Daniel Jones doesn't make the same mistake twice

So Cris Carter caught some shit on here for criticising Jones TD vs the Jets, but this guy Brett Kollman explains better why this is the correct take.The video below is linked to the point in his video where he explains that Jones should have thrown the ball higher and closer to the back pylon. He goes on to show how Haskins made the same mistake and eventually gets to the game manager conclusion that everyone hates but that is not important. His breakdown of that play is only what matters.So I dont know if Jones self scouted this, the coach told him or he watched the Cris Carter segment, but what does he do the next time he in in the same situation?He drops the ball in a bucket right in front of the pylon where only his WR could get it.Shurmur said Jones doesn't make the same mistake twice and I believe him