I like all of this negativity towards the Giants..... Britt in VA : 8/20/2019 1:11 pm

Been a while since they've gotten dragged through the mud and piled on like this.



Not that they haven't deserved it in the past couple of years, but we've been so bad it just felt like people didn't care.... But something has awoken in the national spotlight aspect, just the sheer animosity from the media, talking heads, fans, etc.... The vitriol towards the franchise, ownership, management, and now the players.... It's excessive, I think. And I like it.



Good team building exercise. Us against the world. I like it when the Giants play like that. Coughlin used to be a master of motivation with that stuff. Parcells too. Hopefully Shurmur can use some of this stuff to light a fire.



And yeah, I know the usual suspects will jump on this thread and say "you think these guys care about that stuff? Culture and lockerroom is bullshit, etc...."



Yeah, I do believe it matters, and I do believe they are taking note.