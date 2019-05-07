Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants-Cincinnati Bengals Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2019 6:56 pm
...
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 10 11 12 <<Prev | Show All |
Ah shit!  
Simms11 : 8/22/2019 9:44 pm : link
.
I don't think there's any way Tanney is kept over Lauletta  
GeofromNJ : 8/22/2019 9:44 pm : link
Lauletta is a better quarterback and he's a DG selection.
Cut him.  
RDJR : 8/22/2019 9:44 pm : link
That’s what they do with him.
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2019 9:44 pm : link
Golden just lost his roster spot.
Well,  
AcidTest : 8/22/2019 9:44 pm : link
maybe not.
I'm thinking we are going to see  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 9:45 pm : link
Peppers return a lot of punts this year.
Golden Unmakes Case  
Percy : 8/22/2019 9:45 pm : link
Too bad.
I guess not everything is Golden  
Tom from LI : 8/22/2019 9:45 pm : link
.
This game will humble you quickly  
Jints in Carolina : 8/22/2019 9:45 pm : link
.
Ouch  
Bluesbreaker : 8/22/2019 9:46 pm : link
He might have just blew it for PR duties .
but not the end of the world ...
Agree he was still had the Adrenalin flowing on
the muff....
Ouch ..  
Bluesbreaker : 8/22/2019 9:47 pm : link
He might have just blew it for PR duties .
but not the end of the world ...
Agree he was still had the Adrenalin flowing on
the muff....
Dolegola  
RDJR : 8/22/2019 9:48 pm : link
looks good.
Stupar = terrible!  
Simms11 : 8/22/2019 9:49 pm : link
Not a good LBer at all!
RE: Dolegola  
Blue21 : 8/22/2019 9:49 pm : link
In comment 14540504 RDJR said:
Quote:
looks good.


Giants always find a way to make backups look great
#1 job for a PR  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 9:50 pm : link
is ball security. The return itself is just a bonus.
Zamort  
LeftHook : 8/22/2019 9:50 pm : link
Terrible..........
Helluva thrpw  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/22/2019 9:50 pm : link
.
Bengals seem to be catching everything thrown tonight  
Poktown Pete : 8/22/2019 9:50 pm : link
If this were a regular season game, I'd be pretty frustrated watching it.
Anoher  
AcidTest : 8/22/2019 9:51 pm : link
nice throw by Dolegala.
Stupar stinks beyond belief.  
Red Dog : 8/22/2019 9:51 pm : link
This guy cannot tackle, cannot play LB, and really isn't a good special teamer either. He cannot make this team.
Dolegola  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 9:51 pm : link
Did look good. Maybe someday he can start for Bengals.
RE: Bengals seem to be catching everything thrown tonight  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2019 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14540517 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
If this were a regular season game, I'd be pretty frustrated watching it.


Part of it is the QBs have been really good for the Bengals...some great throws.

Part of it is Zamort, Tolliver, and Sinkfield.
if  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2019 9:52 pm : link
the Giants keep Stupar over Goodson, I'll be pretty pissed.
There is a reason that New Orleans let Stupar  
ChicagoMarty : 8/22/2019 9:52 pm : link
go
RE: Stupar stinks beyond belief.  
Mr. Bungle : 8/22/2019 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14540519 Red Dog said:
Quote:
This guy cannot tackle, cannot play LB, and really isn't a good special teamer either. He cannot make this team.

He won't. He's an easy cut.
RE: Stupar stinks beyond belief.  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14540519 Red Dog said:
Quote:
This guy cannot tackle, cannot play LB, and really isn't a good special teamer either. He cannot make this team.


Stupar is sub-par.
Dolegala has a nice arm  
bigbluescot : 8/22/2019 9:53 pm : link
no real wasted motion and lot of velocity.
RE: if  
Simms11 : 8/22/2019 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14540522 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the Giants keep Stupar over Goodson, I'll be pretty pissed.


Does Goodson play specials? That could be the discriminator.
RE: RE: Bengals seem to be catching everything thrown tonight  
Poktown Pete : 8/22/2019 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14540521 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14540517 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


If this were a regular season game, I'd be pretty frustrated watching it.



Part of it is the QBs have been really good for the Bengals...some great throws.

Part of it is Zamort, Tolliver, and Sinkfield.


Eric, true, tho by contrast our guys have dropped some nice throws.
Cut Simonson  
Mike in NY : 8/22/2019 9:54 pm : link
again!
Simonson drop  
Del Shofner : 8/22/2019 9:54 pm : link
.
I can see why Simonson  
Simms11 : 8/22/2019 9:55 pm : link
is playing this late in the game.
Conrad has something about him  
bigbluescot : 8/22/2019 9:55 pm : link
seems to make catching look pretty easy
What a find by CIN  
beatrixkiddo : 8/22/2019 9:55 pm : link
Dolegala looks pretty good. Local kid from here in Central CT too of all places. Smooth mechanics, nice placement, might have something there as a developmental guy.
Simonson cuts himself!  
loafin : 8/22/2019 9:56 pm : link
ooofff!
Wide friggin .....  
short lease : 8/22/2019 9:56 pm : link
open.
Some easy cuts coming soon !  
LeftHook : 8/22/2019 9:56 pm : link
Making it easy for the coaching staff. lol
Simms11 :  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2019 9:56 pm : link
I don't want a linebacker on my roster who can't tackle.
RE: What a find by CIN  
Bill L : 8/22/2019 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14540538 beatrixkiddo said:
Quote:
Dolegala looks pretty good. Local kid from here in Central CT too of all places. Smooth mechanics, nice placement, might have something there as a developmental guy.

Weren’t the Giants looking hard at him before the draft?
I just got home from work....  
Fishmanjim57 : 8/22/2019 10:00 pm : link
so I missed most of the game. How did Daniel Jones look tonight?
good job Lauletta  
Steve in ATL : 8/22/2019 10:00 pm : link
closed out game to top off the rest of his performance.
RE: I just got home from work....  
Del Shofner : 8/22/2019 10:00 pm : link
In comment 14540551 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
so I missed most of the game. How did Daniel Jones look tonight?


very good
RE: I just got home from work....  
Poktown Pete : 8/22/2019 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14540551 Fishmanjim57 said:
Quote:
so I missed most of the game. How did Daniel Jones look tonight?

Aside from Solder almost getting him killed, Flowers style, he looked pretty good.
It's preseason but boy was that ugly  
Blue21 : 8/22/2019 10:01 pm : link
.
3-0 baby!  
RDJR : 8/22/2019 10:01 pm : link
.
RE: It's preseason but boy was that ugly  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2019 10:02 pm : link
In comment 14540559 Blue21 said:
Quote:
.


Really? Yeah, that Daniel Jones performance was really "ugly."
RE: Simms11 :  
Simms11 : 8/22/2019 10:03 pm : link
In comment 14540544 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't want a linebacker on my roster who can't tackle.


I totally agree. Stupar has not impressed and I’m assuming they played him a lot more in this game to give him that opportunity.
RE: 3-0 baby!  
Simms11 : 8/22/2019 10:04 pm : link
In comment 14540560 RDJR said:
Quote:
.


Couldn’t this be the Regular Season?! 🤪
RE: good job Lauletta  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14540552 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
closed out game to top off the rest of his performance.


He really did look good. That scramble to get back to scrimmage was excellent.
Lauletta  
Marty866b : 8/22/2019 10:16 pm : link
Showed he can develop into a very good backup quarterback.
Pages: 1 2 3 ... 10 11 12 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions