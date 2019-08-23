Pat Shurmur Quote on Daniel Jones

is doing or has done. Let's not twist it to make people feel better for acting like complete fools, here or anywhere else.
The reaction to the Jones pick was over the top foolishness, regardless of how it turns out.
Also, the immediate reaction to the pick has caused people to naturally dig in on that position. You'd think they would learn that the draft is a crapshoot and if you were a huge backer of Trent Richardson years ago, take your medicine, say you were wrong and move on.
Instead, we have been treated to segments creating hypotheticals on how a TD pass should have been an INT. We have Kurt Warner questioning whether Jones can do things in crucial moments.
Who was the guy on ESPN's Draft Day coverage that launched into a 5 minute tirade about the pick being terrible? When do people like that learn, or is the point not to learn and just continue to be outrageous?
The Jones take is pretty diametrically opposed to the Kyler Murray take. Any talk of his preseason struggles are shrugged off. Why? Because they made it sound like he was the start of a new category of QB - the Mighty Midget.
But in terms of handling the media, Shurmur did flub the question last week about who the starting QB was by awkwardly referencing Mara’s quote. Just served as fodder for the meddling owner argument.
He also did not directly answer a similar question in the post game presser last night. He made the normal comment, “Daniel will be ready when it’s his time to play” and then stated something to the effect, “there are two weeks to go until we play Dallas...”. Without specifically naming Eli the starter.
that the people stating Daniels Jones has "proved" all the haters wrong are being just as moronic as the people who said he was going to suck when he was drafted???
Jones has looked fantastic so far. But let's at least let him take a couple of regular season snaps before we declare him a franchise QB?
Of course it’s too early but I disagree with thinking his going to be a good one is just as foolish as the predator nonsense. He’s actually proving something - we’ve got a lot more info on him now than we did predraft. So while I won’t anoint him of anything, there’s clearly more evidence than there used to be about his ability. Don’t know how that’s even arguable.
May I suggest suggesting things based on what people are actually saying rather than your exaggerated perceptions of said things?
No one declared him a franchise QB here. Not one person. And that's not the perception here. Everyone knows that they basically have to qualify every positive thing they say about Daniel with "I know it's just preseason..." because without that, we get responses like these.
Believe me. No one here - at least not the rational amongst us believe that Jones is already a lock to be anything other than, well.. a quarterback.
Most of us are just a tad excited about what we've seen so far, and it's okay to not need to throw cold water all over it. It's okay to let Giants fans be a little optimistic and borderline giddy at the prospect of what Daniel could potentially be. (Yes, potentially.)
We've had a lot of bad years lately and a lot of shit heaped upon us. It's been a bad stretch for NYG. The fans are tired of it and want to see this team be restored to what we believe it should be.
It appears we're taking some actual steps in that direction - finally.
Really, it's okay to just let fans be a little bit happy here. Not every thought needs to be policed or brought "back to earth."
DJ started 3 years at Duke, while KM and Haskins only started a little more than a year. Experience is what matters....
Just this morning they are claiming Haskins will be the better QB in the long run....
I appreciate Shurmur's confidence, but with the media the general rule should be "don't polk the bear." Who cares what they say? It's great that Jones' development is going well. Do the talking on the field.
RE: It made me want to go back and look at the official....
Thank you. Perfect. The amount of Strawman that goes on here is staggering.
I have legitimate reasons to think the arrow is pointing up, I have not felt that way in bit. There is no need throw a bucket of water on everything. Join us in our enthusiasm.
It was either Todd McShay or Max Kellerman, or probably both.
with the sixth pick is starting to wear off because he playing well so far. But with all that defensive talent available when they took him it is only natural some panicked and overreacted. Think most are over it now but if he flops later it will come back with a vengeance. 6th pick should get a starter somewhere hope he turns out to be it.
But in terms of handling the media, Shurmur did flub the question last week about who the starting QB was by awkwardly referencing Mara’s quote. Just served as fodder for the meddling owner argument.
He was asked a direct question about what the owner said. How else was he supposed to answer the question?
Smh
False. Shurmur was asked whether Eli was still the starter or if Jones has altered the plan? Mara was not referenced in the question. Maybe you should spend less time smacking your head and more time reading or listening
Said it b4, whether it's CC, other media or even fans / posters
nothing we're seeing now is much different than what he did through college and in his short NFL camp & preseason experience. Obviously we still can't be sure as it's tough to judge if a player's skills will translate to the NFL (esp when looking for a franchise QB). But the surprise is funny to me. He's always been accurate, athletic, take hits, focused on the next play (iirc a lot of the same stuff EA saw in Eli)
All in all I don't mind people being for or against. Like that McShay / Kiper vid where they both acknowledge many of the same traits, just have different evals. One thinks he's a career backup, the other a solid starter
But it's also clear many simply didn't watch him but formulated an opinion (which, tho is par for the course these days, makes no sense at all). Esp those who were ranting against him, but now bothered to actually watch him play. The slew of people with opinions who are now surprised that he's doing the same shit he's always done on the field...I don't get it. He's certainly passed every NFL test so far (small sample & preseason / practice aside), still it's much the same from his tape esp at Duke...
gleefully reporting that one GM or scout wanted to work Daniel Jones out at tight end and not QB.
Mehta might be the worst sports reporter that the NYD has and that's really saying something given how terrible Leonard and Bondy are. He's a bigger Jets fanboy/homer than your average BBI poster is with the Giants. I'm embarrassed for him.
it’s more than a players game. it’s a front office game. it’s a “fortune” game of injury and bounce.
So much of career and legend depend on what is not in qb control that the terms “ franchise qb”, etc really are external to the qb that they become AMOST meaningless.
I just pray the surrounding elements some of which i mentioned above, roll in our and Jones favor that many of you will be having this same discussion about DJ more than a decade from now.
RE: Not related - but seeing a potential star on the 'rise'
Of course they are, because they look like fools.
Then at season's end they have to make the tough decision on Eli.
But again DJ is looking really good!
Conversely, it is also way too early to start saying "I told you so".
Agree
Gospel
Actually, no. You may not suggest that.
Nice.
Oof.
Of course it’s too early but I disagree with thinking his going to be a good one is just as foolish as the predator nonsense. He’s actually proving something - we’ve got a lot more info on him now than we did predraft. So while I won’t anoint him of anything, there’s clearly more evidence than there used to be about his ability. Don’t know how that’s even arguable.
Just this morning they are claiming Haskins will be the better QB in the long run....
These folks are dug in DEEP!
"I would love to start Daniel. But you'll have to ask Mr. Mara what he's thinking today..."
"I would love to start Daniel. But you'll have to ask Mr. Mara what he's thinking today..."
Oof.
If you really want to be entertained...
Go back and look at the OBJ has been traded thread. See how many people said we got fleeced.
Happy Friday, everyone.
He looks like a rugged serial killer or something - I kinda like it too.
keeps the beard going.
He looks like a rugged serial killer or something - I kinda like it too.
That's only after he gets crazy eyes and sniffs some smelling salts!
I have legitimate reasons to think the arrow is pointing up, I have not felt that way in bit. There is no need throw a bucket of water on everything. Join us in our enthusiasm.
So what?
Shurmur's paying attention to the outside is so amateur.
I think it's a full scruffy beard...
Do you honestly believe that's the prevailing sentiment regarding Jones here?
I know you're smarter than that.
Shurmur's paying attention to the outside is so amateur.
So go root for Jacksonville. Things seem to be going great there.
This photo says it all..
I hope Eli can have his one last hurrah this season.
As long as during the season they win at some point with Jones - then they can boast all they want.
It was either Todd McShay or Max Kellerman, or probably both.
We should be okay with that. We need one...
All in all I don't mind people being for or against. Like that McShay / Kiper vid where they both acknowledge many of the same traits, just have different evals. One thinks he's a career backup, the other a solid starter
But it's also clear many simply didn't watch him but formulated an opinion (which, tho is par for the course these days, makes no sense at all). Esp those who were ranting against him, but now bothered to actually watch him play. The slew of people with opinions who are now surprised that he's doing the same shit he's always done on the field...I don't get it. He's certainly passed every NFL test so far (small sample & preseason / practice aside), still it's much the same from his tape esp at Duke...
Mehta might be the worst sports reporter that the NYD has and that's really saying something given how terrible Leonard and Bondy are. He's a bigger Jets fanboy/homer than your average BBI poster is with the Giants. I'm embarrassed for him.
Why would that bother you?
I called him GOAT.
Pull the panties out of your crack...football is fun.
Why should Shurmur respond to a climate of low expectations that he did not create? All that stuff should be asked of the detractors.
Plus, a few people may owe Gettleman and apology.
So much of career and legend depend on what is not in qb control that the terms “ franchise qb”, etc really are external to the qb that they become AMOST meaningless.
I just pray the surrounding elements some of which i mentioned above, roll in our and Jones favor that many of you will be having this same discussion about DJ more than a decade from now.
Eli had plenty of reporters around him right after this was taken.
Let the guy put on his shoes for crissakes