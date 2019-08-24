Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NGT: Andrew Luck Retiring (Schefter)

jd311 : 8/24/2019 9:30 pm
Wow
Source  
jd311 : 8/24/2019 9:31 pm : link
.
Tweet - ( New Window )
Wow  
LawrenceTaylor56 : 8/24/2019 9:32 pm : link
That’s wild.
His health must be  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/24/2019 9:32 pm : link
In rough shape.
Thought it was  
NINEster : 8/24/2019 9:32 pm : link
April 1 for a second....

WTF?
Just got an alert about this  
MadPlaid : 8/24/2019 9:33 pm : link
Holy crap!

Fantasy Football just got turned on its head.
One of the best in the game  
dep026 : 8/24/2019 9:33 pm : link
Far too young. Awesome awesome player.
I thought he had a high ankle sprain?  
MetsAreBack : 8/24/2019 9:33 pm : link
And doesn’t seem like a guy angling to be a free agent in 6-12 months either
Insane.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 9:34 pm : link
Injuries suck.
I figured it was a dupe Schefter account, but it looks legit.  
bceagle05 : 8/24/2019 9:34 pm : link
Holy shit. Thought and prayers to Mike Francesa.
Wowwwwwwwww  
tyrik13 : 8/24/2019 9:34 pm : link
Did not see that coming! His health must really be bad
Eli to the Colts?  
Rflairr : 8/24/2019 9:34 pm : link
lol
Really sad  
BestFeature : 8/24/2019 9:35 pm : link
Unfortunately, due to health reasons he never reached his potential and never lived up to the expectations. I wish him a healthy life after the NFL.
Jacoby Brissett has been named the new starting QB for the Colts  
MadPlaid : 8/24/2019 9:35 pm : link
No surprise there.
Wow how diappointing  
ChaChing : 8/24/2019 9:35 pm : link
really was a great player when healthy

very sorry to see you go! but for health, gotta do it. good luck Andrew.
wow!  
Britt in VA : 8/24/2019 9:36 pm : link
!
Wow!  
Matt in SGS : 8/24/2019 9:36 pm : link
now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.
RE: Jacoby Brissett has been named the new starting QB for the Colts  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 9:36 pm : link
In comment 14543116 MadPlaid said:
Quote:
No surprise there.


Yeah, they have no choice with it being so close to the season.
Sad to hear.  
Oscar : 8/24/2019 9:37 pm : link
Thought he was going to be a short list NFL all-timer when he was coming out of Stanford. Shame he never met his potential due to injuries and the shitty Colts management.
RE: Eli to the Colts?  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/24/2019 9:37 pm : link
In comment 14543114 Rflairr said:
Quote:
lol

+4

Get on it DG. Or Tanbey/KLau for 1st round pick.

Yikes that's what a Bill Pollan roster will do to ya.
shame for such a talent  
black aces : 8/24/2019 9:37 pm : link
and seemingly good person to have their career hampered by injury. Probably a wise move to get out before he really impairs his quality of life going forward.
I  
theking : 8/24/2019 9:37 pm : link
Would start Chad Kelly. At least some upside.
You knew something was fishy here  
Stu11 : 8/24/2019 9:37 pm : link
You don't miss 4 months with a high ankle sprain.
RE: Wow!  
FStubbs : 8/24/2019 9:37 pm : link
In comment 14543120 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.


Nah. They'll tank for Tua right here and now.
Send Eli to Colts  
Junior22 : 8/24/2019 9:38 pm : link
Let him finish where his brother was a legend
Holy shit  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:38 pm : link
Wow. What could have been if not for the injuries. He was the best QB prospect I've seen.


Wait, what?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/24/2019 9:38 pm : link
Wifey and I are out drinking.

ANDREW LUCK RETIRED?
That's about a heck of a WOW  
ChathamMark : 8/24/2019 9:38 pm : link
as you get for the NFL. Guess injuries took its toll. Only 29. 6 year career. 171 TD's, 83 INT's.
In face of this sad news for the Colts' and all football fans,  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/24/2019 9:39 pm : link
reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.

And two rings...
RE: Sad to hear.  
FStubbs : 8/24/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14543122 Oscar said:
Quote:
Thought he was going to be a short list NFL all-timer when he was coming out of Stanford. Shame he never met his potential due to injuries and the shitty Colts management.


He had the talent but injuries derailed him. Both QBs at the top of that draft ruined by injuries - though hubris also took out the #2.

The best QB in that draft ended up being Russell Wilson.
RE: Send Eli to Colts  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14543129 Junior22 said:
Quote:
Let him finish where his brother was a legend


How about he finish where he became a legend...
RE: Wow!  
bradshaw44 : 8/24/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14543120 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.


Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?
RE: Eli to the Colts?  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 9:39 pm : link
In comment 14543114 Rflairr said:
Quote:
lol


I can see this happening in 2020 if Eli doesn't retire.
Stunning.  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 9:40 pm : link
His injuries must be a lot worse than known. Football is a brutal game. He looked like the next Peyton Manning coming out of college.
Not Surprised  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 9:40 pm : link
His arm looked terrible in the playoffs last year.

Be careful what you wish for with mobile QBs, because this is what happens.

Hyped as the next great QB and will be nothing but a footnote at best in NFL history.
RE: RE: Eli to the Colts?  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14543137 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14543114 Rflairr said:


Quote:


lol



I can see this happening in 2020 if Eli doesn't retire.


+2.
RE: RE: Wow!  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:41 pm : link
In comment 14543136 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543120 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.



Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?


It's funny because before Luck retired, I thought the Colts were a surefire playoff team. Jaguars, Texans, Titans? Colts are better than those 3.
RE: RE: Send Eli to Colts  
Junior22 : 8/24/2019 9:42 pm : link
In comment 14543135 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14543129 Junior22 said:


Quote:


Let him finish where his brother was a legend



How about he finish where he became a legend...


Eli has no future here but maybe 6 more games so why not the colts where he can be the man for 3 years
Wow  
Jay on the Island : 8/24/2019 9:43 pm : link
kind of a dick move to retire this late. Unfortunately now we are going to have 57 threads a day about trading Eli to the Colts.

Huge opportunity for Brissett who is a FA at the end of the season.

Expect them to make a trade for a backup like Tannehill.
So the Colts get one championship  
bceagle05 : 8/24/2019 9:44 pm : link
out of the Manning and Luck eras - I imagine they expected a few more.
RE: RE: RE: Send Eli to Colts  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14543145 Junior22 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543135 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14543129 Junior22 said:


Quote:


Let him finish where his brother was a legend



How about he finish where he became a legend...



Eli has no future here but maybe 6 more games so why not the colts where he can be the man for 3 years


6 more games? Quite the pessimist, no?
Heard some sports talk radio earlier today.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/24/2019 9:45 pm : link
One show (Chris Moore? WFAN) noted that the Colts had announced Jacoby Brissette wasn't going to play in their final preseason game — so he surmised Luck was going to miss at least Week 1. The other show, CBS Sports Radio, noted Luck hasn't practiced since May.

Wonder if the Colts knew this was coming.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Send Eli to Colts  
Junior22 : 8/24/2019 9:45 pm : link
In comment 14543149 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14543145 Junior22 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543135 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14543129 Junior22 said:


Quote:


Let him finish where his brother was a legend



How about he finish where he became a legend...



Eli has no future here but maybe 6 more games so why not the colts where he can be the man for 3 years



6 more games? Quite the pessimist, no?


Just my opinion, I feel the only advantage Eli has is experience but qb skills are superior on DJ
Can't wait for Captain Andrew Luck's tweet.  
BlackLight : 8/24/2019 9:45 pm : link
Dearest mother....
RE: In face of this sad news for the Colts' and all football fans,  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/24/2019 9:46 pm : link
In comment 14543133 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.

And two rings...

Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.

That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/24/2019 9:46 pm : link
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.
Hey now  
GoDeep13 : 8/24/2019 9:46 pm : link
Jacoby Brissett isn’t your normal backup.
we only get one body.  
Giant John : 8/24/2019 9:46 pm : link
how much is that worth? way more than some money.
Trade Eli to Indy??  
The_Boss : 8/24/2019 9:46 pm : link
Get the Jones era rolling.
RE: So the Colts get one championship  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/24/2019 9:47 pm : link
In comment 14543148 bceagle05 said:
Quote:
out of the Manning and Luck eras - I imagine they expected a few more.

lol crackhead owner Irsay
RE: That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
Jay on the Island : 8/24/2019 9:47 pm : link
In comment 14543156 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.

That was their old GM Grigson. They're new GM made it a priority to protect Luck.
Their  
Jay on the Island : 8/24/2019 9:47 pm : link
not they're
It  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 9:48 pm : link
sounds like mental fatigue, i.e. "worn down," from an accumulation of injuries.
Injury too much  
micky : 8/24/2019 9:48 pm : link
Don't blame him
IDK about Brissett, but if the Colts are desperate, I'd trade them Eli  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:49 pm : link
for their first. I would do that. Anything less and I wouldn't.
Lamar  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 9:49 pm : link
Miller has a torn ACL.
RE: IDK about Brissett, but if the Colts are desperate, I'd trade them Eli  
micky : 8/24/2019 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14543168 Anakim said:
Quote:
for their first. I would do that. Anything less and I wouldn't.


It might be wise. But Giants are too attached to Eli
Wow  
Mark from Jersey : 8/24/2019 9:51 pm : link
big surprise...smart kid though walking away when he can still walk.
RE: IDK about Brissett, but if the Colts are desperate, I'd trade them Eli  
Mark from Jersey : 8/24/2019 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14543168 Anakim said:
Quote:
for their first. I would do that. Anything less and I wouldn't.
I lol'ed
RE: That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
bradshaw44 : 8/24/2019 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14543156 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.


True. But difference was luck was as fast as Cam Newton. So they hoped he would mask it. Doesn’t make it right. But luck has wheels.
RE: RE: That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/24/2019 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14543162 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14543156 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.


That was their old GM Grigson. They're new GM made it a priority to protect Luck.


Right, I should have said the old dogshit gm.
Colts are a playoff team. I really believe that.  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:52 pm : link
And like the Jaguars last year, the only thing they're lacking is a QB.
No  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 9:52 pm : link
ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.
RE: Wow!  
BestFeature : 8/24/2019 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14543120 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.


The Colts are less successful Pittsburgh Penguins.
RE: No  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14543176 AcidTest said:
Quote:
ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.


Which is why it would be a first or nothing
really bummed to hear this  
PaulBlakeTSU : 8/24/2019 9:53 pm : link
he was such a good QB that never got the opportunity to shine-- injuries and management stripped him of the success his talent warranted. I thought this could have been a great opportunity for the Colts to come out of the AFC, too.
Most shocking retirement I can remember.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/24/2019 9:57 pm : link
MJ '93 & Sanders in '99 in the running.
RE: RE: No  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 9:58 pm : link
In comment 14543178 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14543176 AcidTest said:


Quote:


ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.



Which is why it would be a first or nothing


I would trade Eli for a second, but nobody would offer that much. He also has a big salary.
Polian was a big as numbnuts as Reese  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/24/2019 9:59 pm : link
Hiring his equally unqualified son as was Mark Ross.

Pathetic, both crippled a franchise for many many years.
The  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 10:00 pm : link
good news for the Colts is that they have one of the best GMs in the league.
First I think this could be a great opportunity  
sxdxca : 8/24/2019 10:02 pm : link
For Eli Manning, and a great match with the Colts.

Secondly, Eli would have to be open to waiving his no trade clause.

If he'd be willing to waive it, I'd see what the colts would be willing to offer.

He could have a 3-4 year future there.
RE: The  
Mike in NY : 8/24/2019 10:04 pm : link
In comment 14543184 AcidTest said:
Quote:
good news for the Colts is that they have one of the best GMs in the league.


I wouldn’t say best GM, but watching the YouTube series they did sort of like Finding Giants he says all of the right things about fitting the system and getting the players that check off what the Colts want to do even if they might not be biggest or the fastest
RE: RE: RE: No  
Jay on the Island : 8/24/2019 10:06 pm : link
In comment 14543182 AcidTest said:
Quote:




I would trade Eli for a second, but nobody would offer that much. He also has a big salary.

I would trade Eli for WR Parris Campbell and a 3rd but I doubt either side would do that.
correction  
Jay on the Island : 8/24/2019 10:06 pm : link
I know both sides wouldn't do that.
Wow...awful...  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 10:08 pm : link
JJ Stankevitz
@JJStankevitz
· 5m
Fans, seemingly, are booing Andrew Luck as he walks off the field. Tons of cameras following him.
Ok jokes over  
micky : 8/24/2019 10:09 pm : link
Seriously a first rd for an almost 40 yrs old qb? I'm lmao
RE: No  
Junior22 : 8/24/2019 10:10 pm : link
In comment 14543176 AcidTest said:
Quote:
ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.


Please elaborate on what value Eli has to the current Giants? If the Colts offered a 5th I would drive Eli there
So he retired while on the sidelines of a  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/24/2019 10:13 pm : link
Meaningless preseason game?
RE: RE: No  
AcidTest : 8/24/2019 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14543192 Junior22 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543176 AcidTest said:


Quote:


ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.



Please elaborate on what value Eli has to the current Giants? If the Colts offered a 5th I would drive Eli there


I wouldn't trade Eli for a fifth. He's looked good in the preseason, and Jones isn't ready to start. Shurmur has said as much.
LOL  
mattlawson : 8/24/2019 10:13 pm : link
yer fucking shittin me
I hope he is ok  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 8/24/2019 10:13 pm : link
Crazy.
Luck is being booed off the field  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:14 pm : link
https://twitter.com/RichNye13/status/1165445173909827584
.....  
Micko : 8/24/2019 10:16 pm : link
My first thought was Eli to the colts as well. Makes a lot of sense.
RE: RE: RE: Wow!  
montanagiant : 8/24/2019 10:16 pm : link
In comment 14543143 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14543136 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543120 Matt in SGS said:


Quote:


now watch the Colts do what they do best, suck at the right time to land the right prospect. Brissett will win them some games this year, but they go all out full tank job for Lawrence in 2021...and get him like they did Peyton and Luck.



Landing Fromm or Tua next spring won’t be a bad thing either. Why wait two years?



It's funny because before Luck retired, I thought the Colts were a surefire playoff team. Jaguars, Texans, Titans? Colts are better than those 3.

They were my dark house pick for the SN
RE: Luck is being booed off the field  
black aces : 8/24/2019 10:16 pm : link
In comment 14543200 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
https://twitter.com/RichNye13/status/1165445173909827584


they never deserved him. Scumbags
RE: Luck is being booed off the field  
ron mexico : 8/24/2019 10:19 pm : link
In comment 14543200 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
https://twitter.com/RichNye13/status/1165445173909827584


Holy shit this news came out during a preseason game?
Weak and classless move....  
Britt in VA : 8/24/2019 10:19 pm : link
but I can understand their frustration.
RE: RE: RE: No  
Junior22 : 8/24/2019 10:20 pm : link
In comment 14543195 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14543192 Junior22 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543176 AcidTest said:


Quote:


ways the Colts or anyone else trades a first for Eli. Especially the Colts, since they have Brissett. Eli has more value to us than any tiny return we would receive for him.



Please elaborate on what value Eli has to the current Giants? If the Colts offered a 5th I would drive Eli there



I wouldn't trade Eli for a fifth. He's looked good in the preseason, and Jones isn't ready to start. Shurmur has said as much.


Wake me up when Eli throws past 13 yards
RE: That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
MetsAreBack : 8/24/2019 10:21 pm : link
In comment 14543156 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.


Luck played 86 career games. And 40% of those comprised last year and his rookie year when he had plenty of talent around him. He also always had WR and TE talent on the roster.

This is a sad day for football fans and the nfl - but this isn’t Larry Fitzgerald we’re taking about here who actually had a beef. I think Luck comes across very badly here. No idea if there is a personal issue with Irsay.
I would be surprised if Eli accepts a trade to Peyton's old team.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/24/2019 10:21 pm : link
Plus, the Colts have Brisett. So it's not like he'd be walking into a no-competition starting job.
How fast can the networks drop  
bubba0825 : 8/24/2019 10:22 pm : link
Any colts primetime games...lol. I can’t imagine how Luck must feel to break down that fast. However if I recall correctly he graduated Stanford in 3 years so I assume he’s off to do something pretty awesome anyway
RE: Luck is being booed off the field  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/24/2019 10:24 pm : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
https://twitter.com/RichNye13/status/1165445173909827584
Good lord. Is that real? It's pretty easy to dub booing into a video.

If real, well... Get over yourself, Indiana.
Kinda puts things into perspective  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:26 pm : link
Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:
» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs
» partially torn abdomen
» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood
» at least 1 concussion
» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder
» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue
It doesn't sound injury driven....  
Britt in VA : 8/24/2019 10:27 pm : link
he's citing mental fatigue.
Other people have that video on twitter so I'm guessing it's real  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:27 pm : link
The news came out during the preseason game.
He's talking now  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:27 pm : link
https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1dRKZLjXwpoJB
He said he's physically in the same shape as he was in 2016,  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 10:28 pm : link
and he vowed to never feel that injured again.
Press conf now  
ron mexico : 8/24/2019 10:30 pm : link
On nfln
...  
christian : 8/24/2019 10:30 pm : link
Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.

Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.
Rehabbing injuries sounds like it was the impetus  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:30 pm : link
An emotional Andrew Luck on his recovery: "I've been stuck in this process. I haven't been able to life the live I want to live. It's taken the joy out of this game....the only way forward for me is to remove myself from football."
RE: Luck is being booed off the field  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 10:31 pm : link
In comment 14543200 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
https://twitter.com/RichNye13/status/1165445173909827584


Awful and classless. Bad job, Indianapolis.
Someone brought up him going to the XFL because his father is the  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 10:33 pm : link
commissioner. No chance that happens
At the risk of sounding like Ernie Accorsi,  
81_Great_Dane : 8/24/2019 10:33 pm : link
the Oliver Luck story is a lot like the Bert Jones story. Great for a short time. Weird deja vu for an older fan like me.
RE: RE: That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8/24/2019 10:35 pm : link
In comment 14543207 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14543156 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.



Luck played 86 career games. And 40% of those comprised last year and his rookie year when he had plenty of talent around him. He also always had WR and TE talent on the roster.

This is a sad day for football fans and the nfl - but this isn’t Larry Fitzgerald we’re taking about here who actually had a beef. I think Luck comes across very badly here. No idea if there is a personal issue with Irsay.


He never had offensive line talent and got beaten to a pulp. That team he took to the AFCC was awful.
I hope for good  
5BowlsSoon : 8/24/2019 10:36 pm : link
He needs to....
RE: Weak and classless move....  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2019 10:36 pm : link
In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
but I can understand their frustration.


I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.
RE: RE: RE: That dogshit GM for the Colts my have neglected Luck more...  
MetsAreBack : 8/24/2019 10:43 pm : link
In comment 14543228 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 14543207 MetsAreBack said:


Quote:


In comment 14543156 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...than Reese neglected Eli. Until last year, the line the Colts had for Andrew Luck was criminally bad, and now he's out of the game.



Luck played 86 career games. And 40% of those comprised last year and his rookie year when he had plenty of talent around him. He also always had WR and TE talent on the roster.

This is a sad day for football fans and the nfl - but this isn’t Larry Fitzgerald we’re taking about here who actually had a beef. I think Luck comes across very badly here. No idea if there is a personal issue with Irsay.



He never had offensive line talent and got beaten to a pulp. That team he took to the AFCC was awful.


They had one of the better OLs in football last year and his rookie year OL was fine too. Also these kind of decisions should be made March to May, not 14 days before a season starts. This wreaks of a personal vendetta against someone in the colts organization.

It’s weak. And wrong.
RE: It doesn't sound injury driven....  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 8/24/2019 10:43 pm : link
In comment 14543212 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
he's citing mental fatigue.


It is all about the injuries and going through the rehabbing. The constant in and out of rehab and physical therapy.
This presser is really interesting  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 10:43 pm : link
Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.
RE: This presser is really interesting  
Britt in VA : 8/24/2019 10:46 pm : link
In comment 14543236 Anakim said:
Quote:
Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.


That's what I'm hearing too.
...  
sphinx : 8/24/2019 10:47 pm : link
Gary Myers
@GaryMyersNY
Eli ending where Peyton started would be compelling. Rookie Daniel Jones’s terrific summer should have Giants thinking about calling Indy — unless Indy calls first. Eli is going into last year of contract for first time. Colts could offer extension and chance to start for 2 yrs.

10:42pm · 24 Aug 2019
eli has a no trade clause.  
Britt in VA : 8/24/2019 10:48 pm : link
He has stated repeatedly he wants to retire a Giant and doesn't want to play for another team.
Luck has a lot of interests beside football  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:49 pm : link
My guess is the only thing he'll miss is the locker room and the fraternity.
Given the amount of pain and the severity of the injuries he's endured  
81_Great_Dane : 8/24/2019 10:49 pm : link
I doubt he'll miss football, either. Maybe if in two years he feels perfect he will be tempted to give it a try, but I think he's already had too many injuries you never fully recover from. He's got to think about being able to enjoy the rest of his life.
Peyton is more likely than Eli to start week one for the Colts.  
bceagle05 : 8/24/2019 10:50 pm : link
They made it pretty clear Brissett is their guy right now.
RE: This presser is really interesting  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 10:50 pm : link
In comment 14543236 Anakim said:
Quote:
Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.


He also said he's here because of the pain.
RE: Luck has a lot of interests beside football  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 10:50 pm : link
In comment 14543244 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
My guess is the only thing he'll miss is the locker room and the fraternity.


If that
It is obviousoy the injuries  
nygiants16 : 8/24/2019 10:51 pm : link
he even said he still has to rehab to live a normal life
He said he currently has a calf strain, high ankle sprain  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:51 pm : link
and posterior impingement.

The guy must feel awful.
...  
christian : 8/24/2019 10:51 pm : link
Luck will retire fabulously wealthy, with a degree from Stanford, and with a decent chance to regain his health. He's played it perfectly. And he knows it.
sounds like the injuries just wore him down  
bluepepper : 8/24/2019 10:52 pm : link
mentally as well as physically. There's life outside of football. He owes nobody nothing.
RE: RE: This presser is really interesting  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 10:53 pm : link
In comment 14543247 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14543236 Anakim said:


Quote:


Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.



He also said he's here because of the pain.


Yep. It's interesting comparing this presser to Peyton's or Favre's. You could tell those guys didn't want to retire but had no other choice. Luck seemed to be at peace with it.
RE: RE: RE: This presser is really interesting  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/24/2019 10:54 pm : link
In comment 14543253 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 14543247 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14543236 Anakim said:


Quote:


Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.



He also said he's here because of the pain.



Yep. It's interesting comparing this presser to Peyton's or Favre's. You could tell those guys didn't want to retire but had no other choice. Luck seemed to be at peace with it.


Yeah, good for him. He's one of the few that are good with it. He was emotional to some extent though as he did cry and have to stop for a few seconds. He's played the game his entire life, it makes sense. And he's obviously set for life.
Lousy fans  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 10:54 pm : link
Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.
Andrew Luck was planning on telling his teammates after the game  
Britt in VA : 8/24/2019 10:56 pm : link
tonight and then a presser at 3pm tomorrow.

Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This presser is really interesting  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 10:56 pm : link
In comment 14543255 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 14543253 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 14543247 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 14543236 Anakim said:


Quote:


Luck doesn't seem broken up about it. I don't think he's going to miss football. He's just tired more than anything.



He also said he's here because of the pain.



Yep. It's interesting comparing this presser to Peyton's or Favre's. You could tell those guys didn't want to retire but had no other choice. Luck seemed to be at peace with it.



Yeah, good for him. He's one of the few that are good with it. He was emotional to some extent though as he did cry and have to stop for a few seconds. He's played the game his entire life, it makes sense. And he's obviously set for life.


I don't even get the sense that he wants to continue to be part of the game
I can’t believe the fans booed  
GMEN46 : 8/24/2019 10:57 pm : link
Him. Anyone who criticizes him is a complete moron. The guy is beaten down clearly. He had a great career and he is sick of rehabbing every year I can understand it. It seems like the anti mid western personality to boo him.
RE: eli has a no trade clause.  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 10:57 pm : link
In comment 14543243 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
He has stated repeatedly he wants to retire a Giant and doesn't want to play for another team.


He’s essentially a lame duck QB playing for a franchise whose fan base hasn’t been the most supportive to put it lightly. If he wants to continue playing it’s going to be somewhere else than the NY Giants. Indy would be a great spot for him all things considered. That’s a good team in a soft division.
business  
sphinx : 8/24/2019 11:00 pm : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
Per someone who reviewed Andrew Luck’s contract, there’s nothing that prevents the team from collecting the signing-bonus proration outlined in the CBA. In short, he’d owe the #Colts $12.8 million if they chose to collect.

10:49pm · 24 Aug 2019
RE: Andrew Luck was planning on telling his teammates after the game  
christian : 8/24/2019 11:00 pm : link
In comment 14543258 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
tonight and then a presser at 3pm tomorrow.

Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.


Man, he's a real weenie.

The notion of "insider" as a distinction is the worst thing to happen to football this century.
RE: Lousy fans  
MetsAreBack : 8/24/2019 11:04 pm : link
In comment 14543257 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.


When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.

Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.
RE: Andrew Luck was planning on telling his teammates after the game  
BestFeature : 8/24/2019 11:04 pm : link
In comment 14543258 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
tonight and then a presser at 3pm tomorrow.

Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.


I know it's kind of his job but it was still a shitty thing to do by Schefter.
RE: ...  
djstat : 8/24/2019 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14543217 christian said:
Quote:
Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.

Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.
cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.
RE: RE: Lousy fans  
BestFeature : 8/24/2019 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14543268 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14543257 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.



When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.

Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.


And had a record-breaking season before that and made another Super Bowl.
RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 11:05 pm : link
In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.


The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.
I wonder how old  
McNally's_Nuts : 8/24/2019 11:06 pm : link
the poster MetsareBack is.

Because he comes off looking like a fool
Schefter  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2019 11:06 pm : link
is a cunt.
RE: RE: Lousy fans  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/24/2019 11:07 pm : link
In comment 14543268 MetsAreBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14543257 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.



When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.

Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.


Everyone but you will certainly remember him as much more than just a "quitter".
LOL  
McNally's_Nuts : 8/24/2019 11:08 pm : link
so it’s fine when an organization spits a player out when he’s hurt and can’t play but man FUCK that player when he chooses not to play anymore because he doesn’t want to take the pounding anymore. Who can really blame him, he gets to go out with all his brain cells (presumably)
RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
black aces : 8/24/2019 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.


How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?
“Nothing more than a quitter”  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2019 11:09 pm : link
Jesus, these hot tales are fucking painful to read.
Mentioned quality of  
McNally's_Nuts : 8/24/2019 11:09 pm : link
Life.

BUT WHAT ABOUT MY FANTASY FOOYBALL TEAM?!!
RE: RE: RE: Lousy fans  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 11:10 pm : link
In comment 14543275 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14543268 MetsAreBack said:


Quote:


In comment 14543257 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter)
Andrew Luck on the booing he heard tonight from Colts’ fans: “It hurt...it hurt.



When he gives back his bonus he took in March and the colts refund these fans in full for what is now a lost season I will agree with your take.

Right now he’s nothing more than a quitter. 86 career games. No accomplishments of note. The guy they let leave to have him take over won a Super Bowl.



Everyone but you will certainly remember him as much more than just a "quitter".


What will we remember him for? His “he’s the next elite QB hype?”

There’s nothing on his resume outside of that that he will be remembered for.
RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
Anakim : 8/24/2019 11:10 pm : link
In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.



Oh c'mon. Peyton had a severe, chronic neck injury and was what? 37? Luck was the best QB prospect since John Elway. It was a no-brainer.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 8/24/2019 11:11 pm : link
In comment 14543270 djstat said:
Quote:
In comment 14543217 christian said:


Quote:


Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.

Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.

cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.


Yeah, I'm saying because he took the roster bonus, they will go after everything they can, and that's fair.
RE: I can’t believe the fans booed him.  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/24/2019 11:12 pm : link
GMEN46 said:
Quote:
... It seems like the anti mid western personality to boo him.
I'm going to venture a guess you haven't spent much time in Indiana.
RE: I wonder how old  
kennyd : 8/24/2019 11:12 pm : link
In comment 14543273 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
the poster MetsareBack is.

Because he comes off looking like a fool


I was going to ask the same question. The guy has battled through miserable, painful injuries. Now he reevaluates where he is (and knows a HELL of a lot more than we do about his pain, situation, etc) and we label him a "quitter"??? Really WTF do you know and WTF does he owe anyone but himself, his future health and his family?
Life is bigger  
McNally's_Nuts : 8/24/2019 11:13 pm : link
than football.

Really end of story.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
sphinx : 8/24/2019 11:14 pm : link
In comment 14543283 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 14543270 djstat said: Quote:
In comment 14543217 christian said: Quote: Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.

Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.

cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.


Yeah, I'm saying because he took the roster bonus, they will go after everything they can, and that's fair.

Do you honestly think he "took" the bonus in March with any thought he would be retiring in August?
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/24/2019 11:14 pm : link
Quote:
Wake me up when Eli throws past 13 yards


Are you sure you really want to be awake?

Staying asleep as a fucking idiot might serve you best
RE: RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 11:16 pm : link
In comment 14543278 black aces said:
Quote:
In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.



How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?


He looked like shit in the KC playoff game — straight up noodle arm. If I could see it he knew it. The physical issues didn’t happen overnight.

You don’t wait this late to break this kind of news. If this happened to the Giants the fans and media would be worse.
.............  
sphinx : 8/24/2019 11:17 pm : link
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo
#Colts owner Jim Irsay notes Andrew Luck is giving up almost $500 million by walking away from the NFL. With QB salaries already at $35 million per year, Luck would’ve pushed $40 million APY soon. Another deal after that maybe over $50 million APY ... yeah, that sounds right.

11:14pm · 24 Aug 2019


RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2019 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.


No I don’t wonder why. If you can read you’d know that. I’d take this stance for anyone in Lucks position. It’s a game, a brutal one, and just not worth getting mad it it from this fans POV.
via Gil Brandt  
bluepepper : 8/24/2019 11:19 pm : link
Quote:


Most passing TDs in first 6 NFL seasons:

Dan Marino 196
Andrew Luck 171
Peyton Manning 167
Russell Wilson 161

Most passing yards in first 6 NFL seasons:

Peyton Manning 24,885
Dan Marino 23,856
Andrew Luck 23,671
Matt Ryan 23,472

If Daniel Jones does close to this 6 out the next 7 years I am going to be pretty happy. And I won't be booing him if he suddenly retires because he doesn't want to sacrifice his body or his mind anymore.
RE: RE: Andrew Luck was planning on telling his teammates after the game  
Hsilwek92 : 8/24/2019 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14543269 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14543258 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


tonight and then a presser at 3pm tomorrow.

Schefter leaking it ruined that plan and here we are.



I know it's kind of his job but it was still a shitty thing to do by Schefter.


If he didn’t do it, someone else would’ve. I don’t blame Schefter, I blame the asshole in the Colts organization who leaked it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14543295 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.



No I don’t wonder why. If you can read you’d know that. I’d take this stance for anyone in Lucks position. It’s a game, a brutal one, and just not worth getting mad it it from this fans POV.


That’s cute but you’re obviously biased on this issue.
I’m just speculating  
McNally's_Nuts : 8/24/2019 11:20 pm : link
But maybe he tried his best to rehab and couldn’t go thru it again.

I understand his way of thought, even though I’ve never played professional sports.

The colts will survive, and it’s just their luck that they’ll get a good QB in the draft next season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
christian : 8/24/2019 11:20 pm : link
In comment 14543287 sphinx said:
Quote:
In comment 14543283 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14543270 djstat said: Quote:
In comment 14543217 christian said: Quote: Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.

Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.

cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.


Yeah, I'm saying because he took the roster bonus, they will go after everything they can, and that's fair.


Do you honestly think he "took" the bonus in March with any thought he would be retiring in August?


I don't know why you're putting quotes around took, because that happened.

But the roster bonus is designed as a measure of good faith that the player will play and team will pay him, for that season.

And Irsay has to pay half of it in September.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
BestFeature : 8/24/2019 11:21 pm : link
In comment 14543295 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.



No I don’t wonder why. If you can read you’d know that. I’d take this stance for anyone in Lucks position. It’s a game, a brutal one, and just not worth getting mad it it from this fans POV.


If you really treat football as "just a game" why do you post so much on a fan message board? There's nothing wrong with thinking like that but most people that post that much on a message board take this game seriously.
I post here because  
McNally's_Nuts : 8/24/2019 11:23 pm : link
my job is boring.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
Hsilwek92 : 8/24/2019 11:24 pm : link
In comment 14543290 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543278 black aces said:


Quote:


In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.



How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?



He looked like shit in the KC playoff game — straight up noodle arm. If I could see it he knew it. The physical issues didn’t happen overnight.

You don’t wait this late to break this kind of news. If this happened to the Giants the fans and media would be worse.


I always find it funny when morons, like yourself, make ridiculous arguments like this. Like you know the situation inside and out and, have an idea as to what the player is going through.

Fucking ridiculous moron.
Im with UCONN  
adamg : 8/24/2019 11:24 pm : link
And I don't take it that seriously. A lot of people on here are crazy.
BestFeature  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2019 11:26 pm : link
entertainment. That’s it. That’s all this game is to me. I happen to find discussing sports entertaining regardless of the results. No different than say, video games. Very entertaining but don’t actually mean shit.

Being interested in something doesn’t make it life or death.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Weak and classless move....  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 11:32 pm : link
In comment 14543307 Hsilwek92 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543290 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543278 black aces said:


Quote:


In comment 14543272 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543230 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 14543205 Britt in VA said:


Quote:


but I can understand their frustration.



I can’t, it’s a game. Booing him for no longer wanting to wreck his body is just a chickenshit reaction. I expect it of course, but I don’t understand how any rational person can be mad.



The organization dumped Peyton for him only to watch Peyton win a ring in Denver. The organization stood behind him through the injuries and formulated their 2018 draft strategy around Luck being the guy long term. Now Luck leaves Indy with their collective dicks in their hands two weeks before the season starts. And you’re wondering why their fan base may be aggravated?

Not really surprised by this comment though from the president of the Andrew Luck fan club.



How can he be criticized for not playing if he is physically not well?



He looked like shit in the KC playoff game — straight up noodle arm. If I could see it he knew it. The physical issues didn’t happen overnight.

You don’t wait this late to break this kind of news. If this happened to the Giants the fans and media would be worse.



I always find it funny when morons, like yourself, make ridiculous arguments like this. Like you know the situation inside and out and, have an idea as to what the player is going through.

Fucking ridiculous moron.


Thank you for your contribution as Andrew Luck’s knight in shining armor, Hwilsek92. We all thank you for your service.
Can I get the final tally on the career please?  
Motley Two : 8/24/2019 11:33 pm : link
I'm just curious about how wrong I was, since I caught shit a few months ago for suggesting Luck gets overrated.
Why the shitty comments  
UConn4523 : 8/24/2019 11:42 pm : link
about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.
RE: via Gil Brandt  
BigBluDawg : 8/24/2019 11:42 pm : link
In comment 14543298 bluepepper said:
Quote:


Quote:




Most passing TDs in first 6 NFL seasons:

Dan Marino 196
Andrew Luck 171
Peyton Manning 167
Russell Wilson 161

Most passing yards in first 6 NFL seasons:

Peyton Manning 24,885
Dan Marino 23,856
Andrew Luck 23,671
Matt Ryan 23,472



If Daniel Jones does close to this 6 out the next 7 years I am going to be pretty happy. And I won't be booing him if he suddenly retires because he doesn't want to sacrifice his body or his mind anymore.


You are saying that as someone sitting at home when the news broke and hearing the reasoning behind it.

You think fans sitting on the sidelines at a game and getting alerts that Luck just quit football are thinking that rationally??? I don’t agree with the booing but I could see why they reacted that way.
RE: Can I get the final tally on the career please?  
ChaChing : 8/24/2019 11:45 pm : link
In comment 14543323 Motley Two said:
Quote:
I'm just curious about how wrong I was, since I caught shit a few months ago for suggesting Luck gets overrated.

He retires due to injury, and you tap dance on his grave / pat yourself on the back about calling him overrated? Seriously? I guess injury never effected a player or his ability? Holy shit
RE: Why the shitty comments  
WillVAB : 8/24/2019 11:49 pm : link
In comment 14543331 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.


I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.
RE: RE: RE: RE: No  
dep026 : 8/24/2019 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14543206 Junior22 said:
Quote:

Wake me up when Eli throws past 13 yards


Jesus fucking Christ. I hoped he left when he got bitchslapped in his last thread.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
MetsAreBack : 8/24/2019 11:50 pm : link
In comment 14543287 sphinx said:
Quote:
In comment 14543283 christian said:


Quote:


In comment 14543270 djstat said: Quote:
In comment 14543217 christian said: Quote: Colts are going to claw back every penny they can from him if this by choice.

Dude took a 12M roster bonus in March. Yikes.

cannot recover the roster bonus. Only a prorated portion of his signing bonus.


Yeah, I'm saying because he took the roster bonus, they will go after everything they can, and that's fair.


Do you honestly think he "took" the bonus in March with any thought he would be retiring in August?


No idea. He didn’t exactly announce he was giving it back tonight though. WHen he quit on his teammates less than 2 weeks before the season
I'm no athlete, much less a pro...  
ChaChing : 8/24/2019 11:55 pm : link
but I'm a guy who's broke his fibula & dislocated the patella 5 yrs ago, had completely inexplicable lack of proper healing so PT 'graduates' me but says 'don't run.' Mean time between my rehab & workouts I build up for literally months - eating well, feeling good, adding weight, doing yoga type dynamic stretching, acupuncture which even helped - just to have the same 1 hr workout now swell my knee up. I have daily swollen ankle / knee and no sensation in my ankle / foot aside from nerve pain, yet the dislocated knee w/ minimal issue this weeks hurts at night, while seated, w/ no usage even etc

Mean time I also have swelling & knee issues in the good uninjured foot. No explanation, I'm 'healthy,' keep graduating from different rehabs, and yet CLEARLY am not fine. Docs have no explanation, and basically just send me to the next PT without any further questions. Even the fact my surgical wound didn't heal for OVER A YEAR - but I'm fine, no more tests or anything...

I am absolutely frustrated DAILY I can't ball. It fucking sucks. Weak, stupid, whatever...I hate it. It is literally driving me insane

Here's a guy who LIVED HIS ENTIRE LIFE being great at football, and now injury has taken it away. His 1:30 ESPN clip, looks genuine to me. Even so, I feel his pain without having lived it, or been good, or made money. Daily, 5 yrs later. I can't even begin to imagine what he's going through

But the hate - booing, shitty posts - holy shit. Not like we didn't know, but yet again proof people are dickheads
Lol  
dep026 : 12:02 am : link
At some of our posters here.
RE: RE: Can I get the final tally on the career please?  
Motley Two : 12:10 am : link
In comment 14543337 ChaChing said:
Quote:
In comment 14543323 Motley Two said:


Quote:


I'm just curious about how wrong I was, since I caught shit a few months ago for suggesting Luck gets overrated.


He retires due to injury, and you tap dance on his grave / pat yourself on the back about calling him overrated? Seriously? I guess injury never effected a player or his ability? Holy shit


Dude, he's not dead.
RE: RE: Why the shitty comments  
UConn4523 : 12:13 am : link
In comment 14543340 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543331 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.



I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.


So you can only “defend” him if you are a “nutswinger”? You are a fucking idiot. I’d say the same if this was Russell Wilson.
RE: RE: RE: Why the shitty comments  
WillVAB : 12:16 am : link
In comment 14543351 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543340 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543331 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.



I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.



So you can only “defend” him if you are a “nutswinger”? You are a fucking idiot. I’d say the same if this was Russell Wilson.


I don’t know about Russell Wilson but you’re definitely a Luck nut swinger. Must be a tough night for you. Maybe you can let your neckbeard grow another week in honor of your hero.
RE: I can’t believe the fans booed  
santacruzom : 12:18 am : link
In comment 14543260 GMEN46 said:
Quote:
Him. Anyone who criticizes him is a complete moron. The guy is beaten down clearly. He had a great career and he is sick of rehabbing every year I can understand it. It seems like the anti mid western personality to boo him.


It's anti Midwestern in one sense but at the same time, I actually don't see it as terribly anti-Indiana.
Credit Card thieving PoS Doug Gottlieb weighs in  
montanagiant : 12:19 am : link
"Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck"
Nice one  
UConn4523 : 12:20 am : link
you got me good man. Like really good.

You’ve brought a ton of value to this thread. I salute you.
RE: RE: RE: Can I get the final tally on the career please?  
ChaChing : 12:22 am : link
In comment 14543350 Motley Two said:
Quote:
In comment 14543337 ChaChing said:
Quote:
In comment 14543323 Motley Two said:
Quote:
I'm just curious about how wrong I was, since I caught shit a few months ago for suggesting Luck gets overrated.


He retires due to injury, and you tap dance on his grave / pat yourself on the back about calling him overrated? Seriously? I guess injury never effected a player or his ability? Holy shit


Dude, he's not dead.

Astute observation

I'm saying you're calling him overrated. Now propping yourself up as if you're right. While he's retiring due to injury? Maybe you don't know what overrated means? Or how injuries effect ability? Or how much it could mean to someone who's done it their whole life?

Blatantly incorrect as retiring due to injury is FAR from being overrated. That makes literally zero sense, aside from just being a dick perspective in general
It's a shame he landed with the Colts  
AcesUp : 12:22 am : link
Almost any other franchise and he goes down as one of the greats. Instead, he ends up on an inept franchise that breaks him in half with the ultimate irony being that they barely get their shit together a second too late.
Well, at least he isn't leaving in the middle of the night like the  
carpoon : 12:22 am : link
Ersay family did.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Can I get the final tally on the career please?  
ChaChing : 12:24 am : link
In comment 14543364 ChaChing said:
Quote:
In comment 14543350 Motley Two said:
Quote:
In comment 14543337 ChaChing said:
Quote:
In comment 14543323 Motley Two said:
Quote:
I'm just curious about how wrong I was, since I caught shit a few months ago for suggesting Luck gets overrated.


He retires due to injury, and you tap dance on his grave / pat yourself on the back about calling him overrated? Seriously? I guess injury never effected a player or his ability? Holy shit


Dude, he's not dead.


Astute observation

I'm saying you're calling him overrated. Now propping yourself up as if you're right. While he's retiring due to injury? Maybe you don't know what overrated means? Or how injuries effect ability? Or how much it could mean to someone who's done it their whole life?

Blatantly incorrect as retiring due to injury is FAR from being overrated. That makes literally zero sense, aside from just being a dick perspective in general

Aside from NOT acknowledging how good he was when healthy - as if that never happened...derp. Pretty dumb definition of 'overrated'
RE: Credit Card thieving PoS Doug Gottlieb weighs in  
AcesUp : 12:25 am : link
In comment 14543359 montanagiant said:
Quote:
"Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck"


It's ok, Torrey Smith murdered him...
https://twitter.com/TorreySmithWR/status/1165465965959819264 - ( New Window )
RE: Why the shitty comments  
santacruzom : 12:26 am : link
In comment 14543331 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.


Because the guy making them is an asshole. It's not complicated.
Luck has always been rated  
UConn4523 : 12:26 am : link
after Brady, Bress, Rodgers, etc. what am I missing here?
God bless...  
bw in dc : 12:26 am : link
Luck. Hope he figures it out and gets back his health.

I will miss watching him play. A great player...and class act.
RE: RE: RE: Why the shitty comments  
jcn56 : 12:28 am : link
In comment 14543351 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14543340 WillVAB said:


Quote:


In comment 14543331 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.



I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.



So you can only “defend” him if you are a “nutswinger”? You are a fucking idiot. I’d say the same if this was Russell Wilson.


Why are you arguing with this numbskull troll?

Luck is walking away because of injury - at tremendous expense to him. He's sacrificing hundreds of millions if you consider what his comp is likely to be over the next 5 years (assuming he called quits at that point), without even factoring possibly giving back some of what he's been paid to date.

Anyone taking him to task for it - especially because of the timing of the announcement - shouldn't be taken seriously.
ChaChing, maybe you have Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.  
Jim in Hoboken : 12:30 am : link
Especially if nerve pain spreads to the other leg without an actual injury, or maybe the compensation led to the symptoms on the other leg.

Ask your ortho to refer you to a neurologist, worth a look.
If Luck stays retired...  
bw in dc : 12:33 am : link
I think the next question is - is Luck Canton worthy?
I’m clearly not an NFL player so I don’t know the mentality  
Knineteen : 12:35 am : link
But he is due $75 mil over the next 3 years. Why not half-ass it for the cash?
RE: ChaChing, maybe you have Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.  
ChaChing : 12:36 am : link
In comment 14543380 Jim in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Especially if nerve pain spreads to the other leg without an actual injury, or maybe the compensation led to the symptoms on the other leg.

Ask your ortho to refer you to a neurologist, worth a look.

LOL i thought you were being funny. I was like WTF is THIS guys saying now? But no thanks for the info!

Yeah, because of being between insurances, I'm playing the stupid game of referrals while worried given the sudden increase in pain & swelling in both feet & one knee. Tho I was already in need of my next / 4th or 5th opinion, I'm just waiting on the referral. All have said the same fwiw (and my parents are also docs). I was thinking the same, but not ONE Dr, orthos, GPs had this thought..."you're fine, just keep at it!" while there's little improvement. Actually my dad has neuropathy - like MS - aside from a slew of issues like Lupus, diabetes, so I'm obviously on guard

I don't think it's compensation, as I didn't have any early on. And I'm SUPER conscious about form, gait, stretching, so even all the PTs said it's not that...but who knows

I'll have an appt in a week or so, and I'll def mention this. Thanks Jim!
JCN...sometimes you feed the troll  
ChaChing : 12:37 am : link
I just did, what can you do? Sometimes you can't fathom the idiocy of WTF is happening b4 u realize

Overrated for retiring due to injury...genius. Please send me your newsletter!
RE: I’m clearly not an NFL player so I don’t know the mentality  
AcesUp : 12:38 am : link
In comment 14543389 Knineteen said:
Quote:
But he is due $75 mil over the next 3 years. Why not half-ass it for the cash?


Because he has already made enough money playing football, comes from a family that is already financially secure and may have other opportunities outside of football? Maybe he wants to be able to walk down the stairs past the age of 40?
RE: I’m clearly not an NFL player so I don’t know the mentality  
ChaChing : 12:44 am : link
In comment 14543389 Knineteen said:
Quote:
But he is due $75 mil over the next 3 years. Why not half-ass it for the cash?

It's really really hard to do even when healthy. When your body is failing you, esp when you've been about as good as anyone up to that moment, it's a work-life balance / general wellness / sanity thing. IMO he was broken up in his exit interview, but seemed relatively at peace after 4 yrs of killing himself just to get back to the field with no real improvement...or worse set backs when you do finally get ahead some
Also you or me thinking about $75 mil is one thing  
ChaChing : 12:45 am : link
him, with several in his pocket already, and a legit shot at announcing, coaching etc...not as difficult in that sense
Like I always said  
Stan in LA : 12:46 am : link
Luck was overrated.

And a bad overall #1.

'nuff said.
RE: Like I always said  
Jay on the Island : 12:50 am : link
In comment 14543403 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
Luck was overrated.

And a bad overall #1.

'nuff said.

Great post, you’re wrong but great post nonetheless.
RE: If Luck stays retired...  
81_Great_Dane : 12:51 am : link
In comment 14543386 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think the next question is - is Luck Canton worthy?
Nope. Fair question though.
RE: Like I always said  
AcesUp : 12:52 am : link
In comment 14543403 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
Luck was overrated.

And a bad overall #1

'nuff said.


You nailed this one. Congrats. Kudos to you for Luck tearing his labrum, suffering concussions, tearing cartilage in his ribs, tearing his abdomen and lacerating his kidney.
RE: RE: Like I always said  
WillVAB : 1:00 am : link
In comment 14543408 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 14543403 Stan in LA said:


Quote:


Luck was overrated.

And a bad overall #1

'nuff said.



You nailed this one. Congrats. Kudos to you for Luck tearing his labrum, suffering concussions, tearing cartilage in his ribs, tearing his abdomen and lacerating his kidney.


Is that really a shocker for a QB whose game is predicated on extending plays, taking hits, and lowering his shoulder for first downs? Is anyone shocked Cam Newton has had injuries?

The public is so dumb.
RE: Like I always said  
bw in dc : 1:02 am : link
In comment 14543403 Stan in LA said:
Quote:
Luck was overrated.

And a bad overall #1.

'nuff said.


Bad?

Ryan Leaf was bad. JaMarcus Russell was bad.

Luck was a damn good QB who has had his career cut short by injuries. His numbers are terrific, especially when you factor how poor the Colts drafted and managed the roster pre-Ballard...
RE: RE: Like I always said  
jcn56 : 1:03 am : link
In comment 14543408 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 14543403 Stan in LA said:


Quote:


Luck was overrated.

And a bad overall #1

'nuff said.



You nailed this one. Congrats. Kudos to you for Luck tearing his labrum, suffering concussions, tearing cartilage in his ribs, tearing his abdomen and lacerating his kidney.


Yeah Stan totally nailed that one. After all, RG3 is still playing!
Have you watched the Colts  
AcesUp : 1:05 am : link
and Luck over the last 8 years or are we just making blanket statements against "mobile QBs" to push some dumb bias?
Last post is in response to Will  
AcesUp : 1:08 am : link
.
RE: RE: Why the shitty comments  
djm : 1:11 am : link
In comment 14543340 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543331 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


about those supporting Luck? You’re the moron acting like he had some master plan to fuck the team over. I can claim you are “anti-Luck” but moron seems more accurate.



I couldn’t give two shits about Luck or his legacy. I’m not a Colts fan or a Luck fan. I do however think it’s entertaining watching all the Luck nut swingers justify the decision.


Wtf is your point?

RE: Have you watched the Colts  
WillVAB : 1:13 am : link
In comment 14543416 AcesUp said:
Quote:
and Luck over the last 8 years or are we just making blanket statements against "mobile QBs" to push some dumb bias?


If you don’t think his style of play had anything to do with the injuries I don’t know what to tell you. You’re a lost cause.

This should definitely be a cautionary tale to the public clamoring for a mobile QB, but I’m sure they’ll pull the pitchforks out the next time Eli takes a fall in the face of the rush.
RE: RE: Have you watched the Colts  
AcesUp : 1:26 am : link
In comment 14543421 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14543416 AcesUp said:


Quote:


and Luck over the last 8 years or are we just making blanket statements against "mobile QBs" to push some dumb bias?



If you don’t think his style of play had anything to do with the injuries I don’t know what to tell you. You’re a lost cause.

This should definitely be a cautionary tale to the public clamoring for a mobile QB, but I’m sure they’ll pull the pitchforks out the next time Eli takes a fall in the face of the rush.


Yeh, he was a regular John Riggins out there. Of course his playing style contributed to the risk, but let's not act like his circumstances aren't the primary reason for why he's retiring before 30.
Luck went 3-0 vs USC  
shyster : 1:45 am : link
averaging 49 points per game. When USC still thought it was a football power.

That will always be on the board.

RE: I'm no athlete, much less a pro...  
montanagiant : 1:55 am : link
In comment 14543343 ChaChing said:
Quote:
but I'm a guy who's broke his fibula & dislocated the patella 5 yrs ago, had completely inexplicable lack of proper healing so PT 'graduates' me but says 'don't run.' Mean time between my rehab & workouts I build up for literally months - eating well, feeling good, adding weight, doing yoga type dynamic stretching, acupuncture which even helped - just to have the same 1 hr workout now swell my knee up. I have daily swollen ankle / knee and no sensation in my ankle / foot aside from nerve pain, yet the dislocated knee w/ minimal issue this weeks hurts at night, while seated, w/ no usage even etc

Mean time I also have swelling & knee issues in the good uninjured foot. No explanation, I'm 'healthy,' keep graduating from different rehabs, and yet CLEARLY am not fine. Docs have no explanation, and basically just send me to the next PT without any further questions. Even the fact my surgical wound didn't heal for OVER A YEAR - but I'm fine, no more tests or anything...

I am absolutely frustrated DAILY I can't ball. It fucking sucks. Weak, stupid, whatever...I hate it. It is literally driving me insane

Here's a guy who LIVED HIS ENTIRE LIFE being great at football, and now injury has taken it away. His 1:30 ESPN clip, looks genuine to me. Even so, I feel his pain without having lived it, or been good, or made money. Daily, 5 yrs later. I can't even begin to imagine what he's going through

But the hate - booing, shitty posts - holy shit. Not like we didn't know, but yet again proof people are dickheads
It sounds like you have the same thing I have. I have a disc putting pressure on nerves that result in loss of feeling and swelling in my feet. I have been told it's called neuropathy and it sucks.
Montana my pops has that among other things...  
ChaChing : 2:09 am : link
not sure if there is a specific name for his, but it's similar to MS. Aside from his Lupus, Diabetes, endless list of things. But yea, I'm expecting the same. As it is they all come to the same conclusions, which is basically 'keep at it' not any further Qs. Diff is I was more active & athletic, so it's a huge adjustment but same idea. Not working out isn't good for my head lol!

One thought I had was to try the AIP diet. Not sure if it's TB12, but similar to some of his thoughts in terms of no inflammatory foods. If nothing else it's worth a try, but as someone who eats a lot LESS than he should, I really hate having to further pare down a relatively healthy fruits, veg, low carb diet (it already sucks - buying, preping, eating 'healthy' but on avg less satiation)

Anyways thanks for the info. And yeah sorry Mr Luck...I'm far from your situ but can relate in an annoying way. Wish u the best!
Injuries suck ....  
short lease : 2:27 am : link

I don't blame him. Good for him for making a choice that is the best for his health. He probably left a lot of money on the table. Only 29 years old.
RE: Holy shit  
Joey in VA : 2:30 am : link
In comment 14543130 Anakim said:
Quote:
Wow. What could have been if not for the injuries. He was the best QB prospect I've seen.
Well you are the expert.
RE: Montana my pops has that among other things...  
montanagiant : 3:24 am : link
In comment 14543433 ChaChing said:
Quote:
not sure if there is a specific name for his, but it's similar to MS. Aside from his Lupus, Diabetes, endless list of things. But yea, I'm expecting the same. As it is they all come to the same conclusions, which is basically 'keep at it' not any further Qs. Diff is I was more active & athletic, so it's a huge adjustment but same idea. Not working out isn't good for my head lol!

One thought I had was to try the AIP diet. Not sure if it's TB12, but similar to some of his thoughts in terms of no inflammatory foods. If nothing else it's worth a try, but as someone who eats a lot LESS than he should, I really hate having to further pare down a relatively healthy fruits, veg, low carb diet (it already sucks - buying, preping, eating 'healthy' but on avg less satiation)

Anyways thanks for the info. And yeah sorry Mr Luck...I'm far from your situ but can relate in an annoying way. Wish u the best!

Good luck with it CC. Keep on fighting brother!
ty montana!  
ChaChing : 3:50 am : link
ill take all the luck I can get on this (and appreciate it could be worse of course). And good luck w/ yours
RE: RE: Holy shit  
Anakim : 4:48 am : link
In comment 14543440 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 14543130 Anakim said:


Quote:


Wow. What could have been if not for the injuries. He was the best QB prospect I've seen.



Well you are the expert.


Well you are a schmuck
Meanwhile, this thread sure is something  
Anakim : 4:48 am : link
Really odd thread all around
I'll allow the fans a visceral, knee-jerk reaction to finding out in  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 5:00 am : link
the middle of a game 2 weeks before the season begins that the franchise's most important player is retiring as a relatively young man (football wise). This news came literally out of nowhere. When I saw it on the screen, I thought the ESPN display had been hacked. While he's totally entitled to do whatever he wants for whatever reason, had he made this decision in April, no fans would've booed the first time they saw him.
RE: RE: In face of this sad news for the Colts' and all football fans,  
joeinpa : 6:21 am : link
In comment 14543155 Coach Red Beaulieu said:
Quote:
In comment 14543133 BlueLou'sBack said:


Quote:


reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.

And two rings...


Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.


Never understood the value so many Giants placed on that streak once the losing started.

I understand the value of being available, but it s also all about winning in the NFL.
Sober me still can't believe this.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:36 am : link
Good for him though. He's been through a lot & football is one violent sport. He's made a ton of $ & hopefully is out before his health really goes down the tubes.
RE: RE: RE: In face of this sad news for the Colts' and all football fans,  
Prude : 6:48 am : link
In comment 14543454 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14543155 Coach Red Beaulieu said:


Quote:


In comment 14543133 BlueLou'sBack said:


Quote:


reflect for a moment or two how fortunate the Giants have been to have Iron Eli at the helm the past 15 years.

And two rings...


Eli's unreal toughness is absolute freakishness, something we'll never see again. Friggin Reese and Mcadoo and obj to throw him under the bus and end that streak, most blunder out action in NY sports history.




Never understood the value so many Giants placed on that streak once the losing started.

I understand the value of being available, but it s also all about winning in the NFL.


Winning in the NFL by starting Geno Smith?
RE: I'll allow the fans a visceral, knee-jerk reaction to finding out in  
ron mexico : 6:49 am : link
In comment 14543451 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
the middle of a game 2 weeks before the season begins that the franchise's most important player is retiring as a relatively young man (football wise). This news came literally out of nowhere. When I saw it on the screen, I thought the ESPN display had been hacked. While he's totally entitled to do whatever he wants for whatever reason, had he made this decision in April, no fans would've booed the first time they saw him.


Man I can't get there, to do this essentially to his face? There is no excuse.

So what exactly happened? The news broke during the game, fans started heckling him and they had to usher him off the field?
Schefter should have announced  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 7:04 am : link
It after the game.

He made it look like Luck made the decision to retire in the middle of the preseason game.
Schefter's a prick.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:06 am : link
Nothing new on that front. Him Tweeting out JPP's medicals proved as much.
Shocking  
Les in TO : 7:13 am : link
Thought he was not eve half way through his career. But respect the decision he wants to be well long term.
RE: If Luck stays retired...  
Tuckrule : 7:28 am : link
In comment 14543386 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I think the next question is - is Luck Canton worthy?



Whatttttttt is this serious? Absolutely not
RE: RE: If Luck stays retired...  
Motley Two : 7:59 am : link
In comment 14543472 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 14543386 bw in dc said:


Quote:


I think the next question is - is Luck Canton worthy?




Whatttttttt is this serious? Absolutely not


See? I said he gets overrated...
He doesn’t have the length for Canton  
UConn4523 : 8:07 am : link
but performance per year he absolutely would. Basically the best start to a QB career in NFL history all with some really putrid teams up until the last 1-2 years. But I asked last night with no response (shocker), who really over rated him? A couple guys on a message board?

The national media has had him firmly behind Brady, Brees, Rodgers, etc from this era. He’s absolutely a top QB when he’s playing - so then define overrated because maybe I’m missing something.
RE: Schefter should have announced  
Eman11 : 8:15 am : link
In comment 14543463 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
It after the game.

He made it look like Luck made the decision to retire in the middle of the preseason game.


I agree but with guys like this it's all about being first and not getting scooped. To hell with doing the right thing, just be first and let the chips fall where they may.
That's too bad...enjoyed watching Luck play  
Jimmy Googs : 8:19 am : link
Jacoby Brissett is no slouch and has been practicing with the first team all spring/summer. Teammates really respect him.

He inherits a great opportunity...
Best of luck to him. As much as I love watching football, I'd never  
Ira : 8:35 am : link
play it even if I was very good at it. Good health is more important than money.
once again....  
Britt in VA : 8:40 am : link
it doesn't have to be black and white.

As I originally said last night, booing the guy was a weak and classless move.

At the same time, I can understand their frustration. this is terrible timing and to them, it probably feels like he's leaving them in a lurch. An injury isn't forcing his hand, he's choosing to walk away. Which is completely fine. But they are frustrated with that choice, and that's okay too.

If Manning had walked away two weeks before the start of the season at 29 years old, there is no doubt in my mind many on this site would have blasted him to oblivion and would still be talking about it to this day.
This is not particularly surprising.  
DonQuixote : 8:47 am : link
I wish him well.
'is Luck Canton worthy?'...  
Torrag : 8:50 am : link
Not remotely.

Too bad really. We'll never know how good he could have been. Colts should have made the OL priority number one immediately upon drafting him. They did him no favors.
every event in life  
crick n NC : 8:54 am : link
Doesn't Need to be answered right away. Take time perhaps to think before responding especially in a negative manner.
RE: once again....  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:11 am : link
In comment 14543521 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
it doesn't have to be black and white.

As I originally said last night, booing the guy was a weak and classless move.

At the same time, I can understand their frustration. this is terrible timing and to them, it probably feels like he's leaving them in a lurch. An injury isn't forcing his hand, he's choosing to walk away. Which is completely fine. But they are frustrated with that choice, and that's okay too.

If Manning had walked away two weeks before the start of the season at 29 years old, there is no doubt in my mind many on this site would have blasted him to oblivion and would still be talking about it to this day.


At first I thought the booing was weak, but then I tried putting myself in the shoes of a Colts fan at the game. It's August 24th. The season starts in 15 days. You're at a preseason game, probably kicking a few back. And then you find out your star QB is retiring. In the heat of the moment, I probably would have been pretty pissed too.

I'm sure some, though definitely not all, have a different perspective this morning with some clear thinking.
Right, imagine that buzz spreading through the stadium....  
Britt in VA : 9:20 am : link
"dude, not a joke, Luck is retiring"... "WHAT??? He's right down there! Where are you reading this? is it an injury? Something we don't know about?" "No, it says he just is tired of rehabbing injuries and wants to walk away, he has no joy for the game anymore" "WTF??!?!?!?! It's two weeks away from opening day!!! F-ck him!"

That's likely what played out.
I think a big part of the negative response  
BigBlue in Keys : 9:29 am : link
is from reading it as retiring because he is "mentally exhausted". That's what originally flashed across the screen on ESPN. If Luck came out and said I can't physically preform up to the standard I expect of myself, or I have constant headaches from concussions people would all be behind him. Americans don't respect mental weakness.

Now did he actually put it that way or did ESPN make it intentionally controversial by saying "mentally exhausted" instead of listing his long list of injuries. I think Schefter was wrong for reporting it, but I also think Luck owed it to his teammates to tell them as soon as he made the decision.

Well, Luck himself did say he had lost the joy for playing the game...  
Britt in VA : 9:31 am : link
and could not find it in him to give it his all.

So the mentally exhausted line isn't entirely untrue.
The one ? I did have of Luck  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 9:42 am : link
The prospect, he seemed a little "happy go lucky" California layer back attitude. Did not have the insane drive and competitiveness of a Manning or Brady, which is practically impossible to scout.
I'm totally understanding and supportive  
eclipz928 : 9:45 am : link
of players wanting to retire early and move on with their life while they're still young and healthy.

But, Luck saying "I haven't been able to live the life I want to live" really rubbed me the wrong way. Most people aren't able to live their ideal life, because they have to have work full-time jobs. Most of us don't have millions of dollars in the bank, and the luxury to just step away whenever we want to.

I'm just not sympathetic to that - I would have preferred that he'd just stick with saying that he's just not interested in football anymore. It's understandable that he wants to go enjoy his money - just don't try to frame it as if football has taken something away from you when really it's given you everything.
eclipz  
UConn4523 : 10:08 am : link
he’s talking about health. No idea how you draw that conclusion. Millionaires should deal with pain and jeopardizing their long term health? It was clear as day he was referring to not being able to lead a painfree life. Shame on him?
RE: I’m just speculating  
AcidTest : 10:15 am : link
In comment 14543301 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
But maybe he tried his best to rehab and couldn’t go thru it again.

I understand his way of thought, even though I’ve never played professional sports.

The colts will survive, and it’s just their luck that they’ll get a good QB in the draft next season.


That seems to be exactly what happened. He couldn't go thru more rehab, and was in constant pain.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2019
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions