Daniel Jones 25/30 83% 369 Yards 2 TD 0 Int 135 QB Rating...

After 3 games this kid is completing 83% of his passes, and has a 135 QB Rating.
He's also not doing this against 3rd and 4th stringers, he's coming into games almost immediately, playing against some starters and competent backups.
He's doing this as a rookie, as a 22 year old rookie.
I don't think it's a question of "if" he will emerge as a franchise QB, I think he's already there.
I think it's now a question of, does he emerge into a star or possible superstar in this league? The future is very bright for this young man.
Simply Remarkable...
It doesn't count? The guy looked amazing, you cannot say that about Murray, Haskins and Lock.
He did everything he had to do and more this preseason.
Pretty much this. He showed he is the goods. And he doesnt need to be rushed immediately either. So there is zero pressure on this kid when he comes in to perform. Eli had a great preseason as well, he will start and see how the season goes.
How any fan can not be excited by both Qbs right now is strange.
Getting back to Jones, yes, he has shown me he has special skills with accuracy being one of them. Eli has never really been accurate. Heck, he can’t even throw short balls accurately, but Eli does have other skills and most of all experience reading defenses and checking down. I hope for Eli’s sake and ours that he doesn’t lay an egg in particular the first three games of the season. To be 0-3 depending on how good or bad he looks could get him yanked and then the Daniel Jones era officially begins. I don’t want to be 0-3 though so I don’t that doesn’t happen. We play Buffalo and Tampa as well as Dallas so we shouldn’t be 0-3. I think if he looks decent enough, even if 1-2 he will still start week 4.
but the stats are just a candy bar. The next step is how it translates week to week when you're being defensively scouted.
At this point I'm excited by 3 QBs, because I don't know who this guy is wearing LAULETTA on his back but he looks nothing like the Kyle Lauletta we saw last year.
I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.
I'm not dissing Eli. He may be better, but he's not the future. Move ahead and move on. We are not winning anything with or without Eli. The defense is not good. It's gonna be Barkley right, Barkley Left. Let the kid run the offense and get a season's worth of snaps behind him before we have a chance to contend next season or in 2021. I don't believe Jones would embarrass himself.
I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.
Well from every reporter and coach, Eli has been fantastic. He was 4-8 with 3 drops and was perfect last week too.
I’m not dissing Eli. He may be better, but he’s not the future. Move ahead and move on. We are not winning anything with or without Eli. The defense is not good. It’s gonna be Barkley right, Barkley Left. Let the kid run the offense and get a season’s worth of snaps behind him before we have a chance to contend next season or in 2021. I don’t believe Jones would embarrass himself.
Then they should cut guys like Bethea and Golden and trade Jenkins then right?
Listen, we know the odds are against us. But giving up on the season before game 1 is not something the Giants not any team would do either. If they are out of it early, Jones will get plenty of snaps.
Patience young grasshopper.
What could he have done about that fumble today?
I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.
Well, he is old compared to Jones. Jones is the future, there is zero question about this. Eli playing 8-10 games this season isn't a big deal.
great throws but he needs to solve the fumbles
What could he have done about that fumble today?
Not a damn thing which why fumbles by a QB is a tough stat to judge. Not all of them are on the QB.
Sort of makes me forget about Kyle Sloter.
The other two? It's obviously something you want him to be mindful of but at the same time you do want him to keep his eyes downfield and stand in there.
Experience will help in both instances.
Fixed.
But, so what if he is? The most important question is whether Daniel Jones is ready to play right now? If he is, then a good argument can be made that he should be starting. If he's not ready to play, then Eli should be the man. Playing Eli just to see if some magic happens (or a Kurt Warner-like 5-2 start) doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the future of the franchise if indeed the coaches believe Jones is ready to go.
I’m not dissing Eli. He may be better, but he’s not the future. Move ahead and move on. We are not winning anything with or without Eli. The defense is not good. It’s gonna be Barkley right, Barkley Left. Let the kid run the offense and get a season’s worth of snaps behind him before we have a chance to contend next season or in 2021. I don’t believe Jones would embarrass himself.
Then they should cut guys like Bethea and Golden and trade Jenkins then right?
Listen, we know the odds are against us. But giving up on the season before game 1 is not something the Giants not any team would do either. If they are out of it early, Jones will get plenty of snaps.
Patience young grasshopper.
I wasn’t a fan of the Bethea or Golden signings. This is the “we want to contend and rebuild at the same time” problem. Can’t do both. I think there is still a level of wishful thinking from ownership and management that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time with Eli. John Mara’s public comments support this idea. I believe the 2007 and 2011 magic carpet rides created this. I believe we should be playing the young kids that are going to be the foundation of the franchise.
The Daniel Jones Era is here. Time to find out how far he can take this under live fire...
I wasn’t a fan of the Bethea or Golden signings. This is the “we want to contend and rebuild at the same time” problem. Can’t do both. I think there is still a level of wishful thinking from ownership and management that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time with Eli. John Mara’s public comments support this idea. I believe the 2007 and 2011 magic carpet rides created this. I believe we should be playing the young kids that are going to be the foundation of the franchise.
It's usually a good thing to have some veteran players on a young team.
Fail forward my friend. Fail forward.
It's known as "paying for your mistake".
It seems the consensus is that they will give Eli at least half the season. I would make the leash shorter than that.
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?
If it was any other quarterback you would be ok with them starting?
You don't walk it back after the switch, it's not the right move for Jones. For that reason, I'm okay with them holding off into the season before going to Jones.
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?
You didn’t ask that. When given time, Eli has proven he can still get it done. Are you really using the 2017 season against him with a team full of guys who aren’t in the NFL anymore?
But we have seen very few NYG QB's start out like
Mr Jones has . So to hear all of the clamor about the pick
like it was the worst decision in sports history .
Some of the comments from total idiot to racist pick
blows my mind like were in a different galaxy or something .
Out of like 53 Super Bowls only 5 players have won Multiple
MVP's Eli Manning is one of those five Is it possible
he could win one more ? Highly unlikely But nothing is
impossible .
The Daniel Jones Era is here. Time to find out how far he can take this under live fire...
Guess batting practice must have ended just before preseason game 3 ;)
Oh please just stop.
I see many have worked themselves into a frenzy already.
Just Relax. Jones will play when he plays. He’s gonna be here a long time. I swear some of you live to second guess and complain and worry about shit. Can we at least let the kid throw a real pass in a real game against a real defense before we throw out the premature blanket statements?
Friggin exhausting some of you are...
Either way. We are getting dangerously close to the day of Daniel Jones being the starting QB of the New York Giants, and that is exciting as hell.
If you want to say the Giants owe it to the team and Eli to play him (at least to start the season) because he's the better player, that's fine. I just don't see the real upside at the end of the day there. I seriously doubt this team is going 10-6 and making the postseason. (But LORD knows I've been wrong before.) No one is advocating rushing Jones if he isn't ready. But if the coaching staff feels that he is, then I think it's in the organization's best interest for Jones to start.
Preseason cannot answer all the questions. Only when real bullets are flying in real games will we know for sure.
That said, I can happily say that he has far exceeded my expectations so far. Lets hope he keeps it up.
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?
Totally lame comeback
...Well from every reporter and coach, Eli has been fantastic. He was 4-8 with 3 drops and was perfect last week too.
First pass of game, to Lattimer, borderline drop, it was thrown low, at knee level or lower across middle on slant. Tough to call that a drop even though the booth did, several times. At least the way I saw it, not even sure there was a replay.
It was a very catable ball.
Why would you do that?
Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.
I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.
Age??
That is fact that numbers in pre season mean crap. But it is not about the stats with DJ, it is his ability to place the ball where the receiver has an easy time running after catch and most important the level headed play after 2 fumbles or a big hit the kid came back and impressed more. You cant teach or coach that. He right now throws a better ball then Eli and is far more accurate then Eli. Nobody can defend that part