national media has covered his success plenty.
Google Daniel Jones right now, this is what I get after Mayfield's dipshit article.
- How Daniel Jones Can Really Stick it to Baker Mayfield
- Mike Francessa Calls Baker Mayfield Brainless After Daniel Jones Comments
- 3 Giants Players to Watch in 3rd Pre Season Game
Seems like a press that's well aware Mayfield is a dope and coming to Jones defense or focusing on football.
I think plenty of picks get panned right after the draft, and then things even out in reactions and coverage when guys get on the field. I think it literally happens every year to a team or two when they pick a QB.
Quote:
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
Ron, do you think it's possible that Gettleman was using lip service in saying last years team could compete?
I certainly don't see an upside in coming out publicly and saying the team sucks.
I'm basing that more on his actions, but his statements also factor into my opinion
Yes the media reaction has been over the top.
My personal opinion is I don't really care about all the personalities in sports commentary shouting hot takes. It Doesn't impact the results on the field.
choice to rebuild the team the crap he has taken
and fans as well screw them all The Barkley and Jones
picks the slaughtered both decisions and It looks like
he has proved them wrong on both ,
picks the slaughtered both decisions and It looks like
he has proved them wrong on both ,
Jones has proven something by playing well in meaningless exhibitions? Hoooo-k.
I can't recall the last time I saw a reaction to a draft pick like what happened with Daniel Jones. Can you?
Clelin Ferrell, drafted #4 by Raiders in 2019. Anytime a player is drafted much higher than anticipated the team gets laughed at. It's not unique to the Jones pick.
Raiders Roasted for Picking Ferrell - ( New Window )
Getts is a mixed bag for me
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 8:47 pm : link
In the positives:
Drafting looks very good (this is very dependent on Jones working out)
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
and then there are the trades
I love the zeiter trade and I get the OBJ trade. It's way too early to make a call here.
I will add that the draft
ron mexico : 7/28/2019 5:26 pm : link
Is the most important part of team building, alongside picking the right HC.
So I'm glad it's that area he is doing well in.
Any fan that rails against the GM because said GM “assessed that last year’s team could compete” is fucking weird. Sorry, it’s true. You’re not only blaming the GM for lip service but WTF do you expect any GM to say in that spot? “We’re gonna suck, everyone.”
You’re not alone, dozens of fans have bashed DG for this. And you’re all nuts for doing so.
I don't see anywhere near the uproar and ridicule of the team like when Manning got benched, or Coughlin got fired.
Aside from this obvious trolls, the list of contrarians actually just seems like skeptics of a team that's put out a loser 5/6 last years. I am happy to be at the top of that list.
You are missing something. We’re talking more about the immediate fallout from the jones pick and the overall perception of the offseason.
You will never convince me that the jones pick was fairly criticized or covered. It was downright brutal. Any fan that didn’t do his or her own homework was led to believe that the giants drafted Joseph Stalin to play qb.
Quote:
And I'd be happy to compare brainpans with you any time
Getts is a mixed bag for me
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 8:47 pm : link
In the positives:
Drafting looks very good (this is very dependent on Jones working out)
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
and then there are the trades
I love the zeiter trade and I get the OBJ trade. It's way too early to make a call here.
I will add that the draft
ron mexico : 7/28/2019 5:26 pm : link
Is the most important part of team building, alongside picking the right HC.
So I'm glad it's that area he is doing well in.
Any fan that rails against the GM because said GM “assessed that last year’s team could compete” is fucking weird. Sorry, it’s true. You’re not only blaming the GM for lip service but WTF do you expect any GM to say in that spot? “We’re gonna suck, everyone.”
You’re not alone, dozens of fans have bashed DG for this. And you’re all nuts for doing so.
Sigh
For the 10th time I'm talking about his actions not his words
Getts is a mixed bag for me
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 8:47 pm : link
In the positives:
Drafting looks very good (this is very dependent on Jones working out)
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
and then there are the trades
I love the zeiter trade and I get the OBJ trade. It's way too early to make a call here.
I will add that the draft
ron mexico : 7/28/2019 5:26 pm : link
Is the most important part of team building, alongside picking the right HC.
So I'm glad it's that area he is doing well in.
Ron - good for you to quickly set the record straight as to this.
You want to get off those "lists" as soon as possible as you don't know what could happen next...
I think plenty of picks get panned right after the draft, and then things even out in reactions and coverage when guys get on the field. I think it literally happens every year to a team or two when they pick a QB.
Yep. But then this thread wouldn't work...
Maybe because you follow them the most. And maybe because its NYC...
Mitch Trabisky got bood by the home town draft audience and at a Bulls game later that week, just as a recent reference.
I guess my definition of brutal and what's galvanizing for a team is just much higher.
To me Jones got panned, and 2 pre-season games later is well regarded and well covered in the press.
When crap like this stops...
Not an..
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:20 am : link : reply
unhinged hater.
Just a pretty dim bulb with a consistently contrarian take.
No one is perfect certainly not DG but the early returns are good. As usual the media has gone out of their way to cast DG in an unfavorable light. And why? Because DG basically told many of them to fuck off, much like coughlin did. Much like so many in this town have done only to be sabotaged or cut open at every turn by the media. It happens every where but it’s more pronounced here with the giants. I’ve never be convinced otherwised.
Mitch Trabisky got bood by the home town draft audience and at a Bulls game later that week, just as a recent reference.
I guess my definition of brutal and what's galvanizing for a team is just much higher.
To me Jones got panned, and 2 pre-season games later is well regarded and well covered in the press.
I didn’t know that about Mitch and Chicago. Interesting.
Quote:
The Barkley and Jones
picks the slaughtered both decisions and It looks like
he has proved them wrong on both ,
Jones has proven something by playing well in meaningless exhibitions? Hoooo-k.
Jones hasn’t proven a thing other than show he has legit NFL potential. That in itself shuts a lot of people up who insisted he was hot garbage on a good day.
Quote:
In comment 14537777 ron mexico said:
Quote:
And I'd be happy to compare brainpans with you any time
Getts is a mixed bag for me
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 8:47 pm : link
In the positives:
Drafting looks very good (this is very dependent on Jones working out)
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
and then there are the trades
I love the zeiter trade and I get the OBJ trade. It's way too early to make a call here.
I will add that the draft
ron mexico : 7/28/2019 5:26 pm : link
Is the most important part of team building, alongside picking the right HC.
So I'm glad it's that area he is doing well in.
Any fan that rails against the GM because said GM “assessed that last year’s team could compete” is fucking weird. Sorry, it’s true. You’re not only blaming the GM for lip service but WTF do you expect any GM to say in that spot? “We’re gonna suck, everyone.”
You’re not alone, dozens of fans have bashed DG for this. And you’re all nuts for doing so.
Sigh
For the 10th time I'm talking about his actions not his words
His actions show a clear resetting of the roster. The guy nuked this shit from orbit.
Quote:
You don't get along with FMIC we all know. No reason to add more fuel to an already burning fire.
When crap like this stops...
Not an..
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:20 am : link : reply
unhinged hater.
Just a pretty dim bulb with a consistently contrarian take.
LOL. It is like you felt left out so you had to make an appearance.
Of course, not discussing the topic at hand as usual.
The long troll....
Quote:
In comment 14538544 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14537777 ron mexico said:
Quote:
And I'd be happy to compare brainpans with you any time
Getts is a mixed bag for me
ron mexico : 7/27/2019 8:47 pm : link
In the positives:
Drafting looks very good (this is very dependent on Jones working out)
Negatives:
Free agent signings
The assessment that last years team could compete
and then there are the trades
I love the zeiter trade and I get the OBJ trade. It's way too early to make a call here.
I will add that the draft
ron mexico : 7/28/2019 5:26 pm : link
Is the most important part of team building, alongside picking the right HC.
So I'm glad it's that area he is doing well in.
Any fan that rails against the GM because said GM “assessed that last year’s team could compete” is fucking weird. Sorry, it’s true. You’re not only blaming the GM for lip service but WTF do you expect any GM to say in that spot? “We’re gonna suck, everyone.”
You’re not alone, dozens of fans have bashed DG for this. And you’re all nuts for doing so.
Sigh
For the 10th time I'm talking about his actions not his words
His actions show a clear resetting of the roster. The guy nuked this shit from orbit.
His actions from midseason on, yes
I'm talking about what he did in the beginning of the 2018 season
I think every team is a distant second to Dallas. And that's been the case - nationally - for decades.
Isn't it much more likely and honestly more credible, if Gettleman made some good, some average and some bad moves last year? And that a year and change into job no moves can really be declared extraordinary or tragedies?
I read a ton about the Giants and read way too much BBI, and I'd say more than the majority of content and opinions fit into the above perspective.
If Eric took a poll today, what do guys think the percentage would be of people who think Gettleman has done an awful, average, good, or great job so far?
It doesn't match with reality
It doesn't match with reality
I'd guess it'd be 60-40 positive to negative.
Quote:
In comment 14538572 crick n NC said:
Quote:
You don't get along with FMIC we all know. No reason to add more fuel to an already burning fire.
When crap like this stops...
Not an..
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:20 am : link : reply
unhinged hater.
Just a pretty dim bulb with a consistently contrarian take.
LOL. It is like you felt left out so you had to make an appearance.
Of course, not discussing the topic at hand as usual.
The long troll....
All you did was take the topic and convert it into a list of posters that bother you.
short troll...
It doesn't match with reality
No it wouldn’t say that
Then next largest is undecided
Then smallest group would say bad
They've embraced the Browns this year. The Jags last year. The Raiders two years ago. They almost always latch onto a team based on potential and prop them up before they've ever done a damn thing.
Heck, the Jets are getting a lot of love this year too. For years, they kept saying the Cardinals were going to break through. There's consistently been a lot of preseason optimism for the Lions under Stafford.
It isn't like the Media never does this.
I know it is a little wordy for your tastes and it actually discusses the topic, but I know that's out of your wheelhouse.
You should stay in your lane as a guy proudly wearing a badge as a terrible poster and flashing it whenever possible. That's your wheelhouse, Ace
Even creating a named list for Christ sake. Like who the hell do you think you are creating some type of black-ball list?
And when one Ron Mexico jumps back at you for doing so with facts... then he is basically called an idiot by you.
Just stop...
Are you that inept at reading to not understand why I listed several posters?
And that's a rhetorical question.
Shouldn’t you be on the current OBJ thread that you joined with the sole purpose to describe how you hate a couple of other posters? I must have missed how you joined that one for some other football talking purpose.
naming a list of posters like that is classless, and even thinking you should be the one to determine it is egregious
Jimmy Googs : 8:16 pm : link : reply
with your view that they also hate Gettleman.
You like to associate me with terms like hate, goosestepping and a lot of things that cross the line. At least know what the fuck you are talking about.
Greg thinks Gettleman is doing a terrible job. He'd own up to that. How does that equate to me hating him?
I think you will be at a loss to explain that - but you sure took a lot of care to make assumptions, Boss.
Sorry, if your softer side isn't coming thru...
Awesome work.
So I take it you have no explanation to describe my hatred of Greg.
I chuckled at this. Soon you'll laugh - if you haven't gotten brain damage from banging your head against a wall already!!
Is your list even finished as it was just off the top of your head...surely there are others that you have pondered that hate and criticize DG's every move at this point.
Sounds like Greg gets a get out of jail free pass and a christmas card from you this holiday season.
And still not discussing the topic.
Color me fucking shocked.
Everyone here can defend themselves. They don't need the white knight routine on a daily basis.
If the way FMiC handles himself here bugs you that much, maybe just ignore it and let those posters he's calling such mean and offensive names handle their own business. I'm sure they'll be okay. We've all been called much worse things than idiots, I'm sure.
And still not discussing the topic.
Color me fucking shocked.
Hey I’ve been ringing this tune for over a year about him. Get your own material!!!
(This is another argument you and I are having btw :)
Everyone here can defend themselves. They don't need the white knight routine on a daily basis.
If the way FMiC handles himself here bugs you that much, maybe just ignore it and let those posters he's calling such mean and offensive names handle their own business. I'm sure they'll be okay. We've all been called much worse things than idiots, I'm sure.
I think you know the end game is a better result. And it certainly shouldn't matter who steps up and says anything with regards to someone being offensive.
Where this thread went sideways is when the usual suspects had to come on here and convince all of us that the negative attention is figments of our imagination.
For what reason? I'm thinking to be contrarian, as Fatman says. Or trolling perhaps? Or maybe to prove they are the smartest in the room, so they think?
But when I re-read my op, I'm still trying to figure out why somebody would vehemently argue and disagree with it, but whatever.
So like many things, it goes both ways
The one thing we should all agree on is the ton of negative attention we have received over this offseason. It is blindingly obvious, although it seems to have dissipated a bit. I think the Cards are getting the bulk of the "national joke" attention thrusted onto them.
Quote:
I still don't really get the endgame here with all of these armchair diagnosis' and sarcastic remarks regarding other posters' behavior. Is it any more conducive to football discussion than the behavior that is continually brought up as "classless" or disagreeable?
Everyone here can defend themselves. They don't need the white knight routine on a daily basis.
If the way FMiC handles himself here bugs you that much, maybe just ignore it and let those posters he's calling such mean and offensive names handle their own business. I'm sure they'll be okay. We've all been called much worse things than idiots, I'm sure.
I think you know the end game is a better result. And it certainly shouldn't matter who steps up and says anything with regards to someone being offensive.
I know that you may want the endgame to be a better result, but I'm surprised you think that namecalling or arguments on a football board would just cease or lessen dramatically as a result of any of this.
BBI has been like this for as long as I've been here... which isn't necessarily as long as some of the old timers, but it's been over 13 years now of posting here and I don't think we're ever going to have a cushy little Xanadu here where no one ever argues or throws around insults, etc.
I think there are certain insults and things that can cross a line even here... but calling people fucksticks, dipshits or whatever... who cares. We've heard it all and have heard it all since we were kids.
I've been called those things here at times, too. I don't really take it personally or care much - I can handle fighting my battles on my own without help. I think most of the guys here would probably say they're more than capable of doing the same.
None of us post about football 100% of the time; but obviously that should always be our goal when the topics are, indeed, football-related. Arguments are going to happen. Name calling is going to happen. Most of it is harmless - I've never really thought of FMIC's insults towards others as line crossing or truly classless. Sometimes people here really do cross lines by making things super personal - but for the most part, I really don't think it's a big deal, and I don't think anything on this particular thread was bad.
Certainly not to the point where we need to rehash it all each day on a new thread.
Just my .02, though.
I'm not here to tell other people how to be a fan. But some posters have very clear agendas and will only show up when they can complain about the Giants or berate Gettleman.
We've sucked for a long time now, and criticism is warranted. I don't think any of us would disagree on that. But, it's like some people just won't accept a single shred of optimism and absolutely refuse to see things any other way than their own. Everything sucks, everything is the worst, the Giants will never be good again, Gettleman is clueless.... on and on.
Where this thread went sideways is when the usual suspects had to come on here and convince all of us that the negative attention is figments of our imagination.
For what reason? I'm thinking to be contrarian, as Fatman says. Or trolling perhaps? Or maybe to prove they are the smartest in the room, so they think?
But when I re-read my op, I'm still trying to figure out why somebody would vehemently argue and disagree with it, but whatever.
Where this thread went sideways is when the usual suspects had to come on here and convince all of us that the negative attention is figments of our imagination.
For what reason? I'm thinking to be contrarian, as Fatman says. Or trolling perhaps? Or maybe to prove they are the smartest in the room, so they think?
But when I re-read my op, I'm still trying to figure out why somebody would vehemently argue and disagree with it, but whatever.
I'm not here to tell other people how to be a fan. But some posters have very clear agendas and will only show up when they can complain about the Giants or berate Gettleman.
But if they indeed have an agenda and that is how they want to be a fan then so what? Maybe take your own advice from the post above that you wrote and treat these folks as harmless as well...
Quote:
Hey, it's us against the world, maybe we can use the negativity as motivation, sort of thread.... Pretty tame stuff.
Where this thread went sideways is when the usual suspects had to come on here and convince all of us that the negative attention is figments of our imagination.
For what reason? I'm thinking to be contrarian, as Fatman says. Or trolling perhaps? Or maybe to prove they are the smartest in the room, so they think?
But when I re-read my op, I'm still trying to figure out why somebody would vehemently argue and disagree with it, but whatever.
did you want debate or discussion or did you just want everybody to say “you’re right” and amen? Your thread is premised on the notion that everyone has been highly critical of the Giants moves, which is debatable.
It's not, really - the Giants got crushed by a lot of people for picking Jones where they did.
Not everyone, but that's never going to be entirely true on really any topic.
It's not wrong to say that there's been a lot of negative press regarding this team recently.
Yes, there are some people who did like the Jones pick. Not everyone universally killed it. But there's been enough of it that the premise of the thread is most certainly fair.
I think the majority perception of the Giants' offseason through various media outlets, etc. has been negative.
It seems like maybe it's lightened a tad after people got a look at Jones and realized that maybe he's not this useless pile of garbage that they thought he'd be and that maybe there's something there... but I do think the general tune towards NYG has been more of the negative variety.. and some of the hot takes on Jones from draft night were excessive.
You'd think we'd all want to rally behind this team; but I get the impression that some people are rooting for their opinions to be validated more than they're rooting for NYG to get out of this dark, shitty hole they've been stuck in for the majority of the last 6-7 years.
Quote:
I'm not here to tell other people how to be a fan. But some posters have very clear agendas and will only show up when they can complain about the Giants or berate Gettleman.
But if they indeed have an agenda and that is how they want to be a fan then so what? Maybe take your own advice from the post above that you wrote and treat these folks as harmless as well...
How many people did I call out and argue with on this thread?
I mostly do take my own advice.
Perfect, I am not... sometimes I take the bait and argue points that I think are poor or don't make sense. But look at my first post on this thread... it's just my opinion on the Giants. It has nothing to do with any other poster. I didn't criticize anyone. The 2nd post was about Francesa.
And then my third was part of this current discussion.
You'd think we'd all want to rally behind this team; but I get the impression that some people are rooting for their opinions to be validated more than they're rooting for NYG to get out of this dark, shitty hole they've been stuck in for the majority of the last 6-7 years.
Probably some are rooting for their opinions to be validated but again...so what?
Sure as hell there are exponentially more rooting for the team.
Not everyone is going to agree with your opinion, and not everyone thinks the Giants are victims of the mean press and the mean fans.
The "contrarians" thing is a little dopey. It might seem contrarian -- but some reasonably minded posters would actually like to participate in fact-based discussions, not hyperbolic generalizations.
When you post on this site, aren't you looking for conversation, debate, new information, and dialogue?
I don't think Jones was any more targeted in the media than Mitch Trubisky or Donovan McNabb, or really any other QB who was drafted before what was predicted.
Now two weeks into the pre-season, the New York and football press is pretty impressed by the kid. That's fantastic.
But man, sometimes I feel like a couple of you feel defending Gettleman or the Giants at large on BBI is actually going to have real world consequences.
It's just a place to swap opinions and hopefully some fact based knowledge about football, it's not actually real.
Quote:
In comment 14538736 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I'm not here to tell other people how to be a fan. But some posters have very clear agendas and will only show up when they can complain about the Giants or berate Gettleman.
But if they indeed have an agenda and that is how they want to be a fan then so what? Maybe take your own advice from the post above that you wrote and treat these folks as harmless as well...
How many people did I call out and argue with on this thread?
I mostly do take my own advice.
Perfect, I am not... sometimes I take the bait and argue points that I think are poor or don't make sense. But look at my first post on this thread... it's just my opinion on the Giants. It has nothing to do with any other poster. I didn't criticize anyone. The 2nd post was about Francesa.
And then my third was part of this current discussion.
sorry didn't mean to imply that specifically to you. It was moreso that you stated it as a general rule earlier and I was repeating it in that context.