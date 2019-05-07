Dallas favored by 7 against the Giants in Week 1...

The Jerry and Zeke preseason dance was interesting, but it's probably close to being done. I think the 7 points is fair. But, if the Zeke signing is held up, I think we have a good shot at taking them.
I think doubts about Prescott kept that line down. Now he’s an established NFL QB, and it’s the Giants who have an uncertain quarterback situation (at least for much of the betting public), plus no OBJ or his replacement.
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Totally agree. Robert Quinn suspended for first 2 games. Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely. Zeke may or may not play, and even if he does, I'm not too concerned. He still has had NO reps with this offense during camp.
I think this team is a lot more physically tougher and talented in the secondary. And 7 points is a lot given the history of these two teams. They lost 36-35 last time they met and 20-13 in wk 2 of last season. Saquon Barkley is such a difference maker (and now with a rebuilt OL) I think this game is a lot closer than people think.
Solid team with a very good OL and defense. Not a perfect team but no one is perfect. Cohesive, solid coaching staff. Their window is open but you usually only get so many shots before something goes wrong or the window closes due to inevitable NFL roster attrition. Dallas has been pretty fortunate the last few years with regards to injury, no matter what anyone says. If Dallas stays healthy again they will be in the mix.
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Along the O-line they have Tyrone Smith, Zack Martin, Connor Williams, La'el Collins and I'm assuming Travis Frederick could be back.
Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb at WR with Zak Prescott pitching the ball and Ezekiel Elliott carrying the ball when he gets back.
There defensive line has been weakened but their linebacking trio of Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch should make up for any deficiencies in the D-Line.
And their secondary looks pretty good to me with Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie at CB.
I also have a tremendous amount of respect for their defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Just throwing names out doesn't mean they are stacked. Their LBs are probably the best in the league. Their DL is a mess for multiple reasons. Connor Williams and Collins have been disappointments. Everybody says they hope Dallas pays Dak as a top QB so adding him to the list of names that they are stacked is al little funny to me. Randall Cobb? Come on. You cannot be serious. Fredrick has dealt with some crazy stuff. Great player when healthy but that is an if like their DL being on the field.
I would have more respect for your post if you mentioned
Gallup over Cobb. Hell, I like Gallup more than Cooper. Cooper has had a huge problem with drops and after his little run in Dallas where he put up some great games he came back down to earth really quick.
Solid team with a very good OL and defense. Not a perfect team but no one is perfect. Cohesive, solid coaching staff. Their window is open but you usually only get so many shots before something goes wrong or the window closes due to inevitable NFL roster attrition. Dallas has been pretty fortunate the last few years with regards to injury, no matter what anyone says. If Dallas stays healthy again they will be in the mix.
I agree think the spread should be higher .
With no Zeke it certainly would help with Zeke I think
they will cover .
This is going to be the first regular season game since..
Dallas has stood pat with the lineup they had then, but we believe that we have make some significant improvements. The game must be played of course but we show indications of improving on that result. I guess we’ll have to wait and see...
Their DL is very physical with Antuan Woods and Maliek Collins. They expect Lawrence and Crawford to play against the Giants.
Hyder and Charlton have had very good preseasons. May have found a real gem in rookie Trysten Hill.
They will test the shit out of our revamped OL.
Their defense is not overrated with a plus from a great DC
7 points sounds right to me. We need to show we have improved
Is one of the best in the NFL. Besides last game of the season where they may have been playing more 'vanilla' since the game had little playoff impact for them we have done pretty badly offensively against them. Their stunts up front confused the heck out of our interior OL. Pio and Hernandez are not guys with a ton of seasoning as starters, if they can keep Eli clean that will be a very big factor in us generating some offense.
I think we will score points on a bunch of teams this year but Marinelli has my utmost respect as a DC.
I don’t expect us to win but we better be competitive. Dallas has been loading up with high level talent in recent drafts. I’m told the last two drafts were really good — let’s see what sort of talent gap there is.
I don’t expect us to win but we better be competitive. Dallas has been loading up with high level talent in recent drafts. I’m told the last two drafts were really good — let’s see what sort of talent gap there is.
If our OL gels quick Barkley will be a tall task for any defense.
Once Zeke signs that number is getting off they key.
and it's a road game -- we looked visibly off on our fist road game this preseason -- particularly the offensive line -- but there were many sloppy gaffs --
I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team
The "patient side" of me says: "Don't put too much stock in Giants performance in Dallas Week One."
The Cowboys will come out in front of their home fans sky high expecting to win. Could be messy for us, but that won't necessarily mean we haven't made important strides. Just that will see the progress at a later date!
I hate saying that since I live here, but it's the truth. They are stacked everywhere. Hell, even Taco is starting to play well. I hope we get a nice surprise in 2 weeks, but not counting on it. 7 seems very light to me and will probably go to 10 if Zeke signs in time to play.
and it's a road game -- we looked visibly off on our fist road game this preseason -- particularly the offensive line -- but there were many sloppy gaffs --
I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team
The "patient side" of me says: "Don't put too much stock in Giants performance in Dallas Week One."
The Cowboys will come out in front of their home fans sky high expecting to win. Could be messy for us, but that won't necessarily mean we haven't made important strides. Just that will see the progress at a later date!
This will quite likely be a tough game for us. But at least the OL now has enough talent across the board to be adequate or better. Very interested to see if Shurmur can out coach Marinelli.
Come away from this thread feeling like people are overeating them.
I think their defense is legit, outside of Lawrence and Martin, the two linebackers might be the best players on the team. I honestly would not say Dallas is loaded everywhere as I think their offense is middle of the pack. The two questions for me are is how much improved will our defense be(if at all), and how much will an improved offensive line help versus the Dallas defensive front. I’d feel better if some of our young talented secondary players hadn’t missed time. Would have loved to see Baker come in with no rust, Ballantine has upside though.
expecting this to be a loss and a typical BBI meltdown..hope to be surprised though. Giants have not fared well against the Cowboys or Eagles recently and I'm not really seeing that change this season just yet.
The Giants D is very young and inexperienced. You might well see Baker, Ballentine and Beal getting reps at CB, Lawrence and McIntosh getting reps on D-line, Love getting reps at safety and Ximenes and Connolly getting reps at linebacker, all in their first NFL game. I expect Dallas to score a lot of points. I don't expect much from this defense early in the season. I expect them to do better by mid-season.
On the other hand, I think the Giants will score, too. I expect Eli to be a little better than last year. Plus Barkley to be a difference-maker. The Cowboys will probably load up the box to stop Barkley and make the Giants beat them through the air, figuring that without Tate, the Giants passing game is weak. I believe the Giants can handle that challenge, in part by using Barkley as a receiver. Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley and Paul Perkins (for example) is a pretty capable set of receivers.
I'd look for in-game adjustments by both coaching staffs. Should be a fun game to watch if the Giants' D can weather the storm early.
So Giants +7 seems about right to me. 31-24, 35-28, something like that. But 7 is a lot of points in a divisional game. Probably the Cowboys give more points if Elliott plays.
I remember reading that NY teams always skew the line because there are so many NY bettors, but I expect that effect is somewhat reversed with Dallas. Anybody know anything about that part of it?
I think that offensively they aren't in sink. DC Bettcher has not shown much for the Cowboys to prepare or anticipate. Defensively our team speed has greatly increased and the secondary is much improved. I realize that many young players are being counted on, giving some cause for concern. The unknown is difficult to prepare for.
Vegas and many analysts are using the past seasons and record to predict how our Giants will perform in 2019 which I think is a big mistake. Also, they have placed to much stock about OBJ being jettisoned from the Offense. The 2019 Giants have a massive influx of young talent on both sides of the ball.
I am optimistic about this season and the Dallas game specifically. The OLine will eliminate Marinelli's A gap blitzes, I think the Giants may have the best guard tandem in the NFL. I think our Giants are going to surprise the fanbase and the NFL.
Take the points, though they will win outright.
spread easy to explain. Dallas gets 3 for being at home. dallas had a
higher finish than giants, and most importantly dallas has a bigger betting fan base than giants. don’t forget dallas is “America’s” team for many reasons. All of this accounts for the additional four points. Game still in betting swing stage. Wait until you see where real money comes in. Need to attract money probably on giants.
spread has little value in determining which team is better, rather it is based on which team is more valued. there’s always sucker money to be had.
RE: Dallas has not been overly impressive this preseason
I think that offensively they aren't in sink. DC Bettcher has not shown much for the Cowboys to prepare or anticipate. Defensively our team speed has greatly increased and the secondary is much improved. I realize that many young players are being counted on, giving some cause for concern. The unknown is difficult to prepare for.
Vegas and many analysts are using the past seasons and record to predict how our Giants will perform in 2019 which I think is a big mistake. Also, they have placed to much stock about OBJ being jettisoned from the Offense. The 2019 Giants have a massive influx of young talent on both sides of the ball.
I am optimistic about this season and the Dallas game specifically. The OLine will eliminate Marinelli's A gap blitzes, I think the Giants may have the best guard tandem in the NFL. I think our Giants are going to surprise the fanbase and the NFL.
Take the points, though they will win outright.
The Dallas first team offense has scored two touchdowns and two field goals in their 5 series. The defense has given up 1 touchdown on a short field setup by a muffed punt.
The Dallas starters have looked good in the preseason, especially on defense. Dallas will have a top 5 defense this year and if they get turnovers, like in the preseason, Dallas will have the best defense in the NFL.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
If elliot plays this is a tough game to win in Week 1 for us. If he doesn't I think we pull it out.
If elliot plays this is a tough game to win in Week 1 for us. If he doesn't I think we pull it out.
If Elliott plays the line should be higher. I don’t trust that the Giants have the horses on D to get off the field and we have questions at WR. The Cowboys front 7 is disruptive.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Probably will go up if the zeke situation gets resolved
Unless, our defense comes together, Elliott stays away....it could be a long day
We got a shot in this one.
No doubt that Dallas should be significant favorites, though.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
My exact thought!
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Along the O-line they have Tyrone Smith, Zack Martin, Connor Williams, La'el Collins and I'm assuming Travis Frederick could be back.
Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb at WR with Zak Prescott pitching the ball and Ezekiel Elliott carrying the ball when he gets back.
There defensive line has been weakened but their linebacking trio of Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch should make up for any deficiencies in the D-Line.
And their secondary looks pretty good to me with Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie at CB.
I also have a tremendous amount of respect for their defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
...along their D-line who is better than anything we have -- by a long shot. He's a 1-man wrecking crew.
Jerrah takes chances and they pay off.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Totally agree. Robert Quinn suspended for first 2 games. Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely. Zeke may or may not play, and even if he does, I'm not too concerned. He still has had NO reps with this offense during camp.
I think this team is a lot more physically tougher and talented in the secondary. And 7 points is a lot given the history of these two teams. They lost 36-35 last time they met and 20-13 in wk 2 of last season. Saquon Barkley is such a difference maker (and now with a rebuilt OL) I think this game is a lot closer than people think.
Quote:
Tough assignment Week 1 for our rebuilt OL that is likely going to need some time to hit their stride. Especially in run blocking.
If elliot plays this is a tough game to win in Week 1 for us. If he doesn't I think we pull it out.
If Elliott plays the line should be higher. I don’t trust that the Giants have the horses on D to get off the field and we have questions at WR. The Cowboys front 7 is disruptive.
When Elliott reaches his deal and it's announced he will play week 1, which is my expectation, that is the time to bet the Giants, imo.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Quote:
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.
They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Along the O-line they have Tyrone Smith, Zack Martin, Connor Williams, La'el Collins and I'm assuming Travis Frederick could be back.
Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb at WR with Zak Prescott pitching the ball and Ezekiel Elliott carrying the ball when he gets back.
There defensive line has been weakened but their linebacking trio of Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch should make up for any deficiencies in the D-Line.
And their secondary looks pretty good to me with Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie at CB.
I also have a tremendous amount of respect for their defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Just throwing names out doesn't mean they are stacked. Their LBs are probably the best in the league. Their DL is a mess for multiple reasons. Connor Williams and Collins have been disappointments. Everybody says they hope Dallas pays Dak as a top QB so adding him to the list of names that they are stacked is al little funny to me. Randall Cobb? Come on. You cannot be serious. Fredrick has dealt with some crazy stuff. Great player when healthy but that is an if like their DL being on the field.
I agree think the spread should be higher .
With no Zeke it certainly would help with Zeke I think
they will cover .
So, until further notice, Dallas being favored by 7 makes sense.
Side note:
1. our OL did not look good last week.
2. Communication on defense takes a while to develop.
Hyder and Charlton have had very good preseasons. May have found a real gem in rookie Trysten Hill.
They will test the shit out of our revamped OL.
Their defense is not overrated with a plus from a great DC
7 points sounds right to me. We need to show we have improved
I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team
Jerrah takes chances and they pay off.
What chance did Jerry take to get Collins? He signed there as a UDFA.
Jerrah takes chances and they pay off.
Jerry is the GM and OWNER. He’s not firing himself, so, yeah, Jerry gets to take chances that no other GM can afford to. Earth shattering info there...
I think we will score points on a bunch of teams this year but Marinelli has my utmost respect as a DC.
If our OL gels quick Barkley will be a tall task for any defense.
I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team
The "patient side" of me says: "Don't put too much stock in Giants performance in Dallas Week One."
The Cowboys will come out in front of their home fans sky high expecting to win. Could be messy for us, but that won't necessarily mean we haven't made important strides. Just that will see the progress at a later date!
Quote:
and it's a road game -- we looked visibly off on our fist road game this preseason -- particularly the offensive line -- but there were many sloppy gaffs --
I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team
The "patient side" of me says: "Don't put too much stock in Giants performance in Dallas Week One."
The Cowboys will come out in front of their home fans sky high expecting to win. Could be messy for us, but that won't necessarily mean we haven't made important strides. Just that will see the progress at a later date!
This will quite likely be a tough game for us. But at least the OL now has enough talent across the board to be adequate or better. Very interested to see if Shurmur can out coach Marinelli.
I think their defense is legit, outside of Lawrence and Martin, the two linebackers might be the best players on the team. I honestly would not say Dallas is loaded everywhere as I think their offense is middle of the pack. The two questions for me are is how much improved will our defense be(if at all), and how much will an improved offensive line help versus the Dallas defensive front. I’d feel better if some of our young talented secondary players hadn’t missed time. Would have loved to see Baker come in with no rust, Ballantine has upside though.
On the other hand, I think the Giants will score, too. I expect Eli to be a little better than last year. Plus Barkley to be a difference-maker. The Cowboys will probably load up the box to stop Barkley and make the Giants beat them through the air, figuring that without Tate, the Giants passing game is weak. I believe the Giants can handle that challenge, in part by using Barkley as a receiver. Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley and Paul Perkins (for example) is a pretty capable set of receivers.
I'd look for in-game adjustments by both coaching staffs. Should be a fun game to watch if the Giants' D can weather the storm early.
So Giants +7 seems about right to me. 31-24, 35-28, something like that. But 7 is a lot of points in a divisional game. Probably the Cowboys give more points if Elliott plays.
I remember reading that NY teams always skew the line because there are so many NY bettors, but I expect that effect is somewhat reversed with Dallas. Anybody know anything about that part of it?
Vegas and many analysts are using the past seasons and record to predict how our Giants will perform in 2019 which I think is a big mistake. Also, they have placed to much stock about OBJ being jettisoned from the Offense. The 2019 Giants have a massive influx of young talent on both sides of the ball.
I am optimistic about this season and the Dallas game specifically. The OLine will eliminate Marinelli's A gap blitzes, I think the Giants may have the best guard tandem in the NFL. I think our Giants are going to surprise the fanbase and the NFL.
Take the points, though they will win outright.
spread has little value in determining which team is better, rather it is based on which team is more valued. there’s always sucker money to be had.
Vegas and many analysts are using the past seasons and record to predict how our Giants will perform in 2019 which I think is a big mistake. Also, they have placed to much stock about OBJ being jettisoned from the Offense. The 2019 Giants have a massive influx of young talent on both sides of the ball.
I am optimistic about this season and the Dallas game specifically. The OLine will eliminate Marinelli's A gap blitzes, I think the Giants may have the best guard tandem in the NFL. I think our Giants are going to surprise the fanbase and the NFL.
Take the points, though they will win outright.
The Dallas first team offense has scored two touchdowns and two field goals in their 5 series. The defense has given up 1 touchdown on a short field setup by a muffed punt.
The Dallas starters have looked good in the preseason, especially on defense. Dallas will have a top 5 defense this year and if they get turnovers, like in the preseason, Dallas will have the best defense in the NFL.
And people call Giant fans homers?