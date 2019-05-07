Daniel Jones doesn't make the same mistake twice

So Cris Carter caught some shit on here for criticising Jones TD vs the Jets, but this guy Brett Kollman explains better why this is the correct take.
The video below is linked to the point in his video where he explains that Jones should have thrown the ball higher and closer to the back pylon. He goes on to show how Haskins made the same mistake and eventually gets to the game manager conclusion that everyone hates but that is not important. His breakdown of that play is only what matters.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DKa9aQA14E& t=8m25s
So I dont know if Jones self scouted this, the coach told him or he watched the Cris Carter segment, but what does he do the next time he in in the same situation?
He drops the ball in a bucket right in front of the pylon where only his WR could get it.
Shurmur said Jones doesn't make the same mistake twice and I believe him
The safety was late in the Jets game, Jones put it in a place his receiver would get it.
First, it's very interesting that he would lead with talking about how stats are misleading and are often cherry-picked to reinforce what we already believe, then go on to cherry-pick a stat to counter a prevailing belief. He chooses not just to use the intended air yards stat, but to only use it for TWO games instead of all three. And he did have access to all three games as he included a video clip from last week's game. So why did he cherry-pick this particular statistic? I don't have the data from the third game, but something tells me that maybe it wouldn't make the case as strongly as he would have liked.
Secondly, it's always interesting when you say that stats reinforce what people already believe. But how can you make the case that people already believed that DJ was the top 1st round rookie QB in this class? If what he was saying is true, would we really have the media "analysts" stumbling over themselves to apologize for being WRONG already?
Finally, for analysis of the game, nitpicking the first TD throw's placement is fair game, but not really a fair analysis of the QB overall. This piece clearly doesn't do a good job of analyzing Jones' performance overall - and it seems clear that's not his intent. He's just throwing the brakes on the "Daniel Jones to the HOF" express. Most rational football fans know enough to not be misled by some pre-season stats. We're sophisticated enough to look for details in the games that suggest what we're likely to see in the future. For example, there was lots of criticism following the Jets game that DJ was simply following an "easy script", a narrative that he promotes himself this video. That the reads were simple and easy to make, and that any QB could have made them.
To then completely ignore clips of him looking off safeties repeatedly, moving from one read to another (to better understand different types of reads talk to Greg Cosell), excellent accuracy even under pressure in the games that follow, Kollmann shows that he's less interested in making an accurate assessment of Daniel Jones, and more interested in keeping his personal assessment of Jones intact. Something he blames the rest of us of doing.
Odd, and as I said, I really like Brett Kollmann.
Second, Jones is doing exactly what he is being asked to do, and what any coach in football would ask him to do. In effect he is being penalized for making the correct read quickly, and delivering the ball perfectly on time. Its now "easy". Well if its so easy why didn't Murray or Haskins (or others) do it.
He's a better play design guy than stat guy.
In fact Jameis Winston is infinitely better than Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Andrew Luck, and Big Ben according this stat. It's and awful cherry picked stat, I didn't even realize he supposedly took 2 of the 3 games.
But, hey, that happens. So good for Jones. Yet, the context of the play adds very good color.
And in golf today, after my drive, I thinned the pitching wedge, the ball had plenty of spin and stopped on the green. Two putts and I had a par.
Morale? - the scorecard doesn't say how, it says how many.
Relevance? - In Jones case, that 1st TD pass scored the prerequisite.....6 points. The stats sheet doesn't say how perfect was the pass, it says completion for 15 yds and a TD.
Need to stop with the foolishness. Many completed passes are less than perfect. When the result is a completion and a TD, that is all that matters.
Why not double down on something especially foolish? This is BBI, afterall!
So it's not foolish. It's simply studying the play.
Why that makes some uncomfortable is odd...
Meanwhile, you know you bladed your wedge, right? And got away with one. So you know you need to tighten that up...despite getting the par...
Haha, you got me
Ok, It happened ONE time
You really should watch the clip. It's worthwhile. Even for fence-sitters... ;)
Now, it goes against the BBI mainstream point of view, which may be create some uneasiness, but it may give you a different perspective.
Of course your happy with that video, you'd rather be right and Jones suck. That video is full of holes.
It's pretty exciting to see
It's preseason and the preseason is different. There is a higher margin for error. So these preseason outcomes should be studied because they may not convey to regular season games. And with a high pick QB, it seems extra relevant...
Quote:
Still attacking the batting practice angle, I see...
You really should watch the clip. It's worthwhile. Even for fence-sitters... ;)
Now, it goes against the BBI mainstream point of view, which may be create some uneasiness, but it may give you a different perspective.
Ah... yes, anyone who isn't still trying to pick apart a preseason pass from 3 weeks ago is certainly a fence-sitter.
I watched the clip. The amount of analysis and deconstruction going into this is quite frankly, absurd.
Also, I'm not sure if you know this - but during batting practice, the guy throwing the ball to the hitter is actually throwing it so that they can hit it. He's not trying to get the hitter out.
But, the fence sitting moniker is cute - I love when you pretend to be an objective voice of reason when you're really just trying harder than most people to be a contrarian. :)
You'd be a bored, lonely fella if you had no one to argue with!
Quote:
Enjoyed the way Brett broke down every play in that drive v Chicago. I used the term batting practice to describe it; and that's essentially what it was. Good play calling by Shurmur against predictable vanilla D with lesser quality defenders. And just like a few of us suggested, the TD pass was more good fortune than execution.
Of course your happy with that video, you'd rather be right and Jones suck. That video is full of holes.
Another subscriber to the BBI mainstream talking points.
Let me know when your video analysis is ready to watch on Youtube. I eagerly await a version not "full of holes"...
Admitting to that is not a mistake he will make again.
I watched the clip. The amount of analysis and deconstruction going into this is quite frankly, absurd.
Also, I'm not sure if you know this - but during batting practice, the guy throwing the ball to the hitter is actually throwing it so that they can hit it. He's not trying to get the hitter out.
What was missing from the video that made it absurd?
But, the fence sitting moniker is cute - I love when you pretend to be an objective voice of reason when you're really just trying harder than most people to be a contrarian. :)
You'd be a bored, lonely fella if you had no one to argue with!
Well, this is a debate site. And just because an opinion is different - and your side of the aisle, those seeking a monolithic BBI, would be wise to really think about this - doesn't make it contrarian. It just makes it different.
Of course your happy with that video, you'd rather be right and Jones suck. That video is full of holes.
Another subscriber to the BBI mainstream talking points.
Let me know when your video analysis is ready to watch on Youtube. I eagerly await a version not "full of holes"...
Feels like we are almost to the point where bd calls everyone who likes what they have seen from Jones “sheeple” and tells us that we are through the looking glass here.
Those people are usually the ones who are clinging to an emotional idea despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary. But hey, we all enjoy football our own way.
#1 In his attempt to criticize Jones, does he understand that when Dwayne Haskins entered his last game it was in the 3rd quarter?
That means he's going up against 3rd and 4th stringers, and still struggling.
While Daniel Jones in almost every single preseason game has entered the game in the 1st quarter, even going up against the opposing teams #1's, and thriving.
Secondly, he said in his video that if I'm a Giants fan, don't be excited about your QB, be excited about your coaching.
That Daniel Jones is no more than a game manager....What???
He threw for 141 yards in a quarter and a half. Lets say he were to play a full 2 quarters, I think its reasonable for him to have thrown for 200 yards, and over a full game that's almost 400 yards.
Finally, with about 30 seconds left in the half, Jones was marching the Giants down for a score, but time ran out. Far from a game manager, and yes Giant fans should be excited about this young man's potential.
Quote:
......... And just like a few of us suggested, the TD pass was more good fortune than execution.
I think if you were an amateur golfer then the thinned wedge is no biggie. But if you were a professional, your golf coach would say go hit the range and work on your short approach shots...
The bigger point is different guys are asked to do different things, and preseason is full of vanilla football. So performance and outcomes may not be fully indicative. I think that’s all fair, and generally true. We’ve all seen the Giants have preseason hall of famers that never took it to the regular season. He also several times says he’s not knocking DJ on some of the plays as he did what he was supposed to - made quick, correct reads and executed the passing concept well. Frankly, I never expected to see DJ do as well as he has, and was just hoping to see a kid that looked like he belongs at this level. So far, so good. In fact, I’m glad for a video like this as I feel like some of this performance is so good, people are developing outsized expectations for a rookie. If he isn’t Superman in the real thing people will be like “what happened?!” Maybe Eli was smarter to suck in his first camp...
I do think the over-analysis of the first TD is silly. Not a perfect throw but good enough against that DB in that game. Lucky plays or defensive mistakes happen all the time. A deflected ball, a dropped INT, a defender slips, a coverage is blown, a guys gets caught looking into the backfield, a guy doesn’t locate the ball, etc. DJ got the ball to a place our guy could make a play. Wasn’t perfect. Could have been picked. But he gave his guy a chance. Good on him.
Fascinating, I tell you. Really.
Maybe some of us just aren't still hung up on a preseason TD throw that is now about 3 weeks old and aren't so desperate to twist and turn to find any criticism of Jones we can find.
Kollman is all over the place this thing. Stats don't matter, but then they do matter when he wants to bring them up in a way that discredits Jones - in this case, average intended air yards.
3 preseason games, where Jones hasn't even eclipsed an entire half of play in any of them; and Kollman is already trying to use NextGen bullshit to pick apart his game. Smart!
Josh Allen led the league in this category last year. Josh Allen sucks.
Says not to overreact to a small sample size - yet 5 plays were enough for him to essentially label Jones a game manager.
Kollman wants to take everything Jones is doing and wrap it up into this nice little "he's being asked to do less than other guys - so that's why he's looked better" narrative.
This guy was dead wrong on Mahomes. He was wrong on Watson. And his takes here are, quite frankly inconsistent garbage as far as I'm concerned.
Just another guy trying to grasp at whatever he can because he doesn't want to admit that he could have had a bad read on Jones and might be wrong about him.
He wants to give credit to everyone BUT Jones.
He says its Pat Shurmur's play design. And since "90%" of other NFL QB's can make these throws, apparently all he's done this preseason is manage games.
Jones was "lucky" that Ramirez was the safety on the field and not Jamal Adams.
The guy spends 15 minutes doing all sorts of gymnastics to avoid giving Daniel Jones a shred of credit.
"Stats don't criticize Jones at all because he was just lucky enough to get away with it"
All of these guys are what we thought they were, apparently.
arc, like this isn't trying to go out of your way to argue? And I know you can do much better than fall back to the tiresome contrarian label remark.
not actually sure who would be bored more
That Daniel Jones is no more than a game manager....What???
We don't know what Jones is yet. But, you are right to an extent (he did NOT face the Jets' first string secondary), he has been very good in preseason.
If Jones's ability to make plays outside the pocket evolve into real games, than the game manager label will not be applicable.
Ah, what would I do without you here to police everyone's thoughts at all times...
What you don't realize is that these comments of yours don't actually do anything more productive than the ones you quote. It just derails the conversation further.
I posted what I think of the video. It's all over the place, it's paralysis by analysis and it's bending over backwards to avoid giving Daniel Jones any credit whatsoever - so, of course bw digs it!
I posted what I think of the video. It's all over the place, it's paralysis by analysis and it's bending over backwards to avoid giving Daniel Jones any credit whatsoever - so, of course bw digs it!
Hey, I said the same thing, just in far less words...
But, hey, just one lonely guy's opinion suffering from ennui on a slow Monday night...
Fascinating, I tell you. Really.
Maybe some of us just aren't still hung up on a preseason TD throw that is now about 3 weeks old and aren't so desperate to twist and turn to find any criticism of Jones we can find.
Kollman is all over the place this thing. Stats don't matter, but then they do matter when he wants to bring them up in a way that discredits Jones - in this case, average intended air yards.
3 preseason games, where Jones hasn't even eclipsed an entire half of play in any of them; and Kollman is already trying to use NextGen bullshit to pick apart his game. Smart!
Josh Allen led the league in this category last year. Josh Allen sucks.
Says not to overreact to a small sample size - yet 5 plays were enough for him to essentially label Jones a game manager.
Kollman wants to take everything Jones is doing and wrap it up into this nice little "he's being asked to do less than other guys - so that's why he's looked better" narrative.
This guy was dead wrong on Mahomes. He was wrong on Watson. And his takes here are, quite frankly inconsistent garbage as far as I'm concerned.
Just another guy trying to grasp at whatever he can because he doesn't want to admit that he could have had a bad read on Jones and might be wrong about him.
He wants to give credit to everyone BUT Jones.
He says its Pat Shurmur's play design. And since "90%" of other NFL QB's can make these throws, apparently all he's done this preseason is manage games.
Jones was "lucky" that Ramirez was the safety on the field and not Jamal Adams.
The guy spends 15 minutes doing all sorts of gymnastics to avoid giving Daniel Jones a shred of credit.
"Stats don't criticize Jones at all because he was just lucky enough to get away with it"
All of these guys are what we thought they were, apparently.
Hey Arc,
I believe you and I are in complete agreement on this video.
It seems no matter what Daniel Jones does, it will never be enough.
He was booed on draft night
He was booed at a Yankees/Mets game
He has some success in preseason, its not because of him, its because of his coaching.
I have a feeling if he succeeds as an NFL starter, the next criticism will be make the playoffs, then after that win playoff games, then make a super bowl, then win a super bowl, now win multiple super bowls……
Sadly, I don't think its going to end.
I'm not talking about his play analysis. I'm talking about his abuse of statistics that I'm pretty sure I understand better than him since he clearly is either lost or purposely trying to be deceitful. The fact that he even used statistics after criticizing people for using statistics pretty much invalidates his point.
Quote:
Still attacking the batting practice angle, I see...
That video breakdown is a farce.
He pulls out of his ass some arbitrary obscure stat that he claims equates to "Game Manager" but fails to include that using his same inane crappy stat, Brady, Big Ben, Brees, would also be considered game managers because they rank below 8 "Intended Yards per pass"
He is trying to validate his other video where he talked up Haskins and killed Jones
The bigger point is different guys are asked to do different things, and preseason is full of vanilla football. So performance and outcomes may not be fully indicative. I think that’s all fair, and generally true. We’ve all seen the Giants have preseason hall of famers that never took it to the regular season. He also several times says he’s not knocking DJ on some of the plays as he did what he was supposed to - made quick, correct reads and executed the passing concept well. Frankly, I never expected to see DJ do as well as he has, and was just hoping to see a kid that looked like he belongs at this level. So far, so good. In fact, I’m glad for a video like this as I feel like some of this performance is so good, people are developing outsized expectations for a rookie. If he isn’t Superman in the real thing people will be like “what happened?!” Maybe Eli was smarter to suck in his first camp...
I do think the over-analysis of the first TD is silly. Not a perfect throw but good enough against that DB in that game. Lucky plays or defensive mistakes happen all the time. A deflected ball, a dropped INT, a defender slips, a coverage is blown, a guys gets caught looking into the backfield, a guy doesn’t locate the ball, etc. DJ got the ball to a place our guy could make a play. Wasn’t perfect. Could have been picked. But he gave his guy a chance. Good on him.
The reason why it's getting demolished is because by virtually every other single stat category Jones is killing the other rookies. Who by the way are dealing with the same set of circumstances the guy in the video uses to bash Jones
The bigger point is different guys are asked to do different things, and preseason is full of vanilla football. So performance and outcomes may not be fully indicative. I think that’s all fair, and generally true. We’ve all seen the Giants have preseason hall of famers that never took it to the regular season. He also several times says he’s not knocking DJ on some of the plays as he did what he was supposed to - made quick, correct reads and executed the passing concept well. Frankly, I never expected to see DJ do as well as he has, and was just hoping to see a kid that looked like he belongs at this level. So far, so good. In fact, I’m glad for a video like this as I feel like some of this performance is so good, people are developing outsized expectations for a rookie. If he isn’t Superman in the real thing people will be like “what happened?!” Maybe Eli was smarter to suck in his first camp...
I do think the over-analysis of the first TD is silly. Not a perfect throw but good enough against that DB in that game. Lucky plays or defensive mistakes happen all the time. A deflected ball, a dropped INT, a defender slips, a coverage is blown, a guys gets caught looking into the backfield, a guy doesn’t locate the ball, etc. DJ got the ball to a place our guy could make a play. Wasn’t perfect. Could have been picked. But he gave his guy a chance. Good on him.
Because the stat he's using is useless. Go read the other thread. Look at the top 4 QBs, Allen, Winston, Fitzpatrick, and Darnold. Big Ben, Brees, Brady, and Luck weren't even top 17. He was making a point bigger than "these guys aren't doing the same thing". He tried to discredit Jones by calling him a game manager that we already knew he was, so he did nothing impressive.
The problem is, he used this stat that's dubious at best. He lucked out that Jones just happened by happenstance fall between Alex Smith and Andy Dalton. If Jones performed WORSE at this stat with a 7.6 and not an 8.2, he'd be between Big Ben, Brady, and Luck. He wouldn't use that stat because his point about him being a game manager would be completely absurd if he made a video about how "hold your horses Daniel Jones is only between such scrubs as Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, and Andrew Luck". He abused the statistic by choosing a random spot in the ranker that just so happened to fall between two guys that corroborated his point. If he were either smarter or less deceitful (can't figure out which one), he would look at 16 and below, because presumably if this stat is worth a shit, each successive spot would more or less be of a QB that's a game manager that's coddled by his coach. This is like saying no QB that threw for exactly 4,000 yards has ever won the Super Bowl, so good passing QBs don't win Super Bowls. This is just as absurd. He abuses statistics after criticizing others for doing the same.
As far as the video goes, the guy knows a lot more than me in that department. However, even there he shows one drive, that happens to be of 5 passes, and happens to be his first drive. He then harps on one touchdown pass that was complete, btw. He didn't even mention any other drive that he's had. No, he looked at his first. He didn't look at his second touchdown. He didn't look at some other throws in other games that were impressive. Nope, just the ones that corroborate his point. He had 30 passes and he picked the first 5 of his preseason career. He didn't even show one pass from any of the successive games. No shit, Shurmur would make the first drive easier on him. That's what you call a biased sample.
That video breakdown is a farce.
He pulls out of his ass some arbitrary obscure stat that he claims equates to "Game Manager" but fails to include that using his same inane crappy stat, Brady, Big Ben, Brees, would also be considered game managers because they rank below 8 "Intended Yards per pass"
He is trying to validate his other video where he talked up Haskins and killed Jones
Let me be clearer. I'm not talking about the parts that examine how far the pass travels in the air before it reaches the receiver. It's an interesting point, but not why I found the video useful.
I found it useful how the host diagrammed the plays against the Jets. He showed the route concepts and how they worked against the defense. And how Jones could exploit those concepts with fairly straightforward reads.
That was less than 20% of his throws, all coming on one drive, in one game, his first game in the NFL. I sure hope Shurmur didn't dust off the Greatest Show on Turf playbook for it.
I'm not talking about his play analysis. I'm talking about his abuse of statistics that I'm pretty sure I understand better than him since he clearly is either lost or purposely trying to be deceitful. The fact that he even used statistics after criticizing people for using statistics pretty much invalidates his point.
As I just mentioned, I was/am focused on the play analysis.
I was neutral on the stat approach. It was somewhat interesting, but I didn't let it drown out the overall play concept and outcome.
Read the post above yours.
He did not say the other QBs are better.
He basically discredited everything he did and called him a game manager (for most people this isn't a compliment). Otherwise, he was totally fair to Jones.
Furthermore, the host praises Jones's accuracy, smarts, and poise. And then he says something like Haskins is like Roethlisberger - he'll make great plays then make boneheaded plays. Yes, his view is he think Jones will mostly be a game manager, but one who has the ability to win a lot of NFL games. Why that hurts so many feeling I really don't know...
LOFL.
Who hopes DJ is not good? Give me the names of posters on BBI that have openly said they hope he sucks...
We're down to a barely employed dude named Brett Kollman and a carried away Baker Mayfield.
Maybe it's time to admit Jones just isn't that hated anymore?
Furthermore, the host praises Jones's accuracy, smarts, and poise. And then he says something like Haskins is like Roethlisberger - he'll make great plays then make boneheaded plays. Yes, his view is he think Jones will mostly be a game manager, but one who has the ability to win a lot of NFL games. Why that hurts so many feeling I really don't know...
He clearly used game manager in a derogatory fashion. Why else would he spend half the video highlighting how easy the throws were and how the one time he had to make a tough throw he couldn't?
No one will openly say they hope he sucks. But hanging onto every point of criticism against him because it corroborates their own makes you wonder if they'd rather be right than have Jones be good.
We're down to a barely employed dude named Brett Kollman and a carried away Baker Mayfield.
Maybe it's time to admit Jones just isn't that hated anymore?
You forgot bw.
That's bullshit and this take calling out posters wanting being right as more important is becoming tiresome. You all need to find a better cop out...
I missed it Dave...name your few guys
Did you notice that mostly the ones hanging on every negative word about Jones also were some of his biggest critics. bw, is one glaring example.
This is like asking how many murderers admit they're murderers. Who the hell will admit to actively be rooting against Jones on a Giants message board? This is a naive question or you think everyone here is stupid.
i must say though, i am very surprised that posters here seem to think stats or performance for that matter in preseason means much. For DJ it is meaningful because he is still learning and is showing that he can execute. It is very exciting.., but this notion that he is playing 1s and 2s and Haskins played 3s and 4s.. You gotta be kidding me with that. The preseason today is a joke. The main thing coaches want to accomplish in the preseason is to not get anyone hurt. period. The stars, if they play, when they play, trust me they dont want to get hurt.
Having said that, Jones is playing perfectly, and all Giants fans should be excited by what we have seen so far.
This is like asking how many murderers admit they're murderers. Who the hell will admit to actively be rooting against Jones on a Giants message board? This is a naive question or you think everyone here is stupid.
I didn't ask anybody to admit it...i asked who Dave thought these few were.
The reason is because they don't. They may post more critically than others or have doubt (maybe even unreasonable doubt) but they simply don't root against Jones for the sake of being correct.
Furthermore, the host praises Jones's accuracy, smarts, and poise. And then he says something like Haskins is like Roethlisberger - he'll make great plays then make boneheaded plays. Yes, his view is he think Jones will mostly be a game manager, but one who has the ability to win a lot of NFL games. Why that hurts so many feeling I really don't know...
But BW, the thing is he did exactly that, he overemphasized a single obscure stat that no one points to, to overemphasize his take right after he tells everyone else not to do it
This is very amusing. I'm all for trying to be creative to find an angle. But this couldn't be more false as an accusation.
Nowhere on this board have I ever said I hated Jones. I have argued that he was over-drafted. And given my reasons why. In fact, I have said I wouldn't draft any QBs from this class in the first round. On Jones, I thought there was upside but he looked more project because I didn't/don't see plus skills. I place a lot of emphasis on arm talent - likely to a fault - because I think being able to make plays off script when the mechanics break down are key to winning in this league.
But BW, the thing is he did exactly that, he overemphasized a single obscure stat that no one points to, to overemphasize his take right after he tells everyone else not to do it
I didn't hear it that way, actually. At the end, the host basically says the fan should ignore virtually all preseason results because they aren't predictive of real game success...
Now, I know I risk blow-back on that from the EFC, but I think Jones may actually be ready to go; and actually may be better suited to help this team win. Especially with this receiving corp, I think we are going to need a QB who can get vertical with his legs to make plays. Jones is very intriguing in that regards to the more limited Eli.
I never said anyone here WANTS Jones to not be good.
I'm saying, with how much they are dissecting his every movement *to the point of criticizing touchdown passes* and suggesting that his performance thus far 'doesn't count' because the 'coach is making it easy on him' (pretty much the job of any coach in any sport ever), that THOSE folks better hope he's not good because of the reaching that some of these folks are doing to downplay his performance.
No one is saying Jones is 100% guaranteed to be the guy because of the preseason. We need to see more. BUT the other folks reaching so hard to downplay a players performance by saying some of the shit I posted above are putting themselves out there that if he does indeed turn out to be our next QB for the next 10-15 years, it's going to make their reaching even more ridiculous than it already looks right now.
Not everyone issues the label "game manager" as a pejorative, and certainly not everyone believes that anyone who is mostly a game manager is inherently incapable of delivering big plays when the game requires them.
Now, I know I risk blow-back on that from the EFC, but I think Jones may actually be ready to go; and actually may be better suited to help this team win. Especially with this receiving corp, I think we are going to need a QB who can get vertical with his legs to make plays. Jones is very intriguing in that regards to the more limited Eli.
i am impressed by what i am seeing. How do you feel?
Tom Brady was a game manager for the first 4 or 5 years of his career.
Yet, it was enough to confirm that he was a game manager...
I agree about being impressed with also with what he's not doing.
It's kind of surprising, but even the people who are very pro-Jones (myself and alot of others) haven't once brought up that he hasn't thrown a pick yet. Even when playing against second stringers (and at times starers), a rookie QB experiencing his first NFL preseason games are suspectable to throwing a pick or two. And the fact that he hasn't thrown one yet is somewhat impressive and encouraging.
Yet, it was enough to confirm that he was a game manager...
I believe the host said that before Jones was drafted he thought he was going to be more of the game manager type. And nothing thus far has changed his mind. Additionally, he added that Jones has enough smarts, accuracy, etc to win a lot of games in the NFL in the right system.
Like I said earlier, if Jones can show the same scrambling ability in the pros that he showed at Duke, that's going to be a very big asset for him.
One more time, though, the over-arching narrative of the piece was not to use the preseason to gauge future success, particularly for rookie QBs. So he used Jones as the main example because Jones has been absolutely on fire; out of him mind good.
Just kidding...looking forward to seeing Jones getting on the field when it counts at some point this season.
later...
ibut this notion that he is playing 1s and 2s and Haskins played 3s and 4s.. You gotta be kidding me with that. The preseason today is a joke. The main thing coaches want to accomplish in the preseason is to not get anyone hurt. period. The stars, if they play, when they play, trust me they dont want to get hurt.
Having said that, Jones is playing perfectly, and all Giants fans should be excited by what we have seen so far.
Franchise,
But that is the truth, Jones is playing against the other teams 1's and defensive starters, while Haskins is going up against 3rd and 4th stringers.
Please watch Haskins last game, he didn't enter the game till the start of the 3rd quarter, Jones always comes in the 1st quarter.
Only about a quarter of the video is actually about Daniel Jones.
He can't, a truly dreadful post saying Giant fans are hoping Jones sucks.
Let that sink in. Never. No matter what he accomplishes he will now be pegged as overrated, or it will be "he is never going to win the Superbowl"
Eli got that label early. Even after winning 2 rings he never got credit.
Part of the problem is that Giants fans are too critical of their own instead of shouting down the naysayers like other fans.
Let that sink in. Never. No matter what he accomplishes he will now be pegged as overrated, or it will be "he is never going to win the Superbowl"
Eli got that label early. Even after winning 2 rings he never got credit.
Part of the problem is that Giants fans are too critical of their own instead of shouting down the naysayers like other fans.
Have you read the recent coverage of Jones, it's been incredibly complimentary. Take a look at a Google News search for Jones -- both the national and local coverage is really positive.
That's the point I was trying to make above. Kollmann is criticizing people using stats to critique a player and says they only cherry-pick the stats that CONFIRM an already held belief. This is exactly the opposite of what's been done by the media he criticizes. They are using stats (cherry-picked or not) to CHANGE their beliefs.
If anyone is holding onto their beliefs in the face of stats which suggest otherwise it is Kollmann. To make matters worse, he then goes on to cherry-pick his own stat (finding a singular stat to make his case, then modifying it to only include two games instead of using all the data) to back up his previously held belief, then goes on to state that Daniel Jones is still who we thought he was.
Complete lack of self-awareness here.
I think the "mantra" is more the bewilderment over why select throws by Jones are being micro-analyzed this preseason. And it isn't even incompletions being dissected, it is TD passes.
Or maybe these things are just being made up. I mean the National media is gushing over Jones. A simple Google search supposedly tells me that.....
Yeah, the routes weren't identical, but they were both headed for the back pylon of the endzone.
Wouldn't the type of ball he threw in the Chicago game be preferred over the type of ball he threw in the jets game?
While I agree the over analysing of the jets TD is ridiculous, I'm trying to use it as an example how he saw something and corrected it the very next time he was in that situation. Which I think is pretty remarkable in such a young player.
Kollman used the N-words for Jones's QB play - "game manager".
So that cancels out the rest of the points he makes.
Kollman used the N-words for Jones's QB play - "game manager".
So that cancels out the rest of the points he makes.
Yeah should've known better than to try to use that as a talking point.
It's really just a five second segment of his overall take that I'm trying to leverage
Stats don't matter... unless it's some next gen bullshit like AIAY - a statistic that shows zero correlation between good QB's and poor ones. Josh Allen was at the top of that list; so I guess we need Daniel Jones to also be there after parts of 3 preseason games - that would obviously prove something.
Preseason doesn't matter... unless we're unnecessarily dissecting a touchdown pass like we're trying to split a fucking atom. Do we do this with any other QB? Were every one of Patrick Mahomes' 50 TD passes last season pure skill? No busted coverages? No underthrown balls that he was bailed out on by his WR/TE/RB? Everything was the perfect read, on the money, and accurate?
And hey... even when Jones does everything asked of him and makes the plays there to be made; all the credit just needs to go to Pat Shurmur for his play design.
I understand that this was posted to illustrate that Jones may have learned from the way he read the plays - which is great.
But, Kollman's analysis is complete garbage otherwise.
He's trying to build a narrative that Jones is a game manager that's given easy passes to throw and can't make the difficult ones. He's trying to use that stat to prove that point and lucked out that Jones would have been between Alex Smith and Andy Dalton, while 3 HOFers and 1 that very well could have been an HOFer in Luck were below Andy Dalton and Daniel Jones. Carson Wentz and Philip Rivers were also below both. It proved nothing. A full 7 of the top 15 QBs were either mediocre or young players yet to break out (if they ever will).
I think the most notable thing is that Jones plays without error, or little error, in concise repeatable ways. It's Brady-like. Yes he is limited and controlled by Shurmur, but he is doing what is asked to perfection. Shurmur is doing a great job.
More of note is that QBs from the same team (Winston/Fitz, Mullens/Beathard, Kessler/Bortles, Flacco/Jackson, Tannehill/Osweiler) tend to have similar AIAY despite different strengths (particularly Flacco v Jackson). Seems to imply the metric is useful for analyzing teams' scheme more so than their success.
What's the correlation between AIAY and YPA? I know the latter is well correlated with points scored, but is there any indication that a higher IAY = more points? Quickly glancing at the 2018 leaders (highly unscientific), I'm guessing there's little correlation since Rivers was 3rd in YPA (18th in IAY), Brees 7th in YPA (32nd in IAY), Darnold 26th in YPA (4th in IAY), Allen 32nd in YPA (1st in IAY), Mullens 5th in YPA (30th in IAY), etc.
Link - ( New Window )
whatever. I'm not worried about the average intent stat. he looks sharp so far. he's got a good attitude. we'll see what he's got either late this season or next season depending on what eli does.
Quote:
jones obviously needs a better arc on that ball. it is obvious and fine to point out, imo. By the way, just because the ball is thrown flat doesn't mean it might not still be a TD in the nfl. the ball got there and the defender fails to make the play. This also happens all the time in the NFL. It's still a fine play by DJ, just not perfect.
ibut this notion that he is playing 1s and 2s and Haskins played 3s and 4s.. You gotta be kidding me with that. The preseason today is a joke. The main thing coaches want to accomplish in the preseason is to not get anyone hurt. period. The stars, if they play, when they play, trust me they dont want to get hurt.
Having said that, Jones is playing perfectly, and all Giants fans should be excited by what we have seen so far.
Franchise,
But that is the truth, Jones is playing against the other teams 1's and defensive starters, while Haskins is going up against 3rd and 4th stringers.
Please watch Haskins last game, he didn't enter the game till the start of the 3rd quarter, Jones always comes in the 1st quarter.
and we are still talking like preseason is anything other than a bunch of meaningless games where coaches don't want their starters hurt. discussing the defense someone is facing is nonsense. the coaches don't want to play their important players in these games. These games shouldn't even exist. they are a joke.