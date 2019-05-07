Daniel Jones 25/30 83% 369 Yards 2 TD 0 Int 135 QB Rating... sxdxca : 8/22/2019 9:23 pm

After 3 games this kid is completing 83% of his passes, and has a 135 QB Rating.



He's also not doing this against 3rd and 4th stringers, he's coming into games almost immediately, playing against some starters and competent backups.



He's doing this as a rookie, as a 22 year old rookie.



I don't think it's a question of "if" he will emerge as a franchise QB, I think he's already there.



I think it's now a question of, does he emerge into a star or possible superstar in this league? The future is very bright for this young man.



Simply Remarkable...











