Giants season will hinge on defense, especially a very iffy

plato : 12:20 am
secondary of rookies, and veterans. the veterans especially at safety are composed of an elderly, by football age safety, and a corner whose productivity seems to be related to where his head is rather than his talent.

the site rages on about eli vs jones, but their fate and the teams fate depends on a defense that may we’ll be amongst the worst in the league. when we are counting on rookies to play like all pros throughout the “d”, i see no good coming from it.

Eli will have a super year as will SB, but the team will be lucky to win 7 games., although might be fun to watch. but as is almost always true of giants teams, they will break your heart.
Yes,  
darren in pdx : 12:24 am : link
the defense is going to be rough at first. Look for them to progress as the season goes on. The offense still has to prove itself as well but it's shaping up to look more competent than it has in years. If the offense can sustain long drives and keep the defense off the field the whole team will benefit.
How do you figure they'll  
section125 : 12:25 am : link
be the worst defense in football? You don't think they'll be better than the Cards?
amongst the worst is not “the” worst. although it’s not impossible. so  
plato : 12:40 am : link
i think lower 1/4 is easy and 1/5 is not unlikely. would hope we could be better but it’s frightening to contemplate how bad this defense could become.
i also think the “dc” needs to prove himself as well. the poster is right a drawn out running offense even without scoring might help, but pat shurmer is of little help on that side of the ball, i think.

just thought i’d try and focus the attention a bit on the “d” where it really belongs and get off the “eli does daniel”, or “jones does a manning” threads.
We went with a youth movement  
BSIMatt : 1:32 am : link
Added a lot of draft picks, particularly on defense. I’d prefer to take our lumps with the kids and find out what we have, but it’s expecting a lot for all these first and second year players to hold the fort down. With all the draft picks allocated to the secondary I am hopeful we see an improvement in coverage which allows Bettcher to do what he loves and be aggressive with his pressure packages. That’s the improvement I am hoping to see in year 2 in this defense. The good news is there has been a lot of good reviews coming out of camp about all of the defensive draft picks so hopefully the defense is one that can improve as the year goes on.
I think the defense will be improved from a year ago  
Breeze_94 : 1:41 am : link
Replacing Riley and Webb with Bethea and Baker is a huge upgrade.

Lawrence is a big addition and Carter/Hill have gained experience. Plus, Peppers is a better fit schematically and better in coverage than Collins was.

Also, Connelly has a chance to be a solid player as a rook.
I agree with the OP  
justafan : 1:59 am : link
and am on record predicting this is a 7 win team. I'm optimistic about next year though. I think this year is about a stabilized offensive line, a defense improving over the course of the season, and Daniel Jones being prepared for 2020. We seem to be finding good talent in the draft and Daniel Jones has looked very good. Add another draft with some additional cap space next year, and this team could compete in 2018.

I expect an opening day loss in Dallas, then a winning record heading into the bye, followed by an implosion and Daniel Jones starting by Week 14. I hope we see Eli playing in the playoffs, but I'm being realistic.

RE: I agree with the OP  
justafan : 2:00 am : link
In comment 14545669 justafan said:

and am on record predicting this is a 7 win team. I'm optimistic about next year though. I think this year is about a stabilized offensive line, a defense improving over the course of the season, and Daniel Jones being prepared for 2020. We seem to be finding good talent in the draft and Daniel Jones has looked very good. Add another draft with some additional cap space next year, and this team could compete in 2018.

I expect an opening day loss in Dallas, then a winning record heading into the bye, followed by an implosion and Daniel Jones starting by Week 14. I hope we see Eli playing in the playoffs, but I'm being realistic.


Meant 2020.
Lucky to get 7 wins?  
JohnB : 3:37 am : link
Last year's schedule was brutal and we all knew it going in especially the first 8 games and that proved true. The last 8 they played .500 ball leading to a 5-11 season.

This year's schedule is a much more reasonable schedule, nothing crazy hard or very easy, just a basic year. No overseas travel, playing against the AFC East (easier than most), an away game at MetLife. If last year's team played this year's schedule, I'm thinking that they reach 6-10 and it is possible to get to 7-9. That's LAST years team.

This years team is much improved all the way around. To me, 7-9 is very doable and 8-8 is very possible, if breaks come our way.

Lucky to get 7 wins? I can't agree.
Unlike previous years  
Coach Red Beaulieu : 4:40 am : link
There's no gaping black holes on D so far. Davis/Connely is a ? But no one at a Riley level of outright unprofessionalism.
The defense is not going to be good  
Prude : 5:49 am : link
But they have a lot of talent. DBs are notoriously slow to develop and very rarely come into their own until somewhere late in year 2. Both pass rush and ilb are 'unproven' and that's putting it really kindly. I like the focus on interior line which is the key to defeating modern pass attacks that get rid of the ball quickly. I like that we poured a ton of resources into the secondary and hopefully that pays off.

I think Gettleman has done a really good job at building the core of a good team which is what we needed after Reese got fired. It's a 3 year rebuild and I don't think there was any other way to do it. You don't walk into a season with this much dead cap expecting a championship but it was the right way to turn it around.

I just hope Jones gets enough snaps this season where we can walk into 2020 with a veteran qb, and a solid veteran core and make this team a real competitor with 1 or 2 big splash free agent signings, but rolling over enough cap space to hold on to the talent we drafted going into 2021 and 2022. The free agent spending spree of 2016 crippled this team but bringing in a game-breaker or a few solid under the radar players could do a lot.
At the end of a close game  
ZogZerg : 6:12 am : link
You can argue it is all about the offense.
They either need to score to take the lead or get first downs to kill the clock.
it's just entertainment.  
Karl Hungus : 6:15 am : link
It's three hours of entertainment. It's probably going to come down to some bullshit officiating call or calls. Best not to get too emotionally invested. it's just entertainment. If you're not entertained, there's lots of other stuff out there.
Just for fun  
aquidneck : 6:49 am : link
I point you to the 1980 San Francisco 49ers who finished 6-10 and the 1981 San Francisco 49ers who finished 13-3 while winning the Super Bowl with 3 rookies and a 2nd year player starting in their secondary.
I don’t know about worst in the league, but...  
Crispino : 6:49 am : link
I see many of the same problems haven’t really been addressed. No impact players on defense, with no top tier pass rushers and linebackers who can’t cover anyone. Even the best cover guys on the back end of a defense can’t cover forever. No pass rush equals lots of completed passes. And lots underneath completions when the linebackers are too slow. I don’t see that as having been fixed. And these are precisely the reasons we surrendered all those fourth quarter leads last season.
I agree this defense will struggle  
joeinpa : 7:04 am : link
But I think it might get better as season goes on. Not as confident as the OP that Eli will shine, haven t seen that for a bit, but it certainly could happen

Only thing about the OP s premise is, if correct, Eli probably won’t get chance to shine.

It s possible even probable that Jones ‘ opportunity hinges on team performance and not Eli s.
I think this year will  
Dnew15 : 7:33 am : link
be enjoyable to watch b/c I'm going to be watching growth and steady, gradual improvement.
Plus - this team is a lot more likable and easy to root for than the team they put out there recently.
Not sure that they will always play like it  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 7:37 am : link
But the secondary is much improved from last year. They may have some ups and downs, but I don’t think iffy is the right word. They are very talented.
Our defense is clearly a work in progress. I agree with the idea that  
Ira : 7:49 am : link
it should improve as the season progresses. I'm concerned at the inexperience of many of the defensive backs as well as Bethea's age. The pass rush is an even bigger question. Will Carter improve significantly from last season? How well will Golden and Ximines play?
Easier to develop a young defense than a young offense.  
Ivan15 : 7:53 am : link
Hopeful that rookie DBs can step right in. Vets guide them.

Young d-line and a mix of vet and young LBs can be a good combo.

Some shootouts early before the defense comes together.
The defense has talent  
JonC : 7:53 am : link
up front and in the secondary, but they need to build a lot of cohesion and it's not a linear process. This will hurt at times. The other thing is the pass rush pieces are hopefuls, there's no difference maker back there to take the unit above ordinary, imo.
Not really sure this season hinges on anything  
Jimmy Googs : 8:00 am : link
other than the younger guys on this team getting playing time and developing including DJ.

The defense is going to take plenty of lumps, led by a linebacker crew that is sub-standard.

Hopefully they look better at the end of the season versus the beginning...
The past few years have been brutal...  
BamaBlue : 8:02 am : link
The defense is constantly on their heels, unable to stop 3d and long situations, failing to get penetration on pass plays, dumb penalties, and ineptitude against short crossing routes with TE's. Worst of all are those long grinding drives that get extended by a needless penalty and/or a long string of 3d down conversions.

An improved defense hasn't materialized. It's okay to be optimistic, but the 2019 pre-season hasn't revealed any short term improvement with the starting defense. A better description of defensive improvement, isn't 'better' it's 'less bad'...
At least..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:12 am : link
this defense doesn't have any guys "walking badly" on it.

That's an improvement, right?
I do think there are issues with this defense  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:23 am : link
But I expect them to be a pretty decent defense if they stay healthy

Lawrence up front is an animal, the LB corp is slightly better, the DBs are an interesting mix of youth and vets

You haven't seen them play with any kind of scheme yet - so it's really difficult to make a reasonable assessment about them just yet

The rookies are going make rookie mistakes at times -- but Lawrence is going to be difficult to run on -- the Giants will get a rush off the edge --

What they haven't shown yet is if they can set the edge -- can't really know that until they are not just playing -- they did show a lot of aggressive tendencies in preseason - the result was - over-pursuing the ball -- it will be interesting to see what happens once they are in a studied scheme with this edge issue --

The backfield showed no quit and they were playing primarily man on man - they were beat a bunch of times but they were also making plays.

I don't think they are going to be as bad as you think they are. I'd like to see the first team play more than a quarter with a scheme in place before I start sending out the alarms

I expect that the Cowboy game may look sloppy -- and a lot of you may jump ship after one game - certainly the op will - but I expect the defense to firm up in the second, third and fourth games -- of course if they have any success in those three games a few of you will go straight to giddy with glee

I'm not saying they will be perfect -- but I am saying they ain't going to be "amongst the worst"
Bama  
JonC : 8:26 am : link
And it appeared Bettcher wasn't exactly getting many of the problems fixed either. That's an issue with a defense that's a bit unusual in it's scheme, he's got to teach and drill, rinse and repeat.
Over pursuit  
JonC : 8:29 am : link
should at least have defenders flowing in to attack the ball when it turns inside. Must set the edge and force inside to the backside pursuit.

To my eye, our LBs are really ordinary. Connelly and Carter have flashed and shown the most promise, but there's a lot of spare parts in there that still need upgrades.
RE: I do think there are issues with this defense  
Crispino : 8:36 am : link
In comment 14545749 gidiefor said:

But I expect them to be a pretty decent defense if they stay healthy

Lawrence up front is an animal, the LB corp is slightly better, the DBs are an interesting mix of youth and vets

You haven't seen them play with any kind of scheme yet - so it's really difficult to make a reasonable assessment about them just yet

The rookies are going make rookie mistakes at times -- but Lawrence is going to be difficult to run on -- the Giants will get a rush off the edge --

What they haven't shown yet is if they can set the edge -- can't really know that until they are not just playing -- they did show a lot of aggressive tendencies in preseason - the result was - over-pursuing the ball -- it will be interesting to see what happens once they are in a studied scheme with this edge issue --

The backfield showed no quit and they were playing primarily man on man - they were beat a bunch of times but they were also making plays.

I don't think they are going to be as bad as you think they are. I'd like to see the first team play more than a quarter with a scheme in place before I start sending out the alarms

I expect that the Cowboy game may look sloppy -- and a lot of you may jump ship after one game - certainly the op will - but I expect the defense to firm up in the second, third and fourth games -- of course if they have any success in those three games a few of you will go straight to giddy with glee

I'm not saying they will be perfect -- but I am saying they ain't going to be "amongst the worst"

Good points Gidie. I hope you’re right. There’s talent, but I think the deficiencies are grouped and there will have to be one or two breakout players who perform at a level above expectations for this D to excel. Hope it happens.
If the defense can stop the run  
NikkiMac : 8:36 am : link
Then they’ll be good if not we got problems on D and the offense will have to score 30 points a game imo
Can they pressure the passer on third down?  
RollBlue : 8:48 am : link
If they can do that consistently, they'll be ok. I have my doubts on that right now. Hopefully they can get that addressed next year, if in fact it doesn't happen this year.
Utterly ridiculous this is one of the worst defenses in the league  
BillT : 9:21 am : link
That would take every returning player either making no improvement or even taking a step back. Even average improvements for guys like Hill, Tomlinson, Carter, Davis, Haley will elevate this D. Additions like Lawrence, Golden, Ximines, Baker, Ballentine, Peppers, Bethea are as good or upgrades who they replaced. I don’t know exactly how good this D is but it’s certainly better than one of the worst in the league.
Ugh  
BillT : 9:23 am : link
“upgrades over”
I don't know how anyone  
Dnew15 : 9:58 am : link
can state with any amount of certainty that the Giants will be able to rush the passer from the edge.

I hope they can - but stating it so matter-of-factly is wishful thinking.

HOPEFULLY Carter can improve on a decent rookie season, HOPEFULLY Golden can come back from major surgery,
HOPEFULLY the X-man can make an impact as a rookie,
HOPEFULLY Martin is a better rotational player than starter
RE: I don't know how anyone  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:18 am : link
In comment 14545886 Dnew15 said:

can state with any amount of certainty that the Giants will be able to rush the passer from the edge.

I hope they can - but stating it so matter-of-factly is wishful thinking.

HOPEFULLY Carter can improve on a decent rookie season, HOPEFULLY Golden can come back from major surgery,
HOPEFULLY the X-man can make an impact as a rookie,
HOPEFULLY Martin is a better rotational player than starter


The one game Golden played in pre season -- a heavy dose of pass rush -- from Golden, Carter, and Ximines -- true story
8 Wins  
PaulN : 10:18 am : link
Is about as good as could be expected, 9 wins would be a dream season, and 7 seems to be what to realistically expect. We need 2 pass rushers, we need an inside linebacker, and the secondary needs time with so many rookies and kids. The offensive line is still mediocre, and our wide recievers are at best mediocre. Next season should be the start of a nice run of good seasons, lets look for the development of the young players on the team.
Our defense was 24th and 23rd in the league last season in yards and  
Ira : 10:28 am : link
points respectively. I think that while it's improved talent wise and depth wise, that should at least balance out the problems with inexperience and probably it should show a little improvement. But there's another factor that should help our defense and that is the improvement in the o-line. The improved o-line will help us sustain drives and keep our d off the field. They can't give up yards or points when they aren't on the field.
Using one game from the preseason  
Dnew15 : 10:35 am : link
and stating that the Giants will categorically be able to rush the edge is ... again...wishful thinking.

But I hope you're right :)
Bottom 1/3 unit  
AcesUp : 11:00 am : link
that should get better as the year progresses. I'm expecting a little bit of a "bend but don't break" with our points allowed so I would expect that ranking to be better than the yardage numbers. It's just the nature of this defense that will be compounded by young players - there are going to be large chunk plays and penalties. I think they'll be solid in the redzone where the size of our front and phsyical nature of our secondary should pay dividends. I'm hopeful that we experience an uptick in pressures and turnovers, but that's just hope at this point.
The Giants have 8 games  
arniefez : 11:06 am : link
against Buffalo, Tampa, Washington (2), Arizona, Detroit, The Jets and Miami. Most of those teams are going to be drafting in the top 10 again next year. If the Giants can't win more than the 5 they won last year that's a pretty sad season.
Just an FYI  
Dnew15 : 11:16 am : link
the Jets, Tampa, Skins, Buffalo, Miami fans are all chalking a game against the NYG as a win this year and figuring the NYG to be a team that drafts in the top 10 again...

Just sayin
RE: Using one game from the preseason  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:43 am : link
In comment 14545963 Dnew15 said:

and stating that the Giants will categorically be able to rush the edge is ... again...wishful thinking.

But I hope you're right :)


I was responding to the statement that the Giants have no pass rush. There happens to be a preseason example that refutes that. The issue really is, not whether they have one, but whether they can sustain it or not.

The fact that the Giants don't have to rely on Golden and Pierre, and have 2nd year Carter and rookie Ximines who hold promise in this department, and with a guy who can collapse the pocket and occupy multiple defenders like Lawrence. He did it against a first team by the way. I'd say it's much more likely than not that the Giants can effect a pass rush
