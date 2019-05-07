Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
It looks like Kyle Lauletta has more game than what he

Marty in Albany : 8/21/2019 9:37 am
showed last year.

He could be a keeper.
He may have an upside that Tanney does not have.
I'd keep Kyle over Tanney  
djstat : 8/21/2019 9:40 am : link
Because I'd rather play young guys then journeymen vets
FWIW Marty,  
section125 : 8/21/2019 9:41 am : link
he has looked every bit as good as Tanney, IMHO.
Tanney looked better week 1, Lauletta week 2  
j_rud : 8/21/2019 9:41 am : link
All things being equal or even if Tanney has the slight edge I think you keep Lauletta. I think Tanney is going to have to build a considerable edge to stick.
Really hoping for a QB trade...  
Dan in the Springs : 8/21/2019 9:43 am : link
would be nice to get something of value in return for either Lauletta or Tanney.

For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/21/2019 9:43 am : link
I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.
I agree  
ZogZerg : 8/21/2019 9:44 am : link
Tanny's value is in the QB room and getting ready for each opponent. But, I think the Giants should keep Lauletta and let him backup next year.

Also, if Giants cut KL then the hacks will say that Shurmur and DG have no idea how to draft QBs.... And then somehow make a correlation with the Daniel Jones pick.
RE: .  
Jay on the Island : 8/21/2019 9:45 am : link
In comment 14537930 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.

Agreed, if they like him so much off the field then they should hire him as a coaching intern.
If Tanney gets cuts,  
section125 : 8/21/2019 9:50 am : link
the Eagles pick him up.
If Lauletta can produce  
ChicagoMarty : 8/21/2019 9:56 am : link
during one of the last two preseason games, DG might be able to work a trade for a future draft choice.

Lauletta needs some positive videotape.

Still, don't see a reason to waste a roster spot on a third QB when you have the indestructible Eli who never seems to get hurt and miss any games starting with Jones the obvious backup.

Having said that, I hope I have not jinxed Eli.

Perhaps the smoothest transition scenario at QB might be Eli gets a minor ding allowing Jones an opportunity that he exploits ala Dak Prescott vis a vis Tony Romo.
RE: .  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/21/2019 9:58 am : link
In comment 14537930 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.


Agreed.
You need a backup next year  
Prude : 8/21/2019 10:05 am : link
If you think they both clear waivers then it doesn't matter what hapoens, although Kyle has improved and could possibly continue to improve. The one thing that should be avoided at all costs is either of them ending up in philly with the entire playbook in hand, and filling a need as well. Trade them for nothing (swapping 7th round picks) to keep them off the wire if that's a concern.
If we keep 3 QBs, it should be Lauletta  
regulator : 8/21/2019 10:05 am : link
the need for a veteran backup to Eli is negated by the fact that the heir-apparent is on the roster... meaning, if Eli misses time for any reason, the Jones era begins. We don't have to keep a veteran caretaker anymore. In the meantime, Lauletta can put some good film together to generate some trade value, but if not, he's cheap and under contract for 3 more years.

If next year is the first full year of Jones at QB, it might make more sense to have a Tanney-type on the roster.
I wouldn't discount Tanney's presence  
widmerseyebrow : 8/21/2019 10:06 am : link
on the sideline and in the meeting room. Maybe he's a better guy to be talking through things with Daniel Jones on the sidelines when Eli is playing. Just a small consideration.
RE: If Tanney gets cuts,  
Jay on the Island : 8/21/2019 10:13 am : link
In comment 14537946 section125 said:
Quote:
the Eagles pick him up.

Why? They have Wentz, McCown, 5th round pick Clayton Thorson, and Sudfeld will be back in 5 weeks.
RE: If Tanney gets cuts,  
Blue21 : 8/21/2019 10:14 am : link
In comment 14537946 section125 said:
Quote:
the Eagles pick him up.


I think I'd rather they get Tanney than Lauletta.
RE: .  
Diver_Down : 8/21/2019 10:14 am : link
In comment 14537930 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.


Your first statement doesn't align with your last statement. I think Tanney realizes the bigger picture and has carved out an important role on the team. The moment DJ was picked, Tanney was aware of the numbers. He has focused his efforts in adding value to the intangibles that are a great benefit to DJ.

Kyle on the other hand is focused on fighting for a roster spot, but adds no value in how to prepare week in/out. DJ won't be relying on Kyle on how to breakdown film and read defenses. Everyone will be quick to point to Eli for that role. And while Eli won't shy away from helping a teammate out with questions, it is his job to prepare for the opponent week in/out. Once the season starts, Eli will get all the reps with the 1's. DJ's maturation process will be hindered as there just aren't enough reps due to the CBA. Having Tanney serve as a mentor is valuable to DJ's progression in taking over as the next franchise QB.

That is the bigger goal is to stack the deck in DJ's favor not to flip Kyle for a late round pick.
I like Tanney, but all things being equal or even close to equal,  
Ira : 8/21/2019 10:14 am : link
Lauletta should be the 3rd qb.
RE: Really hoping for a QB trade...  
BillT : 8/21/2019 10:15 am : link
In comment 14537929 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
would be nice to get something of value in return for either Lauletta or Tanney.

For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.

Can't imagine either would bring anything in a trade. Tanney is a career backup and Lauletta best demonstrated skill is getting pulled over by the police.
I honestly..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/21/2019 10:16 am : link
think it is a wash. I'd be in favor of only keeping 2 QB's, but I know that likely won't happen. Upside really should only pertain to trade value here.

We won't want Lauletta or Tanney to get regular season snaps, as it means something pretty fucked up happened.
I cut them both  
PatersonPlank : 8/21/2019 10:18 am : link
and keep Tanney on speed dial. Lauletta is not our future and is not an experienced vet. At least Tanney is a vet. I don't see any reason to keep Lauletta
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 8/21/2019 10:19 am : link
In comment 14537992 Diver_Down said:
Quote:
In comment 14537930 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.



Your first statement doesn't align with your last statement. I think Tanney realizes the bigger picture and has carved out an important role on the team. The moment DJ was picked, Tanney was aware of the numbers. He has focused his efforts in adding value to the intangibles that are a great benefit to DJ.

Kyle on the other hand is focused on fighting for a roster spot, but adds no value in how to prepare week in/out. DJ won't be relying on Kyle on how to breakdown film and read defenses. Everyone will be quick to point to Eli for that role. And while Eli won't shy away from helping a teammate out with questions, it is his job to prepare for the opponent week in/out. Once the season starts, Eli will get all the reps with the 1's. DJ's maturation process will be hindered as there just aren't enough reps due to the CBA. Having Tanney serve as a mentor is valuable to DJ's progression in taking over as the next franchise QB.

That is the bigger goal is to stack the deck in DJ's favor not to flip Kyle for a late round pick.


I think you're overstating Tanney's presence and role as a "mentor." I'm sure having him in that role is helpful to a degree - but I wouldn't dump a younger guy with a higher ceiling just to have Tanney be another "coach" on the sideline. I think Shurmur, Shula and Eli are enough for Jones to lean on in year one. He shouldn't really need more than that.

I don't think it's going to hurt Jones that much (or at all) if Tanney isn't here.
RE: I agree  
santacruzom : 8/21/2019 10:20 am : link
In comment 14537931 ZogZerg said:
Quote:


Also, if Giants cut KL then the hacks will say that Shurmur and DG have no idea how to draft QBs.... And then somehow make a correlation with the Daniel Jones pick.


If Lauletta and Tanney are neck and neck and the Giants cut KL, they will be criticized and they will deserve to be.
RE: RE: I agree  
santacruzom : 8/21/2019 10:22 am : link
In comment 14538008 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14537931 ZogZerg said:


Quote:




Also, if Giants cut KL then the hacks will say that Shurmur and DG have no idea how to draft QBs.... And then somehow make a correlation with the Daniel Jones pick.



If Lauletta and Tanney are neck and neck and the Giants cut KL, they will be criticized and they will deserve to be.


That should say, cut KL but keep Tanney.
Yeah everyone  
mdthedream : 8/21/2019 10:24 am : link
is looking to trade for a QB that throws a int at the 1 yard line.
RE: RE: If Tanney gets cuts,  
HoustonGiant : 8/21/2019 10:24 am : link
In comment 14537987 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14537946 section125 said:


Quote:


the Eagles pick him up.


Why? They have Wentz, McCown, 5th round pick Clayton Thorson, and Sudfeld will be back in 5 weeks.


Wentz is the only one not injured.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Diver_Down : 8/21/2019 10:25 am : link
In comment 14538004 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14537992 Diver_Down said:


Quote:


In comment 14537930 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.



Your first statement doesn't align with your last statement. I think Tanney realizes the bigger picture and has carved out an important role on the team. The moment DJ was picked, Tanney was aware of the numbers. He has focused his efforts in adding value to the intangibles that are a great benefit to DJ.

Kyle on the other hand is focused on fighting for a roster spot, but adds no value in how to prepare week in/out. DJ won't be relying on Kyle on how to breakdown film and read defenses. Everyone will be quick to point to Eli for that role. And while Eli won't shy away from helping a teammate out with questions, it is his job to prepare for the opponent week in/out. Once the season starts, Eli will get all the reps with the 1's. DJ's maturation process will be hindered as there just aren't enough reps due to the CBA. Having Tanney serve as a mentor is valuable to DJ's progression in taking over as the next franchise QB.

That is the bigger goal is to stack the deck in DJ's favor not to flip Kyle for a late round pick.



I think you're overstating Tanney's presence and role as a "mentor." I'm sure having him in that role is helpful to a degree - but I wouldn't dump a younger guy with a higher ceiling just to have Tanney be another "coach" on the sideline. I think Shurmur, Shula and Eli are enough for Jones to lean on in year one. He shouldn't really need more than that.

I don't think it's going to hurt Jones that much (or at all) if Tanney isn't here.


Just reading the tea leaves in that whenever DJ has been asked over the spring and summer about the QB room, Tanney has been mentioned first. Eli is mentioned also, but Kyle is never mentioned. I think Shurmur has enough on his plate with the team. Shula will be working each week on the game plan. Despite being referred to as the QB Whisperer, Shurmur nor anyone else will have the time to whisper in DJ's ear when the season starts.
Cut them both  
Rudy5757 : 8/21/2019 10:26 am : link
Sign Lauletta to the PS. Doubtful anyone is going to pick him up for more than a PS offer. If they really like Tanney sign him as a coach so he can be in the room...lol.

If Eli goes down it's DJs team and you pick up another QB or choose between Tanney and Lauletta whoever is left. If we get down to our 3rd option at QB this team is in trouble.

Try to trade 1 or both for a conditional pick.

If we didnt have DJ I could see keeping them both but we invested a 1st round pick in DJ, he has shown well in a small sample and if anyone besides Eli is going to play it should be DJ. the others are just taking up a roster spot. We have a young team and a lot of players that seem to have flashed, I would rather take a chance on a positional player or a special teams guy than a 3rd QB.

RE: Yeah everyone  
section125 : 8/21/2019 10:26 am : link
In comment 14538018 mdthedream said:
Quote:
is looking to trade for a QB that throws a int at the 1 yard line.


The coach said he made up that play - sandlot style - so as not to give away goal line offense in preseason. Teams don't look at stuff like that, it was getting them to the 1 yard line that they will look at.
where does this notion  
fkap : 8/21/2019 10:30 am : link
that Tanney is some kind of coach/player come from? He has years in the league, mostly on practice squads. Not only a journeyman, a PS journeyman. Does this automatically make him some film guru? Has he received accolades aside from BBI? Did he aid Lauletta on or off the field last year.

Not knocking the guy. Just wondering if there's any foundation to this notion that his main addition as third string is a behind the scenes contribution. What makes him the guy we want mentoring our future franchise QB? His whopping 14 pass attempts in actual games doesn't give any real reason to hold on to him as insurance should both Eli and Jones go down. If he beats out KL and/or shows upside as backup for the next few years, fine, but is his veteran status being overblown?
...  
christian : 8/21/2019 10:31 am : link
Lauletta, Jones, and Manning.

Manning commands the meeting room and seems very happy to answer questions, and he's at the point in his career he doesn't need a side kick on the bench.

Next year Lauletta backs up Jones.
I would  
mdthedream : 8/21/2019 10:36 am : link
keep Kyle we invested a pick last year a little early to cut him already in my opinion. If not cut them both.
As far as I can tell  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/21/2019 10:55 am : link
Tanney's Bill Walsh like coaching ability is pure narrative. Cut him and hire him as a assistant coach ffs, keep Lauletta, looks good in this year's preseason so far.
it's not all things being equal  
ColHowPepper : 8/21/2019 10:56 am : link
Jones has been pretty clear multiple times that Tanney is the guy 'in the room' who reaches out and mentors. In that regard, Eli is an afterthought. Whether that is enough to secure a roster spot over KL, maybe not, but Shurmur the QB whisperer will be the one to make that call.

Maybe Shurmur should switch the order tomorrow, give KL the bulk of reps after Eli and DJ, to draw a better bead.
Tanney vs Lauletta  
Larry in Pencilvania : 8/21/2019 11:01 am : link
Tanney is 32, his ceiling is reached, has a cap number north of a million dollars and is under contract for two years.

Lauletta is 23, has some potential, his cap number never reaches a million dollars and is under contract for three years.

If all things are equal Lauletta can back up Jones for two years while being cost controlled. Alex Tanney types are a dime a dozen and they have a younger cheaper version in Lauletta.

Keep Lauletta and cut Tanney
I thought Lauletta looked solid albeit unexciting last preseason too  
Eric on Li : 8/21/2019 11:03 am : link
made some plays with his legs, showed accuracy, moved well in the pocket, and made a few decent downfield throws that didn't connect. Obviously didn't have the strongest arm but for a 4th round rookie he looked ok - if he'd looked awful nobody would have been clamoring for him to get some playing time in the regular season.

This year he looks like he knows what he's doing more and he's obviously having more success statistically but the tools are the same. He looks like a young Case Keenum type who is most likely a career backup.
I'm pulling for him  
BSIMatt : 8/21/2019 11:12 am : link
If he can stick that would be impressive and give the Giants a chance to develop Jone's future backup. It would also mean that Giants potentially crushed last years draft with how McIntosh is looking, that could be 6 for 6...coupled with this years class showing 8 guys that are flashing a lot of potential and upside that would be 14 rising young players, throw in Engram, Tomlinson, Gallman that's a nice strong nucleus of home grown talent.
Keep developing Lauletta  
GiantJake : 8/21/2019 11:35 am : link
He has one year under his belt and is progressing. Anybody who knows anything about the league knew Lauletta was going to need a red shirt season before being an option. Pat Shurmur absolutely knew it. The unrealistic expectations for a 4th round pick out of Richmond have been both disturbing and hilarious. Lauletta is under control though the '22 season. When Jones takes over, Lauletta should be ready to take over the #2 role and then Shurmur can bring in a new young #3 QB to groom. The best part of the Pat Shurmur regime thus far has been his developing of the QB room. You can see what he likes and what he wants. Smart, tough, athletic guys that make good decisions with the ball.
I was not a fan of the Lauletta pick  
Jay on the Island : 8/21/2019 11:53 am : link
I was even less enthused after his arrest.

This training camp he has looked much better than a year ago. I'm still not sold on him but if he continues to play well I think the Giants have to keep him as the 3rd QB. That is unless some team surprises us and offers a late round pick for him which I doubt would happen.

Let Lauletta spend another year learning behind Eli and Jones and perhaps he will improve enough to be Jones' very inexpensive backup in 2020 and 2021.
Not drinking the Lauletta Kool-Aid  
Torrag : 8/21/2019 12:00 pm : link
3rd string QB's are generally irrelevant. If we're thinking of carrying one he should possess a superior mind or superior passing upside. i don't believe kyle offers either. His arm is mediocre. Yes he can take a 3 second pitchers wind up and gas an occasional throw. That ain't gettin it done at this level.
If trey keep Tanney  
Phil in LA : 8/21/2019 12:43 pm : link
Over KL, it’s really because they haven’t bothered to hire a QB Coach.
Keeping Lauletta over Tanney  
DieHard : 8/21/2019 1:00 pm : link
is the smart play both for upside and $, but I have to agree with Torrag... I don't think Lauletta is the long-term answer as Jones' backup. Just doesn't have the physical tools. I bet they'll audition other QBs for the role in 2020.
fkap and Coach Red -  
Diver_Down : 8/21/2019 1:24 pm : link
the foundation and pure narrative you refer to comes from Shurmur himself. Don't believe me. Go back and read the transcripts and watch Shurmur's interviews. He has praised Tanney for what he brings to the QB room. Add in the supporting comments by Kyle last year and DJ this year, and it is understandable that Tanney realizes that in order to retain a job, he needs to bring more to the table than his play on the field. For those that advocate that he be signed as a coach, well the Giants or any other team are not going to pay him 1.15M in cash this year as a coach. The longer he remains on an NFL roster; the longer he can continue to earn the money that he won't in any other capacity.
RE: Really hoping for a QB trade...  
Percy : 8/21/2019 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14537929 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
would be nice to get something of value in return for either Lauletta or Tanney.

For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.

Tanney, for all his experience, troubles me: his capacity for making bonehead plays, along with his few good ones, seems unlimited. I'd like to see some more Lauletta before he's displaced by Tanney, enough to agree he really belongs in the four hole and on his way out. Tanney's "experience" alone is not enough of an answer here for me (but in the end one has to defer to what the coaches think).
Making Tanney #2 last year made sense, bc they clearly didn’t think  
mfsd : 8/21/2019 2:49 pm : link
Lauletta was ready to backup Eli if he went down.

This year, it makes more sense to keep Lauletta with an eye to next year and beyond IMO. Assuming Eli’s gone after this year, I’d rather they develop Lauletta to be the backup should Jones get hurt.

We’ve all been insanely spoiled by Eli never getting hurt. I still remember Simms being hurt every year for his first four seasons. It’s not beyond the realm Lauletta may well be needed in the future as Jones’s backup.
I realize that a trade isn't likely...  
Dan in the Springs : 8/21/2019 3:14 pm : link
just saying I'd rather see us get something in return instead of simply cutting a guy.

If both guys end up with passer ratings >95 and 70%+ completion percentages, there may be a taker for one or the other. Would we rather just hope to cut one, or get something back in a trade?

Remember, it just takes one team who is down on their QB's to make a trade with us.
My guess is they keep Lautetta and release Tanney  
GeofromNJ : 8/21/2019 5:38 pm : link
because DG drafted KL. Neither quarterback is valuable enough that any team would trade for them.
If Tanney is such a great mentor  
uther99 : 8/21/2019 5:56 pm : link
then cut him, he clears waivers, he goes on practice squad
RE: If Tanney is such a great mentor  
Mad Mike : 8/21/2019 6:03 pm : link
In comment 14538532 uther99 said:
Quote:
then cut him, he clears waivers, he goes on practice squad

Pretty sure he's long out of practice squad eligibility.
Think DG and his staff have long had a high opinion of  
TMS : 8/21/2019 6:07 pm : link
Lauletta's potential in the right enviotrment. He was a reach in 2018 in the 4th round but they thought he was a steal. He has shown marked improvement and I think he stays to back up Jones or whoever. if it works out.
You keep Lauletta if he continues to show signs of life.  
FStubbs : 8/21/2019 6:43 pm : link
After this year, it's Jones, but who is the backup?

At this point the hope is Lauletta becomes that #2 guy.

Like someone said somewhere - the Giants have actually had a 15 year black hole at the #2 spot that has been masked by Eli never missing a game.
EDIT:  
FStubbs : 8/21/2019 6:44 pm : link
With the exception of David Carr - who was a decent #2.
RE: As far as I can tell  
Gatorade Dunk : 8/22/2019 8:47 am : link
In comment 14538077 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
Tanney's Bill Walsh like coaching ability is pure narrative. Cut him and hire him as a assistant coach ffs, keep Lauletta, looks good in this year's preseason so far.

Maybe Lauletta can longsnap too so we can finally rid ourselves of the mascot while we're at it!

/s
RE: If trey keep Tanney  
Gatorade Dunk : 8/22/2019 8:50 am : link
In comment 14538207 Phil in LA said:
Quote:
Over KL, it’s really because they haven’t bothered to hire a QB Coach.

Then hire Tanney as the QB coach and save the cap space to roll over to next season. It's absurd to burn finite cap space that could be used elsewhere or rolled over to next year if the only reason is because "they haven't bothered to hire a QB coach."

And the worst part is, I'm not sure you're wrong.
RE: RE: As far as I can tell  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/22/2019 10:05 am : link
In comment 14539015 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 14538077 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


Tanney's Bill Walsh like coaching ability is pure narrative. Cut him and hire him as a assistant coach ffs, keep Lauletta, looks good in this year's preseason so far.


Maybe Lauletta can longsnap too so we can finally rid ourselves of the mascot while we're at it!

/s


I literally did a spit take on this! You fight the good fight against the tool. I've had to just ignore him.
The conversation is fun...  
EricJ : 8/22/2019 10:16 am : link
but ridiculous at the same time.

1. If both Eli and Jones go down, our season is over. Does not matter which if the two guys are on the roster
2. Neither one of them is worth a significant draft pick.
3. Why do we care of the Eagles end up with one of them? If that guy has to start for the Eagles, their season is over too.
RE: The conversation is fun...  
Prude : 8/22/2019 6:53 pm : link
In comment 14539115 EricJ said:
Quote:

3. Why do we care of the Eagles end up with one of them? If that guy has to start for the Eagles, their season is over too.


They both have the entire offensive playbook memorized
RE: Really hoping for a QB trade...  
Carson53 : 8/22/2019 7:02 pm : link
In comment 14537929 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
would be nice to get something of value in return for either Lauletta or Tanney.

For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
.

Neither have much in the way of trade value.
You might get a 7th for Lauletta?
Tanney has been with about nine organizations or whatever it is.
