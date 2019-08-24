NGT: Andrew Luck Retiring (Schefter)

now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.
RE: Jacoby Brissett has been named the new starting QB for the Colts
Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
It's funny because before Luck retired, I thought the Colts were a surefire playoff team. Jaguars, Texans, Titans? Colts are better than those 3.
One show (Chris Moore? WFAN) noted that the Colts had announced Jacoby Brissette wasn't going to play in their final preseason game — so he surmised Luck was going to miss at least Week 1. The other show, CBS Sports Radio, noted Luck hasn't practiced since May.
reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.
And two rings...
Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.
That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...
The Colts are less successful Pittsburgh Penguins.
he was such a good QB that never got the opportunity to shine-- injuries and management stripped him of the success his talent warranted. I thought this could have been a great opportunity for the Colts to come out of the AFC, too.
good news for the Colts is that they have one of the best GMs in the league.
I wouldn’t say best GM, but watching the YouTube series they did sort of like Finding Giants he says all of the right things about fitting the system and getting the players that check off what the Colts want to do even if they might not be biggest or the fastest
Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
It's funny because before Luck retired, I thought the Colts were a surefire playoff team. Jaguars, Texans, Titans? Colts are better than those 3.
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.
Luck played 86 career games. And 40% of those comprised last year and his rookie year when he had plenty of talent around him. He also always had WR and TE talent on the roster.
This is a sad day for football fans and the nfl - but this isn’t Larry Fitzgerald we’re taking about here who actually had a beef. I think Luck comes across very badly here. No idea if there is a personal issue with Irsay.
I would be surprised if Eli accepts a trade to Peyton's old team.
Any colts primetime games...lol. I can’t imagine how Luck must feel to break down that fast. However if I recall correctly he graduated Stanford in 3 years so I assume he’s off to do something pretty awesome anyway
Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:
» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs
» partially torn abdomen
» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood
» at least 1 concussion
» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder
» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue
An emotional Andrew Luck on his recovery: "I've been stuck in this process. I haven't been able to life the live I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game....the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football."
Luck played 86 career games. And 40% of those comprised last year and his rookie year when he had plenty of talent around him. He also always had WR and TE talent on the roster.
This is a sad day for football fans and the nfl - but this isn’t Larry Fitzgerald we’re taking about here who actually had a beef. I think Luck comes across very badly here. No idea if there is a personal issue with Irsay.
He never had offensive line talent and got beaten to a pulp. That team he took to the AFCC was awful.
Luck played 86 career games. And 40% of those comprised last year and his rookie year when he had plenty of talent around him. He also always had WR and TE talent on the roster.
This is a sad day for football fans and the nfl - but this isn’t Larry Fitzgerald we’re taking about here who actually had a beef. I think Luck comes across very badly here. No idea if there is a personal issue with Irsay.
He never had offensive line talent and got beaten to a pulp. That team he took to the AFCC was awful.
They had one of the better OLs in football last year and his rookie year OL was fine too. Also these kind of decisions should be made March to May, not 14 days before a season starts. This wreaks of a personal vendetta against someone in the colts organization.
Gary Myers
@GaryMyersNY
Eli ending where Peyton started would be compelling. Rookie Daniel Jones’s terrific summer should have Giants thinking about calling Indy — unless Indy calls first. Eli is going into last year of contract for first time. Colts could offer extension and chance to start for 2 yrs.
I doubt he'll miss football, either. Maybe if in two years he feels perfect he will be tempted to give it a try, but I think he's already had too many injuries you never fully recover from. He's got to think about being able to enjoy the rest of his life.
Peyton is more likely than Eli to start week one for the Colts.
Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.
He also said he's here because of the pain.
Yep. It's interesting comparing this presser to Peyton's or Favre's. You could tell those guys didn't want to retire but had no other choice. Luck seemed to be at peace with it.
Yeah, good for him. He's one of the few that are good with it. He was emotional to some extent though as he did cry and have to stop for a few seconds. He's played the game his entire life, it makes sense. And he's obviously set for life.
I don't even get the sense that he wants to continue to be part of the game
Him. Anyone who criticizes him is a complete moron. The guy is beaten down clearly. He had a great career and he is sick of rehabbing every year I can understand it. It seems like the anti mid western personality to boo him.
He has stated repeatedly he wants to retire a Giant and doesn't want to play for another team.
He’s essentially a lame duck QB playing for a franchise whose fan base hasn’t been the most supportive to put it lightly. If he wants to continue playing it’s going to be somewhere else than the NY Giants. Indy would be a great spot for him all things considered. That’s a good team in a soft division.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
Per someone who reviewed Andrew Luck’s contract, there’s nothing that prevents the team from collecting the signing-bonus proration outlined in the CBA. In short, he’d owe the #Colts $12.8 million if they chose to collect.
10:49pm · 24 Aug 2019
RE: Andrew Luck was planning on telling his teammates after the game
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
so it’s fine when an organization spits a player out when he’s hurt and can’t play but man FUCK that player when he chooses not to play anymore because he doesn’t want to take the pounding anymore. Who can really blame him, he gets to go out with all his brain cells (presumably)
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
Oh c'mon. Peyton had a severe, chronic neck injury and was what? 37? Luck was the best QB prospect since John Elway. It was a no-brainer.
I was going to ask the same question. The guy has battled through miserable, painful injuries. Now he reevaluates where he is (and knows a HELL of a lot more than we do about his pain, situation, etc) and we label him a "quitter"??? Really WTF do you know and WTF does he owe anyone but himself, his future health and his family?
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?
He looked like shit in the KC playoff game — straight up noodle arm. If I could see it he knew it. The physical issues didn’t happen overnight.
You don’t wait this late to break this kind of news. If this happened to the Giants the fans and media would be worse.
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
#Colts owner Jim Irsay notes Andrew Luck is giving up almost $500 million by walking away from the NFL. With QB salaries already at $35 million per year, Luck would’ve pushed $40 million APY soon. Another deal after that maybe over $50 million APY ... yeah, that sounds right.
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
No I don’t wonder why. If you can read you’d know that. I’d take this stance for anyone in Lucks position. It’s a game, a brutal one, and just not worth getting mad it it from this fans POV.
Dan Marino 196
Andrew Luck 171
Peyton Manning 167
Russell Wilson 161
Most passing yards in first 6 NFL seasons:
Peyton Manning 24,885
Dan Marino 23,856
Andrew Luck 23,671
Matt Ryan 23,472
If Daniel Jones does close to this 6 out the next 7 years I am going to be pretty happy. And I won't be booing him if he suddenly retires because he doesn't want to sacrifice his body or his mind anymore.
RE: RE: Andrew Luck was planning on telling his teammates after the game
That’s cute but you’re obviously biased on this issue.
If you really treat football as "just a game" why do you post so much on a fan message board? There's nothing wrong with thinking like that but most people that post that much on a message board take this game seriously.
How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?
He looked like shit in the KC playoff game — straight up noodle arm. If I could see it he knew it. The physical issues didn’t happen overnight.
You don’t wait this late to break this kind of news. If this happened to the Giants the fans and media would be worse.
I always find it funny when morons, like yourself, make ridiculous arguments like this. Like you know the situation inside and out and, have an idea as to what the player is going through.
entertainment. That’s it. That’s all this game is to me. I happen to find discussing sports entertaining regardless of the results. No different than say, video games. Very entertaining but don’t actually mean shit.
Being interested in something doesn’t make it life or death.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....
How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?
He looked like shit in the KC playoff game — straight up noodle arm. If I could see it he knew it. The physical issues didn’t happen overnight.
You don’t wait this late to break this kind of news. If this happened to the Giants the fans and media would be worse.
I always find it funny when morons, like yourself, make ridiculous arguments like this. Like you know the situation inside and out and, have an idea as to what the player is going through.
Fucking ridiculous moron.
Thank you for your contribution as Andrew Luck’s knight in shining armor, Hwilsek92. We all thank you for your service.
You are saying that as someone sitting at home when the news broke and hearing the reasoning behind it.
You think fans sitting on the sidelines at a game and getting alerts that Luck just quit football are thinking that rationally??? I don’t agree with the booing but I could see why they reacted that way.
RE: Can I get the final tally on the career please?
but I'm a guy who's broke his fibula & dislocated the patella 5 yrs ago, had completely inexplicable lack of proper healing so PT 'graduates' me but says 'don't run.' Mean time between my rehab & workouts I build up for literally months - eating well, feeling good, adding weight, doing yoga type dynamic stretching, acupuncture which even helped - just to have the same 1 hr workout now swell my knee up. I have daily swollen ankle / knee and no sensation in my ankle / foot aside from nerve pain, yet the dislocated knee w/ minimal issue this weeks hurts at night, while seated, w/ no usage even etc
Mean time I also have swelling & knee issues in the good uninjured foot. No explanation, I'm 'healthy,' keep graduating from different rehabs, and yet CLEARLY am not fine. Docs have no explanation, and basically just send me to the next PT without any further questions. Even the fact my surgical wound didn't heal for OVER A YEAR - but I'm fine, no more tests or anything...
I am absolutely frustrated DAILY I can't ball. It fucking sucks. Weak, stupid, whatever...I hate it. It is literally driving me insane
Here's a guy who LIVED HIS ENTIRE LIFE being great at football, and now injury has taken it away. His 1:30 ESPN clip, looks genuine to me. Even so, I feel his pain without having lived it, or been good, or made money. Daily, 5 yrs later. I can't even begin to imagine what he's going through
But the hate - booing, shitty posts - holy shit. Not like we didn't know, but yet again proof people are dickheads
Him. Anyone who criticizes him is a complete moron. The guy is beaten down clearly. He had a great career and he is sick of rehabbing every year I can understand it. It seems like the anti mid western personality to boo him.
It's anti Midwestern in one sense but at the same time, I actually don't see it as terribly anti-Indiana.
In comment 14543337 ChaChing said:
Quote:
In comment 14543323 Motley Two said:
Quote:
I'm just curious about how wrong I was, since I caught shit a few months ago for suggesting Luck gets overrated.
He retires due to injury, and you tap dance on his grave / pat yourself on the back about calling him overrated? Seriously? I guess injury never effected a player or his ability? Holy shit
Dude, he's not dead.
Astute observation
I'm saying you're calling him overrated. Now propping yourself up as if you're right. While he's retiring due to injury? Maybe you don't know what overrated means? Or how injuries effect ability? Or how much it could mean to someone who's done it their whole life?
Blatantly incorrect as retiring due to injury is FAR from being overrated. That makes literally zero sense, aside from just being a dick perspective in general
Almost any other franchise and he goes down as one of the greats. Instead, he ends up on an inept franchise that breaks him in half with the ultimate irony being that they barely get their shit together a second too late.
Well, at least he isn't leaving in the middle of the night like the
RE: Credit Card thieving PoS Doug Gottlieb weighs in
about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.
I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.
So you can only “defend” him if you are a “nutswinger”? You are a fucking idiot. I’d say the same if this was Russell Wilson.
Why are you arguing with this numbskull troll?
Luck is walking away because of injury - at tremendous expense to him. He's sacrificing hundreds of millions if you consider what his comp is likely to be over the next 5 years (assuming he called quits at that point), without even factoring possibly giving back some of what he's been paid to date.
Anyone taking him to task for it - especially because of the timing of the announcement - shouldn't be taken seriously.
ChaChing, maybe you have Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.
Especially if nerve pain spreads to the other leg without an actual injury, or maybe the compensation led to the symptoms on the other leg.
Ask your ortho to refer you to a neurologist, worth a look.
LOL i thought you were being funny. I was like WTF is THIS guys saying now? But no thanks for the info!
Yeah, because of being between insurances, I'm playing the stupid game of referrals while worried given the sudden increase in pain & swelling in both feet & one knee. Tho I was already in need of my next / 4th or 5th opinion, I'm just waiting on the referral. All have said the same fwiw (and my parents are also docs). I was thinking the same, but not ONE Dr, orthos, GPs had this thought..."you're fine, just keep at it!" while there's little improvement. Actually my dad has neuropathy - like MS - aside from a slew of issues like Lupus, diabetes, so I'm obviously on guard
I don't think it's compensation, as I didn't have any early on. And I'm SUPER conscious about form, gait, stretching, so even all the PTs said it's not that...but who knows
I'll have an appt in a week or so, and I'll def mention this. Thanks Jim!
But he is due $75 mil over the next 3 years. Why not half-ass it for the cash?
Because he has already made enough money playing football, comes from a family that is already financially secure and may have other opportunities outside of football? Maybe he wants to be able to walk down the stairs past the age of 40?
RE: I'm clearly not an NFL player so I don't know the mentality
But he is due $75 mil over the next 3 years. Why not half-ass it for the cash?
It's really really hard to do even when healthy. When your body is failing you, esp when you've been about as good as anyone up to that moment, it's a work-life balance / general wellness / sanity thing. IMO he was broken up in his exit interview, but seemed relatively at peace after 4 yrs of killing himself just to get back to the field with no real improvement...or worse set backs when you do finally get ahead some
Also you or me thinking about $75 mil is one thing
but I'm a guy who's broke his fibula & dislocated the patella 5 yrs ago, had completely inexplicable lack of proper healing so PT 'graduates' me but says 'don't run.' Mean time between my rehab & workouts I build up for literally months - eating well, feeling good, adding weight, doing yoga type dynamic stretching, acupuncture which even helped - just to have the same 1 hr workout now swell my knee up. I have daily swollen ankle / knee and no sensation in my ankle / foot aside from nerve pain, yet the dislocated knee w/ minimal issue this weeks hurts at night, while seated, w/ no usage even etc
Mean time I also have swelling & knee issues in the good uninjured foot. No explanation, I'm 'healthy,' keep graduating from different rehabs, and yet CLEARLY am not fine. Docs have no explanation, and basically just send me to the next PT without any further questions. Even the fact my surgical wound didn't heal for OVER A YEAR - but I'm fine, no more tests or anything...
I am absolutely frustrated DAILY I can't ball. It fucking sucks. Weak, stupid, whatever...I hate it. It is literally driving me insane
Here's a guy who LIVED HIS ENTIRE LIFE being great at football, and now injury has taken it away. His 1:30 ESPN clip, looks genuine to me. Even so, I feel his pain without having lived it, or been good, or made money. Daily, 5 yrs later. I can't even begin to imagine what he's going through
But the hate - booing, shitty posts - holy shit. Not like we didn't know, but yet again proof people are dickheads
It sounds like you have the same thing I have. I have a disc putting pressure on nerves that result in loss of feeling and swelling in my feet. I have been told it's called neuropathy and it sucks.
not sure if there is a specific name for his, but it's similar to MS. Aside from his Lupus, Diabetes, endless list of things. But yea, I'm expecting the same. As it is they all come to the same conclusions, which is basically 'keep at it' not any further Qs. Diff is I was more active & athletic, so it's a huge adjustment but same idea. Not working out isn't good for my head lol!
One thought I had was to try the AIP diet. Not sure if it's TB12, but similar to some of his thoughts in terms of no inflammatory foods. If nothing else it's worth a try, but as someone who eats a lot LESS than he should, I really hate having to further pare down a relatively healthy fruits, veg, low carb diet (it already sucks - buying, preping, eating 'healthy' but on avg less satiation)
Anyways thanks for the info. And yeah sorry Mr Luck...I'm far from your situ but can relate in an annoying way. Wish u the best!
not sure if there is a specific name for his, but it's similar to MS. Aside from his Lupus, Diabetes, endless list of things. But yea, I'm expecting the same. As it is they all come to the same conclusions, which is basically 'keep at it' not any further Qs. Diff is I was more active & athletic, so it's a huge adjustment but same idea. Not working out isn't good for my head lol!
One thought I had was to try the AIP diet. Not sure if it's TB12, but similar to some of his thoughts in terms of no inflammatory foods. If nothing else it's worth a try, but as someone who eats a lot LESS than he should, I really hate having to further pare down a relatively healthy fruits, veg, low carb diet (it already sucks - buying, preping, eating 'healthy' but on avg less satiation)
Anyways thanks for the info. And yeah sorry Mr Luck...I'm far from your situ but can relate in an annoying way. Wish u the best!
the middle of a game 2 weeks before the season begins that the franchise's most important player is retiring as a relatively young man (football wise). This news came literally out of nowhere. When I saw it on the screen, I thought the ESPN display had been hacked. While he's totally entitled to do whatever he wants for whatever reason, had he made this decision in April, no fans would've booed the first time they saw him.
RE: RE: In face of this sad news for the Colts' and all football fans,
reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.
And two rings...
Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.
reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.
And two rings...
Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.
Winning in the NFL by starting Geno Smith?
RE: I'll allow the fans a visceral, knee-jerk reaction to finding out in
the middle of a game 2 weeks before the season begins that the franchise's most important player is retiring as a relatively young man (football wise). This news came literally out of nowhere. When I saw it on the screen, I thought the ESPN display had been hacked. While he's totally entitled to do whatever he wants for whatever reason, had he made this decision in April, no fans would've booed the first time they saw him.
Man I can't get there, to do this essentially to his face? There is no excuse.
So what exactly happened? The news broke during the game, fans started heckling him and they had to usher him off the field?
but performance per year he absolutely would. Basically the best start to a QB career in NFL history all with some really putrid teams up until the last 1-2 years. But I asked last night with no response (shocker), who really over rated him? A couple guys on a message board?
The national media has had him firmly behind Brady, Brees, Rodgers, etc from this era. He’s absolutely a top QB when he’s playing - so then define overrated because maybe I’m missing something.
As I originally said last night, booing the guy was a weak and classless move.
At the same time, I can understand their frustration. this is terrible timing and to them, it probably feels like he's leaving them in a lurch. An injury isn't forcing his hand, he's choosing to walk away. Which is completely fine. But they are frustrated with that choice, and that's okay too.
If Manning had walked away two weeks before the start of the season at 29 years old, there is no doubt in my mind many on this site would have blasted him to oblivion and would still be talking about it to this day.
At first I thought the booing was weak, but then I tried putting myself in the shoes of a Colts fan at the game. It's August 24th. The season starts in 15 days. You're at a preseason game, probably kicking a few back. And then you find out your star QB is retiring. In the heat of the moment, I probably would have been pretty pissed too.
I'm sure some, though definitely not all, have a different perspective this morning with some clear thinking.
Right, imagine that buzz spreading through the stadium....
"dude, not a joke, Luck is retiring"... "WHAT??? He's right down there! Where are you reading this? is it an injury? Something we don't know about?" "No, it says he just is tired of rehabbing injuries and wants to walk away, he has no joy for the game anymore" "WTF??!?!?!?! It's two weeks away from opening day!!! F-ck him!"
is from reading it as retiring because he is "mentally exhausted". That's what originally flashed across the screen on ESPN. If Luck came out and said I can't physically preform up to the standard I expect of myself, or I have constant headaches from concussions people would all be behind him. Americans don't respect mental weakness.
Now did he actually put it that way or did ESPN make it intentionally controversial by saying "mentally exhausted" instead of listing his long list of injuries. I think Schefter was wrong for reporting it, but I also think Luck owed it to his teammates to tell them as soon as he made the decision.
Well, Luck himself did say he had lost the joy for playing the game...
of players wanting to retire early and move on with their life while they're still young and healthy.
But, Luck saying "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live" really rubbed me the wrong way. Most people aren't able to live their ideal life, because they have to have work full-time jobs. Most of us don't have millions of dollars in the bank, and the luxury to just step away whenever we want to.
I'm just not sympathetic to that - I would have preferred that he'd just stick with saying that he's just not interested in football anymore. It's understandable that he wants to go enjoy his money - just don't try to frame it as if football has taken something away from you when really it's given you everything.
he’s talking about health. No idea how you draw that conclusion. Millionaires should deal with pain and jeopardizing their long term health? It was clear as day he was referring to not being able to lead a painfree life. Shame on him?
But maybe he tried his best to rehab and couldn’t go thru it again.
I understand his way of thought, even though I’ve never played professional sports.
The colts will survive, and it’s just their luck that they’ll get a good QB in the draft next season.
That seems to be exactly what happened. He couldn't go thru more rehab, and was in constant pain.
WTF?
Fantasy Football just got turned on its head.
very sorry to see you go! but for health, gotta do it. good luck Andrew.
Yeah, they have no choice with it being so close to the season.
Get on it DG. Or Tanbey/KLau for 1st round pick.
Yikes that's what a Bill Pollan roster will do to ya.
Nah. They'll tank for Tua right here and now.
ANDREW LUCK RETIRED?
And two rings...
He had the talent but injuries derailed him. Both QBs at the top of that draft ruined by injuries - though hubris also took out the #2.
The best QB in that draft ended up being Russell Wilson.
How about he finish where he became a legend...
Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
I can see this happening in 2020 if Eli doesn't retire.
Be careful what you wish for with mobile QBs, because this is what happens.
Hyped as the next great QB and will be nothing but a footnote at best in NFL history.
I can see this happening in 2020 if Eli doesn't retire.
now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.
Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
It's funny because before Luck retired, I thought the Colts were a surefire playoff team. Jaguars, Texans, Titans? Colts are better than those 3.
Quote:
Let him finish where his brother was a legend
How about he finish where he became a legend...
Eli has no future here but maybe 6 more games so why not the colts where he can be the man for 3 years
Huge opportunity for Brissett who is a FA at the end of the season.
Expect them to make a trade for a backup like Tannehill.
Quote:
In comment 14543129 Junior22 said:
Quote:
Let him finish where his brother was a legend
How about he finish where he became a legend...
Eli has no future here but maybe 6 more games so why not the colts where he can be the man for 3 years
6 more games? Quite the pessimist, no?
Wonder if the Colts knew this was coming.
In comment 14543135 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14543129 Junior22 said:
Quote:
Let him finish where his brother was a legend
How about he finish where he became a legend...
Eli has no future here but maybe 6 more games so why not the colts where he can be the man for 3 years
6 more games? Quite the pessimist, no?
Just my opinion, I feel the only advantage Eli has is experience but qb skills are superior on DJ
And two rings...
Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.
lol crackhead owner Irsay
That was their old GM Grigson. They're new GM made it a priority to protect Luck.
It might be wise. But Giants are too attached to Eli
True. But difference was luck was as fast as Cam Newton. So they hoped he would mask it. Doesn’t make it right. But luck has wheels.
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.
That was their old GM Grigson. They're new GM made it a priority to protect Luck.
Right, I should have said the old dogshit gm.
The Colts are less successful Pittsburgh Penguins.
Which is why it would be a first or nothing
ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.
Which is why it would be a first or nothing
I would trade Eli for a second, but nobody would offer that much. He also has a big salary.
Pathetic, both crippled a franchise for many many years.
Secondly, Eli would have to be open to waiving his no trade clause.
If he'd be willing to waive it, I'd see what the colts would be willing to offer.
He could have a 3-4 year future there.
I wouldn’t say best GM, but watching the YouTube series they did sort of like Finding Giants he says all of the right things about fitting the system and getting the players that check off what the Colts want to do even if they might not be biggest or the fastest
I would trade Eli for a second, but nobody would offer that much. He also has a big salary.
I would trade Eli for WR Parris Campbell and a 3rd but I doubt either side would do that.
@JJStankevitz
· 5m
Fans, seemingly, are booing Andrew Luck as he walks off the field. Tons of cameras following him.
Please elaborate on what value Eli has to the current Giants? If the Colts offered a 5th I would drive Eli there
Quote:
ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.
Please elaborate on what value Eli has to the current Giants? If the Colts offered a 5th I would drive Eli there
I wouldn't trade Eli for a fifth. He's looked good in the preseason, and Jones isn't ready to start. Shurmur has said as much.
In comment 14543120 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.
Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
It's funny because before Luck retired, I thought the Colts were a surefire playoff team. Jaguars, Texans, Titans? Colts are better than those 3.
They were my dark house pick for the SN
they never deserved him. Scumbags
Holy shit this news came out during a preseason game?
In comment 14543176 AcidTest said:
Quote:
ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.
Please elaborate on what value Eli has to the current Giants? If the Colts offered a 5th I would drive Eli there
I wouldn't trade Eli for a fifth. He's looked good in the preseason, and Jones isn't ready to start. Shurmur has said as much.
Wake me up when Eli throws past 13 yards
If real, well... Get over yourself, Indiana.
» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs
» partially torn abdomen
» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood
» at least 1 concussion
» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder
» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue
Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.
Awful and classless. Bad job, Indianapolis.
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
It’s weak. And wrong.
It is all about the injuries and going through the rehabbing. The constant in and out of rehab and physical therapy.
That's what I'm hearing too.
@GaryMyersNY
Eli ending where Peyton started would be compelling. Rookie Daniel Jones’s terrific summer should have Giants thinking about calling Indy — unless Indy calls first. Eli is going into last year of contract for first time. Colts could offer extension and chance to start for 2 yrs.
10:42pm · 24 Aug 2019
He also said he's here because of the pain.
If that
The guy must feel awful.
Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.
He also said he's here because of the pain.
Yep. It's interesting comparing this presser to Peyton's or Favre's. You could tell those guys didn't want to retire but had no other choice. Luck seemed to be at peace with it.
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.
Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.
He’s essentially a lame duck QB playing for a franchise whose fan base hasn’t been the most supportive to put it lightly. If he wants to continue playing it’s going to be somewhere else than the NY Giants. Indy would be a great spot for him all things considered. That’s a good team in a soft division.
@MikeGarafolo
Per someone who reviewed Andrew Luck’s contract, there’s nothing that prevents the team from collecting the signing-bonus proration outlined in the CBA. In short, he’d owe the #Colts $12.8 million if they chose to collect.
10:49pm · 24 Aug 2019
Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.
Man, he's a real weenie.
The notion of "insider" as a distinction is the worst thing to happen to football this century.
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.
When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.
Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.
Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.
I know it's kind of his job but it was still a shitty thing to do by Schefter.
Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.
Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.
When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.
Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.
And had a record-breaking season before that and made another Super Bowl.
but I can understand their frustration.
I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?
Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.
Because he comes off looking like a fool
Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.
When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.
Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.
Everyone but you will certainly remember him as much more than just a "quitter".
How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?
BUT WHAT ABOUT MY FANTASY FOOYBALL TEAM?!!
Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.
Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.
cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.
Yeah, I'm saying because he took the roster bonus, they will go after everything they can, and that's fair.
Because he comes off looking like a fool
I was going to ask the same question. The guy has battled through miserable, painful injuries. Now he reevaluates where he is (and knows a HELL of a lot more than we do about his pain, situation, etc) and we label him a "quitter"??? Really WTF do you know and WTF does he owe anyone but himself, his future health and his family?
Really end of story.
Are you sure you really want to be awake?
Staying asleep as a fucking idiot might serve you best
@MikeGarafolo
#Colts owner Jim Irsay notes Andrew Luck is giving up almost $500 million by walking away from the NFL. With QB salaries already at $35 million per year, Luck would’ve pushed $40 million APY soon. Another deal after that maybe over $50 million APY ... yeah, that sounds right.
11:14pm · 24 Aug 2019
Most passing TDs in first 6 NFL seasons:
Dan Marino 196
Andrew Luck 171
Peyton Manning 167
Russell Wilson 161
Most passing yards in first 6 NFL seasons:
Peyton Manning 24,885
Dan Marino 23,856
Andrew Luck 23,671
Matt Ryan 23,472
If Daniel Jones does close to this 6 out the next 7 years I am going to be pretty happy. And I won't be booing him if he suddenly retires because he doesn't want to sacrifice his body or his mind anymore.
I understand his way of thought, even though I’ve never played professional sports.
The colts will survive, and it’s just their luck that they’ll get a good QB in the draft next season.
He retires due to injury, and you tap dance on his grave / pat yourself on the back about calling him overrated? Seriously? I guess injury never effected a player or his ability? Holy shit
I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.
Wake me up when Eli throws past 13 yards
Jesus fucking Christ. I hoped he left when he got bitchslapped in his last thread.
In comment 14543270 djstat said: Quote:
In comment 14543217 christian said: Quote: Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.
Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.
cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.
Yeah, I'm saying because he took the roster bonus, they will go after everything they can, and that's fair.
Do you honestly think he "took" the bonus in March with any thought he would be retiring in August?
No idea. He didn’t exactly announce he was giving it back tonight though. WHen he quit on his teammates less than 2 weeks before the season
Mean time I also have swelling & knee issues in the good uninjured foot. No explanation, I'm 'healthy,' keep graduating from different rehabs, and yet CLEARLY am not fine. Docs have no explanation, and basically just send me to the next PT without any further questions. Even the fact my surgical wound didn't heal for OVER A YEAR - but I'm fine, no more tests or anything...
I am absolutely frustrated DAILY I can't ball. It fucking sucks. Weak, stupid, whatever...I hate it. It is literally driving me insane
Here's a guy who LIVED HIS ENTIRE LIFE being great at football, and now injury has taken it away. His 1:30 ESPN clip, looks genuine to me. Even so, I feel his pain without having lived it, or been good, or made money. Daily, 5 yrs later. I can't even begin to imagine what he's going through
But the hate - booing, shitty posts - holy shit. Not like we didn't know, but yet again proof people are dickheads
about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.
I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.
So you can only “defend” him if you are a “nutswinger”? You are a fucking idiot. I’d say the same if this was Russell Wilson.
It's anti Midwestern in one sense but at the same time, I actually don't see it as terribly anti-Indiana.
You’ve brought a ton of value to this thread. I salute you.
It's ok, Torrey Smith murdered him...
https://twitter.com/TorreySmithWR/status/1165465965959819264
Because the guy making them is an asshole. It's not complicated.
I will miss watching him play. A great player...and class act.
Luck is walking away because of injury - at tremendous expense to him. He's sacrificing hundreds of millions if you consider what his comp is likely to be over the next 5 years (assuming he called quits at that point), without even factoring possibly giving back some of what he's been paid to date.
Anyone taking him to task for it - especially because of the timing of the announcement - shouldn't be taken seriously.
Ask your ortho to refer you to a neurologist, worth a look.
Ask your ortho to refer you to a neurologist, worth a look.
LOL i thought you were being funny. I was like WTF is THIS guys saying now? But no thanks for the info!
Yeah, because of being between insurances, I'm playing the stupid game of referrals while worried given the sudden increase in pain & swelling in both feet & one knee. Tho I was already in need of my next / 4th or 5th opinion, I'm just waiting on the referral. All have said the same fwiw (and my parents are also docs). I was thinking the same, but not ONE Dr, orthos, GPs had this thought..."you're fine, just keep at it!" while there's little improvement. Actually my dad has neuropathy - like MS - aside from a slew of issues like Lupus, diabetes, so I'm obviously on guard
I don't think it's compensation, as I didn't have any early on. And I'm SUPER conscious about form, gait, stretching, so even all the PTs said it's not that...but who knows
I'll have an appt in a week or so, and I'll def mention this. Thanks Jim!
Overrated for retiring due to injury...genius. Please send me your newsletter!
Because he has already made enough money playing football, comes from a family that is already financially secure and may have other opportunities outside of football? Maybe he wants to be able to walk down the stairs past the age of 40?
It's really really hard to do even when healthy. When your body is failing you, esp when you've been about as good as anyone up to that moment, it's a work-life balance / general wellness / sanity thing. IMO he was broken up in his exit interview, but seemed relatively at peace after 4 yrs of killing himself just to get back to the field with no real improvement...or worse set backs when you do finally get ahead some
And a bad overall #1.
'nuff said.
And a bad overall #1.
'nuff said.
Great post, you’re wrong but great post nonetheless.
And a bad overall #1
'nuff said.
You nailed this one. Congrats. Kudos to you for Luck tearing his labrum, suffering concussions, tearing cartilage in his ribs, tearing his abdomen and lacerating his kidney.
Luck was overrated.
And a bad overall #1
'nuff said.
You nailed this one. Congrats. Kudos to you for Luck tearing his labrum, suffering concussions, tearing cartilage in his ribs, tearing his abdomen and lacerating his kidney.
Is that really a shocker for a QB whose game is predicated on extending plays, taking hits, and lowering his shoulder for first downs? Is anyone shocked Cam Newton has had injuries?
The public is so dumb.
And a bad overall #1.
'nuff said.
Bad?
Ryan Leaf was bad. JaMarcus Russell was bad.
Luck was a damn good QB who has had his career cut short by injuries. His numbers are terrific, especially when you factor how poor the Colts drafted and managed the roster pre-Ballard...
about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.
I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.
Wtf is your point?
If you don’t think his style of play had anything to do with the injuries I don’t know what to tell you. You’re a lost cause.
This should definitely be a cautionary tale to the public clamoring for a mobile QB, but I’m sure they’ll pull the pitchforks out the next time Eli takes a fall in the face of the rush.
and Luck over the last 8 years or are we just making blanket statements against "mobile QBs" to push some dumb bias?
If you don’t think his style of play had anything to do with the injuries I don’t know what to tell you. You’re a lost cause.
This should definitely be a cautionary tale to the public clamoring for a mobile QB, but I’m sure they’ll pull the pitchforks out the next time Eli takes a fall in the face of the rush.
Yeh, he was a regular John Riggins out there. Of course his playing style contributed to the risk, but let's not act like his circumstances aren't the primary reason for why he's retiring before 30.
That will always be on the board.
Mean time I also have swelling & knee issues in the good uninjured foot. No explanation, I'm 'healthy,' keep graduating from different rehabs, and yet CLEARLY am not fine. Docs have no explanation, and basically just send me to the next PT without any further questions. Even the fact my surgical wound didn't heal for OVER A YEAR - but I'm fine, no more tests or anything...
I am absolutely frustrated DAILY I can't ball. It fucking sucks. Weak, stupid, whatever...I hate it. It is literally driving me insane
Here's a guy who LIVED HIS ENTIRE LIFE being great at football, and now injury has taken it away. His 1:30 ESPN clip, looks genuine to me. Even so, I feel his pain without having lived it, or been good, or made money. Daily, 5 yrs later. I can't even begin to imagine what he's going through
But the hate - booing, shitty posts - holy shit. Not like we didn't know, but yet again proof people are dickheads
One thought I had was to try the AIP diet. Not sure if it's TB12, but similar to some of his thoughts in terms of no inflammatory foods. If nothing else it's worth a try, but as someone who eats a lot LESS than he should, I really hate having to further pare down a relatively healthy fruits, veg, low carb diet (it already sucks - buying, preping, eating 'healthy' but on avg less satiation)
Anyways thanks for the info. And yeah sorry Mr Luck...I'm far from your situ but can relate in an annoying way. Wish u the best!
I don't blame him. Good for him for making a choice that is the best for his health. He probably left a lot of money on the table. Only 29 years old.
One thought I had was to try the AIP diet. Not sure if it's TB12, but similar to some of his thoughts in terms of no inflammatory foods. If nothing else it's worth a try, but as someone who eats a lot LESS than he should, I really hate having to further pare down a relatively healthy fruits, veg, low carb diet (it already sucks - buying, preping, eating 'healthy' but on avg less satiation)
Anyways thanks for the info. And yeah sorry Mr Luck...I'm far from your situ but can relate in an annoying way. Wish u the best!
Good luck with it CC. Keep on fighting brother!
Wow. What could have been if not for the injuries. He was the best QB prospect I've seen.
Well you are the expert.
Well you are a schmuck
reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.
And two rings...
Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.
Never understood the value so many Giants placed on that streak once the losing started.
I understand the value of being available, but it s also all about winning in the NFL.
Man I can't get there, to do this essentially to his face? There is no excuse.
So what exactly happened? The news broke during the game, fans started heckling him and they had to usher him off the field?
He made it look like Luck made the decision to retire in the middle of the preseason game.
Whatttttttt is this serious? Absolutely not
I think the next question is - is Luck Canton worthy?
Whatttttttt is this serious? Absolutely not
See? I said he gets overrated...
The national media has had him firmly behind Brady, Brees, Rodgers, etc from this era. He’s absolutely a top QB when he’s playing - so then define overrated because maybe I’m missing something.
He made it look like Luck made the decision to retire in the middle of the preseason game.
I agree but with guys like this it's all about being first and not getting scooped. To hell with doing the right thing, just be first and let the chips fall where they may.
He inherits a great opportunity...
Too bad really. We'll never know how good he could have been. Colts should have made the OL priority number one immediately upon drafting him. They did him no favors.
Now did he actually put it that way or did ESPN make it intentionally controversial by saying "mentally exhausted" instead of listing his long list of injuries. I think Schefter was wrong for reporting it, but I also think Luck owed it to his teammates to tell them as soon as he made the decision.
So the mentally exhausted line isn't entirely untrue.
But, Luck saying "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live" really rubbed me the wrong way. Most people aren't able to live their ideal life, because they have to have work full-time jobs. Most of us don't have millions of dollars in the bank, and the luxury to just step away whenever we want to.
I'm just not sympathetic to that - I would have preferred that he'd just stick with saying that he's just not interested in football anymore. It's understandable that he wants to go enjoy his money - just don't try to frame it as if football has taken something away from you when really it's given you everything.
I understand his way of thought, even though I’ve never played professional sports.
The colts will survive, and it’s just their luck that they’ll get a good QB in the draft next season.
That seems to be exactly what happened. He couldn't go thru more rehab, and was in constant pain.