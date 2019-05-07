Giants season will hinge on defense, especially a very iffy plato : 12:20 am

secondary of rookies, and veterans. the veterans especially at safety are composed of an elderly, by football age safety, and a corner whose productivity seems to be related to where his head is rather than his talent.



the site rages on about eli vs jones, but their fate and the teams fate depends on a defense that may we’ll be amongst the worst in the league. when we are counting on rookies to play like all pros throughout the “d”, i see no good coming from it.



Eli will have a super year as will SB, but the team will be lucky to win 7 games., although might be fun to watch. but as is almost always true of giants teams, they will break your heart.