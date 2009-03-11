Do you think Eli wants to play beyond 2019?

I'm curious to know what the consensus here is because I'm trying to figure out what's his goals are moving forward.
As far as I can tell, there only seem to be three options for him:
(1) Start for the Giants in 2019, then retire.
(2) Start for the Giants in 2019, and hope the coaching staff sticks with him another year (for whatever reason).
(3) Start for the Giants in 2019, but sign with another team in free agency next year.
The number one issue that has caused the Giants problems is the offensive line. That issue appears fixed. With it, Eli will play like his old self except this time they have Barkley.
Last year, with just slight schematic changes a team who coudnt score 30 points in two years suddenly nearly averaged it in the second half of the season. That is a refutation of the Eli critics right there.
The Giants offense will be a top five offense this year and the easy schedule early will give time for the defense to gel.
I expect a playoff win and dominate statistical season by Manning and that is enough to bring him back to the team.
There is zero rush with Jones and allowing him to learn from Eli is a great way to go.
Eli Manning will 100% be the starting Giants QB next year.
Jones has Mahomes-like season in 2020.
Giants/Gettleman/Eli haters go MIA.
Ok, wake me up now...
The only way I think he's still playing after this year is if he puts the team on his back for a playoff run. If that were the case, I think Mara would bring him back another year (notice I said Mara and not Gettleman)
Well I would hope that you are right, but it seems to me more like a replay of 2015, plenty of offense with very little Defense. I don't think they have fixed the issue of zero pass rush and invisible LB's.
I really don't think there is any chance he is the QB here next season, regardless of the outcome.
I'd love to see a playoff appearance and have Eli retire as a Giant.
I don't see many teams wanting to sign Eli next year as a starter no matter what he does this year. There is no future in a 39 year old player.
he will be the quarterback for the Giants. The overblown preseason performance by Jones is knee jerk.
Well I would hope that you are right, but it seems to me more like a replay of 2015, plenty of offense with very little Defense. I don't think they have fixed the issue of zero pass rush and invisible LB's.
Fair point, but in 2015 there was no upside to the D. Young talent should improve as the year goes on.
Anything short of that, and it's time to move on.
AKA - this is his last year, he knows it, he’s going to have fun
OK, that's a bit of an overstatement. Point is, he's not going to play for the sheer joy of the sport and gladiatorial glory. But in the unlikely event that a decent team in the Northeast is willing to pay top dollar for a couple of years, I think he'll take it.
Rimbaud,
Why do you say Jones's preseason is knee jerk?
I assume that would be possible, but I have a hard time seeing Eli hanging around as a back-up for anyone.
OK, that's a bit of an overstatement. Point is, he's not going to play for the sheer joy of the sport and gladiatorial glory. But in the unlikely event that a decent team in the Northeast is willing to pay top dollar for a couple of years, I think he'll take it.
why the north east?
I would think Tennessee would be his preference (behind the Giants) all else equal.
Closest to his probable end goal of going back to Oxford Miss
OK, that's a bit of an overstatement. Point is, he's not going to play for the sheer joy of the sport and gladiatorial glory. But in the unlikely event that a decent team in the Northeast is willing to pay top dollar for a couple of years, I think he'll take it.
This is a common them...the venality of the Mannings...for which nobody really puts up any evidence.
I don't think this coaching staff wants to keep him on the bench this year let alone next.
I don't see Eli a Giant beyond 2019 so selfishly I hope he retires.
he will be the quarterback for the Giants. The overblown preseason performance by Jones is knee.
Rimbaud,
Why do you say Jones's preseason is knee jerk?
He hasn't played a cumulative game, barely played a snap against starters, hasn't been gameplanned against or forced to audible.
I also dont consider him to be a likely fumbler either. Even though he has fumbled three times in less than 60 minutes of actions.
It’s about winning, isn’t it? If Eli does well but the team keeps losing, I think they sit Eli and play Daniel. Then it’s likely the end of Eli as a Giant. However, if the Giants go deep into the playoffs this year, and Eli is playing great, I don’t think he will retire. He and the Giants will feel they’re too close and he’ll get another year.
a) It comes up a lot. b) why would wanting to be paid be because "He's a Manning"? F'rinstance, Do you want to be paid?
It’s about winning, isn’t it? If Eli does well but the team keeps losing, I think they sit Eli and play Daniel. Then it’s likely the end of Eli as a Giant. However, if the Giants go deep into the playoffs this year, and Eli is playing great, I don’t think he will retire. He and the Giants will feel they’re too close and he’ll get another year.
The Giants went 11-5 in 1993. From an efficiency and effectiveness standpoint, Simms had one of his best years as a pro.
The Giants cut him so Dave Brown could start.
IMO Daniel Jones factors very little into his mind. It’s about winning championships for the Giants. If the Giants reach the playoffs, he’s healthy, his arm feels strong, and the team is getting better, I can’t see him or the Giants not extending him and trying to go after another SB. If the entire team under Eli turns into a legit contender, I dont see how they would give up that momentum just to give Daniel Jones experience. It would be a luxury to have a QB behind Eli who can actually play.
It’s about winning, isn’t it? If Eli does well but the team keeps losing, I think they sit Eli and play Daniel. Then it’s likely the end of Eli as a Giant. However, if the Giants go deep into the playoffs this year, and Eli is playing great, I don’t think he will retire. He and the Giants will feel they’re too close and he’ll get another year.
The Giants went 11-5 in 1993. From an efficiency and effectiveness standpoint, Simms had one of his best years as a pro.
The Giants cut him so Dave Brown could start.
I don't envision any scenario where Eli plays on the Giants next year. The money doesn't make sense, the investment in Jones doesn't make sense. Even if they win it all, I think that they move forward.
He has to know this.
The question is, does he want to play next year for another team?
I think the answer is "No" and he will retire at the end of the year.
IMHO, so much depends on what happens this season. I think Eli will evaluate carefully all of his options. He's smart and he watched Peyton make a most gracious exit.
If the Giants are much improved and have a legitimate shot at a playoff run next year, he's going to do everything to come back. If the team languishes around .500 and there is a 2-3 year progression to get deep into the playoffs, I think Eli punches out.
With a mediocre season, I can see a scenario where Eli starts the last game against the Eagles with the full knowledge that it's his last NFL game. It's a grand stage for Giants fans to say goodbye to one of the GOAT Giants quarterbacks...
What type of contract do you think he will demand?
Both in terms of length and $$.
That would then put Jones on the bench and I can envision a Brett Favre -- Aaron Rogers scenario where Jones will just have to wait for the beloved vet QB to wind down of his own volition.
What type of contract do you think he will demand?
Both in terms of length and $$.
2-40
I get the sense that the last few years have left Eli looking for some redemption. I do not see Eli taking on an opportunity with a team in transition, that would just be a money grab and I dont think that would be what he is looking for. I can see a 2 year deal with a solid team that needs a QB, if that doesn't happen he will retire.
His own personal thing would be to retire in a year or 2 with the Giants but I dont see that as an option. You cant pay top $$ for a QB with a rebuilding team and Gettlemen will not let that happen.
IMO Daniel Jones factors very little into his mind. It’s about winning championships for the Giants. If the Giants reach the playoffs, he’s healthy, his arm feels strong, and the team is getting better, I can’t see him or the Giants not extending him and trying to go after another SB. If the entire team under Eli turns into a legit contender, I dont see how they would give up that momentum just to give Daniel Jones experience. It would be a luxury to have a QB behind Eli who can actually play.
It’s about winning, isn’t it? If Eli does well but the team keeps losing, I think they sit Eli and play Daniel. Then it’s likely the end of Eli as a Giant. However, if the Giants go deep into the playoffs this year, and Eli is playing great, I don’t think he will retire. He and the Giants will feel they’re too close and he’ll get another year.
The Giants went 11-5 in 1993. From an efficiency and effectiveness standpoint, Simms had one of his best years as a pro.
The Giants cut him so Dave Brown could start.
Yes it was the wrong thing to do. I think John Mara is hyper aware of that. There has to be some regret about how they handled Phil Simms just to give Dave Brown a shot. If the Giants play well and Eli plays great, there will be a lot of handwringing about not repeating history. And even with the team. If they’re close this year, they will want Eli to lead them deeper into the playoffs.
What I would like to see in 2020 is the Giants start DJ. I’d like the team to bring back Eli for the 2020 season as the backup to DJ. I would not sign Eli to starter money in 2020. If he is willing to assume that role I’d really like to see him finish his career in this fashion.
Nothing you said was incorrect, although at the time, my sense was the Giants used his shoulder injury as an excuse (and Phil would probably say the same).
My point is that if Simms was touchable, so is Eli.
And while I'd love Eli to retire in Blue, I really do not want to see him here next year, even if has a strong 2019.
And just to throw out a wild scenario...Brees retires after this season and Eli becomes the Saints QB beating out Bridgewater.
They're not going to. This is his last season as a Giant.
He hasn't played a cumulative game, barely played a snap against starters, hasn't been gameplanned against or forced to audible.
I also dont consider him to be a likely fumbler either. Even though he has fumbled three times in less than 60 minutes of actions.
Rimbaud,
You may not be aware of this but Lauletta's 2018 rookie preseason numbers are no where near what Daniel Jones is putting up.
Also it wasn't till this year that Lauletta started doing good. Keep in mind he enters the game in the 4th quarter, usually going up against guys who will be getting cut.
I think we just want to be careful in making a comparison to Lauletta's preseason to Jones's.
I think Giant fans who think Eli will still be in demand in 2020 don't have a good handle on his market value.
Eli has had three straight sub-par seasons and even if he played well this year, Eli will turn 40 during the 2020 playoffs.
And just to throw out a wild scenario...Brees retires after this season and Eli becomes the Saints QB beating out Bridgewater.
This would be awesome.
Can you provide a link to any article or video in which Mara has suggested that he will sign Eli to a new contract next year?
He hasn't played a cumulative game, barely played a snap against starters, hasn't been gameplanned against or forced to audible.
I also dont consider him to be a likely fumbler either. Even though he has fumbled three times in less than 60 minutes of actions.
Rimbaud,
You may not be aware of this but Lauletta's 2018 rookie preseason numbers are no where near what Daniel Jones is putting up.
Also it wasn't till this year that Lauletta started doing good. Keep in mind he enters the game in the 4th quarter, usually going up against guys who will be getting cut.
I think we just want to be careful in making a comparison to Lauletta's preseason to Jones's.
Can you provide a link to any article or video in which Mara has suggested that he will sign Eli to a new contract next year?
My guess is this is in reference to Mara saying that he hopes Eli keeps Jones on the bench for several more years (which he *did* say).
Can you provide a link to any article or video in which Mara has suggested that he will sign Eli to a new contract next year?
Besides the he hopes jones doesnt play, he also said he is viewing eli year to year, which i take it as if eli wants to play hr is a giant
It's possible to envision Eli having a really good year with a whole lot of non-Odell Beckhams out there. If he does and if the Giants are another off-season and draft away from being really competitive, Eli could seal his legacy with another shot at the show.
I don't know if Eli's mind is on that or not, but that's certainly where my mind strays, and I certainly think Eli has earned the right to take another shot at glory if the narrative out there about him is false as Gettleman says.
Why wouldn't Eli want to play if the Giants are having the look of a winner with him at the helm? Would you take Eli out if you believed he could take you all the way to glory next year? Gettleman has stated that he will do what's best for the NY Giants. I have no reason to disbelieve that. In my mind, what's best for the Giants is who has the best shot at taking the team to the show.
It won't hurt Jones at all to ride the bench for a few years, if after evaluating what happens this year, that is what the team asks him to do.
What's wrong with riding the horse that gives you the best shot to win.
None of us knows for sure what kind of season is going to unfold.
It's good to have options.
Dave you have made "in fact" statements before that you claimed were set to happen and they didn't. Do you keep a part of your mind open to circumstance or situations that perhaps you didn't grasp correctly or fully understand?
And just to throw out a wild scenario...Brees retires after this season and Eli becomes the Saints QB beating out Bridgewater.
This would be awesome.
One that would be celebrated by Giants fans vs. Him doing the same in New England and replacing Brady.
He very well may even play some this year. The pre-season performance didn't exactly hurt, either. But the #6 pick was never going to sit another year. You also have to evaluate him before his rookie contract expires. This isn't very hard.
Dave you have made "in fact" statements before that you claimed were set to happen and they didn't. Do you keep a part of your mind open to circumstance or situations that perhaps you didn't grasp correctly or fully understand?
Like what? And I'd say this situation is just a tad different than anything else this franchise has encountered over the past decade.
I get that this topic still makes a few folks angry. But it's the circle of life. It happens to everyone. Accept that.
...Daniel Jones sits the entire year and then -- along with the rest of us -- watches Eli Manning win his third Super Bowl MVP Award. And then Eli retires and Daniel Jones starts from Day One in 2020.
Sounds good.
But I don't think he'll return to the Giants next year, unless perhaps he is phenomenal and the Giants at least get to the NFC championship game. Even then, I doubt it would happen. The Giants won't want a QB competition between Eli and Jones after this year. It would also be too expensive to resign Eli. The only exception is if Jones is hurt, and there is consequently some doubt about whether he can participate in training camp and start the regular season.
If Eli has a bad year, then he retires. If he has a great year and is healthy, then I think he'll play at least one more year, probably for a team in the south. For all that money, he'll be willing to uproot or be away from his family for a year.
It is almost a certainty that the NYG starting job will not be available to him in 2020. Therefore he will not likely be a Giant.
I think it is likely there will be some team(s) willing to offer Eli some amount of money to be their "de facto" starter for 2020. It will ultimately be up to Eli if the best offer is significant enough to make it worth his while since you know any deal(s) will be structured with a short leash.
He's pretty much been in lockstep with Rivers and Ben. Ben has already received an extension. The Chargers GM says Rivers will get one.
Right, wrong, or indifferent to what you think of him, I believe the Giants feel Manning can provide/perform at the level of those two if they get the pieces around him. If we make the playoffs and Manning returns to form with the improved offensive line, I wouldn't bet against an extension.
Dave you have made "in fact" statements before that you claimed were set to happen and they didn't. Do you keep a part of your mind open to circumstance or situations that perhaps you didn't grasp correctly or fully understand?
Like what? And I'd say this situation is just a tad different than anything else this franchise has encountered over the past decade.
I get that this topic still makes a few folks angry. But it's the circle of life. It happens to everyone. Accept that.
Why so snippy? It was an honest question.
You stated the giants would in fact take a an the year they drafted Barkley. After you didn't get what you wanted you complained last year while being oddly silent here about one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a giant.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
People can say the Giants are definitely moving to Jones next year. We'll see.
In over 50 years the Giants have won 4 Super Bowls and Eli was a huge part of two of them. I actually could see Mara and Tisch stepping in at that point (Shurmur does not have the pelts to make that decision). The team really botched the back end of his career and I think that will play a big part imo.
Dave you have made "in fact" statements before that you claimed were set to happen and they didn't. Do you keep a part of your mind open to circumstance or situations that perhaps you didn't grasp correctly or fully understand?
Like what? And I'd say this situation is just a tad different than anything else this franchise has encountered over the past decade.
I get that this topic still makes a few folks angry. But it's the circle of life. It happens to everyone. Accept that.
Why so snippy? It was an honest question.
You stated the giants would in fact take a an the year they drafted Barkley. After you didn't get what you wanted you complained last year while being oddly silent here about one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a giant.
You seem to be getting angry for people posting their opinions on a message board that you don't agree with (which is the majority in this case). It's really weird. I was happy Barkley played very well last year. But what am I supposed to say when the team was absolutely dreadful?
Dave you have made "in fact" statements before that you claimed were set to happen and they didn't. Do you keep a part of your mind open to circumstance or situations that perhaps you didn't grasp correctly or fully understand?
Like what? And I'd say this situation is just a tad different than anything else this franchise has encountered over the past decade.
I get that this topic still makes a few folks angry. But it's the circle of life. It happens to everyone. Accept that.
Why so snippy? It was an honest question.
You stated the giants would in fact take a an the year they drafted Barkley. After you didn't get what you wanted you complained last year while being oddly silent here about one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a giant.
You seem to be getting angry for people posting their opinions on a message board that you don't agree with (which is the majority in this case). It's really weird. I was happy Barkley played very well last year. But what am I supposed to say when the team was absolutely dreadful?
Angry, are you serious? What a strange reply. You can be very difficult to have a mature conversion with. Oh well, carry on.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
agreed 100 percent, but this organization is held hostage by the guilt mara feels for benching eli...
Dave you have made "in fact" statements before that you claimed were set to happen and they didn't. Do you keep a part of your mind open to circumstance or situations that perhaps you didn't grasp correctly or fully understand?
Like what? And I'd say this situation is just a tad different than anything else this franchise has encountered over the past decade.
I get that this topic still makes a few folks angry. But it's the circle of life. It happens to everyone. Accept that.
Why so snippy? It was an honest question.
You stated the giants would in fact take a an the year they drafted Barkley. After you didn't get what you wanted you complained last year while being oddly silent here about one of the greatest rookie seasons ever for a giant.
You seem to be getting angry for people posting their opinions on a message board that you don't agree with (which is the majority in this case). It's really weird. I was happy Barkley played very well last year. But what am I supposed to say when the team was absolutely dreadful?
Angry, are you serious? What a strange reply. You can be very difficult to have a mature conversion with. Oh well, carry on.
See?
if eli goes to mara and says he wants tonplay another year, you dont think mara will sign him?
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
But why do you say that when it is so common to do so?
We're not exactly in an ordinary situation here.
Aaron Rodgers sat for 3 years. 3 years (!) behind Brett Favre
Rivers himself sat behind Brees for 2 years.
These are the comps, not Mike Glennon to Trubiski, or Josh McCown to Darnold or whatever journeyman Mayfield replaced.
Even recently, Pat Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith for a year, and it's not like Alex Smith is in the league of the others.
Do rookie QB's start all the time in the NFL? Yes. But those teams aren't in the same position we are. Teams that pick QB's high usually do so because they have nothing at the position keeping them from starting the rookie.
Whether you agree or not, the Giants believe we are closer to the Favre/Rodgers, Brees/Rivers situation than to other situations.
Quote:
But I doubt he's our starting QB going into camp next summer. It'd be cool if he retires playing only for us, but that's not really the norm anymore.
if eli goes to mara and says he wants tonplay another year, you dont think mara will sign him?
Outside of the Giants winning the SB this year? No.
Eli should have a good, solid 2019 season, but he's not the future. The Giants blew the second-half of his career and some of you guys are having a hard time getting over it.
The longer they hold off on Jones, the more of Saquon they are going to waste. Eli is not winning another Super Bowl with the Giants. Jones could. Move on.
Gettleman said we were taking Saquon and building a run game, we've done so.
Gettleman said he's taking Jones because of conviction, and to hell with what everybody else said, they did.
Gettleman says Manning can still play at a high level and the narrative around him has been wrong.
Mara said he hopes Manning keeps Jones on the bench for years, and that he's going to evaluate Eli on a year to year basis.
Why aren't we listening, when they've step for step done pretty much everything they said they were going to do?
Does that mean Eli will return in 2020, no, but it also doesn't mean that it's case closed that he won't, either.
No one has done that since, not even close.
Those comparisons are way out of date.
Smith/Mahomes appears to be the model that the Giants would like to see happen.
Warner/Eli is my bet on what takes place.
That would then put Jones on the bench and I can envision a Brett Favre -- Aaron Rogers scenario where Jones will just have to wait for the beloved vet QB to wind down of his own volition.
We invested a #6 pick in Jones who is a lot more ready than Rodgers was coming out. Even if Eli plays well I think anything short of a Super Bowl win and they go with Jones next year.
Eli might play another year (for another team) because he has not taken the beating that other QBs that have played as long as he has usually have taken.
Eli should have a good, solid 2019 season, but he's not the future. The Giants blew the second-half of his career and some of you guys are having a hard time getting over it.
The longer they hold off on Jones, the more of Saquon they are going to waste. Eli is not winning another Super Bowl with the Giants. Jones could. Move on.
The problem is you, and others, believe I'm speaking my opinion about what I think will happen. I'm not, I'm saying what I think WILL happen based on the Giants actions and observing them (like my post prior to this one).
My OPINION is that this is Eli's last year as a Giant.
However, what I think the Giants will ACTUALLY DO based on their statements and actions is less clear, certainly not written in stone.
Even if Eli lights it up this year, I think he plays out this year and retires a Giant. I don't believe the front office should even entertain a $20-$25M plus contract that leaves the future of the position wasting another year of his cost controlled rookie contract on the bench and he develops more rust.
If the idea was to extend Eli past this year if he played well, then drafting Jones at #6 was absolutely a mistake. That is too high for a backup QB.
I hope it ends well, but these types of situations in sports or life in general have a good potential to get ugly.
(Aside from that, reporters have caught Gettleman fibbing, which he admitted to in on press conference).
Again, Eli Manning is not winning another Super Bowl with the Giants.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
Short sighted?
I laid out what is potentially a three year scenario -- how is that short sighted?
It's short sighted to me to take a knee jerk reaction that just because the team selected a quarterback at #6 you have to play him. It's as short sighted as saying you had to select Jones at #17 because he would have been a better value then.
It's short sighted to presume that Eli should only play this year when you haven't even seen him play this year.
I agree. Anything short of an absolute amazing year this year and it's almost a certainty they go with Jones next year.
With that said I do believe Eli will have a resurgent year with the new OL. Just how good the team does will depend on how quickly all the green youth on the defense gels.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
SB is unlikely, but I think they have an outside chance at the wild card in 2019. Is there value in this very young team getting some postseason experience before Jones takes over? I think so as both Eli and Beckham (among others) struggled mightily in their first appearances, with the latter having arguably his worst game (week 4 was close) during what was otherwise an All Pro season.
Except your view is very short-sighted.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
Short sighted?
I laid out what is potentially a three year scenario -- how is that short sighted?
It's short sighted to me to take a knee jerk reaction that just because the team selected a quarterback at #6 you have to play him. It's as short sighted as saying you had to select Jones at #17 because he would have been a better value then.
It's short sighted to presume that Eli should only play this year when you haven't even seen him play this year.
I agree with you gidie, I think people are too quick to close the book on this.
Pat stopped him and said that he had heard from someone very close to the Giants and Eli that when time came that Daniel Jones was the starter that Eli would retire.
Just a story that is out there.
First to answer the question, Do I see Eli as a NYG after 2019? No, I do not. I think he will be playing for another team like his Brother did. Picking one he thinks is a QB away from competing.
People said we would never draft a RB #2. Wrong
People said we would wait until #17 to draft our QB of the future. Wrong
Now many say no way Eli is here after 2019. There are many ways he is (Jones injury, as a backup, Jones looks like crap in real games, Management feels we have a SB shot in 2020 with Eli,) I don't think this will happen but it could.
I am with gidie on this. I believe from the reports we've read to what we've seen from him (albeit on a limited basis in the pre-season games), that Eli certainly looks like he can have a solid to even great year depending on the other variables (OL play, injuries, etc). If that happens, I could certainly envision the Giants looking to give Eli 1-2 more years with another good offseason and draft to build off of, not to mention all the young guys getting another year of experience. Also, if this is the case and Eli is playing at a high enough level to give the Giants a chance at a run, how is that wasting a year of Saquon? Regardless of whether it is Jones or Eli, if we are getting good to great play out of the QB position, who cares who's name is on the back of the jersey, then we are not wasting a year of Saquon's career/contract.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
But why do you say that when it is so common to do so?
We're not exactly in an ordinary situation here.
Aaron Rodgers sat for 3 years. 3 years (!) behind Brett Favre
Rivers himself sat behind Brees for 2 years.
These are the comps, not Mike Glennon to Trubiski, or Josh McCown to Darnold or whatever journeyman Mayfield replaced.
Even recently, Pat Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith for a year, and it's not like Alex Smith is in the league of the others.
Do rookie QB's start all the time in the NFL? Yes. But those teams aren't in the same position we are. Teams that pick QB's high usually do so because they have nothing at the position keeping them from starting the rookie.
Whether you agree or not, the Giants believe we are closer to the Favre/Rodgers, Brees/Rivers situation than to other situations.
Hi Britt,
You made a good point about Phil Rivers, that he sat behind brees for two years.
However by him sitting did that delay his progress?
I say this because in 2006 and 2007 he barely threw over 3,000 yards. It wasn't till 2008 that he went over 4,000.
Could It be possible that even though he sat for two years they may have still had him on training wheels?
And I'm not taking a position one way or the other, but by having Jones sit for 2-3 years, could this delay his progress as well?
Curious your and everyone else's thoughts?
You don't think that's going to be deja vu for him with a chance at a do over if Manning leads the team to a 10-6, or 11-5 record and playoff berth?
You don't think he'll be thinking about that exact scenario?
You have to build a team in a fashion that it will peak at the right time. You don't want the rest of this team ready for a Super Bowl run in 2021 or 2022 with Daniel Jones just now playing his first real games.
You want Jones to have a couple of growing pain seasons under his belt.
So what's the point here? Merely to be competitive? Or to win a fifth Super Bowl?
Hi Britt,
You made a good point about Phil Rivers, that he sat behind brees for two years.
However by him sitting did that delay his progress?
I say this because in 2006 and 2007 he barely threw over 3,000 yards. It wasn't till 2008 that he went over 4,000.
Could It be possible that even though he sat for two years they may have still had him on training wheels?
And I'm not taking a position one way or the other, but by having Jones sit for 2-3 years, could this delay his progress as well?
Curious your and everyone else's thoughts?
One I'll say about that situation was that Brees wasn't "Brees" that we know today when they drafted Rivers. They were two different guys, essentially.
Brees kept Rivers on the bench due to his play. But he didn't have reputation or anything else at the time, in fact, he was considered a bust which is why they drafted Rivers.
Pat stopped him and said that he had heard from someone very close to the Giants and Eli that when time came that Daniel Jones was the starter that Eli would retire.
Just a story that is out there.
Makes sense. Wouldn't be surprised. Not a hard situation to read. Maybe Eli does play for another team in 2020. But Jones did a great job making it even more difficult to keep him on the bench all of 2019, let alone 2020.
If he has an average year and the Giants are hovering around 8-8, barring some contender coming and knocking on his door in need of a QB I think he hangs them up.
You don't think that's going to be deja vu for him with a chance at a do over if Manning leads the team to a 10-6, or 11-5 record and playoff berth?
You don't think he'll be thinking about that exact scenario?
I don't think Daniel Jones is Dave Brown.
If he has an average year and the Giants are hovering around 8-8, barring some contender coming and knocking on his door in need of a QB I think he hangs them up.
This is probably the most balanced take on the subject, honestly.
You don't think that's going to be deja vu for him with a chance at a do over if Manning leads the team to a 10-6, or 11-5 record and playoff berth?
You don't think he'll be thinking about that exact scenario?
he has been thinking about that Simms exit for a few years now
(Aside from that, reporters have caught Gettleman fibbing, which he admitted to in on press conference).
Again, Eli Manning is not winning another Super Bowl with the Giants.
I mostly agree with you. But are you saying Eli won't win one because the team is far from ready? Or is it something with Eli? Because, I don't think that (at least for the next couple of years) there is enough to Jones that he would win one with the same team that Eli can't.
You don't think that's going to be deja vu for him with a chance at a do over if Manning leads the team to a 10-6, or 11-5 record and playoff berth?
You don't think he'll be thinking about that exact scenario?
I don't think Daniel Jones is Dave Brown.
Yeah, well they didn't think Dave Brown was Dave Brown when that happened, either.
Mara and Gettleman need to do what is in the best interest of the team, not Eli and their conscience. Eli is a big boy. I expect he knows this is Jones' team next year.
Guys like Mahomes and Haskins need a year on the bench to clean up mechanical issues. Daniel Jones is ready now. Is Eli worth 20 million more than Daniel Jones? No, everything that has come from camp and preseason has proven that. People that think Eli is getting an extension here are fucking delusional.
If they knew DJ was going to perform like he has so far, I doubt they even would have gone into the season with Eli. At this point though, they don't want to give him a shitty exit and I think Eli has earned as much. He'll play as long as the team is winning and he is giving you good QB play. Violate either of those and its vamoose.
When you invest the #6 pick on a QB. And that QB impresses throughout the offseason and preseason, and you keep that QB on the bench (delaying his development) for a 39-year old QB (next January) because that old QB gives you the best chance to win in the short-term, that seems short-sighted to me.
Guys like Mahomes and Haskins need a year on the bench to clean up mechanical issues. Daniel Jones is ready now. Is Eli worth 20 million more than Daniel Jones? No, everything that has come from camp and preseason has proven that. People that think Eli is getting an extension here are fucking delusional.
If they knew DJ was going to perform like he has so far, I doubt they even would have gone into the season with Eli. At this point though, they don't want to give him a shitty exit and I think Eli has earned as much. He'll play as long as the team is winning and he is giving you good QB play. Violate either of those and its vamoose.
Where was all of this "The NFL better watch out" for Daniel Jones and his 5 years of pro-readiness in April?
Mara and Gettleman need to do what is in the best interest of the team, not Eli and their conscience. Eli is a big boy. I expect he knows this is Jones' team next year.
+100. Not to mention, there's the past 7 years of below average football to take in consideration, too.
But Dave Brown happened, so clearly Jones should sit on the bench for 3 years..
There have been many very promising QB's over the years that could not get it done or were injury prone.
Let's say the Giants are primed for a SB in 2020. You give Eli the year. If it goes to crap move to Jones.
With all the poor decisions made in the back half of Eli's career I don't think Mara/Tisch will want to chance Jones not being ready. Imagine the second guessing in that scenario.
Silly.
This isn't a Super Bowl team. If they continue to draft well and make some smart free agent decisions, they might be able to make a run in 2021 or 2022.
What would you prefer? To have Eli still starting in 2021/2022, or Daniel Jones starting with two years of starting experience under his belt?
This isn't a Super Bowl team. If they continue to draft well and make some smart free agent decisions, they might be able to make a run in 2021 or 2022.
What would you prefer? To have Eli still starting in 2021/2022, or Daniel Jones starting with two years of starting experience under his belt?
I want the Giants to be contenders, regardless of who is starting. And if we are contenders, I want the best change to win, regardless of who is starting.
Oh, and Barkley.
Next year? I do not think he's leaving town for another team. Maybe retirement and Wall Street, but not unretired and, say, SF or San Diego.
When you invest the #6 pick on a QB. And that QB impresses throughout the offseason and preseason, and you keep that QB on the bench (delaying his development) for a 39-year old QB (next January) because that old QB gives you the best chance to win in the short-term, that seems short-sighted to me.
No problem, lol. It won't be the first or last time we('ve) disagree(d). You may be right, but you could be wrong too.
I'm not stating unequivocally that it was. But what I've said all along, and taken tons of sh-t for, is... when the talk of Eli was going to get cut/traded/released has come up, I've stated why the Giants wouldn't based on their words and actions. They've been easy to read, if as I said all along, you were looking/listening.
I still contend, as I did then, that this isn't the open and shut case that many of you think it is.
It's a fluid situation and is all based on what happens this year.
Eli should have a good, solid 2019 season, but he's not the future. The Giants blew the second-half of his career and some of you guys are having a hard time getting over it.
The longer they hold off on Jones, the more of Saquon they are going to waste. Eli is not winning another Super Bowl with the Giants. Jones could. Move on.
^This. The Rodgers and Rivers comparisons are inapt. That was almost a different era of football, and neither team had a SB on a rookie contract.
The Giants offense and Eli Manning performs very well.
However, because of the defense, the team finishes around 8-8.
The Giants stick with Eli the entire season, even though the Giants were never really in wild card contention.
We will have some great highlights, led by Saquon Barkley, but it will be another non-playoff year. And Jones will not have played in a game from September-December.
I'm not stating unequivocally that it was. But what I've said all along, and taken tons of sh-t for, is... when the talk of Eli was going to get cut/traded/released has come up, I've stated why the Giants wouldn't based on their words and actions. They've been easy to read, if as I said all along, you were looking/listening.
I still contend, as I did then, that this isn't the open and shut case that many of you think it is.
It's a fluid situation and is all based on what happens this year.
You've predicted pretty well that the Giants would make alot of wrong decisions. I don't think you predicted that the Giants would 5 games last season, or 3 the year before that.
Another thing no one is talking about is the cap space available to the Giants in 2020. To spend a significant chunk of that on a 39 year old QB would be lunacy. Add on that, if Eli were to come back next year, then a full-blown QB controversy could possibly happen. It would be a poor decision on so many levels.
Why? Because Mara will be convinced - and perhaps Gettleman, too - that Eli is showing similar signs to Brady and Brees. And that 40 is the new 35 in the NFL.
Which means they will ask Jones to be a good soldier and that it's worth waiting his turn.
I think this would be an absolute catastrophe, but it's definitely in the mix. Mara was emotionally drained by GenoGate and will do whatever he can going forward to be deferential to Eli.
The Giants offense and Eli Manning performs very well.
However, because of the defense, the team finishes around 8-8.
The Giants stick with Eli the entire season, even though the Giants were never really in wild card contention.
We will have some great highlights, led by Saquon Barkley, but it will be another non-playoff year. And Jones will not have played in a game from September-December.
In that scenario, I'd rather just suck from the jump & put in Jones.
I'm not stating unequivocally that it was. But what I've said all along, and taken tons of sh-t for, is... when the talk of Eli was going to get cut/traded/released has come up, I've stated why the Giants wouldn't based on their words and actions. They've been easy to read, if as I said all along, you were looking/listening.
I still contend, as I did then, that this isn't the open and shut case that many of you think it is.
It's a fluid situation and is all based on what happens this year.
You've predicted pretty well that the Giants would make alot of wrong decisions. I don't think you predicted that the Giants would 5 games last season, or 3 the year before that.
Another thing no one is talking about is the cap space available to the Giants in 2020. To spend a significant chunk of that on a 39 year old QB would be lunacy. Add on that, if Eli were to come back next year, then a full-blown QB controversy could possibly happen. It would be a poor decision on so many levels.
The Steelers and Chargers have done, are doing, just that. Ben has already been extended. Rivers is getting an extension this year per his GM.
Does Eli give the Giants the best chance to win in 2019? Probably. Are they going to the Super Bowl in 2019? No.
Every year Eli remains and Jones sits is not only an indictment on the selection of Jones as the #6 pick in the entire draft, but one could argue legitimately that Eli's skills continue to erode and the Giants are merely passing time and wasting Saquon Barkley.
What's wrong with Jones sitting for a few years? A lot.
and another wasted year for Barkley, if the Giants arent winning at midseason they HAVE to make the change.
Unfortunately the reason the Giants might not be winning at midseason will be the young defense, not Eli.
And according to the group think here, that's a mistake. But they're doing it.
I'm not stating unequivocally that it was. But what I've said all along, and taken tons of sh-t for, is... when the talk of Eli was going to get cut/traded/released has come up, I've stated why the Giants wouldn't based on their words and actions. They've been easy to read, if as I said all along, you were looking/listening.
I still contend, as I did then, that this isn't the open and shut case that many of you think it is.
It's a fluid situation and is all based on what happens this year.
You've predicted pretty well that the Giants would make alot of wrong decisions. I don't think you predicted that the Giants would 5 games last season, or 3 the year before that.
Another thing no one is talking about is the cap space available to the Giants in 2020. To spend a significant chunk of that on a 39 year old QB would be lunacy. Add on that, if Eli were to come back next year, then a full-blown QB controversy could possibly happen. It would be a poor decision on so many levels.
The Steelers and Chargers have done, are doing, just that. Ben has already been extended. Rivers is getting an extension this year per his GM.
So? Every team's situation is different. Those franchises haven't been double-digit games under .500 since 2012. And neither franchise drafted a QB at #6 this season.
Just because those guys were all drafted the same year doesn't mean they're all going to retire the same year.
And I don't think the book is closed yet, no matter how many insist otherwise.
I'm not stating unequivocally that it was. But what I've said all along, and taken tons of sh-t for, is... when the talk of Eli was going to get cut/traded/released has come up, I've stated why the Giants wouldn't based on their words and actions. They've been easy to read, if as I said all along, you were looking/listening.
I still contend, as I did then, that this isn't the open and shut case that many of you think it is.
It's a fluid situation and is all based on what happens this year.
You've predicted pretty well that the Giants would make alot of wrong decisions. I don't think you predicted that the Giants would 5 games last season, or 3 the year before that.
Another thing no one is talking about is the cap space available to the Giants in 2020. To spend a significant chunk of that on a 39 year old QB would be lunacy. Add on that, if Eli were to come back next year, then a full-blown QB controversy could possibly happen. It would be a poor decision on so many levels.
The Steelers and Chargers have done, are doing, just that. Ben has already been extended. Rivers is getting an extension this year per his GM.
I thought I read that The chargers are going to deal with rivers on a year to year basis and deal with it after the season
Ben signed a two year extension and Rivers is playing in last year of his contract.
I think the Steelers really like Rudolph...FWIW.
I'm not saying he is or isn't, just that it's a little premature to claim that the case is closed regardless of what happens.
Ben signed a two year extension and Rivers is playing in last year of his contract.
Funny outside TDs.... Ben and Eli’s percentage on everything were on par with Ben last year.
I'm not saying he is or isn't, just that it's a little premature to claim that the case is closed regardless of what happens.
I mentioned above that I think Eli is back if he and the team are competitive this year. Mara owns the gavel at Jints Central and he will keep riding Eli.
Now, like others, I think that would be poor decision. But it certainly can't ruled out. Not with Mara as the owner...
I'm not saying he is or isn't, just that it's a little premature to claim that the case is closed regardless of what happens.
I mentioned above that I think Eli is back if he and the team are competitive this year. Mara owns the gavel at Jints Central and he will keep riding Eli.
Now, like others, I think that would be poor decision. But it certainly can't ruled out. Not with Mara as the owner...
Once again, you have this perpetual fantasy that you keep using as a foundation for your argument. It's pretty much Jakarta right now.
Will it be for the Giants? No.
I think he’s going to look for a quality situation in the off-season for another starting QB gig, like Peyton. Somewhere that has the pieces in place that fits who he is as a QB.
Indy, Tennessee, and Denver would be good fits. Solid teams with no heir apparent at the QB position who may be able to get over the hump with a QB like Eli.
I don’t see him going to a garbage team just to play, or to a team with a young QB to “mentor” or be a placeholder for.
Yes also Jones was 8 out of 9 yesterday to start the practice, only incompletion was to Fowler who dropped it
Only way that happens Eli plays really well and takes a very team friendly deal to stay in the system and with guys he knows to maximize the shot. (I dont see it happening)
If he plays really well then a moderate 2yr deal with a "contender" that needs a QB.
And as a fan of obscure refrerences that bothers me
It's not the most significant thing in the world, but Eli is a full year older than both Rivers and Roethlisberger.
And Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs seem to be the same midround lottery ticket plan that the Giants attempted with Webb and Lauletta before they went all-in for Jones.
I also think that he does want to play beyond 2019, and I hope he can sign with a team that only lacks a QB to get them over the hump.
Nobody who follows the Giants should really ever be blindsided by what decisions they make. This is a team that benched Eli to start Geno Smith, and a team that signed OBJ to a huge contract just to trade him (despite saying they didn't sign him to trade him).
What the Giants will end up doing nobody on this site can say with any certainty.
There is also not much left that is going to swing his legacy one way or the other at this point. The unfortunate reality of the situation is the organization failed Eli after the superbowl in both understanding the rapid decline of the Oline and then failing to properly scout and development replacements. That much is true. However, over the past few seasons Eli hasn't so much been a victim of circumstance as much he has been part of the problem, maybe not the main issue, but certainly not the solution.
The Giants aren't a super bowl team this year. They more likely than not aren't a playoff team either. It would be a great disservice to the franchise if the Giants aren't a playoff team and DJ sees limited regular season action.
2. The money is right.
I would bet good money he would give it a go somewhere else if those two things align and he doesn't get an extension here.
Compared to Rivers that indicates more wear, compared to Ben, probably means less wear.
The iron man streak also comes with the reality he has maximum miles on him and likely played through some injuries.
Compared to Rivers that indicates more wear, compared to Ben, probably means less wear.
The iron man streak also comes with the reality he has maximum miles on him and likely played through some injuries.
And the Chargers and Steelers both won more games last year than the Giants won in the last 2 years combined, so kinda different trajectory.
Manning will go home and see what the offers are. If he's healthy, the arm is still there and there is nothing wrong with his brain. Some team with a qb issue that thinks they are otherwise a playoff team will throw $$$$ at him.
I also believe he intends to play well enough to be extended by the Giants and compete for the job next season.
More than likely that is not the Giants plan, so he moves on to finish his career elsewhere.
If they do, they wouldn't look very good on wasting a #6 pick overall ..opinion of the masses
a real hard time seeing the Giants keep the #6 pick in the draft on the bench in 2020.
If they do, they wouldn't look very good on wasting a #6 pick overall ..opinion of the masses
Yeah, well the opinion of the masses also hated the 6th pick just as recently as a month ago, so.... That shows you what the opinion of the masses is worth.
The Giants offense and Eli Manning performs very well.
However, because of the defense, the team finishes around 8-8.
The Giants stick with Eli the entire season, even though the Giants were never really in wild card contention.
We will have some great highlights, led by Saquon Barkley, but it will be another non-playoff year. And Jones will not have played in a game from September-December.
It truly is the nightmare scenario. For years, the counter argument to the Giants being terrible was the shape of the o-line. You can argue that this is the weakest receiving group that Eli has had in quite some time. So if Eli looks good behind a finally competent o-line, its going to be infuriating.
But the giants basically made their decision with the drafting of Jones, so no matter what happens, I think this is Eli's last year. If the Giants were confident in Eli, and the team had the success of Ben and Rivers over the past few years, they don't take Jones at 6 this year, they try to build around Eli.
This year is Eli's chance to give a big eff you for the state of the o-line over the past few years.
Are we talking about the same John Mara? The guy who had a near nervous breakdown when the fans and media revolted during GenoGate??
Remember, Jints Central said they liked the mental makeup of Jones. Which I think you can extrapolate to also mean that he would be willing to sit as long as he's required...
It's possible to envision Eli having a really good year with a whole lot of non-Odell Beckhams out there. If he does and if the Giants are another off-season and draft away from being really competitive, Eli could seal his legacy with another shot at the show.
I don't know if Eli's mind is on that or not, but that's certainly where my mind strays, and I certainly think Eli has earned the right to take another shot at glory if the narrative out there about him is false as Gettleman says.
Why wouldn't Eli want to play if the Giants are having the look of a winner with him at the helm? Would you take Eli out if you believed he could take you all the way to glory next year? Gettleman has stated that he will do what's best for the NY Giants. I have no reason to disbelieve that. In my mind, what's best for the Giants is who has the best shot at taking the team to the show.
It won't hurt Jones at all to ride the bench for a few years, if after evaluating what happens this year, that is what the team asks him to do.
What's wrong with riding the horse that gives you the best shot to win.
None of us knows for sure what kind of season is going to unfold.
It's good to have options.
If this case, then that #6 pick would be a disaster bc jones would be close to end of rookie contract, no playing time (starter) and that #6 pick would've then been then "wise" on a player you'd get something from right off the bat. Nightmare scenerio regardless
Where do you see seeds of that?
This situation has zero to do with the Geno Smith situation of two years ago.
You monitor that and let us know it goes big guy!
We will all wait for your report.
This situation has zero to do with the Geno Smith situation of two years ago.
You monitor that and let us know it goes big guy!
We will all wait for your report.
I agree it's not similar at all to the Geno situation.
And I know that you will, as you stalk all of those that you disagree with on here, creep-o!
I really don't think there is any chance he is the QB here next season, regardless of the outcome.
I'd love to see a playoff appearance and have Eli retire as a Giant.
I agree that there's no way he's here next year given how well Jones has been playing. He's the QB going forward.
I think the question is, what is Eli after? If he has a good year, he probably thinks he can replicate it and would maybe consider playing in the right situation (a place where they're a competent QB away from competing for a SB).
It would give him another run at the 3rd super bowl and solidify his stats and position as a hall of famer.
Are we talking about the same John Mara? The guy who had a near nervous breakdown when the fans and media revolted during GenoGate??
Remember, Jints Central said they liked the mental makeup of Jones. Which I think you can extrapolate to also mean that he would be willing to sit as long as he's required...
Completely different situation. Players, team, staff, circumstances...everything.
Q: Where do the Giants buy their Tic Tacs?
A: Mints Central.
I have no idea what Eli would like to do but I suspect he would like to play for a while longer. I can't see a realistic scenario in which they make the #6 pick (who has looked really good thus far) sit for 2+ years before they use him. If they do, shame on them.
whether it is Eli's fault or not, I do not think the Giants will be anything better than .500 this year so it is highly unlikely that we are going to have to contend with cutting Eli after he has taken us on a playoff run.
I am fine with Eli starting this year for as long as we are competitive... otherwise, my opinion is we should turn the page and start the new era.
Eric has this right throughout the thread.
I have no idea what Eli would like to do but I suspect he would like to play for a while longer. I can't see a realistic scenario in which they make the #6 pick (who has looked really good thus far) sit for 2+ years before they use him. If they do, shame on them.
whether it is Eli's fault or not, I do not think the Giants will be anything better than .500 this year so it is highly unlikely that we are going to have to contend with cutting Eli after he has taken us on a playoff run.
I am fine with Eli starting this year for as long as we are competitive... otherwise, my opinion is we should turn the page and start the new era.
Eric has this right throughout the thread.
Your expectation is that the Giants are a .500 team, and Eli keeps them competitive to get there. There are good odds that that's exactly how it goes down. In that scenario, I see it being much easier to cut ties with Eli and go with Jones in 2020.
Now, let's throw out another scenario that makes it a little cloudier. The Giants surprise and hit 10-6 and make the playoffs, maybe even win a game. Manning throws for 4500 yards, 30 TD's and 14 INT's ' ish.
That makes the decision harder to let Manning walk if he wants to return.
Those numbers would un-complicate everything for Mara...
Especially after he is unceremoniously booed of the field and replaced with Jones.
but Jints Central also said they like the KC model... so that would suggest DJ sitting one year.
I have no idea what Eli would like to do but I suspect he would like to play for a while longer. I can't see a realistic scenario in which they make the #6 pick (who has looked really good thus far) sit for 2+ years before they use him. If they do, shame on them.
whether it is Eli's fault or not, I do not think the Giants will be anything better than .500 this year so it is highly unlikely that we are going to have to contend with cutting Eli after he has taken us on a playoff run.
I am fine with Eli starting this year for as long as we are competitive... otherwise, my opinion is we should turn the page and start the new era.
Eric has this right throughout the thread.
Your expectation is that the Giants are a .500 team, and Eli keeps them competitive to get there. There are good odds that that's exactly how it goes down. In that scenario, I see it being much easier to cut ties with Eli and go with Jones in 2020.
Now, let's throw out another scenario that makes it a little cloudier. The Giants surprise and hit 10-6 and make the playoffs, maybe even win a game. Manning throws for 4500 yards, 30 TD's and 14 INT's ' ish.
That makes the decision harder to let Manning walk if he wants to return.
The issue is cost. DJ will play for a fraction of Eli so it's a no brainier to move in, even if Eli is solid.
And Alex Smith had a pretty successful season when they replaced him
It's possible to envision Eli having a really good year with a whole lot of non-Odell Beckhams out there. If he does and if the Giants are another off-season and draft away from being really competitive, Eli could seal his legacy with another shot at the show.
I don't know if Eli's mind is on that or not, but that's certainly where my mind strays, and I certainly think Eli has earned the right to take another shot at glory if the narrative out there about him is false as Gettleman says.
Why wouldn't Eli want to play if the Giants are having the look of a winner with him at the helm? Would you take Eli out if you believed he could take you all the way to glory next year? Gettleman has stated that he will do what's best for the NY Giants. I have no reason to disbelieve that. In my mind, what's best for the Giants is who has the best shot at taking the team to the show.
It won't hurt Jones at all to ride the bench for a few years, if after evaluating what happens this year, that is what the team asks him to do.
What's wrong with riding the horse that gives you the best shot to win.
None of us knows for sure what kind of season is going to unfold.
It's good to have options.
If this case, then that #6 pick would be a disaster bc jones would be close to end of rookie contract, no playing time (starter) and that #6 pick would've then been then "wise" on a player you'd get something from right off the bat. Nightmare scenerio regardless
It's not totally a bad life when your nightmare scenario is winning lots of games.
even if we get into playoffs by some miracle .. GM and Coach will want to move on from Eli
if Eli has decent year regardless of Giants record - Eli will definitely want to play another year and won't bat an eye signing with another team..
but I doubt any team will want him so I think he hangs it up this year
With that being said I feel Elis leash is longer then some belive. If he can keep us around 500 he will probably get to play out the season.
I picture Nov 4th Monday night against the Cowboys as Elis key game.
The issue is cost. DJ will play for a fraction of Eli so it's a no brainier to move in, even if Eli is solid.
Well, you are thinking too rationally.
Emotion will play a huge part in Eli's 2020. Kraft basically forced his Vampire - Belichick - to trade JG so Brady didn't have any more threat. You don't think that looms in Mara's mind?
I would hope Manning would be gracious enough to not command a 25M + salary and help the Giants invest in others.
(3) Start for the Giants in 2019, but sign with another team in free agency next year.
The issue is cost. DJ will play for a fraction of Eli so it's a no brainier to move in, even if Eli is solid.
Well, you are thinking too rationally.
Emotion will play a huge part in Eli's 2020. Kraft basically forced his Vampire - Belichick - to trade JG so Brady didn't have any more threat. You don't think that looms in Mara's mind?
Do you do palms and tarot too?
I don't see this team as a playoff team and once they are eliminated I believe Jones starts.
I believe Eli doesn't retire immediately but is not given many options (aka Simms) outside of a back up and eventually retires as a Giant.
I would hope Manning would be gracious enough to not command a 25M + salary and help the Giants invest in others.
This is all hypothetical but if Eli is a top 5 QB, you don't think he should be paid that way?
I would hope Manning would be gracious enough to not command a 25M + salary and help the Giants invest in others.
This is all hypothetical but if Eli is a top 5 QB, you don't think he should be paid that way?
Brees took 25 mil a year for two years
on the flip side Big Ben took 34 a year for two years
I don't know the intricacies of either contract so its possible they are more similar than they appear
I would hope Manning would be gracious enough to not command a 25M + salary and help the Giants invest in others.
This is all hypothetical but if Eli is a top 5 QB, you don't think he should be paid that way?
If he made 25M next year, he'd be the 8th highest paid QB in the NFL -- that seems pretty fair and reflective of where a guy who is 5th in yards and 10th in TDs would fit ranking wise.
I think that's unlikely. Wouldn't be totally shocking, but it's unlikely. Even if he has a good year, that doesn't necessarily translate to team success. This defense is going to be fucking brutal.
I am guessing they Wii be more likely to side with the proven philosophy that a qb desperately needs those around him to do their jobs so that the qb can hope to do his consistently. Definitely will be interesting...
2) If it were any QB other than Eli, and Jones put up this kind of preseason, Jones would be starting Game 1.
3) What people choose to ignore is that signing Eli takes an incredible amount of cap space from us. Analytically, it is basically proven that the best time to win is when your QB is on his rookie deal. If Eli leaves, we have a ton of money freed up, which could allow us to sign a big time FA RT to solidify this line.
4) Jones simply opens up this offense. He is not only mobile but has proven he possesses the ability to throw down the field. Eli may have dropped some dimes in practice, but he now sees ghosts, and he will not throw deep any more.
5) If you want to argue DJ should sit for part of this year, fine. But as Eric has said, sitting him for YEARS is downright irresponsible and a waste of Saquon in his prime and Jones in the years where he is a value under his deal. Those are the years we need to take advantage of, in the worst way.
Your point #3 is moot. That money is spent for 2019 and there is no and will be no cap money for Eli in 2020. Jones will play and he'll play soon and Eli will not be a Giant in 2020.
Plus Eli it would be very interesting to see another Manning in a Colts uniform.
I think the stars are aligning.
He's pretty much been in lockstep with Rivers and Ben. Ben has already received an extension. The Chargers GM says Rivers will get one.
Right, wrong, or indifferent to what you think of him, I believe the Giants feel Manning can provide/perform at the level of those two if they get the pieces around him. If we make the playoffs and Manning returns to form with the improved offensive line, I wouldn't bet against an extension.
Hoping you're right Britt...
With that being said I feel Elis leash is longer then some belive. If he can keep us around 500 he will probably get to play out the season.
I picture Nov 4th Monday night against the Cowboys as Elis key game.
I think the key date is the following week against the Jets. The Giants will probably have a 5-5 record with the bye week following. They make the change to DJ giving him two weeks to prepare to start - and then finish out the season with him.
2) If it were any QB other than Eli, and Jones put up this kind of preseason, Jones would be starting Game 1.
3) What people choose to ignore is that signing Eli takes an incredible amount of cap space from us. Analytically, it is basically proven that the best time to win is when your QB is on his rookie deal. If Eli leaves, we have a ton of money freed up, which could allow us to sign a big time FA RT to solidify this line.
4) Jones simply opens up this offense. He is not only mobile but has proven he possesses the ability to throw down the field. Eli may have dropped some dimes in practice, but he now sees ghosts, and he will not throw deep any more.
5) If you want to argue DJ should sit for part of this year, fine. But as Eric has said, sitting him for YEARS is downright irresponsible and a waste of Saquon in his prime and Jones in the years where he is a value under his deal. Those are the years we need to take advantage of, in the worst way.
What?? LOL. Eli has looked great this preseason as well. You are just another guy that is going to look foolish. 3 years ago, people like you were saying his arm is tired and done. We have NO IDEA if Jones is any good at this point. We do know that Eli is better than the average QB when he has time to throw.
The only place where I agree with you is the "ghosts" comment. Week 1 last year, Eli came out firing the ball and I literally said, "whoa" out loud. However, when the O-line started to fail, Eli was very quick to lose that confidence. I can't blame him since the line has been bad for years, but this year he needs to believe in the line and deliver when they let in some pressure as well, instead of ducking for cover.
Jints Central has already stated they want to follow the KC model.
THe only guy saying anything differently is Mara, if he's making the decision on who the starting QB is of the NYG, this franchise is doomed.
Even if the Giants win, make the playoffs and have a winning season short of winning a SB (and maybe even with that) - the NYG will move on from Eli.
2) If it were any QB other than Eli, and Jones put up this kind of preseason, Jones would be starting Game 1.
3) What people choose to ignore is that signing Eli takes an incredible amount of cap space from us. Analytically, it is basically proven that the best time to win is when your QB is on his rookie deal. If Eli leaves, we have a ton of money freed up, which could allow us to sign a big time FA RT to solidify this line.
4) Jones simply opens up this offense. He is not only mobile but has proven he possesses the ability to throw down the field. Eli may have dropped some dimes in practice, but he now sees ghosts, and he will not throw deep any more.
5) If you want to argue DJ should sit for part of this year, fine. But as Eric has said, sitting him for YEARS is downright irresponsible and a waste of Saquon in his prime and Jones in the years where he is a value under his deal. Those are the years we need to take advantage of, in the worst way.
For #2, I take it you mean if the current Giants QB was a JAG, right? If so, I totally agree.
Your point #4 is what I have been campaigning on. If the mobility Jones showed at Duke conveys to the pros, he brings a dimension that Shurmur believes is a prerequisite to optimize his offense. So it would be worth the stretch to play Jones over Eli. Furthermore, I don't think it would out of the realm of possibilities that Jones just might give us more of a chance to win this year instead of Eli...that driven largely by Shurmur's having more options in his playbook and Jones producing more plays off-script...
Cause I’m pretty sure we have so many fucking dumbasses on this site.
I have no idea what Eli would like to do but I suspect he would like to play for a while longer. I can't see a realistic scenario in which they make the #6 pick (who has looked really good thus far) sit for 2+ years before they use him. If they do, shame on them.
whether it is Eli's fault or not, I do not think the Giants will be anything better than .500 this year so it is highly unlikely that we are going to have to contend with cutting Eli after he has taken us on a playoff run.
I am fine with Eli starting this year for as long as we are competitive... otherwise, my opinion is we should turn the page and start the new era.
Eric has this right throughout the thread.
Your expectation is that the Giants are a .500 team, and Eli keeps them competitive to get there. There are good odds that that's exactly how it goes down. In that scenario, I see it being much easier to cut ties with Eli and go with Jones in 2020.
Now, let's throw out another scenario that makes it a little cloudier. The Giants surprise and hit 10-6 and make the playoffs, maybe even win a game. Manning throws for 4500 yards, 30 TD's and 14 INT's ' ish.
That makes the decision harder to let Manning walk if he wants to return.
Why?
Year 2 in Shurmurs system.
Much better OL.
Year 2 for SB
I see OBJ being gone as a net positive for Eli. Yes I am aware of his stats/ w/wo over OBJ career. I point to the most recent evidence of the last 4 games. I know this is a stretch for some, I soured on OBJ in 2018.
Better Shape/better arm. Competition to a competitor cannot be overstated.
I think all of things make it reasonable that Eli plays better in 2019.
That said. Eli will be under enormous pressure to perform. His own start in this league is all the evidence he needs. If bad Eli shows up early, I think it is over for Eli in NY. He will not survive a red zone int that turn a sure victory into a loss. It isn't fair, but I feel it to be true. Daniel Jones' preseason made Eli's leash about as short as a pubic hair. Take the season 4 games at a time. The first 4 games are going to be critical.
Probably the best sentence uttered in the entire thread, haha.
Even now, with heir apparent sitting there in DJ, you just know this regime doesn't know how this will shake out. And even moreso left to their own devices will they somehow fuck it up by doing something or maybe nothing at all.
If he continues to be the starting QB, we should all hope Eli Manning plays really well. However, its tough to see this team winning much of anything even if he does in 2019.
So it begs the question that has been mentioned for several years now...what are we doing?
Even now, with heir apparent sitting there in DJ, you just know this regime doesn't know how this will shake out. And even moreso left to their own devices will they somehow fuck it up by doing something or maybe nothing at all.
If he continues to be the starting QB, we should all hope Eli Manning plays really well. However, its tough to see this team winning much of anything even if he does in 2019.
So it begs the question that has been mentioned for several years now...what are we doing?
Here's the thing. For Eli to remain the starting QB, he HAS TO be playing really well, AND we have to be winning games. Those two things HAVE TO be happening in order for him to keep Jones at bay. Not one, BOTH.
Why wouldn't we want those two things to be happening as Giants fans, again?
Cause I’m pretty sure we have so many fucking dumbasses on this site.
I do know what hostage means, and I, of course, mean the word in the most innocent of ways (I would never equate it to a serious hostage situation).
And, yes, assuming the QB in front of DJ was JAG. If DJ were behind Brady, for example, no he would not jump Brady. But, at this point, the Giants are not good enough to warrant sitting DJ long term. Eli certainly is not, either.
Eli basically needs a perfect pocket on most plays. That isn't realistic. NFL DEs and edge rushers are too good to allow that throughout the course of the game.
Even now, with heir apparent sitting there in DJ, you just know this regime doesn't know how this will shake out. And even moreso left to their own devices will they somehow fuck it up by doing something or maybe nothing at all.
If he continues to be the starting QB, we should all hope Eli Manning plays really well. However, its tough to see this team winning much of anything even if he does in 2019.
So it begs the question that has been mentioned for several years now...what are we doing?
Here's the thing. For Eli to remain the starting QB, he HAS TO be playing really well, AND we have to be winning games. Those two things HAVE TO be happening in order for him to keep Jones at bay. Not one, BOTH.
Why wouldn't we want those two things to be happening as Giants fans, again?
Come on, you and I both know the answer to that.
Here's the thing. For Eli to remain the starting QB, he HAS TO be playing really well, AND we have to be winning games. Those two things HAVE TO be happening in order for him to keep Jones at bay. Not one, BOTH.
Why wouldn't we want those two things to be happening as Giants fans, again?
As a fan I do want both to happen, but they simply aren't going to in my view.
And I don't agree that both have to happen for Eli to be replaced. Mara, or poorly-managed Jints Central, can override that and keep him in place once again.
Why wouldn't we want those two things to be happening as Giants fans, again?
As a fan I do want both to happen, but they simply aren't going to in my view.
And I don't agree that both have to happen for Eli to be replaced. Mara, or poorly-managed Jints Central, can override that and keep him in place once again.
If we fall out of contention Jones is going in. I am comfortable speaking in absolutes on that.
As a fan I do want both to happen, but they simply aren't going to in my view.
And I don't agree that both have to happen for Eli to be replaced. Mara, or poorly-managed Jints Central, can override that and keep him in place once again.
Here's the thing. For Eli to remain the starting QB, he HAS TO be playing really well, AND we have to be winning games. Those two things HAVE TO be happening in order for him to keep Jones at bay. Not one, BOTH.
Why wouldn't we want those two things to be happening as Giants fans, again?
That's odd. For a long time, it's been preached by the EFC that Eli should be able to stay in his job because the rest of the team aren't doing theirs as well as Eli.
Has that changed because of the threat of Jones or is this an epiphany of sorts?
Are fans really going to go ape shot when (not if) Manning makes a mistake, at least a mistake in their eyes?
As a fan I do want both to happen, but they simply aren't going to in my view.
And I don't agree that both have to happen for Eli to be replaced. Mara, or poorly-managed Jints Central, can override that and keep him in place once again.
If we fall out of contention Jones is going in. I am comfortable speaking in absolutes on that.
What's your definition of out of contention?
on what he does this season , is he capable of making one
more run possibly and a lot of things have to go right .
unless he gets injured or the team starts out 1-5
then he will play till were eliminated no way in hell
does Jones not start in 2020
That's odd. For a long time, it's been preached by the EFC that Eli should be able to stay in his job because the rest of the team aren't doing theirs as well as Eli.
Has that changed because of the threat of Jones or is this an epiphany of sorts?
Obviously having Jones on the roster changes everything, Manning contract ending, another year older, etc.... What's done is done. We wasted 8 years of Manning's career with a sub par line and roster, and those things were true and I stand by them. We could have been winning games with a better roster. Contending for another SB. But that ship has sailed and it's time to start transitioning to the future.
Contrary to what you and your ilk like to claim, nobody, and I mean nobody, expected Manning to play to 50 years old.
This is now a ticking clock situation, and Eli needs to play well and the team needs to win to continue. It's not rocket science.
Yep I admit I am a fan of Eli Manning, it's truly an awful thing...
Yep I admit I am a fan of Eli Manning, it's truly an awful thing...
Yes, it is used as a derogatory term.
Yep I admit I am a fan of Eli Manning, it's truly an awful thing...
Yes, it is used as a derogatory term.
Mind boggling that some are so stupid to actually use that.
DJFC
I'm a fan of players that entertain me on my only football team I root for, the Giants.
Fun read:
Spinning the Eli Wheel (the names have changed but the story is the same) - ( New Window )
Games left - games trailing in the NFCE has to remain above 2.5
I spent all of 10 min coming up with this so don't kill me.
I hope the Giants win a lot of games this year.
I hope Eli is one of the reasons.
Games left - games trailing in the NFCE has to remain above 2.5
I spent all of 10 min coming up with this so don't kill me.
I think we'll know/feel if we're in contention or not. We'll assess it on multiple things, how we're playing, how other teams in our division are playing, records, etc... They'll know. We'll know.
That's odd. For a long time, it's been preached by the EFC that Eli should be able to stay in his job because the rest of the team aren't doing theirs as well as Eli.
Has that changed because of the threat of Jones or is this an epiphany of sorts?
I mean, other than that Redskin thing, of course...
JoeMP2003 : 11/4/2009 6:20 pm : link
There are Eli haters, although I do not think they are nearly as present as many here seem to think. And when they do post they are often ganged up on and rightfully so
There are Eli fanboys, who will have you believe that no interception he has ever thrown was ever his fault. Someone ran the wrong route, the sun was in his eyes, or something. Dissecting every mistake and putting the blame on someone else. He is the only QB who can play in NY. Everyone else would crumble here, bla bla bla
Then there are the Eli realists, who are often called haters by the Eli fanboys, for claiming that Ben is a better QB (he is), or a select few others
I'm a proud member of the "EFC" because the motherfucker has brought home 2 Super Bowls to this franchise and doubled their trophy case in his time here. He's been an upstanding human being in the face of nonstop shit being hurled at him over the last few years both physically and in most media circles. He never complains, he never creates headlines by being a fucking moron, and he's had one hell of a career.
And guess what? I can be a part of that "club," and simultaneously understand that his time is coming and that no one plays this game forever.
When it's time for Daniel Jones to take the reins; I'll be 100% in support of it.
But for as long as Eli Manning is under center, I'll be rooting like hell for that man to play well and win football games. Just like every other Giants fan on the fucking planet should be doing.
Instead, we have bullshit like this...
Ridiculous.
I'm a proud member of the "EFC" because the motherfucker has brought home 2 Super Bowls to this franchise and doubled their trophy case in his time here. He's been an upstanding human being in the face of nonstop shit being hurled at him over the last few years both physically and in most media circles. He never complains, he never creates headlines by being a fucking moron, and he's had one hell of a career.
And guess what? I can be a part of that "club," and simultaneously understand that his time is coming and that no one plays this game forever.
When it's time for Daniel Jones to take the reins; I'll be 100% in support of it.
But for as long as Eli Manning is under center, I'll be rooting like hell for that man to play well and win football games. Just like every other Giants fan on the fucking planet should be doing.
Instead, we have bullshit like this...
Ridiculous.
Bravo.
I'm a proud member of the "EFC" because the motherfucker has brought home 2 Super Bowls to this franchise and doubled their trophy case in his time here. He's been an upstanding human being in the face of nonstop shit being hurled at him over the last few years both physically and in most media circles. He never complains, he never creates headlines by being a fucking moron, and he's had one hell of a career.
And guess what? I can be a part of that "club," and simultaneously understand that his time is coming and that no one plays this game forever.
When it's time for Daniel Jones to take the reins; I'll be 100% in support of it.
But for as long as Eli Manning is under center, I'll be rooting like hell for that man to play well and win football games. Just like every other Giants fan on the fucking planet should be doing.
Instead, we have bullshit like this...
Ridiculous.
Bravo.
🍻
Holy shit. 10 years and he nailed it.
It's not like that type of behavior will stop. Daniel Jones will have his fans that will do the same.
The thing that keeps getting missed is that it is far from an exact science for fans to really know what is going on or who messes up whether it's an Eli Manning or a Daniel Jones.
My feeling is that the quarterback position is really tough to grade from the outside.
His love affair for Cam Newton was strange.
Yep I admit I am a fan of Eli Manning, it's truly an awful thing...
I think my old friend Les captures it correctly. And it's all in good fun, really.
The EFC is essentially the radical arm on Eli supporters. They have been vetted; and they know who they are.
I was/am a fan of the KFC. No, not Kentucky Fried Chicken but the "King Fan Club" - my favorite coach of all time Duane Charles "Bill" Parcells. So, like the EFC, I defended Parcells with great passion. But unlike the EFC, I did it with logic and precision...
Love you EFC! ;)
As a fan I do want both to happen, but they simply aren't going to in my view.
And I don't agree that both have to happen for Eli to be replaced. Mara, or poorly-managed Jints Central, can override that and keep him in place once again.
If we fall out of contention Jones is going in. I am comfortable speaking in absolutes on that.
Okay but I can play these "what-ifs" all day long.
My comment was moreso that contention drifts along this year for a good bit and in mgnt's view Eli is playing "will-enough". We ultimately don't make it to playoffs and in that vein, Mara says...lets go one more year with Eli.
Uh, you're thinking of Tom Flores.
The King created the last and only great Giants dynasty. Don't be foolish.
The King created the last and only great Giants dynasty. Don't be foolish.
You don't think Parcells dynasty giants left at least one ring on the table?
How many rings do "Kings" typically leave on the table?
I get the feeling he won't be ready to walk away from the game.
And the Giants won't keep the #6 pick on the bench 2 years, unless something goes horribly wrong.
And its conceivable that since Mara owns this team, eli has options...
You don't think Parcells dynasty giants left at least one ring on the table?
How many rings do "Kings" typically leave on the table?
'89? Maybe. That 9er team was really good though...
The what-if year is the strike season of '87. I'm not convinced that team couldn't have made a run if not for the "Scabs" non-sense...
I think I pretty much nailed it while people ridiculed me for years.
Self high five!!
My opinion is this is Eli's last contract. If he wants more, he will have to go elsewhere.
It was a great era of football, particularly the NFC. Giants, 9ers, Skins, Bears, Philly, Saints got good in the late '80s, etc. NFC won the SB 16 out of 17 from SBs from '82 on.
So getting two in that era was pretty special. Hell, think about the other HoF coaches - Walsh and Gibbs - we went up against every year.
So it begs the question that has been mentioned for several years now...what are we doing?
Way it has been handled I don't think even the Giants have a fucking clue. Period
It's not like that type of behavior will stop. Daniel Jones will have his fans that will do the same.
The thing that keeps getting missed is that it is far from an exact science for fans to really know what is going on or who messes up whether it's an Eli Manning or a Daniel Jones.
My feeling is that the quarterback position is really tough to grade from the outside.
there is a lot of post game film review and analysis on tv and digital channels to help fans understand why things worked or failed.
Which is filled with 99% fluff. And only the intellectually football challenged fans watch which is right up your alley POS President.
Fun read: Spinning the Eli Wheel (the names have changed but the story is the same) - ( New Window )
That was just incredible to read. What happened to HBart after Eli won his second SBMVP? Did he self combust? He was so sure Eli would never win big again. He ended up having one of the greatest seasons ever for a QB only a few years later.
It's not like that type of behavior will stop. Daniel Jones will have his fans that will do the same.
The thing that keeps getting missed is that it is far from an exact science for fans to really know what is going on or who messes up whether it's an Eli Manning or a Daniel Jones.
My feeling is that the quarterback position is really tough to grade from the outside.
there is a lot of post game film review and analysis on tv and digital channels to help fans understand why things worked or failed.
Les, not everything is equal. I'm not sure many fans even watch the shows that actually show how the plays unfold in an accurate manner. Even here on this site we often don't get explanations for the plays on the field until it comes out in a post game presser or the following day after the team gets a chance to go over it.
Do you search for explanations on why certain plays unfolded the way they did, or do you go by your limited education of the sport and extremely limited knowledge of giants schemes and plays which shows the responsibility of each player?
My opinion is most fans get an elementary understanding of the game which they feel is sufficient to judge a more complicated version. They close their minds to any new information or dimensions they don't know about,therefore they stop learning.
That was just incredible to read. What happened to HBart after Eli won his second SBMVP? Did he self combust? He was so sure Eli would never win big again. He ended up having one of the greatest seasons ever for a QB only a few years later.
That was a good read now that I have seen the think.
Good old HBart. I forgot about him. Too bad he's not around. He could really spin it. Smart, smart guy.
HBart was a moron.
HBart was a moron.
Why are you bashing my good BBI friends HBart and Les? Just a couple of guys mixing it up and winning most of the battles... ;)
As far as HBart, he got his ass handed to him on that thread, which was the norm for him.
As far as HBart, he got his ass handed to him on that thread, which was the norm for him.
Well, I don't really know Les. But he seems to have a quick wit and good lines. I guess I don't know the backstory between you too...
I called that thread by HBart a draw. I had a good history with him so I will always support those willing to take on the EFC tribe... ;)
Chicken Teriyaki Boy : 11/3/2009 11:29 am : link
so we have something to remember the Anti-Eli Brigade by when they fade back into the woodwork after the next Super Bowl victory.
And fade away they did.