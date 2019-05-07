It looks like Kyle Lauletta has more game than what he

I get that they like Tanney in the QB room and all that - but all things equal, Lauletta should be the one who stays. At least there's some potential upside there. We know what Alex Tanney is. A journeyman vet without much of a ceiling. There's really no point in having him taking up a roster spot.
Agreed, if they like him so much off the field then they should hire him as a coaching intern.
If you think they both clear waivers then it doesn't matter what hapoens, although Kyle has improved and could possibly continue to improve. The one thing that should be avoided at all costs is either of them ending up in philly with the entire playbook in hand, and filling a need as well. Trade them for nothing (swapping 7th round picks) to keep them off the wire if that's a concern.
the need for a veteran backup to Eli is negated by the fact that the heir-apparent is on the roster... meaning, if Eli misses time for any reason, the Jones era begins. We don't have to keep a veteran caretaker anymore. In the meantime, Lauletta can put some good film together to generate some trade value, but if not, he's cheap and under contract for 3 more years.
If next year is the first full year of Jones at QB, it might make more sense to have a Tanney-type on the roster.
Your first statement doesn't align with your last statement. I think Tanney realizes the bigger picture and has carved out an important role on the team. The moment DJ was picked, Tanney was aware of the numbers. He has focused his efforts in adding value to the intangibles that are a great benefit to DJ.
Kyle on the other hand is focused on fighting for a roster spot, but adds no value in how to prepare week in/out. DJ won't be relying on Kyle on how to breakdown film and read defenses. Everyone will be quick to point to Eli for that role. And while Eli won't shy away from helping a teammate out with questions, it is his job to prepare for the opponent week in/out. Once the season starts, Eli will get all the reps with the 1's. DJ's maturation process will be hindered as there just aren't enough reps due to the CBA. Having Tanney serve as a mentor is valuable to DJ's progression in taking over as the next franchise QB.
That is the bigger goal is to stack the deck in DJ's favor not to flip Kyle for a late round pick.
I like Tanney, but all things being equal or even close to equal,
I think you're overstating Tanney's presence and role as a "mentor." I'm sure having him in that role is helpful to a degree - but I wouldn't dump a younger guy with a higher ceiling just to have Tanney be another "coach" on the sideline. I think Shurmur, Shula and Eli are enough for Jones to lean on in year one. He shouldn't really need more than that.
I don't think it's going to hurt Jones that much (or at all) if Tanney isn't here.
I think you're overstating Tanney's presence and role as a "mentor." I'm sure having him in that role is helpful to a degree - but I wouldn't dump a younger guy with a higher ceiling just to have Tanney be another "coach" on the sideline. I think Shurmur, Shula and Eli are enough for Jones to lean on in year one. He shouldn't really need more than that.
I don't think it's going to hurt Jones that much (or at all) if Tanney isn't here.
Just reading the tea leaves in that whenever DJ has been asked over the spring and summer about the QB room, Tanney has been mentioned first. Eli is mentioned also, but Kyle is never mentioned. I think Shurmur has enough on his plate with the team. Shula will be working each week on the game plan. Despite being referred to as the QB Whisperer, Shurmur nor anyone else will have the time to whisper in DJ's ear when the season starts.
Sign Lauletta to the PS. Doubtful anyone is going to pick him up for more than a PS offer. If they really like Tanney sign him as a coach so he can be in the room...lol.
If Eli goes down it's DJs team and you pick up another QB or choose between Tanney and Lauletta whoever is left. If we get down to our 3rd option at QB this team is in trouble.
Try to trade 1 or both for a conditional pick.
If we didnt have DJ I could see keeping them both but we invested a 1st round pick in DJ, he has shown well in a small sample and if anyone besides Eli is going to play it should be DJ. the others are just taking up a roster spot. We have a young team and a lot of players that seem to have flashed, I would rather take a chance on a positional player or a special teams guy than a 3rd QB.
is looking to trade for a QB that throws a int at the 1 yard line.
The coach said he made up that play - sandlot style - so as not to give away goal line offense in preseason. Teams don't look at stuff like that, it was getting them to the 1 yard line that they will look at.
that Tanney is some kind of coach/player come from? He has years in the league, mostly on practice squads. Not only a journeyman, a PS journeyman. Does this automatically make him some film guru? Has he received accolades aside from BBI? Did he aid Lauletta on or off the field last year.
Not knocking the guy. Just wondering if there's any foundation to this notion that his main addition as third string is a behind the scenes contribution. What makes him the guy we want mentoring our future franchise QB? His whopping 14 pass attempts in actual games doesn't give any real reason to hold on to him as insurance should both Eli and Jones go down. If he beats out KL and/or shows upside as backup for the next few years, fine, but is his veteran status being overblown?
Jones has been pretty clear multiple times that Tanney is the guy 'in the room' who reaches out and mentors. In that regard, Eli is an afterthought. Whether that is enough to secure a roster spot over KL, maybe not, but Shurmur the QB whisperer will be the one to make that call.
Maybe Shurmur should switch the order tomorrow, give KL the bulk of reps after Eli and DJ, to draw a better bead.
made some plays with his legs, showed accuracy, moved well in the pocket, and made a few decent downfield throws that didn't connect. Obviously didn't have the strongest arm but for a 4th round rookie he looked ok - if he'd looked awful nobody would have been clamoring for him to get some playing time in the regular season.
This year he looks like he knows what he's doing more and he's obviously having more success statistically but the tools are the same. He looks like a young Case Keenum type who is most likely a career backup.
If he can stick that would be impressive and give the Giants a chance to develop Jone's future backup. It would also mean that Giants potentially crushed last years draft with how McIntosh is looking, that could be 6 for 6...coupled with this years class showing 8 guys that are flashing a lot of potential and upside that would be 14 rising young players, throw in Engram, Tomlinson, Gallman that's a nice strong nucleus of home grown talent.
He has one year under his belt and is progressing. Anybody who knows anything about the league knew Lauletta was going to need a red shirt season before being an option. Pat Shurmur absolutely knew it. The unrealistic expectations for a 4th round pick out of Richmond have been both disturbing and hilarious. Lauletta is under control though the '22 season. When Jones takes over, Lauletta should be ready to take over the #2 role and then Shurmur can bring in a new young #3 QB to groom. The best part of the Pat Shurmur regime thus far has been his developing of the QB room. You can see what he likes and what he wants. Smart, tough, athletic guys that make good decisions with the ball.
This training camp he has looked much better than a year ago. I'm still not sold on him but if he continues to play well I think the Giants have to keep him as the 3rd QB. That is unless some team surprises us and offers a late round pick for him which I doubt would happen.
Let Lauletta spend another year learning behind Eli and Jones and perhaps he will improve enough to be Jones' very inexpensive backup in 2020 and 2021.
3rd string QB's are generally irrelevant. If we're thinking of carrying one he should possess a superior mind or superior passing upside. i don't believe kyle offers either. His arm is mediocre. Yes he can take a 3 second pitchers wind up and gas an occasional throw. That ain't gettin it done at this level.
is the smart play both for upside and $, but I have to agree with Torrag... I don't think Lauletta is the long-term answer as Jones' backup. Just doesn't have the physical tools. I bet they'll audition other QBs for the role in 2020.
the foundation and pure narrative you refer to comes from Shurmur himself. Don't believe me. Go back and read the transcripts and watch Shurmur's interviews. He has praised Tanney for what he brings to the QB room. Add in the supporting comments by Kyle last year and DJ this year, and it is understandable that Tanney realizes that in order to retain a job, he needs to bring more to the table than his play on the field. For those that advocate that he be signed as a coach, well the Giants or any other team are not going to pay him 1.15M in cash this year as a coach. The longer he remains on an NFL roster; the longer he can continue to earn the money that he won't in any other capacity.
would be nice to get something of value in return for either Lauletta or Tanney.
For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
Tanney, for all his experience, troubles me: his capacity for making bonehead plays, along with his few good ones, seems unlimited. I'd like to see some more Lauletta before he's displaced by Tanney, enough to agree he really belongs in the four hole and on his way out. Tanney's "experience" alone is not enough of an answer here for me (but in the end one has to defer to what the coaches think).
Making Tanney #2 last year made sense, bc they clearly didn’t think
This year, it makes more sense to keep Lauletta with an eye to next year and beyond IMO. Assuming Eli’s gone after this year, I’d rather they develop Lauletta to be the backup should Jones get hurt.
We’ve all been insanely spoiled by Eli never getting hurt. I still remember Simms being hurt every year for his first four seasons. It’s not beyond the realm Lauletta may well be needed in the future as Jones’s backup.
Lauletta's potential in the right enviotrment. He was a reach in 2018 in the 4th round but they thought he was a steal. He has shown marked improvement and I think he stays to back up Jones or whoever. if it works out.
You keep Lauletta if he continues to show signs of life.
Over KL, it’s really because they haven’t bothered to hire a QB Coach.
Then hire Tanney as the QB coach and save the cap space to roll over to next season. It's absurd to burn finite cap space that could be used elsewhere or rolled over to next year if the only reason is because "they haven't bothered to hire a QB coach."
1. If both Eli and Jones go down, our season is over. Does not matter which if the two guys are on the roster
2. Neither one of them is worth a significant draft pick.
3. Why do we care of the Eagles end up with one of them? If that guy has to start for the Eagles, their season is over too.
would be nice to get something of value in return for either Lauletta or Tanney.
For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
Neither have much in the way of trade value.
You might get a 7th for Lauletta?
Tanney has been with about nine organizations or whatever it is.
For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
Also, if Giants cut KL then the hacks will say that Shurmur and DG have no idea how to draft QBs.... And then somehow make a correlation with the Daniel Jones pick.
Agreed, if they like him so much off the field then they should hire him as a coaching intern.
Lauletta needs some positive videotape.
Still, don't see a reason to waste a roster spot on a third QB when you have the indestructible Eli who never seems to get hurt and miss any games starting with Jones the obvious backup.
Having said that, I hope I have not jinxed Eli.
Perhaps the smoothest transition scenario at QB might be Eli gets a minor ding allowing Jones an opportunity that he exploits ala Dak Prescott vis a vis Tony Romo.
Agreed.
If next year is the first full year of Jones at QB, it might make more sense to have a Tanney-type on the roster.
Why? They have Wentz, McCown, 5th round pick Clayton Thorson, and Sudfeld will be back in 5 weeks.
I think I'd rather they get Tanney than Lauletta.
For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
Can't imagine either would bring anything in a trade. Tanney is a career backup and Lauletta best demonstrated skill is getting pulled over by the police.
We won't want Lauletta or Tanney to get regular season snaps, as it means something pretty fucked up happened.
I think you're overstating Tanney's presence and role as a "mentor." I'm sure having him in that role is helpful to a degree - but I wouldn't dump a younger guy with a higher ceiling just to have Tanney be another "coach" on the sideline. I think Shurmur, Shula and Eli are enough for Jones to lean on in year one. He shouldn't really need more than that.
I don't think it's going to hurt Jones that much (or at all) if Tanney isn't here.
Also, if Giants cut KL then the hacks will say that Shurmur and DG have no idea how to draft QBs.... And then somehow make a correlation with the Daniel Jones pick.
If Lauletta and Tanney are neck and neck and the Giants cut KL, they will be criticized and they will deserve to be.
Also, if Giants cut KL then the hacks will say that Shurmur and DG have no idea how to draft QBs.... And then somehow make a correlation with the Daniel Jones pick.
If Lauletta and Tanney are neck and neck and the Giants cut KL, they will be criticized and they will deserve to be.
That should say, cut KL but keep Tanney.
the Eagles pick him up.
Why? They have Wentz, McCown, 5th round pick Clayton Thorson, and Sudfeld will be back in 5 weeks.
Wentz is the only one not injured.
Just reading the tea leaves in that whenever DJ has been asked over the spring and summer about the QB room, Tanney has been mentioned first. Eli is mentioned also, but Kyle is never mentioned. I think Shurmur has enough on his plate with the team. Shula will be working each week on the game plan. Despite being referred to as the QB Whisperer, Shurmur nor anyone else will have the time to whisper in DJ's ear when the season starts.
If Eli goes down it's DJs team and you pick up another QB or choose between Tanney and Lauletta whoever is left. If we get down to our 3rd option at QB this team is in trouble.
Try to trade 1 or both for a conditional pick.
If we didnt have DJ I could see keeping them both but we invested a 1st round pick in DJ, he has shown well in a small sample and if anyone besides Eli is going to play it should be DJ. the others are just taking up a roster spot. We have a young team and a lot of players that seem to have flashed, I would rather take a chance on a positional player or a special teams guy than a 3rd QB.
The coach said he made up that play - sandlot style - so as not to give away goal line offense in preseason. Teams don't look at stuff like that, it was getting them to the 1 yard line that they will look at.
Not knocking the guy. Just wondering if there's any foundation to this notion that his main addition as third string is a behind the scenes contribution. What makes him the guy we want mentoring our future franchise QB? His whopping 14 pass attempts in actual games doesn't give any real reason to hold on to him as insurance should both Eli and Jones go down. If he beats out KL and/or shows upside as backup for the next few years, fine, but is his veteran status being overblown?
Manning commands the meeting room and seems very happy to answer questions, and he's at the point in his career he doesn't need a side kick on the bench.
Next year Lauletta backs up Jones.
Maybe Shurmur should switch the order tomorrow, give KL the bulk of reps after Eli and DJ, to draw a better bead.
Lauletta is 23, has some potential, his cap number never reaches a million dollars and is under contract for three years.
If all things are equal Lauletta can back up Jones for two years while being cost controlled. Alex Tanney types are a dime a dozen and they have a younger cheaper version in Lauletta.
Keep Lauletta and cut Tanney
This year he looks like he knows what he's doing more and he's obviously having more success statistically but the tools are the same. He looks like a young Case Keenum type who is most likely a career backup.
This training camp he has looked much better than a year ago. I'm still not sold on him but if he continues to play well I think the Giants have to keep him as the 3rd QB. That is unless some team surprises us and offers a late round pick for him which I doubt would happen.
Let Lauletta spend another year learning behind Eli and Jones and perhaps he will improve enough to be Jones' very inexpensive backup in 2020 and 2021.
For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
Tanney, for all his experience, troubles me: his capacity for making bonehead plays, along with his few good ones, seems unlimited. I'd like to see some more Lauletta before he's displaced by Tanney, enough to agree he really belongs in the four hole and on his way out. Tanney's "experience" alone is not enough of an answer here for me (but in the end one has to defer to what the coaches think).
This year, it makes more sense to keep Lauletta with an eye to next year and beyond IMO. Assuming Eli’s gone after this year, I’d rather they develop Lauletta to be the backup should Jones get hurt.
We’ve all been insanely spoiled by Eli never getting hurt. I still remember Simms being hurt every year for his first four seasons. It’s not beyond the realm Lauletta may well be needed in the future as Jones’s backup.
If both guys end up with passer ratings >95 and 70%+ completion percentages, there may be a taker for one or the other. Would we rather just hope to cut one, or get something back in a trade?
Remember, it just takes one team who is down on their QB's to make a trade with us.
Pretty sure he's long out of practice squad eligibility.
At this point the hope is Lauletta becomes that #2 guy.
Like someone said somewhere - the Giants have actually had a 15 year black hole at the #2 spot that has been masked by Eli never missing a game.
Maybe Lauletta can longsnap too so we can finally rid ourselves of the mascot while we're at it!
/s
Then hire Tanney as the QB coach and save the cap space to roll over to next season. It's absurd to burn finite cap space that could be used elsewhere or rolled over to next year if the only reason is because "they haven't bothered to hire a QB coach."
And the worst part is, I'm not sure you're wrong.
Tanney's Bill Walsh like coaching ability is pure narrative. Cut him and hire him as a assistant coach ffs, keep Lauletta, looks good in this year's preseason so far.
Maybe Lauletta can longsnap too so we can finally rid ourselves of the mascot while we're at it!
/s
I literally did a spit take on this! You fight the good fight against the tool. I've had to just ignore him.
1. If both Eli and Jones go down, our season is over. Does not matter which if the two guys are on the roster
2. Neither one of them is worth a significant draft pick.
3. Why do we care of the Eagles end up with one of them? If that guy has to start for the Eagles, their season is over too.
3. Why do we care of the Eagles end up with one of them? If that guy has to start for the Eagles, their season is over too.
They both have the entire offensive playbook memorized
For that reason, I really hope they showcase these guys a bunch before the end of the preseason.
Neither have much in the way of trade value.
You might get a 7th for Lauletta?
Tanney has been with about nine organizations or whatever it is.