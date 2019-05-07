Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Dallas favored by 7 against the Giants in Week 1...

M.S. : 8/25/2019 9:03 am
...have the bettors got this one right?

My view: Giants have improved, but Dallas looks loaded on both sides of the ball.
Truth be told, I thought  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/25/2019 9:04 am : link
it'd be higher.
They do  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8/25/2019 9:05 am : link
Neutral field Dallas by 4 is the line. Tack on 3 points for home field. They are better on both sides of the ball right now.
It’s an interesting line  
UConn4523 : 8/25/2019 9:06 am : link
due to Elliott. His absence makes this a much different game (not that I’m getting my hopes up).
cowpukes D is very active and disruptive  
Torrag : 8/25/2019 9:07 am : link
Tough assignment Week 1 for our rebuilt OL that is likely going to need some time to hit their stride. Especially in run blocking.

If elliot plays this is a tough game to win in Week 1 for us. If he doesn't I think we pull it out.
RE: cowpukes D is very active and disruptive  
Mike in NY : 8/25/2019 9:09 am : link
In comment 14543550 Torrag said:
Quote:
Tough assignment Week 1 for our rebuilt OL that is likely going to need some time to hit their stride. Especially in run blocking.

If elliot plays this is a tough game to win in Week 1 for us. If he doesn't I think we pull it out.


If Elliott plays the line should be higher. I don’t trust that the Giants have the horses on D to get off the field and we have questions at WR. The Cowboys front 7 is disruptive.
.  
Danny Kanell : 8/25/2019 9:10 am : link
I think that’s about right and I would guess 75% or more of the general public will bet Dallas.
Not a gambling man  
DonQuixote : 8/25/2019 9:12 am : link
But I think the Giants win that game
I’ll wait because that line will move  
Tuckrule : 8/25/2019 9:13 am : link
It’ll soar once Elliot signs and all these morons plunk big money on Dallas
Cowboys are so overrated. Without Zeke the Giants win this easy  
PatersonPlank : 8/25/2019 9:17 am : link
with Zeke, at Dallas, its close
The Giants win and do it easily?  
Jimmy Googs : 8/25/2019 9:21 am : link
i need more coffee...
That line sounds right.  
Britt in VA : 8/25/2019 9:21 am : link
.
When I hear..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/25/2019 9:22 am : link
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.

They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
RE: Truth be told, I thought  
ron mexico : 8/25/2019 9:25 am : link
In comment 14543544 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
it'd be higher.


Probably will go up if the zeke situation gets resolved
NFC East are always tough  
George from PA : 8/25/2019 9:25 am : link
Not sure if there is a big difference on offense.....but Dallas defense, especially the LBers is a big advantage.

Unless, our defense comes together, Elliott stays away....it could be a long day
The easy money in this game  
trueblueinpw : 8/25/2019 9:32 am : link
Bet the over in all the TE props. Witten will get his HOF induction reel even more fattened up with at least 100 receiving yards and not less than 3 TDS.
That team is loaded with talent  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/25/2019 9:37 am : link
Garrett and Zak must be holding them back.
Oh  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 8/25/2019 9:39 am : link
Take the Giants and the points. 7 points is a lot for a division game.
Written is still playing?  
Marty in Albany : 8/25/2019 9:39 am : link
We’re cooked.
Our Defense will be the biggest ?  
Simms11 : 8/25/2019 9:41 am : link
Going into this game. If they can keep Dallas at or under 21 points, then we might have a shot for an upset?!
Dallas was 5.5 pt favorites week 1 2016  
djm : 8/25/2019 9:53 am : link
....
That line sounds about right.  
Gmaniac1 : 8/25/2019 10:02 am : link
That said, as we all know: Division games tend to be close and tough regardless of anything else.

We got a shot in this one.

No doubt that Dallas should be significant favorites, though.
RE: When I hear..  
DonnieD89 : 8/25/2019 10:03 am : link
In comment 14543567 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.

They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.


My exact thought!
Imagine if Zeke was playing...  
ZogZerg : 8/25/2019 10:29 am : link
I guess it would be double digits
Isn't Zeke supposed to sign? I expect he will play.  
Ira : 8/25/2019 10:35 am : link
The Jerry and Zeke preseason dance was interesting, but it's probably close to being done. I think the 7 points is fair. But, if the Zeke signing is held up, I think we have a good shot at taking them.
I thought  
NikkiMac : 8/25/2019 10:36 am : link
They lost like 1/2 their defensive line due to suspensions
I expect  
RickInCharlotte : 8/25/2019 11:01 am : link
Dallas to be excellent week 1 as all players, including the unsigned ones, are motivated to perform. It wouldn't surprise me if Dallas unravels as the year goes on due to locker room issues.
i'll take the Giants and 7 that's a good bet  
gtt350 : 8/25/2019 11:06 am : link
.
RE: Dallas was 5.5 pt favorites week 1 2016  
Big Blue Blogger : 8/25/2019 11:07 am : link
djm said:
Quote:
....
I think doubts about Prescott kept that line down. Now he’s an established NFL QB, and it’s the Giants who have an uncertain quarterback situation (at least for much of the betting public), plus no OBJ or his replacement.
Dallas has a built in excuse for losing  
since1925 : 8/25/2019 11:10 am : link
That should balance any extra motivation that "no zeke" provides.
RE: When I hear..  
M.S. : 8/25/2019 11:33 am : link
In comment 14543567 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.

They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.

Along the O-line they have Tyrone Smith, Zack Martin, Connor Williams, La'el Collins and I'm assuming Travis Frederick could be back.

Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb at WR with Zak Prescott pitching the ball and Ezekiel Elliott carrying the ball when he gets back.

There defensive line has been weakened but their linebacking trio of Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch should make up for any deficiencies in the D-Line.

And their secondary looks pretty good to me with Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie at CB.

I also have a tremendous amount of respect for their defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Meant to mention DeMarcus Lawrence...  
M.S. : 8/25/2019 11:35 am : link

...along their D-line who is better than anything we have -- by a long shot. He's a 1-man wrecking crew.
la el Collins was there for the taking and Reese passed  
gtt350 : 8/25/2019 11:43 am : link
christ we could have had him and Tunsil (sp).
Jerrah takes chances and they pay off.
7 points?  
mittenedman : 8/25/2019 12:00 pm : link
I like that bet for the Giants.
Dallas is favored by 7 points?  
Klaatu : 8/25/2019 12:04 pm : link
That's all?
Could've been double digits..still may rise to that yet  
micky : 8/25/2019 12:31 pm : link
.
RE: When I hear..  
allstarjim : 8/25/2019 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14543567 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.

They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.


Totally agree. Robert Quinn suspended for first 2 games. Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely. Zeke may or may not play, and even if he does, I'm not too concerned. He still has had NO reps with this offense during camp.

I think this team is a lot more physically tougher and talented in the secondary. And 7 points is a lot given the history of these two teams. They lost 36-35 last time they met and 20-13 in wk 2 of last season. Saquon Barkley is such a difference maker (and now with a rebuilt OL) I think this game is a lot closer than people think.
RE: RE: cowpukes D is very active and disruptive  
allstarjim : 8/25/2019 12:32 pm : link
In comment 14543551 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14543550 Torrag said:


Quote:


Tough assignment Week 1 for our rebuilt OL that is likely going to need some time to hit their stride. Especially in run blocking.

If elliot plays this is a tough game to win in Week 1 for us. If he doesn't I think we pull it out.



If Elliott plays the line should be higher. I don’t trust that the Giants have the horses on D to get off the field and we have questions at WR. The Cowboys front 7 is disruptive.


When Elliott reaches his deal and it's announced he will play week 1, which is my expectation, that is the time to bet the Giants, imo.
RE: When I hear..  
DavidinBMNY : 8/25/2019 12:33 pm : link
In comment 14543567 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.

They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.
Dallas has some pieces, and they should be tough down the stretch. At the start of the season, they have a lot of players who aren't game ready. So it will be interesting.
Too much  
jeff57 : 8/25/2019 12:39 pm : link
Without Elliott
Dallas is not overrated  
djm : 8/25/2019 1:08 pm : link
Solid team with a very good OL and defense. Not a perfect team but no one is perfect. Cohesive, solid coaching staff. Their window is open but you usually only get so many shots before something goes wrong or the window closes due to inevitable NFL roster attrition. Dallas has been pretty fortunate the last few years with regards to injury, no matter what anyone says. If Dallas stays healthy again they will be in the mix.
RE: RE: When I hear..  
robbieballs2003 : 8/25/2019 1:58 pm : link
In comment 14543749 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14543567 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


people say Dallas is loaded on both sides of the ball, I really wonder where that comes from.

They are really overrated and had a pretty bad offseason.


Along the O-line they have Tyrone Smith, Zack Martin, Connor Williams, La'el Collins and I'm assuming Travis Frederick could be back.

Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb at WR with Zak Prescott pitching the ball and Ezekiel Elliott carrying the ball when he gets back.

There defensive line has been weakened but their linebacking trio of Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch should make up for any deficiencies in the D-Line.

And their secondary looks pretty good to me with Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie at CB.

I also have a tremendous amount of respect for their defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli.


Just throwing names out doesn't mean they are stacked. Their LBs are probably the best in the league. Their DL is a mess for multiple reasons. Connor Williams and Collins have been disappointments. Everybody says they hope Dallas pays Dak as a top QB so adding him to the list of names that they are stacked is al little funny to me. Randall Cobb? Come on. You cannot be serious. Fredrick has dealt with some crazy stuff. Great player when healthy but that is an if like their DL being on the field.
I would have more respect for your post if you mentioned  
robbieballs2003 : 8/25/2019 1:59 pm : link
Gallup over Cobb. Hell, I like Gallup more than Cooper. Cooper has had a huge problem with drops and after his little run in Dallas where he put up some great games he came back down to earth really quick.
Rod Marinelli is the man  
robbieballs2003 : 8/25/2019 2:02 pm : link
Very underrated coordinator. He made chicken salad out of chicken shit for years before Dallas improved their talent level on D especially with those LBs.
RE: Dallas is not overrated  
Bluesbreaker : 8/25/2019 2:03 pm : link
In comment 14543901 djm said:
Quote:
Solid team with a very good OL and defense. Not a perfect team but no one is perfect. Cohesive, solid coaching staff. Their window is open but you usually only get so many shots before something goes wrong or the window closes due to inevitable NFL roster attrition. Dallas has been pretty fortunate the last few years with regards to injury, no matter what anyone says. If Dallas stays healthy again they will be in the mix.


I agree think the spread should be higher .
With no Zeke it certainly would help with Zeke I think
they will cover .
This is going to be the first regular season game since..  
EricJ : 8/25/2019 2:08 pm : link
we were one of the worst teams in the league. From my perspective, we have to prove that we are better before we can start talking about whether this team has improved.

So, until further notice, Dallas being favored by 7 makes sense.

Side note:
1. our OL did not look good last week.
2. Communication on defense takes a while to develop.
If Last Year’s Final Game Provides Any Indication  
pivo : 8/25/2019 2:26 pm : link
Dallas has stood pat with the lineup they had then, but we believe that we have make some significant improvements. The game must be played of course but we show indications of improving on that result. I guess we’ll have to wait and see...
Dallas team speed on defense is impressive plus  
Rick in Dallas : 8/25/2019 2:44 pm : link
Their DL is very physical with Antuan Woods and Maliek Collins. They expect Lawrence and Crawford to play against the Giants.
Hyder and Charlton have had very good preseasons. May have found a real gem in rookie Trysten Hill.
They will test the shit out of our revamped OL.
Their defense is not overrated with a plus from a great DC
7 points sounds right to me. We need to show we have improved
It's going to be a tough game  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/25/2019 2:51 pm : link
and it's a road game -- we looked visibly off on our fist road game this preseason -- particularly the offensive line -- but there were many sloppy gaffs --

I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team
RE: la el Collins was there for the taking and Reese passed  
Scuzzlebutt : 8/25/2019 3:15 pm : link
In comment 14543770 gtt350 said:
Quote:
christ we could have had him and Tunsil (sp).
Jerrah takes chances and they pay off.


What chance did Jerry take to get Collins? He signed there as a UDFA.
RE: la el Collins was there for the taking and Reese passed  
BigBlueShock : 8/25/2019 3:18 pm : link
In comment 14543770 gtt350 said:
Quote:
christ we could have had him and Tunsil (sp).
Jerrah takes chances and they pay off.

Jerry is the GM and OWNER. He’s not firing himself, so, yeah, Jerry gets to take chances that no other GM can afford to. Earth shattering info there...
I'm a Giants fan, but I say lay the 7 points and make a few bucks  
GeofromNJ : 8/25/2019 4:16 pm : link
.
Their DC Marinelli  
Giantz_comeback : 8/25/2019 4:17 pm : link
Is one of the best in the NFL. Besides last game of the season where they may have been playing more 'vanilla' since the game had little playoff impact for them we have done pretty badly offensively against them. Their stunts up front confused the heck out of our interior OL. Pio and Hernandez are not guys with a ton of seasoning as starters, if they can keep Eli clean that will be a very big factor in us generating some offense.

I think we will score points on a bunch of teams this year but Marinelli has my utmost respect as a DC.

This is going to be a measuring stick game  
UberAlias : 8/25/2019 4:18 pm : link
I don’t expect us to win but we better be competitive. Dallas has been loading up with high level talent in recent drafts. I’m told the last two drafts were really good — let’s see what sort of talent gap there is.
RE: This is going to be a measuring stick game  
Giantz_comeback : 8/25/2019 4:46 pm : link
In comment 14544114 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I don’t expect us to win but we better be competitive. Dallas has been loading up with high level talent in recent drafts. I’m told the last two drafts were really good — let’s see what sort of talent gap there is.


If our OL gels quick Barkley will be a tall task for any defense.
Once Zeke signs that number is getting off they key.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/25/2019 4:50 pm : link
.
RE: It's going to be a tough game  
M.S. : 8/25/2019 5:03 pm : link
In comment 14544033 gidiefor said:
Quote:
and it's a road game -- we looked visibly off on our fist road game this preseason -- particularly the offensive line -- but there were many sloppy gaffs --

I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team

The "patient side" of me says: "Don't put too much stock in Giants performance in Dallas Week One."

The Cowboys will come out in front of their home fans sky high expecting to win. Could be messy for us, but that won't necessarily mean we haven't made important strides. Just that will see the progress at a later date!
Dallas Is Going To Be Really Good this Year  
Bernie : 8/25/2019 6:17 pm : link
I hate saying that since I live here, but it's the truth. They are stacked everywhere. Hell, even Taco is starting to play well. I hope we get a nice surprise in 2 weeks, but not counting on it. 7 seems very light to me and will probably go to 10 if Zeke signs in time to play.
RE: RE: It's going to be a tough game  
Giantz_comeback : 8/25/2019 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14544162 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14544033 gidiefor said:


Quote:


and it's a road game -- we looked visibly off on our fist road game this preseason -- particularly the offensive line -- but there were many sloppy gaffs --

I hope we beat them but it's going to be a real test of whether there has been any improvement in this team


The "patient side" of me says: "Don't put too much stock in Giants performance in Dallas Week One."

The Cowboys will come out in front of their home fans sky high expecting to win. Could be messy for us, but that won't necessarily mean we haven't made important strides. Just that will see the progress at a later date!


This will quite likely be a tough game for us. But at least the OL now has enough talent across the board to be adequate or better. Very interested to see if Shurmur can out coach Marinelli.
I think Dallas is a good solid team  
BSIMatt : 8/25/2019 7:47 pm : link
Come away from this thread feeling like people are overeating them.

I think their defense is legit, outside of Lawrence and Martin, the two linebackers might be the best players on the team. I honestly would not say Dallas is loaded everywhere as I think their offense is middle of the pack. The two questions for me are is how much improved will our defense be(if at all), and how much will an improved offensive line help versus the Dallas defensive front. I’d feel better if some of our young talented secondary players hadn’t missed time. Would have loved to see Baker come in with no rust, Ballantine has upside though.
I'm sort of  
darren in pdx : 8/25/2019 7:53 pm : link
expecting this to be a loss and a typical BBI meltdown..hope to be surprised though. Giants have not fared well against the Cowboys or Eagles recently and I'm not really seeing that change this season just yet.
I'm expecting a shootout if Elliott plays.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/25/2019 8:58 pm : link
The Giants D is very young and inexperienced. You might well see Baker, Ballentine and Beal getting reps at CB, Lawrence and McIntosh getting reps on D-line, Love getting reps at safety and Ximenes and Connolly getting reps at linebacker, all in their first NFL game. I expect Dallas to score a lot of points. I don't expect much from this defense early in the season. I expect them to do better by mid-season.

On the other hand, I think the Giants will score, too. I expect Eli to be a little better than last year. Plus Barkley to be a difference-maker. The Cowboys will probably load up the box to stop Barkley and make the Giants beat them through the air, figuring that without Tate, the Giants passing game is weak. I believe the Giants can handle that challenge, in part by using Barkley as a receiver. Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley and Paul Perkins (for example) is a pretty capable set of receivers.

I'd look for in-game adjustments by both coaching staffs. Should be a fun game to watch if the Giants' D can weather the storm early.

So Giants +7 seems about right to me. 31-24, 35-28, something like that. But 7 is a lot of points in a divisional game. Probably the Cowboys give more points if Elliott plays.

I remember reading that NY teams always skew the line because there are so many NY bettors, but I expect that effect is somewhat reversed with Dallas. Anybody know anything about that part of it?
If Zeke  
dslayton86 : 8/25/2019 11:06 pm : link
plays than the line will go up to 7.5 or 8, 8 max. Lotta points for a sloppy week 1 game where both teams will be making mistakes.
Dallas has not been overly impressive this preseason  
G-crew18 : 12:10 am : link
I think that offensively they aren't in sink. DC Bettcher has not shown much for the Cowboys to prepare or anticipate. Defensively our team speed has greatly increased and the secondary is much improved. I realize that many young players are being counted on, giving some cause for concern. The unknown is difficult to prepare for.

Vegas and many analysts are using the past seasons and record to predict how our Giants will perform in 2019 which I think is a big mistake. Also, they have placed to much stock about OBJ being jettisoned from the Offense. The 2019 Giants have a massive influx of young talent on both sides of the ball.

I am optimistic about this season and the Dallas game specifically. The OLine will eliminate Marinelli's A gap blitzes, I think the Giants may have the best guard tandem in the NFL. I think our Giants are going to surprise the fanbase and the NFL.

Take the points, though they will win outright.
spread easy to explain. Dallas gets 3 for being at home. dallas had a  
plato : 12:54 am : link
higher finish than giants, and most importantly dallas has a bigger betting fan base than giants. don’t forget dallas is “America’s” team for many reasons. All of this accounts for the additional four points. Game still in betting swing stage. Wait until you see where real money comes in. Need to attract money probably on giants.
spread has little value in determining which team is better, rather it is based on which team is more valued. there’s always sucker money to be had.
RE: Dallas has not been overly impressive this preseason  
fanatic II : 1:03 am : link
In comment 14544488 G-crew18 said:
Quote:
I think that offensively they aren't in sink. DC Bettcher has not shown much for the Cowboys to prepare or anticipate. Defensively our team speed has greatly increased and the secondary is much improved. I realize that many young players are being counted on, giving some cause for concern. The unknown is difficult to prepare for.

Vegas and many analysts are using the past seasons and record to predict how our Giants will perform in 2019 which I think is a big mistake. Also, they have placed to much stock about OBJ being jettisoned from the Offense. The 2019 Giants have a massive influx of young talent on both sides of the ball.

I am optimistic about this season and the Dallas game specifically. The OLine will eliminate Marinelli's A gap blitzes, I think the Giants may have the best guard tandem in the NFL. I think our Giants are going to surprise the fanbase and the NFL.

Take the points, though they will win outright.


The Dallas first team offense has scored two touchdowns and two field goals in their 5 series. The defense has given up 1 touchdown on a short field setup by a muffed punt.

The Dallas starters have looked good in the preseason, especially on defense. Dallas will have a top 5 defense this year and if they get turnovers, like in the preseason, Dallas will have the best defense in the NFL.
Dallas..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:12 am : link
will have the best defense in the NFL this year??

And people call Giant fans homers?
