Is anyone else excited about this WR group?

I mean who the hell knew these kids names before, and now for some odd reason I feel like we may be ok here. Not to mention when Barkley is in the backfield and Shepard comes back as well as Tate. It should open up some big play opportunities.
For whatever reason I am comfortable with this group.
I was kinda pissed when OBJ got traded...now I think it was the best thing that could have happened.
I think we're going to shock a lot of people.
Shepherd and Tate are quality very good NFL receivers, so add Engram, that is a not too shabby top 3. Plus, I like the 3/4 guys behind them for depth, no matter who they are.
Its all good for me.
If you scout it wisely, and stay patient, there is usually great value from round four on...
So true. Only problem is we don't have Tom Brady.
We may now.................
:)
So in other words, I'm comfortable with who we've got, but not really excited. Guys like OBJ, Nicks, Cruz, Plax, even Toomer - I don't think we have on this roster right now.
Tate & Sterling Shepard are the closes to that right and I like them, but not especially excited by them.
I am DEFINITELY excited about Saquon Barkley though!
Shhhh don't ruin a good narrative.
I think the WR's are gonna be just fine. No more forcing the ball into the diva who wants/needs touches. You can spread the ball around. There will be lots of opportunities for guys. Lets see who steps up.
Engram, Shep, Tate and Latimer will be fine coupled with Fowler and Slayton for this year. They will still need to upgrade this unit next year, but this unit can still function and perform at a good level.
Or Tom Brady's coach, OL, running game, or defense...
Incorrect.
A mobile Tom Brady.
Like that we have some stronger faster WRs to take the top off and break arm tackles. Our 2s were more tightly covered by Cincy 1s, not surprisingly.
We don't have one receiver that is worth doubling outside of Barkley. Pray for his health.
There's a logjam of guys behind them who seem to be making plays and doing their jobs.
It's just a lunchpail group and I think there's probably a surprise amongst them somewhere (RWJr, perhaps...), but Darius Slayton could absolutely be a weapon if his hands don't sabotage his other abilities.
I think it's easy to forget that Shepard is a very solid WR and that Tate has been extremely productive. It's not going to be anywhere near the best group in the league, but does it need to be?
How many times do the teams with the best set of WR's win in this league?
If I am building an offense, WR is literally the last position I am emphasizing. I think you can win football games - and a lot of them if you can block, run the football, and get good play from your quarterback. Yes, you need talent there - but you do not need a group of stars and you don't need to have the strongest group in the league.
We already know what you get when you have an elite WR and not much else offensively. A lot of losses and an offense that isn't all that great. We did that here.
What rookies? Slayton, a 5th Round pick who's been nursing a hamstring injury, and White and Wesley, a pair of UDFA's who were most likely destined for the PS (if they were lucky) from the get-go? Those are the rookies you're talking about? I daresay that as long as he's healthy, Slayton will receive his fair share of playing time.
Oh, and as for Tate...yes, in his short stint with the Eagles, he only averaged 9.3 ypc. However, before he was traded to Philly, he averaged 11.8 ypc for the Lions. He also rushed three times for Detroit, picking up 42 yards total.
I'm most impressed with the variety of plays. End of the year, after OBJ hurt his vagina, they really started getting EE into the scheme.
I'm excited, I think we'll be better than expected.
Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.
Just Homer being Homer.
....says our WRs are the worst unit in the league.
I wasn't super impressed with the WR. Lattimer dropped a few balls and he is WR#2.
Yeah, but Lattimer being #2 is not etched in stone (I hope).
There are going to be some tough decisions but based primarily on what we're seeing on the field, Lattimer being guaranteed a top-3 spot shouldn't be one of them.
I have no idea what league you are watching if you think you can win without wideouts. They are so important to the modern NFL offense that teams are willing to pay big money and put up with all sorts of antics to get one.
Why put a limit on Slayton?
I was killing him in the early Spring because of his drops, but since then when he's been on the field he's caught everything thrown at him. He's got good size and tremendous speed. Isn't that what you want in your #1 WR?
We're missing a top end guy - but I think with Shepard and Tate both in the mix (when Tate is of susp.) - the combo of those two should be just enough.
You also don't need a group of career JAGS. They are "lunchpaid" guys alright- if you mean they should be working construction instead of playing football.
I have no idea what league you are watching if you think you can win without wideouts. They are so important to the modern NFL offense that teams are willing to pay big money and put up with all sorts of antics to get one.
How do we know they're all career jags? Some of these guys are fucking rookies. Darius Slayton is a career JAG? Okey doke.
I didn't say you can win without wideouts - try to focus here. I said you don't necessarily need the strongest group. How many championships are the Vikings winning with Diggs and Theilen? Where did Beckham get us?
If you think Oakland is going to be any closer to a championship with Brown, I've got a bridge to sell you. I bet Mayock would back out of that deal and reneg on it right now if you gave him the option. He's been doing nothing but answering questions about a fucking helmet all offseason.
Calvin Johnson was a world class WR. The Lions never won dick.
Prove that you need a top tier group of WR's to win in this league. You can't.
It's not like Cody Latimer is the #1 here.
We had an elite WR. It got us nowhere. We cashed in that chip to help fix the defense and get younger.
The argument isn't "you don't need WR's," it's that it probably isn't that important to have a top 5/10 group in the league. If you have the other pieces in place, you'll move the football and score points.
We have an elite, world class RB. That changes a lot of dynamics. Having this WR group with Saquon Barkley and having it with someone like Rashad Jennings are ENTIRELY different things.
Yeah, the vets make some plays against 3rd stringers, rookies and guys that will not be in the NFL come September 1. The rookies can't beat out career bums like Fowler, Sheppard, Jones and Latimer for PT. Those guys are proven career JAGS. Shepard is league average. Tate depends on his quickness- and he is now 31 and didn't even average 10 yards a catch with the Eagles last season. What does it tell you about the rookies that they can't get PT over the JAGS? Check your expectations. Gettlemen will be scanning the waiver wire for anybody else.
Sorry boys, just trying to bring a little does of reality when people start getting excited about this collection of free agents, has-beens and never wuzzes.
His last 11 games last season between the Lions and the Eagles, he cracked the magical 10 yard a catch barrier once. That's his game, throw a 5 yard pass to him and hope he breaks it. Only problem is he's now 31 and it's not quite as easy to break one as it used to be and if is not getting YAC there isn't much there.
Sorry boys, just trying to bring a little does of reality when people start getting excited about this collection of free agents, has-beens and never wuzzes.
Do you think, maybe, the trade affected Tate in a negative way? Because prior to it, he was on pace match or exceed what he'd accomplished in his previous two seasons in Detroit, when he averaged 90 receptions for 1,040 yards, and 11.3 ypc. His playing time in Philly was certainly slashed, not even close to what it had been in Detroit. I figure that had to hurt.
Regardless, you're not interested in reality, be honest. Your interest is in negativity, in pissing in anyone's corn flakes who has the nerve to suggest that the Giants might be a bit better than advertised. Well, there's no denying the Giants have given you a ton of ammunition to use these past eight years or so. They pretty much deserve all of the scorn you've heaped upon them (and by extension, on those of us who try to remain positive).
But now, hopefully, they've begun to turn a corner. Their arrow is pointing up. Not way up, not yet, but up nonetheless. The best part of that is knowing that when they're serious contenders again you'll disappear. We won't hear from you at all. That's just one more thing to look forward to.
Just keep everyone healthy.
Also Engram on LBs should be a mismatch.
Protection, and delivery of the ball, you'll move it down the field.
Adding onto my post, I watched the Eagles for years with average WRs and McNabb QBing. They proved to be effective in moving and scoring.
Key with them has also been OL play, and having dynamic backs to dump off to.
Now either these guys coincidentally all have the worst luck, never got a chance, and are late bloomers -- or they are career bottom of the roster guys.
The difference between steady contributor and healthy scratch as a receiver is making plays against starters on game day.
Guys like this can run, catch, and block against no names. I hope one of them, in years 5 or 6 in the NFL can do it on Sundays in the Fall.
I think we're going to shock a lot of people.
I’ve never felt more certain that the giants will eclipse expectations than I do this season. Doesn’t mean I’m right but I feel strongly about it! No fucking way will this team suck big balls. And that’s basically what everyone is saying. No way. I’ll be disappointed if they don’t win 7+. I see noine wins.
I'd wager in a few weeks on the "guess the record" thread, the most common guess will be 7-9.
And I'd guess many of the media predictions will out the team there too.
This notion the fans and the media think this team is dreadful doesn't really line up with what I've read this offseason.
He was always better when OBJ was out.