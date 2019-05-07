Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Is anyone else excited about this WR group?

Jints in Carolina : 8/23/2019 11:29 am
I mean who the hell knew these kids names before, and now for some odd reason I feel like we may be ok here. Not to mention when Barkley is in the backfield and Shepard comes back as well as Tate. It should open up some big play opportunities.

For whatever reason I am comfortable with this group.

All I've read from the experts  
Gman11 : 8/23/2019 11:35 am : link
is that there's nobody to throw to now that Beckham is gone.
RE: All I've read from the experts  
Jints in Carolina : 8/23/2019 11:36 am : link
In comment 14541327 Gman11 said:
Quote:
is that there's nobody to throw to now that Beckham is gone.


I was kinda pissed when OBJ got traded...now I think it was the best thing that could have happened.
Barkley should make  
Big Blue '56 : 8/23/2019 11:37 am : link
the receivers even better, imo
It's going to be hard to find roster spots for some of them  
Ira : 8/23/2019 11:39 am : link
.
Sports Illustrated NFL Preview....  
Emlen'sGremlins : 8/23/2019 11:39 am : link
....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.
RE: Sports Illustrated NFL Preview....  
Jints in Carolina : 8/23/2019 11:41 am : link
In comment 14541341 Emlen'sGremlins said:
Quote:
....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.


I think we're going to shock a lot of people.
I’m excited  
5BowlsSoon : 8/23/2019 11:43 am : link
Especially if Darius Slayton could stay on the field and out of plain clothes.

Shepherd and Tate are quality very good NFL receivers, so add Engram, that is a not too shabby top 3. Plus, I like the 3/4 guys behind them for depth, no matter who they are.

Its all good for me.
By and large...  
bw in dc : 8/23/2019 11:43 am : link
WR is another fungible position in the NFL. There is a ton of talent in the college ranks playing the position.

If you scout it wisely, and stay patient, there is usually great value from round four on...
WR group  
Fred in Atlanta : 8/23/2019 11:43 am : link
Does not seem to have the big talent, but seems to be playing well all the way down on the depth chart.
I mean look who Tom Brady had been throwing to for years  
Jints in Carolina : 8/23/2019 11:45 am : link
.
RE: I mean look who Tom Brady had been throwing to for years  
Tesla : 8/23/2019 11:46 am : link
In comment 14541357 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


So true. Only problem is we don't have Tom Brady.
RE: RE: I mean look who Tom Brady had been throwing to for years  
Jints in Carolina : 8/23/2019 11:49 am : link
In comment 14541359 Tesla said:
Quote:
In comment 14541357 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



So true. Only problem is we don't have Tom Brady.


We may now.................

:)
I'm torn...  
Dan in the Springs : 8/23/2019 11:49 am : link
I like SS and GT as starters. After that - we have a group of guys who are all okay, not spectacular. Finally, at the back end of the roster we have some guys who have some higher potential. Many of our receivers so far have had moments, but none have truly dominated against backups. Doubt they are going to really dominate against top DB's in the league, at least not yet.

So in other words, I'm comfortable with who we've got, but not really excited. Guys like OBJ, Nicks, Cruz, Plax, even Toomer - I don't think we have on this roster right now.

Tate & Sterling Shepard are the closes to that right and I like them, but not especially excited by them.

I am DEFINITELY excited about Saquon Barkley though!
RE: All I've read from the experts  
Zepp : 8/23/2019 11:51 am : link
In comment 14541327 Gman11 said:
Quote:
is that there's nobody to throw to now that Beckham is gone.


Shhhh don't ruin a good narrative.

I think the WR's are gonna be just fine. No more forcing the ball into the diva who wants/needs touches. You can spread the ball around. There will be lots of opportunities for guys. Lets see who steps up.
They fit the offensive scheme  
BillT : 8/23/2019 11:53 am : link
Mostly veteran, quality route runners and there is some size with Latimer and Fowler. They're good enough, when paired with Engram and Barkley, to keep defenses honest. That's all we need.
The pass catching unit  
gmen9892 : 8/23/2019 11:56 am : link
Including Evan Engram is more than good enough to make this offense go. Let us not forget that it is a run-first offense.

Engram, Shep, Tate and Latimer will be fine coupled with Fowler and Slayton for this year. They will still need to upgrade this unit next year, but this unit can still function and perform at a good level.
Wideouts Anonymous.  
Klaatu : 8/23/2019 12:01 pm : link
I hope they all carry American Express cards.
RE: RE: I mean look who Tom Brady had been throwing to for years  
JCin332 : 8/23/2019 12:06 pm : link
In comment 14541359 Tesla said:
Quote:
In comment 14541357 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



So true. Only problem is we don't have Tom Brady.


Or Tom Brady's coach, OL, running game, or defense...
Remember this thread  
RDJR : 8/23/2019 12:24 pm : link
if Eli struggles and the defenders come to say, “well, look who he’s throwing to...”
RE: Sports Illustrated NFL Preview....  
DavidinBMNY : 8/23/2019 12:27 pm : link
In comment 14541341 Emlen'sGremlins said:
Quote:
....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.
I wasn't super impressed with the WR. Lattimer dropped a few balls and he is WR#2. I like Fowler and Sheppard for what they are, but I don't think they scare anyone. IF Slayton is the real deal, then I would feel very differently about this group. It's to early to say - the sample size has been to small.
RE: RE: RE: I mean look who Tom Brady had been throwing to for years  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/23/2019 12:31 pm : link
In comment 14541366 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 14541359 Tesla said:


Quote:


In comment 14541357 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



So true. Only problem is we don't have Tom Brady.



We may now.................

:)

Incorrect.

A mobile Tom Brady.

Like that we have some stronger faster WRs to take the top off and break arm tackles. Our 2s were more tightly covered by Cincy 1s, not surprisingly.
Getting sucked in again  
HomerJones45 : 8/23/2019 12:32 pm : link
Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.

We don't have one receiver that is worth doubling outside of Barkley. Pray for his health.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/23/2019 12:39 pm : link
We're missing a top end guy - but I think with Shepard and Tate both in the mix (when Tate is of susp.) - the combo of those two should be just enough.

There's a logjam of guys behind them who seem to be making plays and doing their jobs.

It's just a lunchpail group and I think there's probably a surprise amongst them somewhere (RWJr, perhaps...), but Darius Slayton could absolutely be a weapon if his hands don't sabotage his other abilities.

I think it's easy to forget that Shepard is a very solid WR and that Tate has been extremely productive. It's not going to be anywhere near the best group in the league, but does it need to be?

How many times do the teams with the best set of WR's win in this league?

If I am building an offense, WR is literally the last position I am emphasizing. I think you can win football games - and a lot of them if you can block, run the football, and get good play from your quarterback. Yes, you need talent there - but you do not need a group of stars and you don't need to have the strongest group in the league.

We already know what you get when you have an elite WR and not much else offensively. A lot of losses and an offense that isn't all that great. We did that here.
I really hope Alonzo Russell makes it  
Jay on the Island : 8/23/2019 12:40 pm : link
His size in the red zone will be a welcome addition. His play on special teams has been outstanding this preseason.
RE: Getting sucked in again  
Klaatu : 8/23/2019 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14541443 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.

We don't have one receiver that is worth doubling outside of Barkley. Pray for his health.


What rookies? Slayton, a 5th Round pick who's been nursing a hamstring injury, and White and Wesley, a pair of UDFA's who were most likely destined for the PS (if they were lucky) from the get-go? Those are the rookies you're talking about? I daresay that as long as he's healthy, Slayton will receive his fair share of playing time.

Oh, and as for Tate...yes, in his short stint with the Eagles, he only averaged 9.3 ypc. However, before he was traded to Philly, he averaged 11.8 ypc for the Lions. He also rushed three times for Detroit, picking up 42 yards total.
Between EE and SB  
HoustonGiant : 8/23/2019 12:51 pm : link
we're plenty OK at WR.

I'm most impressed with the variety of plays. End of the year, after OBJ hurt his vagina, they really started getting EE into the scheme.

I'm excited, I think we'll be better than expected.
If Slayton develops into a 3rd WR sure, but the rest of these  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/23/2019 12:53 pm : link
guys look like most throughout the league. Highly doubt anyone puts a waiver wire claim on anyone we cut.
RE: RE: Getting sucked in again  
Brown Recluse : 8/23/2019 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14541469 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14541443 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.

We don't have one receiver that is worth doubling outside of Barkley. Pray for his health.



What rookies? Slayton, a 5th Round pick who's been nursing a hamstring injury, and White and Wesley, a pair of UDFA's who were most likely destined for the PS (if they were lucky) from the get-go? Those are the rookies you're talking about? I daresay that as long as he's healthy, Slayton will receive his fair share of playing time.

Oh, and as for Tate...yes, in his short stint with the Eagles, he only averaged 9.3 ypc. However, before he was traded to Philly, he averaged 11.8 ypc for the Lions. He also rushed three times for Detroit, picking up 42 yards total.


Just Homer being Homer.
RE: RE: Sports Illustrated NFL Preview....  
santacruzom : 8/23/2019 12:58 pm : link
In comment 14541435 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
In comment 14541341 Emlen'sGremlins said:


Quote:


....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.

I wasn't super impressed with the WR. Lattimer dropped a few balls and he is WR#2.


Yeah, but Lattimer being #2 is not etched in stone (I hope).

There are going to be some tough decisions but based primarily on what we're seeing on the field, Lattimer being guaranteed a top-3 spot shouldn't be one of them.
I dont think excited is the word I'd use.  
Brown Recluse : 8/23/2019 1:00 pm : link
They've performed much better than I thought they would though. I'd like to see what they can do against a good defense. Week 1 should be a good test.
I’d be more excited if we had drafted Kelvin and Jacobi ...  
Spider56 : 8/23/2019 1:04 pm : link
But that’s just me. Go Pack!
RE: .  
HomerJones45 : 8/23/2019 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14541455 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
We're missing a top end guy - but I think with Shepard and Tate both in the mix (when Tate is of susp.) - the combo of those two should be just enough.

There's a logjam of guys behind them who seem to be making plays and doing their jobs.

It's just a lunchpail group and I think there's probably a surprise amongst them somewhere (RWJr, perhaps...), but Darius Slayton could absolutely be a weapon if his hands don't sabotage his other abilities.

I think it's easy to forget that Shepard is a very solid WR and that Tate has been extremely productive. It's not going to be anywhere near the best group in the league, but does it need to be?

How many times do the teams with the best set of WR's win in this league?

If I am building an offense, WR is literally the last position I am emphasizing. I think you can win football games - and a lot of them if you can block, run the football, and get good play from your quarterback. Yes, you need talent there - but you do not need a group of stars and you don't need to have the strongest group in the league.

We already know what you get when you have an elite WR and not much else offensively. A lot of losses and an offense that isn't all that great. We did that here.
You also don't need a group of career JAGS. They are "lunchpaid" guys alright- if you mean they should be working construction instead of playing football.

I have no idea what league you are watching if you think you can win without wideouts. They are so important to the modern NFL offense that teams are willing to pay big money and put up with all sorts of antics to get one.
WR  
noro9 : 8/23/2019 1:11 pm : link
Is the weak link of this team. Most of these guys didn't to jack shit when given the opportunity last year. Tate and Sterling are both slot receivers. There is no deep threat.
RE: If Slayton develops into a 3rd WR sure, but the rest of these  
Klaatu : 8/23/2019 1:11 pm : link
In comment 14541478 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
guys look like most throughout the league. Highly doubt anyone puts a waiver wire claim on anyone we cut.


Why put a limit on Slayton?

I was killing him in the early Spring because of his drops, but since then when he's been on the field he's caught everything thrown at him. He's got good size and tremendous speed. Isn't that what you want in your #1 WR?
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 8/23/2019 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14541510 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14541455 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


We're missing a top end guy - but I think with Shepard and Tate both in the mix (when Tate is of susp.) - the combo of those two should be just enough.

There's a logjam of guys behind them who seem to be making plays and doing their jobs.

It's just a lunchpail group and I think there's probably a surprise amongst them somewhere (RWJr, perhaps...), but Darius Slayton could absolutely be a weapon if his hands don't sabotage his other abilities.

I think it's easy to forget that Shepard is a very solid WR and that Tate has been extremely productive. It's not going to be anywhere near the best group in the league, but does it need to be?

How many times do the teams with the best set of WR's win in this league?

If I am building an offense, WR is literally the last position I am emphasizing. I think you can win football games - and a lot of them if you can block, run the football, and get good play from your quarterback. Yes, you need talent there - but you do not need a group of stars and you don't need to have the strongest group in the league.

We already know what you get when you have an elite WR and not much else offensively. A lot of losses and an offense that isn't all that great. We did that here.

You also don't need a group of career JAGS. They are "lunchpaid" guys alright- if you mean they should be working construction instead of playing football.

I have no idea what league you are watching if you think you can win without wideouts. They are so important to the modern NFL offense that teams are willing to pay big money and put up with all sorts of antics to get one.


How do we know they're all career jags? Some of these guys are fucking rookies. Darius Slayton is a career JAG? Okey doke.

I didn't say you can win without wideouts - try to focus here. I said you don't necessarily need the strongest group. How many championships are the Vikings winning with Diggs and Theilen? Where did Beckham get us?

If you think Oakland is going to be any closer to a championship with Brown, I've got a bridge to sell you. I bet Mayock would back out of that deal and reneg on it right now if you gave him the option. He's been doing nothing but answering questions about a fucking helmet all offseason.

Calvin Johnson was a world class WR. The Lions never won dick.

Prove that you need a top tier group of WR's to win in this league. You can't.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/23/2019 1:18 pm : link
Shepard and Tate are also not "career JAG's" - they're not #1's, but Tate has been incredibly productive in recent years and is fantastic with the football. Shepard is a good #2/3 type.

It's not like Cody Latimer is the #1 here.

We had an elite WR. It got us nowhere. We cashed in that chip to help fix the defense and get younger.

The argument isn't "you don't need WR's," it's that it probably isn't that important to have a top 5/10 group in the league. If you have the other pieces in place, you'll move the football and score points.

We have an elite, world class RB. That changes a lot of dynamics. Having this WR group with Saquon Barkley and having it with someone like Rashad Jennings are ENTIRELY different things.
RE: RE: Getting sucked in again  
HomerJones45 : 8/23/2019 1:26 pm : link
In comment 14541469 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 14541443 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.

We don't have one receiver that is worth doubling outside of Barkley. Pray for his health.



What rookies? Slayton, a 5th Round pick who's been nursing a hamstring injury, and White and Wesley, a pair of UDFA's who were most likely destined for the PS (if they were lucky) from the get-go? Those are the rookies you're talking about? I daresay that as long as he's healthy, Slayton will receive his fair share of playing time.

Oh, and as for Tate...yes, in his short stint with the Eagles, he only averaged 9.3 ypc. However, before he was traded to Philly, he averaged 11.8 ypc for the Lions. He also rushed three times for Detroit, picking up 42 yards total.
His last 11 games last season between the Lions and the Eagles, he cracked the magical 10 yard a catch barrier once. That's his game, throw a 5 yard pass to him and hope he breaks it. Only problem is he's now 31 and it's not quite as easy to break one as it used to be and if is not getting YAC there isn't much there.

Sorry boys, just trying to bring a little does of reality when people start getting excited about this collection of free agents, has-beens and never wuzzes.
Not worried about WRs  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/23/2019 1:55 pm : link
WCO WRs are fungible and constantly churn up. Planet theory, there are a lot of around 6', +agility, +speed, +hands type guys in the world. Not highly coveted by another sport either.
RE: RE: RE: Getting sucked in again  
Klaatu : 8/23/2019 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14541548 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14541469 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 14541443 HomerJones45 said:


Quote:


Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.

We don't have one receiver that is worth doubling outside of Barkley. Pray for his health.



What rookies? Slayton, a 5th Round pick who's been nursing a hamstring injury, and White and Wesley, a pair of UDFA's who were most likely destined for the PS (if they were lucky) from the get-go? Those are the rookies you're talking about? I daresay that as long as he's healthy, Slayton will receive his fair share of playing time.

Oh, and as for Tate...yes, in his short stint with the Eagles, he only averaged 9.3 ypc. However, before he was traded to Philly, he averaged 11.8 ypc for the Lions. He also rushed three times for Detroit, picking up 42 yards total.

His last 11 games last season between the Lions and the Eagles, he cracked the magical 10 yard a catch barrier once. That's his game, throw a 5 yard pass to him and hope he breaks it. Only problem is he's now 31 and it's not quite as easy to break one as it used to be and if is not getting YAC there isn't much there.

Sorry boys, just trying to bring a little does of reality when people start getting excited about this collection of free agents, has-beens and never wuzzes.


Do you think, maybe, the trade affected Tate in a negative way? Because prior to it, he was on pace match or exceed what he'd accomplished in his previous two seasons in Detroit, when he averaged 90 receptions for 1,040 yards, and 11.3 ypc. His playing time in Philly was certainly slashed, not even close to what it had been in Detroit. I figure that had to hurt.

Regardless, you're not interested in reality, be honest. Your interest is in negativity, in pissing in anyone's corn flakes who has the nerve to suggest that the Giants might be a bit better than advertised. Well, there's no denying the Giants have given you a ton of ammunition to use these past eight years or so. They pretty much deserve all of the scorn you've heaped upon them (and by extension, on those of us who try to remain positive).

But now, hopefully, they've begun to turn a corner. Their arrow is pointing up. Not way up, not yet, but up nonetheless. The best part of that is knowing that when they're serious contenders again you'll disappear. We won't hear from you at all. That's just one more thing to look forward to.
Barkley lines up wide sometimes.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/23/2019 2:23 pm : link
Barkley, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate is a very nice threesome at receiver, with Engram at TE. Even Barkley, Sterling Shepard and (next guy here) is pretty good. Add a good receiving RB (maybe Perkins) and it's not going to be a problem.

Just keep everyone healthy.
Definitely lunch-pail crew!  
Simms11 : 8/23/2019 3:46 pm : link
They are solid if unspectacular. They all have had their moments in pre-season. I like how gritty and reliable these guys are and I think that helps this teams culture as well, no prima-donnas.
I think the group is very average....  
BillKo : 8/23/2019 4:33 pm : link
.....however, you add Barkley in the pass tree route, combined with proper protection, and guys will get open.

Also Engram on LBs should be a mismatch.

Protection, and delivery of the ball, you'll move it down the field.
RE: I think the group is very average....  
BillKo : 8/23/2019 4:35 pm : link
In comment 14541787 BillKo said:
Quote:
.....however, you add Barkley in the pass tree route, combined with proper protection, and guys will get open.

Also Engram on LBs should be a mismatch.

Protection, and delivery of the ball, you'll move it down the field.


Adding onto my post, I watched the Eagles for years with average WRs and McNabb QBing. They proved to be effective in moving and scoring.

Key with them has also been OL play, and having dynamic backs to dump off to.
...  
christian : 8/23/2019 5:03 pm : link
When you look at Fowler, Latimer, Jones, and R. Shepard in a combined 21 NFL seasons they have 1 season with 30 catches (Jones in 2017).

Now either these guys coincidentally all have the worst luck, never got a chance, and are late bloomers -- or they are career bottom of the roster guys.

The difference between steady contributor and healthy scratch as a receiver is making plays against starters on game day.

Guys like this can run, catch, and block against no names. I hope one of them, in years 5 or 6 in the NFL can do it on Sundays in the Fall.
Will it shock anyone  
UberAlias : 8/23/2019 5:08 pm : link
If many of these guys disappear when the games matter? I think they have enough weapons when everyone is out there, but I’m not not expecting much after the usual suspects and Slayton.
this is perhaps  
RasputinPrime : 8/23/2019 5:17 pm : link
the least excited i've been about our WR group in about 20 years. I've still pissed off we couldn't find a way to make it work with Beckham or that we didn't plan ahead when it should have been clear that we would need to move on.
Their going again practice squad level corners  
NephilimGiants : 8/23/2019 7:18 pm : link
Meanwhile our corners are looking questionable.
RE: RE: Sports Illustrated NFL Preview....  
djm : 8/23/2019 10:01 pm : link
In comment 14541345 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 14541341 Emlen'sGremlins said:


Quote:


....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.



I think we're going to shock a lot of people.


I’ve never felt more certain that the giants will eclipse expectations than I do this season. Doesn’t mean I’m right but I feel strongly about it! No fucking way will this team suck big balls. And that’s basically what everyone is saying. No way. I’ll be disappointed if they don’t win 7+. I see noine wins.
RE: RE: RE: Sports Illustrated NFL Preview....  
christian : 8/23/2019 11:19 pm : link
In comment 14542093 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14541345 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 14541341 Emlen'sGremlins said:


Quote:


....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.



I think we're going to shock a lot of people.



I’ve never felt more certain that the giants will eclipse expectations than I do this season. Doesn’t mean I’m right but I feel strongly about it! No fucking way will this team suck big balls. And that’s basically what everyone is saying. No way. I’ll be disappointed if they don’t win 7+. I see noine wins.


I'd wager in a few weeks on the "guess the record" thread, the most common guess will be 7-9.

And I'd guess many of the media predictions will out the team there too.

This notion the fans and the media think this team is dreadful doesn't really line up with what I've read this offseason.
I think Engram is  
FranchiseQB : 8/23/2019 11:23 pm : link
Poised for a breakout season.

He was always better when OBJ was out.
