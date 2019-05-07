Giants season will hinge on defense, especially a very iffy

secondary of rookies, and veterans. the veterans especially at safety are composed of an elderly, by football age safety, and a corner whose productivity seems to be related to where his head is rather than his talent.
the site rages on about eli vs jones, but their fate and the teams fate depends on a defense that may we’ll be amongst the worst in the league. when we are counting on rookies to play like all pros throughout the “d”, i see no good coming from it.
Eli will have a super year as will SB, but the team will be lucky to win 7 games., although might be fun to watch. but as is almost always true of giants teams, they will break your heart.
i also think the “dc” needs to prove himself as well. the poster is right a drawn out running offense even without scoring might help, but pat shurmer is of little help on that side of the ball, i think.
just thought i’d try and focus the attention a bit on the “d” where it really belongs and get off the “eli does daniel”, or “jones does a manning” threads.
Lawrence is a big addition and Carter/Hill have gained experience. Plus, Peppers is a better fit schematically and better in coverage than Collins was.
Also, Connelly has a chance to be a solid player as a rook.
I expect an opening day loss in Dallas, then a winning record heading into the bye, followed by an implosion and Daniel Jones starting by Week 14. I hope we see Eli playing in the playoffs, but I'm being realistic.
Meant 2020.
This year's schedule is a much more reasonable schedule, nothing crazy hard or very easy, just a basic year. No overseas travel, playing against the AFC East (easier than most), an away game at MetLife. If last year's team played this year's schedule, I'm thinking that they reach 6-10 and it is possible to get to 7-9. That's LAST years team.
This years team is much improved all the way around. To me, 7-9 is very doable and 8-8 is very possible, if breaks come our way.
Lucky to get 7 wins? I can't agree.
I think Gettleman has done a really good job at building the core of a good team which is what we needed after Reese got fired. It's a 3 year rebuild and I don't think there was any other way to do it. You don't walk into a season with this much dead cap expecting a championship but it was the right way to turn it around.
I just hope Jones gets enough snaps this season where we can walk into 2020 with a veteran qb, and a solid veteran core and make this team a real competitor with 1 or 2 big splash free agent signings, but rolling over enough cap space to hold on to the talent we drafted going into 2021 and 2022. The free agent spending spree of 2016 crippled this team but bringing in a game-breaker or a few solid under the radar players could do a lot.
They either need to score to take the lead or get first downs to kill the clock.
Only thing about the OP s premise is, if correct, Eli probably won’t get chance to shine.
It s possible even probable that Jones ‘ opportunity hinges on team performance and not Eli s.
Plus - this team is a lot more likable and easy to root for than the team they put out there recently.
Young d-line and a mix of vet and young LBs can be a good combo.
Some shootouts early before the defense comes together.
The defense is going to take plenty of lumps, led by a linebacker crew that is sub-standard.
Hopefully they look better at the end of the season versus the beginning...
An improved defense hasn't materialized. It's okay to be optimistic, but the 2019 pre-season hasn't revealed any short term improvement with the starting defense. A better description of defensive improvement, isn't 'better' it's 'less bad'...
That's an improvement, right?
Lawrence up front is an animal, the LB corp is slightly better, the DBs are an interesting mix of youth and vets
You haven't seen them play with any kind of scheme yet - so it's really difficult to make a reasonable assessment about them just yet
The rookies are going make rookie mistakes at times -- but Lawrence is going to be difficult to run on -- the Giants will get a rush off the edge --
What they haven't shown yet is if they can set the edge -- can't really know that until they are not just playing -- they did show a lot of aggressive tendencies in preseason - the result was - over-pursuing the ball -- it will be interesting to see what happens once they are in a studied scheme with this edge issue --
The backfield showed no quit and they were playing primarily man on man - they were beat a bunch of times but they were also making plays.
I don't think they are going to be as bad as you think they are. I'd like to see the first team play more than a quarter with a scheme in place before I start sending out the alarms
I expect that the Cowboy game may look sloppy -- and a lot of you may jump ship after one game - certainly the op will - but I expect the defense to firm up in the second, third and fourth games -- of course if they have any success in those three games a few of you will go straight to giddy with glee
I'm not saying they will be perfect -- but I am saying they ain't going to be "amongst the worst"
To my eye, our LBs are really ordinary. Connelly and Carter have flashed and shown the most promise, but there's a lot of spare parts in there that still need upgrades.
Good points Gidie. I hope you’re right. There’s talent, but I think the deficiencies are grouped and there will have to be one or two breakout players who perform at a level above expectations for this D to excel. Hope it happens.
I hope they can - but stating it so matter-of-factly is wishful thinking.
HOPEFULLY Carter can improve on a decent rookie season, HOPEFULLY Golden can come back from major surgery,
HOPEFULLY the X-man can make an impact as a rookie,
HOPEFULLY Martin is a better rotational player than starter
The one game Golden played in pre season -- a heavy dose of pass rush -- from Golden, Carter, and Ximines -- true story
But I hope you're right :)
Just sayin
I was responding to the statement that the Giants have no pass rush. There happens to be a preseason example that refutes that. The issue really is, not whether they have one, but whether they can sustain it or not.
The fact that the Giants don't have to rely on Golden and Pierre, and have 2nd year Carter and rookie Ximines who hold promise in this department, and with a guy who can collapse the pocket and occupy multiple defenders like Lawrence. He did it against a first team by the way. I'd say it's much more likely than not that the Giants can effect a pass rush