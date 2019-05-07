Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Daniel Jones 25/30 83% 369 Yards 2 TD 0 Int 135 QB Rating...

sxdxca : 8/22/2019 9:23 pm
After 3 games this kid is completing 83% of his passes, and has a 135 QB Rating.

He's also not doing this against 3rd and 4th stringers, he's coming into games almost immediately, playing against some starters and competent backups.

He's doing this as a rookie, as a 22 year old rookie.

I don't think it's a question of "if" he will emerge as a franchise QB, I think he's already there.

I think it's now a question of, does he emerge into a star or possible superstar in this league? The future is very bright for this young man.

Simply Remarkable...





This was batting practice  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 9:27 pm : link
it doesnt count..
.....  
Micko : 8/22/2019 9:30 pm : link
It may be batting practice but I don’t remember a Giants QB playing that well or with those numbers in preseason in my life. Usually we are watching Eli stink it up rationalizing it only preseason.
RE: This was batting practice  
RedZone88 : 8/22/2019 9:31 pm : link
In comment 14540408 dep026 said:
Quote:
it doesnt count..


It doesn't count? The guy looked amazing, you cannot say that about Murray, Haskins and Lock.
lol  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 9:32 pm : link
guys its a joke. One of our better "fans" made the stupid comparison earlier.
that  
mdthedream : 8/22/2019 9:35 pm : link
is in three quarters of play.
Everything you wanted to see is there  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/22/2019 9:38 pm : link
but the stats are just a candy bar. The next step is how it translates week to week when you're being defensively scouted.

He did everything he had to do and more this preseason.
RE: Everything you wanted to see is there  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 9:40 pm : link
In comment 14540456 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
but the stats are just a candy bar. The next step is how it translates week to week when you're being defensively scouted.

He did everything he had to do and more this preseason.


Pretty much this. He showed he is the goods. And he doesnt need to be rushed immediately either. So there is zero pressure on this kid when he comes in to perform. Eli had a great preseason as well, he will start and see how the season goes.

How any fan can not be excited by both Qbs right now is strange.
RE: lol  
RedZone88 : 8/22/2019 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14540433 dep026 said:
Quote:
guys its a joke. One of our better "fans" made the stupid comparison earlier.


Lol sorry dude
RE: This was batting practice  
Canton : 8/22/2019 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14540408 dep026 said:
Quote:
it doesnt count..


LOL

Slow your roll sxdxca...  
EricJ : 8/22/2019 9:41 pm : link
the best we can say right now is that we are cautiously optimistic and that he throws a nice ball.
His composure, demeanor  
DC Gmen Fan : 8/22/2019 9:41 pm : link
and just overall "feel" seem good to me. I think with experience, and time he will be very good. He looks the part and that's my biggest takeaway. He doesn't look like he's in over his head.
RE: lol  
Canton : 8/22/2019 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14540433 dep026 said:
Quote:
guys its a joke. One of our better "fans" made the stupid comparison earlier.


I knew exactly who you were talking about. 😂👌
I love Jones and can’t wait for his turn too, but  
5BowlsSoon : 8/22/2019 9:47 pm : link
Eli is our starter so let’s support him and see how it goes.

Getting back to Jones, yes, he has shown me he has special skills with accuracy being one of them. Eli has never really been accurate. Heck, he can’t even throw short balls accurately, but Eli does have other skills and most of all experience reading defenses and checking down. I hope for Eli’s sake and ours that he doesn’t lay an egg in particular the first three games of the season. To be 0-3 depending on how good or bad he looks could get him yanked and then the Daniel Jones era officially begins. I don’t want to be 0-3 though so I don’t that doesn’t happen. We play Buffalo and Tampa as well as Dallas so we shouldn’t be 0-3. I think if he looks decent enough, even if 1-2 he will still start week 4.
I feel like a good thread was ruined by the OP  
BestFeature : 8/22/2019 9:49 pm : link
calling Jones already a franchise quarterback. Now we'll see the usual suspects tell us how everyone thinks like this.
RE: RE: Everything you wanted to see is there  
FStubbs : 8/22/2019 9:49 pm : link
In comment 14540464 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14540456 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


but the stats are just a candy bar. The next step is how it translates week to week when you're being defensively scouted.

He did everything he had to do and more this preseason.



Pretty much this. He showed he is the goods. And he doesnt need to be rushed immediately either. So there is zero pressure on this kid when he comes in to perform. Eli had a great preseason as well, he will start and see how the season goes.

How any fan can not be excited by both Qbs right now is strange.


At this point I'm excited by 3 QBs, because I don't know who this guy is wearing LAULETTA on his back but he looks nothing like the Kyle Lauletta we saw last year.
We could  
Les in TO : 8/22/2019 9:59 pm : link
Not have asked for a better start. Obviously regular season will present a different challenge with more complex defensive alignments and packages and adjustments but so far he’s checked all the boxes. Kid looks like the real deal.
I don't know what else you can ask for  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2019 10:06 pm : link
kid looks like the real deal. Those that don't see it, don't want to see it.
Another thing..  
kelsto811 : 8/22/2019 10:06 pm : link
We haven't seen him use his legs once and its one of his better traits out of college. 6'5 with track speed, saw him drag Christian Wilkins 5 yards during the Clemson game. We don't necessarily want him to run but he can if needed.
You have to be excited as a Giants fan  
AcesUp : 8/22/2019 10:07 pm : link
He's shown something every game. Perfect in a decisive and accurate drive in Game 1. Proves in the second game that he can bounce back from adversity. This game, he shows that he can drive the team down the field despite some iffy pass pro and penalties. Loving what I'm seeing so far.
70% objective passing is antiquated  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/22/2019 10:08 pm : link
DJ8 just amped it up to 80.
love Jones  
Steve in ATL : 8/22/2019 10:12 pm : link
great throws but he needs to solve the fumbles
So it begs the question,  
RDJR : 8/22/2019 10:12 pm : link
why not start him Week 1? This has been a moribund franchise and it needs a spark and a sense of excitement that Eli cannot bring at this stage. Eli will get booed at MetLife the first bad ball he throws. Eli may even play well, but he is not the future and this is not a championship caliber team. Allegiances and emotions aside it makes sense to make Jones the starter Week 1.
No it doesnt  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 10:15 pm : link
.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.
RE: No it doesnt  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2019 10:17 pm : link
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:
Quote:
.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.


I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.
I’m a big DJ fan & look forward to seeing him play for real NEXT YEAR.  
Spider56 : 8/22/2019 10:17 pm : link
This year will be Eli’s last hurrah and it will be a big one. There’s zero good reason for DJ to start over Eli, as long as we are in contention.
I'm rooting  
crick n NC : 8/22/2019 10:18 pm : link
For Eli to play well, for him and because if he's playing well then chances are the giants are playing well.
Those stats are insane.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/22/2019 10:19 pm : link
Nearly perfect and he played quite a bit.
RE: No it doesnt  
RDJR : 8/22/2019 10:20 pm : link
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:
Quote:
.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.


I’m not dissing Eli. He may be better, but he’s not the future. Move ahead and move on. We are not winning anything with or without Eli. The defense is not good. It’s gonna be Barkley right, Barkley Left. Let the kid run the offense and get a season’s worth of snaps behind him before we have a chance to contend next season or in 2021. I don’t believe Jones would embarrass himself.
RE: RE: No it doesnt  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 10:20 pm : link
In comment 14540604 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:


Quote:


.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.



I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.


Well from every reporter and coach, Eli has been fantastic. He was 4-8 with 3 drops and was perfect last week too.

RE: RE: No it doesnt  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 10:21 pm : link
In comment 14540610 RDJR said:
Quote:
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:


Quote:


.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.



I’m not dissing Eli. He may be better, but he’s not the future. Move ahead and move on. We are not winning anything with or without Eli. The defense is not good. It’s gonna be Barkley right, Barkley Left. Let the kid run the offense and get a season’s worth of snaps behind him before we have a chance to contend next season or in 2021. I don’t believe Jones would embarrass himself.


Then they should cut guys like Bethea and Golden and trade Jenkins then right?

Listen, we know the odds are against us. But giving up on the season before game 1 is not something the Giants not any team would do either. If they are out of it early, Jones will get plenty of snaps.

Patience young grasshopper.
RE: love Jones  
BestFeature : 8/22/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14540589 Steve in ATL said:
Quote:
great throws but he needs to solve the fumbles


What could he have done about that fumble today?
RE: RE: No it doesnt  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/22/2019 10:22 pm : link
In comment 14540604 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:


Quote:


.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.



I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.


Well, he is old compared to Jones. Jones is the future, there is zero question about this. Eli playing 8-10 games this season isn't a big deal.
RE: RE: love Jones  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 10:23 pm : link
In comment 14540616 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14540589 Steve in ATL said:


Quote:


great throws but he needs to solve the fumbles



What could he have done about that fumble today?


Not a damn thing which why fumbles by a QB is a tough stat to judge. Not all of them are on the QB.
The only thing I look for  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 10:24 pm : link
in rookie/inexperienced QBs is for them to show a few "WOWs" and their ability to learn from mistakes. Not sure about Jones and item #2 but he has made some very accurate passes on balls over 20 yards.

Sort of makes me forget about Kyle Sloter.
re: fumbles  
AcesUp : 8/22/2019 10:25 pm : link
The first one was a center exchange...Halapio still has not played a ton of C and Jones took most of his snaps from shotgun. There will be growing pains there.

The other two? It's obviously something you want him to be mindful of but at the same time you do want him to keep his eyes downfield and stand in there.

Experience will help in both instances.
RE: I’m a big DJ fan & look forward to seeing him play for real NEXT YEAR.  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 10:28 pm : link
In comment 14540605 Spider56 said:
Quote:
This year will be Eli’s last hurrah and it will be a big expensive one. There’s zero good reason for DJ to start over Eli, as long as we are in contention.


Fixed.
Jones play in the preseason  
Giantfan21 : 8/22/2019 10:30 pm : link
is going to make the leash on eli short. If he or the team get off to a slow start this season, the fans are not going to have the patience to sit back and watch another losing season . There are already calls for jones to start and the season hasn't even started yet
RE: No it doesnt  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8/22/2019 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:
Quote:
.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.


But, so what if he is? The most important question is whether Daniel Jones is ready to play right now? If he is, then a good argument can be made that he should be starting. If he's not ready to play, then Eli should be the man. Playing Eli just to see if some magic happens (or a Kurt Warner-like 5-2 start) doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the future of the franchise if indeed the coaches believe Jones is ready to go.
Cause a coach and team  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 10:31 pm : link
Will always play the better guy. It’s really that simple. Jones will be the guy soon enough. It just won’t be week 1.
Don't forget Jones  
crick n NC : 8/22/2019 10:34 pm : link
Is in his first year in this offense
RE: RE: RE: No it doesnt  
RDJR : 8/22/2019 10:36 pm : link
In comment 14540615 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14540610 RDJR said:


Quote:


In comment 14540598 dep026 said:


Quote:


.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.



I’m not dissing Eli. He may be better, but he’s not the future. Move ahead and move on. We are not winning anything with or without Eli. The defense is not good. It’s gonna be Barkley right, Barkley Left. Let the kid run the offense and get a season’s worth of snaps behind him before we have a chance to contend next season or in 2021. I don’t believe Jones would embarrass himself.



Then they should cut guys like Bethea and Golden and trade Jenkins then right?

Listen, we know the odds are against us. But giving up on the season before game 1 is not something the Giants not any team would do either. If they are out of it early, Jones will get plenty of snaps.

Patience young grasshopper.


I wasn’t a fan of the Bethea or Golden signings. This is the “we want to contend and rebuild at the same time” problem. Can’t do both. I think there is still a level of wishful thinking from ownership and management that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time with Eli. John Mara’s public comments support this idea. I believe the 2007 and 2011 magic carpet rides created this. I believe we should be playing the young kids that are going to be the foundation of the franchise.
Jones really needs to start...  
bw in dc : 8/22/2019 10:39 pm : link
And if he gets overwhelmed or bombs, then bring Eli in from the bullpen.

The Daniel Jones Era is here. Time to find out how far he can take this under live fire...
Being  
crick n NC : 8/22/2019 10:45 pm : link
In a hurry isn't usually the best way to go about things. What's the rush?
RE: No it doesnt  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 10:52 pm : link
In comment 14540654 RDJR said:
Quote:

I wasn’t a fan of the Bethea or Golden signings. This is the “we want to contend and rebuild at the same time” problem. Can’t do both. I think there is still a level of wishful thinking from ownership and management that they can pull a rabbit out of the hat one more time with Eli. John Mara’s public comments support this idea. I believe the 2007 and 2011 magic carpet rides created this. I believe we should be playing the young kids that are going to be the foundation of the franchise.


It's usually a good thing to have some veteran players on a young team.
RE: Being  
bw in dc : 8/22/2019 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14540665 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In a hurry isn't usually the best way to go about things. What's the rush?


Fail forward my friend. Fail forward.
I do think that Jones  
mrvax : 8/22/2019 10:56 pm : link
should take his lumps now and get his experience THIS year. However, the Giants allowed a $20M+ quarterback to remain on the team. Because of that alone, they have to play the guy.
It's known as "paying for your mistake".
I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
nygiants16 : 8/22/2019 10:57 pm : link
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?
Jones has  
crick n NC : 8/22/2019 10:58 pm : link
The luxury of better grasping the offense before hitting the field.
Tankers Away, my boys  
Bill L : 8/22/2019 11:01 pm : link
Tankers Away.
I have no problem with  
NYG07 : 8/22/2019 11:02 pm : link
them giving Eli one final shot but I am not convinced that he gives the team the best chance to win. I have seen nothing from Jones to suggest that he is not capable of starting and playing well like many rookie QBs have in recent years.

It seems the consensus is that they will give Eli at least half the season. I would make the leash shorter than that.
RE: I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 11:03 pm : link
In comment 14540689 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?


Threw for 4300 yards on 66% with one of the worst OLs in the league?
RE: RE: I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
nygiants16 : 8/22/2019 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14540704 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14540689 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?



Threw for 4300 yards on 66% with one of the worst OLs in the league?


you thought eli has been good the past couple of years?
RE: RE: I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
nygiants16 : 8/22/2019 11:07 pm : link
In comment 14540704 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14540689 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?



Threw for 4300 yards on 66% with one of the worst OLs in the league?


If it was any other quarterback you would be ok with them starting?
RE: Jones really needs to start...  
AcesUp : 8/22/2019 11:09 pm : link
In comment 14540660 bw in dc said:
Quote:
And if he gets overwhelmed or bombs, then bring Eli in from the bullpen.


You don't walk it back after the switch, it's not the right move for Jones. For that reason, I'm okay with them holding off into the season before going to Jones.
RE: RE: RE: I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
dep026 : 8/22/2019 11:21 pm : link
In comment 14540709 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
In comment 14540704 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14540689 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?



Threw for 4300 yards on 66% with one of the worst OLs in the league?



you thought eli has been good the past couple of years?


You didn’t ask that. When given time, Eli has proven he can still get it done. Are you really using the 2017 season against him with a team full of guys who aren’t in the NFL anymore?
Pretty impressive .  
Bluesbreaker : 8/22/2019 11:23 pm : link
Sure you can knit pick the competition ect .
But we have seen very few NYG QB's start out like
Mr Jones has . So to hear all of the clamor about the pick
like it was the worst decision in sports history .
Some of the comments from total idiot to racist pick
blows my mind like were in a different galaxy or something .
Out of like 53 Super Bowls only 5 players have won Multiple
MVP's Eli Manning is one of those five Is it possible
he could win one more ? Highly unlikely But nothing is
impossible .
Jones  
Mr. Nickels : 8/22/2019 11:24 pm : link
is clearly better than Eli
This week you are going to see alot of rumors and leaks  
Prude : 8/22/2019 11:33 pm : link
That Mara is forcing Eli on Shurmur. People in the organization are going to put that out there to get a feel for public perception regarding Eli/Jones going forward.
RE: Jones really needs to start...  
ChaChing : 8/22/2019 11:40 pm : link
In comment 14540660 bw in dc said:
Quote:
And if he gets overwhelmed or bombs, then bring Eli in from the bullpen.

The Daniel Jones Era is here. Time to find out how far he can take this under live fire...

Guess batting practice must have ended just before preseason game 3 ;)
I never bought being  
santacruzom : 8/22/2019 11:41 pm : link
Completely dismissive of preseason results, good or bad. I look at it this way: if Jones were having this sort of rookie preseason performance on any other team I'd be thinking, "Those lucky assholes, wish we could land a young QB with that much promise." And it seems like we have.
RE: Jones  
djm : 8/22/2019 11:41 pm : link
In comment 14540736 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
is clearly better than Eli


Oh please just stop.

I see many have worked themselves into a frenzy already.

Just Relax. Jones will play when he plays. He’s gonna be here a long time. I swear some of you live to second guess and complain and worry about shit. Can we at least let the kid throw a real pass in a real game against a real defense before we throw out the premature blanket statements?

Friggin exhausting some of you are...
RE: RE: RE: No it doesnt  
ColHowPepper : 12:04 am : link
In comment 14540611 dep026 said:
Quote:
...Well from every reporter and coach, Eli has been fantastic. He was 4-8 with 3 drops and was perfect last week too.
First pass of game, to Lattimer, borderline drop, it was thrown low, at knee level or lower across middle on slant. Tough to call that a drop even though the booth did, several times. At least the way I saw it, not even sure there was a replay.
I think his pre-season performance  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:06 am : link
has increased the odds of him getting some play late in the season; which is a good thing. It's better he has some experience under his belt walking into Week 1 of 2020, rather than that game being his first regular season experience of his career.

Either way. We are getting dangerously close to the day of Daniel Jones being the starting QB of the New York Giants, and that is exciting as hell.
RE: Cause a coach and team  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 12:11 am : link
In comment 14540640 dep026 said:
Quote:
Will always play the better guy. It’s really that simple. Jones will be the guy soon enough. It just won’t be week 1.


If you want to say the Giants owe it to the team and Eli to play him (at least to start the season) because he's the better player, that's fine. I just don't see the real upside at the end of the day there. I seriously doubt this team is going 10-6 and making the postseason. (But LORD knows I've been wrong before.) No one is advocating rushing Jones if he isn't ready. But if the coaching staff feels that he is, then I think it's in the organization's best interest for Jones to start.
I said this on another Jones thread  
.McL. : 2:26 am : link
I was critical of the pick...

Preseason cannot answer all the questions. Only when real bullets are flying in real games will we know for sure.

That said, I can happily say that he has far exceeded my expectations so far. Lets hope he keeps it up.
RE: RE: I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
Ned In Atlanta : 4:14 am : link
In comment 14540704 dep026 said:
Quote:
In comment 14540689 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?




Threw for 4300 yards on 66% with one of the worst OLs in the league?


It’s amazing what 500 lateral dump offs to saquon will do
RE: RE: RE: I love eli and i will always appreciate those 2 superbowls  
gmenatlarge : 7:20 am : link
In comment 14540845 Ned In Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 14540704 dep026 said:


Quote:


In comment 14540689 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


but what has eli done or shown in recent years that proves he deserves to be the starter?




Threw for 4300 yards on 66% with one of the worst OLs in the league?



It’s amazing what 500 lateral dump offs to saquon will do


Totally lame comeback
RE: RE: RE: RE: No it doesnt  
ron mexico : 7:23 am : link
In comment 14540782 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 14540611 dep026 said:


Quote:


...Well from every reporter and coach, Eli has been fantastic. He was 4-8 with 3 drops and was perfect last week too.


First pass of game, to Lattimer, borderline drop, it was thrown low, at knee level or lower across middle on slant. Tough to call that a drop even though the booth did, several times. At least the way I saw it, not even sure there was a replay.


It was a very catable ball.
Do not...  
Brown_Hornet : 8:02 am : link
..."slow your roll."

Why would you do that?

.  
arcarsenal : 8:05 am : link
Just take the major positives, be happy and let's keep going. Daniel has been better than anyone expected so far. Everyone should be excited about that.
Preseason numbers should ALWAYS be taken with  
Big Blue '56 : 8:06 am : link
large grains of salt, but my first thought when I saw the OP numbers was, “Dak Prescott completed something like 75% of his preseason passes during his rookie year” and I thought at the time, wait until the bullets start flying for real.
RE: RE: No it doesnt  
micky : 8:08 am : link
In comment 14540604 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
In comment 14540598 dep026 said:


Quote:


.

Eli has been better in practice and played near perfectly this preseason. And right now is the better QB.



I love Eli. But I am not sure if that is true. There is something about this kid that makes Eli look old. And I love Eli.




Age??
RE: Preseason numbers should ALWAYS be taken with  
Junior22 : 8:18 am : link
In comment 14540935 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
large grains of salt, but my first thought when I saw the OP numbers was, “Dak Prescott completed something like 75% of his preseason passes during his rookie year” and I thought at the time, wait until the bullets start flying for real.


That is fact that numbers in pre season mean crap. But it is not about the stats with DJ, it is his ability to place the ball where the receiver has an easy time running after catch and most important the level headed play after 2 fumbles or a big hit the kid came back and impressed more. You cant teach or coach that. He right now throws a better ball then Eli and is far more accurate then Eli. Nobody can defend that part
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions