Surprising Pre-Season Takeaways

One thing that really sticks out thus far after two meaningless games is how well all of the units are performing from top to bottom. It's by no means perfect and I realize the Bears played no one, but the backup OL/WR/QB situation looks better than it has in a very long time. Pre-season is usually garbage time by half time watching lost players scramble around as flags fly and we want to poke our eyes out or fondly remember Pirahna and the Tiki Missile..ggssssasssk.



I honestly recall years past when the backup OL/QBs come in and it's an absolute train wreck as the players bungle it up for hours on end. Despite the turnovers last week, this team looks competent and well coached down to the 4th stringers. I've been honestly shocked at how well the lines have held up late in games and how our backup offensive players are actually producing. There isn't much to glean from it, when the bullets are flying 1/3 of these guys won't be in blue anymore but so far I'm pleasantly surprised. There seems to be a better overall functionality on both sides of the ball and players don't look like dogs at a fireworks show as they usually do in pre-season games.



My question firstly, am I alone in seeing this? If not, is this just better coaching, a simpler scheme, better end of the roster players? Maybe all contribute but the level of competency displayed has been very very unusual for this time of year, in a good way.