Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Pat Shurmur Quote on Daniel Jones

Canton : 11:59 am
Loving the way Shurmur is handling the media as of late..



and all the people who ripped the pick  
nygiants16 : 12:03 pm : link
are ripping shurmur this morning
I literally just posted about this on another thread....  
Britt in VA : 12:03 pm : link
his smirk when he delivers that doozy is classic. Here's the clip:

Link - ( New Window )
RE: and all the people who ripped the pick  
Britt in VA : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14541393 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
are ripping shurmur this morning


Of course they are, because they look like fools.
And that's because they acted like fools.  
Britt in VA : 12:04 pm : link
.
Ordinarily I'd prefer taking the high road  
bceagle05 : 12:05 pm : link
but not in this case. If he's a good player, Shurmur and Gettleman have every right to boast about it - particularly to the NY media. And I say that as someone who wasn't crazy about the pick either.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 12:11 pm : link
I hope we don't have to see DJ on the field until 2020. I love what I'm seeing out of him thus far, but Eli playing great and the team winning is what I hope for.

Then at season's end they have to make the tough decision on Eli.

But again DJ is looking really good!
Immediately after the draft...  
EricJ : 12:15 pm : link
it was way too early for people to start criticizing the pick and the kid.

Conversely, it is also way too early to start saying "I told you so".
RE: Immediately after the draft...  
ZogZerg : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 14541414 EricJ said:
Quote:
it was way too early for people to start criticizing the pick and the kid.

Conversely, it is also way too early to start saying "I told you so".


Agree
May I suggest....  
Tesla : 12:18 pm : link
that the people stating Daniels Jones has "proved" all the haters wrong are being just as moronic as the people who said he was going to suck when he was drafted???

Jones has looked fantastic so far. But let's at least let him take a couple of regular season snaps before we declare him a franchise QB?
Nobody is crowning him, and that's not what Pat Shurmur  
Britt in VA : 12:19 pm : link
is doing or has done. Let's not twist it to make people feel better for acting like complete fools, here or anywhere else.

The reaction to the Jones pick was over the top foolishness, regardless of how it turns out.
It’s a good quote  
Les in TO : 12:20 pm : link
But in terms of handling the media, Shurmur did flub the question last week about who the starting QB was by awkwardly referencing Mara’s quote. Just served as fodder for the meddling owner argument.
RE: Nobody is crowning him, and that's not what Pat Shurmur  
crick n NC : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14541422 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is doing or has done. Let's not twist it to make people feel better for acting like complete fools, here or anywhere else.

The reaction to the Jones pick was over the top foolishness, regardless of how it turns out.


Gospel
RE: May I suggest....  
Dave in Hoboken : 12:21 pm : link
In comment 14541418 Tesla said:
Quote:
that the people stating Daniels Jones has "proved" all the haters wrong are being just as moronic as the people who said he was going to suck when he was drafted???

Jones has looked fantastic so far. But let's at least let him take a couple of regular season snaps before we declare him a franchise QB?


Actually, no. You may not suggest that.
RE: Nobody is crowning him, and that's not what Pat Shurmur  
BillT : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 14541422 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is doing or has done. Let's not twist it to make people feel better for acting like complete fools, here or anywhere else.

The reaction to the Jones pick was over the top foolishness, regardless of how it turns out.

Nice.
It made me want to go back and look at the official....  
Britt in VA : 12:25 pm : link
1st round pick Daniel Jones thread on BBI.

Oof.
RE: Nobody is crowning him, and that's not what Pat Shurmur  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14541422 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
is doing or has done. Let's not twist it to make people feel better for acting like complete fools, here or anywhere else.

The reaction to the Jones pick was over the top foolishness, regardless of how it turns out.


Also, the immediate reaction to the pick has caused people to naturally dig in on that position. You'd think they would learn that the draft is a crapshoot and if you were a huge backer of Trent Richardson years ago, take your medicine, say you were wrong and move on.

Instead, we have been treated to segments creating hypotheticals on how a TD pass should have been an INT. We have Kurt Warner questioning whether Jones can do things in crucial moments.

Who was the guy on ESPN's Draft Day coverage that launched into a 5 minute tirade about the pick being terrible? When do people like that learn, or is the point not to learn and just continue to be outrageous?

The Jones take is pretty diametrically opposed to the Kyler Murray take. Any talk of his preseason struggles are shrugged off. Why? Because they made it sound like he was the start of a new category of QB - the Mighty Midget.
RE: It’s a good quote  
RDJR : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14541424 Les in TO said:
Quote:
But in terms of handling the media, Shurmur did flub the question last week about who the starting QB was by awkwardly referencing Mara’s quote. Just served as fodder for the meddling owner argument.


He also did not directly answer a similar question in the post game presser last night. He made the normal comment, “Daniel will be ready when it’s his time to play” and then stated something to the effect, “there are two weeks to go until we play Dallas...”. Without specifically naming Eli the starter.
RE: May I suggest....  
UConn4523 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14541418 Tesla said:
Quote:
that the people stating Daniels Jones has "proved" all the haters wrong are being just as moronic as the people who said he was going to suck when he was drafted???

Jones has looked fantastic so far. But let's at least let him take a couple of regular season snaps before we declare him a franchise QB?


Of course it’s too early but I disagree with thinking his going to be a good one is just as foolish as the predator nonsense. He’s actually proving something - we’ve got a lot more info on him now than we did predraft. So while I won’t anoint him of anything, there’s clearly more evidence than there used to be about his ability. Don’t know how that’s even arguable.
RE: May I suggest....  
arcarsenal : 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14541418 Tesla said:
Quote:
that the people stating Daniels Jones has "proved" all the haters wrong are being just as moronic as the people who said he was going to suck when he was drafted???

Jones has looked fantastic so far. But let's at least let him take a couple of regular season snaps before we declare him a franchise QB?


May I suggest suggesting things based on what people are actually saying rather than your exaggerated perceptions of said things?

No one declared him a franchise QB here. Not one person. And that's not the perception here. Everyone knows that they basically have to qualify every positive thing they say about Daniel with "I know it's just preseason..." because without that, we get responses like these.

Believe me. No one here - at least not the rational amongst us believe that Jones is already a lock to be anything other than, well.. a quarterback.

Most of us are just a tad excited about what we've seen so far, and it's okay to not need to throw cold water all over it. It's okay to let Giants fans be a little optimistic and borderline giddy at the prospect of what Daniel could potentially be. (Yes, potentially.)

We've had a lot of bad years lately and a lot of shit heaped upon us. It's been a bad stretch for NYG. The fans are tired of it and want to see this team be restored to what we believe it should be.

It appears we're taking some actual steps in that direction - finally.

Really, it's okay to just let fans be a little bit happy here. Not every thought needs to be policed or brought "back to earth."
Now the excuses for these people are that  
ZogZerg : 12:32 pm : link
DJ started 3 years at Duke, while KM and Haskins only started a little more than a year. Experience is what matters....
Just this morning they are claiming Haskins will be the better QB in the long run....

These folks are dug in DEEP!
I hope Shurmur  
santacruzom : 12:34 pm : link
keeps the beard going.
Let me translate...  
bw in dc : 12:35 pm : link
what Shurmur is actually saying because I have a terrific understanding about the cast of characters at Jints Central.

"I would love to start Daniel. But you'll have to ask Mr. Mara what he's thinking today..."

;)
RE: Let me translate...  
Thegratefulhead : 12:36 pm : link
In comment 14541448 bw in dc said:
Quote:
what Shurmur is actually saying because I have a terrific understanding about the cast of characters at Jints Central.

"I would love to start Daniel. But you'll have to ask Mr. Mara what he's thinking today..."

;)
Stop trolling FMiC it is tiresome.
He's trolling..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:37 pm : link
the board, not me.
This was a bad move  
wigs in nyc : 12:38 pm : link
I appreciate Shurmur's confidence, but with the media the general rule should be "don't polk the bear." Who cares what they say? It's great that Jones' development is going well. Do the talking on the field.
RE: It made me want to go back and look at the official....  
EricJ : 12:39 pm : link
In comment 14541433 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
1st round pick Daniel Jones thread on BBI.

Oof.


If you really want to be entertained...
Go back and look at the OBJ has been traded thread. See how many people said we got fleeced.
jesus. christ.  
wigs in nyc : 12:40 pm : link
that should read "don't poke the bear".

Happy Friday, everyone.
RE: I hope Shurmur  
arcarsenal : 12:41 pm : link
In comment 14541447 santacruzom said:
Quote:
keeps the beard going.


He looks like a rugged serial killer or something - I kinda like it too.
RE: RE: I hope Shurmur  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 14541458 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14541447 santacruzom said:


Quote:


keeps the beard going.



He looks like a rugged serial killer or something - I kinda like it too.


That's only after he gets crazy eyes and sniffs some smelling salts!
My favorite was Manish Mehta  
bceagle05 : 12:44 pm : link
gleefully reporting that one GM or scout wanted to work Daniel Jones out at tight end and not QB.
Arc...  
Tesla : 12:48 pm : link
there are absolutely fans here calling him a franchise QB. Someone started a thread last night making that claim.
RE: RE: May I suggest....  
Thegratefulhead : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14541442 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
In comment 14541418 Tesla said:


Quote:


that the people stating Daniels Jones has "proved" all the haters wrong are being just as moronic as the people who said he was going to suck when he was drafted???

Jones has looked fantastic so far. But let's at least let him take a couple of regular season snaps before we declare him a franchise QB?



May I suggest suggesting things based on what people are actually saying rather than your exaggerated perceptions of said things?

No one declared him a franchise QB here. Not one person. And that's not the perception here. Everyone knows that they basically have to qualify every positive thing they say about Daniel with "I know it's just preseason..." because without that, we get responses like these.

Believe me. No one here - at least not the rational amongst us believe that Jones is already a lock to be anything other than, well.. a quarterback.

Most of us are just a tad excited about what we've seen so far, and it's okay to not need to throw cold water all over it. It's okay to let Giants fans be a little optimistic and borderline giddy at the prospect of what Daniel could potentially be. (Yes, potentially.)

We've had a lot of bad years lately and a lot of shit heaped upon us. It's been a bad stretch for NYG. The fans are tired of it and want to see this team be restored to what we believe it should be.

It appears we're taking some actual steps in that direction - finally.

Really, it's okay to just let fans be a little bit happy here. Not every thought needs to be policed or brought "back to earth."
Thank you. Perfect. The amount of Strawman that goes on here is staggering.

I have legitimate reasons to think the arrow is pointing up, I have not felt that way in bit. There is no need throw a bucket of water on everything. Join us in our enthusiasm.

RE: Arc...  
Britt in VA : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14541467 Tesla said:
Quote:
there are absolutely fans here calling him a franchise QB. Someone started a thread last night making that claim.


So what?
.  
CalZone : 12:50 pm : link
God I miss Coughlin.
Shurmur's paying attention to the outside is so amateur.
Shurmur...  
BillKo : 12:51 pm : link
..gets extra points for his handling and the goatee he's got going!!!!
RE: Shurmur...  
bw in dc : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14541474 BillKo said:
Quote:
..gets extra points for his handling and the goatee he's got going!!!!


I think it's a full scruffy beard...
RE: Arc...  
arcarsenal : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14541467 Tesla said:
Quote:
there are absolutely fans here calling him a franchise QB. Someone started a thread last night making that claim.


Do you honestly believe that's the prevailing sentiment regarding Jones here?

I know you're smarter than that.

RE: .  
arcarsenal : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14541471 CalZone said:
Quote:
God I miss Coughlin.
Shurmur's paying attention to the outside is so amateur.


So go root for Jacksonville. Things seem to be going great there.
RE: It’s a good quote  
TrueBlue56 : 1:03 pm : link
In comment 14541424 Les in TO said:
Quote:
But in terms of handling the media, Shurmur did flub the question last week about who the starting QB was by awkwardly referencing Mara’s quote. Just served as fodder for the meddling owner argument.


He was asked a direct question about what the owner said. How else was he supposed to answer the question?

Smh
Not related - but seeing a potential star on the 'rise'  
Canton : 1:04 pm : link
And another, actual star, beginning to fade to the foreground, is a bit disheartening.

This photo says it all..



I hope Eli can have his one last hurrah this season.



RE: Ordinarily I'd prefer taking the high road  
giantstock : 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14541398 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
but not in this case. If he's a good player, Shurmur and Gettleman have every right to boast about it - particularly to the NY media. And I say that as someone who wasn't crazy about the pick either.


As long as during the season they win at some point with Jones - then they can boast all they want.
RE: RE: Nobody is crowning him, and that's not what Pat Shurmur  
Britt in VA : 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14541436 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14541422 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


is doing or has done. Let's not twist it to make people feel better for acting like complete fools, here or anywhere else.

The reaction to the Jones pick was over the top foolishness, regardless of how it turns out.



Also, the immediate reaction to the pick has caused people to naturally dig in on that position. You'd think they would learn that the draft is a crapshoot and if you were a huge backer of Trent Richardson years ago, take your medicine, say you were wrong and move on.

Instead, we have been treated to segments creating hypotheticals on how a TD pass should have been an INT. We have Kurt Warner questioning whether Jones can do things in crucial moments.

Who was the guy on ESPN's Draft Day coverage that launched into a 5 minute tirade about the pick being terrible? When do people like that learn, or is the point not to learn and just continue to be outrageous?

The Jones take is pretty diametrically opposed to the Kyler Murray take. Any talk of his preseason struggles are shrugged off. Why? Because they made it sound like he was the start of a new category of QB - the Mighty Midget.


It was either Todd McShay or Max Kellerman, or probably both.
RE: Arc...  
Jimmy Googs : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 14541467 Tesla said:
Quote:
there are absolutely fans here calling him a franchise QB. Someone started a thread last night making that claim.


We should be okay with that. We need one...
Think the shock of the Giants taking Jones  
TMS : 1:35 pm : link
with the sixth pick is starting to wear off because he playing well so far. But with all that defensive talent available when they took him it is only natural some panicked and overreacted. Think most are over it now but if he flops later it will come back with a vengeance. 6th pick should get a starter somewhere hope he turns out to be it.
RE: RE: It’s a good quote  
Les in TO : 1:35 pm : link
In comment 14541504 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14541424 Les in TO said:


Quote:


But in terms of handling the media, Shurmur did flub the question last week about who the starting QB was by awkwardly referencing Mara’s quote. Just served as fodder for the meddling owner argument.



He was asked a direct question about what the owner said. How else was he supposed to answer the question?

Smh
False. Shurmur was asked whether Eli was still the starter or if Jones has altered the plan? Mara was not referenced in the question. Maybe you should spend less time smacking your head and more time reading or listening
Said it b4, whether it's CC, other media or even fans / posters  
ChaChing : 1:37 pm : link
nothing we're seeing now is much different than what he did through college and in his short NFL camp & preseason experience. Obviously we still can't be sure as it's tough to judge if a player's skills will translate to the NFL (esp when looking for a franchise QB). But the surprise is funny to me. He's always been accurate, athletic, take hits, focused on the next play (iirc a lot of the same stuff EA saw in Eli)

All in all I don't mind people being for or against. Like that McShay / Kiper vid where they both acknowledge many of the same traits, just have different evals. One thinks he's a career backup, the other a solid starter

But it's also clear many simply didn't watch him but formulated an opinion (which, tho is par for the course these days, makes no sense at all). Esp those who were ranting against him, but now bothered to actually watch him play. The slew of people with opinions who are now surprised that he's doing the same shit he's always done on the field...I don't get it. He's certainly passed every NFL test so far (small sample & preseason / practice aside), still it's much the same from his tape esp at Duke...
RE: My favorite was Manish Mehta  
Strahan91 : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 14541461 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
gleefully reporting that one GM or scout wanted to work Daniel Jones out at tight end and not QB.

Mehta might be the worst sports reporter that the NYD has and that's really saying something given how terrible Leonard and Bondy are. He's a bigger Jets fanboy/homer than your average BBI poster is with the Giants. I'm embarrassed for him.
RE: Arc...  
Brown_Hornet : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 14541467 Tesla said:
Quote:
there are absolutely fans here calling him a franchise QB. Someone started a thread last night making that claim.

Why would that bother you?

I called him GOAT.

Pull the panties out of your crack...football is fun.
Solid point by Shurmur  
DonQuixote : 1:47 pm : link
The media asking Shurmur to comment on how Jones is doing well is BS. Shurmur has been solid and consistent...they have always expected him to do well and are pleased but not surprised.

Why should Shurmur respond to a climate of low expectations that he did not create? All that stuff should be asked of the detractors.

Plus, a few people may owe Gettleman and apology.
RE: Not related - but seeing a potential star on the 'rise'  
ColHowPepper : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 14541508 Canton said
Quote:


This photo says it all
Canton, that IS quite a photo
it’s a long season. it’s a very tough game. It’s more than a qb game,  
plato : 2:22 pm : link
it’s more than a players game. it’s a front office game. it’s a “fortune” game of injury and bounce.
So much of career and legend depend on what is not in qb control that the terms “ franchise qb”, etc really are external to the qb that they become AMOST meaningless.
I just pray the surrounding elements some of which i mentioned above, roll in our and Jones favor that many of you will be having this same discussion about DJ more than a decade from now.
RE: Not related - but seeing a potential star on the 'rise'  
ron mexico : 2:28 pm : link
In comment 14541508 Canton said:
Quote:
And another, actual star, beginning to fade to the foreground, is a bit disheartening.

This photo says it all..



I hope Eli can have his one last hurrah this season.




Eli had plenty of reporters around him right after this was taken.

Let the guy put on his shoes for crissakes
Love that response from Shurmur. One of the best comebacks  
Blue21 : 2:42 pm : link
on a question from a coach I've ever heard.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions