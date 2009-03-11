Do you think Eli wants to play beyond 2019? Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:17 am : 10:17 am

I'm curious to know what the consensus here is because I'm trying to figure out what's his goals are moving forward.



As far as I can tell, there only seem to be three options for him:



(1) Start for the Giants in 2019, then retire.



(2) Start for the Giants in 2019, and hope the coaching staff sticks with him another year (for whatever reason).



(3) Start for the Giants in 2019, but sign with another team in free agency next year.